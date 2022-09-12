“Cate Blanchett wore Louis Vuitton to the Venice closing ceremony” links
  • September 12, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Cate Blanchett wore Louis Vuitton to the Venice Film Festival’s closing ceremony. This was…not the best? [RCFA]
Lea Michele caught Covid & she’ll be out of Funny Girl for ten days. [Dlisted]
Vanessa Kirby wore a bold look in Venice. [LaineyGossip]
Dolly Parton & Kelly Clarkson collaborated on a new version of “9 to 5”. [OMG Blog]
GOP strategist: Abortion is not an issue in the midterms. Lol. [Jezebel]
Billie Lourd is pregnant again! [Go Fug Yourself]
Emily Ratajkowski filed for divorce from that dude. [Gawker]
Oprah Winfrey supports Tyler Perry in Toronto. [Just Jared]
She-Hulk is trolling the audience. [Pajiba]
Fun tweets from parents and kids. [Buzzfeed]
This Sister Wives family is so dysfunctional. [Starcasm]
Who won big in Venice? [Towleroad]
Hailey Bieber soaks up the end of summer. [Egotastic]

14 Responses to ““Cate Blanchett wore Louis Vuitton to the Venice closing ceremony” links”

  1. girl_ninja says:
    September 12, 2022 at 12:44 pm

    My goodness Cate Blanchett is THAT woman. She looks like a goddess. Lea Michele got Covid huh? Lawd. It’s cool to see She-Hulk having fun with what they’re doing.

    Reply
    • bettyrose says:
      September 12, 2022 at 1:07 pm

      I just rewatched the Talented Mr. Ripley for the first time in ages, and it’s astonishing how luminous she is on screen compared to the other slender blonde in that film (forget her name).

      Reply
  2. Zantasia says:
    September 12, 2022 at 12:58 pm

    Well, Kody Brown is awful (no surprise). That is a terrible way to treat his children and a terrible way to treat his partner, let alone his wife.

    Reply
    • bettyrose says:
      September 12, 2022 at 1:06 pm

      IKR? The sentence “The Sister Wives family is so dysfunctional” is kind of a given. Like, the oppressive patriarchal structure that mosts of society stopped practicing over a 1,000 years ago isn’t working out? That’s odd.

      Reply
    • Lucy says:
      September 12, 2022 at 3:42 pm

      Omg those women are better than I am because I would’ve murdered him in his sleep. Refusing to tuck his own children in bed. Gah.

      Reply
  3. Justpassingby says:
    September 12, 2022 at 1:15 pm

    I really love this version of ‘9 to 5’ <3 <3 <3

    Hailee seems to really blossom since she's been with Justin, while Serena looked miserable…

    Reply
  4. Julia K says:
    September 12, 2022 at 1:49 pm

    This black Louis Vuitton is amazing. Love it and she wears it so well.

    Reply
  5. M says:
    September 12, 2022 at 2:02 pm

    Miss Karma came for Lea Michele right away didn’t she? You love to see it.

    Reply
  6. The Recluse says:
    September 12, 2022 at 5:46 pm

    I have really enjoyed Ms. Marvel and am currently loving She-Hulk. I am going to be wanting more of both.

    Reply
  7. jferber says:
    September 12, 2022 at 7:11 pm

    I wonder if Lea Michele wants out after she got her accolades and six standing ovations. It’s a helluva lot of work, isn’t it? Maybe she doesn’t have the stamina.

    Reply

