Prince Andrew got to wear his Order of the Garter robe & regalia at the Chubbly

King Charles’s siblings were all in attendance at the coronation with their spouses and children. Prince Edward, the new Duke of Edinburgh, was there with his wife Sophie and their two children. Princess Anne was there with her husband and her two adult kids. And Prince Andrew was there with his daughters and their husbands. Andrew really did arrive with Beatrice, Eugenie, Edo and Jack as well – Andrew walked in first, trailed by his daughters, who were trailed by Prince Harry. Interesting staging.

It’s also interesting because all of Charles’s siblings were allowed to wear the regalia of their honorary orders of chivalry. Princess Anne wore the rich, green velvet cape of the Order of the Thistle. Both Edward and Andrew wore their navy velvet robes from the Order of the Garter. While Charles and William reportedly wanted Andrew to avoid appearing publicly on Garter Day, they appear to be just fine with Andrew wearing his Garter robe for this state event. Andrew has not been removed from the Order of the Garter, he has not been made to withdraw. The Order of the Garter is a big deal and Andrew is still a credibly accused rapist and human trafficker who was best-friends with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Also: Andrew and Edward got to wear all of their finery and regalia, meanwhile actual combat veteran Prince Harry was apparently asked by the palace to simply wear a suit. He reportedly did not argue about it – he knows that all of this makes his father look like a f–king a–hole.