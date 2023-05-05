King Charles, William & Kate hosted a lunch for visiting leaders at the palace

King Charles, the Prince of Wales and the Princess of Wales are all out and about right now. They hosted a special lunch at Buckingham Palace today for the “Realm Governors General” and various prime ministers. Basically, all of the visiting heads of government arrived early for the coronation and the king gave them a free lunch, in exchange for interacting with Jazz Hands and Incandescent With Rage.

I don’t have an ID on Kate’s dress but it doesn’t look like a repeat, although the style is very familiar. She loves that silhouette. She got a fresh blowout for the lunch and honestly, her hair looks better today than it’s looked in months. King Charles looked the same as he has since his mother passed away: joyful, happy as a clam. It’s finally HIS moment. I am curious why Queen Camilla wasn’t around for the lunch. Maybe she had a hair appointment or a fitting.

After the lunch, Charles did a walkabout outside of the palace to thank people for coming out. Was Camilla with him? I don’t think she was. But William and Kate walked around for a while too, wearing the same outfits from the lunch.