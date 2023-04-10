Princess Kate wore Catherine Walker to the Easter church-walk in Windsor

Here are some photos from Easter Sunday in Windsor, where the British royal family made a big show of going to church. The Prince and Princess of Wales haven’t been seen in two weeks, and they came out with their three kids. This is the first time Louis has done the Easter church walk – I guess it was expected of him after he mostly behaved himself at the Christmas church walk in Sandringham last year. Louis was the only one in shorts, I guess George has graduated to grown-up trousers now.
The kids were all color-coordinated with Kate, of course, and Kate looked like she wore a costume from Call the Midwife. The coatdress is by Catherine Walker, Kate’s favorite designer for when she wants a more Victorian silhouette. I notice the nude pumps are back. Surprisingly, Kate also wore red nail polish. Someone alert the church elders, a senior royal wearing red nail polish??? I thought that was gauche and un-royal? Please, where are the ten million Daily Mail headlines about how Kate broke protocol?
The rest of the Windsors were out too – pregnant Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack, Princess Beatrice and Edo, and guess who else? Prince Andrew. Walking close to King Charles and Queen Camilla, and the Princess Royal. Zara and Mike Tindall came out with their daughters as well. The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh came out with their son James, but I didn’t see Lady Louise? Hm. Fashion notes: I actually love Camilla’s outfit and I think she’s the best-dressed out of the whole group. Beatrice also looked great. Zara looked like a horse’s ass in that hot pink mess with all of the buttons. Sophie’s hat is comically large.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Cover Images.
-
-
Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of The Royal Family attend the Easter Mattins Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.
Pictured: Catherine – Kate Middleton – Prince Louis
BACKGRID USA 9 APRIL 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – BGUK_2610347 – Members of The Royal Family attend the Easter Mattins Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.
Pictured: Catherine – Kate Middleton
BACKGRID USA 9 APRIL 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – BGUK_2610347 – Members of The Royal Family attend the Easter Mattins Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.
Pictured: Prince William – Catherine – Kate Middleton – Prince George – Princess Charlotte – Prince Louis
BACKGRID USA 9 APRIL 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of The Royal Family attended the Easter Mattins Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.
Pictured: Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
BACKGRID USA 9 APRIL 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of The Royal Family attended the Easter Mattins Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.
Pictured: Prince Andrew
BACKGRID USA 9 APRIL 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Royals head to Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Featuring: King Charles III, Camilla Queen Consort
Where: Windsor, Berkshire, United Kingdom
When: 09 Apr 2023
Credit: Yui Mok/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Royals head to Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Featuring: Camilla Queen Consort, King Charles III, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York
Where: Windsor, Berkshire, United Kingdom
When: 09 Apr 2023
Credit: Yui Mok/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Royals head to Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Featuring: Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank
Where: Windsor, Berkshire, United Kingdom
When: 09 Apr 2023
Credit: Yui Mok/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Royals head to Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine, Princess Of Wales, Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte
Where: Windsor, Berkshire, United Kingdom
When: 09 Apr 2023
Credit: Yui Mok/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Royals head to Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Featuring: Mike Tindall, Mia Tindall, Zara Tindall, Lena Tindall
Where: Windsor, Berkshire, United Kingdom
When: 09 Apr 2023
Credit: Yui Mok/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Royals head to Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Featuring: Duke of Edinburgh, Duchess of Edinburgh, Earl of Wessex
Where: Windsor, Berkshire, United Kingdom
When: 09 Apr 2023
Credit: Yui Mok/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Royals head to Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales, Princess Charlotte
Where: Windsor, Berkshire, United Kingdom
When: 09 Apr 2023
Credit: Yui Mok/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Those hats. So bad. Did not like the probable deliberate color coding. Kate dressed in overlong gown Charlotte had to wear tights and of course louis had to wear shorts. And then Andy very prominent of course. Very dysfunctional
Kate’s ensemble is tragic. It makes her look so weirdly proportioned and extra long waisted/short legged, which she is already.
I thought Beatrice looked great. I also liked the Tindall girls’ outfits. They were not what I am used to seeing on the kids (Kate always dresses Charlotte in such classic/boring silhouettes and prints so I thought that was kind of a nice change to see).
Whites on parade. I don’t know I just… Something about this feels so gross. Who cares? People went to church, news at 11. Somehow it’s supposed to mean something–to catch a glimpse of “demigods”? Aren’t we lucky? The world is moving on from this.
Anne dressed best imo too bad she had to escort Andy. Where was Louise
Oh yeah, Anne’s fashion was outstanding.
Exactly what I thought
Isn’t it exams time in universities?
My guess is that Louise didn’t want to leave college (not sure how long of a break she gets for Easter, at my university there was no break for Easter, spring break was always in March) or maybe went to a friend’s to visit or something?
The Andrew placement was so obvious and weird. When i first saw a picture as I was quickkly scrolling through twitter I just assumed it was….you know, Anne’s husband…..next to her, and then realized it was Andrew while Tim Laurence was a few people back. It was definitely deliberate.
I’m surprised the Side Piece didn’t trot out her useless family. It’s annoying Kate still dresses that darling Louis Iike a toddler. It’s 2023 ffs.
The shorts don’t match the suit part
For Louis.
Great point, really surprised this wasn’t a Parker-Bowls soft launch (considering the mass of “non-working royals” in attendance)
I think it’s safe to say that Andrew will be at the coronation. Plus, where’s the outrage for Kate’s red fingernails? The royalists are saying she can wear red nail polish now because there’s a new monarch. That might have been true if we hadn’t seen Diana and Sophie wearing red nail polish during the Queen’s reign. Funny how only Meghan broke protocol and was vulgar when she painted her nails.
I don’t think william will get hold of Andrews property any time soon.
What on earth is that mess Sophie’s wearing? Even for her it’s shocking. And kkkate and bright red nails, of course she did. She’s the poster child mean girl.
I’m confused about the weather.. Charlotte had on a winter coat with a light sleeveless summer dress underneath? Odd outfit kkkate chose.
Beatrice looks gorgeous! She is growing prettier with age.
Kate finds those cameras and smirks. I think the.nicest couple there were jack and eugenie
I think beatrice looked great (doesn’t Sophie have that same dress?) and Eugenie also looked nice. I feel like overall those girls grew into themselves, fashion wise. While sometimes i still think ‘oh no” when I see something they are wearing its not really that often now.
Camilla’s dress is nice (for her) but I hate that hat on her. Bigger hats work on her and she should stick with those.
Kate’s outfit – meh. At least its a repeat? (didn’t she wear it for the Commonwealth Service or something similar recently?)
Sophie’s outfit – I just saw it from her neck down the first time I saw it and I thought, well this isn’t too bad. And then I saw the hat. YIKES. Not a good look Sophie.
Just wondering out loud….do these dumbasses go to church any other time, or just on the Holidays?
The Queen did. I think she went every Sunday. I don’t think Charles does and W&K definitely don’t.
I’m wondering when Charlotte gets to stop wearing those smocked, puffed, sashed, floral, little girl dresses. It’s beginning to look ridiculous and I can’t imagine it makes her happy to be dressed like a four year old. Even little Lena gets a more contemporary silhouette. As for Louis’s color coordinated bright blue shorts…. don’t even get me started.
Guess she found that walk (with a paedophile) more easy peasy than with Meghan 🙄
The dress code is all over the place. And Sophie is a hot mess. My favorite is Princess Anne. I read last night that trouser shorts are “very British: for boys under 8. Still looks crazy. And Kate looks quite happy in the pics.
Kates outfit is a big nothing, tell me it was repeated from 2017, 2019 and 2021 and I’d believe you. The blue matching thing is silly but I guess some families do that.
I DIED at Sophie. Incredible. I’m not surprised Louise decided to bounce from her extremely embarrassing parents and hang with her friends.
The Tindall girls look cute, I like that they’re not matching and they just look like normal dresses rather than couture mini-me get-ups. The Waleses could never.
Kate’s whole look was screaming “look at me” including the red nails. The power dynamic has definitely shifted since the mistress was made Queen
Sophie borrowed one of the late queen’s Dr. Seuss hats.
Colour coordinating in blue seems to be the royal standard and I find it soooo booooring. That’s why I liked the cheery, mismatched brightness of what Zara and her daughters were wearing.
Bea looks fantastic!