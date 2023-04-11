Chilli’s relationship with Matthew Lawrence: ‘It’s real & there is nothing fake about it’

Embed from Getty Images

Last week, Chilli Thomas accepted the Legacy Award on behalf of TLC at Variety’s Power of Women luncheon. She acknowledged her group mates and talked about their past and upcoming tour in her acceptance speech. At the event, she also talked to Page Six and dished about her relationship with Matthew Lawerence. She talked about how real and amazing their relationship is and how he’s changed everything about how she looks at relationships. Aw!

He’s no scrub. Chilli gushed over her “amazing” romance with Matthew Lawrence at Variety’s Power of Women luncheon this week. “It’s real and there is nothing fake about it,” the TLC singer, whose real name is Rozonda Thomas, told Page Six at the event. “I’m here with him because I wanna be and he wants to be. We’re just so happy, we really are. “I honestly didn’t think that I would experience what I’m experiencing now and I was OK with that.” The “No Scrubs” singer added that she was never someone who needed to be in a relationship. “He has changed everything, the way I look at relationships. It’s so different,” she swooned. However, Chilli declined to say whether a marriage was in the cards for the pair. “We’re still in the beginning stages so we’ll see,” she said with a laugh.

[From Page Six]

Okay, maybe I’m just a cynical single, but I do roll my eyes a bit when people gush as much as these two, their reps, and his brothers have been gushing. Even T-Boz has confirmed she approves. It’s a lot, from all sides! They just got together around the holidays and confirmed their relationship in January. So it’s fairly new and they’re still in the honeymoon phase and new relationships often are like this. They can feel special and amazing and one-of-a-kind in the beginning. Anyway, it’s nice that they seem to be on the same page and it’s not one of them that seems more in love than the other. At first I thought it was Matthew, with his talk about kids and the full bloom of love, but it seems like Chilli is right there with him. It’s nice that they’re so happy. I’d just be happy if Chilli dropped her skincare routine.

