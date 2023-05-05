Irving: King Charles is out of touch & behaving like an ‘imperial viceroy’

Love, love, love all of the thinkpieces about the British monarchy ahead of the coronation. I acknowledge that some of the predictions of gloom and doom are palace-approved – they want to set the bar very low (in hell) so that King Charles at least meets expectations. But mostly, it feels like every editor gave carte blanche to their reporters to write anti-monarchy screeds and the result is column after column, report after report of why this coronation sucks and King Charles is showing everyone why he’s a crappy king. The Daily Beast published one such screed from royal historian Clive Irving, and it’s all about how King Charles is dreadfully out of touch.
King Charles III’s coronation shows a man who has lost the plot: Piece by piece as they are disclosed, the details of Saturday’s crowning in Westminster Abbey show a monarch seriously out of touch with his subjects. Whether this reflects his own insularity or the work of courtiers trying to pump up the pomp and circumstance as part of a re-branding based on a kind of zealous flag-wrapped nationalism is unclear. It may well be a combination of both, in which Charles is being willingly manipulated into a more assertive role as head of state than his mother thought right.
The oath of allegiance: Nothing more clearly warned of this that his agreeing to the idea of making a brazen break from the protocols of Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953. In place of the tradition of requiring only aristocrats to pay homage to the throne, at the same point in the cathedral ritual all of his subjects will be invited to take a personal vow of allegiance to him, “in heart and voice to their undoubted king”—a move with more than a whiff of the “dear leader” in North Korea.
Republican rhetoric or the actual national mood? Comments from republicans reflect that people are only now discovering that the king’s personal wealth has soared to almost obscene levels while their own, at best, has barely moved in 15 years. The coronation occurs at a time of rising destitution – former Prime Minister Gordon Brown listed 7.5 million households in fuel poverty, 14 million living in damp or substandard housing, 400,000 children without a bed of their own, and nearly 10 million people cutting back on food for want of the ability to pay for it.
People are mad about the coronation quiche: It is against that background that Charles and Camilla chose quiche for the traditional coronation dish to be served at street parties—Elizabeth II’s was coronation chicken. They offered a recipe for it: “a crisp, light pastry case and delicate flavors of spinach, broad beans and fresh tarragon.” It is in such banal details that the condescension of the king and queen consort is revealed and becomes most offensive—in effect, this is the “let them eat quiche” coronation.
Viceroy Charles: Today, King Charles seems to struggle most with the loss of that public deference to the throne. He’s always believed in the simple superiority of royal rank, no matter that in his case it is automatically bestowed, not earned. As soon as he puts on a uniform, with a carapace of medals and heavy with trimmings of gold braid, he seems reinforced in his own sense of stature, if not exactly a commander-in-chief, an imperial viceroy with a striking resemblance to his uncle and mentor Lord Louis Mountbatten.
The vanities of the king: Of course, the king’s merits have yet to be fully tested. The missteps of the coronation could be just a bump in the learning curve. But calling for blind allegiance not simply to him but to the Windsor “heirs and successors” is a cringe-making demand that reaches back to the vanities of George III.
Not a reference to Mad King George! Oh well! I’ll admit, I didn’t think the coronation quiche was that big of a deal. It made Charles look sort of elitist, but he’s a king, isn’t elitism part and parcel? The more pressing concern is absolutely how much personal wealth Charles has inherited and how little transparency there is around any part of the financial aspect of the monarchy. I also think it’s telling that Charles and his advisors really bungled the whole national-oath-of-allegiance thing. You knew it was bad when even the die-hard royalists were criticizing it and saying that they would never make that pledge.
Oh, and South Africans want the Star of Africa back.
Oh goody more truth tellers. Keep spreading the news. Great article.
Personally i think this is KP sanctioned. Maybe they’ve learned a thing or two and are starting to make it less obvious
An even better article from The Guardia.. No one wants to spend any money or time on the Con-A-Nation!
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/may/05/caldicot-wales-cancels-coronation-party-money-costs
I think we’re going to see a slight divide within commentators and the royal reporters because the tone about their tone about the royals is still sycophancy but there is definitely a shift. I think reality has set in for a lot of them that this is it. Meghan and Harry are gone, gone and they’ll never have access and the rest of the royals are old, stale and boring. Even the Waleses putting in their Sussex impression isn’t working. I wonder what they’ll do next?
Make up more lies about the sussexes and stir faux outrage. Same modus operandi. They’ll never stop.
Yet reality doesn’t seem to have clicked with Charles. After the coronation, Charles will have distanced himself from much of the aristocracy— including multiple members of his actual family. There are no planned major weddings, and I doubt that the Trooping of the Color will pull the kind of audience that the Real Queen was traditionally able to attract.
An un-photogenic family, at war with itself, won’t even be all that attractive to tourists. I wonder, too, what will happen with the Royal warrants. Will the Queen’s expire? Will the Wales’s grant new ones? While I might purchase the Real Queen’s warranted Jams and preserves, somehow, Camilla’s cigarettes and Kate’s wiglets and mascara don’t have quite the same pull.
I guess they’ll keep doing what they’ve been doing – even as interest in them dwindles.
First, we’ve had to live through the lead up to the Chubbly, next the actual Chubbly, following that weeks of dissection of the minuiae of the Chubbly, lastly several books published about the Chubbly
You are so right. It will be endless lol
The British tabloids have nothing else to write about that sells newspapers.
The royalists are going to love the coronation but sane people are going to see it for the freak show it is.
The idea that Charles is worth 2 billion and still won’t pay for his own dang coronation is rotten. The people are expected to pay for it and then pledge allegiance to him. And yet so many truly are okay with that. Not all but some. It feels like a drug really. I’ve been seeing online clips of royalists, setting up camp for the coronation, essentially defending Andrew.
I saw that video too. Sickening. And the pics of Keen doing a selfie with a known online racist who is constantly harassing and hate/racist-posting about Meghan.
The supporters of the British royal family are a mirror of the family itself: pedo excusers/deniers and racists.
If so, I’m sure she knew exactly who that woman was. I’ve no doubt the KP staff are close to many derangers – and have burner deranger accounts too.
He’s not behaving like an imperial viceroy, he’s behaving like a king. That’s what kings are – not some romanticized fairy tale character. You’re a historian, Clive – open your eyes.
100%, wrote the same before seeing your comment! He’s the King, the UK has a Monarch as its head of state. I mean this is just literally a direct result of that reality. There’s nothing abnormal or ‘unkingly’ about it. It’s like people are catching on that having a constitutional monarchy is not just castles and funny sashes, but fundamentally defines their relationship to the state…
Yes, I read an interesting piece by a British writer the other day. He said it was hard for him to explain the coronation details to his American friends because he himself didn’t know or understand them. The Orb of This, the Stone of That, various Swords of This, That and The Other, Coronation Chairs and Oaths and bowing and scraping. Just because the UK has a monarchy doesn’t mean the people actively think about it and what it means
My Scottish friend was telling me just this week how she used to have a “feu tax” that she paid annually. It was something nominal, 5 pounds or something not huge. She said that land in Scotland is basically owned by like two people, one a Scottish aristocrat and then the King. A feu tax (may not be spelling correctly) stood for FEUDAL tax!! Because that’s where it derives from and people in Scotland pay, in the 21st century!!!, a tax to the “feudal” lord who still owns the land their houses are on! I just paused for the longest time and finally she was like “huh, that’s super messed up, isn’t it?” and I was just like “errrr, yes?!?!” haha
Yes and it formally declares that at least in Britain they believed in Constitutionally mandated elitism where certain groups are given financial and life advantages by an accident if birth.
He’s acting like a jerk, which is nothing new for him.
Who really expected him to change?
“King” is definitely sufficient. I might even go so far as to say he’s behaving like a tsar. How did this sort of willful indifference to the people work out for Charles’s Cousin Nicky?
Great point. He is acting like a king.
Like your other comment – the issue is that he is actively reminding people how WEIRD this all is. There’s an anointing screen because people can’t see the sacred moment when he’s anointed? The different chairs? the orbs? The allegiance oath?
It seems weird and out of touch in the 21st century because it IS. this was Charles’ big chance to show that he actually meant it when he talked about modernizing the monarchy etc, and as it turns out, he’s just as much about tradition and pomp and being the center of attention as his mother was.
Charles’ personal wealth hasn’t “soared to almost obscene levels”. It soared way past obscene levels years ago, especially in comparison to his so-called subjects who Irving correctly points out are struggling badly. But if this column is indeed reflective of the current national mood, in the immortal words of the great Bette Davis, “Fasten your seat belts. It’s gonna be a bumpy ride.”
The Guardian had a cute cartoon about KC’s wealth: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/picture/2023/may/04/steve-bell-on-protests-at-king-charles-iiis-coronation-cartoon
They can’t use the excuse of bad weather for the many celebrations cancellations all over England (=Rain)
I think spinach quiche is nasty and adding beans is even more disgusting, but I don’t think it’s particularly elitist. That seems like a no win situation for KC3.
On the oath, I’ve said this on other articles, I think this controversy is fascinating because it reveals the degree to which British people are actually completely unaware that this oath is used ALL THE TIME. Every single citizenship ceremony requires a personal oath (and an affirmation of the oath!) to the Monarch. Elected officials, including in the commonwealth?, have to pledge allegiance to the Monarch. It’s a part of the Bar swearing in for lawyers. I dunno, it just strikes me as funny, people getting so outraged about “how dare you ask ME to do this???” while never giving a second thought to all the people who have to do this exact thing all the time and that This. Is. Exactly. What. A. Constitutional. Monarchy. Is. I mean, hello?
It’s like they always thought the whole monarchy business was just for show and no one really believes any of that crap about the Windsors’ supposedly superior genes.
This is why I thought Princess Anne’s comments were interesting because she kept trying to make the whole “constitutional relationship” argument, which is completely correct and true, but ironically deeply unpopular and apparently not really understood well. It’s as if people are fine to have a monarch as head of their government so long as that is somehow not real and just a “show” as you say. Which is of course silly because a government or a head of state can’t function like that. It has necessary implications for all sorts of official things.
Yes, the way Anne was making the constitutional argument was interesting. Idk but it seemed like none of the royals really foresee a time in which the monarch will not be tied to the constitution. Not sure if that was bravado or arrogance or what. As in, there is no point in discussing the end of the monarchy bc it is a part of the constitution. Period. Not sure if that was the correct interpretation of what she was saying.
@jais – I think your interpretation is right. I guess to be charitable, she was maybe trying to also explain, weakly and not particularly persuasively, why it is both a simple reality and also a good thing- continuity, you know what you’re getting i.e. no surprises a la Trump. I have one acquaintance who is a hardcore monarchist and he constantly tries to make these arguments to me in a serious manner, as if I as an American would actually agree that an unelected, hereditary head of state is better than an elected head of state. It’s very tiresome because I try not to be too disrespectful as I just think that’s not a good way to communicate, but I finally just said “you know, your ‘head of state’ is legally, as in its in your law, not allowed to take counsel from Jewish British citizens. They are barred from that role. Because your ‘head of state’ represents only one religion, a state religion, and because that is the not often mentioned reality of the British monarchy. Of course I don’t agree with that. I think it’s incredibly offensive and wrong.” That ended the conversation.
I think its the idea of asking everyone at once to swear allegiance that is offputting. Like he thinks the entire country is going to stand up and “cry out” with allegiance, like they are going to be so overwhelmed with emotion and patriotism and love for the monarchy they won’t be able to control themselves.
I think if it had just been a line in the program or something people wouldn’t have even noticed and might have recited it just because in large settings like that people tend to just read what’s in front of them. Same with the swearing-ins etc. People tend to just say what they are told they have to say.
@Becks1 – yes, completely agree! I mean it’s interesting that had they not made a big thing about it, people probably would have gone along, maybe rolled their eyes when they actually heard what they were saying, but not been offended. The making a point of it seems to be the issue. Which is really interesting- people can continue to tell themselves that its just a silly part of the show, not real or relevant to their lives in any way. Fascinating misstep by Charles. People are happy to swear allegiance to you as long as there’s no suggestion that they really mean it
Haaaaa
Lol, about the quiche. It might have been elitist back in the 70’s; now it’s just a way to use up leftovers.
The Daily Fail declared quiche to be “woke food”! The laughs just keep on coming and roll like thunder.
It’s a good point that Charles doesn’t understand that much of the allegiance to previous monarchs was earned and not just automatically bestowed. Elizabeth earned it through her devotion to her work, starting at a very young age, George VI earned it through his leadership in WWII, George V earned it through his staidness, etc. Each had what was needed during their particular time period. Charles just doesn’t have what’s needed for our times, and has no desire to try. Thus, no respect.
When I think of Elizabeth, I think of her speech about service. Charles doesn’t seem to have any message other than, “it’s my turn, damnit!” Really, what is his reign about? What are his goals? What is his vision? Why is no one asking him this, and why is no one holding him accountable for not having a vision? The only consistent messages for Charles other than “It’s my throne now, I deserve it” are: “I love Camilla and I want you to love her too” and “We blame Meghan for taking Harry away from us.”
Charles seems to be an “everything’s okay because I’m fine” kind of person, but his kingship seems to be petty, insular, and personal. I can imagine him saying, “why are people protesting? I had a lovely lunch today, so it’s a beautiful day. What could possibly be the matter?”
“Earned” is just a coincidence. The oath is to the monarch – whether he’s good or bad, it makes no difference. William will receive the same oath.
But will it make people angry enough to actually do something and get rid of those grifters? If not, then who really cares if there are more articles with a negative slant? King Chuckles will just go on as usual. He’ll continue enriching himself and his mistress queen (and her family) at the expense of the cold and starving masses, will continue threatening protesters, and will continue treating the Sussexes like pariahs.
My hopes for the king’s reign? I hope that the CW countries (especially the “white” countries, which we know are the only ones they really care about!) as well as Scotland/Wales/Northern Ireland all start voting for independence. I hope Chuckles and his bully wife continue being booed and egged. I hope the war between Buck House and KP escalates to a level not even seen during the war of the Waleses and that allll of The Other Brother’s secrets get spilled.
And I hope the Sussexes continue thriving from sunny California. Making headlines and winning awards for everything they do.
His shoes for tomorrow alone cost £3500 which is enough to provide a family with £70 per week for one year to buy groceries or supplement their heating costs. Guess who paid for the shoes? not him.
A couple of days ago I caught part of a TV special about (the white-washed version of KC’s history and C&C’s love affair: blegh!) KC, and one of the things that rang factually true was that KC as a young adult until he “decided on” Diana was a very in-demand bachelor. He became used to being the center of attention. So this part of Clive Irving’s article, “Today, King Charles seems to struggle most with the loss of that public deference to the throne,” probably relates to KC’s struggle with being less interesting since Diana entered his life.
In other words, KC enjoyed a privileged life in an entitled bubble until reality popped it, and he’s been angry / bewildered / throwing tantrums about it ever since.
One of the reasons Elizabeth inspired so much loyalty was that she did a great job positioning herself as both Queen and public servant. To this day, Diana is loved around the world because she was the “People’s Princess”.
Charles’ demand around the loyalty oath of allegiance is the exact opposite of that. He is King first and everyone else must exalt him. At the same time, you have the Tory government destroying the economy, stripping away civil rights, and destroying the public infrastructure. And then there is the media, which is in bed with the palace and the government, scapegoating everyone from rail workers to doctors.
I think Republicanism is going to be picking up steam for years to come.
Humility. QEII publicly approached her job as a servant leader (even if she didn’t truly believe in it), and that made all the difference.
KC – like many of the world’s most powerful people – doesn’t even understand the concept.
IMO, it is looking more likely KCIII will be the last King.
The wealth hoarding. The costumes. Harry shone a light on the dark side.
The world has moved on.
WHY isn’t the actual Government demanding Charles pay for the Coronation?
Where is the outrage on their part?
I don’t understand when the elected Govt. officials lost the power to say No.
Of course, I’m in the US and Govt. is a hot mess too.
He’s already sent his lackey Dimbleby out to blame the Archbishop of Canterbury for the oath of allegiance mess. Guardian reported on it and making it clear in their report that they aren’t buying the spin.
Looks like the general populace isn’t supporting KC and mowed a big penis into the grass where the garden party was to be located.
https://news.google.com/articles/CBMiX2h0dHBzOi8vbnlwb3N0LmNvbS8yMDIzLzA1LzA0L2dpYW50LXBlbmlzLW1vd2VkLWludG8tbGF3bi1hdC1raW5nLWNoYXJsZXMtY29yb25hdGlvbi1iYXNoLXNpdGUv0gFjaHR0cHM6Ly9ueXBvc3QuY29tLzIwMjMvMDUvMDQvZ2lhbnQtcGVuaXMtbW93ZWQtaW50by1sYXduLWF0LWtpbmctY2hhcmxlcy1jb3JvbmF0aW9uLWJhc2gtc2l0ZS9hbXAv?hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen
Could only have been better if they’d dyed the cutout with vegetable dyes that would resist being washed out *even if* the rest of the lawn is cut down to disguise the image.
THE BALLS ARE A C AND A C HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
Yah, about the quiche, Give me a good old Bubble & Squeak any day. I even found a vegetarian recipe for veggies, halal & kosher people – as often made with bacon https://www.tamingtwins.com/bubble-and-squeak/ Quiche is French (and elitist IMHO) Every one in Britain has some variation or family recipe of this much loved quintessentially British dish. Maybe C3 considers it peasant food
Charles is known for liking basic, unspiced ‘nursery food’ even as an adult. For him, this fake quiche is appealing.
Charles’ overweening pride, insufferability and vaingloriousness will be the end of the British monarchy in everything but name. Camilla’s scheming brought her all the trappings that she apparently so desperately craved, but at the end of the day they go back to their musty, shabby palaces, are taken out of their finery, and go back to being the same dim, pinched, miserable people they were this morning.
It’ll never be any better for them than it will be tomorrow. Once all the spotlights and attention are gone they still have to live with themselves.
In a way, the “imperial viceroy” moniker is perfect for Charles, because a viceroy exerts power in one small corner of the world on behalf of the real monarch. The excessive flourishes are ridiculous in order to mask their lack of real power.
Most people will never really think of Charles as the “real” king – he’s at best a representative of his mother, like a viceroy.