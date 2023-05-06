Queen Camilla seemed especially smug as she was crowned alongside her husband

Look, as an American watching the coronation, it’s just weird. These ancient symbols and rituals are just wacky. The fact that we watched a septuagenarian get dressed in front of millions of people. The secret anointment with vegan holy oil. The smug visage of a side-chick who left bodies in the street get her crown after decades of scheming. But here we are.

Queen Camilla wore Bruce Oldfield and her gown looked… fine. We knew she would wear white and that’s what happened. Her dress flattered her and her hair looked okay, but you could tell that she was worried that the crown would mess out her careful blowout. Charles seemed exhausted and weighed down by all of the gold blazers and ermine robes. They kept making him do things with his sausage fingers too, like sign documents (a loan application, perchance) and hold an orb.

CB kept using the word “grim,” but that sums up the coronation. It was legitimately grim. The excessive amount spent on this. The look on Camila’s face after destroying everyone in her path. At several points, it looked like Charles was bitching out various people (including the pages and Camilla) and he didn’t seem to enjoy his special day very much. Oh well!