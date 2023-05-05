King Charles, William & Kate hosted a lunch for visiting leaders at the palace

King Charles, the Prince of Wales and the Princess of Wales are all out and about right now. They hosted a special lunch at Buckingham Palace today for the “Realm Governors General” and various prime ministers. Basically, all of the visiting heads of government arrived early for the coronation and the king gave them a free lunch, in exchange for interacting with Jazz Hands and Incandescent With Rage.
I don’t have an ID on Kate’s dress but it doesn’t look like a repeat, although the style is very familiar. She loves that silhouette. She got a fresh blowout for the lunch and honestly, her hair looks better today than it’s looked in months. King Charles looked the same as he has since his mother passed away: joyful, happy as a clam. It’s finally HIS moment. I am curious why Queen Camilla wasn’t around for the lunch. Maybe she had a hair appointment or a fitting.
After the lunch, Charles did a walkabout outside of the palace to thank people for coming out. Was Camilla with him? I don’t think she was. But William and Kate walked around for a while too, wearing the same outfits from the lunch.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales and New Zealand’s Prime Minister Chris Hipkins attend a Realm Governors General and Prime Ministers Lunch, ahead of the coronation of Britain’s King Charles III, at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, May 5, 2023.,Image: 774030557, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
Britain’s King Charles reacts as he attends a Realm Governors General and Prime Ministers Lunch, ahead of the coronation of Britain’s King Charles III, at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, May 5, 2023.,Image: 774030559, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attend a Realm Governors General and Prime Ministers Lunch, ahead of the coronation of Britain’s King Charles III, at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, May 5, 2023.,Image: 774030573, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
Britain’s Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a Realm Governors General and Prime Ministers Lunch, ahead of the coronation of Britain’s King Charles III, at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, May 5, 2023.,Image: 774030580, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales attends a Realm Governors General and Prime Ministers Lunch, ahead of the coronation of Britain’s King Charles III, at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, May 5, 2023.,Image: 774030584, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
Britain’s King Charles attends a Realm Governors General and Prime Ministers Lunch, ahead of the coronation of Britain’s King Charles III, at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, May 5, 2023.,Image: 774030588, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales attends a Realm Governors General and Prime Ministers Lunch, ahead of the coronation of Britain’s King Charles III, at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, May 5, 2023.,Image: 774030592, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales attends a Realm Governors General and Prime Ministers Lunch, ahead of the coronation of Britain’s King Charles III, at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, May 5, 2023.,Image: 774030597, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
Britain’s King Charles reacts as he attends a Realm Governors General and Prime Ministers Lunch, ahead of the coronation of Britain’s King Charles III, at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, May 5, 2023.,Image: 774030607, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
Is she wearing the exact same shoes M wore? Like exactly the same?
Yep!
Two birds with one stone you see
Work on erasing Meghan’s image whilst at the same time having the attention on her by wearing Meghan’s signatures
She’s cosplaying at least three Meghan outfits plus wearing the black version of Meghan’s fav shoes.
She’s seriously the queen of trolls. She’s trolling with those shoes. No shame. At this point, she knows how Meghan fans will react when she copykeens and she’s strait up trolling. Whatever gets her out of bed, I guess.
And the fact that she trolls tells the world how permanently Meghan lives rent free in her head.
A squaddies posted a picture of those shoes three days ago and like clockwork Kate is wearing them. So KP is out scrolling through Sussex squad media accounts (and here too)
It’s just sad. She does the single white female thing way too much for it to be a coincidence.
Also especially when outdoors you can see the wiglet at the back.
Kate looks good. I love her shoes.
She can thank Meghan for those, since they’re Meghan’s signature Aquazurras, and she knows we’ll notice. She looks basic.
Her dress is nice. I like the style. However, I wouldn’t say she looks good. Her hair (lol) is huge, as if she wears a crown beneath (perhaps she practices?) and just as in yesterday’s photos, the disproportion of her head compared to her rest of her body is alarming. Not to mention the amount of photoshopping.
Stalker alert. The shoes would be nice if Meghan didn’t wear them first and Catherine would be able to have true confidence in her own identity instead of trying to copy someone else. The rota hypes her up in articles but will never call her out for still copying other women at her age. Just like her wearing vega sneakers all of a sudden. She needs to be called out for being 41 and STILL having to copy women just to get her name in the same conversation as them. That’s also her version of Meghan dress in the seventh bday pics of Charles. Meghans black and white dress.
Kate’s photoshopped images look ok.
You can thank Meghan for the shoes since that’s who KKKate keeps copying.
K really did raid Meghan’s wardrobe at Frogmore. The aquazurras 👀
And I bet this lunch was paid by tax payers money.
I’m starting to wonder if Kate wears her hair down so much still, after so many years, because her hairline is thinning and it’s too noticeable when she pulls it back. It does look better here than it has in a while, but that’s about the only nice thing I can say.
The backs of her shoes! The 80s called, and even they think those shoes are too much.
Is she…..is she wearing M’s shoes? the exact ones Meghan wears all the time in different colors?
lordy.
Besides that – yes, I think this is a new dress, but she definitely has it in one or two other colors, or similar dresses (think of the pink dress she wore when she met Paddington Bear). Her hair does look very shiny and bouncy, did she get a new blowout and wiglet this morning? Definitely a cut, right? and like I said yesterday….the extensions and such are less obvious when she leans into the bouncy curls in the front, but the wiglet still seems super obvious to me.
According to the Royal fashion bloggers, Kate’s wearing a new Jenny Packham dress. She has it black and navy blue. The shoes are Aquazzura. Meghan has the same pair. If there was any doubt that Kate has a Meghan lookbook, here’s the proof that she does.
Ah, is this what she wore for the walkabout at Windsor after the queen’s death, in black?
Yes.
So the dress then is the same as the walkabout but in a different color? Lol why I’m the world would she want to reference back to one of the hardest moments in her life, walking next to meghan??? And then wearing shoes that meghan is known for. Kate is something else. It’s embarrassing that she can’t let meghan go.
She looks okay, but I had one look and I’m over the pictures already. No glamour no charisma.
Kate’s dress reminds me very much of the dress Meghan wore for the family photo to celebrate Charles’ 70th birthday.
Yeah. I was pretty sure that Meghan had worn something similar but I couldn’t remember when.!
Yes, that’s where my mind immediately went too. This is actually a black and white version of the black dress she wore on the infamous walkabout with H&M, but the style of this one definitely calls back to Meghan’s white and navy dress. And the shoes, gee, hmm…where have I seen those before??
Well, Kate does have a white and navy dress similar to this one that I think she wore on tour a few years ago (pre Meghan). Short sleeves and slightly different silhouette, but definitely a very similar look. Overall this dress is a very “kate” dress, even without buttons.
it’s the shoes that are the cosplay giveaway.
Kate is loving all the attention .
Looks the best she has looked for a long time .
She has no competition in the looks department so she is confident and happy..
The dress looks so similar to the one Meghan wore in that family photograph when they first got married, although that was sleeveless.
Oooh yes it does @summerlover! The dress Meghan wore in the photo KC so graciously included in the program?
She’s so glad Meghan isn’t there, fully raiding her fav pieces. What copy kkkate will we see tomorrow?
And I’m appalled at our PM fawning over her. 🤮
Catherine Middleton can copy at length Meghan’s sartorial signature, she cannot buy Meghan’s natural elegance and charisma.
No matter how meticulously vampiric that Kate impersonator has been, there’s something else she will never be able to emulate: having a husband who loves her dearly.
This is one of her better looks in a long time (thanks to Meghan) but the wiglets are on full display her – the look like they are about to take off.
She is def going to wear something tomorrow design to grab attention and something Meghanesque as Harry is going to be there. Am also betting she’s going to try and jump Harry for a photo op.
Good to know i am not the only one noticing the huge hair. My god😭. Why does it lift up like that?
It makes me think she is wearing a tiara tomorrow, so full blow out today, new wiglets so the hair can be piled up behind/under the tiara. I don’t think she’s wearing a hat with that huge wigletl ol.
Those heels ole Waity is wearing look familiar…the Aquazzura heels that is a Duchess Meghan’s staple. That wiglet is obvious and ridiculous.
But the hair, the wig is so insanely noticeable. How is no one tapping her on the shoulder before she goes out?
I think they try to keep gossip and boozehound Cowmilla away from world leaders. She told the world President Biden tooted and she’s been seen multiple times acting ugly in her official role. She’s a hateful horse faced woman from the inside out.
Yeah, that really struck me, too. My goodness, she’s the very illustration of the lollipop woman.
You can see where de clip is on her hair extensions lol
Love de shoes.agreed with everyone here all very Megan inspired and copied but are we surprised , even though the pictures are airbrushed a lot here she has lost so much weight !
In which picture is the wig clip visible? I cannot see (find) it.
Green Eggs (jealous Will) and Ham (jazz hands Katie Keen) get phonier every day.
A poem:
I do not like green eggs and Ham
I do not like old Chuck and Cam
I do not like them on the tube
I do not like a useless boob.
I would like them in a box (like Lizzie)
I would give them better locks (not frizzy)
I do not green eggs and ham
They cannot do what Harry can
Megan should send Kate two gifts. First one a bouquet of flowers with a card saying “thanks for the imitation flattery. And the second, a diary showing all Megan’s dates and wardrobe for the last 12 months with the message, there you go dear, now you have your NEXT 12 months outfits, enjoy 😂
Actual DF headline:
Mirroring Meghan! Kate wears her sister-in-law’s signature £490 Aquazzura heels with monochrome dress to Coronation reception
They actually have counted the number of times M wore these shoes from Aquazzura (9) and have pics of her over the times she wore them. Commenters are hilariously trying to say she isn’t Copy Kate. Lol
Glad to see that The Duchess of Sussex’s fashion (clothing, handbags and shoes) has greatly influenced the Duchess of Cambridge as it has many of us around the world. As a result of her influence Aquazurra is a brand many of us, including Kate, are now familiar with and also wear. Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex is a global icon.
She looks pretty good, except for the coronation wiglet which looks pretty janky. I keep thinking there’s someone right behind her with similar but slightly lighter hair! I’m assuming this means she’ll be wearing a tiara or one of those Tudor hairbands for tomorrow.