Carole & Michael Middleton, plus Pippa & James, also attended the coronation

At the end of the day, the Middleton clan did attend King Charles’s coronation, but it looks like Kate’s siblings were told that they could not bring their spouses. Add to that, it didn’t feel like the Middletons got too much attention or much attention at all during the broadcasts I watched. Carole and Michael Middleton arrived together, and Pippa and James Middleton were alongside their parents. No James Matthews, no Alizee.
I was also fascinated to see how the chaotic dress code dictates played out among the non-royal guests and even the royal guests. Days before the Chubbly, I wondered aloud if most women would simply dress like they were attending a royal wedding, and that’s basically what happened. A lot of women seemed to even be cosplaying Kate’s default style: severe coatdresses, cloth headpieces and some of their best jewelry. Carole looked like she was cosplaying Kate’s Easter outfit. Pippa looked like she was cosplaying Kate too. But as I said, that was the prevailing style among guests. There was so much confusion about what the dress code really meant.
Anyway, I’m curious what will happen to the Middletons in this new era, the Carolean Era. That’s what we’re supposed to call Charles’s reign, the Carolean Era. I’m not making that up. Charles and Camilla are not fans of the Middletons, and now we know that the Middletons are too broke-ass to fight back. It will get interesting.
Good lord Carols face looks puffy. Has she been crying because she knows the end is near? Glad little to no attention was paid.
She is one homely woman, full of herself and unbearable to watch. One photo, she is in a coach with a big red hat and redcoat. Dreadful photo. He looks nice if not embarrassed. Too much filler. Her hair needs styling.
Me too, but I could hear the pearl clutching and screams of “but she’s not a member of our aristocrat set” from Cornwall lol
Spot on. Camilla shows that she can play the long game, whether it is necessary or not. She has established that a mistress can be “queen”. the right nudge and wink; Kate can be replaced, by a competent aristocrat; although it is up to Rose. All the secrets are out. Advantage – Camilla….
Carole should think twice, rather than help run off the Sussexes via leaking.
Carol seems to have had plastic surgery when she was real young. It hasn’t aged with her. Whatever she did is giving her a mask look. I would bet if she left her face alone she would’ve looked great. Also drinking alcohol puffs her up. we saw it at ascot.
I think they are wearing some of kates old clothes. Is this because they really are broke and can’t afford their own. Pippa outfit looks like kates from Harry and Megan’s wedding. Carols looks like an old easter outfit. This is just sad.
Pippa’s aging better than Kate. Maybe because she’s actually happy? Kept her buccal fat and has rounder features? Isn’t evil inside? Hmm.
Thought she looked older than K in some photos while in others she almost looked like CarolE’s younger sister.
My first thought when I saw Pippa was “now there is the smile of a woman who is actually happy.” She has a happy marriage, she’s wealthy, has three healthy children, recently finished a graduate degree… she has a great life, and it makes her happy. It shows in her smile.
My second thought was “is she wearing that ugly yellow coat dress that Kate wore a few years ago? And did she borrow Kate’s yellow hat as well?” They’re not Kate’s, but look so similar. Not a fan of either the coat dress or the hat, personally.
But ah well. Pippa looks far happier than Kate, even though Kate’s outfit probably costs ten times more than Pippa’s.
Pippa looks, by FAR, the healthiest and happiest of any member of that family.
Pippa “looks/seems” happy and seems to have a happy marriage but honestly we don’t know if any of that is true at all. For all we know, she too might be miserable but just better at hiding it. Her husband’s family are reportedly sneaky soi I would not be surprised if they keep her on a very short leash telling her what she should and shouldn’t do and pretty much treating her like sticky gum on their shoes. Pippa is equally as big a gold digger as her sister and the Matthew Moderately wealthy family are not blind. If we here know that she married him as a last resort because she couldn’t get an aristo man, trust that they all know. To me, they are all freakish people that thought they were above Meghan and ALL treated Meghan horribly just because they are white and are related to KKKHate. Pippa horrible treatment of Meghan at her (Pippa) wedding will never be forgiven and that guy their brother keeps talking trash on twitter so no they all are horrible people those Middletonedeafs. The father is the only one that has never engaged in this bad behavior but the rest of them are just garbage.
I thought that dress looked familiar as well, Roop. Seeing the length confirmed to me that it was lent to her by her sister as it would have been knee-length on Kate.
They both look like they’re wearing dresses from Kate’s wardrobe.
The dresses are so incredibly boring, and they look just ok. What’s striking is that the dresses really make their chests look so flat – they both have the money for a proper lingerie fitting SMH.
It’s the match-match jewelry for me. It just bugs me they think they have to match earrings with neckaces. Like my 5 year old granddaughter’s set from Target.
I like Pippa hat though.
I loathe Caroles. Those headbands need to be buried never to see the light of day again.
I love her potato chips hat!
Pippa’s hat reminds me I need a new bag of crisps
Maybe deliberate; not to stand out….
Pippa’s dress reminds me of the yellow one Kate wore for Louis’ first balcony appearance. It’s not the same one but it’s close.
I think one of the things that was a little off putting about the coronation was the idea that the next one is for William and Kate and when Charles is dead. Like…..it felt almost predatory to me, having the Middletons there. I dunno how to describe it. The feeling wouldn’t have been the same for QEII because she was so young and had a long reign in front of her.
I think that feeling can be attributed to the fact that there has always been a predatory element to the relationship, at least from Kate’s side of the family. Ma Middleton and clan have always kept their eyes on the prize even to Kate’s detriment.
And now the prize is so close they can almost touch it. I’m sure they considered this a dress rehearsal.
It reminds me of the one she wore to Meghan and Harry’s wedding, except THIS one is actually primrose yellow and not white. LOL
Charles might not have liked the Middletons in the beginning, but I think now they are actually quite close. And if not close at least friendly. I think them being there for the coronation is a sign of this. Let’s remember that this is Charles coronation. He would have been justified not to invite them, especially since actual family wasn’t invited either. And yet they were there. He wanted them there.
I doubt Charles is close to the middletons. Camilla made it clear her family would be front and center
1. Camilla has nothing to do with this conversation.
2. Again: if Charles truly despised them and didn’t want them there, they wouldn’t have been. Him and the middletons are on good terms.
I dunno.Tessa, this lot where seated not far behind Harry, l thought they would be at the exit door. But no they where there ‘to support Kate’ , what a strange questionable headline from the DM ?
@Chloe – I don’t think Charles has the total control you think he has. Given average life spans, there is a decent chance he dies before Cam, and if he does, her fate is completely in Will’s hands. Will gets everything, so Chuckles may have to somewhat play nice if he wants his dirty little secret taken care of later.
@Tessa Agree – it’s pretty obvious that Camilla has huge power regarding Charles’ decision making. What Camilla wants, Camilla gets…
He invited them but not their spouses so it looks like bare minimum politeness was given to the family of the current spouse of the heir. But Charles does not like the Middletons and he will not do more than he needs to. As king he can do whatever he wants and like his mother before him, he has ultimate power until his death. He is not going to worry about what happens after his death any more than the Queen did, e.g. Andrew, last W and K etc.
Agreed Nic919. The spouses not along is a telling sign indeed. Adn as for Cams, she better play nice because once Chuck is gone she will have to answer to Wills and kate.
Chuck might not be on warm speaking terms with the Middleton family, but he is for sure very grateful to them for understanding the workings of the game.
The Middletons’ attendance at the Coronation is absolutely paramount to Kate never yammer about Bullyiam’s philandering. They’re the ones constantly reminding Catherine a Crown is worth sacrificing love: the Middletons are key to the continuation and implementation of this post Diana consensus.
Correction: # never yammering #
As for Camilla, she stands as the new Ann Boleyn, for she has successfully enhanced, ennobled and legitimized the tart / mistress / courtesan into queen.
It took 500 years for a Machiavellian hustler to duplicate the Boleyn feat. The Boleyns = the Middletons?
This constant comparison to the Boleyns and Anne is truly distasteful and grating on my nerves.
Many historians have shown they were not as malignant as they were reported to be by contemporaries who wanted to embellish their own images.
I would rather the comparison be made to the Howard family, who later pushed Katherine Howard front and center for more/to conserve power.
One should also consider the fact the power dynamics of back then and today are much different. Henry had absolute control over Anne and his subjects. She may have wielded influence but ultimately, he made his decisions on his own.
Today, Camilla is not just exercising influence. She’s making decisions in the shadows and Charles enforces them.
England was catholic, until Ann Boleyn convinced Henry 8th to turn to protestantism. Such a religious revolution taking place at her instigation in the entire kingdom, testifies to the stranglehold of the Boleyns and the scheming power of Ann.
Since Camilla is “making decisions in the shadows and Charles enforces them, my analogy with Ann/king Henry is unambiguously corroborated by your own argument.
@Bellaluna – maybe the emphasis on the Boleyns is misplaced, but not as far off as you are making it sound. I mean, Anne Boleyn was also a Howard.
Inviting them does not mean they are close.
Exactly.
Look, Pips giving us actual,”Primrose Yellow”! I haven’t seen too many photos from the event so far, but I think she looks great. Carole looks like she’s cosplaying Kate with…mixed results.
Carole looks awful. I don’t understand a grown woman wearing that huge headband — it’s so childish, especially compared to her dowdy dress that looks like a zip up housecoat.
those headbands should be banned for anyone over the age of 5
I also thought, ‘primrose yellow!’, for real this time! And I think those tacky zip up the front housecoat/coatdress thingies are cheap looking. And you know she’ll never wear this again.
The headband! What company offers a range accommodating such a plus sized band?
Yes she does look bad. She also has no shoe game like her daughter.
That was my thought too @jay. That this is actually primrose yellow. Not that eggshell white cream that Kate wore to Meghan’s wedding. This is the kind of petty sartorial reminders these people get out of bed for.
CarolE’s make-up looks very similar to K’s. I wonder if they had the same make-up artist.
I won’t be surprised since they seem to be sharing the same clothes.
Carole and Pippa have previous of raiding kHate tax payer funded wardrobe – they get freebies from designers (esp Carole – remember that time she turned up at Ascot in the exact same pink dress that kHate wore to an engagement a few weeks previously).
and jewellery, but God Carole is v common looking isn’t she !
Best jewelry???? I have better than what many are wearing.
I’m not into body shaming, and usually avoid talking about someone’s dress size. But In all seriousness, are Kate and Pippa in a race to be the thinnest Middleton? Some of those pictures of Pippa show her to be alarmingly thin. Look at her chest in the picture of her and James.
This is what happens to athletic women (or any woman, really) as they age. You lose that subcutaneous fat & your thinness is all the more apparent. Nobody will look youthful forever, nor should they.
Pippa is an athlete. She looks like she works out, not like she starves herself.
Omg CarolE does Kate’s signature side pose for the camera! How hilarious!
My only gripe re the commentary is all the royals followed the actual dress code and cold rainy London means a coat. They’re not following Kate, that’s for sure. Just the actual dress code. The number of wrirdos demanding why no tiaras clearly don’t get dress codes.. The only tacky one was kkkate
Not to be argumentative, but it’s pretty warm in London right now. It rained a lot yesterday but it was quite hot so it was super humid. I was unbearably hot and sweaty all day and was in just a tank top. Even walking home at midnight, I was still in just a tank top it was that warm out. I almost feel sorry for them in those thick outfits with capes in the humidity. Or I least I would if they were not such awful people.
I think they will have been pretty pissed off not to get plus ones.
Carol has had work done and jfc it is not good. Life lesson: don’t go to a plastic surgeon who accepts payment in party pieces.
Alice – that is fab! So funny. I’m cooking up a storm here for friends coming over later – these c’ber mini breaks between bits of oven activity are the only things keeping me sane.
Pippa looks great! The color suits her. She is aging better than Kate. James looks quite handsom. Pa Middleton is a handsome man also. Louis favors him. Ma Middleton looks ridiculous. She is far too old for that ridiculous headband.
Agree. I thought Pippa looked nice. She looks all round healthier and happier than her sister.
@sparrow…I agree. Honestly, Pippa is much more suited to be a future Queen consort. She went back and got a degree and can actually bring something to the table to early childhood development and charities if she was in Kates position. She also seems to have more of a personality. I don’t believe Kate and Pippa are as close as they once were. Pippa is rightfully busy focusing on her family, and Kate deep down is probably envious that Pippa has a husband who respects her and loves her. Pippa has the life Kate wishes she had.
I think not inviting the spouses was pretty crummy. I haven’t checked yet and probably won’t, but did Cam’s kids bring their spouses? I would think yes, particularly as their own offspring were part of the shindig.
@Beanie I agree it was odd not inviting her siblings spouses. This just leads me to believe that there really is a deep fracture in Willy and Kates marriage. Surely, as the future king Willy could have got two invitations for them if he wanted to…but he didn’t. Kate may or may not have asked. If she did Willy probably had a tantrum, and if she didn’t she probably either didn’t care enough to or knew the answer would be “no” anyway.
Pippa was the best dressed Middleton woman yesterday and she looks her age. Carol(e) looked like sh!t, that thing on her head did nothing for her.
Its not a surprise that kHates parents and siblings were there – they couldn’t really say no considering how many of the Parker-Bowles and Shand family were there. It is interesting that that James and Alizee wasn’t there – usually they are there as well.
It’s interesting the attitude coming off the Wails yesterday – from lategate to William’s prissy oath recital to his father and they way he literally chucked that long gold scarf thing over his father’s head. Their attitude to the lead up was different to how it was on the day and it had nothing to do with Harry being there as neither even looked at him. Sh!t went down prior to them arriving at the Abbey – it was written all over their faces. kHate’s face was like thunder and he was ignoring her and everyone around him.
It will be interesting to see what stories get leaked to the press about them soon – a distraction is needed over the heavy handed of the police yesterday and the spiralling costs of it.
If the Wails thought they could rain of Chuck and Cams parade then they have another thing coming – the Middletons are the prime target, they’re broke and can’t sell their business.
Agree. Their being late probably meant a very uncomfortable car ride both to & from the Abbey.
Am I the only one who thinks it’s really bizarre that Kate’s siblings weren’t allowed to bring their spouses? I have never heard of any kind of formal event, much less participated in one, where invitations did not include partners. Awkward to say the least.
You’re not alone, I thought the same thing .
It is bizarre. And very telling.
Putting aside Kate’s unpleasantness for a second, it’s also absurd. Kate is the future Queen: surely they could have found two spots for her sibling’s spouses?
It goes on par with the absurd and frankly comical balcony photo.
Say what you want about her, but the Queen (E II) always made sure to be surrounded by her family, no matter how strained her relationship with them was. Charles has only picked up tbe absurdities and the arrogance from her, not the sense of duty and dignity.
The road ahead will be bumpy indeed for Chucks.
It seems to me that Charles really doesn’t consider the extended family as “his family”, they are the late queens family but not necessarily his, does that make sense?
The fact that Camilla’s two ladies in waiting were on the balcony was kind of strange. One’s her sister but still. They’re not working royals. The pages were cute and I’m glad they were up there. It was the first time george seemed to have fun up there. Bc he was with kids his age. The wales kids would prob love to have their other cousins up there with them. The public would love it. However Charles and cam say no. But overall, it was not limited to working royals just saying. So it’s just selective to who they want.
The whole wedding party got to be on the balcony. Cam’s bridesmaids and their little page boys.
The fact that the Middleton sibs did not get plus ones feels like the invitations may have been begrudgingly given. Yes, they can come, but only immediate family. But as I said earlier, I think the “they are there to support Kate” reason being trotted out is truly because Will doesn’t hang with her during the after events, and it’s obvious that she has no one else to talk to in that family, so she needs her own nearby.
They couldn’t find a spot for Harry’s spouse either.
But some of the spouses of Charles’s cousins who he does seem to have a relationship with didn’t get an invite either.
It was sending a message. Basically bare minimum civility extended to Kate’s family. Don’t expect an earldom in Charles’s lifetime even if the Parker Bowles son gets one.
Michael Middleton’s expressions always make me laugh. He looks like he’s putting up with this nonsense to make his daughters or wife happy, but he’d rather be at home watching football in comfortable clothes or working in his garden.
In the NLs, the queen (or king) reaches “retirement age,” abdicates, reverts to being a princess or prince, and the next generation takes their place. In Britain the queen or king dies and then the next in line is the monarch: that is a grim reality. This has consequences on the next in line: potentially there is a bit of joy when your parent dies, and your spouse gets elevated into the spotlight. Right now, QCC is having her time in the sun. However, presuming they remain married, Keen and her birth family are next in line. KC has to be publicly polite to them, because this family will have a say in his and/or Camz later years.
Thing is, I don’t think they’ve shown particular courtesy to the Midds. For all the talking about extended families blending etc, that only seems to be true for Camilla’s family members (including her ex husband, which is frankly utterly bizarre). The Middletons are the grandparents of the future king, they are just as important as the sister of the current queen, or the grandchildren from her former husband.
Like Alice in wonderland would say, curioser and curioser
The Middletons have no say with anything relating to Charles and he will set up Camilla so that she is protected. Perhaps William might be difficult with Camilla, but Kate’s family is entirely irrelevant to anything dealing with Camilla. She is queen now and would be dowager Queen if she outlives Charles. Carole is nothing status wise and the British establishment will make sure she knows that.
I’ve said it before, Kate dresses like her mother. There was no reason for the siblings to invited to the coronation.
Outside of the European royals, Alizee’s fashion was the only one I was interested in.
What are you talking about? Alizee wasn’t there.
She’s talking about how Alizee’s outfit was one she was looking forward to seeing. Except it didn’t happen.
I was looking forward to seeing Alizee too. I still remember that chic checked pantsuit she wore to one of those Christmas concerts a few years ago.
Alizee is quite chic and a bit boho. It would have been great to see what she would wear because I’m certain it would not be a coat dress and a Pringles hat. I bet she would have worn something similar to Rose Hanbury.
Alizee dress she wore at Wimbledon a few years ago was very inappropriate
I must have missed that dress at Wimbledon, but I do recall Alizee seems to like deep vee necklines which would have been refreshingly scandalous at this very dour event.
I didn’t love the hat, but I thought Pippa looked nice. Carol had… a different face than usual.
It reminded me of Kate’s giant potato chip hat.
Pippa probably drinks and smokes a lot less and gets more sleep than Kate does too.
Agree. Kate should’ve aimed for Pippa’s lifestyle – wealthy and comfortable, doing what she wants at her own leisurely pace. Does Kate really smoke?
I believe both Kate and Camilla are smokers.
That’s one hell of a commitment to killing an appetite. And also a great stress reliever, of course. I can see Camilla being a smoker; she’s of that age when it was just about still in fashion. Perhaps this is why she and Kate seem to gravitate towards each other at functions, like two gossips who regularly meet round the back at the bin store for a crafty fag while Charles isn’t looking.
That color is terrible on Pippa-totally washes her out. She looks like she’s wearing a potato chip on her head. I like the color of Carole’s dress but it’s a little “look at me” for someone who’s not actually integral to the ceremony. Carole is overdoing the filler. I think not inviting the spouses is a definite f-u.
Her face looks like Kermit the frog!
I found the choice of colour by Pippa and James to be interesting. Yellow is the colour of the British republican movement and protesters were wearing it in full force yesterday. If Meghan had attended and worn yellow, she would have been *massively* dragged for it by the BM rota rats.
CarolE just looks incredibly dowdy.
I noticed they both had pale yellow but didn’t connect the dots there!
LOL, Carole and Pippa are totally cosplaying Kate. I had to google to check if Pippa was in fact borrowing one of Kate’s hats. Google [Kate Pringle hat] and you’ll find she wore a similar one to Zara’s wedding, and another to Harry’s wedding and 2019 Trooping of the Colour (yup, Kate has two of these pale yellow/beige Potato Chip hats 🙄.) Pippa’s outfit is very similar to Kate’s Trooping outfit. Pippa’s is less flat and less literally potato-chip-like, contouring to the head more.
The women dressed like 1940″s stewardesses and the men looked old and frumpy, not just the Middletons.
Carole is cosplaying her daughter- right down to the sapphire set. Pippa looks good.
My thoughts on this lot are varied. I see is a back-stabbing clan, riddled with self-satisfaction. I see the Middleton eye bags and jowls. And I can never unsee the image of Carole stroking William’s hair as he relaxed on her lap (curtesy of Tatler).
What hair???
I know! That could be why W’s like he is now – she lovingly stroked it all away. From memory, this was one of the statements Tatler had to retract.
(I’m surely going to Hell for this.) The sparkles on the the Carole’s dress immediately made me think of Monica Lewinsky.
Gah! I think those were just raindrops on the camera lens, or at least caught by the camera lens. How your mind works!
Why were the Middleton’s even invited? It’s not Kate’s coronation.
I think the “not inviting spouses” was to save space. I noticed that the cousins’ children (for example the Earl of St. Andrews (Duke of Kent’s heir) and the Earl of Ulster (Duke of Gloucester’s heir) and his sisters Lady Davina Lewis and Lady Rose Gilman were unaccompanied by spouses (of course Lady Davina is divorced, but there was no “plus one” option for any of these more minor royal connections.
It also appears (from what I can see) that Camilla’s children were also unaccompanied by their spouses. So I don’t think the Middleton siblings spouses lack of an invite was a snug. More a case of “not enough seats!”
Tom is divorced. Laura is married I am not sure if her husband attended
I’ll buy that Jill Biden and Finnegan deliberately chose to dress in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. Did Carole and Pippa do the same or is it just coincidence?
George and Louis look just like Michael Middleton
What the fluff is going on with Carol(e)’s face? She looks like it’s been pumped up with jello!
No one mentions the forgotten brother, James Middleton. As far as I can see, he inherited the best looks in the family. He’s a very handsome man.
RNot, I’m gonna say coincidence. The only cause they’re concerned with is their own. Obviously.
I think Carole probably got some fillers before the coronation. Pippa on the other hand who hasn’t used Botox this far may have started, she does look good here I think though. I was pretty floored that it was reported the Middleton’s were at the smallish family lunch after the coronation.