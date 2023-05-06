Coronation Open Post: Hosted by ‘a cartel of some very weird people’

It is here, the doom-and-gloom coronation, the moment King Charles has been waiting for. His special day, a day of pomp, gold carriages, stolen diamonds, a stone of destiny (also stolen), at least one orb, and vegan anointment juice. This is an Open Post for all things Chubbly. We’ll have coverage throughout the weekend, as I am genuinely curious to see what people are wearing and just how chaotic this will be.
I genuinely believe this excessive coronation was a bad idea for King Charles, especially since he and his current wife tend to wilt when they’re under the bright, hot spotlight. There are many people who have dealt with the idea of “Queen Camilla” as an abstraction, and when the reality hits those people, as they see Camilla formally “beclowned” alongside Charles, they’ll be thinking of Diana and what all of these monsters did to her and her younger son.
Several days ago, British journalist and editor Ash Sarkar noted:
“When it comes to this generation in particular, young people are interested in the values of fairness and in the values of representation. Whatever way you slice it, the monarchy is neither a fair nor a representative institution….There have been attempts by the royal family to strip themselves of some of the mystery, invite the media in and show the people what they really do, and what they’ve revealed themselves to be is a cartel of some very weird people”.
“I think that the more that social media, 24-hour news, tabloid press intrusion gets us to see who they are as individuals – which is people who have been made in many cases deeply unhappy by the institution that they have been born into – the less people are inclined to support the monarchy, either as a political national institution, or as a kind of old-school celebrity that they secretly enjoy.”
“A cartel of some very weird people” is what we’re seeing today. Enjoy.
Anti-monarchy protesters from Republic have already been arrested, including Graham Smith.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – JULY 31: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales is presented with a teddy bear for Prince George of Cambridge during a visit to the 132nd Sandringham Flower Show at Sandringham House on July 31, 2013 in King’s Lynn, England.,Image: 547169888, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Florida: +1 239 689 1883 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
COVENTRY, ENGLAND – MAY 25: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Patron of The Almshouse Association, celebrates the Association‚Äôs 75th anniversary during a visit to the Coventry Church Municipal Charities Bond‚Äôs Hospital on May 25, 2021 in Coventry, England.,Image: 612626473, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Darren Staples / Avalon
-
-
HRH Duchess of Cornwall hosting a reception for the British Equestrian teams from 2020 Tokyo Olympic & Paralympic Games.,Image: 660835221, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Steve Reigate / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince William proceed behind the Imperial State Crown through the Royal Gallery for the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain, May 10, 2022.,Image: 690010344, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: HANNAH MCKAY / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 12: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall during The Oldie Luncheon, in celebration of her 75th Birthday at National Liberal Club on July 12, 2022 in London, England.,Image: 706844548, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland, during a roundtable with attendees of the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation seminar to discuss allergies and the environment, at Dumfries House, Cumnock. Picture date: Wednesday September 7, 2022.,Image: 720535009, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s King Charles looks at eggs as he meets staff and suppliers at Morrisons Supermarkets headquarters during a two-day tour of Yorkshire in Bradford, Britain November 8, 2022.,Image: 736041511, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s King Charles attends the annual Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain November 12, 2022.,Image: 737052305, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: CHRIS RADBURN / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 22: (L-R) King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.,Image: 739545375, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
Well, the stone absolutely isn’t stolen, because he is a Scottish king, since the merger of the Crowns after the death of Elizabeth I.
Didn’t they split after the last Stuart king, James II, was deposed? Then came the jacobites who supported the king and later his son and descendants. Got bloody during the Hanoverians who came in after the death of Anne, the last Stuart monarch. Bonnie Prince Charlie, battle of Culloden, etc.
Fun fate—Sophie of Liechtenstein, née Bavaria, who is present with her husband, representing her father in law, will inherit the Jacobite claim.
Well, because Scotland was proestant, they rejected the Jacobite claim as well. This paved the way for the ultimate merger of the two Kingdoms under one Parliament in 1707. Previously, only the Crowns were merged.
This is all so tacky and anachronistic. So proud of Meghan for recognizing it was best she not attend. May we all have that much self-respect and dignity.
The people in the robes look ridiculous. That’s all I got.
Have a friend who is camped on the Mall. She said they just made the announcement—no throwing things and no waving flags. The horses will be grateful. Crowds are huge.
They Met police have been arresting people with mega phones – under the guise of scaring the horses. I kinda agree with this as there has been issues in the past where horses have been spooked, thrown their rider and ran off. These are highly trained horses and there are always these so called animal rights activists who are the ones shouting in the horses ears with their mega phones.
I definitely think it’s a legitimate reason but I’m also sure they’re glad for it to be used.
Wouldn’t it be sufficient to take the megaphones? Why is arresting necessary? That wasn’t on their list of not-to-do for protestors.
The Stone of Destiny was stolen from the Scots in 1296. So yes, it was stolen.
(“Stone of Destiny” though – it’s hard to take this stuff seriously. There are also “Swords of Justice”, plus various other swords, maces and staffs, the Coronation Glove (just the one), the spoon, the spurs, etc. etc.)
I can’t believe they’ve arrested the protestors – who had been very open for weeks about what they were planning, and had even had meetings with the police about this. They weren’t even allowed to get their placards out of the van.
De size of Camillas diamonds !!!!!!
No expense spared today
That is the Coronation Necklace, which is property of the crown. It has been worn to coronations by QEII and all queens consort since Queen Alexandra. Q Victoria had it made to replace a necklace lost in the Hanoverian claim.
More like spoils of conquest.
I’m not watching bc I don’t want I give them numbers…. But I HOPE to HELL that the arrest of peaceful Republic protesters becomes a big ass story. That’s WILD. I’m an American so I have different opinions about truth to power- but that’s feels….. authoritarian.
I’m baking a lemon and elderflower cake to celebrate Archie’s birthday, after donations in Archie’s honour. What’s everybody else up to?
What does the elderflower bring to the cake?
A lovely floral sweetness, which balances the lemon. I mix elderflower cordial with the juice of two lemons and (a lot of) Demerara sugar and drizzle that over the lemon cake once it’s out of the oven.
@mrsfonzieface We sometimes make elderflower cordial when the flowers are in season. It does go really well with lemon! 🙂
Getting my brows done after the Chubbly! :)))
I was thinking of making apple & walnut blondies later. I will have to check if I have enough butter though.
I remember making a lemon drizzle during the Sussex wedding. Elderflower is a lovely drizzle and it goes very well with the lemon sponge 🙂
I donated for Archie and Lili’s birthdays. It’s evening for me, I’m not doing shots for everything or I’d be in hospital. Tampon raging :shot. Kate looking for cameras : shot. Pedo looking smug :shot. Harry being punished (behind a huge feather!) shot. Etc. Willy clenching, shot. Cams gloating (a dozen shots).
Nice crowd of protesters.
Harry just entered the Abbey.
BTW, ICYMI: ”You can shove your coronation”
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=XExEXdlMlUw&fbclid=IwAR2Dixw_3yISsFkNWhKT7f2EGyu4jkcxHhfrSPAckbCz9mFyJulQGgczaqk
Got to love the Celtic fans & fellow Glaswegians for a good football chant 😂
LOL Camilla isn’t even looking at Charles, while he takes his oaths. She’s bored.
She’s probably gasping for a fag! 🙂
After that tantrum CIII was apparently having in the coach, I wonder if Camilla still thinks it’s been worth it.
The Alleluia sung by the gospel choir was gorgeous. Thanks to Meghan for the precedent. I wonder how the Daily Mail crowd is taking it.
They were amazing and Chuck looked very happy with their performance.
Oooooooh, they’re doing the holy vegan juice!
Can’t wait see Rose 🤣
Tweet of the day so far
“Anyone else just notice the Grim Reaper at Westminster Abbey?”
https://twitter.com/realjoegreeeen/status/1654774890237394945
LOL
I’m the dweeb that stayed up all night to watch this nonsense. I can’t help it…a golden hand tooled spoon that happens to be 1,000 years old catches my interest. I’m not a monarchist, but I am a history buff. And I love pomp and parades. The carriage is hideous and the horses have blue manes. Jill Biden and granddaughter look stunning. I haven’t been keeping up with all the juice so I’m surprised that Jill Biden is there in the first place. Katy Perry found a fascinator/hat that is full on Katy Perry. It looks like an Easter egg got mad at grandma’s lace so it created a mutiny in lavender.
It is pretty impressive hahah I am sitting down with a bomb dry martini (supposedly his fave drink), and I don’t care it is so early haha cheers :))) keep is positive today
Did anyone make the suggested quiche? Sounds weird so I am passing. Quiche with beans???
I love history too but isn’t it all a tad too much , l mean de carriage is truly hideous.and feels somehow out of place but Beatrice looks fab, Harry nervous omg de Winsdors, Sophie and Eddie in full robes , l have no words
It is waaaay too much which is why it’s worth watching.
Andrew got to wear his garter.robes. not surprised
Surprisingly, the beans were all right!
Really? Do they turn into like a bean mush? How would you describe the taste? I am now intrigued
@Trophy let it be known I did it not as a monarchist but for fun and curiosity! So my beans didn’t get mushy, they added a little to the texture like they do in some soups for example, and the taste was minimal. Truthfully they weren’t that noticeable but made the quiche heartier. And my kids didn’t spit it out.
However. I also tried the 70 year old coronation chicken from Lizzie’s coronation and that was much more interesting.
The Guardian had one of their culinary journalists make it after the recipe was released and they said “this is a recipe written by a professional chef, rather than someone used to catering for home cooks.” Typical.
Well its raining, that’s a good start.
Its raining here in London (apparently it rained for the previous 2 coronations) although not too cold and yeah the crowds are YUUUUUGE. Bigger than Trumps inauguration crowd (sorry couldn’t help myself).
Am not surprised that they have been removing protestors – welcome to Suella Braverman’s law and order.
So far haven’t seen any photos of the Middletons – am sure we’ll get them later today.
Harry has arrived and is looking sexy AF. He was with Eug and her husband.
The Middletons are there a couple of rows behind Harry – seems James and Pippa are there without their partners but the smugness it oooozing out of them. Am sure they are imagining how things will be when its Peggy and Waity’s turn.
Also the Wails are wearing their formal robes at the request of the King and Queen – her ‘ring of flowers’ looks ok from what i can see of it. Seems someone was keen to make sure a certain someone doesn’t dress to pull focus.
My dog had a seizure and THAT is the ONLY reason I’m up this early with the Factata hat party on in the background.
It’s on MSNBC because that is the ONLY channel covering the hat party with a neutral stance. They won’t ask the stupid “Royal experts” about the royal family’s abuse of Harry and his family. But at least the royal experts aren’t the WORST of the WORST and at least the male expert is pretty honest about Charles’s shortcomings and America’s hatred of Camilla. Plus the host at MSNBC is reporting from America in a news room and she keeps calling Camilla “Queen Consort” even after the female “expert” Kat Kay tried to correct her.
Good work MSNBC.
I hope you’re dog is ok!
Andrew us wearing garter.robes. harry is Sutton near Eugenie. I cannot listen to Tina Brown who is so smarmy about c and c.
People may snark on Edo but at the jubilee, funeral (?), and now the coronation he’s been chatty and friendly with Harry. The two, and Beatrice, were smiling and talking as they entered.
Now very chatty with jack.
Awww that is great to hear.
So they threw in a female reverend to be modern 😃, and of course they have a Black dude at the altar. And now a faux gospel choir while a bunch of bald pasty white dudes walk down the aisle. Kate smiled wide at the Black people. I do love how one woman in the choir is wearing pants.
Minorities and women are fine when they are serving and waiting on the royal family, as long as they always know their place. This is a perfect example.
I had my concerns about Edo being a grifter when Bea married him but actually he seems perfectly suited to the life of a royal plus one and appears to pleasantly enjoy it all. I hope he makes Bea happy.
I had to laugh at a commentator saying how hurt Camilla was by Harry and how she never spoke out. C and c have their pals in the media speak out and Soames also
Is it just me or does the Archbishop of Canterbury come off as totally pissed? Not drunk but angry. His ‘Amen’ sounds like a threat.
I fully understand why Meghan did not go bit sad not to see him walking proudly with his beautiful wife. His father. Stepmother brother and sister in law caused the trouble.
Keen is wearing flowers
She must be seething
Y’all this is some straight up bull honkey up here. I take back everything nice o said about MSNBC. They suck too. Collectively upholding white supremacy.
Going back to bed. Waking up when this nightmare is over. Blah.
This coronation is already showing the world what a heavy-handed police state the UK has become under the Tory government. Pretty soon any form of protests will be illegal. I read they have deployed AI facial recognition technology.
#arrest is trending big time on Twitter
Camilla and Charles have people bowing at them
Ugh, I’m not even watching I have just looked at some photos and read a few articles but it is annoying me way more than I anticipated. That procession up the Mall lined with the flags of Commonwealth countries is just gross.
You can tell Charles started dreaming how all this would go a very long time ago, but it is SO ridiculous in this day and age.
Charles looks like he’s going to collapse in the aisle
Charles and Camilla look like they’re going to faint.
If they faint, they’ve got the Royal version of barcaloungers to fall back on. Those ottoman footstoles look ridiculous.
And Louis dressed like Steve Jobs!
Charles doesn’t know what to do with his hands as he’s walking down the aisle.
Shoot me but I kind of like Kate’s ‘flower crown’. 🤷♀️
William is so much better looking with a hat. Amazing how much his hair, or lack thereof, really affects his appearance.
Yeah its not as bad as I was imagining it to be but poor Charlotte she looks like she’s at her first communion. I can see why the 2 women with Cams is wearing white but why Charlotte as she wasn’t in the procession – her outfit is positively bridal.
Will needs a hat or hair to cover his bulbous egg head and distract from the Windsor horse genes affecting his lower face. It helps when he doesn’t smile.
I don’t generally like tiaras. I’ve liked Meghan’s bandeau though. That said, this is like a sparkly flower headband and I do like it. Were visiting royals aloud to wear head bling?
Ladies, we getting a LOT of Major Johnnie today – lets drink to him!!
Cheers! A hot guy in a kilt is always cause for celebration.
Kate is in the background. She and Charlotte wear flowers.
I thought Charlotte looked adorable.
Kates tiara looks calls to mind Napoleon and Josephine for me
Camilla is fidgeting.
Can someone who is watching tell me if the hour has started? They said it would last an hour so does that mean we have 59 minutes left, or is the the pre-game?
He needs CUE CARDS to say “I will.”
They couldn’t have put a BIG teleprompter behind the archbishops head?
Right? I was thinking the same thing!
Was I the only one hoping the Bible was opened to the Ten Commandments?
Yeah, I remember the last time when the Queen swore the oath, the bibile was open and she kissed it open.
Charles. Vowing on bible reminds me of when he took those vows to Diana
I find it all a bit weird…..Camilla isn’t even looking at her husband. Just stares off in the middle distance.
He probably doesn’t want her to look at him? He’s so petty, insecure and jealous of being overshadowed that he probably fears people will notice and appreciate the queen consort gazing upon the king during the ceremony. “Me, me, me!” – poor overshadowed Charles.
They look ridiculous…..What a waste of money.
There were rumours that Kate and Wills were late but I am not sure if that is right or not.
Am watching the BBC footage and Huw Edwards commented that the Wails were ‘on their way’ when Chuck pulled up at the Abbey entrance – I suspect that was his way of saying they were late as they should have been there. Chuck and Cams waited in the carriage for several minutes.
I would have expected their car to either have followed the procession from BP or at least had got there ahead of it.
That explains his tantrum in the carriage then, I suppose.
WTAF is the tiara on Kate’s head? I like the one Edward “designed” for Sophie better.
Zara has the most abysmal taste in hats always her constancy is almost admirable.
Poor little George looks both bored and terrified.
Eugenie dressed for a funeral. Go girl.
Andrew is in all of his finery.
Princess Mary looks fantastic. That’s a modern coats dress.
Jill Biden and granddaughter both look great.
Princess Victoria of Sweden looks nice.
Charlene of Monaco looks horrid. That’s the worse I’ve ever seen her look.
“Poor little George looks both bored and terrified”
That’s his default look.
Charles is signing using pens
They work.crisis averted
PBS has minimal talking over this shite
I was watching the BBC News pregame and quite honestly, I thought that the celebrities and others they spoke to, in particular those who were involved with or helped by The Prince’s Trust and his conservation efforts, did a good job of making him seem like a decent man who genuinely cared about the pet causes he had chosen*. I found myself wondering why they hadn’t put these people out there in the run-up to Shiny Hat Day, instead of sending the most sycophantic, out-of-touch royalists to push their agenda.
*I’m not saying that I actually bought into any of this myself! But I could see how those who normally don’t pay attention to the royals at all, or those who don’t look beyond the headlines, might be fooled.
So much magnificence for two such unremarkable people.
There are photos of Keen going in to the cathedral with her family. She looks at the cameras
Apparently, Kate’s giant “flower crown” is some silver and crystal tat from McQueen.
Looks like it cost $3.95, probably need to add four zeroes to that for the actual cost.
Yep. Charlotte’s is cute, and it’s the right size for a bit of sparkle. Kate’s looks like an actual tinfoil tiara.
I really like Beatrice’s dress.
Me too, she looks great !
Is Rishi Sunak Christian? I didn’t think so, weird he read from the Bible
Conservatives lose over 1,000 council seats in 2023 local elections!
Yes! Appalling timing though as the papers are wall-to-wall full of this bollocks. Sunak will be heaving a sigh of relief.
The gall of these racists to have a black choir
Thought the same thing. The BBC cut over to a Wont and Kant looking angry at that choir though.
Check the faces of the audience behind them. Just a replay of Zara and the bishop at H&M wedding
They are very much not a racist family the black chorus proclaimed.
And the let a black guy hold a bible for the Archbishop. So downright egalitarian
Oh they made a point to place blacks front and center throughout, they are so progressive!
Honestly people are looking at the gospel singers like they all have two heads each. These f#%king toffs.
Even with my glasses on Tolly l didn’t know what it was, it’s a tad monstrous and inappropriate isnt , size of it ,lm.here pissi g myself laughing at it lol. de children are all.gorgeous and Harry is well.supported there , himself and Anne having a natter all.in.good form.!
Yeap. There’s the “Look of course we’re not racists” cosplay of exploitation of a black choir.
I’ve got a bajillion things planned for today and none of them includes watching a nanosecond of Chuckmilla’s clownfest.
I just want Harry to get out of there and get back home in time for Archie’s birthday party.
Sofiesta looks pissed off and twitchy throughout this.
It’s true but Louise finally looks age appropriate and lovely. I’m happy for her.
Yes, only saw louise from the waist up but finally age appropriate and happy.
Minimal commentary on Sky.
C3PO is an absolute hypocrite. He looks like he’s near collapse and and the side chick looks either sedated or halfway hammered.
The costumes are ridiculous. The hats and headpieces are horrid. And WTH were those fake medals doing on the new Earl of Wessex? His mother was preening like a peacock.
The chattiest people were Euginie, Jack, and Harry.
All this cost and rigamarole are wasteful and despicable.
Enjoyed seeing the NOT MY KING folk.
Did Louise get medals
Peak British moment so far: drenched protestors lined up in the torrential rain holding up signs saying “Isn’t this all a bit silly?” …
One of the few times recently I’ve felt a vague tinge of pride 😀
By the way the weather is TERRIBLE – much worse than predicted!
#NotMyKing
Went looking for pics of Crown Prince Haakon to see if he was there and found on Twitter pics from a reception of him talking to Kkkhate. The Wrigley of Doom was the first thing I noticed and I can never see it even when you all describe how to find it. And check out her shoes. https://twitter.com/isaguor/status/1654617311293362177?s=46&t=snBKx7MHXD3mvKIUMD3KTA
Jfc she’s full on Karen Carpenter in those pics.
The wicket is ridiculous.
Hahaha I didn’t catch my typo. Wrigley is my dog who doesn’t deserve to be besmirched in that sentence. I meant Wiglet of Doom.
Lord, that wiglet is insane 😂
Twice I’ve tried to record this so I can walk away and fast forward later but my dvd refuses to record. It will record other programs. Is my dvr smarter than me?
From the pics I’ve seen, I really liked finnegan bidens’s yellow dress.
The NYT has just published an article/infographic on the UK line of succession and has incorrectly listed Archie and Lilibet without their Prince and Princess titles: https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2022/09/08/world/europe/succession-royal-family.html
I’ve written to the NYT corrections department (nytnews@nytimes.com) to complain and would encourage others to do the same 😬
On it!
This humorous editorial from the excellent Alexandra Petri at WaPost perfectly aligns with my view of the coronation as an American (gift link): https://wapo.st/3B0XFgo
I wish the mainstream US media took the same approach instead of giving obsequious royal “experts” airtime and credibility.