Princess Kate wore McQueen & a silver headpiece for the coronation

The Prince and Princess of Wales were late by what seemed like a couple of minutes? King Charles and Queen Camilla’s journey to Westminster Abbey was precisely timed, but William and Kate are (it seems) much too lazy to care about turning up to a coronation on time. Someone said that William and Kate’s arrival energy was “just fought in the car on the way over.” It’s true. William and Kate arrived with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but George was traveling with his grandfather, because George was a page. From what I could see, George’s behavior was fine. Prince Louis was the one who had to be spirited away mid-coronation, probably because he kept yawning, pulling faces and trying to talk to his sister.

We were curious to see what Kate would wear and here it is. The white gown is McQueen, although we don’t see much of it because of her cape. She wore the diamond-and-pearl earrings famously worn by Princess Diana, although Kate prefers to wear them backwards. The biggest question was about what kind of tiara or headpiece she would wear, and this was the work-around: a Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece made from “silver bullion, crystal and silver thread work three-dimensional leaf embroidery.” Someone suggested that this was the “green” choice – it is not. The environmental choice (weirdly enough) would have been recycling one of the old tiaras in the vault. But I don’t think Kate had much choice, she wasn’t getting one of those tiaras. Charlotte also wore McQueen, and she got a similar little headpiece. That part of it – with Kate & Charlotte wearing similar headpieces – was a cute compromise.

The weirdest part was when William made his pledge to King Charles and William was too lazy to memorize the oath, so he just read it out, barely making eye contact with his father.