Prince Harry didn’t even change out of his Dior suit before heading to Heathrow

There were so many recycled storylines between the Jubbly and the Chubbly, and my favorite is still “how dare Prince Harry leave so early when we were being so mean to him!!” Last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quietly left the UK on the last day of the “Jubbly weekend,” during the whole concert mess. They didn’t make a big show of it, they just got the f–k out of Dodge. Except the British media was stalking their every move, so there were a million articles about how the Sussexes left in a huff because of the sh-tty way the Windsors and the media treated them.
Well, the exact same thing happened with the coronation: after all of that build-up, after all of the broadcasts interrupting the king and queen’s gold coach traveling through London just to show Harry’s arrival, after all of British outlets obsessively detailing where Harry would sit, how he would dress, how his brother would refuse to speak to him, after all of that… Harry just left. He went to the Abbey, smiled and looked free and unbroken, then he got out immediately. There are people breaking down in tears because Harry didn’t “stay” to pose for coronation portraits or stand on the balcony or have lunch with his dogsh-t family. Dan Wootton shat out a column within hours about Harry’s “arrogance” for simply getting on a plane and leaving.
Prince Harry’s status as a royal outcast was ruthlessly emphasized at his father’s coronation Saturday, as he was seated in the third row with the disgraced Prince Andrew and his family in Westminster Abbey, and forced to walk alone down the aisle wearing civilian clothing.
And when the rest of the royal family, including Queen Camilla’s grandchildren, appeared for their centerpiece appearance on Buckingham Palace’s balcony, Harry was absent. The Sun reported Harry was en route to the airport as his father and brother and royal relations waved to the crowds, keen to get home to California where his son Prince Archie is celebrating his 4th birthday today.
The paper said that after the coronation ceremony Harry had gotten into a blacked-out electric BMW and driven the 20 miles to Heathrow, arriving by police convoy around 2.05pm local time. Harry was then escorted into the VIP Windsor Suite at Terminal 5, the paper reported.
Imagine thinking that this makes Harry look “bad” and the Windsors look “good.” As it turned out, the balcony wasn’t just for “working royals” after all, it was just King Charles demanding that the balcony be kept “whites only.” It was Camilla demanding the prominence of her children and grandchildren at the expense of King Charles’s mixed-race grandchildren. Imagine believing that all of this wasn’t proof positive of everything Harry wrote in Spare and every single thing he’s said about his dogsh-t family in interviews.
Also: Harry’s suit was Dior. He didn’t even change before going to Heathrow. Dior brand ambassadorship WHEN?
Tailoring fit for royalty.
Dior is honored to have dressed Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, for the coronation of King Charles III in a custom design by Kim Jones. Seen arriving at Westminster Abbey, gain an insight into the savoir-faire of his three-piece suit next. pic.twitter.com/rg4r0ER4Ym
Harry did what he said he would do period. He came fore the hat ceremony and left right after. He was happy and smiling because he knew he doesn’t have to live that life anymore. He lives on his own terms. Good for Harry!
Is the BM dumb? didn’t H he would attend the hat ceremony only? why did they expect him to do anything from what they said they would? i.e. no Meghan, H at the hate ceremony then straight home?
Something is truly broken in the UK if people care this much; hopefully their economy improved because it is hard to believe some of them care about such nonsense!
It’s always projection with these folks – they themselves take every opportunity to get in and hobnob with the rich and well-connected, so they can’t understand why Harry doesn’t do what they would do. As a result, they always underestimate him and they are always surprised.
@vs It’s about clickbait and profit. Again Harry and Meghan are the most googled royals by a large margin.
That means the British media will churn out any story even if it’s not true because it gets them clicks and attention. They can just say “allegedly” or “according to an expert”
Until someone stops this type of “journalism” this will continue
Exactly my thinking. He’s just so over it!
Can you imagine how badly he wanted to be back in his serene estate with his wife & children? It must be so hard for him to be in the royal fold even for a few hours with all the associated trauma. This is why I don’t understand the ongoing fan fiction that he’ll return someday. He can barely stand to be there for an afternoon. He didn’t even take time to change clothes, LOL. I mean, I’m sure he changed at the airport and didn’t fly 10 hours in a Dior suit, but still.
Exactly. I wonder if he is almost grateful for the jet lag which must help mask the true misery of being there.
Agree with everyone here saying the tabs are panicked because they know they’ve reached the end of the line with Harry. Other than the lawsuits, the story is over. Liz banished them, Chuck stole their UK home, H&M both have made clear they’ve had their say and they’re moving on. And now the tabs are left with a bunch of aging, problematic, and deeply uncharismatic people to write about. Other than yawns and naughtiness from Louis, what have they got?
Cont.
Alisa Anderson, who was also Director of Communications to Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, also explained why Harry was not involved in the procession.
Camilla said: “He had no interaction at all with Prince William. He didn’t seem to have much interaction at all with his father.
“You’ve got this juxtaposed situation of a brother and one hand pledging to be the liegeman of life and limb and having a kiss on the cheek of the king.
“And then you have the other brother heading back to Heathrow as soon as the crown’s been placed upon the royal head.”
Anderson responded: “Well, he didn’t have a part to play because he’s not the heir apparent. And of course, it was Prince Archie’s birthday yesterday, his 4th birthday.
“And you know, Prince Harry had to combine his official duty as the King’s youngest son with his duty as a father.
“And we know, as working women. You know, it’s a balancing act, isn’t it? So he managed to, well done him for doing both yesterday.”
Chef’s kiss!!!
Huzzah for Hazza!!! Looking very “savoir faire” in Dior! Hot and unbothered! Veni Vedi Vici!
Part 1
Prince Harry made a “wonderful” contribution to King Charles’ Coronation, according to Queen Elizabeth’s former press secretary, Ailsa Anderson. Speaking on GB with Camilla Tominey.(…)
Camilla said: “Obviously he was relegated to the third row, he was obscured by the Princess Royal’s feathered hat. From a PR perspective how do you think that will played out? Relegated to the third row?”
But Anderson replied: “I think people might bite your right arm off to be in the third row of Westminster Abbey to be watching a Coronation of a king. I think it was wonderful that he came, I really do.
“I thought he looked relaxed when he walked into the Abbey, he was smiling at people. He was chatting to his cousins. I thought it was lovely and just there to show support.”
Continues above…
Go Alisa Anderson!!! What a lovely way to phrase it. Glad to hear hate neutralized with reasonableness.
Glad it’s over. I hope Meghan stops playing her pr games.
You can say that again, Lila. Holy hell, a reasonable response to Harry and Meghan. She’s my hero.
Given my affection for Dior on account of loving “Mrs Harris goes to Paris” – the book and then the film with Angela Lansbury – as a young ‘un, I am unreasonably delighted that Harry is stepping out in Dior.
I love that book. I read it twice and four other books by Paul Gallico! I am yet to watch the film version of it. Proud of Harry. He came did his duty as a son and left. No more no less
so the one that came out last year was not the original?! I just learned the book was written in 1958, so that makes sense!
edited to add–wow, yeah. It looks like it’s impossible to find. There is a wealth of tv movies from the 80s and 90s that are just lost to time, I guess
I wonder if Meghan’s new agent hooked him up with a fantastically princely outfit for his perfectly respectful in-n-out at his dad’s hat party? Actually, pretty sure people were lining up to dress our warm-hearted prince anyway, but it would be an awesome perk if Meghan’s agent helped along matters.
Now that this massive BS is over, I CANNOT WAIT for the Archie birthday photos to come out next week.
Acha … Wasn’t he handsomely dressed in Dior when he surprised everyone by showing up at court? Perhaps he’s had the ambassadorship for a while. 🙂
https://www.celebitchy.com/810902/prince_harry_attended_court_in_london_for_his_lawyers_closing_arguments/
Squeeee yes! I imagine Dior would pay them enough for a brand ambassadorship to allow them to pour some serious coin into several charities and redecorate all 17 bathroom at the CA mansion (did you guys know they have 17 bathrooms 🤣🤣). It would be glorious and I would be here for it!
Ooh, a different theme for every bathroom. Undersea, New York skyline, Jungle foliage, do you think they’d hire me for ideas?
Dior maintains its association with Johnny Depp. I would prefer that Prince Harry finds an ambassadorship with a less problematic brand.
Harry stuck to the agreement and they’re STILL p*ssed.
Yep! Their pissed that this guy they underestimate all these years now has the stones to MAKE them make an agreement
Edo continues to know exactly where the cameras are so he can get as much in as he possible can. This is not only a thristy man, but also a talented one. Here is hoping you get picked, Edo!
Edo is the grifter the royals deserve. He loves the attention! Keep hustling hustler!
I’ve been neutral on Edo but his greeting to Harry has me feeling favorably inclined. Glad to see both cousins-in-law treating him openly warmly.
Yes! Edo fits in beautifully with his York parents-in-law grifting the grift while knowing where the cameras are at all times. Good job sir!
He does spot the camera but he’s also not stupid lol. He made a point of being friendly to Harry yesterday in public. He wants it known he’s not anti-Sussex. He probably was asking Harry how he can get a custom Dior suit lol, that seems like something edo would be jealous of haha.
Well Meghan and Archwell have the WME contract so Edo knows where his bread is buttered
Wanting it known that he’s not anti-Sussex could cause problems with WanK. The milkman and Mr&Mrs I’m a Celebrity seemed to ignore H as he approached the group as they headed into the abbey. It feels like the cousins are taking sides and that some are doing so for financial gain based on proximity to the crown.
Agree that he was making it known he’s not anti-sussex. As far is it causing problems with the Wales couple? Eh, I don’t foresee them supporting the Yorks any time soon anyways.
I thought that was interesting because just last week (week before?) Beatrice *hugged* Piers Morgan. The same Piers Morgan who has stalked Meghan and made her life a living hell.
Edo’s friendliness comes off as grasping and fake. But maybe Edo loathes PM, too, and disagrees with Bea over him. Who knows…
What I find difficult to understand is: Edo was really friendly and positioning himself to be photographed with H.. but in the last few weeks his wife was hugging one of H biggest enemy. What’s the play here?
My feeling is they still like H. They just hate M. not sure they would have reacted the same way with him if M was there too.
I like Edo. I thought the way he greeted Harry was very nice. And I enjoyed how the cousins and their spouses reacted to Harry as well. Remember, he’s Italian nobility so I’m sure the RF thinks he’s a spy! They’re just that crazy. So happy for Harry. Hopefully he’s done with anything Windsor and only has to return for funerals and looking at Charles yesterday, that may not be far away.
Edo knows that his connection is through Andrew and that it is not stable. He’s going to need a way to have connections that aren’t so nuclear.
W and K have never been decent to the York sisters so he’s not losing anything there.
He probably gets along with Harry on a superficial level and Jack and Eugenie got to go to the Super Bowl. He is keeping his options open.
I don’t think it’s so cut and dry.
I think the BRF make nice with the likes of PM. In fact 2-3 weeks before Diana died, she finally gave in to his relentless bullying and invited him round to her apartment at KP for lunch to ‘charm him’ (allegedly her own words) and presumably get him off her back.
Also note that PM was heavily implicated in Diana’s death as he was one of the journalists who stalked, harassed her and always seemed to know where she was. We now know that PM was heavily involved in hacking celebrities and public figures at a time when everyone’s voicemail password was 1234.
So back to the present day, my sense is that some members of the BRF see PM as ‘harmless’ bc they have not been bullied as much by him in the same way Meghan has.
But I do sense that some of the married-in’s feel some empathy for how Meghan has been treated. That does not necessarily mean that they’re outwardly team Meghan. Rather what I feel we’ve witnessed is that WanK and the Edingbore’s are just very churlish in their treatment of H&M.
That said Edo is a smart strategic grifter who understands that the Windsor’s are vipers so he’s securing all his contacts should he need an exit plan for the future.
Why does everyone dislike Edo? He appears to adore Bea and ever since she has been with him she has been looking and dressing fantastic.
Because he allegedly dumped his baby mama to be with Beatrice. Other than that, he hasn’t done anything I’m aware of. I’m sure he’s milking his connections to the royals to the hilt.
Because his broke ass dumped his fiancee Dara Huang, with whom he has a son, in 2018 to pursue a relationship with Beatrice out of nowhere.
I hope, as an Italian, that it isn’t some internalized, unconscious bias towards Italians. Sadly, it wouldn’t surprise me.
We ain’t “the Sopranos” nor “the jersey shore”, folks. We are just like any other group of people, with good and bad mixed into a human form.
@Misa It has nothing to do with his Italian heritage. It has to do with the very sus way he suddenly dumped his stunningly beautiful girlfriend (and mother of his child) took up with an average looking woman who has seriously close connections to British royalty. Edo is shifty. He gives off grifting player vibes. Dara and Beatrice both deserve better.
I’m of Italian heritage and I’m even side eyeing Edo. I don’t trust him as far as l can throw him. He knows which side his bread is buttered on with his marriage and plays the game well in this misbegotten family. But if Beatrice is happy with him, eh.
Edo is half Italian and half English and was schooled in the UK.
He’s not sketchy because he’s half Italian but because there was significant overlap between when he had a child with Dara and started dating Beatrice.
Of course Meghan got attacked for a years old divorce prior to even dating Harry but meanwhile this messiness was there before their eyes with little comment.
Beatrice’s long term boyfriend dropped her after ten years of dating and moved on and married someone else. Eugenie was getting married. She quickly.moved on to Edo and Edo broke up with his pregnant fiancee. I was amazed that after all that harry was accused by big.brother if rushing things. Although Meghan and harry.were together 2 years before the wedding.i did feel sorry for Edo ex and her child. It was a tom Brady scenario with Brady leaving his pregnant girlfriend to take up with gisele.
I’d despise any man who dumped his pregnant fiancée for another woman.
Last year during the Jubbly, Edo was chatting a lot with Meghan during trooping when she was photographed in that fabulous hat in that room off the balcony.
Edo was good getting in on the money shot, hand on Harry’s back, close as he could get🤣🤣 you go Edo, I hope you know how to play the game.
Edo is a property developer and I think he made a smart move to engage friendly with Harry on camera going into the church. He may have informed Harry that he has the perfect property for the Sussexes in London, now that Charles has ousted them out of Frogmore cottage. 😉🤑
OR @2cents he may have been encouraged to engage Harry to steer him in the direction of some Luxury apartment in London for the Sussexes.
I just can’t see someone like Charles cutting his renegade son loose to ‘live his life’.
The unhinged ownership we see by the media in the UK is just an extension of BP.
Beatrice looked nice. That’s all I’m going to say. I think the Dave situation then Edo kind of makes me pity B, so I try not to comment on Edo. She married, has a baby, a stepson, and Edo. She’s happy, right?
Bea did look lovely. I thought her dress was beautiful and very appropriate. Such a contrast to those silky robes her cousins had to wear
Uugh edit silly robes not silky robes. Those robes were very polyester
Coming from an aristocratic background, Edo knows how to play the game. And I think some are reading too much into Bea’s lunch where Piss Moron was present, and the “hug”. It’s not like they’re best buds, it was a characteristically upper class greeting, nothing more. After what Andrew has put his family through, I’m sure currying a genial relationship with the BM means they lay off Bea, Eug and their husbands. Harry’s grudge match (which he more than won yesterday) isn’t against them, it’s against his father, his brother and sister-in-law, the courtiers and the tabloids. The fact that he looked genuinely pleased to see them and engaged in friendly interactions with them (and P. Anne) means his battle isn’t with them and he wanted to show that loud and clear.
So we’re criticizing Edo for being nice to Harry? What would have been the correct way for him to behave? I’m asking because I’m sure people would also have dragged him for being aloof and cold towards Harry. His past aside, I think he is just a married in who appears to have chosen not to insert himself in the blood royals ongoing drama (unlike that idiot, Mike Tindall). I do side-eye Beatrice for being publicly affectionate to Piss Morgan but that’s not her husband’s fault.
@OriginalLeigh — ummmm, I think your comment ended up in the wrong place. I wasn’t criticizing Edo at all. “The fact that [Harry] looked genuinely pleased to see them and engaged in friendly interactions with them (and P. Anne) means his battle isn’t with them and he wanted to show that loud and clear.”
I didn’t think Bea hugging PMorgan was a good look, but OTOH she was probably set up by the ahole for pix. Once somebody grabs you in a hug in front of their pap, question is how to get out of it with min damage?
The way I see it is this. Harry is taking notes on what he says and to who. If he catches a whiff of a rat he will act accordingly.
Thanks, Jaded, you are always a voice of reason. Some of the post about Edo were similar to some of the things said about Meghan. Not very kind. Let time go by and see what happens.
@Jaded – My comment wasn’t directed at you. Several people criticized him above.
@Jaded agreed – I think I posted something similar up in the thread.
That said, it feels like there were some family members who clearly wanted the world to know that they have nothing against Harry.
It might be they found him more approachable because Meghan was not there, but that didn’t feel like the issue. Rather I feel they don’t want the stink of being the ‘Royal Racist’ being attributed to them.
The bitter, bitter, press. Now they have nothing to hold over Harry. He paid you dust yesterday and can for the rest of time now. You have nothing else you can focus on except the collapse of the Walses’ marriage, money bags, food insecurity and the starving, freezing public. With all their eyes focused on Harry, no one’s going to see the people with pitchforks coming up behind the corrupt politicians and stolen wealth aristocracy. Good.
Yep. The press knows this is truly the end for the Sussexes in regards to having access by proxy and them having anything to do with the family for years to come. That is scaring them because I’ve been getting the sense that reality has set in for some of these reporters and they realize the monarchy is doing horribly and the rest are boring. If they were having tantrums about Meghan not coming, how can they handle another 10 years of no Meghan sighting in England. They’re petrified.
Does anyone think the tabloids are going to demand a big fancy investiture for William as Prince of Wales as a way to have content, but also to try to force Harry back for more abuse and absurd headlines? Otherwise, I doubt he will be at any royal events until KC3’s funeral, or maybe Camzilla’s if she goes first.
Yes, short of a funeral, there is nothing that would force Harry back into the royal family orbit. The next time he’ll be in the UK is because of a lawsuit against the tabloid media, which they will studiously avoid reporting on.
And, no, Harry would never come for Willy’s Prince of Wales Investiture. So they can forget about that one.
Yup – I think the British media is seeing the next decade of royal coverage unfold and it’s pretty bleak. Harry and Meghan will be out and about, living their best lives, but they are not likely to engage with the BM. They’ll be on the outside looking in (if they can avoid being the target of one of Harry’s burn-it-down lawsuits, that is).
When is the next time we’ll see him at a royal event? He doesn’t have to do trooping or be photographed at xmas. He and Meghan might still be invited to high profile weddings, but I don’t think there’s another royal one that will be sufficiently big for another decade at least.
Not to be morbid, but… the next time he appears with his family is likely for a funeral.
They may try to suck him back if there are memorials for the late queen and Prince Philip, but hopefully he’ll keep his distance well away from that. The only time he should step foot back in the UK for family occasions would be for his father’s funeral if William doesn’t ban him from that.
@Pinkosaurus — (love your name BTW) I don’t think the press will be in a position to demand a 3-ring circus for Willnot. It’s up to the monarch, his co-conspirator and Pegs. There’s already been some leaking around him wanting a private investiture whereas Pa wants another big all-singing all-dancing production like he had. So they’re clashing heads over this already. Seems they clash heads over just about everything given Peg’s and Pa’s utterly disinterested and cold demeanour with each other during the hat ceremony.
When Willnot kissed KFC on the cheek with zero eye contact nor any emotion put into all his (Willnot’s) demeanor, the dejected look on Pa’s face almost made me feel sorry for him. But then I remembered how he and his sidehorsechick treated princess Di and Harry and Meghan and I though, hhmmm serves you right MoFo.
This event made me honestly realize how much William hates all and everything about his life and destiny. The kneeling before Chucks, him pledging all allegiance to him, having to kiss his father with all the cameras etc, William is loath to it all and it showed in all his body.
@Pinkosaurus – I don’t see William having a fancy investiture given that he’d have to make a few speeches in Welsh.
And if he did, Harry would possibly miss the ceremony which would hugely overshadow the whole event, which is not a bad thing as it gives the Sussexes some leverage.
The British press felt like a jilted ex. They were pissed Harry left so soon. I’m surprised he didn’t even change. He was desperate to get back to California for his sons birthday. The press are trying hard to sell the narrative that Harry was lonely and wanted someone to talk to him and anyone with eyes could see that was a lie. He looked happy and confident and they HATE it. And I love that for them.
“Dior brand ambassadorship WHEN?”
I say it’s happening now. A low key one.
Back to Harry – according to the DF stalkers, Harry landed at LAX by 7:30 PM local time. I doubt he could have made it in time for any kind of birthday party. He probably got in in time to tuck Archie and Lili into bed.
I’d expect if Archie has any kind of party, it will probably be today.
Yes. The way they phrased that about “dressing Harry” makes it sound like it. I hope he at least gets free clothes.
Imagine- Harry goes from TK Maxx discount sales to free Dior. It’s soooooo delicious.
Rapunzel, my thoughts exactly. That Dior suit is either doing amazing things for Harry or he is doing amazing 😍 things for the suit. Can’t decide which.
I agree — it’s happening now. I doubt that Dior would have made such a detailed public comment like that without some kind of explicit agreement with Harry. Seems like a win-win. Harry looked great and Dior is all for it.
@Blithe, yep win, win and BIG WIN THEN WON LOL, win, because Harry looks super “HOT”, win, because Dior must be over the moon with the world wide publicity, and BIG WIN, because his incandescent brother must be seething with jealousy that Harry looks so good, maybe, Billy boy was tempted to bite his father’s ear off for inviting Harry and showing everyone what a REAL MAN looks like not a court jester. Then WON, because Harry got in, got out and Wooton is chewing his own fingers off in rage
@Mary Pester — LOL at “Billy Boy was tempted to bite his father’s ear off”!! It did look that way didn’t it. It appears Pa was very PO’d that Pegs and Keen were obviously late given he was raging at his aide in the car. Khate had an especially mean-looking witch-face on yesterday, that was deliberate. Maybe she and Pegs had a rager beforehand but I truly think she wanted to covey that look to the world as if to say “I am not happy Harry is here and if I were Queen I’d have the little f*cker thrown into the Tower”.
I’ll bet William would have loved to push that crown off his father’s head instead of just touching it after he gave his homage.
The haters were so mad about Dior. They really wanted Harry shamed for what he was wearing. Nope. Harry looked hot and modern while his brother was dressed like a court jester. You know William was embarrassed by that.
Lol, the haters don’t have a problem with Kate touting McQueen. At least the taxpayers aren’t footing the bill for Harry’s clothes.
W&K in those ridiculous robes.I’m sure they smelled like mothballs
@Jais exactly! Harry looked so handsome, modern, and fresh, while Williams looked like a damn fool. William’s outfit reminded me of a costume I bought at Party City for the preschool Christmas program when my child (then 4) was one of the three wise men. I paid $19.99 for the costume and it looked way better than the Court Jester assclownery getup William had on.
@Snuffles
Er…….why wd a 4yr old be tucked into bed at 7:30pm? On a Saturday night? When it’s still bright outside?
The whole purpose for H dashing bk home was precisely to be with his son as the family observed his birthday.
In fact, none of us has any idea HOW the birthday was observed: a party with the nuclear family only (& grandma)? a party with friends? a class party at school on Friday with all his classmates?
BTW I saw a couple of photos posted by Sunny Hill Farm in Virginia where there were a bunch of kids on a beautiful piece of farmland, with a sign dedicating a section of the farm called Woodland Grove to Archie: “Prince Archie’s Woodland Grove..Sunny Hill Farm, Virginia” the sign said.
Which confirmed for me that just as they do with their own birthdays, H&M are creating a tradition of marking their children’s birthdays with a public service element.
Look how far Virginia is from Cali. I can only imagine the creative & innovative ways in which Prince Archie’s parents marked his birthday.
Because the PLANE landed at 7:30 PM. Travel from LAX to Montecito could be up to 2 hours. It would be at the earliest 9 PM by the time he walks in the door. Past bedtime for a 4 year old.
If he travelled to Montecito by car it would take several hours. If he grabbed a connecting flight from LAX it would still take at least an hour airport to airport to home. I’m sure Archie was tucked up in bed but Dad came in to read him a birthday bedtime story.
Endorsement deals feel like the next step for Harry and Meghan. I’m surprised they held out this long, but I figure there’s a plan, just as her signing with WME three years after they left seems right timing. Dior’s courting of him is interesting considering it’s his father’s favorite fragrance. Perhaps, he’ll be the new face of Eau Sauvage.
It feels like once the crown was fully on Charles’s head, things will suddenly get put in motion with a lot more aspects of their careers. I think that’s why Harry looked so happy – he knows his future is bright outside that dreary abbey yesterday.
Fingers crossed now that the coronation is over it’s full steam ahead on projects, endorsements and whatever else WME has cooked up!
Although I doubt Harry would ever do a fashion campaign, but I could totally see sponsorships of things like his charity polo season.
Harry might do fashion endorsements if it’s tied into one of his charities like Incivictus. How great would that be?
I hope not! I’ll always associate Eau Sauvage with Johnny Depp. Learning that it’s Charles’ favorite just makes it more hideous.
His flight landed at LAX at 6:34pm. Honestly, it doesn’t take much to track flights for anyone these days. If he was rushing the airport, he had a 3:30-4pm flight. That’s the British Airways one from Heathrow to LAX. (I’m a researcher by training, but this info is publicly available). But I agree, still too late to get home for a birthday party for a 4 year old!
If Archie took a nap in the afternoon, it wouldn’t hurt him to be allowed to stay up late for once.
The media is really trying to sell that he was lonely, and I guess that with all the pictures of him smiling it’s getting difficult so now it’s all “he was powering through with a brave smile”. That and the continued he was snubbed, never considering the counterpoint that he didn’t want to do any of that stuff after the coronation. Also wondering how all the people that were in the row with Harry and in the row behind him in that family feel about the descriptions of people sitting in those rows? Its either you are being punished to sit back here with these people, or these people never mattered anyway so it’s a downgrade to be next to them. Not exactly a way to engender warm feelings in your family.
I posted a “Harry looks like he’s enjoying this while most others look unhappy” tweet on twitter and have been inundated with derangers. Some of them have tried the ol’ “of course he is smiling. Meghan isn’t there to stop him or to manipulate him into hating his family” foolishness.
Whew.
They are absolutely stupid.
I don’t understand that rationale. If his wife so terrible he can’t wait to get away from her, why was he pulling a Superman in the car to change clothes? The way these people NEED to believe that Harry and Meghan are unhappy continues to astound me. I actually saw a fox news reporter commented on how Meghan probably watched from home regretful.
The press are going to be going through the stages of grief again because Harry and Meghan are done. That coronation was a dull, mediocre and bland affair. There was no excitement or happiness at all. Harry is going to England now for some of his charities and lawsuits but Meghan won’t likely ever step foot there unless it’s for a funeral. The press know Harry and Meghan are done with England for a long, long time and they see that money going down the drain.
Agreed, there is solemn which would have been appropriate, but this was low-energy, somber and joyless. I can’t imagine there is much demand to revisit this as content after this weekend so the tabloids will have to find other topics pretty quickly.
I wonder if WanK being late and ruining Chuck’s mostest special day or Camzilla shoving her family and Rose’s son to the Center of the balcony and the heirs in the corner will be the first scandal?
The coronation felt more depressing than the queens funeral. It was so low energy, no one was happy or excited, no one wanted to be there. The only royal who seemed to be enjoying himself was Harry.
Last night after dinner my mother, who is visiting and wanted to watch the Clowning yesterday morning, asked me if there was anything else on the news about it. I checked and told her nope, it’s over and done. Chuck is King and Camilla is Queen, all official like. We are on to the next thing.
That balcony line up was quite something considering all the maneuvering Katie Keen during during the jubbly. I bet she was p*ssed! Central to the photos were C&C surrounded by HER grandkids + George.
I loved the close up of W reciting the oath to Chuckles without bothering to look his father in the eye. How meaningful.
These two were like king and queen of the Skeksis, decrepit, frail, unhealthy looking. There was no rapport or affection between William and Charles. It was pitiful to watch, joyless and uninspiring
There are some juicy stories the press could flog for clicks (weirdness with Rose, who banned Kate from a tiarra, the wales’ lateness, the unsmiling scowls), but these stories are just macabre and bad vibes. For whatever reason, the press is reluctant to go after them full throttle.
Brit 100% the press in in their feelings and I adore this journey for them
Oh that’s not all
About 900 people tracked the flight it was believed he was on.
The fact that the daily Mail psychos were up all night (again😂) part of that… three hours later the article was posted on their homepage even
But don’t worry guys, he’s still so irrelevant 🙃
I love this, all he had to do was remove the vest, put his medals in his pocket, and presto chango he went from “I’ve just been to a chubbly” to “I’m just wearing a nice suit”
This made me laugh – look at this man clutching his hanger at the airport! He couldn’t wait a single minute more to get back to his family in California. He’s like “I’ll change on the plane – just get me out of here!”
That hanger is iconic. How much more clear can it be that this man was RACING to get back home.
I agree. The photo of him looking healthy and happy as hell, with his medals still pinned on and holding that clothes-hanger is indeed iconic.
It is so wonderful to see Harry genuinely happy like this and to know that he was rushing to return to his real life. A real life full of things much more precious than any jewels, finery or pomp. Definitely a man who has learned what truly matters and what holds lasting value.
As for the rest of the cos-play, clown show participants they were miserable, flaccid and, more than once, completely farcical. The fact that, imo, the most joyous moment of whole day was provided by the symbolism that simple coat-hanger provided speaks volumes.
The picture of the hanger sent me into fits of giggles. He does not look like he is missing Merry Old England one bit. He wants to go home.
I just *love* this for him. Good, take care of yourself Harry. Man he must have been exhausted and he was still just glowing with inner joy. I want to do whatever mindfulness practice he did before arriving to the coronation
Harry is free at last! I’m so happy for him! I think he is living the life I wish Diana had lived. A loving spouse and 2 healthy children! It’s beautiful to see!
I don’t think it’s just about getting back for Archie’s BD. They made it very clear that they didn’t want M, A or L in their official portraits or at their party. Why would PH stay for photographs when his family wasn’t wanted in them?
🎯
They’re still trying to break up Harry’s family.
Thanks for saying this, totally agree. We had the same performance for the Jubilee – the “…and nothing for Meghan and Harry!” type trying to put them in their place with nothing scheduled except the service and yet afterwards family members went to some kind of meet and greet and the people at the meet and greet were actually upset that the couple were not there?!?
I think there were too few Royals for all the invitees to meet a Royal (or the ones that came has no star quality and this, by the way, is when I realised for all the droning on about how Anne is so great because she is so does all these engagements I wonder how many of the people she meets could take it or leave it… people *really* do care about which ones they meet. You can’t just swap a Duke of Gloucester for a Prince Harry much as you might like to… However nice he is I’m sure that most of the teenagers who meet Prince Edward for the DoE award, his big thing, would rather be shaking hands with Stormzy or Emma Raducanu… it’s also a reason why the ‘quietly getting on with things’ fake humility is all a big lie, as if this over the top Coronation circus didn’t make that clear… There is nothing wrong with the Hollywood type of celebrity that Royal supporters claim is tacky… The Royals bring no skills and usually no money to their causes so stardust is really all they have to offer…) and the people went to the Daily Mail to say that they were disappointed in Harry and Meghan because they somehow had still expected them to turn up?!
For me their son’s birthday doesn’t need to be any part of the reason why Meghan stayed back and Harry did the minimum. Of the top 10 most read stories on the Mail today 5 are about Harry, proforma condemnation from Wooten, story on him leaving, story on him arriving at the airport, freeze framing his one grimace, condemning him for the Dior (again, the whole we told him to feck off but why’s he not wearing British grrrr?!), lip reading all his convos, analysing every aspect of his body language, accusing him of not singing … For Meghan it would have been 1000x worse.
For me the insult of it all is the knowledge that the people you despise most in the world would benefit economically from coverage of you. Even if the coverage itself were benign the thought that the Mail could make money from a picture of me would have me only ever leaving the house with a paper bag over my head.
Add to this the whole thing is PR for the horrible family, why do that carriage of deplorables any favours? Let them see how much attention they get with the ‘quietly getting on with things’ contingent… (Spoiler alert: very little, predictably beautiful Kate, cute kids and random beautiful and snazzily attired official Penny Mordaunt are what got the most attention, after Harry)
I think the Sussexes don’t want to be exploited by people who make their lives hell and I don’t blame them. I honestly think that’s a front a centre consideration. I don’t believe they ever said anything about their son’s birthday, the Palace was spinning that early on in a contemptuous way, that they suspected Meghan would use it “as an excuse” so even if it were *the* reason (as Omid Scobie I think has also said) were I her I would never give them the satisfaction of confirming it and I don’t think she has?
Well said@ darkwing duck. Why let people who treat them so horribly make money off them or get them extra views? Why should they allow that? It’s logical that they don’t. The celebrity thing is interesting. For people who claim to hate Hollywood, Emma Thompson, Judy Dench, Stephen Fry, the Ant guy and whoever else are obviously there over aristocracy.
Equality I hope it isn’t presumptuous of me to ask you to say it louder for those in the cheep seats. Spot on
I love this. It sends such a clear message – he did the bare minimum and that was all he ever intended to do. He didn’t want to attend the luncheon or anything else. His wife and kids are his priority and he made that CRYSTAL clear.
I do agree with others that I think it’s sending the British press into another tailspin as they realize they really have lost the Sussexes. Time to focus on the other royals.
Yep. Bare minimum to avoid having regrets later on. That’s the best response.
The Sussexes are damned if they do, damned if they don’t. So really… why do?
What the UK media left out is that Harry was put into this predicament by his own father. KCIII scheduled the coronation on Archie’s birthday. He could have picked another date. But selecting this date assured Meghan’s exclusion, and put Harry in a tough position, potentially making him look bad no matter what chose to do. So what Harry did was brilliant. He showed support for his father by attending. He looked amazing and dignified, wearing the medals that he actually earned serving his country. Then, he wasted no time and hopped on plane so he could see his son on his birthday. Harry was the winner once again and the UK press hates that.
“ KCIII scheduled the coronation on Archie’s birthday. He could have picked another date.”
And to add to stupidity of this decision, the weather is expected to be much better this coming Saturday.
The Palace issued a last minute Chubbly lunch invite and he said no. That happy face at Heathrow with hanger in hand announced Harry met an obligation and couldn’t wait to get back to his family in CA. It also shows the BRF doesn’t control him anymore and he is firmly loyal to Meghan. The BM is hacked because they have no Sussex stories field by Palace leaks.
It was made clear from the beginning the Harry would attend the coronation only as he wanted to be at home for his sons birthday – the invite was clearly a last min attempt to get him to stay longer and give them attention (so they could leak it to the press later).
No. Charles knew that Harry would be flying back and unable to attend the family luncheon. The last minute invite was issued, and leaked to the press, for “Olive Branch” and “see, it is Harry dissing us” purposes.
Didn’t watch the coronation but my overwhelming feeling was that of sadness / on behalf of Diana, Harry and his family.
He deserves so much better. Having previously been indifferent, I am now repulsed by the RF.
I wish him and Meghan and their little family continual and increasing success and happiness.
You are literally my twin 😁
Same. Same.
Exactly the same here. I’ve gone my whole life with all the royal soap opera stuff being like a dull background hum, an entity that you generally ignore and is just part of the fabric of UK life, like fish and chip shops or the BBC. Now I’m firmly in the anti-monarchy camp. I’m also more than a little ashamed of myself for never caring enough to examine more closely the ugly truths behind this archaic, undemocratic, elitist and, yes racist, institution.
JOJO I’m in that club too. I’m American but I also see so much ugliness that I just want aware of before. The same is true of many outdated and racist institutions in our country
I’m not going to lie, the cost hanger in hand sent me. That’s some imagery, Harry.
Good. For. Him.
Oh I agree @Alice! Best visual ever! If get me the hell outta here were a person.
Side Eye “if get me the hell outta here was a person” hahaha yes!!!
“This is what a gentleman looks like when he is getting the hell out of Dodge City”
Same. The hanger was hilarious.
I imagined Harry hanging up his jacket like the soldier he is, taking his seat and enjoying a cold American beer as the plane headed west.
I hope this marks the end of him attending these royal events where his family makes sure to exclude and humiliate him in front of the world and their fan base.
I hate to say it but most of the world have fallen for the royal con and I don’t see the monarchy getting abolished any time soon, from far right accounts praising Kate as their goddess to liberals who should know better going Gaga over average looking children. The royal grift will go on and on
My advise for Harry and Meghan is to stay in America and focus on building their brand / business. A social presence for their brand is needed and I hope WME will steer them in that direction, I also hope they attend more games / date nights / galas, fashion is a powerful tool and out of sight is out of mind.
With all due respect, why are you qualified to give Harry and Meghan advice, versus them making their own decisions based on their inside knowledge of the situation and with their own professional team to guide them? They seem to be doing just fine without the internet peanut gallery making demands of them, from hopping back on abusive unregulated social media, to showing up ass out on a red carpet at the Met Gala with the influencer generation.
They are far more in control of their situation than you give them credit for. They don’t need your advice, why on earth would you think they should attend more games / date nights / galas? That’s not their brand or way of promoting themselves, never has been, and they certainly aren’t afraid of being out of sight or out of mind. They go for months on end being in the background but continue to reel in success after success. Harry will be back in England for trials but won’t engage with his father or brother, and Meghan won’t, she’s a busy lady these days and very, VERY savvy.
I don’t know why Em’s comment annoyed you both. We give advice here all the time. We joke that the royal family and press are lifting ideas right off this website. And commenters have said on numerous articles that they’d like to see something a la The Tig revived. And ‘I hope they attend galas’ is hardly making demands. I’m not sure why Em’s post elicited these responses there’s usually a more relaxed back and forth vibe here
All the speculation about Harry being “lonely” is seriously misguided wishful thinking. The RR and the Firm want to believe Harry is bereft without England. But H is crazy about, and committed to his wife and children.
And all this talk about only working royals allowed on the balcony, when what they really meant was “No Non-Whites” on the balcony. We see you, Dogshit Charlie. And history will too.
Harry showed his father unearned respect by going and represented his beautiful “California Dreams” family. Got on a plane and went back home. Periodt. Chuck and his side chick are lucky they got that.
I laughed so hard at the picture of Harry with the hanger. Well done Harry! You showed them all who you are and what your priorities are.
I do wonder what went through both Harry and William’s minds though during the ceremony. I know my thoughts would have been of my mother and how it should be her and not that woman being crowned Queen.
I also wondered what Diana’s sons were thinking as they saw smug Cam get crowned instead of what could have been. If Diana had lived it would have been her celebrating Archie’s fourth birthday in the US with Meg, Lilli and Doria and they would all have happily rushed to greet Harry upon his return.
Well of course he left as soon as he could. There was nothing for him in the UK, but he has a wife in Montecito who loves and likes him, plus a couple of kids who look at him like he’s the best thing since birthday cake & balloons.
Harry is DONE with this sh*t! I laughed at this all day yesterday. The speed with which he got up out that chapel and back to his wife and kids broke the sound barrier, and there were a lot of folks in the media that were clearly bitter about it. You can tell because they’re doing that thing where they go on all the networks and try to convince the world that 2+2=5.
A big fuss about all the diversity at the coronation on some news channels today and Charles tells Meghan to stay away when the family meets at Balmoral after the queen died and scheduled the con a nation on Archie birthday.
Add the frogmore eviction to that. Charles really did signal how he feels about Meghan Archie and Lili. It’s egregious really.
Would just like to say I called it on the not changing.
The Press was going nuts and it wasn’t just about Harry.
Headline on Meg in the Fail: “Meghan – and America – could have been at the heart of this joyous spectacle. But the Duchess of Narcissism burned her bridges… and you could hear the glassware crashing in Montecito”
This and Wootton made me unreasonably mad. Such nonsense.
But also… given the constant projection, I wonder who in the BRF was throwing glassware? Is that why Will and Kate were late?
I’m dying to know what these ridiculous anti-Sussex articles are deflecting from. And who ordered this deflection.
Glassware crashing in montecito? They seriously think Meghan is breaking glasses over not going to the coronation. It looked dry and dull AF.
Lol right? She was invited and said nah, why would she care? They just have to believe that they regret the choice they made all evidence to the contrary. It’s been three and a half years when are they getting it through their skulls, they are not coming back. You got what you said you wanted, enjoy wallowing.
I know, these hacks have these meaty stories right under their noses that they refuse to report on, yet they continually vilify a couple who have long since left the building, are living thousands of miles away and getting on with their own business.
Um, wasn’t it about 3am Cali time? Meghan wasn’t watching the Chubbly, she was sleeping.
Probably some projections wadded up in that. People like Wooten are smashing their glassware as they realize what sad, sad, limited articles they get to write going forward. At some point, even the scummiest must feel limited by focusing their energies on people who’ve so firmly moved on. They’ve got dust, zip front dresses, and doddering “majesty” to cover — and no one to blame but themselves and the animosities that their media deliberately stoked.
I guess I don’t understand what the press were expecting. Harry attended the part of the event to which he was invited. He wasn’t invited to the rest (last minute “oh, you can come to lunch” doesn’t count), so what was he supposed to do while the rest of the RF were moving on to other events? Just stand out in the rain, watching the balcony scene on his cell phone? He came, he saw, he left – just like a normal person.
The Fail had a headline asking “What’s the point?” of Harry coming and only going to the ceremony and bolting immediately after.
The press clearly didn’t want “Harry in a hurry” and was mad the palace agreed to it. They wanted more photos for more headlines and if Harry got a last minute lunch invite, it’s because Chuck and Cam got the hint from this headline and tried to acquiesce.
The tabloids are gloating about Harry being obscured by Anne’s feather and simultaneously bellyaching because they couldn’t get a good view of him.
See, this doesn’t make sense to me, either. “What’s the point?” The point is it was Harry’s father’s coronation. Haven’t they been saying it’s the most important historical event in the UK in the past 70 years, blah, blah, blah? What were all those news agencies covering all day yesterday? They might as well be asking what’s the point of all the other guests attending.
Isn’t it a show of respect that Harry made this trip to celebrate his father, even though he was only invited to the actual ceremony and nothing else? Even though it was made clear that he wasn’t welcome to anything else? Isn’t this “the point”?
Last minute lunch invite? From the same courtiers endlessly bellyaching that they couldn’t finalise the abbey seating plan because they didn’t have confirmation of Harry’s travel schedule a month in advance? Don’t make me laugh…
I’ve read somewhere else that for Harry’s 2 hours presence at the chubbly more than 100 articles were written in the tabloids (most of them negative, of course) ..imagine if he had stayed more…
I think u (and many others) hv got that wrong, @Eurydice.
H was invited to all aspects of the Conanation…..especially after BP was informed that M wd not be attending. They WANTED to be able to hv him in all elements of the event.
But H was the one who determined wht he wd and wdnt do.
Don’t u recall the lamentations & wringing of hands by palace snitches telling the shidtmedia that H was taking so long to confirm what he plans to do when he gets there and how all that delay was hampering BP with their seating arrangements and whatnot so they had to do 2 plans: 1 in which H takes part in everything and another in which he only attends the service etc.
And even after H turned up to the service, they still tried to get him to take pictures and attend the luncheon…..but as we all saw, H noped it out of there with a quickness.
It really seems that it’s not only monarchist brits and the shidtmedia who are hvng a bit of difficulty grasping the fact that, hvng left the BRF Cult, the Sussexes now hv 100% agency over their own lives.
Well, I also remember all the outrage about how nobody wanted to sit with Harry, nobody was going to talk to Harry, the balcony was only for working royals, Meghan was absolutely not welcome, Archie and Lili were absolutely not welcome and everyone was famously, incandescently furious and filled with grief. There have been thousands of articles like this, continuing even now.
So, they negotiated that Harry would come to the coronation and the rest of his family wouldn’t. That had been established a month ago, at least. That still begs the question – what else were they expecting? Once the visit had been negotiated, travel plans made, security arranged, what was Harry supposed to do other than follow his plans? Did they think he’d be so star-struck by all the robes and pomp, Orbs of Obscurity and Bracelets of Banality that he’d suddenly say – “OMG, dear Dad, please take me back. Meghan’s got WME, but I’m pining for the basement of Kensington Palace”? This is all so stupid.
Bracelets of Banality
🤣🤣🤣🤣
Way to go Harry!!. It was the right call to leave immediately and fly home after the coronation .
He can’t hang around to take photos when his children are not invited and they made it impossible for Meghan to attend
Right so on the Dutch news they showed the RF on the balcony without Harry. What was the conversation? All about why Harry was not there. Seriously stupid move. Ironically, depending on how you viewed the flyover colors trailing from the jets overhead, the RF looked up and saw either the Dutch or French flag.
I hope Harry was able to see Archie in time to hug him for his birthday and he spent the rest of his day happy.
I love that Dior has become Harry’s go-to designer, especially because of the Diana connection.
How powerful would that picture on the balcony look.if Charles held in his arms his youngest granddaughter Lili, it would have been de a winner shot, sending a message to the world how love and forgiveness saves the day and to him.family is everything, people would of lapped it up, modern family !!!! but no he had a 2nd wife and pageboys who nobody knew !!!!l cannot get my head around Charles mindset, l just don’t get it, Charles treated Diana like shit, he insulted his cold parents in his own book and had unsavoury friendships, but yeah Harry’s de prob here, !!!
Charles has the resources to organise travel and accommodation for the Sussex family but his ego won the day and made the whole Con a nation a snooze fest and irrelevant to many. Big mistake Charles, big mistake
It was after her marriage was over, The affair soured her on Chanel because of the two two Cs intertwined.
Meghan also wore Dior to the jubilee.
Dior also does not allow the fail to merch, they probably forced the fail to remove the link or simply remove it from their website.
The press were told that Harry was only there for the church service so I don’t get why they’re surprised or upset that he left for the airport right after the coronation was over. The press also tried to push the narrative that Harry was isolated and sad at the service but they pre-wrote those pieces hoping that would have been the case. As far as I can see, Harry overshadowed the coronation and I’m very happy about that.
Harry was in and out, like his favorite fast food burger place, and the press were probably astounded that he stuck to his game plan and didn’t change his mind. His dust is the last thing that they saw of him and they just can’t get over it.
And deny him wearing his uniform? That’s OK, Dior’s got it covered.
I don’t think they will anymore. They did not release a Christmas family photo either. My feeling is no more pictures (why would they with all the ill intentioned haters).
The photos of Harry warmed my heart. He is smiling and happy, and handsome in his Dior suit. He looks like he is finding great humor and personal satisfaction in knowing how absolutely ridiculous and bizarre all of this is. The whole thing has probably become hilarious in its grotesqueness to him now that he has been separated from it.
I’m just really happy for him and proud of him.
I’m just getting around to watching some of the Coronation footage.
Harry has the energy of someone who gave his two weeks notice at a toxic job and is just showing up out of formality.
😂😂😂
Getting an endorsement deal out of the snub where he couldn’t wear a uniform was a boss move. I hope he makes a habit of it.
Also that Dior suit was fly AF.
I just came over here to make sure Harry got home safely. And the idea that Megan was anything but thrilled to stay home with her babies and feed the chickens is just silly. Also, Harry looked radiant and elegant. Glad he’s back where he’s adored.
I second this comment.
Could you imagine all the back stabbing and cut throat fake smiles in that family immediately after they all arrive and gathered at Buckingham Palace? After watching the docuseries and reading the book, I can.
Prince Harry was running home to a supportive environment. No wonder he was in a hurry and all smiles about it.
…. And Dior did well for the event. 😉
wait a minute – didn’t they spends months going on and on about how Harry would not be able to be on the balcony because the balcony was only for working royals and now they’re pissed that Harry wasn’t there to be excluded from the balcony while Queen side-chick’s non-Royal family was on the balcony?
Princess Michael behind Harry in a lot of shots. Wonder if she wore the brooch she wore to welcome Meghan,
If the Wales marriage is as bad as it is rumored to be, then they should be in clover for the future. “History repeating itself” should be the focus. Harry and Meghan are really just going to live their lives, doing philanthropy, supporting causes in an impactful way, and looking gorgeous while doing it. They can just go right back to the Charles and Diana days MO.
I found this image on Twitter of Harry and Meghan. https://twitter.com/Madelei28864095/status/1655176803856662528?t=1SeepuYVuAxKZVz6kxyBVA&s=19 Beautiful.
That picture is everything! And the chemistry just pours out from it!
Decades ago The National Enquirer was the top tabloid in US, bc of the weird/goofy/outlandish stories they printed, I always pictured the writers as a group of middle aged boozers sitting with open bottles of Jack Daniels. Trying to one up each other in BS.
Now I think the anti H&M stories are the new/same thing.
So much hate and constant lies. And C&C are such small people they keep planting stories and lies too.
Tiresome. All of it.
I hope now that the Bore-A-Nation is done, the PR and SM moves on.
I miss the fun days of Bigfoot and Bat Boy. Seems like it changed after the John Edwards story.
My favorite story, pointed out by husband when we were first dating:
“Dieter stabbed by fat pal with fork.”
“civilian clothing” = a custom made Dior suit. Lol. Stay mad Wooten
On behalf of women everywhere. Thank you prince Harry for making Dior so hot . Dammm, Meghan you lucky girl you . 😄
The photos of Harry with his coat hanger, wearing his suit and medals, at the airport, has delighted me to no end. Truly.
I want to see this photo! Where is it?
https://twitter.com/ArchewellBaby/status/1654922099356491781
Who knew that Harry holding a hanger at Heathrow would end up being the iconic image of the Chubbly? The absurdity of it all is why I can’t quit royal gossip.
Does anyone know if any of the rags have published the hanger picture? Are the RR bitching about it yet?
aquarius64, thanks for that wedding photo of Harry and Meghan. It is the most beautiful, sexiest and most romantic wedding pic I have EVER seen. I encourage all Celebitches to click on the picture. It is EVERYTHING. True love and happiness trumps all.
Goodness just take a look at Dior’s insta to know how important it was. They made him a custom suit to his measurements. That is couture.
They put it on insta and moved on. It’s such a huge flex
It’s truly ironic that Harry was the happiest person at the Con-a-Nation. You go, Harry! And he did. And he left with a quickness.
You know this isn’t how chuck wanted this to play out. He only had two kids and one felt uncomfortable enough to not even grab a bite to eat. Plus Camilla still isn’t liked. Charles isn’t a kingmaker.
I believe he threw them out of frogmore inorder to give harry a closer house plus punish them. This also sets the stage for William to welcome his brother back in future.
You have to hope it’s simply Garry doesn’t want to be there and not ” I don’t want to get poisoned’.
Gross. That plays stepfather that likes his current wife kids better than his own. It’s really not cool
I have been cackling with glee over all the people so angry about WME and Dior this week 🤣 seeking them out on social media to be all “I will never support you after this and you will never work in this town again!” As if these fools knew what WME was before. As if they’ve even seen anything Dior in real life. My favorite are the trolls on Twitter who paid to have a blue check saying DIOR is has been. Get a life.
When I saw Harry come in happy, smiling & talking to people I howled! He came, he saw he left-in peace. Good for him.