King Charles will ensure the Sussexes will be ‘seated prominently’ at the Chubbly

Just a few days ago, the Daily Beast’s Royalist had a fascinating exclusive, with “sources close to King Charles” screaming and crying about Prince Harry’s appearance in London, and his witness statement in his lawsuit against ANL/The Mail. According to those sources, Harry had “torpedoed any remaining bridges” with his family and Charles was completely out of olive branches. Sources close to Prince William and King Charles are always claiming that about every little thing Harry and Meghan do and say. The Windsors are obsessed with reacting negatively to all things Sussex. What’s even funnier is that, after a few days, it’s like… all is forgotten and the whole cycle starts over. Now that Harry’s court appearances are over, the palace is back to openly briefing the media about the potential seating arrangement for the coronation, as in… the Sussexes will be seated prominently. Some highlights from Royalist:
It looks like there are more olive branches & bridges: “Nothing that happens between now and then will make any difference to the seating plan,” a friend of the king told The Daily Beast. “Charles has always said that he loves both his sons. He wants them both there. Harry and Meghan are invited and will be seated prominently.”
William will get the best seat: Most observers believe that the seating layout will favor William, as the heir to the throne, with the best spot at his father and Camilla’s side (when the king and queen are sitting with the congregation, as they will be for part of proceedings). He will be accompanied by his wife, Kate, and their three children, which will account for all the seats on the right of the aisle (assuming they go 14 abreast as they did at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral) and will neatly keep the king and the first four in the line of succession together visually.
They’re honestly counting seats: Those three spaces could be filled by Harry, Meghan and Andrew. There seems to be broad agreement in royal circles that uncomplaining Edward may have to take the hit of being seated next to Andrew, meaning that peeling away from the aisle you could have Harry, Meghan, Anne, Sir Tim, Sophie, Edward, and Andrew. The inclusion of Andrew in this pivotal event seems to be what the public has been being softened up for ever since he escorted his mother to her seat at the memorial for her late husband. It would cement a narrative of Charles the Magnanimous.
Charles doesn’t want to look like he’s snubbing Harry: It would be good for Charles not to be seen to be snubbing his second son, who is fifth in line to the throne, a position he will retain until William has grandchildren, which could easily be over 20 years away given that his eldest son, George, is only 9. Attempting to banish Harry, Meghan, and Andrew behind a pillar a few rows from the back would succeed only in making Charles look extremely petty, and give credence to every word Harry has written.
Charles the Traditional: Another friend, who said they believed seating arrangements had not as yet been finalized, told The Daily Beast: “Charles has a strong sense of tradition, and tradition dictates that Harry ought to be in the front row. I am sure he will do the right thing. Despite everything that has happened, he is his son.”
Charles loves Harry: Charles loves Harry; he is his son and of course he is wanted at the coronation. Even the most ardent supporters of Harry don’t dispute these core claims—indeed, Harry’s book was surprisingly tender towards his beleaguered father. There is no malice and little duplicity in the “Pa” of Spare, rather his failures as a dad seem to stem from very human weakness.
What book? Spare certainly dented the mystique of the monarchy but it notably failed, unlike Diana’s book with Andrew Morton, to rock the institution to its foundations. The guiding principle of the Palace in relation to Spare increasingly appears to be, “Book—what book?”
[From The Daily Beast]
This is all part of the nervousness in recent weeks, a nervousness shared by palace and press about whether they’ve overplayed their hands and been too nasty about the Sussexes, to the point where Harry and Meghan will refuse the Chubbly invitation. Sources already made a point of saying that Harry would not have to publicly show any sort of respect to the stepmother he hates. Of course, I also believe that this outsized focus on the Sussexes’ possible attendance is a way to avoid discussing the lack of enthusiasm for the coronation, as well as avoiding the conversations about Charles and Camilla’s historic unpopularity. But sure, I believe that Charles will probably want the Sussexes in the front row if they come.
The royal reporters made such a BFD about the seating arrangements at QEII’s funeral, but in the Abbey, Charles placed the Sussexes directly behind him so they were in every shot of the new king. The reporters were like “Harry was snubbed by being placed in the second row!” But the optics worked differently: Harry looked like the heir, not William.
Pluleez these people. KC3 and his clan are pitiful. KC3 never offered an olive branch, not in his nature.
The desperation is really showing. Harry and Meg are quiet and the tabloids are twisting themselves into knots trying for something anything.
Exactly! @usavgjoe
Chuckie is selfish and self centered. He publicly states he wants the Sussexes there so he looks like a good father/grandfather. In reality he does not speak to his son or grandchildren. He does not attend christenings, does not visit his son when he is in town, and makes a point of bragging about how evicting the Sussexes from Frogmore is just the beginning of how he will punish them.
The Sussexes don’t need him or BP’s abusive shenanigans and I hope they don’t attend the con-a-nation.
Chucky, Bride of Chucky and the tabloid media’s parasocial relationship is more important to them than the feelings of any family member.
This push pull nonsense from Charles, the courtiers, the media, is so straight out of the narcissist’s playbook… it’s family abuse writ large, broadcast to a global audience, and I feel so bad for H&M for having to experience this. It’s bad enough behind closed doors, but to have every narcissistic attack from your parent go viral? With bot farms adding to it? Ugh.
They keep throwing H&M’s name out with these contradictory narratives… what I see, as a survivor of a narcissistic parent, is a child/parent dynamic where the child has gone low-contact or no contact for their own wellbeing, and the parent throwing 50 shades of tantrum to get the child to react. Any reaction, positive or negative, the narcissist can force out of that person, if they manage it, in the narcissist’s eyes, they win. It’s petty but also desperate. Focus pulling, like Kaiser said. The Royal Fyre Festival is a gotdamn shambles and H&M are the BRF&BM’s go-to distraction.
Harry’s best bet is to not acknowledge, and maintain radio silence. Skip the Con-A-Nation Fyre Festival. If the Crown wants to have a meltdown over H&M’s non attendance, that’s on them. If the media want to set themselves on fire with jealousy that they are stuck with Can’t & Won’t and Bride of Chucky when they could have had a Bad Bitch, they can go ahead and do that. And the courtiers, those backstabbing corridor whisperers, can all get in the poop-filled sea. Harry doesn’t owe any of them one single thing. Not after what they collectively did to H&M. Not one thing.
This could be an attempt to correct lies the tabloids printed about Harry testifying. Charles probably doesn’t care one way or the other if Harry testifies against the tabs, but the tabloids care. So they used the royal family’s name to attack Harry. Now they have to walk that back and admit Charles never cared
Wherever the Sussexes are seated or even standing, the camera finds them. Face it. So if they’re in the back of the church, all US media will have their Zooms pointed there. Anyway, don’t go, Harry and Meghan, lol. Don’t lend credibility to this decaying and dying and racist institution!
YUP. And that’s why they were right behind Charles at the funeral. It wasn’t that H&M were in every shot of Charles. It was that Charles was in every shot of H&M.
Totally agree, Shazbot. KC is going to want that television time all over again. And if they come (I hope they don’t), then papa troll king will exploit it as being a loving father: that’s why they’re close. He loves his darling boy when he’s not evicting him. Or removing ER from Harry’s uniform. Or taking away his security. Or…
If the Palace tells the BBC not to focus on Harry and Meghan, we won’t see them at all. The US media will have no control of what is seen because they will be using the feed provided by the BBC.
The palace knows they need the Sussexes there and prominent if they’re going to get ratings higher than the local cable channel covering the city council meeting.
BBC has been grovelling to BRF for a while now, like covering visit to Germany with breathless awe and detail. They will do as told. Shame, used to be such an objective source but where the BRF is concerned, they toe the line.
US media isn’t dictating who’s shown on camera.
During most of the broadcast, Meghan’s face was blocked by a camera.
Wherever Harry and Megahn are seated with automatically become the hot spot. Those imbeciles have guaranteed that with their endless attacks and briefings. When you want someone to disappear from the conversation, you stop talking about them.
That screeching sound is tires doing a 180. No malice toward “Pa” in spare? It was all about Charles’ human weakness? What happened to “Harry is a big fat liar and can’t be trusted”? I can smell the desperation from across the Atlantic.
Less malice toward Charles in Spare than there was against Phil and Liz in Charles’ interviews.
I love how they call Charles “beleaguered”. 😆
Your tears are too salty
HA!
My tears are only from laughter. So many years of slamming H&M, so many briefings and leaks, constant accusations and threats. And now it’s all “I love you, I know I’ve been a bad father, but you’re still my son and 5th in line, kiss, creep, crawl, creep.” It’s hilarious.
@Chyke
lol if youre responding to to Eurydice, I think you missed her sarcasm.
They’ve never said Harry is a liar, just that he betrayed their trust by showing some of the horrible things they’ve done to him.
Ciotiog, they’ve (bm) said a lot of things and they’ve sounded like they never read the book. What I find interesting about this article is that it says,
“Even the most ardent supporters of Harry don’t dispute these core claims—indeed, Harry’s book was surprisingly tender towards his beleaguered father. There is no malice and little duplicity in the “Pa” of Spare, rather his failures as a dad seem to stem from very human weakness.”
Wow, that’s a huge change from what’s been said before. Of course, his most ardent supporters don’t dispute that, ” he is his son and of course he is wanted at the coronation.” KFC desperately needs H&M there so that he can get the press he wants. How do you argue with that? I would disagree that we agree that KFC loves his son. That’s up in the air.
And let’s not forget that H&M, if they attend, must not misbehave by acting with dignity and respect.
” It would be good for Charles not to be seen to be snubbing his second son, who is fifth in line to the throne, a position he will retain until William has grandchildren, which could easily be over 20 years away given that his eldest son, George, is only 9. ”
Don’t tell William this, or he’ll give in to Kate’s requests to have more kids. If she can’t, he’ll divorce her and remarry someone younger so she can make sure Harry moves lower in the line.
I thought that the palace believed that the Sussexes were going to be misbehaving and throwing tantrums from Iceland seating and ignored by the “important royals” due to torpedoed bridges, lost trust, a graveyard of olive branches etc. these F@cks cannot pick a lane. Or even a highway.
They were just publicly smearing Archwell as a shading run organization YESTERDAY. SO DONE.
Please, Harry and Meghan, please, please, please do not go to this Con-A-Nation.
You could get whiplash trying to follow all these Sussexes and the coronation stories.
@Moxylady, you nailed it!
So after weeks of British media threatening the Sussex’s their children with violence saying how they will be mistreated and shunned by the royal family. Now it’s please please come to their coronation we over played our hands with the threats to harm your sons all the unhinged articles about we will publicly humiliate you guys . Now that it’s getting close to the date of their shit show they realize how bad it would look if Harry and Meghan especially Harry don’t show up . Charles didn’t say a word when Camilla right hand man publicly violently wrote about stripping Meghan naked and throwing feces at her or when just this week a royal reporter and other laughs about physical assault Archie a four year old .
A little late too late to be nervous about whether they’ve overplayed their hand. The answer is yes. They’ve been nasty and gleeful over the thought of snubbing Harry. But at the same time, had Charles just spoken to Harry, it wouldn’t matter.
@Jais: I think Harry’s appearance this week has made some in the press and Palace realise that there’s a great possibility that Harry and Meghan won’t come to coronation.
Yep. Agree. Also, when Charles didn’t make any effort to see Harry when he clearly could have, he looked like a cold and distant father. Which he is. But there’s that slow dawning that yeah Harry might not come.
@Jais: Yeah, the press knows that Charles declaration that he’s too busy to see Harry was a misstep and decreases the chances of Harry being at the coronation.
Nailed it.
I wonder if the reporters were surprised that Chas refused to see him? Also, I wonder if there’s still a chance Harry is still in town and C could see him post Germany trip?
If I were PH, I’d prefer to sit with B&E.
Like he did for the Jubilee.
Technically if we are going by place in line of succession B&E should be right next to Harry, unfortunately separated by Andrew. That is one of the weird things about the new emphasis on “working royals”, traditionally Edward and Anne would be the more minor royals now
Are you really expecting consistency from these people? If they really disapproved of Andrew’s actions (instead of condoning them), they could easily seat him in a convenient and unobtrusive spot.
My impression is, there are 3 (or 4) different factions briefing.
This is Charles begging H&M to come to the chubbly, knowing the optics would be terrible if they stay away.
The RR with screeching the Sussexes should behave, meaning play along with the RR and Bulliam with Frogmore and Pedrew moving into Frogmore.
Not sure where the slimming down and throwing people out is coming from? Bulliam to make C-Rex look Bad?
I don’t trust a word coming from the palace. They desperately want the star power of the Sussexes to attend, just so they can be mean as spit to them. Gaah
This obsession with the seating plan is bonkers. It will be funny if after all this Harry and Meghan don’t go. I believe Charles wants Harry to be there to rub it in his face that he’s King and Camilla is Queen, nothing else. A more rational and caring person would make time to see Harry on Monday to ensure that he comes to the coronation but in his delusional mind Charles believes that Harry will be there no matter what. I think Charles is in for big shock when Harry doesn’t come.
Charles is so thirsty. Trying to woo Harry and Meghan by letting them know they’ll have a good spot. Loser.
Stay home babes. It’s not worth it!
I don’t know if I would be so eager to point out Harry’s lack of real animosity towards his father, if I were them. To me, that only makes Charles’s treatment of Harry and his family MORE galling. He has been endlessly forgiving and compassionate towards his father (the compassion has even extended to William at times) at every single turn, and has been repaid with badmouthing, gaslighting, and completely undue suspicion. Why draw further attention to that fact?
Excellent point!
So the media saw the interest the public had when Harry attended court and want a little of that shine maybe people won’t throw eggs if Harry and his family attend. Boy this is one of those clusterfks of epic proportions.
I think this is why the palace has done an about face for now. Harry going to court was international news. It was everywhere. I think the RF was still drinking their own koolaid in thinking that Harry was irrelevant and nobody cared. The frenzy around his appearance was like being dumped in an ice cold bath. Hell, Harry dropping in unnoticed until he was ready really seemed to shock them. Harry could be in the UK at anytime and they’d be none the wiser. They’ll always be on their toes.
Plus, unlike C&C and William, Harry wasn’t met by any booing or otherwise negative crowd reactions. Instead on at least 2 occasions people in the crowd shouted “we love you Harry”.
I don’t think they should go, but I’m enjoying all of these reversals anyway. There was so much panic and noise around Spare, so many threats and snubs and sniping. And now…they need them to come. Otherwise the show will be nothing but dry–Will and Kate and Sophie and Ed and Camilla smirking while she wears her crown.
We need you Harry and Meghan. We are desperate for that star wattage you bring . We know we know that no one knows and no one cares about us but we also know that you two are where everything is at . So please, please come . As always these people use their ass-ass to think .
Forget him looking like the heir, when they all walked up the funeral procession Harry looked like the KING!
I wonder if any of this sudden about face has anything to do with the recent polls which showed the British public voted Harry the second most popular successor to Charles as King, 60% of the British public want Harry at the Coronation & the American poll which showed 59% disagreed Charles over Frogmore Cottage eviction.
IWesley, why are they polling the Americans about H&M or the brf. That’s not something we do.
Sounds like someone’s worried H&M haven’t RSVPd yet!
None of this noise on the journey to the coronation means anything. Some of it’s briefing/meaningful leaking and the truth (or the truth as the leaking party perceives it, anyway), some of it is just trial balloons to see what sticks and some of it is just the writers making stuff up. And among the leakers we’ve got Charles, his terrible wife, William and then the House of Middleton. Every so often Harry and Meghan release an official statement but that’s all we hear from them.
I think they’ll end up going. Harry still kind of seems to believe in the institution and in family, and who can blame him? It takes a long time to break away from family sometimes. Kaiser has hit the nail on the head: on some level Charles knows that Harry is the better all around heir and he wants him centered.
The way I am reading these articles from the press in general, are different camps amongst the coms teams trying to pitch which approach KFC should take.
WHAT book? Oh, nothing, just that one that has been on the NYT Best Sellers list for 11 weeks, nothing to see here LOL
Isn’t Charles on some historic Germany state visit right now? Didn’t he do some WW2 memorial thing just this morning? (Yes and yes.)
Either the press DGAF about boring royals laying wreaths or BP can’t ever stop talking about Harry and Meghan. Either way, it doesn’t bode well for Charles’s power or popularity as a monarch.
The only thing we have heard here in the States is that chuckles can speak German and prunilla wore a gaudy tiara! LOL
Prince Harry was predominantly all over local and international news. He’s really got star power. I don’t think any royal can match that. Only Meghan and his mum Princess Diana.
“Charles loves Harry; he is his son and of course he is wanted at the coronation.” The same son Charles is ‘too busy’ to speak to when they are in the same city and his plans for 2 days have just been cancelled.
The more the palace and tabloids spin their wheels about the Sussexes “will they/won’t they” the stupider KC3 looks. I think the Constipation will be a gong show, especially if the Sussexes nope out. I want everything to go wrong. I want Camzilla to trip and fall flat on her face. I want the crown to fall off UpChuck’s head. I want him to throw another public temper tantrum at some poor lackey. I want the new throne to fall apart when he sits on it. And most important, I want lots and lots of “Not My King” signs there.
“I want everything to go wrong.” Easy. Just approach Charles with a loaded pen and wait for hilarity to ensue. And a few prominently placed “Not my king” signs wouldn’t hurt either.
I admit I’m conflicted. Not about Harry & Meghan going to the Coronation….. (I don’t think they should…full stop), but how to handle it.
On one hand, I just wish they’d come out and say “hell with your games, we are NOT coming, its Archive’s birthday”. Come out and be done with it. On the other hand, I love how the silence is driving the Windsors crazy.
They need to remain absolutely silent, don’t comment on anything, but continue doing their charity work and accepting awards.
Vlad the Impaler also seated people prominently.
It seems to me the critical question to address in this “will they/wont they” attend melodrama is: what does history tell us? (This, afterall, is a family steeped in the history of the UK and everything they do is based on what their ancestors did/how did they do it. Hence these archaic traditions and activities with them clad in these ridiculous-looking garb and these hilarious titles….like: knight of the shining garter…….or some shidt like that LMAO).
Anyhooo, my point is, H&M will prolly look to the history of coronations and question whether, with the perfect vision of hindsight and the changing times and mores, it matters who was there and who wasnt.
And this big question must be seen against the backdrop of H&M’s own brand, regarding mental health/mental fitness; self-esteem/knowing one’s worth/valuing oneself; and standing up to bullies and letting abusers know that you will not cave to their bullying; etc. That is, given their activism around these things, H&M will be expected to model this behavior, especially having regard to the fact that so many young people, around the globe, are struggling with these very issues and look to H&M for inspiration.
My hope and expectation is that H&M will not be moved more by sentimentalism than by the power of their convictions.
They shouldn’t go, history will remember them as hero’s for not. After what Camilla and Charles did to his mother, then him and his children and wife, he shouldn’t be there watching those adulterers be crowned. People will wonder why he didn’t go then they’ll go back to his book to find out, followed by the Crown and Diana’s interviews.
Let me say this carefully: if they were seated prominently, it would only be so they could be spotted by enemies of the Crown who are derangers. Let the rest speak for itself. Do not go, please!
Another thing that gives me hope and the expectation that they wont go is their securing their children’s birthright before the coronation. The ball is now in chucky’s court: if you want to retaliate by denying A&L their birthright, let the world see you strip it from them, the first children of colour in the british royal family and institution.
This, along with H saying in the H&M Docuseries that: “I know we wont get an apology; but my wife & I, we’re moving on and looking forward to what’s next.”
It gives me hope that theyve been planning on not going. Nevertheless, I still maintain that if I’m wrong and their calculations are different from what I believe, they still have all my best wishes and my belief that they know best whats best for their little family.
Two things I’m reminded of as I think of this article: The Sussex children’s titles and the Frogmore Cottage eviction.
September 2022: Charles did not acknowledge his Sussex grandchildren’s new titles in his speech to the nation when he became king but he did acknowledge the Wales’ new title.
January 2023: Charles unceremoniously evicted his son and family from their home.
March 2023: Charles used the tabloids to announce his son’s eviction.
Action speaks louder than words. Those actions do not demonstrate love. Every narrative spun in the tabloids since that eviction information was provided by the palace to the tabloids is irrelevant. They could spin something new everyday but no new spin will erase the lack of acknowledgment of his grandchildren’s new titles and the Sussex’s eviction from Frogmore Cottage.
I SEE you Charles.
By prominent seating, I pray that KFC and Cowmilla haven’t commissioned a quad of stocks for the entire Sussex family. Doing something despicable like that would be right up their alley.
I just hope Meghan and Harry curl up on a couch this weekend, have a few drinks and laugh about the shifting coverage.
Their silence really has proven to be golden. They’re making the royal reporters look like the fools they are.
I hope they leave the rota and the royals hanging for a while. It’s fun to watch.
Ha, the RF AND the media both know they need the Sussex sparkle to get ANYTHING beyond a “why are we paying for all this mess again” questions from the hoi polloi. LOL it isn’t love, it is needy desperation to try to polish the turd.
No one even knows whether H&M have received an invitation. The statement H&M put out said they had received an email regarding the coronation. That was it. Until the palace briefs whether an invitation was sent, I don’t think we need to get too excited.
Oh no, they didn’t receive anything, the statement said the DUKE received an email from Charles’ office about the coronation.