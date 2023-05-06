Dr. Jill Biden & Finnegan Biden attended the coronation, they were seated in the back

You have to remember that back in March, the White House vaguely indicated that President Joe Biden had no desire to attend King Charles’s coronation. Weeks passed, and Buckingham Palace continued to make it clear that Pres. Biden was invited and King Charles wanted every world leader there. Then Biden formally declined, and the palace began openly briefing against Biden, excoriating Biden for being too old and out of touch and for single-handedly ruining the coronation. Then Biden had a hell of a time in Ireland and the British media then ran wall-to-wall outrage articles about how Biden is too Irish to appreciate Britain. It was truly insane. They were all seething.

The White House always maintained that they would send Dr. Jill Biden to the coronation, and that’s exactly what happened. Dr. Biden arrived on Thursday or Friday, and she attended all of the pre-coronation receptions, then she and her granddaughter Finnegan attended the coronation today. Dr. Biden wore Ralph Lauren, with a jaunty little bow in her hair! Finnegan wore Markarian. They purposefully wore gold and blue to show support for Ukraine.

Well, after all of that drama, look at where they seated the First Lady of the United States:

As I said, insulting. When they were begging Pres. Biden to come, it was all about the British-American “special relationship” and this important strategic alliance between our two countries and then when POTUS sends FLOTUS in his place, they stick Dr. Biden in a corner? With First Lady Olena Zelenska of Ukraine??

Speaking of, the Princess of Wales and her pre-coronation wiglet posed with Dr. Biden and First Lady Zelenska at the Friday reception.