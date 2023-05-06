Queen Camilla seemed especially smug as she was crowned alongside her husband

Look, as an American watching the coronation, it’s just weird. These ancient symbols and rituals are just wacky. The fact that we watched a septuagenarian get dressed in front of millions of people. The secret anointment with vegan holy oil. The smug visage of a side-chick who left bodies in the street get her crown after decades of scheming. But here we are.

Queen Camilla wore Bruce Oldfield and her gown looked… fine. We knew she would wear white and that’s what happened. Her dress flattered her and her hair looked okay, but you could tell that she was worried that the crown would mess out her careful blowout. Charles seemed exhausted and weighed down by all of the gold blazers and ermine robes. They kept making him do things with his sausage fingers too, like sign documents (a loan application, perchance) and hold an orb.

CB kept using the word “grim,” but that sums up the coronation. It was legitimately grim. The excessive amount spent on this. The look on Camila’s face after destroying everyone in her path. At several points, it looked like Charles was bitching out various people (including the pages and Camilla) and he didn’t seem to enjoy his special day very much. Oh well!

49 Responses to “Queen Camilla seemed especially smug as she was crowned alongside her husband”

  1. Brit says:
    May 6, 2023 at 10:32 am

    Meghan was so smart not attending this mess, lol. You have to hand it to her, Camilla did play the game but she knows deep down she’ll never be liked and that legacy of being the mistress will never go away. Diana’s legacy reeked over that entire coronation. It’s not a love story or greatness, it’s literally being a side chick turned Queen. Another Anne Boleyn. Just Grimy.

    • Kingston says:
      May 6, 2023 at 10:47 am

      The Cohoe was missing in action yesterday….both for the walkabout during the daytime (before the HAILSTORM) as well as later in the evening for the formal dinner with all the VIP guests.

      For a minute I thought something had happened to her and she wouldn’t be able to turn up today.

      But nary a word from all the scribes and talking heads in the land! Talk about client journalism & not-so-hidden contracts!

      Anyhooo……perhaps she was recuperating from the day before when anti-monarchist protesters had signs up in her face that said: “NOT MY HORSE.”

      I was so shocked and amused all at the same time. But it was the look on cohoe’s face!!!!!! She was so devastated. I actually felt a smidgen of pity coming on….and then I slapped myself and roared with laughter.

  2. SarahCS says:
    May 6, 2023 at 10:32 am

    I cannot take any of this seriously. I didn’t watch it and these pictures could be from a tv show. Is it because we know what the did to get here? For something that seems to have been so dull I don’t see much actual gravitas. Let’s play dress up and spend the peasants money.

  3. Zazzoo says:
    May 6, 2023 at 10:33 am

    The coronation anthem was written by Andrew Lloyd Weber? Like Sweeney Todd?

  4. Teddy says:
    May 6, 2023 at 10:34 am

    Those crowns are so comically over-sized that they look more like satire than any kind of genuine symbolism.

    • JaneBee says:
      May 6, 2023 at 10:38 am

      Right?! It’s freaking enormous and larger than Charles’ crown. In the balcony pics, it looks downright ridiculous.

    • LarkspurLM says:
      May 6, 2023 at 10:40 am

      Totally! So comical! I’d rather watch Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode walk around with the robe and crown a la “Enjoy The Silence” video…

    • Chelsea says:
      May 6, 2023 at 10:42 am

      All I’m seeing is Dark Helmet from Spaceballs.

    • Jais says:
      May 6, 2023 at 11:09 am

      They look so weighted down by those crowns and their faces look strained and worried that they’ll topple over. It doesn’t look regal.

    • Mustang Sally says:
      May 6, 2023 at 11:15 am

      Am I the only one that doesn’t find feathered, over-processed blonde hair fit for a Queen?

    • Whyforthelove says:
      May 6, 2023 at 11:15 am

      Dear God yes the crowns look ridiculous. All of it looks so silly but the crowns look like they are too heavy and incredibly silly.

  5. Tessa says:
    May 6, 2023 at 10:34 am

    It looked like her grandchildren stood closer to the center than the wales children. Camilla and kate wore a lot of makeup

  6. Neners says:
    May 6, 2023 at 10:35 am

    She still looks like a leather mannequin, crown or no crown. It’s all just silly. Monarchy makes no sense to me.

  7. Tessa says:
    May 6, 2023 at 10:35 am

    The leaving the church procession had the same music as when Diana and kate walked leaving the church after their wedding.

  8. Zazzoo says:
    May 6, 2023 at 10:37 am

    Google the Onion’s headline.

  9. Grace says:
    May 6, 2023 at 10:37 am

    I actually like liked Camilla’s gown, but those crowns and robes look ridiculous on them. I can’t figure out why this kind of ceremony with lots of elements based on inequality and white supremacy is needed in today’s world. Some say it’s an important tradition, but why should we keep such a problematic tradition alive?

  10. Sugarhere says:
    May 6, 2023 at 10:37 am

    Lord, the Consort’s crowning is by far the most unjust, immoral, ignominious moment in Europe’s inglorious history, right after the rise of Adolf Hitler.

    When the archbishop uttered the words “thine abundant grace”, I could swear my brain heard LADY DIANA’S GRACE.

    I’m fighting a migraine.

    • Tessa says:
      May 6, 2023 at 10:45 am

      And the king evicted his son and daughter in law and children from their home and scheduled the con a nation on his grandsons birthday

      • Sugarhere says:
        May 6, 2023 at 10:57 am

        Yes, @Tessa, the Sussexes’ eviction indeed screams of White tribalism I didn’t know still existed. A total eclipse of rationality and modernity.

    • EBS says:
      May 6, 2023 at 11:14 am

      Yes, sure, it’s right up there with Stalin’s Great Terror.

    • Whyforthelove says:
      May 6, 2023 at 11:17 am

      Many sympathies, I just got steroids up after a week of migraines, so I very much appreciate the comment.

  11. Lauren says:
    May 6, 2023 at 10:40 am

    Ooooh, when was Chuck bitching out his pages?

    Reply
  12. Amy Bee says:
    May 6, 2023 at 10:41 am

    Camilla’s smugness is her saying to herself I’ve finally won.

    • Miss Melissa says:
      May 6, 2023 at 11:13 am

      Scotland will leave. Ireland will follow.

      A legacy for the Smug Queen of Ashes and her Consort King.

      They both looked old and small. Just so.

      Reply
      • Whyforthelove says:
        May 6, 2023 at 11:19 am

        Yes!!! Old, small and mean. It is all so strange. All of those prehistoric relics being carried by Old, mean vipers.

  13. K8erade says:
    May 6, 2023 at 10:42 am

    I wonder what it will be like for Camilla when everyone goes back to giving zero f*cks and s**t talking her. Does it even matter to her now that she’s crowned Queen? It’ll be interesting to see her really show herself in the coming weeks, months, years and see if the smugness lasts.

  14. Ace says:
    May 6, 2023 at 10:48 am

    I bet Chuck dreamed of this day his whole life and, like it usually happens, the day was never going to be what he dreamed. Things weren’t perfect, not everybody loves him now like he though they would, and he’s got nothing left to dream about. Love that for him! He deserves it.

    Camilla is also trash, but unlike Chuck I don’t think she cares about people loving her. She thinks she’s won, but it’s always a matter of time.

  15. Digital Unicorn says:
    May 6, 2023 at 10:50 am

    Yeah, she was smirking to herself when she was sitting on her throne. Now that she is officially Queen I expect her to be more open with her attacks on others. I suspect that there will be more leaks etc.. about the Wails – WandK made it obvious that they were not pleased that their role was not bigger. They both had sour looks.

  16. Harper says:
    May 6, 2023 at 10:51 am

    I thought it was super tacky the way Cams kept arranging her strands of hair when the crown was placed. One is supposed to be cooly confident when being crowned and sit there in poise and elegance, not adjusting the horsehair. Oh well. Looking forward to the crowning of a real beauty this afternoon at Churchill Downs.

  17. Tessa says:
    May 6, 2023 at 10:53 am

    Charles looked awkward wearing the the crown and carrying all the regalia

  18. Susan Collins says:
    May 6, 2023 at 10:57 am

    Yes she did. All her plotting and scheming are coming to fruition. Let’s hope it’s a “be careful what you wish for” situation.

    • Mary Pester says:
      May 6, 2023 at 11:19 am

      @susan Collins, I only watched part of it as I have had to spend the day in bed, AGAIN!! Couple of things, camzilla was more worried about her hair than her husband, she kept flicking at the sides AND more importantly, I couldn’t understand why her eyes kept swivelling to the right, then when the camera panned again, THERE was an equally smug looking Andrew Parker Bowls, makes you wonder! As for Charlie boy he looked doped up, or extremely tired, but I did laugh when the archbishop tried to sit the crown on his head, it wouldn’t sit right and I thought the archbishop was going to make a fist and bash it down 😂😂😂. Then I must have nodded off as the next minute I woke up to an ALL WHITE balcony

  19. CuriousCole says:
    May 6, 2023 at 11:01 am

    Drab and dreary. I can’t believe Chucky bungled the day he’s been dreaming of for +30 years. He managed to take every element away that people might actually be curious to see. I would be monumentally ticked if my tax dollars had paid for this travesty.

  20. Just Chelle says:
    May 6, 2023 at 11:03 am

    What happens to Camilla if Charles dies first? Does she get to live out the rest of her years at BP or would King Willie and Queen Kate move her somewhere else? Would she still be a “working” Royal?

    Reply
    • Lucy says:
      May 6, 2023 at 11:11 am

      She would be a dowager something, and moved out of BP. She’d sort of be the Queen Mother, only I don’t know if Queen Stepmother is a thing. She owns a house in her name, so I assume she’s planning to move there, although QE gave her mother better housing. I don’t think Willy will set her up in anything.

  21. HeyKay says:
    May 6, 2023 at 11:03 am

    I expected Charles and Camilla to be all big, big smiles all day.
    Instead everyone was busy being boring and formal as ever.

    I gotta say, QE did the entire coronation Better! Ha

  22. Phaedra14 says:
    May 6, 2023 at 11:04 am

    With all due respect to a country I love and admire, it baffles me that British people are on board with this whole monarchy thing in 2023….. it’s nauseating to see the display of power and wealth and white supremacy, all because of what, “tradition”?!! Time to abolish is overdue! What a sad joke 😖

  23. Noor says:
    May 6, 2023 at 11:05 am

    How can we take the pledge of allegiance seriously when Prince William was reading from a cue card to pledge allegiance to his father, King Charles !

  24. JaneBee says:
    May 6, 2023 at 11:09 am

    Based on personal experience after wearing an over the top headpiece one Halloween, I’m betting KFC and Cams are going to wake up tomorrow with truly horrid tension headaches and neck pains, after hours of wearing their monstrous crowns.

