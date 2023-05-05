Matt Healy split from his model girlfriend in February, before he started seeing T.Swift

Personally, I’m not surprised by the Taylor Swift + Matt Healy story whatsoever. If it’s true and they’re really dating, it actually answers a lot of questions I had about her split from Joe Alwyn and the mysterious leaks about how Alwyn couldn’t handle her fame. Seen through the prism of “Taylor only leaked the Alwyn split when she already had Healy in the wings,” everything fits and it makes more sense if you consider the idea that Taylor and Joe had been winding things down in January-February of this year. Apparently, Matt Healy was also winding down his relationship, with Meredith Mickelson, around the same time.
Matty Healy reportedly split from model Meredith Mickelson just weeks before he started dating Taylor Swift. The 1975 frontman, 34, was said to have been romancing the model, 23, who has built up a large following on social media, before they parted ways in February.
A source told The Sun: ‘Matty was seeing Meredith while he was in LA in February – but things fizzled out when he went to New York at the end of the month. They’re still on good terms but haven’t been romantically involved since then.’
It comes after Matty and Taylor’s reported new romance was revealed on Wednesday- just weeks after her split from actor Joe Alwyn. The singer is said to be ‘madly in love’ with Matty after their long-term friendship blossomed into romance. The duo – who first met in 2014 – are now gearing up to go public with their romance during her concert in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday, reports The Sun.
An insider told the publication: ‘She and Matty are madly in love. It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but timings just didn’t work out.’
The source went on to insist that there was no crossover in Taylor’s love life, despite news of her split from Joe emerging last month, insisting that the pair actually broke up in February.
Taylor is currently in the middle of the US leg of her The Eras Tour while The 1975 are on their At Their Very Best concert tour, but the source insisted they have kept in constant communication by texting and Face Timing.
The source added: ‘As two international megastars, they understand the pressures of one another’s jobs better than anyone, and are incredibly supportive of their respective careers. They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor’s last one — which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately — she wants to ‘own’ this romance, and not hide it away. Taylor just wants to live her life, and be happy. She’s told pals Matty is flying to Nashville over the weekend to support her on the next leg of her tour.’
“They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor’s last one — which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately — she wants to ‘own’ this romance, and not hide it away.” Six years of hiding away in Nashville and London and now Taylor is ready for a big, splashy romance? Sure. I mean, if she’s super-public with Healy, then I will enjoy it. I also think Taylor should just own the fact that she loves a jumpoff and she loves to overlap relationships. Some women are just like that (J.Lo). Taylor is so wrapped up in this persona of “it’s always the guy’s fault and she’s always the one getting hurt,” she can’t admit that she started something with Matt Healy and promptly dumped Joe Alwyn and then blamed Joe for the split because he didn’t “get” how famous she is.
West Hollywood, – 51592489 Singer Taylor Swift is seen leaving a studio before heading over to Fred Segal to do some shopping in West Hollywood, California on November 22, 2014.
Pictured: Taylor Swift
BACKGRID USA 4 MAY 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: FameFlynet / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Those pictures from 2014 make me so tired of long, scraggly pandemic (sorry, “mermaid”) hair.
I forgot how cute and polished her lob was. I now have a little Gollum type voice in my head whispering that I should cut my (admittedly) scraggly, long pandemic era hair. But the pandemic and WFH life also made me super lazy when it comes to styling my hair, so pandemic hot mess express me will probably win.
Still not convinced this is true and serious, but if it is, I wonder if the leaks are coming from his camp and whether that is going to be a problem for her team. Team Swift always control the narrative.
yeah, I’m not buying this in the slightest.
also… she doesn’t have a lengthy history of jumpoffs, she had one brief period where she used Tom Hiddleston between Calvin and Joe, and she’s been pretty open about that in her songs since reputation…
anyway, I might believe they’ve hooked up, but I doubt they’re seriously dating and she’s going to incorporate that into her show tonight. especially since the Sun is the only one getting supposed insights into this. guess we’ll see!
Well said; the only thing that gives me pause is People, the second publication to report on T&J’s breakup, had a profile piece on Matt Healy yesterday, which felt a little fishy regarding timing. I hope it’s just People trying to get some extra clicks off the rumors, but as you said, we will see.
Does Taylor give the DF stories?! That seems unlikely, so yeah, if this is actually a thing, Matt Healy is absolutely leaking, Pinkosaurus.
On a scale of 1 to 10, how old am I for never having heard of the band 1975? Like…. really really old? Or just old old?
Me too! I have no idea who he is and never heard of the band.
Well, I’m old and I know them, but I’m quite the music fan – they’re big in the UK and parts of Europe, don’t know about the US.
I’ve always thought they’re really over-rated (also am quite the music fan!) but Matty Healy is apparently a bit of an icon & young things go weak at the knees at the mere mention of him. Caitlin Moran did a really funny piece about him & her daughters’ reactions a couple of years ago.
(Just as an aside & following on from my huge disappointment re Nick Cave, if Caitlin Moran ever reveals herself as a Tory, a royalist, or anything else unsavoury, I think I’d literally weep.)
If this is true I will be surprised. He seems nothing like her type.
Other than being British I guess? I am out of the loop, don’t know who he is and I’m not familiar with the band. So saying they’re both “massively successful megastars” does not ring true to me.
This is the daily mail and I am always massively skeptical of that outlet.
We shall see!
God, ita. Maybe it’s just these pictures and he cleans up nicely but he looks so grubby, oily and unkempt. She goes for clean cut guys and other than one or two when she was younger, they’ve all been in good shape and I don’t think any of them smoked. This just seems really suspect.
I really like their music and Matty writes quite witty lyrics, but apart from that I do not see the appeal. He’s as far from Joe Alwyn as you could get, maybe that’s it…
I love that picture of her.
She did make that surprise appearance at his concert earlier in the year so if they are dating she totally dumped Joe for him.
LOL “source”: “…as two international mega-stars..”
Only one person in this supposed couple is a mega-star and it’s not that dbag. The “source” here is clearly coming from his camp.
I’m pretty ambivalent about Swift but I actually don’t want this for her (or anyone) because he seems like a giant asshole,
I think it’s a rebound fling. After dating someone seriously for 6 years, I definitely see the appeal of just wanting something light, new, fresh, and not serious. Especially while she’s on tour and not going to be stationary for a good while. Sometimes you just need someone to text flirt with and make out every once in awhile.
I’m kind of suspicious that Taylor’s camp haven’t said anything yet to deny. I’m not saying they need to deny every tabloid story, that would be exhausting, but this has become big news and in the past she has sent out a statement denying things when it’s a rumor.
2 megastars? *cough* OK, DM.
As soon as the first “Taylor maybe dating” story popped up I thought exactly what kaiser wrote. You could see it coming.
ALL of this Kaiser. I wish her fans would realize that the common denominator in all her messy relationships is…her. She is definitely someone who doesn’t know how to be alone and always has another dude in line.
she didn’t date for like two years at one point because people were accusing her of serial dating. if you actually look at the timeline of her relationships, this isn’t true with the exception of Calvin to Tom.
This woman has been messy in relationships her entire adult life. And the details of her relationships (which she has openly shared in her music) kinda proves my point. She IS the common denominator in all of them. And her pattern of blaming the men for everything is pretty steady.
I agree that Taylor loves to blame the man for everything and as a result I think it has definitely stunted her growth somewhat. Maybe she turned a corned after her break up with joe, or maybe she decided to rebound with a ‘bad boy’. I dunno, but I do think she’s super high maintenance and has main character syndrome, and is probably exhausting to be in a relationship with.
“The source went on to insist that there was no crossover in Taylor’s love life, despite news of her split from Joe emerging last month, insisting that the pair actually broke up in February.”
Nothing has convinced me more that there was, in fact, crossover lol
That said, I dont know the woman, but maybe in her actual life she takes blame BUT when it comes to her persona she still wants to keep that “good girl” image. I will say that she for sure isnt playing hurt from the split.
I don’t know much about this guy myself, but my friend is a fan and says he’s currently on tour in the Pacific. I could believe they hooked up a few months ago if they were in the same place at the same time, but I don’t believe for a second that she’s carrying on a relationship (text based or otherwise) while on tour with a guy who is also on tour on the other side of the world. There’s only so many hours in the day, even if you’ve got a private jet. I think all the leaks from British tabloids indicate that the British half of this rumored ‘romance’ is just trying to raise his profile.