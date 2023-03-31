Prince Harry attended court in London for his lawyer’s closing arguments

Prince Harry did show up for the final day of the four-day pre-trial hearing in his lawsuit against the Mail/ANL. He came to court a bit later than he did on Monday and Tuesday, and we still don’t know why he skipped court on Wednesday. Fingers crossed, it was to finish packing up Frogmore Cottage so the Sussex family will have no more ties to that godforsaken family. Harry rolled up to court on Thursday wearing another slim-cut suit and a Dior button-down and looking handsome, healthy and well-endowed (it’s true). On the final day, Harry’s lawyer David Sherbourne spoke about the Mail’s gaslighting and lies:
Prince Harry’s lawyer has accused the Daily Mail’s parent company of “gaslighting” victims by covering up its journalists’ alleged illegal behaviour. The barrister David Sherborne alleged that Associated Newspapers publicly insisted it stuck to the law while privately knowing that reporters relied on a wide range of illegal techniques including voicemail interception, blagging of personal information, and placing listening devices inside cars. Associated denies the claims.
Doreen Lawrence has alleged that a Daily Mail journalist instructed a private investigator to target her. She claims this took place at the same time as the Daily Mail was publicly campaigning on behalf of her murdered son, Stephen Lawrence. Sherborne told the high court in London: “That is nothing short of gaslighting Baroness Lawrence. That’s the concealment we are talking about.”
Harry returned to the courtroom on Thursday to observe the closing legal arguments over whether his case will be allowed to proceed to trial. The case could drag the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday into lengthy and expensive legal proceedings like those that have dogged the Sun, the News of the World and the Mirror over the past two decades.
Sherborne told the court that the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday hid their illegal behaviour by disguising the use of inappropriately obtained material in newspaper articles. The lawyer said the newspapers would print illegally gathered material in the form of quotes from “friends” of the victims, leaving individuals convinced that their inner circle had sold them out to the media. He said this tactic was tantamount to covering up crimes. “This creates the very paranoia and suspicion that leads people off the scent,” he said.
Associated Newspapers strongly denies all the allegations as “preposterous smears” and is attempting to have the cases thrown out before they go to a full trial. The publisher told the court that Harry and his fellow claimants were “far too late” in filing their legal paperwork, meaning their cases should not be heard.
Individuals generally have six years after discovering they were potential victims to bring a case. Associated argued that Harry and his fellow claimants should have known they were the potential victims of illegality by the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday in the early 2010s, meaning they had missed the deadline to bring their case. In response, Sherborne said it was impossible for the cases to have been filed earlier because Harry and the other claimants only recently discovered they were potential victims. He also referenced “vociferous and prolific denials of any wrongdoing” made by senior executives at Associated Newspapers under oath to the Leveson inquiry into media ethics.
“He also referenced ‘vociferous and prolific denials of any wrongdoing’ made by senior executives at Associated Newspapers under oath to the Leveson inquiry.” LOL. Mail executives were crying on the record during the Leveson Inquiry about how they would NEVER wiretap or illegally surveil celebrities and royals, then years later, one of their private detectives was like “yeah, Mail editors totally ordered me to wiretap everybody” and now the Mail’s argument is “it’s too late to sue, you should have known we were lying in 2011!!” The British tabloid culture is utterly ridiculous. It’s insane how much power they’ve assumed and gathered, especially given that we’re not exactly dealing with the brain trust of England.
Nothing would thrill me more than seeing The Daily Mail go completely bankrupt over this. I want to see them lose and be obliterated out of business. I feel so bad for Harry knowing his life was pretty much completely ruined by ANL’s horrible tactics.
Harry in Dior! Hahaha love it. That said, if the judge dismisses this case before it can go to trial, I’ll be so angry. The whole sorry it’s been over 6 years is so ridiculous.
Want to hear my conspiracy theory regarding wearing Dior? I think he intentionally made sure it could he IDed. He wasn’t showing off for us but flashing wealth as a weapon to ANL letting them know he’s got the funds to take this case all the way.
Yep. And his mom also rocked those iconic Dior bags after the divorce so it could be a way of saying and yeah my mom’s with me too.
They stay winning. Meghan won against Samantha Markle. The defamation case got dismissed. The momentum continues. Congratulations 🎉👏 And 🎤 drop CA
I hope it goes to trial and they left bankrupt! Go Harry!
I was wrong in assuming he went home on Wednesday. So, that makes me wonder what he was up to on Wednesday. I doubt it had anything to do with Frogmore. I’m sure the tabloids had that place staked out and would have breathlessly reported his every move if he stepped foot on royal grounds.
Which leaves me with 1) He did some stealth charity visits. 2) Praying he gave his deposition early for the trial that is scheduled to begin in May and therefore won’t have to come back to the UK anytime soon.
@Snuffles: Harry’s lawyers have already confirmed that he will be in London for the Daily Mirror case in May. I’m guessing that he took Wednesday off to have some meetings, like you I don’t think he went to Frogmore at all because the moment he stepped in Windsor there would have been pictures.
Can you share that link because I’m going to need to see the EXACT wording. Considering how slick and stealthy Harry has been, he could have actually meant he would come to London for the case but not necessarily is May when the trial begins.
ETA: Here is the article
https://bylinetimes.com/2023/03/16/prince-harry-to-appear-in-person-in-phone-hacking-court-case-as-teflon-piers-faces-both-barrels/
This wasn’t a confirmation. It was an assumption.
@Snuffles: I’m going by what was said in that same Byline times piece. But I admit It could well mean that Harry would be doing a live video-link on the day he has to testify.
I think he met with some charities on Wednesday – maybe even members of the British Invictus team or WellChild.
Byline say the following “Barrister David Sherborne also confirmed that the arrangement for video-link evidence of witnesses in the seven-week trial starting 9 May “certainly doesn’t involve any of the individual claimants,” seemingly assuring a live public appearance from the Duke.”
The arrangement for video-link evidence does NOT involve any of the individual claimants. Some witnesses are giving evidence by video-link (hence the arrangements) but that does not include the claimants eg Prince Harry.
I don’t think it’s incorrect to say that this is confirmation that unless Harry doesn’t plan to give evidence at all he intends to give evidence in person?
At this moment they are not arranging for him, or any other claimant, to give evidence by video-link.
They are guilty of terrorism with their spying and paying for stories.
It’s a form of terrorism in my view.
Gutter press have learned NOTHING from the Milly Dowler case.
If the victims should have known years ago then the police should have known years ago and taken action.
They’re really saying that their victims should have known at the time because ANL always commits these violations of privacy. I can’t with those idiots.
If these people lied under oath in the other case/inquiry, then they should be tried for perjury and forced to pay restitution.
Doesn’t part of this lawsuit include the fact that police knew AND collaborated with tabloids?
@EQUALITY, that’s what I was thinking, they have contradicted their own bloody argument! WHY should they have KNOWN? If as the mail say the paper hadn’t done anything? What should they have KNOWN, then we get to the mails solicitor saying they have left it to late, so are the mails solicitors saying “yeah but we did it back then but we are good boys now,”, “I mean WTF if you read it logically, they are tantamount to admitting to doing it! Maybe the judge should go and watch the programme” The two princes “I think it was called, or” the prince’s and the press. There we have journalists, editors and private detectives ALL admitting what they had done. We also had the old editor of the sun, saying that’ he was called to the Palace, spoke to prince BULLYAM, who wanted to know WHY he and Kate were not getting the amount of good press that Harry and Megan were, and what could be done about it? And the following day we had Megan made Kate cry!!!
They did, that’s why people got in trouble about it when it happened? Are we all forgetting? It was big news at the time. Harry seems to have forgot also.
“ Associated argued that Harry and his fellow claimants should have known they were the potential victims of illegality by the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday in the early 2010s”
They really put forward the argument that their victims should have known ANL had committed a crime at the time they committed the crime and covered it up. MAKE IT MAKE SENSE.
And they do this even while insisting they committed no crimes!
I wonder if Harry didn’t show on Wednesday to give his father one day of “German State Visit” coverage without being upstaged. I think Harry considers his family far more than any of them have consideration for him. He’s a good egg and much more than the Windsors deserve.
Nah. If Harry cared about that he wouldn’t have shown up at all because this hearing already conflicted with the Paris trip. He couldn’t have known it would be cancelled at the last minute.
Yeah, I agree. Plus. it’s clear by now that Harry is not attempting to coordinate with the Palace in anyway.
No, he doesn’t play their little reindeer games any more.
Meghan and Harry were in Germany, a cardboard cutout of them, there was a guy on a balcony and the cardboard cutout was on the next balcony when Chucky and consort was visiting and if they look up, it would be hard to miss.
Reminds of the Italian Soccer fans, poster saying Meghan is one of us at the World Cup.
I’m assuming Harry’s back home now. Even if the judge throws out the case at least the public knows that the DM’s claims that they were never involved in phone hacking etc. are lies.
Exactly! For anyone with basic reading comprehension skills it’s clear that DM is guilty and any dismissal of the case by the judge would be due to a technicality :”Associated argued that Harry and his fellow claimants should have known they were the potential victims of illegality by the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday in the early 2010s”
Go Ginger Avenger!
"Harry rolled up to court on Thursday wearing another slim-cut suit and a Dior button-down"
Oh, well, Kaiser just came up and found yet another reason for Prince Bulliam and Princess Macbutton to be mad at Harry…
Harry’s gone from TKMaxx to wearing Dior. Meghan has definitely taken control of H’s wardrobe. She has her man glowed up.
the Tkmaxxx thing was hilarious. I try to get as far from that store as possible as i hate crowds. and the quality of clothing was bad on the top of it.
Harry’s case, brought forward with Doreen Lawrence, Elton John and the others against the Fail ties in nicely with an article today in the Times, where Hugh (ugh) Grant says he wants to destroy the Fail.
No matter our (recent) opinion on HG, but he played a big part in the Leveson inquiry and in keeping the fight against the gutter trash papers going with the Hacked Off campaign.
He’s been looking like the You Coulda Had a Bad Bitch 2.0 tour.
Love this comment! Just have to say that Harry looks so good. Healthy, handsome and happy. Hope he wins. Live your best lives H&M!
All of Rupert Murdoch’s entities, except those in his native Australia, embroiled in scandal and on trial. I do love to see it. Each and every one needs to be litigated into bankruptcy, Murdoch forbidden from owning any media entity moving forward, and his US citizenship revoked. Let’s do this.
Lachlan Murdoch is litigating in Australia.
A blog (?) is facing a defamation lawsuit brought forward by LM because the Murdoch family was called Trump’s “unindicted co-conspirators” following the 2021 riot at the US Capitol.
Well, with all of the text messages that Dominion got hold of through discovery and filed in court, it certainly appears that they were co-conspirators.
This is a case with a huge public interest. Hopefully it will lead to fundamental changes in the press industry and lead also to government setting up a proper regulatory body to oversee the press. The current IPSO is press funded
Daily Fail ruined Harry’s youth and destroyed countless lives. Shut them down! These criminal “journalists” wouldn’t last a day being in his and their shoes!
Millions of people can now easily recognize H’s bodyguards. Is that good or bad from a bodyguard perspective?
I suspect his bodyguards in California are recognizable. I suspect it doesn’t matter. If he had the proper protection when in the UK, people would be able to recognize them, also.
V is for victory! Down with the Daily Fail! C’mon Harry go get em!
