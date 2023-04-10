“Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly are officially back together” links

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly are “officially back on.” [Dlisted]
Meghan Fox has/had such natural beauty. There was no need for her to physically modify herself so much.
I agree about Megan. I find it distressing to see so many women morphing into similar mega-lipped instafaces and losing what made them unique. Exploiting human insecurities has long been a mighty big industry
She’s completely morphed into a Kardash/Jenner :/
“Iowa’s AG halts Plan B for rape victims.“
Wouldn’t expect anything less from the GOP.
This makes me so angry. It’s not even an abortion pill, it’s just concentrated birth control. Next they will come for regular birth control too.
Something deeply wrong with M. Fox to get back with him.
Looking at her relationship with BAG I think they are going to break up multiple times until she finds someone new. Megan has no idea how to be alone, all she has known is toxic relationships since she was a teen. Megan is going to have to get the point we’re she wants to break the cycle and choose her self.
That close up of Megan Fox looked harsh. The couple now look like mom and son. Yikes!
MF and MGK are an anything for attention couple.
All down hill from here, their 15 minutes are done.
Where does she go after all this plastic surgery and hyper sexualization?
Long term, the next Hot Chick is always right behind you.
I hope she stops before she turns into Madonna face.
I hope she has good financial advisors bc her big earning days are past.
MGK can just drift away right now, no loss.
The link regarding Lance Reddicks death above, I find interesting.
If no autopsy was done how can they give a cause of death attaching heart problems?
He was in excellent shape, very fit. If he had no history of heart issues and no autopsy was done, how did they make this decision?
He was 60, in apparently good health.
I’m certain he and all the principal actors must have had physicals before filming, insurance companies would insist I think.
What is going on?
Yeah, it seems like LA doesn’t want to look into it too deeply. I will say this, though: Every expert says to take it veeery easy after a covid infection, and that’s probably because of hypercoagulability (if your body is under a lot of stress, platelets can start clumping). Lance Reddick never stopped working for a minute, so I have my suspicions. I agree that a much, much-loved actor passing away despite being in perfect health is *extremely* disturbing.
IDK. heart issues can be genetic. Sometimes you just can’t outrun it. Literally and figuratively.
Exactly, people in peak physical health still die from heart problems all the time. I’ve known people who were marathoners, ate extremely well and still dropped dead at 50.
I hope Megan is safe.
And I hope she knows she can be ok on her own.
Nobody yell at me.
But.
I have wondered since the first news of the papers being served if Olivia didn’t set it up herself, for sympathy votes & headlines.
No reason for her to open that envelope in front of everyone, it could have waited despite her curiosity or handed back down to an assistant.
She’s dishonest to the core.
I’ve never understood why OW would interrupt an important industry moment for herself to open a random envelope given to her by a random person. I feel like any professional (especially a woman who’s complained about how she’s not taken seriously because she’s too pretty) would either refuse the envelope because she’s onstage doing a presentation, or taken it to avoid any weird scene but put it down to be dealt with later.
I’m not saying that JS is a saint, but this whole scenario was very strange and the way she chose to deal with it made me wonder if she was aware what would happen or tried to force it to happen that way.
Disclaimer: I’ve disliked OW since her days on House, where she seemed annoying and untalented, one of those actors who can only play a version of themselves.
Hm. I feel like she’s pretty selfish and self-centered, but not particularly devious?? I’ve stared at the photo of her opening the envelope onstage, and my instinct is she *actually* thinks she’s getting some sort of surprise award (which is wild in itself). She genuinely looks giddy and pleased as she opens the envelope. If she were already aware of its contents and staging its delivery, I think she’d choose to look somber from start to finish. Does that make sense?
KoKiri, you may have a point.
OW certainly could have set that envelope aside and gone on with the professional reason she was there.
I am finding both OW and JS annoying.
Their kids are 6 and 8. Stop all the SM and keep your private life, private.
No yelling from me, except to say I can’t believe I didn’t consider this possibility.
I recently read her Vogue interview…it was not good.
I just can’t bring myself to like her and I am a very big proponent of unfairly maligned women.
She did all of it to herself by being awful to others.
The only way that anyone knew what was in the envelope was because she released the information. Anyone there would’ve assumed she was receiving something related to the con/her presentation. So even if it made her feel embarrassed, it was only publicly embarrassing because she chose to make it public.
I unfortunately had a feeling that Megan was going to go back to MGK…..it seems like there may be a lot of horrific things and possibly abuse going on in their relationship (him disclosing that he had threatened her with suicide over the phone while holding a gun in his mouth is a HUGE red flag, not to mention emotionally abusive in and of itself). However, abusers are also really good at keeping their victims emotionally bonded to them, and it can be extremely difficult for the victim to break out of that bond… I remember reading a statistic that said that it takes a victim 8 attempts on average before they leave their abusive partner for good. I have been in this position in the past and so have many of my friends so I will not judge Megan, but I hope that she is okay and that she is able to come to this realization sooner rather than later, for her own safety and peace of mind.
I knew they would get back together, this relationship is the only thing that is keeping her relevant.
No offense meant to anyone.
JMO, MF is staying for the attention. MGK also.
This SM twinflame BS has become their careers, they will ride this as long as they can.
I would not be surprised to learn that 95% of all of this is scripted/planned.
Megan can call it quits, get a restraining order if she feels it’s needed and stop all of it.
If MGK is threatening to kill himself, that is on him.
They are both multi-millionaires. Get away from him and stay away.
She has enough money, that means she has choices, which many of us never did.
I guess she isn’t the type of woman who likes to be alone. I know a few of them and they will basically settle for anything/anyone who shows them a bit of attention. It’s quite sad.
Women like her need time to find themselves. They might find out in the long run that they only need themselves to be whole.
I hope she’ll be okay. Maybe her bodyguard should live at the house. Just sayin’.