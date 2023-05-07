Prince Andrew got to wear his Order of the Garter robe & regalia at the Chubbly

King Charles’s siblings were all in attendance at the coronation with their spouses and children. Prince Edward, the new Duke of Edinburgh, was there with his wife Sophie and their two children. Princess Anne was there with her husband and her two adult kids. And Prince Andrew was there with his daughters and their husbands. Andrew really did arrive with Beatrice, Eugenie, Edo and Jack as well – Andrew walked in first, trailed by his daughters, who were trailed by Prince Harry. Interesting staging.
It’s also interesting because all of Charles’s siblings were allowed to wear the regalia of their honorary orders of chivalry. Princess Anne wore the rich, green velvet cape of the Order of the Thistle. Both Edward and Andrew wore their navy velvet robes from the Order of the Garter. While Charles and William reportedly wanted Andrew to avoid appearing publicly on Garter Day, they appear to be just fine with Andrew wearing his Garter robe for this state event. Andrew has not been removed from the Order of the Garter, he has not been made to withdraw. The Order of the Garter is a big deal and Andrew is still a credibly accused rapist and human trafficker who was best-friends with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
Also: Andrew and Edward got to wear all of their finery and regalia, meanwhile actual combat veteran Prince Harry was apparently asked by the palace to simply wear a suit. He reportedly did not argue about it – he knows that all of this makes his father look like a f–king a–hole.
Absolutely positively just flat out disgusting. More miss steps by Chuckles allowing this.
Very early Saturday morning, suffering from insomnia, I put on CNN and fell asleep listening to Anderson Cooper. I woke up in time to see chuckles emerge from behind those screens wearing an old-time nightshirt. After a wtf moment, I thought: “This is what people waited 70 years to see? and “How much did this ridiculousness cost?” Is this truly being sold as Britain’s national identity: an elderly grifter allowed to take suitcases of cash without question, a side-chick who beyond bullied a young woman and was crowned for it, a rapist parading around in robes that supposedly meant honour and integrity, a 40-year-old in constant rage, a wiglet doing a poor job of saying what’s already important so she can feel important? If that’s “classiness,” it left me with a bad taste in my mouth!
This is the best synopsis I have seen of the entire event.
Agreed, very well said.
I didn’t watch live but saw the photos of the purple tunic. It was giving King Friday VIII (puppet from the puppet theatre in the US children’s show Mr. Rogers’ Neighbourhood). I can’t believe they paid £250M+ for this Royal Fyre Festival. Congrats to the courtiers and Chucky for finding the absolutely least flattering shade of royal purple to put him in. All the vegan salad oil on the planet, all the stolen gemstones, will not make this man greater than he is.
@susanCollins, and it proves several things, ONE Charlie has NO regard for his late mother’s wishes, SHE stripped The sex pest of ALL of his standings within the family and the military, she also booted him out of his ambassador role. Two Andrew doesn’t give a flunking fluke about decency, and THREE, what ever that scum bag has on Charlie, it must be REALLY BIG
A lot of Chucky’s friends, past and present, have been pedophiles. Where there’s smoke there’s fire.
I understand other people will have different feelings fromme, but as a woc, everytime someone comes out and say ” I dont care much about the monarchy, but I love all the pageantry! ” i got to die a bit inside because come on, dressing up and being part of a club is not the same as being born into families whose generational power was all about crushing and enslaving other peoples…
So, no, they ALL look incredibly stupi dnad un-regal by wearing these STUPID costumes. They ALL do, not only Andrew, who shoudl be in jail,but ALL OF THEM.
Fully agree. This is absolutely ridiculous.
Its like toddlers playing dress up. The more crap they pile on the more childish and stupid they look.
Its causing the exact opposite of what they want to achieve.
Agree 100%. They look absolutely ridiculous.
Thank you, Moderatelywealthy. Well said. I too find it offensive when people say they love the pageantry without even thinking of the people on whose backs that pageantry was built.
Completely agree ModeratelyWealthy, these are just the British version of KKK robes as far as I am concerned. If you want to keep the whimsical history, enjoy ravens at the Tower of London, or hiring someone to tend to the country’s swans wearing an ornate jacket and hat (real job), but this is just white supremacy sanctioned by the church.
This. You cannot separate the two, and I’m so sick of people who try to justify the existence of these people by talking about history, or cultural importance, or tourism dollars. And the absolute worst is the religious justifications, which is everything wrong with organized religion.
Moderatelywealthy 100% no 10000000%. The pageantry looks so silly at first blush, but then to think about what it truly represents. It so gross.
Completely agree. It’s like when people have weddings at plantations, celebrating the antebellum look with no regardd for the history.
I spent the day in Liverpool, enjoying the Eurovision build up but also to avoid all obsequious BBC coverage of wall to wall Chubbly. Did switch on at breakfast to get news headlines to hear posh woman intone that KC has never put a foot wrong since becoming king, WTF so I switched right off. I am using this website and Mic Wright twitter for horrendous coverage of protester arrests(including Night Star volunteers wrongly arrested for hours for their usual act of handing out rape alarms to vulnerable women) to get Chubbly news sans fawning. Another bad decision from Chuckles to allow siblings to dress up whilst denying a two term veteran to wear military uniform. Just embarrassing, elitist and crass not charming and quaint!
They all look the king puppet on Sesame Street. Honestly this stuff looks like curtain samples + tree ornaments.
And Harry was the only one who didn’t look like an arse. It’s 2023. Put your “order of the” exclusionary secret society robes and hoods away, white supremacists, and get with the 21st century white power dress code. (See Tucker Carlson.)
Actually, just wearing a suit made PH look less ridiculous than the “working” royals with their fake medals, unearned military ranks, and secret club uniforms. It’s sort of ridiculous that they claim to serve the people but have all their signs of exclusion and secret societies that regular people can’t join.
I agree Equality, they are literally wearing the signs of exclusion.
Oh yes. Wearing “just a suit” was such a win for Harry on 100s of levels.
Those silly robes reminded me of Ralph Kramden and Ed Norton at their Order of the Moose meetings, or whatever they were. Just ridiculous.
But that’s the royal families problem. That’s all they have. They aren’t the smartest. That’s for sure. They aren’t the bravest. They don’t add anything to the world. So they have to rely on all these made up medals and clubs. Because that is the only thing that sets them apart from everyone else. That’s why they can’t take away Harry’s title. If they do that then everyone will realize that its not worth anything. So all their titles will be worthless also. Including the title of King.
Well said.
Agree with everyone above. Every time they do something like this to exclude Harry they end up just making him look modern and more relatable. Also I noticed the disgusting trend yesterday of everyone mentioning how Andrew wasn’t allowed to partake in anything in every Harry article, definitely trying to link them in people’s minds, as if Andrew wasn’t sidelined for being a predator and Harry left for mistreatment. It’s like treating someone who is arrested for embezzlement, and someone who quit for a better more well paid job at a less toxic environment as leaving a job for the same reasons.
Dee 2 that is a wonderful analogy, and I hope to use it in conversation with people who refuse to get it.
Fart Fingerer Andrew was heckled upon his arrival, while Harry turned up all smiles – meaning even the most bigoted Brittons aren’t fooled at all.
Disgraceful and shameless is what they all are. Also, those capes look so fugly..at least Harry looked fab in his Dior suit.
Yes! Those bloody capes! I did not watch the coronation, but have seen photos on a couple of sites. It was probably a blessing that Kate wore a cape. I’ve only seen the bottom part of the dress underneath the cape, and it looked like very average fabric, making it look cheap, even though it would have cost a bomb.
Dior posted about making Harry’s suit on instagram and whoa, let me tell ya the haters were all over that. They’re gonna cancel Dior Iike Bud Light. It was so ridiculous and comical.
Like they have ever owned Dior! I’m sure Dior will do just fine, like the House of Sussex!
And the story was Andrew could not be seen in public wearing those robes. So much for that. And I doubt Andrew will be evicted from his estate
I might agree if Royal Lodge wasn’t already falling down around Andy, and he doesn’t have the ££ to fix it. Pegs has the desire and the dough to refurbish so the real estate shuffle is going to happen.
Does Pegs really have refurbishment money though? We keep hearing about how much he gets from controlling the Dutchy, but I very much sense that while the number sounds impressive, these people are cash poor. It probably takes more money to maintain their land than what they generate. Hence, Charles, Andy, and seeking briefcases of cash from foreign oligarchs.
The Windsors looked miserable and ridiculous. The robes are pompous, fussy, and completely devalued by Andrew wearing them as well.
Party City costumes is what they looked like.
Haha party City got so much free advertising yesterday!
If we follow the tradition of naming things, then Harry was wearing the Morning Suit of Freedom.
Can anyone explain that red velvet toilet roll thingee they have below one shoulder?
The red used to be a hood and surcoat in times past; but it’s no longer used like that so its probably just part of the robe now.
The only (cosmetic) difference between these dusty colonizers dressing up in white supremacy LARPing and actually Nazis is HUGO BOSS!
I’m not sure where to put this but I found it so interesting where Anne was sat – between the Kents and gloucesters. Was she not higher up because that would have put her in frame with Andrew?
I think she was placed there because her feather blocked Harry from view. There is a photo showing her directly in front of him with her headpiece blocking him from view, not his view, but that of Charles from the stage…. Camilla probably did the seating arrangements, lol
Does anyone know why the Edinburghs got such prominent seating?Even with Harry aside they were in front of Anne too.
I think the seating order was working senior royals in the front row, non-royal dignitaries in the second row, non-working close royal relations in the third row, and less close royal relations in the 4th row.
Edward outranks Anne because they didn’t get rid of male primogeniture until around 10 years or so ago. So he and Sophie are placed ahead of her for these circus performances.
The York princesses are ahead of Edward. It would be in the order if Beatrice. Siena. Eugenie. August then her soon to be born child.
Edward and Sophie sat where Harry and Meghan should have been. Literally half of Charles’s family was missing. All this performative show of diversity, but the biggest symbol of diversity is his DIL and his grandchildren. What a fool Charles is to be ruled by his pettiness, William’s incandescent rage, and Camilla.
The york princesses aren’t working royals.
In the order of precedence for working royals, Edward and Sophie are immediately after William and Kate.
I was talking the line of succession not working royal family members if the working royal family members were truly put in order then james and Louise would not sit with their parents
I do think the special working category was meant to keep the sussexes off the balcony.
Ren Faire vibes. But minus any fun.
I’d just like to point out the irony that the giant silly medallion Andrew is wearing bears the motto of the Order of the Garter, “Honi soit qui mal y pense,” which basically means “shame on anyone who thinks ill of it.”
I think ill of any organization that would include and honor someone like Andrew. And it’s Andrew who should feel ashamed, though he obviously doesn’t and never will.
I personally adore the color green that Anne was wearing. As to her costume/ style of dress, as of that of her siblings: all I can say is WTF. I’ve experienced Willem-Alexander becoming king (and his mother reverting to princess), and now KC’s medieval, religious, expensive, authoritarian costume party. As a US citizen who believes that monarchies are inherently unequal and therefore better off being part of history, I really in retrospect appreciate WimLex’s more normal, low key affair. And I would now appreciate a bunch of countries becoming republics. Harry looked the best of the bunch, and it’s depressingly, infuriatingly clear what KC stands for. Paedrew is part of that. And peaceful protesters are not.
Yes l noticed that too Edward.and Karen where in de front row beside keen with Anne behind them., what de story there ?
But it was lovely to see Anne stop and have a quick chat with Harry, he was thrilled
Edward outranks Anne (13th vs 16th in line I think), but as noted above I don’t know why gloucesters were sitting next to Louise (15th) rather than Anne. Thought it was to keep her out of frame with Andrew. But really maybe it was so that her feather would block Harry. Could that really be??
William’s objection to Andrew being in the Garter Day procession was performative. He had no problem with Andrew being on the journey to Balmoral when the Queen was dying or the Christmas walk. Andrew has been loyal to family so of course he was allowed to be at the coronation in garter robe.
I wrote a longer post earlier, but it disappeared. The gist of it is Andrew is blameless in the eyes of the Royal Family. I mean, *all* he did was traffick and rape a minor repeatedly. Yet Andrew is a-okay, as far as the family is concerned.
But Harry’s crime is unforgivable. He married a biracial woman of Black heritage, had two children with her, thus appalling the Royals, the monarchists, random bigots, and the British media. Then H&M fled to America for their own safety. For that crime, they want Meghan and the kids dead, even if Harry is in the line of fire too.
The outfits they wore were must so bad .
They looked absolutely ridiculous.
Per Wikipedia, the Most Noble Order of the Garter is ‘an order of chivalry’. Because nothing quite personifies chivalry more than the lying rapist of a teenaged sex trafficking victim.
Well put, JaneBee.
Anne is the only one who looks good in all the robes and medals.
She has such a severe look, I’ve gotten used to her in uniform.
IMO, Anne would have been a natural as Queen, none of the sons of QE have the steel, or brains of Anne.
Sure, she may be the least awful of four pretty awful children. Doesn’t make her a good person. Doesn’t make her not think of herself as better than everyone else.
I too think Anne is the best choice of this lot, except of course Harry but the monarchy as a whole needs to be thrown out as the racist, classist pile of isht that it is. It’s feudal and that ceremony looked medieval as hell. Oh we drag this big stone over miles and put it under the seat of a chair so we can sit on it! Give this person coins and get a sword! (Penny rocked her sword role) Hold these 2 gold rods embedded with priceless gems at your hips in a vacant stare. Wear these wretched ermine robes – it all belongs in a museum of ancient history.
The best protest of the day was the person who hung a red sheet out their window with a line drawing of a guillotine, the French have it right.
It’s sad & pathetic that an alleged pedo rapist is being trotted out to support the king. He will be taken care of and supported by the taxpayers for the rest of his useless life. There are many starving children on salt island. Wouldn’t it make sense to use taxpayer’s money to help these vulnerable children (Early Years anyone?) so they can have a shot at a happy & productive life? That won’t happen, though. The taxes will keep going to Chuck, a billionaire, so he can harbor his criminal brother.
Is Edward similarly cursed with the small hands and sausage fingers that seem to be the hallmark of Windsor men?
I wonder what Andrew bargained in exchange for wearing the robes.
Well, well, well, white power continues to reign supreme in Little England! No pesky royals of color in any of the official photos. No Meghan to outshine them all! Whew! No surprise. They’ve been showing they ass for years, and reiterated their racism by declaring that Duchess Meghan isn’t “family”.
So glad she noped out of this dens of vipers. They can have their little racism-riddled island. Meghan is a better person than all the rest.
Two hideous parents, inside and out, made two lovely daughters in Eugenie & Beatrice. It’s really strange. I have a feeling both girls grew up with a sense of loyalty to each other and an intuitive independence from their parents.
Heard Randy Andy got booed by the crowds. LOL! Btw, they all look like idiots in their robes.
All they need to complete the look is KKK white hoods. My gosh what a ridiculous, self-aggrandizing, useless and white pageant. My only consolation is that they’ve made complete fools of themselves with this fakakta children’s dress-up party. SMH…
I think Harry is very fortunate that he didn’t wear all the robes and stuff and wore just a suit. The family looked like kids playing dress up for the worst cliche of a bad untalented theatre production of Shakespeare that has to blackmail the community into showing up. Everyone worldwide and even locally were very loud and thoroughly roasting the event esp the outfits. Harry got to bypass all that and in fact made the contrast between the buffoonery of dress up and being genuinely dignified stand out even more. It was very clear that even with all the regalia and symbolism if you are a clown you will look like a crown The weddings of this generation and even the queens jubilee didn’t seem as out of date as this coronation. It was so absurd and comical it to went back into interesting. Did this inspire any respect from casual viewers or even any but the most rabid royal watchers. .
The one job these people are supposed to be good at is the pomp and symbolism and they are failing hard. International journalists who have been excited for the weddings or the queen could hardly keep their laughter back. As much as my awareness of the clownery of this family affects my image of them I also knew that how they did the period where they had will and Kate’s wedding followed by the jubilee and olympics was immensely effective propaganda worldwide but this was really bad and if they can’t even do this right what is the point of them and there role. They made Britain look small and pathetic rather than grand and historical.
I never thought the monarchy would be abolished in my lifetime. Diminished sure but not fully abolished but this is giving me doubts. Too many ppl both in Britain and worldwide want access to the power and prestige the crown symbolizes. Anytime someone accepts an OBE they help strengthen its power. But now I truly believe it’s more possible than it was on Fri.
Hi Susie. That’s a compelling analysis. May I asked where you’re based? The BRF seems to be riding high on a coronation wave here in the UK. W&K were pushed out today to shake hands and smile at parties, where they seemed incredibly welcome. I was hoping for more criticism, personally, because of the economic crisis, but it seems the British public are enjoying the chance for a bank holiday knees-up & a royal spectacle. Bread and circuses. The BRF and tabloid press are flogging this moment, particularly for W&K, because they see the writing on the wall if this doesn’t play out right in the long term. Harry was pure modernity in his suit, his demeanour, his happiness. The contrast was stark.
The key takeaway for me is the next generation needs to do military services. If Edward did his time it would be easier to get rid of Andrew. The only 2 people to really do military service that’s wearing a uniform is Andrew and Prince Micheal of Kent. I could be missing the others. Charles wasn’t in that long.
That has to be one of the reasons Andrew was invited everywhere by his mother. He actually put in time. Also it’s telling that Charles didn’t hold him back like William laziness held back harry. Charles didn’t through a fit about Andrew doing press, events, or anything else. He didn’t belittle Edward-eventhough he tried to steal the Duke of Edinburgh title. I write this as a bash to William.
I would not be surprised if Andrew is quietly reintegrated into the life, the Wales has not stepped up. Four senior royals, including Andrew are no longer doing duties and that means there are lots to be done.
The excuse will bring him back, some in the media are saying that Charles should have accepted the Sussexes offer of half in/out.
But that ship has sailed and thankfully they are out of that toxic environment.
I wonder if Anne was subtly advocating for that in her interview as well, when she was asked about the slimmed-down monarchy. None of the sibs have a problem with Andrew. Agree with you @WellWisher Maybe that will be their argument for a relaunching Andrew: logistics? Ugh.