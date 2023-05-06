Prince Harry looked unbroken & unbothered at his father’s coronation

Here are some photos of
Good King Prince Harry at today’s coronation. He arrived in England yesterday, but the Mail got it wrong (shock!) in their initial reporting that he arrived via a private jet. He actually flew in via an American Airlines commercial flight. Last minute-reporting had sources suggest that an invitation had been extended to Harry, that he could stay for the coronation lunch or dinner or whatever, but that’s coming from the palace, not Harry’s camp.
In any case, Harry looked lovely at the coronation at Westminster Abbey. As he did for his grandmother’s funeral, Harry wore a morning suit with all of his medals. He came into the Abbey at the same time as his York cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and their husbands. Edo and Harry seemed especially chummy, and Harry was seated next to Jack Brooksbank in the third row. The cameras caught Harry looking smiley and happy whenever he was in a shot. He had an especially big smile for his aunt, Princess Anne.
I already see some of the negative headlines, especially in the British media, about how Harry is “devastated” over this snub or that snub. As always, it’s a case of projection – they’re mad that he’s not sticking around, they’re mad that he’s left them, they’re mad that he doesn’t have to do their bidding or the king’s bidding anymore. Harry said he would come to his father’s coronation and that’s what he did. He showed up, showed respect to his dad, and hopefully he’s already getting the f–k out of there.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Prince Harry arrives for the coronation of King Charles at Westminster Abbey, London
Prince Harry at the Coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London, United Kingdom, on 06 May 2023.
Prince Harry at the Coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London, United Kingdom, on 06 May 2023.
The Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey.
Princess Beatrice and Husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi along with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Coronation of King Charles III, May 6th 2023.
Prince Harry attends the coronation ceremony of Britain's King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Prince Harry leaves Westminster Abbey after the Coronation of King Charles III in London, United Kingdom, on 06 May 2023.
Prince Harry leaves Westminster Abbey after the Coronation of King Charles III in London, United Kingdom, on 06 May 2023.
Prince Harry leaves Westminster Abbey after the Coronation of King Charles III in London, United Kingdom, on 06 May 2023.
The Duke of Sussex with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, London.
The Duke of Sussex arriving arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, central London.
Harry looked dignified, friendly and unbothered. Also, as he was walking in, he had such a relaxed, loose stroll. Real tall-guy energy. Excellent all around. If he gets home safely, this will be a great win.
Meanwhile, I’m promoting every article on Twitter noting Andrew all dressed up in his robes from the “most prestigious”’ British order.
Looking comfortable, lovely and happy!
Yes!! Relaxed and at peace. He looks wonderful.
I love Henry’s Mona Lisa smile, which suggests both “Glad my father finally got his day” and “Never thought I’d have to go to Disney without the kids”.
I don’t know what to make of his smile, but it is perfection.
He looked a damn sight happier than his brother.
Harry looked great. He stood tall, looked happy, tanned and healthy. UK media reports that he looked “awkward” were just false. So happy he wore those medals that he earned in combat. Diana would be very proud. Hope that Harry is back on California very soon so he can celebrate Prince Archie’s birthday with his loving real family. Happy Birthday Archie!
He looked fantastic didn’t he? I have to say being “denied” the right to dress up in those robes was a giant win. His “I love my life” energy was such a contrast to the misery Kate and William had my goodness.
He was confirmed to have arrived at the Heathrow airport shortly after leaving the Con-A-Nation! Thanks to those stalker British media.
Harry didn’t give the press and the family the satisfaction of seeing him looking upset or angry. He seemed liked the happiest person in the room. Hopefully he’s on his way to the airport right now.
He not only seemed..he was the happiest person in the room…
He seemed to be the only one enjoying himself. Maybe because he knew he got to leave right after 🤣
Glad to see I didn’t miss anything sleeping in. He looks really healthy and happy, so you know they are going to either scour the 6000 pics of him to find some with him with a blank face to prove he’s “devastated”, or create issues when they can’t. I hope they have a fantastic birthday party for Archie and I hope he had a good time catching up with the people he cares to have a relationship with.
He knows he is free from this life and pathetic family. He lives on his own terms and is happy. Keep thriving Harry you have earned every bit happiness.
Yep, he wears freedom well.
Harry looking super carefree knowing in a few short hours he’ll be on a plane heading right back home to his fam!!!!!
Boom you both said it exactly. He wears freedom well and is exuding “I get to leave this hot mess soon” energy. No one who sees him and is sane could think he is sad about leaving this circus.
Harry is the best of them. So glad he escaped. They will never get over it.
Totally agree with all of this!
Yes yes yes! He just exudes warmth, happiness, and freedom.
Harry looked great. I hope he’s in the air.
I love that Harry was with the family he likes, getting to sit back and save up stories for Meghan about the rest of the Clowning. William looked so miserable that Harry’s probably super glad to not be included in this BS. Last I saw he was hopping into a vehicle to go somewhere— hopefully to the airport and jetting right back home.
The spectacle reminded me of how Harry writes about Will when it comes to this official garb: in Spare, Harry recalls that Will haaated having to wear the red uniform for his wedding and thought he looked “ridiculous” and generally just wants to look more modern, and he was upset that H got to wear a more toned-down look for his own nuptials. Flash to today, H getting to wear his tasteful morning suit and W and Kate decked out in frilly ribbons and bows….that alone is enough to make him seethe at his brother!
Last minute lunch invite because they expected he (like they all do) would be flying private. They never learn.
Great shots of him looking so relaxed, good for him.
The British press is going on about how isolated and awkward he looked. Guess the con-a-nation wasn’t interesting enough.
Saw a few pics, truly revolted by the pomp of the event as an enormous percentage of the people are in debt and hurting. Truly a gross display, especially the religious part. If anyone thinks that God has somehow annointed this sick, racist, criminal family they are the problem.
Once again, Harry walked in with charisma and confidence and showed his family what a king really looks like.
Good King Harry!
Harry giving off “I escaped the madhouse” vibes. Plus he was visibly preoccupied with his order of service when they all paid homage to the King.
Harry should be at the airport by now.
Harry just has such a confident but relaxed and friendly air and stride. He earned those medals so they gleam on his chest instead of looking silly.
I turned it on because my mother is visiting and wanted to watch. There are some striking images, like the colorful umbrellas under the rainy London sky. And I like watching horses (I used to ride but it got too scary), so there’s that.
Charles just looks ridiculous in his metal hat and long fur robe that needs to be carried. It’s all very “The Emperor Has No Clothes” to me.
The kids do look adorable. Charlotte looked lovely, I thought, with her hair pulled back in the off-white dress and flowers. I know some think it has a “First Communion” vibe but I still think she looks charming. It’s a bit more of a grown-up look but still age appropriate.
Charlotte is super cute, but that shawl/cape on the all white dress made it look like a junior pope costume.
Harry could very well have taken that private jet home
Lol you mean the one he didn’t actually take on the way over. Maybe? We don’t know. But we do know that he took AA to get there.
Quite possibly my most favorite piece of information from today – he flew commercial. He flew AMERICAN to boot. Lol. Talk about expert level trolling. I bow down to no one but I most certainly give a nod to H&M. Brilliant.
@og bella – I’m glad I’m not the only one who picked up on him flying American Airlines. I was expecting the media to have a meltdown and demand to know why he hadn’t flown BA. Still I expect them to pick that one up on a slow news day. 😉
He looked fine. Not miserable, not angry, just perfectly fine.
I watched the german ZDF Broadcast and a British-born commentator found fault in Harrys manner of walking. Too informal, he said. These people desperately need to find something to critique, it is beyond ridiculous at this point. Hope he’s on his way home to his family, so long Salt Island…
I compare Harry’s face during this to how tense and angry he looked in that Commonwealth service and I’m so happy for him. It’s obvious he’s over it and he’s probably racing home to the most important thing in his agenda today, Archie’s birthday celebration.
In hearing how much he fears for Meghan and is protective of her, I bet he was more relaxed that she wasn’t there (despite missing her!) because he knew she was safe and happy surrounded by people who love her in their joyful home.
You’re right, I’m sure that when Meghan has to suffer his awful family he’s much more tense because he’s focused on how she’s feeling.
I love Harry’s vibe: “I’ve done my duty, I’m out m’f**kers. See you in another decade.”
Those of you who said he’d be dressed in Dior were right! Dior put out a great tweet about it. (this was meant to be at the end but it’s fine here with that energy 🤣
Who is the blonde in the pink fit sat next to Prince Harry in the Twitter clip? (I don’t have Twitter so link doesn’t work for me) Tks
Pink hat lady is a row behind Harry. Perspective for the camera having to zoom in from so far away makes her look like she’s sitting next to him. A short, old lady in robes was sitting next to him.
The best revenge is to live well. The BRF and the BM wanted to break him, sham him, shun him and leave him angry, sad and depressed. Harry came in the complete opposite. Happiest person in the room. Good for him. Happy travels back to Cali, Harry!
Jack and harry are friends and relatives by marriage. Jack is nice unlike will.
Harry looks great. Smiling, confident, good for him.
Compared to William and Kate who both look angry as hell in the top post.
Just awoke (officially). It’s rainy and miserable here in the Central Valley of California, but I’m glad Harry is winging his way back home after surviving his aunt Anne’s red feather. I KNOW that man is happy. He’s DONE. From what I’ve seen it went off well, but the five-pound hats look so weird. Charlotte looks like she could be heir rather than her brother George.
Hi, fellow CA Central Valley dweller! Where are you located? It’s rainy and miserable where I’m at too!
I’m sure it was probably just a matter of convenience … but I love that he flew American 😆
Harry, the Unbothered King
Harry glowed, not jusT outWardly but from deep inner happiness as well.
The cynical part of me said of course Edo was supper friendly. After all Meghan and Archwelll just signed with WME.
Harry looked great, what a swagger in. Hopefully he’s in the air on his way back to the family that really matters. Boy voyage Harry and hope you get to spend some time with Archie for his birthday.
DF’s latest lunacy:
“DAN WOOTTON: As the glorious Coronation of King Charles secures the future of the British monarchy, Harry’s arrogant façade hid a cruel reality – the isolated Prince knows he’s lost the most important role of his life.”
Such a Wootton denial of reality.
Dan is totally obsessed.
The most important role in his life is husband and father.
Since he got there last night, I wonder if he got to speak to his Dad?
I’m actually pleasantly surprised at how good Harry looked. Jetlag would have had me looking a hot mess
He looked great! And all those people on twitter crowing about Princess Anne’s feather blocking the view of Harry haven’t asked themselves the most important question–WHY were the photographers trying to get a picture of Harry? Because he’s the one they wanted a picture of.
Let’s hope he’s already in the air on his way back to California.