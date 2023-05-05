Billie Lourd: My mom Carrie Fisher’s brother and sister capitalized on her death

Carrie Fisher, whose death I still have not recovered from, received a posthumous star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood yesterday. How that honor eluded her in life, I’ll never know. But appropriately, on May the 4th, General Leia joined Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and her mom Debbie Reynolds on the famous path. None of Carrie’s siblings attended the ceremony. The reason I know that is because Joely, Tricia Leigh and Todd Fisher all complained about it ahead of the event, pointing the finger at Carrie’s daughter, Billie Lourd, for not inviting them. Joely and Tricia Leigh issued a joint statement on Instagram, calling Billie’s decision “misguided” and claimed they’ve only been loving and supportive to mean ol’ Billie. Todd went straight to TMZ and said, “It’s heartbreaking and shocking to me that I was intentionally omitted from attending this important legacy event for my sister, Carrie.” So after having her uncle and aunts completely pulled focus from what was supposed to be her mom’s honor, Billie spoke up. She issued an official statement saying her uncle and aunts all capitalized off her mother and grandmother’s deaths while she was grieving, with no warning to her. And now, she said, there is no feud, there simply is no relationship. Here is Billie’s full statement:
I have seen the postings and press release issued by my mother’s brother and sister. I apologize to anyone reading this for feeling the need to defend myself publicly from these family members. But unfortunately, because they publicly attacked me, I have to publicly respond. The truth is I did not invite them to this ceremony. They know why.
Days after my mom died, her brother and her sister chose to process their grief publicly and capitalize on my mother’s death, by doing multiple interviews and selling individual books for a lot of money, with my mom and my grandmother’s deaths as the subject. I found out they had done this through the press. They never consulted me or considered how this would affect our relationship. The truth of my mom’s very complicated relationship with her family is only known by me and those who were actually close to her. Though I recognize they have every right to do whatever they choose, their actions were very hurtful to me at the most difficult time in my life. I chose to and still choose to deal with her loss in a much different way.
The press release Todd Fisher gave to TMZ and the posting Joely Fisher placed on Instagram, once again confirms that my instincts were right. To be clear — there is no feud. We have no relationship. This was a conscious decision on my part to break a cycle with a way of life I want no part of for myself or my children.
The people who knew and loved my mom at Disney and Lucasfilm have made this star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to honor her legacy possible. This moment is about Carrie Fisher and all that she accomplished and what she meant to the world. I’m going to focus on that. May the 4th be with you.
Billie is pretty clear in her statement, there’s not much to add. Obviously, the Fisher siblings are trying to whitewash their complicated relationship with Carrie now that she can’t correct them. I didn’t read any of their books, but it wouldn’t surprise me to learn Todd absolutely exploited her death for his own benefit. I don’t know much about Tricia Leigh, but Joely I always thought was pretty solid with Carrie. However, they all clearly broke Billie’s heart when she was trying to process the loss of Carrie and then Debbie. To shame her for this publicly is all the evidence I need to tell me Billie made the right choice.
You’d think Billie’s statement would be the end of it but Todd just can’t help himself. He issued a rebuttal because an opportunist is gonna opportune:
We made every attempt to speak with Billie’s team regarding the invitation prior to making any public comments. Keeping the focus on Carrie Fisher, let’s put our differences aside for the hour long ceremony and move on from there. I was told It was a no go and why would I want to heighten level of emotion for his niece, going further to say if I showed up, she would not.”
I never capitalized on either Carrie or my mother Debbie’s deaths, and in no way meant to hurt Billie, and that is the truth. Billie’s father was well aware months in advance of my book, which, was a loving and truthful homage to the incredible lives, not deaths, of Carrie and mom and the 60 plus years I spent with them both.
Isn’t it Billie’s call to say whether Todd hurt her or not? Because clearly, he did. And passing the buck to Billie’s dad does not absolve anyone of blame, here. Lord, I had no idea how much Billie went through on top of the pain of losing the two most important women in her life. Of course I didn’t, because she was classy enough to keep her dirty laundry out of the press, unlike the Fisher kids who obviously grieved in dollar signs.
They are just mad they weren’t front and center for the Walk of Fame ceremony. Carrie is there only claim to fame.
I can’t speak for the others, but Joely Fisher is a TV and stage actress who was pretty prolific in the 1990s. I saw her play Rizzo in the Broadway revival of Grease.
The siblings’ response on the Entertainment Tonight site gives better context for their side.
Read this and was Team Billie.
Read that and am now Team Sad.
Canceling people is easy, but is it right or fair?
Good for Billie for protecting her peace. I hope she and her dad are tight and she has him to lean on as well as her husband.
Family is a complicated thing. I’m sure Carrie’s siblings loved her, but- complicated.
And they didn’t have to make press statements. Shutting up is free.
@ Rapunzel, that’s what the issue is. Todd seems to be a leech and his further attacks on Billie shows how little he cares about her feelings. It’s one thing to discuss family matters privately but Todd made it public and that’s on him. Also, Todd and the sisters are the older ones who should be showing decorum and respect to Billie, not the other way around.
I too still grieve Carrie. As well as a lot of ’80s and ’90s icons gone way too soon.
Grief is a personal and tricky thing. Families are tricky and messy and I’m sorry Billie got hurt by her uncle and aunts. To be honest, I didn’t even know Carrie had a daughter until she passed. That’s how under the radar she was to me. So I can imagine her relatives’ quick leap to spill all sorts of tea about her mother’s and grandmother’s lives was excruciating for such a relatively private person.
I lost my dad last fall. His sisters made it even worse than it already would have been. As I gave his eulogy, I imagined how good it would feel to speak out openly about what total jerks they had been. (Saying on Facebook that he was dying before the nursing home reached me, announcing his death before I did, stealing from his room as he was dying.) I did not. Instead, like Billie, I chose to keep my mouth shut. But they know what they did, I know what they did, and I suspect my dad knows what they did.
With as hard as it was for me in a small town where my dad wasn’t famous or anything, I can’t imagine how hard it has been for Billie to take such a dignified approach. I hope she had a great time and that the rest (who could’ve just shown up like the public, couldn’t they?) can grow up.
I’m so sorry you had to go through all that on top of losing your father.
I’m so very sorry for your loss.
But, bravo to you for giving the eulogy- it’s difficult to convey your love for him and your loss and even joy for the life you had with him.
You did an incredible thing to honor him.
Family members – it’s complicated, people can be awful. And I’m sorry they made it worse.
Good for her!
And it’s nice to see Mark is staying fit. I’ve had a crush on him since 1977.
That’s the best I’ve seen Hamill look in years.
If you love someone, death is like unrequited love because you can never speak with or hug that person ever again. Death can also really bring out the worst in some people, because to them it’s not the love but how they can profit. I’m sorry to hear about your father, Amy, and I’m sending you hugs and strength.
That’s a really beautiful way to put it. Thank you for your kind words.
When my mum was ill with dementia her sisters rarely visited and one sister was always posting sh!t of Facebook using my mothers illness to get attention for herself – we clashed several times over this. Her brother was the only sibling who gave a sh!t and visited her regularly even when she was in a care home. At her funeral they were mentioned in the eulogy but I could tell they were miffed that they were not more involved.
I can absolutely empathise with Billie over this – Carrie had a difficult relationship with her father and it seems her siblings were jealous of Carries success which they never had.
Families are complicated even if you are famous.
Is it really an ‘honor’ if it’s something you pay for? I mean, yes Carrie deserved one in life, but if no one was willing to pony up the cash, then that’s why she never got it. It’s usually movie studios or PR firms who use it as a marketing ploy. Look at all the people who receive one when they have something to promote.
She may not have wanted one in life. She could have seen it as something people receive when their careers were over and she felt she had much more to contribute right up to the end.
I feel for Billy. I’m an only child, and I clashed with family members over their behavior when my mom died. I think it’s tough to be the “youngest” in that circumstance, even (or especially) when you’re a fully grown adult.
Deaths tend to bring things to the surface and some of those things can be ugly. One of those ugly issues is money and that seems to be another concern in this family. In addition to the problems with Billie feeling blindsided with book deals etc there allegedly was a dispute over how the inheritance was divided.
Family members haven’t spoken to this, so hopefully just rumours.
I might be the only one with this opinion, but it would have been no hardship to Billie to allow her mother’s siblings to simply attend. They knew Carrie for their lifetimes and Carrie was not an easy person to deal with, by her own admission.
There’s a grace involved in behaving kindly and Billie didn’t exhibit this. She herself would be a complete unknown if not for her mother.
How do you know it wouldn’t have been a hardship? Are you saying so because you think it wouldn’t bother you if you were in the same circumstances?
If there’s grace involved in behaving kindly, why is the onus not on Todd Fisher to be kind instead of continually attacking his niece through the press? Why is it the woman grieving her mother who has to bear the burden of also being kind to people being deeply unkind to her?
You clearly don’t know what it’s like to have toxic family members
Nah. They didn’t let a breath get in before cashing in on her death. Billie is under ZERO obligation to invite them. They’d just try to pull focus onto themselves. Their behaviour toward her is a prime example of this.
Allowing toxic people into your space because they’re blood isn’t actually a good or healthy thing to do.
“…it would have been no hardship to Billie to allow her mother’s siblings to simply attend.”
Would it have been a hardship for them to have asked Carrie’s child if she was okay with their monetisation of Carrie’s death?
Would it have been a hardship for them to have apologised, rather than running to TMZ and giving excuses for why they insist it is okay to spread Carrie’s name around for cash?
“They knew Carrie for their lifetimes and Carrie was not an easy person to deal with, by her own admission.”
This is another verse of the “But we’re family. We have a right to abuse you” song. Please stop singing it. Family isn’t an excuse to abuse.
“There’s a grace involved in behaving kindly and Billie didn’t exhibit this.”
There is a grace in refusing to make money selling your relationship with your dead sister, don’t you think? They didn’t exhibit this.
“She herself would be a complete unknown if not for her mother.”
First, how do you know that? She is who she is through no action of her own.
Second, do you know Samantha? You sound so much like her. “Family”, “You’d be nothing without Dad”, “Trying to protect yourself and your privacy is wrong”.
You sound so much alike.
I feel like I don’t know enough about these individuals or what happened to have a full take on this.
If Billie says the actions of her mother’s siblings hurt her, I believe her. It had to have been devastating for her to lose her mother so suddenly and at such a young age (followed by her grandmother so soon after). She obviously felt that Todd, Joely and Tricia were not sensitive to her pain and acted inappropriately.
I know that none of Carrie Fisher’s siblings were as successful as she was, but I won’t hold that against them. Few people are. As to the book Todd wrote, I don’t know that I can judge him for that either. Debbie and Carrie were both beloved. While it’s clear he and Carrie were not very close, he still knew them both far better than their many fans did. People wanted to know about them. It’s possible he was approached about a book deal and agreed to do it. It’s also possible that in the immediate aftermath of her death, her half sisters were asked to talk about her and they agreed to do it. I don’t have all the information so I don’t know whether they exploited her death or simply responded to it.
Families are complicated. I’m sorry they are at odds and couldn’t all be there for the unveiling of the star. I don’t fault Billie for their estrangement. I’m just not sure I can really fault Carrie’s siblings either, because I don’t them or all that happened.
AnneL, I agree with your comments. I have read Joely Fisher’s book but not Todd’s. When they provided interviews after Carrie died, they were speaking from their interactions and experiences, not Billie’s. Todd is Carrie’s brother and Joely and Tricia-Leigh are half sisters (I dislike that term but am never sure what the best term to use is). They grew up with Carrie.
Carrie lived her life in the public eye, and wrote books and plays about her experiences, and those included growing up in her family situation. No one faulted Carrie for speaking about her life and her parents and siblings (and she earned income from doing so that has benefited Billie). That’s only natural. We’re all products of our family experiences and environment. No one person should get to control the narrative.
As a family, they have all grown up and in many cases lived their lives in the scrutiny of the media. Their entire family situation was and is complicated (as are many of us, but we don’t all have that media scrutiny). I don’t fault Carrie’s siblings, it just seems to me that Billie may be viewing situations from her perspective and grief and this may not take into account the other members of the families perspectives.
Right. Carrie wrote about her mother and their relationship, and that was OK, but it’s not OK for Todd to write about his mother and sister? Why, because he’s not famous or as successful? Carrie was pretty hard on her mother in “Postcards From The Edge,” but she and Debbie remained close anyway. I feel like there is a double standard happening here.
@ AnneL
Well, the big difference is Todd, his sisters, and their mother was alive when Carrie wrote her book, so they can dispute anything that Carrie had written in the book.
Todd and his sisters waited too after the mother and Carrie died to write a book, so neither one of these deceased people can dispute anything that was written about them, but do you not see the difference? not to mention no one was screaming at the time either.
“I didn’t capitalize on the deaths of my sister and mother” said the man who wrote a book about his sister and mother because most people have not heard of him.
Ugh.
Secondly, the siblings publicly whining about this is all I need to know. Billie kept things quiet but the siblings had to go open a can of abusive worms because they weren’t allowed to center themselves at a celebration for Carrie. Trash, every one of them.
Lastly, some of y’all have clearly never had abusive relatives and it shows. While I’m truly happy for you maybe this would be a good time for you to remain silent instead of inadvertently encouraging abusive behavior. Just because someone is biologically related doesn’t make them family. Billie is not obligated to factor in the siblings in her decision making.
I had a pretty toxic older sibling whose issues negatively impacted the whole family. I have seen bad family dynamics in my husband’s family, where his mother and her youngest sister stopped speaking entirely and never reconciled. I have first-hand experience of things like this. But I don’t have first-hand experience with this particular family.
All I said was that I don’t know these people, nor do I know exactly what happened behind the scenes. So I am not going to rush to say that all of Carrie’s siblings are toxic, abusive, exploitative and horrible. Does that mean Billie didn’t feel valid and genuine hurt at their actions? No. I said that I sympathize with and believe her. But these things can be complicated.
I think it’s a stretch to suggest that by simply saying I won’t rush to judgment on Todd et al, I am encouraging familial abuse. Abuse is a pretty strong word to use in this situation. Yes, it sounds like they were insensitive. It sounds like Todd made money on a book he wrote about his mother and sister. But Carrie made money talking about her mother, and I don’t see anyone calling her an abuser for it.
I don’t know how old this site leans but Carrie fisher is the ultimate “my story” person. To meet her is to be included in her story. She is older than tod and has spoke on his behalf his whole life. Carrie fisher spoke on her father so much he said ” she acts like I cheated on her”. This family tells their story. This family writes books. Carrie would approve of the book. At least Todd book. Carrie whole life is documented. From her birth to her death.
If Carrie didn’t included Todd in everything, I would be team Billie but she should rethink leaving her uncle out.
I think this is a key point. Carrie shared her family’s story. She wrote “Postcards From The Edge” which basically depicted her relationship with her mother. She talked about her childhood and her family members openly. I don’t see why it’s not OK for her to do this but not OK for her siblings to write about her? Especially when Todd at least apparently wrote fond, loving, respectful things about her in his book.
I’m not saying I’m “Team Todd” or anything or don’t think Billie must have valid issues with her uncle and aunts. I just am not going to rush to say the siblings were all just out to exploit their sister for cash. I certainly can’t call them “abusive” based on the little I know about the situation.
And I say all this as someone who LOVES Carrie Fisher.
Good for her for setting boundaries for herself and her children. And their inability to just shut up shows that she was right. I can’t imagine the pain she was going through during that time (and still is) and to have them betray not only her but her mother and grandmother in those moments is not something that can be easily forgiven. As someone who has her own set of toxic family members on BOTH sides I understand her decision.
I read Todd’s book and found him to be an annoying and preachy nepo baby, but his portrait of his mother and sister was respectful and loving. That said, I have no idea what went on behind the scenes and Billie can feel however she wants about her mom’ siblings.