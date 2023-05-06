Coronation Open Post: Hosted by ‘a cartel of some very weird people’

It is here, the doom-and-gloom coronation, the moment King Charles has been waiting for. His special day, a day of pomp, gold carriages, stolen diamonds, a stone of destiny (also stolen), at least one orb, and vegan anointment juice. This is an Open Post for all things Chubbly. We’ll have coverage throughout the weekend, as I am genuinely curious to see what people are wearing and just how chaotic this will be.

I genuinely believe this excessive coronation was a bad idea for King Charles, especially since he and his current wife tend to wilt when they’re under the bright, hot spotlight. There are many people who have dealt with the idea of “Queen Camilla” as an abstraction, and when the reality hits those people, as they see Camilla formally “beclowned” alongside Charles, they’ll be thinking of Diana and what all of these monsters did to her and her younger son.

Several days ago, British journalist and editor Ash Sarkar noted:

“When it comes to this generation in particular, young people are interested in the values of fairness and in the values of representation. Whatever way you slice it, the monarchy is neither a fair nor a representative institution….There have been attempts by the royal family to strip themselves of some of the mystery, invite the media in and show the people what they really do, and what they’ve revealed themselves to be is a cartel of some very weird people”.

“I think that the more that social media, 24-hour news, tabloid press intrusion gets us to see who they are as individuals – which is people who have been made in many cases deeply unhappy by the institution that they have been born into – the less people are inclined to support the monarchy, either as a political national institution, or as a kind of old-school celebrity that they secretly enjoy.”

“A cartel of some very weird people” is what we’re seeing today. Enjoy.

Anti-monarchy protesters from Republic have already been arrested, including Graham Smith.

  1. JohnstonB says:
    May 6, 2023 at 4:58 am

    Well, the stone absolutely isn’t stolen, because he is a Scottish king, since the merger of the Crowns after the death of Elizabeth I.

    Reply
    • BQM says:
      May 6, 2023 at 5:08 am

      Didn’t they split after the last Stuart king, James II, was deposed? Then came the jacobites who supported the king and later his son and descendants. Got bloody during the Hanoverians who came in after the death of Anne, the last Stuart monarch. Bonnie Prince Charlie, battle of Culloden, etc.

      Fun fate—Sophie of Liechtenstein, née Bavaria, who is present with her husband, representing her father in law, will inherit the Jacobite claim.

      Reply
      • JohnstonB says:
        May 6, 2023 at 5:14 am

        Well, because Scotland was proestant, they rejected the Jacobite claim as well. This paved the way for the ultimate merger of the two Kingdoms under one Parliament in 1707. Previously, only the Crowns were merged.

  2. Em says:
    May 6, 2023 at 5:01 am

    This is all so tacky and anachronistic. So proud of Meghan for recognizing it was best she not attend. May we all have that much self-respect and dignity.

    Reply
  3. Carty says:
    May 6, 2023 at 5:12 am

    The people in the robes look ridiculous. That’s all I got.

    Reply
  4. BQM says:
    May 6, 2023 at 5:21 am

    Have a friend who is camped on the Mall. She said they just made the announcement—no throwing things and no waving flags. The horses will be grateful. Crowds are huge.

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      May 6, 2023 at 5:34 am

      They Met police have been arresting people with mega phones – under the guise of scaring the horses. I kinda agree with this as there has been issues in the past where horses have been spooked, thrown their rider and ran off. These are highly trained horses and there are always these so called animal rights activists who are the ones shouting in the horses ears with their mega phones.

      Reply
      • BQM says:
        May 6, 2023 at 5:41 am

        I definitely think it’s a legitimate reason but I’m also sure they’re glad for it to be used.

      • equality says:
        May 6, 2023 at 6:47 am

        Wouldn’t it be sufficient to take the megaphones? Why is arresting necessary? That wasn’t on their list of not-to-do for protestors.

  5. Jensa says:
    May 6, 2023 at 5:23 am

    The Stone of Destiny was stolen from the Scots in 1296. So yes, it was stolen.
    (“Stone of Destiny” though – it’s hard to take this stuff seriously. There are also “Swords of Justice”, plus various other swords, maces and staffs, the Coronation Glove (just the one), the spoon, the spurs, etc. etc.)
    I can’t believe they’ve arrested the protestors – who had been very open for weeks about what they were planning, and had even had meetings with the police about this. They weren’t even allowed to get their placards out of the van.

    Reply
    • Kit says:
      May 6, 2023 at 5:24 am

      De size of Camillas diamonds !!!!!!

      No expense spared today

      Reply
      • Kristen from MA says:
        May 6, 2023 at 6:28 am

        That is the Coronation Necklace, which is property of the crown. It has been worn to coronations by QEII and all queens consort since Queen Alexandra. Q Victoria had it made to replace a necklace lost in the Hanoverian claim.

    • JohnstonB says:
      May 6, 2023 at 5:25 am

      More like spoils of conquest.

      Reply
    • VonBarron says:
      May 6, 2023 at 6:44 am

      I’m not watching bc I don’t want I give them numbers…. But I HOPE to HELL that the arrest of peaceful Republic protesters becomes a big ass story. That’s WILD. I’m an American so I have different opinions about truth to power- but that’s feels….. authoritarian.

      Reply
  6. MrsFonzieFace says:
    May 6, 2023 at 5:25 am

    I’m baking a lemon and elderflower cake to celebrate Archie’s birthday, after donations in Archie’s honour. What’s everybody else up to?

    Reply
    • HamsterJam says:
      May 6, 2023 at 6:06 am

      What does the elderflower bring to the cake?

      Reply
      • MrsFonzieFace says:
        May 6, 2023 at 6:08 am

        A lovely floral sweetness, which balances the lemon. I mix elderflower cordial with the juice of two lemons and (a lot of) Demerara sugar and drizzle that over the lemon cake once it’s out of the oven.

    • JaneBee says:
      May 6, 2023 at 6:26 am

      @mrsfonzieface We sometimes make elderflower cordial when the flowers are in season. It does go really well with lemon! 🙂

      Reply
    • TarteAuCitron says:
      May 6, 2023 at 6:29 am

      Getting my brows done after the Chubbly! :)))

      I was thinking of making apple & walnut blondies later. I will have to check if I have enough butter though.

      I remember making a lemon drizzle during the Sussex wedding. Elderflower is a lovely drizzle and it goes very well with the lemon sponge 🙂

      Reply
    • The Old Chick says:
      May 6, 2023 at 6:40 am

      I donated for Archie and Lili’s birthdays. It’s evening for me, I’m not doing shots for everything or I’d be in hospital. Tampon raging :shot. Kate looking for cameras : shot. Pedo looking smug :shot. Harry being punished (behind a huge feather!) shot. Etc. Willy clenching, shot. Cams gloating (a dozen shots).

      Reply
  7. bisynaptic says:
    May 6, 2023 at 5:26 am

    Nice crowd of protesters.

    Reply
  8. Sarge says:
    May 6, 2023 at 5:28 am

    Can’t wait see Rose 🤣

    Reply
  9. seaflower says:
    May 6, 2023 at 5:32 am

    Tweet of the day so far

    “Anyone else just notice the Grim Reaper at Westminster Abbey?”

    https://twitter.com/realjoegreeeen/status/1654774890237394945

    Reply
  10. DevilsParsley says:
    May 6, 2023 at 5:34 am

    I’m the dweeb that stayed up all night to watch this nonsense. I can’t help it…a golden hand tooled spoon that happens to be 1,000 years old catches my interest. I’m not a monarchist, but I am a history buff. And I love pomp and parades. The carriage is hideous and the horses have blue manes. Jill Biden and granddaughter look stunning. I haven’t been keeping up with all the juice so I’m surprised that Jill Biden is there in the first place. Katy Perry found a fascinator/hat that is full on Katy Perry. It looks like an Easter egg got mad at grandma’s lace so it created a mutiny in lavender.

    Reply
  11. BlingBlingEmpire says:
    May 6, 2023 at 5:34 am

    It is pretty impressive hahah I am sitting down with a bomb dry martini (supposedly his fave drink), and I don’t care it is so early haha cheers :))) keep is positive today

    Did anyone make the suggested quiche? Sounds weird so I am passing. Quiche with beans???

    Reply
    • Kit says:
      May 6, 2023 at 5:42 am

      I love history too but isn’t it all a tad too much , l mean de carriage is truly hideous.and feels somehow out of place but Beatrice looks fab, Harry nervous omg de Winsdors, Sophie and Eddie in full robes , l have no words

      Reply
    • Nick G says:
      May 6, 2023 at 5:55 am

      Surprisingly, the beans were all right!

      Reply
      • TrophySalami says:
        May 6, 2023 at 6:14 am

        Really? Do they turn into like a bean mush? How would you describe the taste? I am now intrigued

      • Nick G says:
        May 6, 2023 at 6:27 am

        @Trophy let it be known I did it not as a monarchist but for fun and curiosity! So my beans didn’t get mushy, they added a little to the texture like they do in some soups for example, and the taste was minimal. Truthfully they weren’t that noticeable but made the quiche heartier. And my kids didn’t spit it out.
        However. I also tried the 70 year old coronation chicken from Lizzie’s coronation and that was much more interesting.

    • [insert_catchy_name] says:
      May 6, 2023 at 5:56 am

      The Guardian had one of their culinary journalists make it after the recipe was released and they said “this is a recipe written by a professional chef, rather than someone used to catering for home cooks.” Typical.

      Reply
  12. MY3CENTS says:
    May 6, 2023 at 5:35 am

    Well its raining, that’s a good start.

    Reply
  13. Digital Unicorn says:
    May 6, 2023 at 5:43 am

    Its raining here in London (apparently it rained for the previous 2 coronations) although not too cold and yeah the crowds are YUUUUUGE. Bigger than Trumps inauguration crowd (sorry couldn’t help myself).

    Am not surprised that they have been removing protestors – welcome to Suella Braverman’s law and order.

    So far haven’t seen any photos of the Middletons – am sure we’ll get them later today.

    Harry has arrived and is looking sexy AF. He was with Eug and her husband.

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      May 6, 2023 at 5:54 am

      The Middletons are there a couple of rows behind Harry – seems James and Pippa are there without their partners but the smugness it oooozing out of them. Am sure they are imagining how things will be when its Peggy and Waity’s turn.

      Also the Wails are wearing their formal robes at the request of the King and Queen – her ‘ring of flowers’ looks ok from what i can see of it. Seems someone was keen to make sure a certain someone doesn’t dress to pull focus.

      Reply
  14. Lolagirl says:
    May 6, 2023 at 5:43 am

    My dog had a seizure and THAT is the ONLY reason I’m up this early with the Factata hat party on in the background.

    It’s on MSNBC because that is the ONLY channel covering the hat party with a neutral stance. They won’t ask the stupid “Royal experts” about the royal family’s abuse of Harry and his family. But at least the royal experts aren’t the WORST of the WORST and at least the male expert is pretty honest about Charles’s shortcomings and America’s hatred of Camilla. Plus the host at MSNBC is reporting from America in a news room and she keeps calling Camilla “Queen Consort” even after the female “expert” Kat Kay tried to correct her.

    Good work MSNBC.

    Reply
  15. Tessa says:
    May 6, 2023 at 5:44 am

    Andrew us wearing garter.robes. harry is Sutton near Eugenie. I cannot listen to Tina Brown who is so smarmy about c and c.

    Reply
  16. BQM says:
    May 6, 2023 at 5:46 am

    People may snark on Edo but at the jubilee, funeral (?), and now the coronation he’s been chatty and friendly with Harry. The two, and Beatrice, were smiling and talking as they entered.

    Now very chatty with jack.

    Reply
    • Pajala says:
      May 6, 2023 at 6:36 am

      Awww that is great to hear.

      So they threw in a female reverend to be modern 😃, and of course they have a Black dude at the altar. And now a faux gospel choir while a bunch of bald pasty white dudes walk down the aisle. Kate smiled wide at the Black people. I do love how one woman in the choir is wearing pants.

      Reply
      • Pinkosaurus says:
        May 6, 2023 at 6:40 am

        Minorities and women are fine when they are serving and waiting on the royal family, as long as they always know their place. This is a perfect example.

    • Pinkosaurus says:
      May 6, 2023 at 6:42 am

      I had my concerns about Edo being a grifter when Bea married him but actually he seems perfectly suited to the life of a royal plus one and appears to pleasantly enjoy it all. I hope he makes Bea happy.

      Reply
  17. Tessa says:
    May 6, 2023 at 5:48 am

    I had to laugh at a commentator saying how hurt Camilla was by Harry and how she never spoke out. C and c have their pals in the media speak out and Soames also

    Reply
    • Pajala says:
      May 6, 2023 at 6:43 am

      Is it just me or does the Archbishop of Canterbury come off as totally pissed? Not drunk but angry. His ‘Amen’ sounds like a threat.

      Reply
  18. Tessa says:
    May 6, 2023 at 5:51 am

    I fully understand why Meghan did not go bit sad not to see him walking proudly with his beautiful wife. His father. Stepmother brother and sister in law caused the trouble.

    Reply
  19. Tessa says:
    May 6, 2023 at 5:56 am

    Keen is wearing flowers
    She must be seething

    Reply
  20. Lolagirl says:
    May 6, 2023 at 5:58 am

    Y’all this is some straight up bull honkey up here. I take back everything nice o said about MSNBC. They suck too. Collectively upholding white supremacy.

    Going back to bed. Waking up when this nightmare is over. Blah.

    Reply
  21. [insert_catchy_name] says:
    May 6, 2023 at 6:00 am

    This coronation is already showing the world what a heavy-handed police state the UK has become under the Tory government. Pretty soon any form of protests will be illegal. I read they have deployed AI facial recognition technology.

    Reply
  22. Tessa says:
    May 6, 2023 at 6:01 am

    Camilla and Charles have people bowing at them

    Reply
  23. [insert_catchy_name] says:
    May 6, 2023 at 6:02 am

    Ugh, I’m not even watching I have just looked at some photos and read a few articles but it is annoying me way more than I anticipated. That procession up the Mall lined with the flags of Commonwealth countries is just gross.

    You can tell Charles started dreaming how all this would go a very long time ago, but it is SO ridiculous in this day and age.

    Reply
  24. Nick G says:
    May 6, 2023 at 6:03 am

    Charles looks like he’s going to collapse in the aisle

    Reply
    • Draadje says:
      May 6, 2023 at 6:06 am

      Charles and Camilla look like they’re going to faint.

      Reply
      • Pajala says:
        May 6, 2023 at 6:40 am

        If they faint, they’ve got the Royal version of barcaloungers to fall back on. Those ottoman footstoles look ridiculous.

        And Louis dressed like Steve Jobs!

    • BW says:
      May 6, 2023 at 6:12 am

      Charles doesn’t know what to do with his hands as he’s walking down the aisle.

      Reply
  25. BQM says:
    May 6, 2023 at 6:03 am

    Shoot me but I kind of like Kate’s ‘flower crown’. 🤷‍♀️

    William is so much better looking with a hat. Amazing how much his hair, or lack thereof, really affects his appearance.

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      May 6, 2023 at 6:25 am

      Yeah its not as bad as I was imagining it to be but poor Charlotte she looks like she’s at her first communion. I can see why the 2 women with Cams is wearing white but why Charlotte as she wasn’t in the procession – her outfit is positively bridal.

      Reply
    • Pinkosaurus says:
      May 6, 2023 at 6:38 am

      Will needs a hat or hair to cover his bulbous egg head and distract from the Windsor horse genes affecting his lower face. It helps when he doesn’t smile.

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      May 6, 2023 at 6:46 am

      I don’t generally like tiaras. I’ve liked Meghan’s bandeau though. That said, this is like a sparkly flower headband and I do like it. Were visiting royals aloud to wear head bling?

      Reply
  26. Digital Unicorn says:
    May 6, 2023 at 6:04 am

    Ladies, we getting a LOT of Major Johnnie today – lets drink to him!!

    Reply
  27. Tessa says:
    May 6, 2023 at 6:05 am

    Kate is in the background. She and Charlotte wear flowers.

    Reply
  28. MrsH says:
    May 6, 2023 at 6:06 am

    Kates tiara looks calls to mind Napoleon and Josephine for me

    Reply
  29. Tessa says:
    May 6, 2023 at 6:13 am

    Camilla is fidgeting.

    Reply
  30. HamsterJam says:
    May 6, 2023 at 6:15 am

    Can someone who is watching tell me if the hour has started? They said it would last an hour so does that mean we have 59 minutes left, or is the the pre-game?

    Reply
  31. BW says:
    May 6, 2023 at 6:16 am

    He needs CUE CARDS to say “I will.”

    They couldn’t have put a BIG teleprompter behind the archbishops head?

    Reply
  32. EllenOlenka says:
    May 6, 2023 at 6:16 am

    Was I the only one hoping the Bible was opened to the Ten Commandments?

    Reply
    • JohnstonB says:
      May 6, 2023 at 6:19 am

      Yeah, I remember the last time when the Queen swore the oath, the bibile was open and she kissed it open.

      Reply
  33. Tessa says:
    May 6, 2023 at 6:17 am

    Charles. Vowing on bible reminds me of when he took those vows to Diana

    Reply
  34. Draadje says:
    May 6, 2023 at 6:17 am

    I find it all a bit weird…..Camilla isn’t even looking at her husband. Just stares off in the middle distance.

    Reply
    • Nx2 says:
      May 6, 2023 at 6:49 am

      He probably doesn’t want her to look at him? He’s so petty, insecure and jealous of being overshadowed that he probably fears people will notice and appreciate the queen consort gazing upon the king during the ceremony. “Me, me, me!” – poor overshadowed Charles.

      Reply
  35. CrazyCatLady says:
    May 6, 2023 at 6:18 am

    They look ridiculous…..What a waste of money.

    Reply
  36. Tbonesmum says:
    May 6, 2023 at 6:18 am

    There were rumours that Kate and Wills were late but I am not sure if that is right or not.

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      May 6, 2023 at 6:31 am

      Am watching the BBC footage and Huw Edwards commented that the Wails were ‘on their way’ when Chuck pulled up at the Abbey entrance – I suspect that was his way of saying they were late as they should have been there. Chuck and Cams waited in the carriage for several minutes.

      I would have expected their car to either have followed the procession from BP or at least had got there ahead of it.

      Reply
  37. Alice says:
    May 6, 2023 at 6:18 am

    WTAF is the tiara on Kate’s head? I like the one Edward “designed” for Sophie better.

    Zara has the most abysmal taste in hats always her constancy is almost admirable.

    Poor little George looks both bored and terrified.

    Eugenie dressed for a funeral. Go girl.

    Andrew is in all of his finery.

    Princess Mary looks fantastic. That’s a modern coats dress.

    Jill Biden and granddaughter both look great.

    Princess Victoria of Sweden looks nice.

    Charlene of Monaco looks horrid. That’s the worse I’ve ever seen her look.

    Reply
  38. Tessa says:
    May 6, 2023 at 6:18 am

    Charles is signing using pens
    They work.crisis averted

    Reply
  39. MrsH says:
    May 6, 2023 at 6:19 am

    PBS has minimal talking over this shite

    Reply
  40. Miranda says:
    May 6, 2023 at 6:25 am

    I was watching the BBC News pregame and quite honestly, I thought that the celebrities and others they spoke to, in particular those who were involved with or helped by The Prince’s Trust and his conservation efforts, did a good job of making him seem like a decent man who genuinely cared about the pet causes he had chosen*. I found myself wondering why they hadn’t put these people out there in the run-up to Shiny Hat Day, instead of sending the most sycophantic, out-of-touch royalists to push their agenda.

    *I’m not saying that I actually bought into any of this myself! But I could see how those who normally don’t pay attention to the royals at all, or those who don’t look beyond the headlines, might be fooled.

    Reply
  41. Eurydice says:
    May 6, 2023 at 6:26 am

    So much magnificence for two such unremarkable people.

    Reply
  42. Tessa says:
    May 6, 2023 at 6:27 am

    There are photos of Keen going in to the cathedral with her family. She looks at the cameras

    Reply
  43. tolly says:
    May 6, 2023 at 6:30 am

    Apparently, Kate’s giant “flower crown” is some silver and crystal tat from McQueen.

    Reply
    • twoz says:
      May 6, 2023 at 6:47 am

      Looks like it cost $3.95, probably need to add four zeroes to that for the actual cost.

      Reply
      • tolly says:
        May 6, 2023 at 6:53 am

        Yep. Charlotte’s is cute, and it’s the right size for a bit of sparkle. Kate’s looks like an actual tinfoil tiara.

  44. Snuffles says:
    May 6, 2023 at 6:32 am

    I really like Beatrice’s dress.

    Reply
  45. Ruminate says:
    May 6, 2023 at 6:33 am

    Is Rishi Sunak Christian? I didn’t think so, weird he read from the Bible

    Reply
  46. HamsterJam says:
    May 6, 2023 at 6:33 am

    Conservatives lose over 1,000 council seats in 2023 local elections!

    Reply
    • Pip says:
      May 6, 2023 at 6:43 am

      Yes! Appalling timing though as the papers are wall-to-wall full of this bollocks. Sunak will be heaving a sigh of relief.

      Reply
  47. MrsH says:
    May 6, 2023 at 6:33 am

    The gall of these racists to have a black choir

    Reply
    • EPLFan says:
      May 6, 2023 at 6:36 am

      Thought the same thing. The BBC cut over to a Wont and Kant looking angry at that choir though.

      Reply
    • EllenOlenska says:
      May 6, 2023 at 6:36 am

      Check the faces of the audience behind them. Just a replay of Zara and the bishop at H&M wedding

      Reply
  48. Busy Bee says:
    May 6, 2023 at 6:35 am

    They are very much not a racist family the black chorus proclaimed.

    Reply
  49. Nick G says:
    May 6, 2023 at 6:36 am

    Honestly people are looking at the gospel singers like they all have two heads each. These f#%king toffs.

    Reply
  50. Kit says:
    May 6, 2023 at 6:36 am

    Even with my glasses on Tolly l didn’t know what it was, it’s a tad monstrous and inappropriate isnt , size of it ,lm.here pissi g myself laughing at it lol. de children are all.gorgeous and Harry is well.supported there , himself and Anne having a natter all.in.good form.!

    Reply
  51. Sickened says:
    May 6, 2023 at 6:36 am

    Yeap. There’s the “Look of course we’re not racists” cosplay of exploitation of a black choir.

    Reply
  52. Carmen says:
    May 6, 2023 at 6:40 am

    I’ve got a bajillion things planned for today and none of them includes watching a nanosecond of Chuckmilla’s clownfest.

    I just want Harry to get out of there and get back home in time for Archie’s birthday party.

    Reply
  53. EllenOlenska says:
    May 6, 2023 at 6:41 am

    Sofiesta looks pissed off and twitchy throughout this.

    Reply
    • Alice says:
      May 6, 2023 at 6:46 am

      It’s true but Louise finally looks age appropriate and lovely. I’m happy for her.

      Reply
      • EllenOlenska says:
        May 6, 2023 at 6:54 am

        Yes, only saw louise from the waist up but finally age appropriate and happy.

  54. Pocket Litter says:
    May 6, 2023 at 6:42 am

    Minimal commentary on Sky.

    C3PO is an absolute hypocrite. He looks like he’s near collapse and and the side chick looks either sedated or halfway hammered.

    The costumes are ridiculous. The hats and headpieces are horrid. And WTH were those fake medals doing on the new Earl of Wessex? His mother was preening like a peacock.

    The chattiest people were Euginie, Jack, and Harry.

    All this cost and rigamarole are wasteful and despicable.

    Enjoyed seeing the NOT MY KING folk.

    Reply
  55. Pip says:
    May 6, 2023 at 6:42 am

    Peak British moment so far: drenched protestors lined up in the torrential rain holding up signs saying “Isn’t this all a bit silly?” …

    One of the few times recently I’ve felt a vague tinge of pride 😀

    By the way the weather is TERRIBLE – much worse than predicted!

    #NotMyKing

    Reply
  56. MrsH says:
    May 6, 2023 at 6:45 am

    Went looking for pics of Crown Prince Haakon to see if he was there and found on Twitter pics from a reception of him talking to Kkkhate. The Wrigley of Doom was the first thing I noticed and I can never see it even when you all describe how to find it. And check out her shoes. https://twitter.com/isaguor/status/1654617311293362177?s=46&t=snBKx7MHXD3mvKIUMD3KTA

    Reply
  57. MrsH says:
    May 6, 2023 at 6:49 am

    Twice I’ve tried to record this so I can walk away and fast forward later but my dvd refuses to record. It will record other programs. Is my dvr smarter than me?

    Reply
  58. Jais says:
    May 6, 2023 at 6:49 am

    From the pics I’ve seen, I really liked finnegan bidens’s yellow dress.

    Reply
  59. JaneBee says:
    May 6, 2023 at 6:50 am

    The NYT has just published an article/infographic on the UK line of succession and has incorrectly listed Archie and Lilibet without their Prince and Princess titles: https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2022/09/08/world/europe/succession-royal-family.html

    I’ve written to the NYT corrections department (nytnews@nytimes.com) to complain and would encourage others to do the same 😬

    Reply
  60. Pinkosaurus says:
    May 6, 2023 at 6:54 am

    This humorous editorial from the excellent Alexandra Petri at WaPost perfectly aligns with my view of the coronation as an American (gift link): https://wapo.st/3B0XFgo

    I wish the mainstream US media took the same approach instead of giving obsequious royal “experts” airtime and credibility.

    Reply

