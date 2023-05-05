Prince Harry has reportedly arrived in the UK, likely via private jet

In case you’re curious about this site’s plans for tomorrow morning’s coronation, just know that the Chubbly starts at 5 am EST. So… no, we won’t cover it live, but we’ll have a Chubbly Open Post going up in the morning, followed by some coverage later on Saturday and probably into Sunday. Considering the weather is supposed to be pretty awful in London tomorrow, I imagine the arrival photos at Westminster Abbey will be pretty grim. Speaking of grim, the Mail is obsessively detailing Prince Harry’s travels into the UK and the private plane they believe he used. This level of detail could have been better spent on Rose Hanbury or the king’s hidden fortune.

Prince Harry may have already landed in the UK for his 24-hour visit for King Charles III’s Coronation – leaving his wife and two children at home. This morning a private jet from Van Nuys airport in California landed at Farnborough, the airport closest to Windsor Castle. Van Nuys is just an hour from Harry and Meghan’s Montecito mansion, but it is not yet known if he was on board.

It the duke has used a fuel-guzzling private jet instead of a commercial flight, it will raise yet more questions about Harry’s campaigning on climate change, an issue which he said at the UN last year had left him feeling ‘battered and helpless’.

Tonight Harry is expected to spend a final night at Frogmore Cottage after his father decided to evict him and his American wife just days after the release of his memoir Spare.

The Duke of Sussex will see his father King Charles III crowned at Westminster Abbey. But there is speculation he will have no formal role in the service and may even be sat several rows back from his brother William and other working royals.

Royal commentators have considered whether he will even be allowed to fit within the processions to the Abbey. They have also suggested that he could face ‘uniform humiliation’ as he may not be allowed to wear his military garb. It is understood the duke will only be in the UK for around 24 hours so he can get home for his son Archie’s fourth birthday, which is the same day as the Coronation.

The aircraft that landed at Farnborough is a 2019 Gulfstream G550 fixed-wing two-engine business jet with 20 seats on board. A new Gulfstream G550 costs $62million, while preowned models retail from $14million. It is owned by NantWorks, a California-based parent company of firms in the biotech, healthcare AI and mobility industries. The founder of NantWorks is Patrick Soon-Shiong, a surgeon and pharma billionaire who owns shares in the LA Lakers with his wife. He is believed to be close to the Bidens. NantWorks has worked with Global Citizen, with Harry and Meghan attending one of their Vax Live events to promote Covid-19 vaccine efficacy worldwide. Dr Soon-Shiong has also supported Global Citizen, opening a plant and health facility that aims to produce by 2025.