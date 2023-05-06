Princess Kate wore McQueen & a silver headpiece for the coronation

The Prince and Princess of Wales were late by what seemed like a couple of minutes? King Charles and Queen Camilla’s journey to Westminster Abbey was precisely timed, but William and Kate are (it seems) much too lazy to care about turning up to a coronation on time. Someone said that William and Kate’s arrival energy was “just fought in the car on the way over.” It’s true. William and Kate arrived with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but George was traveling with his grandfather, because George was a page. From what I could see, George’s behavior was fine. Prince Louis was the one who had to be spirited away mid-coronation, probably because he kept yawning, pulling faces and trying to talk to his sister.
We were curious to see what Kate would wear and here it is. The white gown is McQueen, although we don’t see much of it because of her cape. She wore the diamond-and-pearl earrings famously worn by Princess Diana, although Kate prefers to wear them backwards. The biggest question was about what kind of tiara or headpiece she would wear, and this was the work-around: a Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece made from “silver bullion, crystal and silver thread work three-dimensional leaf embroidery.” Someone suggested that this was the “green” choice – it is not. The environmental choice (weirdly enough) would have been recycling one of the old tiaras in the vault. But I don’t think Kate had much choice, she wasn’t getting one of those tiaras. Charlotte also wore McQueen, and she got a similar little headpiece. That part of it – with Kate & Charlotte wearing similar headpieces – was a cute compromise.
The weirdest part was when William made his pledge to King Charles and William was too lazy to memorize the oath, so he just read it out, barely making eye contact with his father.
Say what you will about Kate otherwise, but she does look really lovely here. And matching with Charlotte is cute.
I agree, Kate looks nice. Tired, but perfectly fine. But omg Willy! He looked like a clown. All that…stuff. He hasn’t the bearing or gravitas to even come close to pulling it off.
I think this it was William’s way of telling his father to shove it. William made his stance clear that he did not agree with Camilla becoming Queen.
I think it was one of her best looks ever. The evil queen style really suits her.
It was embarrasing how everyone had to read from cue cards even Charles could not remember his oath and made the impression he never read the words before. If the King can’t bother to learn his links, why shoud anybody else?
The whole thing hat theater rehersal in a retirement home energy, I just expected charles to ask, who is playing the King and the bisher telling him it’s his part today and he will get a nice tee and a scone afterwards.
I’m not sure if you are being serious, but I sincerely agree that the Evil Queen style suits her. That’s how she should dress. Severe, painfully thin, unfriendly, laser eyes, traumatized, cold, sexy, unhurtable, powerful. She should wear her hair up more.
I agree. This suits her.
The Princess of Wales looked truly stunning.❤️
I am quite upset today, because the wrong event is taking place without the right people. Given the circumstances, perhaps the right place to congratulate a woman wearing a Roman-Empire style crown -which embarrassingly contributes to make that obsolescent, already antediluvian ceremony even more old-fangled and prehistoric – would be her royal social media.
I don’t like her no matter what she wears she was horrid to meghan.
I found the headpiece embarrassing for her. She was told she couldn’t wear a tiara so she wore…..that. Had she worn something less tiara-like, I think it would have looked a lot better. As it was it screamed “I’m mad I didn’t get my tiara!!!”
Also it looks a LOT like rose Hanbury’s tiara. Like I first thought that was rose arriving with William lmao.
I cannot believe they were late. They made Charles wait in his damn carriage for their arrival. Like…..Jesus.
And my question is how C&C will retaliate, I can’t wait to see the WanK stories in the press in coming weeks. Chuck and Sidepiece will not be happy.
Between Diana’s earrings, the faux tiara, and being late? I have my popcorn ready.
I agree about why she chose that piece and that it looks “inspired by” Rose’s tiara and yet…I still liked it? I thought it was pretty.
The queen of cosplay strikes again copying Rose’s tiara from a state dinner. Kate seems to be morphing into the evil queen from a Disney movie. She looked so unhappy and tired next to Baldilocks.
Yes, her headpiece looked awkward and it was a mistake to shape it like a tiara. Too large/wide and oddly shaped. Looked like a bridal headpiece from the 80s. A simple band of flowers would have been fine or just nothing at all. Her eye makeup was really off too.
All I see is Julius Caesar.
I didn’t think they looked bad per se and charlotte was v cute. Mostly it just reinforces Kate’s need to stand out from the crowd(and copy rose?!). If she can’t get bling, she’ll damn well make it herself. For a woman who seems to lack passion in her work, there’s a real drive in these type of situations. This is where her passion is. Wear something that will garner attention and clock the cameras. Which is technically her role. And honestly, she was just cosplaying tiaras while the men were cosplaying their military wear. Is it embarrassing that she’s essentially rocking a tinfoil tiara? Hell yeah. But she’s got no shame.
A poster on the other thread commented that Chuck had a paddy in the carriage cause they were late arriving – I was watching the BBC commentary and Huw Edwards said that they were ‘on their way’, I was like WTAF are they really going to keep everyone waiting and yep they did. It was more than a few mins – it was a good 5 mins plus. They kept cutting between outside and inside to cover their lateness.
I agree Chuck and Cams will NOT be happy at this – but then again the Wails have a loooooong history of being late. They were once late to an event at St George’s Chapel and kept TQ waiting outside. Its worth noting that they are only late on joint engagements, William is on time for his solo ones and kHate has a rep for being late to her solo engagements. There was an events at the Royal Albert Hall that they were almost half an hour late for (it was a 5 min drive from KP) and William was heard making a comment about being late due to kHate’s nightmare hair.
Being consistently late is not only bad manners its a power move. This is kHate making things about her, I had a former friend who was a narc and she often did this as a way to punish me, usually for not doing what she wanted.
There is a saying, “Punctuality is the courtesy of kings.”
I just don’t get why she couldn’t have worn a tiara. It wouldn’t have pulled focus from Camilla and that massive crown that looked way to big for her head. It’s rather ridiculous. I wonder if she’ll be allowed to wear tiaras at state banquets, or if that’s not going to be allowed, too.
There will be some glitzy evening events in the coming days, and it’ll be interesting to see if Kate is in tiara detention after today’s stunt. If she wears her little wedding piece, we’ll know she’s in trouble with Camilla.
I wish Chuck just got out of his carriage when he got there and let WanK come in obviously late.
Kate looks absolutely ridiculous with that giant plastic, beaded mess on her head. Just had to try to make it as large as possible to make up for not being allowed a tiara.
Maybe she got a “going out of business” deal on it from Party Pieces.
Seeing as they have police literally clear the roads for them when they travel, there is no reason to be late. And I agree that this is coming from kate. She is always late and William on his own is not.
The faux tiara looked try hard. I actually wish she had copied what Rose wore a bit more because it was more delicate and would not have screamed “I wanted a tiara but this is all they would give me”.
Plus the makeup. It’s a day event and this is making her look haggard.
My exact feelings. She said, if she can’t wear a tiara then she’ll make do with some sort of tiara like head piece. On little Charlotte, it was cute.
There is clearly beef between William with his wife and father, lol. Those two showed up Late after the King and Queen. Charles was pissed off in that carriage. You can’t convince me that wasn’t intentional as we already heard that Camilla’s family was front and center and William felt a way about that. Reading from cue cards and not even looking each other in the face. Yeah…Harry hauling ass and Meghan not even attending was the best because this was a whimper.
To be fair, Charles was also reading off cue cards the whole time, even when all he had to say was “I will” or whatever.
Looks like none of them bothered to learn their lines.
Wow they look RIDICULOUS.
I refused to watch any of it but afterwards my (neutral to ‘eh, why not’ on the monarchy) boyfriend came upstairs and said it was weird and seemed completely unnecessary. Yep.
There was a funny bit of shade, IMO, when the BBC reporter said “The duke and duchess are wearing XXX at the specific request of King Charles”
You can tell Kate absolutely hates her cape. My partner called it court jester(!)
She is bringing serious wet-cat energy. The gown underneath has a lot of beading and embroidery that you can only see in glimpses under that pile of fabric.
Those capes are rather cheap looking.
I thought they were flags. I thought Kate made customs garments inspired by Olympians who drape themselves in their nation’s flags on the medal dais.
I really don’t understand the robes but anyway. They all looked pretty unhappy. William barely looked at his father. I did see a headline about the mids there to ‘support’ Kate. Like, how? Anyway I didn’t watch it though it’s in my time zone. The head piece is tiara cosplay. She’s clearly miffed at no tiara rule from cam.
It reminds me of the overdone regalia faculty wear at graduation, which is all kinds of wrong for the intellectually incurious.
Zazzoo, that’s exactly what I thought. The real question is why was Andy allowed to wear a fancy bathrobe? I’m still so amazed at how snarly WanK were. Like so not happy. Kate was positively jovial at the reception yesterday, I wonder if it was a fight? But as someone said, we’ll never know.
Its interesting that he made the Wails and Edinburgh’s wear their robes – I can imagine Sophie was loving that. kHate you could tell wasn’t happy that she was made to wear them and didn’t get to wear a tiara.
That headpiece was a sad and desperate attempt to pull focus and it kinda work as the press are all over it.
Charlotte looked like a child bride in that outfit – maybe it wouldn’t have been so bad in another colour. She looked cute thou.
The Middletons were there looking smug as fk – as expected the Fail gave them their own story. Carol(e) looked like sh!t, what the eff did she have on her head. Pippa was the best dressed Middleton there and am inc kHate in that.
Still just so… bizarre. Observations:
I actually really like Kate’s leafy silver snarffblatt — it’s very becoming, and I’m sure it cost a pretty penny. Rather tacky to have such things made just to make a point about who’s really in charge.
William quoted pointedly refused to look his father in the eye during that oath. Am I wrong? What a dysfunctional group of twerps. I can’t believe the British people still support this nonsense.
Camilla looks dead drunk in the pictures I’ve seen so far, which to be fair is only about 3. I hope she is. God willing, she passes out on her well-deserved throne and takes a royal poop.
@squiddus: HA HAHAHAHA! Lmao, I snorted my coffee at snarffblatt!! 🤣😆 That is the best description yet.. thanks for my Saturday morning belly laugh!! 😂
William was reading off a cue card, which is why he wasn’t looking at his dad.
I like the matching headbands, and Louis and Charlotte look very adorable, I love Char’s braids! The Wales’, however, look insanely miserable.
Such a joyous occasion! Looks like someone is about to be executed.
🤣🤣🤣
Yikes, the headpiece is ugly and desperate. The Waleses give such bitter energy. Funded in luxury by the taxpayer and they can’t even be bothered to muster up pleasant faces or show up on time. Sad!
The Daily Beast confirmed that Kate was banned from wearing a tiara by Charles and Camilla.
Yeah, Louis is too young and shouldn’t have been made to get through it. Luckily for him somebody was there to get him out, although it would have been funny if he had thrown a tantrum. It would have been like an homage to the ones his grandpa throws.
That not-tiara looked like the kind of thing you’d get in a cheap costume shop, and I thought it looked dumb on Keen. It’s one thing that Charlotte wore one, but it was obvious Keen was pissed she wasn’t allowed to wear a real tiara and put on this which was as close as she could make it to a real one. She continues to embarrass herself but it’s not smart enough to realise it.
If the Wails were really late we’re gonna see some nasty articles about them soonish. Can’t wait!
Even if they weren’t really late, we’re gonna see some nasty articles soonish. Cuz that’s how this family rolls. Briefing against each other on the regular.
I think the timing is all planned and choreographed in advance. So, much as I hate to say it, if W&K were late, that’s not on them. Something went wrong in timing the arrivals.
The faux tiara looks like something you get at Party Pieces or the party section at Tesco.
If she wasn’t going to be allowed to wear a tiara, instead of being a baby, she should have gone in a different direction. Something more delicate would have worked.
Plus in theory she will get to wear what she wants if she stays married to William. Acting like this is no different from being offended over hormones. She wants to play rank on others but forgets that Camilla is queen. That’s how it is. If she doesn’t like it then leave.
The energy between the two seemed all kinds of off and I feel like William acted disappointed that this wasn’t HIS coronation.
But here it’s hard not to feel a sense of pity for Kate. She seems incredibly sad and resigned in a lot of the photos I’ve seen. I mean whatever is going on, I’ve no doubt she earned it but you can just sense all of the sadness from afar.
Kate was really, really wanted to wear a tiara.
If Kate was trying to look like Elsa, she nailed it. Let it go, Kate! Let it go. No tiara for you today. Just crystals and silver.
She was inappropriately giggling at parts during the ceremony. No one else was laughing so not sure what she found so hilarious. I sure hope Wills doesn’t find out.
It’s giving tin foil tiara.
You said it!
Damn, now anytime I reference my tin foil tiara I’ll feel a bit dirty.
Kate looks really pretty today. I think she did something different with her makeup? And the crown of flowers looks good on her too. Charlotte is adorable. I’m liking the matchy-matchy energy. And I am sure Camilla is there somewhere *yawns*.
If theythought the Neapolian head piece was wise they forget it ended badly for him of course that maybe what the are foretelling. As for lazy Peg what else is new. All that schooling and Peg can’t even remember two lines.
But those tassels the two adults are wearing, they look like they got swiped from the curtain dressings.
I understand that historically, using those for clothes came first, but it’s been conscripted widely enough they should stop appearing for dress-up.
Also Charlotte is the only one of the bunch that looks fly there.
I think them arriving late was a get back. William is clearly pissed about Camilla’s family getting a role and we saw comments from friends that Camilla wont be cast aside. Then we have the mysterious letter “leak” which was done as a warning to William, to remind him there’s writing about who said the comment and to save Chucks behind from the accusation and the Kate stories about her not working enough and the slight racist undertones about her feelings towards Meghan. Not to mention that stupid abolitionist story..It was giving passive aggressive this whole coronation. It was thick with it.
Thanks for posting today.
OK, here we go!
Wow, William and his black robe is even more than I expected. That is a LOOK right there, I assumed black dress uniform with lots of worthless medals but that robe is very BRF over the top.
Kate was denied. The silver headdress is a let down for me. $200M+ and no tiara?
Today should be Tiara day, C’mon.
George and Charlotte seem to be OK in what will be a long, boring day for them. So, good enough. Little kids are off limits for snark in my book.
Kates silver tiara looks monstrous and inappropriately too big, seriously she always does this,.its like she is saying look.at meeeee lm de Queen of the land !! I.thought over all she looked very severe today, Charlotte looked beautiful.! I agree she was smiling to herself today, v strange answer her better to know the words to the hymns.!!! No love loss between William and his Dad . The Hanbury tiara is stunning
Kate had a lot of makeup on and was posing for cameras
She was vamping like she thought it was Charles’ funeral. The pictures that caught her head-on while she was giving her signature look made me chuckle.
“She was vamping like she thought it was Charles’ funeral.”
Literal LOL.
And omg, can you imagine her if she lasts until Chuck’s funeral?? She’d probably organise a wall where she can stand a pose before entering the church.
Yes and the faux tiara really shows she doesn’t want to wait her turn. At this point I’m cool with Camilla pulling rank in this one. It’s what she deserves karmically for what she has done to others.
In my eyes that headpiece looked ridiculous. It didn’t match the ceremonial robe, which didn’t look good either. It was way too busy with all the ribbons and orders, and the shiny material looked like cheap polyester. The robe didn’t look good on Sophie, either. Those costumes looked hopelessly out of date and I think they’re difficult to pull off. Neither Sophie nor Kate had the charisma to do that. Kate’s hairdo was pretty and from the little I could see it seemed her makeup was subtle enough, but that didn’t save this look.
Those robes were a hoot. Kate forget the Tierra (those those flowers were a look), I would be pissed about that robe. All of them look insane , but never tell me Cams did not pick out the worst for Kate. Will looks like he literally wants to off his father’s head Henry the 8th style. The kids are adorable and looked like they had been terrified into behaving at least for a bit. Yikes is really the best I can think of just not a happy family scene.
OK one thing about the headpiece….Kate the jokes in Tattler about how this thing looks like Mom made it at her party store are on you babe
Maybe this is an advertisement for a new line of tiaras from Party Pieces.
I actually like her headpiece I think it’s just jarring because this is a “princess” at a coronation. If this was just a regular wedding I would have loved it, but it seems underwhelming for the event. And they really need to leave Louis at home, he’s clearly still to young to sit through these programs without getting bored, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Stop trying to make him a little grown man.
ITA. I actually really liked it, and I loved that it matched Charlotte. But yeah – Why not a real tiara? What are tiaras for if not an occasion like this?! We didn’t even really get to see much jewelry. It was disappointing for me.
All they being said, abolish the monarchy.
Louis represents all of us with the yawns..
Charlotte looks cute. Kate looks witchy. She has on too much makeup. Her cheek blush is applied too heavily. She should have had a professional makeup artist do her makeup. I would have gone with a a softer makeup too go with the faux shiny tiara.
Completely agree with you, this is night time, not day time makeup. It’s too heavy, too severe and too dark for her. She needs softer, warmer colours, and no matte finish, it’s stark and ages her.
Daytime makeup would have given her a glow. This was applied with a trowel.
Kate had a phase from the Caribbean tour to Boston when she clearly had her makeup done by a professional because it was far more flattering and modern.
She reverted to her own style is very Joan Collins: heavy on the rouge, smoky eyes, bold kohl and tons of mascara. The Alexis Carrington getup she wore to both funerals was a case in point.
I thought kate looked stunning
Her and Charlotte were so cute twinning 🥰
me too!
Kate’s piece should have been a little smaller. Charlotte’s was perfect. If Kate had chosen to double Charlotte’s design, hers would have looked better.
The dresses were nice.
Louis continues to not care about all of this which may bode well for his future. Run far away from this bs little man!
I agree. It was too much.
CP Mary of Denmark had to be cackling. This is literally her ruby tiara but the Party City version. It fits right in with the whole farce.
The fake tiara makes everyone look bad. It looks too try-hard for Kate, and it makes K and C look petty. The fake tiara reminds me of great, real tiaras that are very alternative looking that are worn in the Danish royal family. Something small or something like one of those would have made much more sense overall. How stupid and low energy the whole coronation comes across, from costumes, to what and how things are spoken, to the facial expressions. So glad I was not motivated to get up early to watch live. I’m in a work training webinar all day, and am just checking out the coverage now on my breaks.
Khate is incapable of coordinating headpieces and earrings. She should have opted for simple pearl or diamond studs. The busy diamond base doesn’t work with the floral tiara, and the long pearl drops just elongate and age her face. Too much going on, especially with all of the ceremonial robe and cording bling.
I know we can’t see the dress, but I think Kate looks stunning to me. I like her hair like that. It looks, dare I say, regal.
Also Charlotte looks amazing. She looks like baby Princess Leia.
Regal?!?! Yawn
@K – Uh huh. Uh huh.
The second row of flowers destroyed that headpiece.
They look ridiculous. To me, it emphasizes the excess and uselessness of the monarchy. What have they done to be draped in robes and jewels other than be born into the right family? It looks outdated and offensive.
Good thing I’m not a Brit. Lol.
I think Kate should have kept it simple, she did not need to wear a fake tiara, but she has bad taste. Pegs looks like a villain wearing a cape, all he is lacking is a long dark mustache he can twirl.
It looks like K&W were deliberately late. Charles must have been foaming waiting in the carriage for a minute or 2/3. It looked like K&W had some words amongst. The eye cutting to each other was obvious.
About the vow to Charles : William’s roll therin was less than half a minute, and he couldn’t practice to learn his lines?
PS: and he didn’t swear. He just read it.
Yeah, the war between BP and KP is bound to get worse because that was just disrespectful and I don’t even like Charles. Charles was pissed and William reading that pledge was cringeworthy and slightly passive aggressive.
I actually like Kate’s hairpeice (it does remind me of Rose’s tiara) and think that Charolotte’s was adorable. That was nice fashion moment for mother & daughter. I detest no tights with that shoe style so that my only criticism of Charlotte’s look. Also, Louis’ look reminded me of the pageboys at H&M’s wedding.
To whoever said that K&C seemed petty banning tiaras, I agree. You alreay have them, why not let them be worn? They could have probably also found something small enough for Charlotte. At any rate, at least Kate & Charlotte have a pieces that belong to them and don’t have to be given back to the crown.
It was fine. I liked the headpiece. That robe was tacky. It might have looked better 100 years ago. The Garter robes were better. The Fail stated she wore the late Queen’s Festoon necklace. She did not. Maybe that was the sour face, but despite the tired undereye bags her face wasn’t drooping or anything this time.
Yes, the Garter robes looked better. Kate and Sophie’s capes looked so cheap.
Anybody saw the literal copy of Rose’s tiara 😂😂😂 I love the design though. And on the balcony, it looks the biggest lol. That’s what she was aiming for. Also, I couldn’t help but notice her looking down at the peasants smugly. Perhaps imagining her own day in the future.
Roses tiara actually is less heavy and would have looked better.
OMG – kHate headpiece is literally a copy of Rose’s tiara. ooooh!
CB was my first look at all this. I’ve looked at DM for just the photos. All done in under 15 minutes for me.
Inside WMAbbey is always interesting to me, that building is fantastic when I think of the skill and craftsmanship it took to build it, hundreds of years ago. That is history worth keeping.
Happy Saturday, CBers!
That was well-played by whoever (Camilla presumably) made Kate wear a robe to cover her dress. Lol Kate looked annoyed.
Her headpiece looked ridiculous.
And I can’t wait for the next episode of “The Windsor Wars.” It’s going to make “Succession” look like “Sesame Street.”
Didn’t someone here place a bet on Kate wearing white? Whoever you are, kudos for the foresight!
This may be the first time I’ve ever felt sorry for Kate. Although most “critiques” imply she looked very tired, I think she looked like she’d been crying. The body language between Kate and Willie screamed “I hate your stinking guts” and it’s obvious Wills was pissed off from the get-go. (Just my $.02)
Kate’s fake tiara was much too large and was cheap looking, like sharp pieces of thick foil. The robes she and Ford Fiesta wore looked to be made of shiny polyester in a tacky shade of blue. And her posing at the door was so obvious and preplanned.
I actually admired Peg’s bs lackluster reading-off-the-cue card “allegiance” to his father – the shade! lol And that creepy kiss?! omg
No wonder Harry’s vibe was happiest man in the room! He escaped!
(I didn’t watch it, so thanks for the pics and vid, CB)