Why is ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 such a mess? Bad writing or something else?

SPOILERS for this season of Ted Lasso.
It’s felt like a dirty secret, something no one wants to admit over the past month: the third and final season of Ted Lasso is bad. I enjoyed the first two seasons, and even applauded some of the more unconventional storylines, because I believed in the show and I believed that Jason Sudeikis knew where he was going. But this third season has left me questioning if Sudeikis and the other writers have any f–king idea how they’re going to end this show. The Atlantic’s David Sims feels the same way. Sims wrote a piece called “Ted Lasso Has Lost Its Way,” and I just wanted to do a few highlights from the piece:
Midway through watching “Sunflowers,” a nearly feature-length episode of Ted Lasso that juggles five separate plotlines, I wondered aloud, “When exactly did this show turn into a prestige drama?” Yes, the script still has plenty of jokes—though few of them deserve more than a low chuckle, and many characters are little more than caricatures. But as it’s continued to draw viewers and accolades for Apple TV+, this Emmy-winning comedy has pivoted further and further away from the genre to which it supposedly belongs, devolving into ham-fisted, novelistic nonsense.
…Ted Lasso’s first season earned its massive hype; it was a well-crafted workplace sitcom that built out its central character’s leadership strengths step by step, methodically depicting how Ted’s emotional intelligence more than makes up for his lack of tactical acumen. The show’s propensity for “niceness” was radical and surprising, somehow allowing it to generate laughs while dodging conflict.
Season 3, which debuted on Apple TV+ in March and is rounding into what may or may not be a series finale, is a pure example of the excesses that can flourish on streaming television. The show has no time slot to worry about, and none of the formal or thematic constraints of network television. Perhaps that’s why its episodes have settled into such supersize lengths, with “Sunflowers” running an ungodly 63 minutes. Its storytelling feels similarly slack, with characters taking whole seasons to have the slimmest emotional realizations.
Now, in Season 3, these supplementary characters have all become the stars of their own shows. Ted Lasso is no longer a workplace sitcom but a universe of workplace sitcoms, drifting from a football club to an upstart PR firm to another (more evil) football club to a pair of local restaurants. Scenes are devoid of jokes and filled with dopey, self-important monologuing on the issues of the day. Rather than have any conflict, characters offer endless hugs and wan smiles, all under the watchful mustache of Mr. Lasso, whose retinue of dad jokes feels noticeably phoned in.
I agree – and while I don’t mind the longer episodes, it feels like the show is just doing these longer episodes because they’ve stupidly split up all of the characters and feel the need to give everyone their own “moments” and storylines. Which would be fine if those storylines felt organic and there was some kind of masterful story being told. Instead, we get Keeley off in her own universe, suddenly having a relationship with a rich, judgemental, love-bombing a–hole. We get Roy and those red strings. We get Jason Sudeikis working out his Olivia Wilde mess on-screen.
In the first two seasons, you could also depend on Coach Lasso’s baseline managerial competence too, only that’s gone away now. Like, I get the criticism of “Lasso is actually a terrible football coach,” but in the first two seasons, he proved himself to be an inspired and intuitive manager, the kind of person who understands what people need and how an organization (or team) should operate. The “slump” of the team seemed to be the characterization of the real-world slump of the writers’ room.
Joanna Robinson mentioned something on Twitter this week, a rumor she heard that “they threw out 2/3 of the season and had to shoot it over again (it was supposed to come out last fall) which would explain things like Rupert and Zava fully disappearing from the plot. But it would not explain why the second pass is this messy.” Extensive reshoots and tossed scripts would explain some of this. But I’m also not convinced that Sudeikis knows how to land this plane.
I honestly gave up. I read the recaps, and I keep it moving. I’m pretty bummed.
I have enjoyed this season, but to borrow your comment, I had faith that they knew how to land this plane and how to get the series to a good ending spot and now its clear they do not. There aren’t that many episodes left and I’m not sure how it’s going to tie up at this point.
Nate is becoming a bigger ahole to me because its clear he knows Rupert is an ahole, he knows he’s being an ahole, and he’s still doing it.
I don’t care about Keely’s relationship with Jack. My husband said to me the other night as we were watching it – that he doesn’t care about Keely if she’s not involved with the team. The show is supposed to be about the people involved with team and she’s not anymore. Like she’s a great character, but we barely see her doing anything with the team at this point, the most we see is her and Rebecca having a heart to heart once an episode. I almost feel they would have been better having this plot line with her PR firm and Jack etc as a spinoff series entirely.
I don’t care about Nate dating the hostess.
I do think its messed up that Ted’s ex wife is dating their marriage counselor.
it just feels like they keep giving more characters bigger parts in the plot and at this point I dont know how they wrap it up. Im sort of assuming it ends with Ted going back to the US, but that feels like a step backward for him.
I was okay with last season being kind of sad and dark bc I had hope this season would being back the funny and the light and kind of end on a happy optimistic note. I’m not seeing how that happens at this point.
I think it’s messed up she’s dating the marriage counselor, but I think it’s even more messed up that she was regularly bringing him around Henry before she even told Ted they were dating. it’s fine she moved on! but that’s not good co-parenting.
Right??? the way he found out because the doctor answered the phone, so clearly he felt comfortable enough there to answer the phone…..and poor henry seems so lost, the hey Jude scene in the last episode really got to me.
I think they should have focused more on Rebecca this season because she’s just a better actor than basically all of them and she can do comedy and pathos well. I was never into Keeley and felt that she was just more of a trope than anything. Maybe it’s the character or maybe it’s Juno temple but I just don’t care about her PR company and her stuff outside of the team.
They also could do more with Nate, but they aren’t. And all the Ted and his ex wife stuff is just pathetic and knowing his real life situation doesn’t help either. The woe is me dad who hasn’t moved on yet while the wife is dating just seems meh.
I didn’t mind the episode where they basically ripped into the racist UK immigration policy, but it’s an aside from the core of cast and that’s where I feel they are lost.
My biggest issue is exactly what you pointed out @Becks1. I thought “ok, they’re ending this on their own terms, a nice tight three seasons.” And I have them the benefit of the doubt for about 3 episodes. I enjoyed them enough (I love spending time with these characters), but what in the world are they tee’ing up that has the emotional payoff? The therapist/boyfriend storyline is SUPER messy, the Keeley/Jack stuff is meh. There’s a lot of threads.
The minor characters are getting bigger parts while the major ones like Roy and Rebecca are seeing their parts shrink. Nobody really liked Keeley outside of her relationship with the team. Her thing with Jack came from out of nowhere. Nate’s romance is boring and out of sync with his prestigious job and new life. It just feels like the humanity is missing
The only bright spot has been the bromance between Roy and Jamie. It embodies everything I love about the show. Nothing else rings very true this season.
Agree about the bromance between roy and Jamie. that has been a big bright spot.
Besides that, where is Roy? What is he doing besides growling at Ted and Trent? What happened to his storyline?
Ugh. I’m just so sad at how they seem to be messing this up.
OMG I am not liking this season AT ALL I know the show is wholesome and sweet but it’s become so CORNY it makes me cringe.
I am still enjoying it but it definitely has felt like two different seasons mushed together, and it does not feel like it can all be satisfactorily wrapped up in four episodes.
all of the Shandy and Zava stuff just… disappeared (which is fine because they were both annoying). I guess the Zava stuff did set up Jamie and Roy training. Keeley has felt like she’s on a completely different show that is not good. they could have broken up her and Roy to show her becoming a true businesswoman, but instead she looks like a joke running the business and dated some random asshole? strange.
I also don’t know what they’re doing with Rebecca. they were following all the psychic stuff through the Amsterdam episode but then it’s mostly been forgotten about the last two episodes? bring back hot Dutch man!
also I do not want the redemption of Nate, and him dating a nice woman does not redeem him. I do not care about it.
I’m so afraid of the landing that I’m getting more & more afraid to watch. I thought Ep 6 Sunflowers was pulling things together, a plot turn for everyone & interesting. 2 eps later & ugh. Why isn’t there more soccer, the frame of which held character development?
I’ll watch until the end just because I am invested in it and the characters, but yeah this season is really bad. I hate what they’ve done with Keely, she’s become a ridiculous caricature and dating Jack just came so out of nowhere it makes no sense. Don’t care at all about Nick… either should have written him out altogether or had him apologize and come back to the team.
As for where it’s heading, I guess Ted gets back with his ex and moves back to US?
Thank you. It is so bad and I’m glad I’m not the only one seeing it. All of the relationships feel off. Sam hugging his dad is the only moment of emotional connection I’ve had with this season. Such a let down.
And for the love of all, condition or cut Jamie’s hair.
I’m so glad to see that I’m not the only one. I noticed that the last episode was written by Keeley Hazell. You know, the woman who plays Rupert’s young new wife and is Jason Sudeikis’ real life girlfriend. That episode in particular felt completely out of tune to the first two seasons. Everything feels forced liked they have a checklist of what should they cover and then are forcing it. I actually dread watching this now.
The show is called Ted Lasso and is supposed to focus on his journey as a football coach. As discussed this season is nothing but focusing on anybody and everybody else’s relationships. No one cares about any of it! The only relationship anyone cared about was Keeley & Roy and that was destroyed and with little explanation…no one cares about her & Jack and Nate’s relationship is the worst! I think the real loss this season is the lack of Ted’s therapist – she made one brief appearance in a zoom call and nothing. It is a mess and a real disappointment. I just hope in the end Ted does not end up with Rebecca and that he just returns to the US to be closer to his son because there is really no reason at this point for him to be in the UK and especially not coaching football because he doesn’t even give that any real focus. Maybe part of the problem is that Brett Goldstein (Roy) wasn’t as involved in the writing for this season as previous ones and was focusing on the Shrinking…I would highly recommend that series to anyone who hasn’t watched it. More in line with the spirit of Ted Lasso than this season for sure.
Jason was working out his marital issues in the scripts, then all the stuff that was happening in private came out in public, the lawyers read the scripts and saw how they were mirrors of his life and Olivia could sue him and the show, so they had to throw whole plot lines out and rewrite entire scripts. That’s my guess.
Not enough Roy Kent for me this season. He’s not here, he’s not there, he’s not anybleepingwhere. 🙁
Couldn’t care less about Keeley if she isn’t working at the club or seeing Roy.
I don’t like the three new actresses brought in for Jade, Jack and Barbara. Jade & Jack seem wooden to me, I don’t buy that Jade likes Nate. I used to fast forward “Not Going Out” whenever I saw Katy Wix. She was fine as Fergie in The Windsors, but otherwise I don’t care to watch her act. 🙁
I actually still love the show, but I agree it’s messy. I want Keely back with Roy, though, and I couldn’t care a bit about Nate. I love Trent Crimm and Rebecca, and adore Roy’s bromance with Jamie. I hope the final episodes just focus on the Richmond club.
Bill Lawrence left as showrunner to focus on ‘Shrinking’(great show btw) and left Ted Lasso in 1st time show runner Jason Sudeikis’s not so capable hands is basically the gist of it. I’m enjoying this season the longer it goes on but the episodes are too long & bloated. It feels like a show that needed 4-5 seasons to wrap up the story but they’re forcing it into 3. It’s the last season & instead of focusing in our favorite existing characters they keep introducing new people that no one gives a crap about. Don’t care about Nate’s story or new girlfriend, don’t care about Dr Jack, don’t care about Keeley’s new office mates, and ESPECIALLY don’t give a fig about Jack. Everytime they introduce someone new(minus the sexy Dutchman Rebecca met) I’m yelling at my tv whyyyyy 😂
It’s interesting. I’m still in and when it’s great, it’s GREAT. But I confess I now fast forward anything with Nate and Keeley that is not them interacting with the Richmond team. Doing that? I now enjoy all the episodes. Could not care less about anyone from the PR firm, their girlfriends, any of it. It just didn’t work.
Jamie and Roy is the storyline that saved the season…but unexpectedly that’s mostly Jamie! (HUGE props to Phil Dunster). I’m hopeful the Roy stuff will click, but beyond episode 2 he just isn’t working in anything that’s not a scene with Jamie. It’s so odd.
(And yet the Sunflowers episode is my favourite of the whole series! So what do I know! 😁)
I am enjoying the season tbh. I loved Sam’s dad and that whole episode and I begrudgingly admit I like how they are humanizing Nate after what he did last season. I am interested to see where this takes him and I hope there is a redemption moment with Ted. I don’t particularly enjoy the dropped storylines (the psychic, Zava, the Dutch man). Those could have been interesting to see through to the end. I thought Sunflowers was a great episode, especially Trent and Colin, plus the sightseeing tour of the city, but the team night/pillow-fight nonsense was utterly disappointing. I am only on board with Keeley/Jack if Jack gets dumped for being an utter narcissist and she goes back to Roy.
This season is SO preachy and saccharine sweet. I’d love to know what changed with the writing bc it is bad.