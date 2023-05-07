Who was the best-dressed European royal at King Charles’s coronation?

Here are some photos of the (arguably) more glamorous European royals who came to London for the coronation. At QEII’s coronation, visiting European royals were decked out in their tiaras, crowns and all of their finery. At Charles’s coronation, most royals opted for business-dressy looks, appropriate for a wedding of someone you don’t know very well. I still believe that Camilla’s insecurities dictated the dress code: Camilla wanted to be the fanciest one there and she didn’t want all of these attractive, younger and charismatic queens and princesses outshining her as they dripped in diamonds.
Speaking of, Spain’s Queen Letizia wore a bespoke Carolina Herrera suit paired with Magrit heels, a Babel headpiece and big diamond earrings. I like it because it feels like Letizia is both cosplaying and parodying the Windsors with this ensemble. Kate would wear this and she would make it look unbelievably dowdy.
Denmark’s Crown Princess Mary was my vote for best-dressed visiting royal. Mary wore a Soren Le Schmidt coatdress, paired with Gianvito Rossi 105 pumps. Stunning. The shade of royal purple, the cut of her dress, the pop of turquoise on her brooch and earrings. She looked regal and beautiful. Kitty wishes.
Monaco’s Princess Charlene was arguably the worst-dressed royal woman. I feel bad for saying it, but the suit is dowdy as f–k and those pale tights make her look like a nurse.
Jordan’s Queen Rania (not European, but glam) also dimmed her light for the coronation. She elevated a somewhat bad Tamara Ralph design, but she couldn’t save it! At least she looks gorgeous no matter what she wears.
Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria went to the Chubbly with her father, King Carl Gustav. Her ensemble felt very “Kate” to me.
Queen Maxima wore Jan Taminiau. I actually love this dress? Maybe the best white dress of the day.
Mary looked great, but how could anyone seated behind her see anything through that giant hat she was wearing?
Mary isn’t wearing a giant hat… do you mean Maxima?
Maxima is best dressed and she is the only royal wife who is not thirsty for attention. She seems to genuinely love her husband and work.
Mary is way too thirsty for me and her husband looks like William most of the time ( not look wise) but hate being royal. Mary and kate look very thirsty for the crown atleast mary work.
Queen rania got new face . I know many in this blog love her but she is worst than Windsor. She openly goes after blogger who report on her dress cost because jordan got most of their money from american aid. Rania seems to take most of those for designer clothes.
Her future daughter in law is seems have relationship and very close drunken shenanigans with males. But jordan royals have scrubbed it from net like katie and her flashing .
Fat Albert is always messy and Charlene is really trapped in that marriage.
I always felt that when brf goes all these european monarchy might go as well. Because brf is very entangled in all branches of uk government. Legally and politically getting rid of them is hard ( not impossible) if uk public manage to do that rest of these Scandinavia monarchy are in danger and so does spain.
In general safe monarchy are thai , Luxembourg, monaco, Liechtenstein.
The BRF is not entangled in “all branches of UK government.” Charles has a ceremonial role to play, which he does. None of the rest of them have any influence whatsoever.
Yeah I agree Rania has had work done over the years and I don’t think she’s all the popular with Jordanians. Interesting gossip about the future daughter in law (who is related to MSB via her mother) who they are trying to present as pure as snow – what the gossip on the Crown Prince? He’s easy on the eyes but doesn’t strike me as being very bright.
Which crown prince ?? Denmark?? Or jordan?? Denmark doesnt like being royal and cheated on mary openly but mary was too thirsty to leave him. He is close with his brother though.
Jordan prince marrying for money and its arrange marriage. His fiance is not virgin it seems and we know how those world operate. She is saudi and has some white mixed. She seems to be huge party girl.
I wonder rania is going to feel about good looking daughter in law to compete . Jordan royal is secure via her saudi money but many in jordan doesnt like the new coming bride because of saudi elite and white adjacent. They rather prefer prince marrying native jordan.
@Mirror – the Jordan CP. Interesting tea there – the Jordanian royal dramas do seem to make the WIndsor drama look like cheap TV by comparison.
I saw photo’s of the future Jordanian crown princess at Princess Iman’s wedding and she an attractive girl but not as attractive as Rania or Iman are (at least to me). She reminds me of kHate back in the day. The fact that she wore bright yellow to Princes Iman’s wedding told me all I needed to know about her – she’s another kHate Middleton.
Ebs oh please they are involved very much in their government. There are many letters shows they openly meddled in Australia . They also used status quo to shield them from certain law. They are involved in many money laundering business with tories knowledge.
Loved that Princess Mary wore a designer from her country – that’s what you should do as a Royal, ar least be a good ambassador to the national fashion & creative industry.
Queen Rania would look stunning in a garbage bag, she’s naturally elegant and regal (Kate should study her posture).
Queen Maxima was a perfect example of classy and event-appropriate, but not boring or dowdy. She’s very good at picking designs that are flattering for her frame.
Queen Maxima is a precious unicorn. I don’t think there’s a color or hue made by gods or man that she has ever looked bad in. She just looks fabulous in *anything*.
Sorry, yes, Spain’s Queen Letizia was the large hatted one. Can someone who knows explain this to me? Why is it not considered rude to wear a giant hat to a seated event, how is she not blocking the view?
I mean would’t you get shouted at if you wore that to a movie theater, or are we going with the, “well tall people block your view, and they aren’t being rude” reasoning.
Or is it all just my fault for being 5’5”
I’m 4’10” and I think it’s time we start lopping off hats and parading through the streets with them impaled on pikes, dammit!
Honestly, yeah I agree about the big hats. The person behind can’t see! It is rude but it’s so common. People are always wearing these giants hats and it’s just accepted.
The worst is Princess Anne and her military top hat that blocks people sitting behind her.
This reminds me of many many years ago (1960s) in the UK when people dressed up and wore hats to the cinema. I was behind the lady in a very tall hat (I am 5’2″) and I politely asked her to take it off. She was most gracious and removed it, but her hair was in what was known as a beehive, i.e. back combed and teased into a high mound about 5 inches high! Still, it wasn’t as bad as the hat
5’4 here and I say off with their hats!!! I could not agree more.
Doesn’t matter about the hats on anyone as virtually all Cathedrals in UK have tv screens high on pillars all around the Cathedrals. And frankly you see far better looking at those (which can also give close-ups) than straining to see from afar.
I’m 4’10” as well. Any sit-down event is a pain in the neck. Literally.
I think you’re referring to Letizia.
Maxima for the win. Jan Taminiau’s work is sublime. I’ve seen his work up close. Also Max is 5’10” so can pull off anything.
PLUS – check out the rock (I think from Stuart collection) at her waist. You have to have a ton of jewels to just be able to have a huge stone casually placed as a stomacher.
No one really wow’d me but if I had to choose from what was there then my vote for best dressed is Denmark Mary.
Maybe no one was especially enthused by this event and phoned in the outfits much like KC and The Side Piece phoned in their attendance and participation.
I wonder how many of the men earned any of those medals and weren’t just given them for being born.
I don’t think Charlene is wearing tights. Her legs are just pale.
I know this is a mean thing to say but: she still looks sick to me
Me too. Even that peek of her knee. Everything is off about her.
She looks miserable as usual. Her suit dress is really doing her a disservice, how can you make such a beautiful woman look dowdy and boxy?
Charlene is once again giving off hostage vibes. Albert looks very smug. Of all of these unnecessary European royal houses, Monaco’s is the most unnecessary of all.
she looks to have put on a fair bit of weight likely related to the medications they are pumping her full of to keep her in line — she just looks so devoid of life in these photos.
Note** nurses haven’t worn stockings for decades now 🙂
@Chloe- I totally agree that Charlene does NOT look well. She looks physically sick, her face looks very puffy, which makes me wonder if its being caused by medication.
and I can’t help but be kind of surprised at her hair situation. It seems her (natural?) brown hair has grown out quite a bit with only the tips showing the blond that her (dyed?) hair had been previously. It just seems like a very undone look for a coronation. Although really, considering her overall look and demeanor, her hair is probably the least of things she has to deal with right now.
Yeah, that’s the color of her bare legs.
Yeah, she’s just that pale. Look at her hands, they’re the same color as her legs.
Mary and Maxima have to be my favorites. And I actually like Queen Rania’s dress, if only it didn’t have the turtle neck thing going on. Now as of women overall i think Lady Louise might have been my favorite. She did look lovely even if the dress was a bit … old ( i can see keen wear the same thing and she is twice lady louise age)
I’m curious, in what way was L’s dress “old”? It has sold out so I imagine the designer is cock-a-hoop.
I thought the queen of Thailand looked the best. Too bad there’s not a picture of her here.
Tbf, the title of the post specified that they were talking about European royals. But I agree: my pick for best-dressed royal overall was the queen of Lesotho. I thought the swoopy boat-neck of her dress was LOADS more flattering than a lot of the flat-fronted 80s styles (like the one on the queen of Belgium).
Neither is there a pic of Norway’s Mette Marit. I think she was very cute in her light pink outfit.
Queen Letizia, followed by CP Mary and Victoria for me. It’s Kate copying Victoria constantly not the other way around byt Victoria’s clothes always look better due to high quality fabric (as in this case too) ,better tailoring and 0verall, propriety.
IMO the best dressed from head to toe was crown princess Mary.
Queen Letizia’s outfit was OK but the hat looks like she is wearing a lampshade.
As for Charlene of Monaco, I think that’s the worst I’ve seen her look, ever. She’s a beautiful woman with a lovely figure but her outfit makes her look dowdy and washed out.
Charlene has very wide swimmers shoulders and whoever dressed her doesn’t know what flatters her. Her head looks out of proportion to her body-too small. I agree that whatever meds she’s on are probably causing weight gain.
Rumor going around Europe (I think started in an Italian online outlet) that Charlene is pregnant. I would have believe it based on the flowy blue pantsuit with drape she wore the night before, but can’t see it here. I initially thought, perhaps she is on steroids for whatever health issue she is having. This is how I look when I have to go on a course of steroids.
I think Letizia is my favorite. Objectively I don’t like the dress but she pulls it off and it’s a great color on her. Mary also looked great.
I came to this story first because I love the fashion talk. But what stands out to me is how miserable everyone looks for what is supposed to be a celebration.
Anyway, Letizia looks fantastic. The colour is divine on her. Maxima takes second. And I round it up with Mary. Though muted, the ensemble was flawless.
I agree with you Queen Letizia, was my favorite look head to shoes. Carolina Herrara is one of my favorites and designed the dress and clutch for her; with that said, I’m not really a fan of the dress. QL can wear a paper bag and look good because she not only has a great figure, but she also knows how to carry herself (no slouching, seated properly with ankles crossed, etc).
@em, Absolutely agree, Letizia for the win! I also love her hat, a striking style that she can carry off. Besides, I’d rather be wearing a lampshade than a potato chip on my head!
Maxima, my second choice from these photos, was probably drooling over Letizia’s hat. She was the only other Royal there that could have pulled off that hat. Except, Maxima would have blinged it out and glued on sequins, feathers and part of the vast Dutch jewelry collection!
My third choice would go to a royal not pictured here, probably the Queen of Thailand. Sticking with the European Royals, I wasn’t too excited about the outfits any of the others pictured here wore. CP Mary’s style is just too safe. I usually find the way she dresses very boring. And, as others have mentioned, the color of her outfit was just way too dark and heavy for a spring event.
I will give an Honorable Mention to Charlene, I think it is great that she was able to make the event!
Had to find a picture of the Queen of Thailand – very striking. I liked Mary’s dress but you’re right it is very safe.
I though Letizia was the best. She looked amazing and don’t mind the hat. It was not a look and colour that many could pull off, but she did and it was a bold choice for the event. KCIII has flirted with her in the past, which probably pisses off Camilla. Next is Maxima. She looked lovely. Again, she can wear a lot of outfits that don’t work on most people. Finally Mary, who looked elegant. She very often is well dressed for whatever event she attends. The DM recently had an article stating that her and Kate have similar elegant styles, which of course is not true.
Letizia, hands down the best dressed! Didn’t like Mary of Denmark’s look at all. It looked far too “heavy” for a Spring going into Summer look. Had it been winter it would have been OK…in a different, lighter colour.
Letitiza looks wonderful although I would have preferred her hemline to be a bit shorter. And she’s wearing those magnificent diamond earrings from the Joyas de Pasar collection.
I loved that they most went “What, no tiaras allowed? Well then, let’s accessorize with understated yet carats-heavy brooch/ necklace/ earrings…”
They also all looked fairly cheerful and as if they are actually enjoying themselves (except Charlene of Monaco).
None of those women need tiaras to look regal. Their poise, confidence and presence puts Camilla and Kate to shame. I don’t believe in any monarchy anywhere but all of those women have so much more going on than the “not my horse” queen, who always looks like she just got up from a 12 hour binger of sucking down cigs and drinks with her racist crew.
Charlene’s ensemble…no. Noooo. She has a swimmer’s build, and a double-breasted jacket with a shoulder drape was only ever going to make her look like she was wearing football pads underneath it. (And she still looks like the saddest woman I’ve ever seen. I don’t know how unhappy she really is, but she looks constantly on the verge of tears at the best of times.)
I liked Queen Letizia outfit except for that lampshade of a hat.
Letizia’s outfit was the worst in my opinion. It’s that pepto bismol pink and the hat shape makes her look like a fisherman. I expected more from her.
Finally seeing some real jewelry!!! Love Letizia’s earrings are to die for. Crown Princess Victoria’s reviere of diamonds was lovely and did not compete with the Side Piece’s. The turquoise broach and earrings were stunning against the purple. Bring on the jewels!!
Deep purple and turquoise is such a stunning colour combo. Mary wins hands down IMO. It is an ensemble that is both modest and eye-catching. And this kind of deep purple is my personal favourite colour (along with teal). Mary also masters the art of accessorizing (and she has always had a very good stylist).
I don’t like Leti’s outfit. The colour is gorgeous but there’s just something about the proportions that is a bit off to my eye – and the hat is just hilarious. It is not pretty but very very funny.
Not entirely keen on Maxima’s outfit – but I appreciate that she brought out the largest diamond earrings I’ve ever seen. Trust Max to bring the bling.
Rania’s outfit is meh. Vickan’s is boring and Charlenes’s is just tragic.
Loved the purple with the turquoise jewelry. Loved it.
Trust the Euro royals to bring the glam, and the bling! Even if I’m meh about some parts of what they wore, in the end I love they made an effort.
p.s. How can any of them walk in those shoes? I love how they look, but I doubt I could even stand in heels that high and spindly, and if you asked me to walk I’d fall right over.
Charlene looks terrible. She seems to have put on a lot of weight since she came back to Monaco. wonder if she’s on some cocktail of “mood stabilizers”-that’ll do it for sure.
I was wondering if she was taking steroids, too, especially since she had such a longterm ailment. I hope she’s ok.
I was thinking the same thing. Poor woman. This dress looks awful. She looked better in the outfit she wore to the reception the night before.
I remember her pictures from when she was ill in South Africa – always seated (looked like she might be suffering from vertigo) and very thin. She’s gained weight but that could be a positive outcome of her recovery since. She is still much thinner than me! And I have lots of empathy for any woman who is trying to figure out how to flatter a figure that has changed proportion.
The suit’s design did let her down. She has a wonderfully statuesque figure with broad shoulders and a beautiful neckline; the color washes her out and the buttons don’t show off her waist. I love that she continues to rock a pixie and I think it really sets off her delicate features. I love that she takes risks with her fashion; I just want those designers to step it up for her!
I kind of like Rania’s dress more than I like Maxima’s. But maybe it’s just because she’s so glamorous and wears clothes so well? Not that Maxima isn’t lovely, but Rania is a stunner.
I love that shade of pink on Letizia! I could never pull that off. I’m envious. She looks great.
Rania is beautiful. The word is bandied around so much these days; we’ve heard it continually this weekend, for example, when it wasn’t in the least bit merited.
I can’t believe Queen Rania is 52. She still looks like she’s in her 30’s to me. I love Mary’s shoes. Not to be too mean, but Victoria never looks good. Although Maxima and Letizia are reliably well dressed, Letizia’s outfit isn’t doing it for me. I dislike that embroidery detail, the peplum, the whole mid-80’s fashion magazine cover hat and silhouette. And Charlene…needs to at least try.
Not from Europe, but showing exactly how to dress w/o homage to Kate-wear… Mosenate Mohato Seeiso, Queen of Lesotho. Stunning and Perfect.
The Queen of Lesotho’s dress was gorgeous. Loved the color.
The queen of Lesotho outfit was my second favorite after the queen of Thailand. Just gorgeous and regal.
For me it was the Queen of Bhutan. I love the Bhutanese dress and Jetsun Pema is just stunning. Love the lilac matching the Kings outfit. Agree in general though that the non European royals looked more special.
Mary looks great, the shades of purple suits her. I like Letizia’s look as well. One thing for sure all these people dressed better than the brits
This whole “thing” generally made for a hard look to pull off. Fitted, ice-cream-colored, businessy but formal plus a hat that ultimately either looks fab or frumpy with little in between.
What struck me MOST however, is how many of these couples actively look like they loathe each other. Albert’s wife looks like she has honestly lost all hope for existence. The Wales—no comment necessary—but so many of the VIPs have committed themselves to absolute misery in a weird prison with butlers and hair stylists.
When I was a little girl, of course I wanted to be a princess. Then I grew up and realized what an awful existence it must be. Every single thing you do, say, or wear is scrutinized. You have limited privacy. Anyone and everyone in your background is looked at. If your marriage isn’t working, you have to suck it up to avoid a scandal.
No one cares if I lounge around all day in track pants. No one tries to take pictures of me without make up. If I pick my teeth or blow my nose, I don’t end up on the front of the newspaper. If my marriage falls apart, my friends commiserate and help me start again. I’m not encourage to stay in a loveless possibly hateful situation. No one tries to blame either of us for the failure of the marriage, and it doesn’t cause a state crisis.
As another poster said something yesterday about being poor and not in the best of health, and that may be my life, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world.
@Tea
+1
I’ll gladly take my average, every day existence over the overly scrutinized lifestyle of the royals.
I usually like Letizia’s looks but I hated this. It was horrid.
Victoria, to me, always dresses like someone who doesn’t care overly much about clothes. She does interesting stuff though so who cares? (Ahem, buttons).
Mary looked fantastic. I like maxima’s dress but not her hat.
Mathilde, who is standing behind Letizia, looks nice.
Can we do the non-Kate Windsors? I thought Louise, the Yorks, and Princess Margaret’s daughter all looked smashing but whoa buddy some of the other looks.
Rose looked great.
Agree re Letizia. That colour of pink is very flat and sucks the energy out of anyone. & Rose has an old time beauty; I thought she looked lovely.
Thank you Kaiser!! I’ve been dying to discuss all these wonderful, royal ladies!
1. I’m very much torn between CP Mary and Queen Letiza as my favorite, Letiza has long been my posture and fashion guru but I can’t deny how much I love the purple and turquoise combination that Mary wore! If I were a new Royal, I would be copying either of these women in all things fashion related,
2. Poor Charlene, this outfit is sooo unflattering but her dourness isn’t helping things either. I recall when her and Albert were dating, she was quite smiley but for years now no smile to be seen,
3. I’m sad that you didn’t feature the beautiful Queen Jetsun of Bhutan in this post 😪. As always the Queen and King of Bhutan wore their national dress and my goodness, Jetsun’s dress was beautiful!! People refer to her as the Himalayan Kate Middleton, ha, Kate wishes she could be this elegant!
4. I was shocked to see Maxima in such a, dare I say it, bland dress. Maxima is the Queen of color, of big, bold jewelry, of more is more! But perhaps, it being the Conanation, she felt that it would be polite to let the British royals shine.
5. I disagree that CP Victoria is wearing a dress similar to Kate’s, Victoria has long dressed like this, in many ways her style is very similar to Kate’s but Victoria has more charisma and “it” than Kate. I’ve long felt that Victoria isn’t much of a fashion person which is fine, she wears what’s comfortable and appropriate while occasionally trying something forward and modern with mixed results.
Thanks again Kaiser for all of your wonderful coverage of the Conanation! #AbolishTheMonarchy
Poor Charlene. The proportions of her dress may have benefited from a wider hat. The color indeed washes her out and I wish she had worn stockings. She looks like she is miserable or feels ill.
With those parameters, I’ll go for Charlotte and Lady Louise. My favorite best dressed attendees needs must wait for a broader category.
The men: a special shout-out to kings Abdullah and WimLex who wore suits instead of military cosplay!
Personally I find Maxima and Mary best dressed. Interesting, appropriate, good use of color and supporting local designers. Thumbs up.
My goodness…even Letizia’s ankles are more elegant than Cam and Kate could EVER be…
I agree with others here that Mary was the best on the day, Maxima a close 2nd for me. I was disappointed by Queen Lettie who is always looks great to me. Rania look good as well, the colour suited her but I like the outfit she wore the night before to the fancy party at the palace.
Mette-Marit was ok thou I thought the colour washed her out a bit.
Maxima is my spirit animal! I love, love, love how extra she is, but has the personality to show! Loved the white outfit and her extra hat. The only thing I would change would be the shoes-clutch combo, but since the event was in the (late) morning, I can understand the cream accents. My second favourite is Victoria. I love this shade of blue (I actually have a spring coat in that same shade) and as she is a brunette like me, it goes great with her skin. On the other hand, the pillbox hat does make her look like a member of a cabin crew in the 70s, but imo she has the personality to pull this off without looking an Edwardian mannequin, like Khate always does.
I didn’t recognize Princess Charlene. It wasn’t until I scrolled over to see her escort and identified him as Albert that I realized who she was.
Honestly, Queen ‘Masenate of Lesotho blew them all out of the water.
I know this is the Western European royals, but…
I guess this is about Western European royal but since Queen Rania of Jordan is in the mix here , I think the other ethnic royal ladies were very beautifully dressed in their traditional outfits ..the Sheikha of Qatar, Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan , Empress Kiko of Japan , the Queen of Thailand .
I just can’t with that shade of pink, I go right for the “tummy” medicine. I’m a purple girl, so that’s my best dressed, though were the gloves necessary? The runner up, Maxima, the only dress I would wear personally. I love that the clutch and shoes are a shade off the white, perfect.
The only one who looked as if she were living in 2023 was Queen Maxima; all the rest of them wore dresses that belong in a different era. Maxima is modern and fun; the rest of them not so much.
Queen Letizia, although striking, wore a fussy and anachronistic outfit — love the comment that she was both cosplaying and parodying the Windsors because it really is a comment about the event. Mary was elegant, but also of a different era.
I started googling designers to see what they had available for such an event — knowing Meghan would have chosen the perfect outfit — and there is little out there because formal afternoon wear is no longer a thing they design for. The world has moved on. Coronations are outdated, which the lack of modern relevant designs (apart from Maxima’s beautiful outfit) serve to underscore. Modernize or die should be the message the British royal family should be getting, but they aren’t.
A lot of misses here, IMO. I like Mary’s, but thought the purple shoes and gloves too match-y. Charlene looks terrible, and one of the few times I don’t like Letizia.
And I don’t understand this coronation at all- this is the first coronation since the 50’s of a country which claims to be the best on the planet at putting on a spectacle, and everyone looks boring AF. It should have been a costumed extravaganza with all the jewels and tiaras and everything. I mean, if you can’t wear it now, when can you wear it?
Queen Letizia Looks spectacular.
Agree, Mary’s the best dressed, and that purple looks so rich and regal. Just don’t like the brooch though,it could have been a single piece instead of the two pieces. Rania’s dress looks so good, minimalist yet fun. That’s something I’d like to wear myself.
Though Charlene’s dress looks like a ripoff of Meghan’s first trooping blush pink dress and that gorgeous green cape dress.
Yes Crown Princess Mary
Did nobody notice Princess Kiko of Japan wore socks with flip flops? I am dying. Queen Jetson Pema looks beautiful as does the Queen of Lesotho.
Kiko wore traditional Japanese shoes that are appropriate for the kimono.
Those are geta, traditional Japanese shoes and she looked incredible. It’s embarrassing when people are so uncultured when google is right at your fingertips, fhmom.
yes, the socks are traditional too, with the geta. geta are made of wood and not at all floppy or informal.
Um. They are not “flip flops with socks.” Please google traditional Japanese footwear. Sigh.
I really enjoyed this post. Nice to see actual couture instead of long nightgowns and robes.
Letizia wins. Everyone else is appropriately dressed, but only her outfit possesses that X factor. Maybe it’s the tongue in cheek fussiness of the outfit, combined with her naturally edgy style.
CP Mary is usually, in my eyes, blah. She brings to mind muesli, wholesome enough, but not exciting- however, she is still sartorially better than Wails.
CP Victoria is not a looker, in the conventional sense, but has what could poetically be described as “juno mien” in her bearing, and also appears to be a nice, well adjusted person.
Maxima is always a pleasure to look at, even when she doesn’t get it right, because her clothes (and her face) communicate how much she is enjoying herself. Her one shoulder red jumpsuit is one for the ages.
Rania, I thought at first glance, was a teenager. Very elegant. No further opinions on her.
Kaiser, as requested by many above, please do a post on the non European royal women. The Thai queen looked absolutely stunning in the one picture I saw. I would much rather look at her.
Princess Charlene.
Her dress was not the correct style to compliment her figure at all.
It looked a size too small, fabric pulling with every step and the color washes her out.
Who are her stylists? Just awful.
The shades of pink are difficult to me.
Pepto-Bismol. Not a classic color.
Kate needs to get herself a Queen Letizia lookbook. This particular dress and hat aren’t my favorite, but she has good posture, decent makeup and nice hair. That’s how you do skinny rich lady, Catherine. Lean in to the ice queen look. Plus, her husband is a tall drink of water…she looks tiny by comparison, but she’s 5’7”!
More interesting to me were the non-European royals. I hope tomorrow’s posts brings us more!
Me too!
Re: the pic of Letizia: she looks like she got dolled up to go to a private screening of the Barbie movie and just realized she was tricked into going to the coronation.
Also, I like Letizia’s outfit. But the bright cheerful vibe against the bland/grim coronation is making me laugh.
I’ve always thought K should lift her looks directly off Queen Letizia. She’s a similar shape and has a lot of style. It would be a lot less Single White Female of her than aping MM.
Poor Charlene – this is the second disaster outfit I’ve seen pix of lately. She looks like she may be on a lot of RX drugs bc she looks bloated and uncomfortable.
I love that CP Mary didn’t go tone, on tone, on tone with her outfit like everyone else. Her chic, alligator clutch is appropriate anytime and with any outfit. These women forget that they can play with color. Understanding that everything doesn’t have to be monochrome is having true style. I also love the subliminal message Mary is telegraphing with royal purple. Though she wasn’t “born into the purple”, she telling everyone she’s just as if not more regal.
In case anyone is curious:
Purple’s complimentary color is yellow
Red is green
Orange is blue
So when in doubt chose the complimentary color and our outfit will pop.
I’m late to the party but my favorite dress hands down was Brigitte Macron’s Nicolas Ghesquire. Sadly it was missing a hat, her hair and shoe game are not in the same league as Letizia’s or Mary’s but it’s the perfect subtle shade of pink.
She wore Louis Vuitton to the coronation, a pale pink dress with matching jacket.
Queen Maxima. She had some lace applique done by machine and the rest were clean lines. The monochromatic look ; clean and simple was perfectly matched with traditional gloves and earrings.
I need a movie about Queen Maxima starring Tami Taylor/Connie Briton.
It seems only the women were restricted. The royal men wore their military uniforms and regalia. Women, unless they are wearing evening dress, can’t wear their regalia. I don’t disagree that the hosting royal family can wear what they want because it’s their coronation, but I think Kate’s fake tiara looked rather sad. Small hat all around would have been appropriate, but I guess Kate wanted to stand out as her husband is the heir apparent.
I thought immediately of Kate when I saw Letizia’s outfit- it is a very much in Kate’s aesthetic. I think there is just enough purple in the colour to escape the PB comparison. Letizia looks quite elegant, and her posture keeps it from being dull. Love the hat, which is Camilla size, and would look great at wedding. So, was Letizia paying tribute to both Kate and Camilla. That idea gives me a chuckle. Letizia’s whole outfit kind makes me think of wedding, and it is kind of like a wedding for Camilla, isn’t it?
None of them. I understand that royalty does have a part to play in many countries. But these people are so inbred, cowardly, and slow that its time to see about new representation.
What happened to the interesting people. The paragliding accountant queen lady dowager Cecil?
I didn’t even recognize Princess Charlene!! I think she must be on some kind of medication that makes her face puffy. It’s happened to several people I know. While I agree she is not very well dressed, she also kind of looks like someone who is seeing the world for the first time after being held hostage for a year.
Queen Maxima and Crown Princess Mary were def the best dressed
And normally I LOVE how Queen Letizia dresses (even though I find her worryingly thin at times) but I LOATHE her outfit here. Partially because I hate peplums, and I’m also not digging the embroidery on her top. A very rare thumbs down.
Are photo agencies not providing pics of the Japanese royals? Same omission on T&L
I realize this thead is about European royals, but in my opinion, Queen Masenate of Lesotho was the best dressed royal, period.
Agreed. She looked amazing and very regal.
Why are all the royal ladies in this picture wearing this (uncomfortable) stiletto heel. They are many updated heels that would be stylish and more comfortable.
I hope this does not sound mean ….. Charlene does not look well and I mean that in a concerned way.
The weight gain would ordinarily be an issue (its not our place to police people’s bodies) but again the back drop of her recent struggles I wonder if it’s due to medication ?