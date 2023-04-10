Princess Kate wore Catherine Walker to the Easter church-walk in Windsor

Here are some photos from Easter Sunday in Windsor, where the British royal family made a big show of going to church. The Prince and Princess of Wales haven’t been seen in two weeks, and they came out with their three kids. This is the first time Louis has done the Easter church walk – I guess it was expected of him after he mostly behaved himself at the Christmas church walk in Sandringham last year. Louis was the only one in shorts, I guess George has graduated to grown-up trousers now.

The kids were all color-coordinated with Kate, of course, and Kate looked like she wore a costume from Call the Midwife. The coatdress is by Catherine Walker, Kate’s favorite designer for when she wants a more Victorian silhouette. I notice the nude pumps are back. Surprisingly, Kate also wore red nail polish. Someone alert the church elders, a senior royal wearing red nail polish??? I thought that was gauche and un-royal? Please, where are the ten million Daily Mail headlines about how Kate broke protocol?

The rest of the Windsors were out too – pregnant Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack, Princess Beatrice and Edo, and guess who else? Prince Andrew. Walking close to King Charles and Queen Camilla, and the Princess Royal. Zara and Mike Tindall came out with their daughters as well. The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh came out with their son James, but I didn’t see Lady Louise? Hm. Fashion notes: I actually love Camilla’s outfit and I think she’s the best-dressed out of the whole group. Beatrice also looked great. Zara looked like a horse’s ass in that hot pink mess with all of the buttons. Sophie’s hat is comically large.