Coronation Open Post: Hosted by ‘a cartel of some very weird people’

It is here, the doom-and-gloom coronation, the moment King Charles has been waiting for. His special day, a day of pomp, gold carriages, stolen diamonds, a stone of destiny (also stolen), at least one orb, and vegan anointment juice. This is an Open Post for all things Chubbly. We’ll have coverage throughout the weekend, as I am genuinely curious to see what people are wearing and just how chaotic this will be.

I genuinely believe this excessive coronation was a bad idea for King Charles, especially since he and his current wife tend to wilt when they’re under the bright, hot spotlight. There are many people who have dealt with the idea of “Queen Camilla” as an abstraction, and when the reality hits those people, as they see Camilla formally “beclowned” alongside Charles, they’ll be thinking of Diana and what all of these monsters did to her and her younger son.

Several days ago, British journalist and editor Ash Sarkar noted:

“When it comes to this generation in particular, young people are interested in the values of fairness and in the values of representation. Whatever way you slice it, the monarchy is neither a fair nor a representative institution….There have been attempts by the royal family to strip themselves of some of the mystery, invite the media in and show the people what they really do, and what they’ve revealed themselves to be is a cartel of some very weird people”. “I think that the more that social media, 24-hour news, tabloid press intrusion gets us to see who they are as individuals – which is people who have been made in many cases deeply unhappy by the institution that they have been born into – the less people are inclined to support the monarchy, either as a political national institution, or as a kind of old-school celebrity that they secretly enjoy.”

“A cartel of some very weird people” is what we’re seeing today. Enjoy.

Anti-monarchy protesters from Republic have already been arrested, including Graham Smith.