Dr. Jill Biden & Finnegan Biden attended the coronation, they were seated in the back

You have to remember that back in March, the White House vaguely indicated that President Joe Biden had no desire to attend King Charles’s coronation. Weeks passed, and Buckingham Palace continued to make it clear that Pres. Biden was invited and King Charles wanted every world leader there. Then Biden formally declined, and the palace began openly briefing against Biden, excoriating Biden for being too old and out of touch and for single-handedly ruining the coronation. Then Biden had a hell of a time in Ireland and the British media then ran wall-to-wall outrage articles about how Biden is too Irish to appreciate Britain. It was truly insane. They were all seething.

The White House always maintained that they would send Dr. Jill Biden to the coronation, and that’s exactly what happened. Dr. Biden arrived on Thursday or Friday, and she attended all of the pre-coronation receptions, then she and her granddaughter Finnegan attended the coronation today. Dr. Biden wore Ralph Lauren, with a jaunty little bow in her hair! Finnegan wore Markarian. They purposefully wore gold and blue to show support for Ukraine.

Well, after all of that drama, look at where they seated the First Lady of the United States:

As I said, insulting. When they were begging Pres. Biden to come, it was all about the British-American “special relationship” and this important strategic alliance between our two countries and then when POTUS sends FLOTUS in his place, they stick Dr. Biden in a corner? With First Lady Olena Zelenska of Ukraine??

Speaking of, the Princess of Wales and her pre-coronation wiglet posed with Dr. Biden and First Lady Zelenska at the Friday reception.

  1. BabyBella99 says:
    May 6, 2023 at 11:03 am

    They shouldn’t have came at all if you ask me. There was no reason for her to be there (or her granddaughter who looks lovely). The ambassador should’ve been there doing these events.

    • EM says:
      May 6, 2023 at 11:16 am

      I’m glad she and her granddaughter attended if only to weaken the talking points about snubbing the “special relationship”. Really stupid of Charles (to be said A LOT over the next few days/years) to empower the right-wing media with the “if the President were respected, his wife would be seated closer”. You know that’s coming and for that there’s no forgiveness. It was either an arrogant mistake or intentional.

  2. Amy Bee says:
    May 6, 2023 at 11:04 am

    Jill should not have gone. The US Ambassador to the UK was an adequate representative for this freak show.

  3. Mary Pester says:
    May 6, 2023 at 11:05 am

    In other words, Dr Biden served her purpose to provide kitty kat with a photo op (with her new wiglet) and then like all others who have come before her, she is sat at the back, of course the other obvious reason is, that both she and Mrs Zelenski look younger than Khate

    • Jais says:
      May 6, 2023 at 11:18 am

      I swear Kate made a beeline for Jill Biden at the start of reception. They wanted the photo-op. Similar to when they invited her to that fake round table discussion.

  4. Doh says:
    May 6, 2023 at 11:05 am

    Maybe because she’s not the president. The other seats are reserved for the head of state or people with higher position in their respective countries.

    • MrsBanjo says:
      May 6, 2023 at 11:19 am

      Sure, sure, sure. It’s funny you say that since it’s the President of Slovakia right in front of them. Also in the back.

  5. Laura-Lee MacDonald says:
    May 6, 2023 at 11:06 am

    Wow! That feels intentionally disrespectful to all three women, given how the media fussed about seating and what it signifies. Rude.

    Also, I am genuinely excited for Kate’s post-divorce hair cut, because I’m hoping she goes drastically shorter and ditches the increasingly obvious wiglets. That pic near the end?!? Oh, honey…..

  6. Whyforthelove says:
    May 6, 2023 at 11:08 am

    Something nice….being seated at the back means she can get to the exit sooner?

  7. WiththeAmericann says:
    May 6, 2023 at 11:08 am

    Wow Dr Biden looks stunning! Love the color, the meaning, and her nude pumps with the little hair piece. Excellent.

    They sat her in the back row with the other pro democracy fighter in the room. Not good.

  8. WiththeAmericann says:
    May 6, 2023 at 11:11 am

    Separate comment for the wiglet – Jfc that is AWFUL. giving sarah palin bump it vibes.

  9. Snuffles says:
    May 6, 2023 at 11:11 am

    VERY insulting. These are supposed to be world class diplomats in search of a trade deal.

  10. Segway says:
    May 6, 2023 at 11:12 am

    The US is not part of the commonwealth. The commonwealth leaders take precedence in big shiny English do’s like this, as was pointed out during the late Queen’s funeral in regard to where Joe Biden sat. It would be insulting to every single nation in the commonwealth if a non member country took precedence over them.

  11. Pinkosaurus says:
    May 6, 2023 at 11:18 am

    I am so proud of Dr. Biden using this event to promote continued support and awareness of Ukraine, as well as supporting the Ukrainian First Lady. A true diplomat. The royal courtiers are absolute idiots.

  12. Jais says:
    May 6, 2023 at 11:20 am

    I didn’t realize they were showing the Ukraine colors but that’s v cool. Use the royals to promote support for Ukraine. They both looked good but I really loved finnigan’s yellow dress.

