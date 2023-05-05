Nick Cave will attend the coronation because it will be the ‘weirdest’ event of all time

King Charles did not invite most of the aristocracy to his coronation. He did not invite Pamela Hicks, the daughter of Charles’s mentor and father figure, Lord Mountbatten. He did not invite Lord Carnarvon, Queen Elizabeth II’s godson. But the whole tacky Middleton clan got invitations. And so did… Nick Cave? Cave is a native Australian but he’s lived in the UK for years. He was asked this week about why he’s attending the coronation and his answer was shockingly royalist?? He claims he’s not a royalist, but he totally is.
Nick Cave was responding to questions sent into his website, the Red Hand Files, after it was revealed that he was to be part of the Australian delegation. One fan succinctly asked: “Why the f–k are you going to the king’s coronation?”
Cave wrote: “I’ll make this a quick one because I’ve got to work out what I am going to wear to the coronation. I am not a monarchist, nor am I a royalist, nor am I an ardent republican for that matter; what I am also not is so spectacularly incurious about the world and the way it works, so ideologically captured, so damn grouchy, as to refuse an invitation to what will more than likely be the most important historical event in the U.K. of our age. Not just the most important, but the strangest, the weirdest.”
Cave went on to recount a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II, saying: “I once met the late queen at an event at Buckingham Palace for ‘Aspirational Australians living in the U.K.’ (or something like that). It was a mostly awkward affair, but the queen herself, dressed in a salmon colored twin-set, seemed almost extraterrestrial and was the most charismatic woman I have ever met. Maybe it was the lighting, but she actually glowed. As I told my mother—who was the same age as the queen and, like the queen, died in her nineties—about that day, her old eyes filled with tears.”
Cave added that he himself was moved to tears when watching Elizabeth’s funeral last year. He said: “When I watched the queen’s funeral on the television last year I found, to my bafflement, that I was weeping myself as the coffin was stripped of the crown, orb and scepter and lowered through the floor of St. George’s Chapel. I guess what I am trying to say is that, beyond the interminable but necessary debates about the abolition of the monarchy, I hold an inexplicable emotional attachment to the royals—the strangeness of them, the deeply eccentric nature of the whole affair that so perfectly reflects the unique weirdness of Britain itself. I’m just drawn to that kind of thing—the bizarre, the uncanny, the stupefyingly spectacular, the awe-inspiring.”
In response to another correspondent who asked what “the young Nick Cave” would have thought of his attendance Cave wrote: “The young Nick Cave [was]… like many young people, mostly demented, so I’m a little cautious around using him as a benchmark for what I should or should not do.” He concluded the post by saying, “With all that in mind, I am looking forward to going the coronation. I think I’ll wear a suit.”
If you want to be a royalist, then just be a royalist. Say that you love white supremacy, colonialism, stolen jewels and genocide. You can even say that you like the historical aspect of it, I get that. Tell people you’re cool with all of it because QEII reminded you of your mum or your grandmother. But don’t try to convince people that a coronation is the cool, avant-garde choice, surely? That you’re going to the Chubbly because you’re so iconoclastic and drawn to the weirdness? That being said, the coronation is going to be *spectacularly* weird. All of those ancient rituals, a couple of septuagenarians being weighed down by gold and ermine robes plus all of those heavy f–king stolen jewels. The vegan coronation oil from Jerusalem, the fact that Camilla is making everything about her family. It will be very weird. But that’s not the reason to attend the bloody thing in person.
Nick is a Brad Pitt buddy: they collaborated on an exhibition in Finland last fall. I do not think it’s surprising that he would be attracted to a coronation. https://www.surfacemag.com/articles/brad-pitt-nick-cave-thomas-houseago-art-exhibition/amp/
@ML Did not know this about Cave and Pitt – it is super disappointing. Thanks for sharing.
I loved NC, and actually read his newsletter for quite a while, but after learning that he considers Brad Pitt a buddy, and after replying to a fan that his favorite movie was the recent Marylin, I just could keep following him anymore.
This was SO disappointing, he’s a beautiful song writer and so talented, but also the Pitt thing. I cut Nick a lot of slack because of the tragedies of losing two sons. But also we must remember Kkkate wears nick’s wife’s clothes – that awful green Bon bob wrapper dress eg. I guess it’s part business.
No idea who he is. I had to look him up. An Australian singer, songwriter, and occasional actor. And . . . he got an invite over peers who are close to the royal family? OK. If I was some random person who got an invite, I’d totally go to witness the weirdness in person. Although, if you’re famous, it does send a message that you’re a royalist.
He’s a hugely successful, intelligent, thoughtful, interesting musician, writer, artist – he’s been around for decades, with tremendous credibility. Until now that is obviously.
No surprise there since he was talking about some nonsense of being a Tory.
I know who he is. He’s a musician/artist. And, apparently, a closet royalist. So disappointing. Or, I guess, ironic…
Never heard of him. Sorry I have heard of him now. Am I the only one who thinks it’s super weird to go to the con-a-nation because, “Hey, man, it’s gonna be weird.” Does he own a TV or computer?
Good news is that this event is exposing the posers and hypocrites. I really lost respect for him after reading this.
It’s interesting to watch them reveal themselves, especially Lionel Richie. So embarrassing.
Same here @Pinkasaurus. I’ve been a Red Hand subscriber for a long time, but this was the easiest UNSUBSCRIBE operation in history. I have no patience for cute, tricky “very much not a royalist” games.
I did a double-take when this was first reported a few days ago. Can’t begin to express how disappointed I am in him – been a big fan for decades but now – not so much.
Really pretty shocked by this & his justification is lame at best.
Telling people not to be so grouchy as you very very grouchily declare yourself not to be a royalist. Okaaaay. But if it sounds like a duck….it’s a duck. What a gigantic asshole. People are letting all their inner entitlement ooze out as they defend their positions on the monarchy. All while scoffing and laughing at those who just don’t get it. Seriously, what a little snot.
I understand what he is saying- well, not the weeping, emotional attachment part. But, too long story, I once splurged for the once in a lifetime experience for a charity of attending a small (there were 20 of us total I think) dinner and reception at Windsor Castle with one of the princes (not Andrew!) and it was the most surreal, bizarre, and alien experience ever. From the tutorial we got beforehand to the crazy rules (that were followed!!) like “when the prince leaves a room, everyone has to”- ahh memories of the strangest dinner ever- halfway through my meal, the prince was I guess done, he jumped up and WALKED OUT, and welp a bunch of staff showed up whisked away our food and I was left run/walking done a hallway with everyone else to catch up with the prince : )
Anyway, I’m not a royalist (not even British), but I’m glad I went and had that experience. I’d do it again.
I think I understand what you’re saying. It was a glimpse into a weird archaic world, kind of surreal, and worth doing just for the experience. But Cave isn’t just saying it’s weird. He’s saying the Queen was the most charismatic person he’d ever seen and “glowed.” He’s clearly not just gobsmacked by the Royals but smitten with them.
It’s a bit different. I read what Cave said and roll my eyes. I read what you said and think “that makes sense.”
To add to the story because really there were SO many insane things that happened at this dinner- halfway through dinner (I had only had my food for like 15-20 minutes maybe), the prince stood up, raised his glass, said “TO THE QUEEN!”, I was like oh! ok, what’s this? and we all did the same and went’ “to the Queen!” and then he walked out!!! Just right out the doorway- And I am not joking, suddenly all these staff appeared at the table and they cleared all our plates!! LOLOL
@LadyE: Truly an alternate world. So bizarre it makes one curious to see it up close – I get that but I still want to see this particular planet explode into smithereens as soon as possible.
Yes, I can understand the curiosity to peek into the RF’s weird world. After all, I come here every day and I have zero connection to monarchies of any sort.
Your experience really shows how self-involved and entitled they are. A small group of people have paid handsomely to be there and they get bored and decide they’re done when everyone else is still eating. I guess the butler can bring them a snack later if they’re hungry.
I do absolutely understand the interest in seeing behind the scenes on this strange world.
I have so many stories from this event, but yes, I definitely got the sense that it was a bit of a chore for the prince and that was not super well hidden from us (I wouldn’t even say much attempt was made, tbh). On the other hand, I kind of get that too. I don’t think it would be a very interesting life to always be entertaining strangers in this way, I can imagine it gets old pretty quick.
One of the surreal things about it was that while the pomp and circumstance of royalty was kind of the selling point- I won’t go into the whole craziness of how to address the Prince, how you’re not allowed to say “you” and how I ended up getting tongue-tied trying to respond to something he said because I was trying to use the third person LOLOL sooo awkward and now such a funny memory – BUT, even though he was royalty, another way of looking at it was that he was basically performing for us, the commoners. Like his “job” was to play act for our entertainment, even though that play acting was meant to communicate his own superiority, there’s all types of odd power dynamics to unravel that I do actually think are fascinating.
Anyway, it was really a surreal and bizarre evening!
How was the food?
TERRIBLE!!! That was the other weird thing, the food was just a chicken breast with some kind of sauce, mashed potato (well mash/creamed to be fancy natch) and a vegetable. It wasn’t terrible if I was just making dinner for myself, but terrible for dinner at Windsor castle haha. And creme brulee that I DIDN’T even get to eat because the prince was done already….
Kate has worn some of his wife’s designs, that glittery green dress she wore in Ireland was by The Vampire’s Wife, Susie Cave’s brand, so this may be a bit of business too (although Susie herself is not attending). But yeah, this is disappointing.
Aha this makes sense now.
The Royals and UK Aristo’s are OBSSESSED with the Vampire’s wife dresses. There was a phase between 2016 and 2020 when those dresses were everywhere. Kate, Eugenie and Beatrice have all worn his wife’s dresses.
Strike my previous comments me thinks Nick is a huge fan of the Royals and is just trying to save face, which Chuckles must love as he gets to have an edgy Rock star on his less than glittering guest list.
I had no idea that “The Vampire’s Wife” was Nick’s wife’s brand. That makes so much sense.
I’ve received an invitation to a coronation party. I’m absolutely going to wear a tiara! And do my best to avoid getting drawn into any conversations about what I really think about it all. LOL.
Nick’s very public exploration of his grief and depression has done wonders for mental health awareness among a certain demographic.
If some people can continue to support Eugenie, I’m choosing to believe Nick is clearly not a close follower of the royals otherwise he would feel much more strongly about not attending if he realised how much mental harm they’ve caused.
Assuming the fans that were on his case about it were Australian, it’s a further reflection of public opinion here about the coronation lol.
Think it’s safe to say that it’s not just Aussie fans who are really upset by this. He’s been big in the UK for decades – I think he’s been based here for ages hasn’t he? First saw him hundreds of years ago with The Birthday Party.
Anyway, that’s lots of CDs going way back heading into the bin today.
I’m an Australian republican and like… I think attending out of a curiosity about the inherent weirdness of the event is hilarious. It’s even more hilarious that he’s publicly saying that.
However, I’d rather attend the protests happening on the day in London. Adjacent to the weirdness, partaking in history, supporting something important AND the activists would be 💯% more fun than royalist snobs attending the coronation.
Eugenie is in a different position since the RF are her actual family.
Firstly, Eugenie is related to those people. She has to tread very differently than an Australian musician. Apples and oranges. Secondly, he’s been a conservative spouting classic Tory/MAGA talking points for a while now. He’s a royalist who’s using the weirdness as an excuse.
I think it’s the fact that he denigrated other people as grouchy and incurious if they weren’t into the coronation. His tone was that he was above it all and could truly see what others couldn’t. People are allowed to not be into it. Add that to the fact that he lacks some self-awareness in swearing to be not a royalist when he clearly kind of is.
Nick Cave has been a Tory for the longest while. He is trying to spin being a conservative has some natural rebellious type thing. He is even on record to say that he is repelled by Woke Culture.
New spectator article about The Conservatism of Nick Cave
honestly, I saw a post on social media this AM from the royal family’s account about the set up at Westminster Abbey, and this is SUCH a weird event. i’ve been saying for weeks that I’m not going to watch it and I’m probably not bc coverage starts at 525 am my time and that’s too early on a Saturday, especially without mimosas like I had for the weddings, lol. But there are multiple chairs that mean different things and that big rock from Scotland and everything has a specific name and it really does sound very very bizarre. So I can see some people wanting to see that weirdness in person.
but if you want to go because you think this is the biggest historical event in the UK in your lifetime and you think the Queen was the most charismatic person ever. and you sobbed during her funeral….you’re a royalist dude.
Like weddings, the coronation will be CAMP. Paging susan sontag!
By all means be interested in the weirdness (which is immense) but I can’t separate that from the harm this family/institution has done and continues to do, not to mention the £250M+ price tag that taxpayers are covering for a completely unnecessary ego trip when people are dying because they can’t afford to eat and heat their homes.
I woke up in the middle of the night to watch Diana’s wedding and I was a huge fan of hers. I have fond feelings for Harry, but I am too much of a flag waiving American to think of the royal family as anything but a relic of a bygone era and I hope it dissolves…and soon.
That being said, I would attend if invited because it does seem like an alien world and it would be intriguing.
I’d never heard of Nick Cave until this week’s fuss about him attending the Clowning. Now I don’t want to hear about him again. He’s no David Bowie.
Bowie famously turned down a CBE and knighthood, married Iman and lived in the States.
Bowie was weird. Good weird. The coronation and Cave’s explanation are just perverse.
@Penelope Pittstop 👏👏👏 Bowie forever.
Apparently somewhere along the line, Nick Cave turned into a Tory/Jordan Peterson-esque clown. Just removed him from some playlists. Not going to contribute to his streaming revenue.
I mean, no one is Bowie but BOWIE.
That said, Nick Cave is immensely talented and sadly, it seems, also a #$%head royalist and Pitt-lover.
I was a fan. Gotta say, far too many stories come out on gossip sites and ruin artists for me. It’s a catch-22 because I get so bummed with each new reveal, but I DO want to know because I do not want to contribute to the wealth of douchebags.
Ardent Republican here, but I get this.
He met the Queen and then his mother met the Queen by Proxy moving her to tears (although I have to wonder what he was doing at that Garden Party…)
So he felt some sort of attachment to the Queen (bc of his Mother) and stayed in touch with her household.
Now Chuck is exploiting Nick Cave’s naiveté after he was bedazzled by the Queen coloniser and the product of her Royal v*gina.
I do find it funny imagining the reactions of the aristocrats, not invited despite knowing Charles his whole life, learning this guy’s taking up a seat.
I’ll forgive him anything for Into my Arms.
Really???? I love that track & have often thought it’d be great at my funeral but really???? He’s revealed himself as a royalist & as others have said a Tory & a defender of other reprehensible people. As far as I’m concerned he can do one & take Into My Arms with him.
White Australians of a certain age act very weird about the monarchy and reference their families as an excuse all the damn time.
I do hope a weird song comes out of this
This is disappointing, but then Nick Cave has been disappointing for a while. I loved his music in the late 90s/early 00s, but it’s time to let go. I know he’s experienced a lot of loss, but that doesn’t excuse his awful views.