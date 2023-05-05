“Jennifer Lopez looked great in Versace at ‘The Mother’ screening” links
  • May 05, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Note: We will have a Coronation Open Post tomorrow morning, followed by partial/full coverage across the weekend.

Jennifer Lopez looked amazing in Versace at a screening of ‘The Mother’. [Just Jared]
A jury ruled that Ed Sheeran didn’t copy Marvin Gaye. [Dlisted]
Drew Barrymore dropped out of hosting the MTV Movie Awards because of the WGA strike. Good for her. [Buzzfeed]
I disagree with one part of this Taylor Swift coverage – I absolutely believe Tay’s people would leak something to The Sun. The Sun broke the story about Taylor and Tom Hiddleston, with exclusive photos. [LaineyGossip]
A history lesson about Chile’s constitution. [Pajiba]
Ciara wore a hoodie to the ACE Awards. [Go Fug Yourself]
An explainer for some of the weird sh-t at King Charles’s Chubbly. [Jezebel]
Shay Mitchell makes her favorite drink. [Egotastic]
Menswear from the Met Gala. [RCFA]
Nick Viall’s fiancee talks about EMDR therapy. [Starcasm]
What is the one thing which could take down The Rock? [Seriously OMG]

15 Responses to ““Jennifer Lopez looked great in Versace at ‘The Mother’ screening” links”

  1. Nicegirl says:
    May 5, 2023 at 12:38 pm

    Ooh yes! Love that necklace with those shoes 👠 and dress

    Reply
  2. Nicegirl says:
    May 5, 2023 at 12:39 pm

    🪨 😂

    Reply
  3. jferber says:
    May 5, 2023 at 12:44 pm

    This outfit is MUCH better than the one she wore to the Met Gala. She’s back in her stride.

    Reply
  4. Concern Fae says:
    May 5, 2023 at 1:01 pm

    HiddleSton. How have the mighty fallen.

    Glad Ed won his case. Pop music is a genre where everything intentionally sounds like earlier songs, if only for the fact that it is all going to be played together on the radio.

    Reply
  5. HeyKay says:
    May 5, 2023 at 1:03 pm

    She looks terrific!
    This should be her style. Expensive, good cut, glamourous.
    This is so much more Timeless Beauty vs. her flash the flesh looks.
    She looks exactly like what she is wealthy, glamorous, stylish, a star.
    Her hair is very good, so much more flattering vs. the tight pulled back look.
    A+. 👍

    Reply
    • DeeSea says:
      May 5, 2023 at 1:36 pm

      +1 to everything you said @HeyKay. She looks like a million bucks. No, I need to adjust for inflation and impose a JLo-specific surcharge: She looks like a GAZILLION bucks.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      May 5, 2023 at 2:04 pm

      Yeah, this may be one of the best looks I’ve seen from her in a while, maybe ever? She looks RICH, lol, like old money. Hair, dress, everything is just perfect.

      Reply
  6. HeyKay says:
    May 5, 2023 at 1:09 pm

    Tom Hiddleston.
    Bless his heart. I swear he damaged his career/image beyond repair with that stupid Taylor Swift BS.
    I can never see him w/o that stupid tiny I 💕 Taylor t-shirt. Even typing this I can see it in my minds eye.
    Yeah, he’s got Loki money and he will get work but his “A-List up and coming star to watch” days are far over. He will not get Lead Oscar acting roles in the future.
    Benedict Cumberbatch sold out to Marvel for Dr. Strange money but he hasn’t shot his image in the foot like Hiddleston did.

    Reply
    • Bingo says:
      May 5, 2023 at 2:13 pm

      How did he damage his career? Nobody connects Taylor and Tom. It was a fling with a few pictures with a goofy t-shirt. He makes a mountain of money with Loki and has a beautiful fiance and child. If that’s a failure. Sign me up.

      Reply
    • girl_ninja says:
      May 5, 2023 at 2:42 pm

      Tom is fine. He did not damage his career by dating Taylor. That man is so talented and his work is so good that dating Taylor would not ruin him. Not even close. What a weird comment.

      Reply
  7. Thelma says:
    May 5, 2023 at 1:12 pm

    She looks fantastic! Love the whole look— and it looks effortless.

    Reply
  8. ExtremelyBeautifulDiego says:
    May 5, 2023 at 1:41 pm

    Omg that face is just flawless! Those cheekbones 🤩
    Can’t wait for The mother! It’s the same female director of North Country which I love!

    Reply
  9. BeanieBean says:
    May 5, 2023 at 2:00 pm

    Gorgeous!!

    Reply
  10. Becks1 says:
    May 5, 2023 at 2:05 pm

    People I wasn’t going to get up early to watch the coronation and now I feel like I’m going to miss something big.. please tell me I don’t have to get up at 5 am lol.

    Reply
    • Doro says:
      May 5, 2023 at 2:38 pm

      Don’t bother- sleep in! I’m in the Uk and will also not bother… My kids at school have been singing songs about King Charles all week, and being originally french (but now also a Uk citizen) I had a little discussion with them about the French Revolution. Thankfully they didn’t mention guillotines at school the next day! This coronation is costing us so much when so many people here are struggling, it’s indecent.

      Reply

