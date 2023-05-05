Prince Harry has reportedly arrived in the UK, likely via private jet

In case you’re curious about this site’s plans for tomorrow morning’s coronation, just know that the Chubbly starts at 5 am EST. So… no, we won’t cover it live, but we’ll have a Chubbly Open Post going up in the morning, followed by some coverage later on Saturday and probably into Sunday. Considering the weather is supposed to be pretty awful in London tomorrow, I imagine the arrival photos at Westminster Abbey will be pretty grim. Speaking of grim, the Mail is obsessively detailing Prince Harry’s travels into the UK and the private plane they believe he used. This level of detail could have been better spent on Rose Hanbury or the king’s hidden fortune.
Prince Harry may have already landed in the UK for his 24-hour visit for King Charles III’s Coronation – leaving his wife and two children at home. This morning a private jet from Van Nuys airport in California landed at Farnborough, the airport closest to Windsor Castle. Van Nuys is just an hour from Harry and Meghan’s Montecito mansion, but it is not yet known if he was on board.
It the duke has used a fuel-guzzling private jet instead of a commercial flight, it will raise yet more questions about Harry’s campaigning on climate change, an issue which he said at the UN last year had left him feeling ‘battered and helpless’.
Tonight Harry is expected to spend a final night at Frogmore Cottage after his father decided to evict him and his American wife just days after the release of his memoir Spare.
The Duke of Sussex will see his father King Charles III crowned at Westminster Abbey. But there is speculation he will have no formal role in the service and may even be sat several rows back from his brother William and other working royals.
Royal commentators have considered whether he will even be allowed to fit within the processions to the Abbey. They have also suggested that he could face ‘uniform humiliation’ as he may not be allowed to wear his military garb. It is understood the duke will only be in the UK for around 24 hours so he can get home for his son Archie’s fourth birthday, which is the same day as the Coronation.
The aircraft that landed at Farnborough is a 2019 Gulfstream G550 fixed-wing two-engine business jet with 20 seats on board. A new Gulfstream G550 costs $62million, while preowned models retail from $14million. It is owned by NantWorks, a California-based parent company of firms in the biotech, healthcare AI and mobility industries. The founder of NantWorks is Patrick Soon-Shiong, a surgeon and pharma billionaire who owns shares in the LA Lakers with his wife. He is believed to be close to the Bidens. NantWorks has worked with Global Citizen, with Harry and Meghan attending one of their Vax Live events to promote Covid-19 vaccine efficacy worldwide. Dr Soon-Shiong has also supported Global Citizen, opening a plant and health facility that aims to produce by 2025.
[From The Daily Mail]
The Mail’s editors are not alright. They can’t even decide what they’re mad about. Harry is using a private jet! Harry won’t be allowed to wear his uniform! Harry is only staying for 24 hours even though we’ve made it perfectly clear that we want him to stay longer so we can treat him like sh-t! Harry has rich friends! Harry is being evicted! Jesus H. I hope Harry is surrounded by good energy and he makes it through this 24-hour mess.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
King Charles III, the Queen Consort in front of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London.,Image: 724154193, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Gareth Fuller / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives at Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. A private burial in The King George VI Memorial Chapel followed. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 724206159, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Leon Neal / Avalon
-
-
(left to right) The Duke of Sussex, King Charles III and the Princess Royal follow the State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s Orb and Sceptre, as it arrives at the Committal Service held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire.,Image: 724270306, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty O’Connor / Avalon
-
-
Ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where Her Majesty will lie in state
Featuring: Prince Harry, King Charles III
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II held at Westminster Abbey in London.
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Peter Phillips, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II held at Westminster Abbey in London.
Featuring: King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II held at Westminster Abbey in London.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Nothing said about bills copter flights and bill and dad’s private jets. I hope harry gets a long break having to go.back to UK again
So in conclusion Harry has billionaire friends who can lend him a private jet. Got it.
Nothing wrong in having friends in good places. I am happy he had a safe and secure way to this crowning of the hat.
Exactly Dhianna! With the level of unhinged criminal malice coming from the BM (and other institutions), I don’t think it would be a good idea for him to travel commercial.
Yes Elizabeth Regina And an American wife. An American (translation a mixed race woman). He and his mixed race wife have rich friends. Where is the fainting couch
Katy Perry is likely flying in via private jet too. It’s how she usually travels.
It’s expected a lot of people will be arriving by a private jet.
https://www.timeout.com/uk/news/everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-upcoming-heathrow-airport-strikes-032823
But Katy Perry is justified in using a private jet! She was the one who saved the struggle concert from falling flat on its face into a puddle.
I cannot wait for this to be over. Harry will not have to come back for anything official, unless it’s a funeral, for the foreseeable future. Now that Phillip’s funeral, the Jubbly, Liz’s funeral, and now the Chubbly will be finished, they’ve got nothing left to obsess over.
Oh wouldn’t that be lovely, but the derangers and RRs will continue to obsess over everything touched by Sussex Family. Next up, Invictus Games.
I’m pretty sure that the Daily Mail has all airports in the UK and LA/CA on 24 hrs watch, as they do every time they know beforehand that he (they: H&M) plan/s to come the the UK and leaving. This harassment is unhinched AF.
The private jet narrative (what a sin! Harry always said that he will fly private, only if necessary or for safety of his family) will be the constant element in the tabloid and media reporting in the UK the following days. What else do they have to try to tarnish his campaigning credibility?
I’m not gonna judge him one little bit for taking a private jet. To me, it means he’s gonna book it out of the UK the moment the ceremony is over. He should be back at home by 7 PM in time to cut the cake with Archie.
Plus after the Charles, the RF and their minions have done everything in their power to make it nearly impossible to have appropriate security and the RR, BM have stirred up hate for him constantly, they’ve got no standing to attack how he chooses to move around in the UK. A private jet would give him, his team more flexibility and control than flying commercial and dealing with Heathrow arrivals and everything that goes with that.
Plus he can book it early if he deems that necessary.
I’m looking forward to the harry cam tomorrow tracking him back to the airport after the coronation, lol.
I’m looking forward to it too 😀You know all day today and tomorrow it’s going to be Harry! Harry! Harry 🤣
There will definitely be helicopters following Harry’s movements and one stationed over that airfield tomorrow to catch Harry boarding the plane back after the Chubbly. Stalkers. It’s going to be OJ white Bronco type coverage.
Which only gives him more evidence for RAVEC as to how he and his family are endangered and need protection.
I am so proud of harry and he thinks of his own family getting back for Archie birthday.
Such a contract to how he was treated by his father. Good on him for breaking that nasty cycle
Private airplanes are more polluting, HOWEVER, the DF is rather precious about attacking Harry over this considering how many OTHER members of the RF, conservatives, and business people such as Murdoch and the owner of the DF fly private.
Eff the “uniform humiliation.” And it certainly sounds like they’re using Dr Soon-Shiong’s name like a racist dog whistle.
That’s always been the thing with the private jets. Do I wish Harry didn’t ride in one? Yes. Do i understand why sometimes he does, especially with M and the children? Yes.
But the hypocrisy in these conversations is so maddening. how many helicopter rides has William taken in the last week alone??? And then do Kate. And then do Camilla. And then Charles. And then lets talk about private plane usage from those two WITHIN the UK.
bring the same energy or all of them and then maybe people might take your criticism of Harry a little more seriously.
I can’t work myself up to feel any sort of way about him flying private jet when they’re literally stalking airports and private planes to see if he’s arrived. This is such a security risk for him, and if flying private means he doesn’t have to deal with a circus at LAX or Heathrow and doesn’t have to be concerned about being chased to where he’s staying (Especially if it’s not on Windsor grounds) then good. He typically flies commercial and obviously tries to make this something that’s rare.
What about the over priced chubbly? What about the money spent on that? If it is Harry hope he will be safe and hope he gets out quickly.
The DM are against private jets when it suits them. I’m going to assume Harry is not in the UK until it’s confirmed. But the press is going to stalk Harry’s every move.
Will has to use private jets when he goes to those expensive island destinations.
Given the level of attack the British press is on and all the security issues, this is the one time I’m actually happy that Harry is taking a private jet in and out.
Ditto. The press has worked hard to create the very environment that makes it prudent for Harry to fly private.
Lol: I was going to write: It’s all about the Benjamins. I guess in this case, it’s all about the Chucks?
I thought It was decided that harry word have no formal role. So why is there talk is speculation. I hope he sits rows back from the wails. Though Kate may be seen turning around watching harry
Lmaoooo the image of a DF editor sitting all through the night staring intently as Flightradar is just too funny.
The level of insanity is just….wow
Yes, someone was up all night monitoring Flight Tracker and is now feeling punchy.
Can’t wait til he’s safely back home! Hope he feels all the love and light we are sending him 💗🙏🏻🌟
These press clowns don’t know if Harry is in the UK. They’re speculating about a private jet out of CA. I knew the paps would be casing the major airports. Previous stories had Harry flying commercial. The BM is mad they lost a money shot.
Yeah, PH MAY be have flown in on that plane. Or maybe somebody from the company that owns it flew in? But because they can find a line leading back to PH, let’s assume. And, if it turns out not, they won’t apologize or take the article down. They also don’t know how many people were on that flight and if it was already coming to the UK for some reason and PH hitched a ride. It would be even funnier if the jet was used by some of KC’s concert performers.
@Equality
Thank you! I was thinking the exact same thing.
But also. Maybe he flew commercial. I love Harry being a ninja.
CTV channel in Canada just showed him going by BP in a motorcade — maybe on his way to a hotel? So he’s there already.
It’s the Fail, therefore it’s bullshit, but they clearly have been on airport watch just for Harry.
“ The Duke of Sussex will see his father King Charles III crowned at Westminster Abbey. But there is speculation he will have no formal role in the service and may even be sat several rows back from his brother William and other working royals.”
Yes, he will see his father get his shiny hat, but that’s where the true statement of the obvious ends. Wherever Harry sits, all eyes and cameras will be on him. The number of “working royals” is so small at this point, I doubt they can fill a row in the cavernous WA, but Harry probably prefers to be separated from that.
Personally, I’m glad he flew private (IF he did) so he can bail immediately after the Clowning.
He’ll never be allowed to wear the uniform he earned serving with the British Armed Forces for 10 years and fighting in a war for England. The others will wear their unearned military uniforms and fake badges like the costumes they are. They’ll hector Harry for the rest of his life to return, just so they can do shit like this to him. I’m sure they have many more little slings and arrows like this awaiting him. They will try to humiliate him in EVERY way possible, small insults and large, just everything they can throw at him. He is a far better man than I to attend, because I wouldn’t.
They are alarmingly oblivious to how bad it looks that a combat veteran is not allowed to wear a uniform while the rest of his family steals honor.
It’s going to be a parade of stolen valor tomorrow, but Harry’s innate dignity can’t be diminished.
It would be amusing to find out that this is just a decoy arranged by security to have some friendly tech mogul time their flight to London so that the press stops looking for Harry.
I had the same thought. A decoy plane. It does seem a bit early to show up. If Harry goes private, he could land in the UK 2 hours before the ceremony and be wheels up 2 hours after the ceremony ends.
He would need 4 Pilots.
Why do I have this feeling that they might not be in Montecito, maybe somewhere closer to the coronation.
The British media are determined to undermine Harry’s security to the greatest extent possible. Whatever he chooses to do: private flight, decoys, etc to maintain his ability to come and go securely is fine by me. My god, they are stalking airports. They can’t stop acting like jealous, abusive exes.
Reading this just makes me feel so dirty. the DM is so obsessed with Harry in a deranged way. They are literally tracking private planes from California hoping against hope that one may be Harry’s.
I think it makes sense he’s flying private if he plans on getting out of there ASAP tomorrow.
Yes, let’s not talk about the private jets for celebrities to attend Earthshot in Boston last year, when the actual recipients had to stay home.
didn’t David Beckham fly private from Saudi Arabia for the ceremony and then flew BACK?
How many will fly private to the con? Do the other monarchs and heads of state attending fly commercial?
I was going to say the exact same thing. How come William doesn’t get this treatment if he is so concerned about the environment. The hypocrisy is mind blowing.
They travelled commercial.
You know 100% that they traveled commercial? Or is that what the UK media put out? They supposedly flew commercial with that Flybe stunt they got caught out on too.
William and Kate flew commercial to Boston. the other presenters and such did not (like Beckham.)
The handful of times W&K travel commercial it is all performative. They took 50+ helicopter trips, at least weekly, for private travel during the pandemic years. They regularly borrow the Duke of Westminster’s jet to fly private for their beach and ski holidays. They regularly use the taxpayer-funded helos for William to visit his mistress and Kate to go shopping with mummy.
Let’s not forget the FlyBe stunt.
The Guardian just put out a great podcast pre-coronation covering the royal’s finances as well as what we can expect on coronation day. Similar content as their recent investigative articles. It’s really well produced, the music is well done and just 5 episodes makes it an easy listen. Podcast: “Today in Focus”. Episodes called” “Cost of the Crown”. Apologies if a Celebitcher or Kaiser already mentioned and I missed!
Thanks, I’m going to check it out.
Agree, the podcast is great.
I’m listening to it now. I just started the episode about slavery. The deep dive into the stolen jewels and gifts was really jaw dropping.
What no talk about not being allow on the Balcony?
Poor Chucky all his plans are blowing up in his face, riff raff for entertainment, his golden carriage is a lightening magnet, had enact laws to stop people from protesting, when not bus in children to perform like kids in North Korea.
The Fail is reporting a downpour in London. People outside saving a spot for the Chubbly parade route were soaked to the gills, as if they were in a flood. Some said they were in sleeping bags but kept warm. Bad weather may impact Harry’s travel.
I live in Van Nuys, literally a couple blocks from the airport. It is NOT an hour away from Montecito. I wish it was.
Came on to make the same comment. The British press need to realize that people can access Google maps at some point. They simply don’t care about being accurate. Premise is that If you repeat the lie enough – that Montecito is LA- you make it true.
Prayers UP! I just want Prince Harry to arrive and leave safely.
Harry should submit this article in his case against RAVEC as example 1-1000000 on why he and his family are unsafe in the UK. Slam dunk.
my ex was in aviation military and vivilian and he advised me that planes private or commercial need to fly and obtain a certain number of flught hours to be so even if harry didn’t take a private jet.. that plane is going to fly somewhere … that day of within those few days. that plane has to get so many flight hours in ever year with passengers or without. I much rather it flys fulfilling a purpose than flying empty save for the pilot and skeleton crew. So i have no issue with him flying private in this instance…
Good info to know. That’s probably part of the reason some lease and loan out their jets.
There are lots of assumptions in that article and in the comments.
1. Why is the media tracking plane owners coming into the country and reporting int in the papers?
2. Are these people not entitled to privacy? The owner is neither royal or celebrity. He is suspected because he’s from California???
3. The daily mail has no idea if Harry is in the country. Why do folks assume this is correct?
No comment on airlines as this story is not verified.
Actually, he flew commercial and will return Saturday as they have already reported. Yes. I do have a source-not Sussex related in any way. Geez I sound like the awful, lying Rota, but it’s true.
I remember when “the palace sources” were frustrated because they didn’t know anything about Harry’s accommodations or travel plans. But the first thing they did after receiving the information was run to the tabloids to tell them all about it. Why does the public need to know where Harry is staying? And if that’s really important, why not wait to share the info once he’s left the country, so as to not compromise his security?
Windsors really do not know the meaning of “family”. What a sad, out of touch, miserable group of people.
Maybe he is there, maybe he isn’t, Maybe he will wear a uniform, maybe he won’t! LMAO…they know nothing! I personally hope he wear a slim cut Dior suit! Yum! I am so happy that it is raining and may it continue!
A beautifully cut Dior suit would be great! My wish, though, is for at least one pic of Harry wearing an Invictus Games UNBROKEN t-shirt — either boarding the plane back to California, or once he’s safely home.
Vax Live wasn’t promoting vaccine eficacy, it was vaccine equity. There is a big difference. I think he was so passionate bc of Sentebale. He knows his HIV+ kids had a hard time accessing newer medications keeping the diagnosis for them a death sentence longer than Western world.
They have no idea what he is doing so they are making things up.
Pathetic stalkers .
Keep them wondering Harry 😁
It irks me to no end that Harry, an actual veteran, is not allowed to wear his uniform.
This obsession with Prince Harry is like awaiting the arrival of the true king! Despite the petty words Harry’s presence is the gift this hat party needs for clicks. Chuck never stood a chance once he let his jealousy blind him from reality.
Rain, rain. Come and stay.
Wash out Chucky’s king cosplay.
The Con-A-Nation is staring mainly American celebrities, so the private jet could belong to a number for Americans with means who live in LA.
With that said, I absolutely love how the UK press has to use context clues to figure out the if, when, how of Harry’s business. The palace leaks are annoying. Harry and Meg have grown used to moving in silence until all of their ducks are in a row. If they want you to know something, they’ll tell you. None of that “source” nonsense.
I could barely get through those paragraphs. They delight in wrong their most unhinged and cruelest thoughts about Harry. And to what purpose? They’ve run him and his family off, hurting their bottom line. So what’s the deal with the non-stop hate towards this man and his wife? Who’s foaming at the mouth for all this negativity and vitriol? Feel like I need a shower reading these screeds from UK peeps. Touch grass. Find something nice in your life because these thoughts don’t reflect well on the UK or the King.
Poor Harry. What an awful FN mess of a family he has to keep putting up with.
Well, get it over with. Like having surgery. Just get it over with and then move on.
This entire BS is as if the Monty Python team was on truly bad, evil drugs and it inventing this entire foolish waste of money.
A very, very bad acid trip.
Our world is literally on fire due to climate change. I truly do not understand how anyone who even pretends to care about the well-being of the earth can choose to travel by a private jet. (In fact, the NY Times has an editorial on this issue today, “Private Jet Travel Is Booming. And Shameful. And We’re All Paying For It.”) This isn’t just about Harry– NO ONE should be traveling by private jet. And if and when someone does make the choice to blithely bound up the steps to board a private jet, I honestly don’t want to hear them ever talk about protecting the environment again — they can silently write checks or otherwise support such causes, but the idea that they would then lecture the “little people” on how we live or travel is laughable.
This is all guess work by the fail. But we shouldn’t be hypocritical either, Harry can fly commercial just like the rest of the royal family could. I know they don’t but we should be holding all royals and celebs to account, not hold our favourites to different standards. Why should we be watching our carbon footprint while they use private jets.
Absolutely agree, Ayse! I don’t think ANYONE should be above flying commerical at this point.