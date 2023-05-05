So, will Princess Kate wear an actual gown for the coronation or what?

Here are more photos from the Prince and Princess of Wales’s tube-ride and visit to a Soho pub on Thursday. Several things occurred to me as I was looking through these photos again. One, whenever Kate repeats one of her old coats, I’m reminded of the fact that she used to be much more enamored with buttons. She’s honestly been phasing out a lot of her button-intensive fashion, but every now and then, we get a button throwback. I wonder if post-coronation, we will see a glorious return to BUTTONS. Secondly, Kate’s wig isn’t even the same color as the rest of her hair, which makes me wonder if she got a new hairpiece for the coronation. A Coronation Wig.
Many people are excited to see what Kate wears for the coronation. I’m still confused about the dress code, and I’m sure I’m not alone. For the regular people in attendance, the dress code is basically business-dressy and I expect the women to dress like they would for a royal wedding? But I think the dress code is genuinely different for royal women. No one can “overshadow” Queen Side Chick, and there’s so much talk about Kate not wearing a tiara. But will she wear a gown or will she wear a coatdress or what? Well, People Magazine has an exclusive but these people don’t have any new info:
Kate Middleton might not have an official role at King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation, but all eyes will be on the Princess of Wales — and what she’s wearing.
“I think Kate will wear something thoughtful that will in some way show her loyalty to King Charles,” Bethan Holt, fashion director at the Daily Telegraph tells PEOPLE. “She will recognize this as a huge moment, and I think we’ll see something that sets her apart from the crowd. It’s quite nice for her in a way that she can really make this her own, as every time she’s on a tour, either the Queen or Diana has been there before — and there’s an expectation,” Holt says.
So what will Princess Kate wear? “McQueen would be the obvious choice, although I think it would be interesting if she went for a younger designer or an unexpected name,” says Holt, author of The Duchess of Cambridge: A Decade of Royal Modern Style. Holt adds, “While tradition would lean towards a full-length ivory gown, so many rules have changed. She might just surprise us!”
While the coronation robes of both King Charles and Queen Camilla have been confirmed, there has been no mention of a robe for Kate — although in 1902, the then-Princess of Wales, later Queen Mary, did wear one for her father-in-law King Edward VII’s coronation. A modern twist might be a gown incorporating a cape, a style Kate has worn numerous times before.
“A cape would be amazing. She wore a beautiful Jenny Packham caped dress at a state banquet last autumn with jeweled detailing that would make a great template,” says Holt.
“I’m really hoping to see references in Kate’s coronation outfit to her role as Princess of Wales,” Lauren Kiehna of The Court Jeweller tells PEOPLE. “The incorporation of symbolic jewelry, like Queen Alexandra’s Three Feathers Brooch, or the inclusion of national symbols like the leek or daffodil embroidered on her dress, would be a lovely nod.”
See, I don’t think Kate will wear a white or ivory gown. I doubt she’ll wear white and I doubt she’ll wear anything full-length – I think that style is being reserved for Queen Camilla. Kate will want to stand out though. Maybe red? And no, she won’t go with some new, young designer. She’ll go with one of her old faithful designers – the house of McQueen or Catherine Walker.
Incidentally, it’s still amazing to me that Kate still doesn’t have a private secretary. I know she’s lazy and she does next to nothing, but it’s absolutely bizarre that she can’t keep senior staff. She’s been without a private secretary since last September!!
How do you dress in a way to show loyalty to KC? A t-shirt with his picture?
A tee that says “I ❤️ Charles the 💩” would be appropriate.
It will have like subtle flower details of his favorite botanical, something nostalgic like that on lace ( like meg’s veil) combined to jewelry from the queen of course and a beautiful detail on her back because she knows we look at her behind
Kate’s? She doesn’t have a behind.
Don’t forget to include Cams’ pic on the tee too – that is loyalty to Chucky too.
It would be a tee shirt dress to show loyalty to Chuckles and Cowmilla the shirt dress would have to say I hate Meg with a black and white picture with big red circle and a line through the middle of it🚫.
I was wondering that myself! What a ridiculous notion! Is she supposed to wear a Team Charles T-shirt? I’m with Him, with an arrow to the right? I Heart Charles?
That hair piece do be obvious
SO obvious! In the pic where she is petting the dog it just stands out so much.
Because it rises up so high at the crown, it reminds me of a 60s backcomb situation. It kind of fits with the stepford wife, coasting on quaaludes, look.
Her drastic weight loss has ruined her hair. The fact that she or her hair stylist isn’t even bothering to blend it in properly….
I thought this bird spent hours a week at a hair salon. For it to look like that.
Gosh that ring is silly.
I will say, she timed her Botox and fillers well. They’re obvious of course but she’s not as immobilised as she can occasionally appear.
I really can’t work up any care about the dress code/tiara etc. Just can’t wait for it to be finally over so we can get our Sussex news uninterrupted by chubbly nonsense!
How about keeping it real and having all the nations they looted from over the centuries embroidered on her gown.
I won’t be watching. But what a snooze fest. I will never see a queen of England crowned in my life time – only kings. And I am curious to kate’s wardrobe only because I know Cowmilla will have a say in what she wears so it will be interesting. I hope Kate gets a crown of leeks.
A crown of leeks and mushrooms, freshly picked by Charles.
Whatever she wears will be a snooze fest. Only appeal is H.
Has anyone else noticed BRF is paying for excessive Wank ads on Instagram? It’s all over my feed despite that I’ve never followed or searched anything BRF or “royal.”
Deactivating Instagram because clicking ‘not interested’ has had no effect.
Is she losing her hair because she’s lost so much weight? Because that Jessica Simpson clip-on weave is clinging on for dear life!
I wa wondering that too, the coat is rather shapeless especially around the bust and waist. I had also wondered previously about stress or peri menopausal hair loss
I think she has worn a wiglet and/or extensions for most of her time as a royal. I think when she did the big bouncy curls or the sausage curls it was harder to spot the extensions (but not the wiglet.)
but I do think something is going on over the past 6 months or a year, where the wiglet and extensions are SO obvoius and her hair in general is really looking not healthy. i’m not sure if that’s tied to getting older, weight loss, or her hair just needing a good trim, or some combination thereof- but her hair has not been looking healthy recently and the wiglets stand out much more (maybe as a result, or maybe her wiglet budget has been cut?)
Yes, ThatsNotOkay. I lost loads of hair and my nails split all the way down to the quick during my ED. However, I was young enough to recover my hair, which is thick. I don’t think K can bounce back from this because she is so engrained in her behaviour and too old IMO to regrow it properly. She’s in a loop. Her hair pieces will be pulling, surely, on what poor condition hair she has left. As a hair stylist later told me: your body obviously doesn’t spend energy on looking after hair, nails and skin when it needs the few calories it gets to keep organs functioning.
It isn’t a recent development, Kate’s natural hair has always been thin.
Do an image search for Kate Middleton black white feathers. The pics of her in the black and white polkadot dress, a black saucer hat with white feathers. All of her hair is pulled forward over her shoulders in those pics, they show her real amount of hair. She didn’t become addicted to weaves and wiglets until the engagement.
Seeing video of today’s walkabout. The wiglet is a totally different color and stands out starkly. She’s also wearing white today.
That probably means she will wear something blue for the struggly tomorrow, she’s cosplaying the British flag..
I feel like it would look silly for Kate to be in a floor length gown while everyone else is in a coatdress or other royal wedding apparel, but she might like the extra attention that way. And I am SURE there will be something Wales themed on her outfit.
I still think its so weird that its not clear whether there will be tiaras or not. I’m sort of assuming not at this point but why does there still seem to be confusion over it?
I’m loving that the tiara thing has backfired on them. I’m absolutely convinced that the no tiaras idea was strictly due to the fact that they really thought Meghan was coming, and they did not want to see her in a tiara, therefore no tiaras for anyone. Can you imagine how the press would eat up Meghan wearing a tiara? It would be the only thing anyone would be focusing on. Meghan deciding not to come turned the no tiara rule into a hilarious pile of egg on all of their faces, particularly Kate’s. Yes, it could also be that C&C really only want Camilla to be the only one in a tiara, but I don’t buy it. This is a multimillion-dollar event complete with gold carriages, but no tiaras? They played themselves and I am here for it.
Yes, especially since H&M waited to respond so long, they were forced into the “day dress, no tiaras” just in fear she might come.
what happened to the flower crown? A 41 year old woman in a gown and flower crown. So chic.
Honestly, I think she’s wearing a tiara. All the will she won’t she garbage was a hedge against Meghan. They really don’t want to see Meghan in any trappings of royalty whatsoever. They wouldn’t even let her wear a tiara on a royal tour at a black tie event.
My guess is we’ll see Kate in one of Elizabeth’s tiaras, since Camilla’s wearing the Big Cahuna crown. Maybe the Vladimir with the emeralds just so the tabloids can say “Suck it Meghan”. Remember the lie that Meghan wanted emeralds, and people thought it was the Vladimir Emerald tiara? Which made no sense because that was in the Queen’s rotation and she still wore it. But having Kate wear it could be seen as a “victory” or sorts, showing once again, everything in the royal family is All About Meghan.
Honestly, she should be crowned queen. Based on all the attention paid to her, she’s the royal who sells copy, and she’s the royal who’s most talked about.
I think Kate is DYING to get her hands on the Vladimir tiara and the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland tiara, but I don’t think Camilla is going to give up either.
It would be interesting to see if she wears a smaller tiara sort of set like a headband or something, so it doesnt scream “this is a tiara” (or tucks it into the back of her hair or something) but Kate isnt really the kind who can pull that off. (you know who can? rose hanbury, lol.)
I do wonder if it will just be Kate in a tiara, or if Sophie will wear one as well. Hmmmm.
There’s the Queen Mum’s set of four cartier bracelets that can be worn as a bandeau. I doubt Charles/Camilla will let Kate near those, esp since they’re private (not state) property.
I feel like one of the BRF fringes (they have 3-4) has been worn as a headband/bandeau without frame ages ago. Maybe the Queen Adelaide fringe?
CP Victoria has something like that, but it is an actual headband/bandeau. Two bands of diamonds but nothing vertical.
Maxima has worn the Dutch Diamond Bandeau with diamonds the size of gumdrops.
Cannot remember if other royal houses have more like that. If ArtHistorian is on here with her tiara knowledge, maybe she’ll remember some.
Before QE2 passed away, Kate’s go-to color was blue. Camz seems to have co-opted blues since then, but when the RF comes together, they do seem to have a “blue” theme in their dress code. I would not be surprised if they repeat that, or maybe something purple (adjacent like burgundy) for the Chubbly.
She is 100% going to wear a slim green caped sheath dress to copykeen Meghan’s iconic “you could have had a bad bitch” tour, which the tabloids will claim is the most clever tribute to Chuck’s environmentalism.
This is my go-to bet. Meghan is still the Queen of Westminster Abbey Daywear and Keen has to beat her somehow. Emerald green with a cape and some gloves.
Speaking of copykeening… wait till you see today
Oh, lord. She’s copyKeening at least three Meghan looks plus wearing one of Meghan’s fav shoe brands.
Ooh boy, she just went FULL MEGHAN in this look from head to toe!
Wait, are you guys talking about the white dress she’s wearing today? (They’ve been doing so much pre-coronation that I definitely might have missed an outfit!) Because while I agree that Kate copies Meghan endlessly, that particular dress is allll Kate, IMO. She wore a Jaeger dress back in 2014 that is exactly the same thing except it had short sleeves. I had to Google it but it was when she was at the America’s Cup launch at the National Maritime Museum in London. Her hair was even styled the same way that day.
She’s definitely still copying Meghan when it comes to shoes, though.
The wiglet situation is out of control. Does she think having a light brown wiglet just looks like natural highlights or something? The ineptness baffles the mind.
Yes, I always wonder at the ineptness. She must have a close team of expensive and highly skilled stylists to do this properly. Ditto her make up and cosmetic procedures. Yet it all seems so bumpy and lumpy. This looks like a chunk of lighter hair clipped in by a novice hair dresser.
She clearly has a budget for expensive clothes & such. But I genuinely kinda think she does not have a stylist (for clothes or hair), perhaps because other royal women like Anne never did, so it’s just not “done”? Like, maybe stylists are considered too “american/hollywood/nouveau riche”? idk…
I”m wondering if there isn’t enough room at Adelaide for the stylist to make house calls like she can at KP, or no one outside of the family is allowed in Adelaide to see that there is no sign of William in residence. So Nanny Maria is now tasked with pinning in the wiglet before Kate leaves the house, and it’s really not her area of expertise. Something changed, because even I can now see the obvious wiglet and in general that is not a detail I notice. Kate also has been rewearing a certain cycle of clothes that I just assume is what she has room for at Adelaide.
@sparrow, at this point, I believe it’s beyond hope… she’s painfully thin… as you mentioned above, nothing functions well with little to no calories… no cosmetic procedures no wiglets..I mean, look at the first picture at the sub… her head seems huge compared to the rest of her body ..
She has routinely spent 3 hours, 3 times a week getting the wiglets done. And she calls in an outside hairdresser, at several hundred pounds an hour, to do her hair for each engagement.
She’s gonna be wearing a blue coat dress buttoned up to her neck with that godawful v@gina necklace and Diana’s earrings with the diamonds and the pearl drop, and she won’t be able to keep her hands off her children. You heard it here first!
She will play to the cameras by explaining con a nation events.to the children
@Tessa yes, and they—especially Charlotte, will look annoyed because she wants to just watch it on her own without Kate leaning down and whispering the entire time
You know, I’ve never been able to tell where the “wiglets” are before but they really do stand out here. If someone like me is seeing it (who tends to be quite clueless about these things), it means it’s pretty obvious.
And as for her outfit, I bet it’ll be a blue McQueen coatdress.
I think blue, as well. But I wonder whether she’ll go to Packham. I know Packham does evening wear but maybe there’s been a one off day wear, coat dress type thing, put together. I’m not so sure, 50/50, and you’re probably right.
I do think she’s worn Packham coatdresses but she tends to go for McQueen for important events so that’s why I said McQueen. My second choice would be Catherine Walker and Packham third.
Yeah I don’t have an eye for this (or spotting botox, plastic surgery, etc, etc), but her wiglets lately are SO obvious. Someone isn’t trying anymore…
I expect at least one Midd, possibly Kate, to be doing Diana cosplay in pseudo Catherine Walker. ‘pseudo’ because Walker passed away years ago. There is no one designing anything there, they simply use the old patterns they made for Diana to make clothes for others.
I think Kate is going to be in McQueen and Carole will be in Walker.
No jeggings? 🤣🤣🤣
I really wish the weather forecast showed hot weather. People would be out, not stuck indoors watching this charade. I’m not watching it live; I refuse to be counted amongst the viewing figures. I’ll read about it on here later!
For the last several days I have been BINGING YouTube videos featuring women…Black & White…who work MAGIC regarding installing lace front wigs & Hair clip-ins…hell they’re even putting hair clip-ins into WIGS!!!…and EVERY video I have seen…the hairstyles look FLAWLESS…I myself am a LOVER of the half-wig…where I integrate half my hair into the wig & I would ALWAYS have my co-workers…SHOOK because you COULD NOT TELL WHERE MY HAIR STOPPED & THE WIG STARTED! It’s a talent…not only for the hairstylists…but also for the person who is wearing the hairstyles…because I had to become an EXPERT in maintaining my weaves & wigs in order to not have folks look at me like I was 😜
Maybe she can wear the see-through mini dress she wore to catch William’s eye in college? That will steal focus.
The lined skirt from which she removed the lining and chose to wear as a dress. Or she could wear one of her other outfits from the day, which was a pair of pale blue jeans and a white bra, no top.
Get thee to a hairstylist, Kate! It looks like she clipped in the extensions herself and ran out the door. In my inexpert weaving days, I would through a baseball cap on my head to hide my dreadful efforts. Surely she could have worn a hat if her stylist is on vacation? That wiglet not only doesn’t match, it also looks precarious as hell. One gust of wind and that thing goes flying!
Given the story about the crown of flowers girlfriend WILL turn up in a getup that is designed to pull focus and get media attention. I suspect that the rest of the Middleton mob will turn up in similar clothes – they do love a good group theme. I remember when they rocked up to the the diamond jubilee boat parade kHate, Ma and Pips all wore red, white and blue (kHate was in Red, can’t remember who worse the other colours but I think Carole was in white).
If Kate outdos Cam in Chubbly fashion it will spark a full on BP vs KP war. The Wailes got crowds in Soho ; and Chuck and Cam will not tolerate being outshined. Prepare for mare stories about Rose or the Russian lawyer.
The crowds in Soho yesterday were not ‘large’ I walked past and saw the crowds waiting, was made up of mostly tourists who are in town for the coronation. The streets are narrow in Soho and a few of the roads were closed off – they were kettled together on the pavements which made it look like there were more people than there was.
For people who are confused about what the dress code is expected to be here is an article about the fashion worn to the Dutch Kings inauguration, which had the same dress code people are expecting for the coronation
https://www.today.com/news/royals-don-their-finest-inauguration-dutch-king-6C9720066
Interestingly Q Maxima wore a royal blue dress with cape like people seem to think Kate might, of course Maxima had a large sapphire tiara to go with it
that blue color on Maxima is really lovely.
Camilla’s headpiece had the same general shape as some of her tiaras so wonder if we will see Kate go for something similar.
Camilla’s headpiece looks like her wedding hairpiece that she wore to the Church blessing. Hats with formal dresses seems so odd, but all the women wore everything beautifully. Obviously, Maxima didn’t get “crowned” and is wearing a tiara. I guess the Brits do things a bit differently.
The dress code has been kept quiet so I ‘m not sure what to expect. Kate allegedly told a woman in the crowd at a recent event that her dress will have a touch of blue. It was reported briefly in one of the papers but we’ll have to wait and see. If bling is allowed, I expect her to be OTT in jewellery previously worn by Diana.
Whoa finally I can clearly see the hairpieces ..
She hasn’t had an original thought in 6 years?? Maybe she realised that peg REALLY had a “thing” for Megan and thought I can be Megan 2.0, but no girl, you couldn’t even be Megan @ _500%
Interesting that she appears to have hips in this red coat dress, similar to when she wore the black and white sheath dress from the Tom Cruise event. Normally she is without any curves whatsoever.
Padding lol
There’s a side photo of Kate today in the Daily Mail (Palace lunch for PMs etc) wearing a fitted white dress with a black belt and Kate’s head with the wiglet is way bigger than her torso! The photo is scary, scary, scary. Kate is not healthy. Not by a mile.
She’s just so boring. Meghan in jeans and a plain white shirt is more elegant than Kate dressed to the nines.
Whatever she wears is not going to change that reality.