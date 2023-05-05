So, will Princess Kate wear an actual gown for the coronation or what?

Here are more photos from the Prince and Princess of Wales’s tube-ride and visit to a Soho pub on Thursday. Several things occurred to me as I was looking through these photos again. One, whenever Kate repeats one of her old coats, I’m reminded of the fact that she used to be much more enamored with buttons. She’s honestly been phasing out a lot of her button-intensive fashion, but every now and then, we get a button throwback. I wonder if post-coronation, we will see a glorious return to BUTTONS. Secondly, Kate’s wig isn’t even the same color as the rest of her hair, which makes me wonder if she got a new hairpiece for the coronation. A Coronation Wig.

Many people are excited to see what Kate wears for the coronation. I’m still confused about the dress code, and I’m sure I’m not alone. For the regular people in attendance, the dress code is basically business-dressy and I expect the women to dress like they would for a royal wedding? But I think the dress code is genuinely different for royal women. No one can “overshadow” Queen Side Chick, and there’s so much talk about Kate not wearing a tiara. But will she wear a gown or will she wear a coatdress or what? Well, People Magazine has an exclusive but these people don’t have any new info:

Kate Middleton might not have an official role at King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation, but all eyes will be on the Princess of Wales — and what she’s wearing. “I think Kate will wear something thoughtful that will in some way show her loyalty to King Charles,” Bethan Holt, fashion director at the Daily Telegraph tells PEOPLE. “She will recognize this as a huge moment, and I think we’ll see something that sets her apart from the crowd. It’s quite nice for her in a way that she can really make this her own, as every time she’s on a tour, either the Queen or Diana has been there before — and there’s an expectation,” Holt says. So what will Princess Kate wear? “McQueen would be the obvious choice, although I think it would be interesting if she went for a younger designer or an unexpected name,” says Holt, author of The Duchess of Cambridge: A Decade of Royal Modern Style. Holt adds, “While tradition would lean towards a full-length ivory gown, so many rules have changed. She might just surprise us!” While the coronation robes of both King Charles and Queen Camilla have been confirmed, there has been no mention of a robe for Kate — although in 1902, the then-Princess of Wales, later Queen Mary, did wear one for her father-in-law King Edward VII’s coronation. A modern twist might be a gown incorporating a cape, a style Kate has worn numerous times before. “A cape would be amazing. She wore a beautiful Jenny Packham caped dress at a state banquet last autumn with jeweled detailing that would make a great template,” says Holt. “I’m really hoping to see references in Kate’s coronation outfit to her role as Princess of Wales,” Lauren Kiehna of The Court Jeweller tells PEOPLE. “The incorporation of symbolic jewelry, like Queen Alexandra’s Three Feathers Brooch, or the inclusion of national symbols like the leek or daffodil embroidered on her dress, would be a lovely nod.”

[From People]

See, I don’t think Kate will wear a white or ivory gown. I doubt she’ll wear white and I doubt she’ll wear anything full-length – I think that style is being reserved for Queen Camilla. Kate will want to stand out though. Maybe red? And no, she won’t go with some new, young designer. She’ll go with one of her old faithful designers – the house of McQueen or Catherine Walker.

Incidentally, it’s still amazing to me that Kate still doesn’t have a private secretary. I know she’s lazy and she does next to nothing, but it’s absolutely bizarre that she can’t keep senior staff. She’s been without a private secretary since last September!!