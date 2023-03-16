Matthew Lawrence ‘didn’t mean to put pressure’ on Chilli by saying he wanted kids

Embed from Getty Images

Last we talked about Matthew Lawrence and Chilli Thomas he was gushing about their amazing relationship to Entertainment Tonight. He also mentioned their plans to have kids when asked, saying, “That’s the game plan. That’s what we’re trying to do.” I said at the time that seemed fast relative to their relationship, but was likely due to their ages — Matthew is 43 and Chilli is 52. Turns out someone else must have thought it was fast because now Matthew is backtracking a little bit.

For Matthew Lawrence, his romance with Chilli was simply meant to be. But after the two began dating last fall, the Boy Meets World alum, who recently shared his hopes to start a family one day, noted the true timing on their future plans. “It’s such an interesting story,” he told E! News’ Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester. Referring to his older brother Joey Lawrence, he added, “Joe and I were commiserating about this plan that we had to have children together…when we were growing up. And I missed the first go around and now he’s starting a new family and I was thinking, ‘Man, it’d be great if we could do it again, when I didn’t have the chance to raise a family together.'” “So that’s what I meant by that,” Matthew said of his recent comments on starting a family. “I didn’t mean to put any pressure on somebody I was dating or anything.” But as Matthew noted, he has no doubt that Chilli—who shares son Tron, 25, with ex Dallas Austin—would be “incredible” if those plans were to happen eventually. “She’s an amazing person,” the actor shared. “She’s already a mother, she has an incredible son. I respect so much as to how she’s raised him. She’d be an incredible mother again and I’d be incredibly lucky but that’s way in the future.”

[From E! News]

Matthew said all the right things about Chilli here. It is a lot of pressure to put on someone fairly early in a relationship, and public pressure at that. He was asked about it in the initial interview, but he could have deflected a bit in that answer if he hadn’t actually discussed it with Chilli. And as he mentions here, she already has an adult son so maybe she’s not sure about doing it all over again. What Matthew says about Chilli as a mother and her son is really sweet and now he’s doing the caveat that if they have kids she would be a great mom again, but that’s why in the future. I guess he learned from that last interview. But did anyone else think what he said about Joey was a little unintentionally shady? Makes sense that he would be excited at having another opportunity to raise kids alongside his brother. But publicly referring to your brother’s third wife and daughter as their “new family” is a little tactless. I’m sure Matthew didn’t mean anything by it, but I’d be a little peeved if I were Joey, his “new family,” or his second wife and those two kids.

