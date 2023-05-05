Matt Healy split from his model girlfriend in February, before he started seeing T.Swift

Personally, I’m not surprised by the Taylor Swift + Matt Healy story whatsoever. If it’s true and they’re really dating, it actually answers a lot of questions I had about her split from Joe Alwyn and the mysterious leaks about how Alwyn couldn’t handle her fame. Seen through the prism of “Taylor only leaked the Alwyn split when she already had Healy in the wings,” everything fits and it makes more sense if you consider the idea that Taylor and Joe had been winding things down in January-February of this year. Apparently, Matt Healy was also winding down his relationship, with Meredith Mickelson, around the same time.

Matty Healy reportedly split from model Meredith Mickelson just weeks before he started dating Taylor Swift. The 1975 frontman, 34, was said to have been romancing the model, 23, who has built up a large following on social media, before they parted ways in February.

A source told The Sun: ‘Matty was seeing Meredith while he was in LA in February – but things fizzled out when he went to New York at the end of the month. They’re still on good terms but haven’t been romantically involved since then.’

It comes after Matty and Taylor’s reported new romance was revealed on Wednesday- just weeks after her split from actor Joe Alwyn. The singer is said to be ‘madly in love’ with Matty after their long-term friendship blossomed into romance. The duo – who first met in 2014 – are now gearing up to go public with their romance during her concert in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday, reports The Sun.

An insider told the publication: ‘She and Matty are madly in love. It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but timings just didn’t work out.’

The source went on to insist that there was no crossover in Taylor’s love life, despite news of her split from Joe emerging last month, insisting that the pair actually broke up in February.

Taylor is currently in the middle of the US leg of her The Eras Tour while The 1975 are on their At Their Very Best concert tour, but the source insisted they have kept in constant communication by texting and Face Timing.

The source added: ‘As two international megastars, they understand the pressures of one another’s jobs better than anyone, and are incredibly supportive of their respective careers. They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor’s last one — which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately — she wants to ‘own’ this romance, and not hide it away. Taylor just wants to live her life, and be happy. She’s told pals Matty is flying to Nashville over the weekend to support her on the next leg of her tour.’