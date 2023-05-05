King Charles’s BFF Nicholas Soames criticizes ‘cruel, hurtful’ Prince Harry

Throughout Prince Harry’s Spare, there’s a palpable love from Harry to his father. While Harry at times describes Charles in unflattering ways, throughout the book, you can absolutely feel how much Harry cares for his garbage, dogsh-t father. Months after Spare’s publication, palace “sources” even admitted as much, basically saying that King Charles felt like he dodged a bullet and that Spare could have been a lot worse for Charles. Of course, the official position from Buckingham Palace is that Harry is persona non grata, that Charles is deeply hurt that Harry exposed Camilla’s machinations, that the entire family feels “betrayed” by Harry (after they betrayed him). Well, now one of the king’s closest friends has gone on the record about Harry’s “cruelty.” Yes, HARRY was the cruel one, according to these people.
The man said by some to be the king’s best friend has given an astonishing interview, excoriating Prince Harry for “hurtful” behavior of “the cruelest” kind toward his father. The extraordinary interview with Sir Nicholas Soames was released by Times Radio at 5 p.m. local time on Wednesday, just as the country was entering the final furlongs of coronation preparations and with Harry due to arrive in the country any hour for the coronation on Saturday.
The explosive allegations matter because Soames, while not explicitly named as a surrogate for the king, had likely been authorized to speak by the king’s office, and appeared to have a talking point that Harry’s behavior, in publishing a memoir and giving interviews that have attacked the family, had deeply wounded and upset the king.
While the royals have tried hard to starve Harry of the oxygen of publicity so far, Soames’ pre-emptive strike on his character represents a rare moment of naked PR realpolitik from the palace. The days of pretending Harry isn’t happening to this coronation will come to a shuddering halt the moment Harry, who is expected to step off a plane from L.A. sometime Friday and make a beeline for his soon-to-be-vacated home Frogmore Cottage, is spotted on British soil.
Soames’ comments matter. A grandson of Winston Churchill, he is a sufficiently close friend of Charles, who he has known since he was 12, that he asked Charles to be his best man at his wedding and served as equerry to him. He described himself as “entirely partial” in the interview, saying, “I love him and admire him very, very much indeed.”
Soames told Times Radio, in the course of a 30-minute interview praising the king, “In respect of Prince Harry, I just think it’s the most tragic. I mean, I can’t put myself in the position where my own son, if he did something like that to me, it would just be the cruelest… and one would mind.”
He added, “Of course, the king was very, very sad,” and said the situation was “tragic,” adding, “But, we all have families. We’ve all lived through it. But it was a terrible blow.”
Soames loyally supported the king’s decision to invite him, however, saying, “I think it would have been a great pity if Prince Harry hadn’t come to his father’s coronation. And he is coming and I just hope that we can keep all this in proportion. This day is about the king and the queen, not about Prince Harry.”
Soames was asked later in the interview how Queen Camilla felt about Harry but dodged the question saying he hadn’t discussed it with her, returning instead to how Harry’s public attacks on the family had affected Charles, saying, “Of course it was hurtful, you could see it, written all over his face. Put oneself in his position. It was just painful beyond words.”
“While the royals have tried hard to starve Harry of the oxygen of publicity so far” – the palace has been openly briefing their press allies about all things Sussex for months. The palace happily put the Sussexes front-and-center during all of the coronation hoopla because it was a distraction from how grim, drab and uncharismatic the rest of the Windsors are. There’s an acknowledgement, somewhere, that Harry and Meghan are the stars. “The days of pretending Harry isn’t happening to this coronation will come to a shuddering halt”– again, the palace has made everything about Harry. They even authorized King Charles’s BFF to speak ON CAMERA about Harry just before the coronation.
The fact that Charles allows those close to him to speak so disparagingly about his son not only backs up Harry’s claims but also serves to highlight how terrible a father Charles is.
He has repeatedly sacrificed Harry for his own gains and this tramp of a failed politician dares to trash talk Harry.
Channeling Tina Fey in “ 30 Rock”: Shut it down!
– these people are trying to drum up interest in the coronation. From Camilla hairdresser bringing up megan to this guy. Anything to get viewers.
Chuck didn’t think twice about publishing his grievance towards his parents. If anything, Harry’s just following in daddy dearest’s foot steps.
Zzzzzzzzz Zzz 😴
All Charles the Horse Whisperer cares about is himself, the crown and his queen mistress. Bum.
So yet another nattering on about the hurt of KC and ignoring the hurt that KC has inflicted on his own parents with Dimbleby’s help and the hurt that KC has inflicted on PH with his constant scapegoating.
The reason why these type of articles always get me riled up is because of Charles, Camilla and williams actions, meghan was literally suicidal. She wanted to take her own life. And even after all this came to light the lot of them are still on the same bullshit. I hate these royals with a fire of a thousand suns. I hope thunder will strike the abbey tomorrow
I am right there with you and I wish someone would excerpt some quotes from Charles’ Dimbleby book and put them next to quotes from Harry’s memoir for comparison.
Charles was unbelievable in that book, he really stuck the knife into his mother and father.
Why of why does no one ask these foilks about Charles’s Dimbleby book? Are the British media just enablers? What happened to journalism? Why does every single thing from the royal family go compleyely unquestioned and unscrutinized? Is the UK turning into North Korea as we speak?
And really, the eve of the coronation and the conversation is still about Harry?
Yes, the BM are just enablers. On the whole, they are enablers. There are some dissenters for sure but the silence on the Dimbleby book says a lot. And the fact that Harry could’ve gone much much harder.
I am old enough to remember when the BBC had respect worldwide! The media is a joke now as they ignore everything royal. I have heard that they sold out to the royals years ago!
Today The Guardian reported on Dimbleby comments blaming the Archbishop for the oath debacle. Guardian isn’t buying the BS spin coming from Dimbleby/Charles.
I read the headline first and made the same face harry made. Charles knew his mother was ill. He should’ve told Camilla and crew to ease up with the leaking. He should’ve told William to let his brother breathe.
chuckles was too busy giving mummy COVID!
The projection again is outrageous! Still pandering to the sickos who believe this nonsense. I hope Harry will be safe because they are doing their best to rile up the sickos into doing something.
Are charles and his clan really not getting it? How do you leak negative after negative story about your son and his wife and then get upset when he decides to get set the record straight. Harry is literally on the way to the coronation as per his father wishes and THIS is how they continue to treat him???
If someone of team Archewell reads this; it’s not to late to pull out!
Once, just once I would love either a British or American reporter to ask about the royals behavior in all of this. The leaks from the palaces, the “friends” that broadcast the feelings of the various family members, just once.
This tells me one thing, that the Royal Family is not happy with Harry’s demands and know that this weekend will be all about HARRY 🙄 SO HERE COMES THE NEGATIVE INTERVIEWS OCHESTRATED BY THE ROYAL FAMILY. There will be no happy family photos with Harry, and Harry will definitely be away from the cameras 🤣🤣🤣.
“Nicholas Soames personally apologised to the Prime Minister before being slapped down by John Major in the Commons yesterday for going over the top in accusing the Princess of Wales of being in the “advanced stages of paranoia”….. Soames has form!
Sir Click sure does!
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/exclusive-sleazy-soames-a-serial-sex-556238
Charles really has/had very problematic people for friends. He is a terrible father.
Well if the BRF tried to starve off energy from Harry’s book they failed like everything they did to the Sussexes.
SPARE book publisher, release they first quarter earnings and they where quite happy with “Spare”
In the book, when Harry was at his grandfather’s funeral, he said this was the first time that he saw how old Chucky looked.
A lot of people working in mental health are giving ‘Spare’ great reviews.
Nicholas Soames, the one who barked at a fellow MP because she was a woman of color? He also claimed Diana was mentally ill and in the late stages of paranoia, BEFORE Chucky finally admitted his affair with Crocmilla while still married to Diana. If this is Chucky’s ‘best friend’ it speaks volumes about Chucky.
^ I wrote my comment before previous ones were visible!
The truth hurts, eh, Chuck?
What a vile father Charles is. My heart breaks for Harry (and his naïveté hoping for some affection from his useless father).
Had a clinic this morning with 10 patients and asked them neutrally about their plans for the bank holiday. Surprisingly all 10 of them were vehemently opposed to watching the coronation.
One (quite a well educated woman in her late 60s) said it was thoughtless to spend so much on a ceremony during an economic crisis. The rest had other plans but made it a point to tell me that they were avoiding it.
Whole lot of gaslighting in this one. But it further highlights how far Britain has fallen in the last eighty years or so. They’ve gone from Churchill’s magnificent WWII oratory (and yes, I know he was a rotten, racist scumbag except for his war leadership) to his grandson giving a gossipy interview about the royal family to a right wing radio outlet.
I read this article for no other reason than the photo on the main page of Harry and his “Sure, Jan” expression LMAO
“Well, now one of the king’s closest friends has gone on the record about Harry’s “cruelty.”” Back to never complaining and never explaining, are we? Interesting that Soames didn’t want to go on record with QCC’s thoughts as well.
Just another old fart amongst many other old farts blathering on about mean Prince Harry. Nope to The Daily Beast trying to tell us this old toad’s ramblings are special. We already know that CRex hates Harry and Meghan and Archie and Lili. CRex EVICTED them from the secure home that they paid for and he took away their security when they were most vulnerable. We get it.
chuckles (and william) probably have fantasies about Meghan all day everyday! Probably most of the old men around chuckles and wee willie do too! LMAO!!!
I guess this means that Soames was invited to the coronation?
Not for the first time, I hope that someone capable writes a definitive psycho-history of this family. Similar to Donald Trump’s public ravings, what the BRF is putting out there publicly is invaluably informative to anyone with even a minimal interest in psychopathology.
I’m wondering, too, where all of these family friends were throughout Harry’s early life — when he and William surely could have benefited from support and protection.
Soames is a repulsive old goat like his good buddy Charles.
Bowing and scraping, wiping the brown stuff off of their noses, is where they were!
Charles gets his friends to criticise Harry in press so he can keep his “dignified silence”.
The RF doesn’t have “best friends.” Everything is transactional with them. Charles is king; Harry is not. You suck up where the power is.
Soames was cruel and hurtful to Diana and went to the media to trash her. Now he is bashing harry. Charles uses his pals to do the slamming. I hope harry does not return for a long time.
I really wish Harry would change his plans and not turn up to the coronation. This is Charles & co, stabbing his son in his back until the very last minute. Can you imagine! The entire coronation coverage would be about Harry not being there instead of about Charles!
What comes through loud and clear with all the snide Sussex bashing is the clear and present danger that the only real royal story involves Harry and Meghan. I never read the tripe being written but note the constant need to insert the negative Sussex spin that never really moves the needle in support of the royal remainders.
Look, Harry&M are so far out front WINNING in their lives that these constant snotty, anti H&M planted pieces are just idiotic.
Charles & The Firm either make changes and become useful or go out of biz.
Please STHU!
So tiresome.
But never cruel, hurtful Charles, right? God these people make me ILL.
And this is why Meghan had the sense to stay home in Montecito. There is absolutely no reason to mention Harry regarding this coronation other than to note he is there in the audience. Even the day before they are focusing on Harry and mad Meghan messed up their press plans. This newly mouth complaining just shows once again how self-pitying Charles is.
Hopefully he has a seat “in the back”, so he can make a dash for the car ASAP!