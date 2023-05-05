US Ambassador to the UK hopes that the Sussexes ‘support the king’ this weekend

President Biden appointed a lot of new ambassadors to replace Trump’s cronies. The current American ambassador to the UK is Jane Hartley, a Democratic donor and political ally of President Biden. She came into the ambassadorship in early 2022, having also served as an ambassador during the Obama administration. While she’s a Democratic fundraiser and donor, she knows what she’s doing. Biden wouldn’t have appointed some know-nothing crony to such an important ambassadorship. Despite his Irish pride, President Biden understands the need to have a mature diplomat in that position in London. Which makes it ridiculously funny that every time Ambassador Hartley is interviewed in the British media, she’s fielding questions about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, not Ukraine, not Brexit, not relations with the European Union. Back in January, there was a kerfuffle because the ambassador refused to answer a question about the Sussexes:
Jane Hartley, US ambassador to the UK, has just sidestepped a question on television from @bbclaurak about whether the furore over Harry and Meghan has damaged relations between the two countries. But she praised the King for his work, particularly The Prince’s Trust.
— Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) January 29, 2023
LMAO. Even if Ambassador Hartley was like “yes, maybe the Sussexit did lead to a PR crisis for the monarchy,” what the hell was she supposed to do about it? Tell President Biden to launch missiles at Montecito?? Well, it got even funnier this week when Ambassador Hartley once again spoke to the British media and OF COURSE they asked her about Meghan and Harry. British people are going to do this to every American from now on, right?
The US ambassador to Britain has said she hopes Prince Harry and Meghan will support the King this weekend. Ambassador Jane Hartley also played down fears that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s complaints about the monarchy have taken away support for King Charles in her homeland.
Speaking to Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel, hosts of The News Agents podcast, Ms Hartley suggested the Sussexes were getting very little mainstream media attention in the US.
When asked how much support they have in the US, Ambassador Hartley said she had not been home so may not have the “total sentiment” but added: “I’ve said this before, every family has their issues. You should come to our Thanksgiving dinner sometime with my extended family. Everybody has an opinion, and everybody speaks it clearly and loudly. And you know, I just hope that for this Coronation, there’s support for the King. That’s what I would want from them.”
Asked if she believed the Sussexes had taken away support for The King in the US, she replied: “If you look at our media, look at our New York Times, look at our Washington Post, they’re not getting that much coverage, to be very honest with you. The coverage right now is really about the Coronation. The coverage right now is about what the UK is doing with us in terms of Ukraine. The coverage right now is the alliance that President Biden has put together. So, you’re not seeing them in mainstream media, if you want to know the truth in my view, and once again, I’m here, I’m not there.”
She defended President Biden after former President Donald Trump said it was “disrespectful” of him not to attend the Coronation. “I could not disagree more. I think what was behind it was truly just scheduling and logistics,” she said.
“The President has been here four times. And the President has committed in a great phone call with the King, which I don’t want to talk about, that he will come again to the UK before the end of the year, when he and The King will have some much more private time together. So, I think that whole thing is ridiculous if you want to know the truth.”
“Look at our New York Times, look at our Washington Post, they’re not getting that much coverage, to be very honest with you. The coverage right now is really about the Coronation…” The Times and WaPo have been covering the coronation stuff, but they’ve been increasingly critical, as have other American outlets. The American press is aghast by the expensive medieval pageantry and historic unpopularity of the new queen consort especially.
And again, you have to understand the question asked of the ambassador and the mindset of British journalists, who operate in partnership with the monarchy and Tory government. The British media is not “adversarial” in the way the American media sees itself. The British media believes that if the Sussexes aren’t getting wall-to-wall, full-throated support in the American media, that means that the Sussexes are “unpopular.” When really, Harry and Meghan can do whatever they want, whenever they want, and the British media is going to be gagged no matter what. Just the sheer fact that Ambassador Hartley continues to field questions about the Sussexes is proof enough that the Sussexes are the story.
For gods sake she has better things to talk about the the Sussex family. This is just how enraged the British press is about Harry and Meg thriving. Ridiculous!
This is what the British Press has to do to $ell newspapers and generate click$ for revenue$.
THE SUSSEXES ARE THE STORY, AND THAT’S IT. The whole idea of the interview is to talk about the Sussexes.
As an American politician the only real answer is no comment. Kings and queens aren’t our deal. Especially the ones we fought a war to kick out.
If you must answer the question you have to keep it family based.
What kaiser wrote about wall to wall praise being used as a measure. I first noticed that with Sharon osbourne. I remember thinking; Does she think news articles matter?
I think it’s a fundamental difference in US and UK media business models. UK press will beat the same drum of content over and over. Big or small, doesn’t matter. Meghan/Kate crying over flower girl dresses was a story for YEARS. The Oprah interview just got brought up this week!
Contrast that with US press, particularly political press, who flushes major stories down the memory hole in a day. We just move right on along.
I like that she said, she is not in America, should have ended there instead of saying she hope they are supporting Chucky this weekend, none of her business.
I would be so livid if I spent all my political capital and time learning to be a diplomat and then had to answer 3rd rate soap opera questions at every news conference
She spent money, not time learning. She’s not a career diplomat, she’s a donor. And Kaiser really should watch “The Diplomat”, because they explain quite well how the ambassadorship in the UK is largely irrelevant, almost always goes to clueless donors, etc. It’s our closest ally and they have a lot of other channels there, so yes, we appoint no-nothing cronies there all the time.
A donor for sure, but her professional resume is no joke. Particularly on a global stage. This woman has spent her life in leadership roles in and around politics.
Contrast that with say… Callista Gingrich, and yes, there’s clearly a very wide range of geopolitical skills among ambassadors.
She is not a diplomat. Ambassadors to the UK rarely are. The last time the job was at all diplomatically sensitive was in the lead up to WWII when the post was held by Joseph P. Kennedy. FDR called him home in 1940 ( I think) because Kennedy was voicing his own appeasement views rather than the views of FDR’s government.
That said, it’s clear from the problems Hartley is having every time she gives an interview to a British media outlet that the post is once again something of a diplomatic land mine. That’s not her fault. It’s because the entire British media has such a bizarre obsession with the Sussexes. Soon all American ambassadors to the UK will need years, if not decades, of diplomatic experience at the highest levels to know how to navigate the craziness which is the British media.
I know she has to be diplomatic in her responses, but I would love if she would say
On Meghan and Harry:
“They’re minding their business and doing their thing, but y’all keep asking me about them.”
And on Trump:
“I would think he’d be too busy to comment on others. He has a lot going on with his lawsuits. I’m not sure why he’s not focused on that.”
She should say exactly that. 👍
Harry and Meghan are overshadowing the coronation and that’s all I wanted to see.
It’s beautiful to see isn’t it Amy Bee! And they aren’t even trying. Their existence is enough to overshadow Chuck and the Mistress
ITS GLORIOUS!!!!!!
The Sussex Squad fundraising for Archie’s and Lili’s birthdays is going well, charity is Kaboom, building playgrounds for underserving neighborhoods.
Slightly off-topic, but has anyone watched The Diplomat on Netflix with Keri Russel? The British and American culture clashes are funny. It’s pretty unrealistic and different scenarios but I kept thinking of Meghan while watching it. Clearly we’re talking about politics v royalty but more the fish out water scenario. The real US ambassador must be like yeah no it’s not like that all. In reality, she spends her time fielding Meghan and Harry questions.
So the King, worth billions, head of state for numerous countries, and almost 75 years old power player, needs “support” for his party? He has to have his son and daughter-in-law backing him up and showing loyalty?
Not only does that make Charles look weak (because he should be able to support himself) and vain (he’s fussed about support for a party celebrating fealty to him), but it makes him look STUPID.
Harry and Meghan’s support means nothing. Charles needs the support of people who aren’t living thousands of miles away. He needs the support of the aristos, the press, and the rest of his England dwelling family. Craving support from H&M makes him look dumb and short sighted.
Old UpChuck can’t see the forest through the trees.
Embarrassing that such an unserious woman has a high-ranking political post.
Her background is serious, but the ambassadorship maybe not so much. I mean, it’s a plum position and high profile, but the UK is a nice, modern country without a lot of major emergencies the ambassador has to deal with – it’s not like she has to evacuate the embassy in the middle of a civil war, or something. This ambassadorship has pretty much always been a reward for political help. In any case, there’s nothing she can say about Charles, the coronation, or H&M except bland platitudes – that’s her job.
They’re not covered by NYT and WaPo that much because believe it or not, our press is apparently somewhat saner than the British press and don’t talk about people who aren’t doing anything but living their lives. (although NYT and WaPo did have stories up when Harry’s attendance was announced, lol.)
There’s no reason for NYT et al to talk about two private citizens who havent made a public appearance in months and even when they do, its not necessarily newsworthy to those publications. Like our coverage of them here is NORMAL, you know? Yes sometimes there is an article about them that gets it wrong or whatever, and obviously they’re in Page Six an absurd amount, but like…..I don’t know. I’m trying to think of how to word this. The press also isnt writing 200 stories a day about beyonce unless she is touring or releasing a new album. They don’t write endless stories about Angelina Jolie unless she’s in DC or the UN etc. We just don’t have that same obsession with people that aren’t being public in their lives, you know?
“I do not comment on private citizens.” is all she should say about HM. Jfc, how is this so difficult?
So the 5th on line to the throne and his American wife are so powerful they can disrupt the Special Relationship? Is the UK still trying to get a trade deal with the US? I wonder if No 10 and Whitehall is really worried the BRF has messed up an alliance with the US because of the treatment of its countrywoman who marries into the family?