Samantha Markle’s defamation case against her sister was dismissed

The good news just kept rolling in last night – Trump indicted, Gwyneth acquitted, and Samantha Markle’s dumbf–k lawsuit was thrown out of court. Previously, I tried to unpack Samantha’s defamation lawsuit against her sister Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Basically, it came down to Samantha trying to prove that Meghan “defamed” her when Meghan spoke to Oprah about her childhood, which Meghan described as feeling like “an only child.” Plus, Samantha claimed that Finding Freedom defamed her, only Meghan did not write or publish Finding Freedom. The case was crawling its way through Florida’s civil courts, and it even looked like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might have to sit for depositions for this nuisance suit. But no, the judge dismissed this mess on Thursday.
Samantha Markle has lost her defamation case against her half-sister, the Duchess of Sussex, after a judge in Florida granted a motion to dismiss. Samantha lodged her case in March 2022, when she sued Meghan Markle for “defamation and injurious falsehoods” along with “malicious lies” in a number of alleged instances, including during the duchess’s well-publicized sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey alongside husband Harry.
On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell granted Meghan’s motion to dismiss after Samantha claimed the pair’s relationship “unravelled” as the duchess’s star rose and she eventually met Prince Harry.
Three of the issues Samantha noted in the lawsuit stemmed from Oprah’s 2021 interview, where Meghan claimed that she was “an only child,” that she had only met her half-sister “a handful of times,” and that Samantha had changed her surname to Markle after Meghan started dating Prince Harry so that she “could cash in on her newfound fame.”
“A reasonable listener would not think that Defendant was suggesting that she has no half-siblings, that Plaintiff does not actually exist, or that Plaintiff is not related to her,” the ruling reads regarding Meghan’s claim to Oprah that she was an “only child.”
“As a reasonable listener would understand it, Defendant merely expresses an opinion about her childhood and her relationship with her half-siblings. Thus, the Court finds that Defendant’s statement is not objectively verifiable or subject to empirical proof…. Because the statement is not ‘capable of being proved false, it is protected from a defamation action.’”
Samantha claimed in her lawsuit that Meghan told Oprah that the pair had only met “a handful of times”—but the court wrote that it could not verify that allegation: “This statement is nowhere to be found in the interview transcript.” The court ultimately denied the claim without prejudice and with leave to amend.
Similarly, Samantha’s claim she changed her surname for fame was dismissed “because it is explicitly contradicted by the transcript,” noting the allegations Samantha noted were not true to what Meghan actually said during the interview: “She changed her last name back to Markle, and I think she’s in her early fifties at that time, only when I started dating Harry. And so I think that says enough.”
The claims were dismissed without prejudice, though Samantha could file an amended complaint within 14 days of the order.
In another instance, Samantha alleges her half-sister “contributed false information” to the authors of the book, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family—specifically mentioning Chapter 12, titled: “A Problem Like Samantha.” However, the court agreed with Meghan: “Defendant argues that the claims based on Finding Freedom must fail because she did not publish the book,” the ruling reads. “The Court agrees.”
The court denied Samantha’s request for attorneys’ fees and costs under the anti-SLAPP statute without prejudice, as premature.
[From The Daily Beast]
From what I can see, there hasn’t been a ruling on whether Samantha will have to pay for Meghan’s legal fees, but the court did say that Meghan won’t have to pay Samantha’s fees or anything else. Man, it’s been awfully quiet in White Markle-ville for a while? No updates from Mexico, and Samantha just got her delusional ass handed to her. What a shame. No, really – it’s a shame that Meghan’s relations are so f–king tacky and despicable. I can’t even imagine doing this to a family member. Anyway, I hope Samantha is broke as f–k and she crawls under a rock.
Photos courtesy of Instar, WENN.
-
-
USA Rights Only – Nuku’Alofa, Tonga -20181026- Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit Toloa Forest Reserve for The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy during their tour of the Kingdom of Tonga.
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment/INSTARimages.com
-39335774.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
USA Rights Only – Nuku’Alofa, Tonga -20181026- Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit Toloa Forest Reserve for The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy during their tour of the Kingdom of Tonga.
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment/INSTARimages.com
-39335626.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20190912- The Duchess of Sussex departs the launch of the Smart Works capsule collection.
-PICTURED: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220603- National Service of Thanksgiving On Day Two Of The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67260352
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – London, UK -20220603-
Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen, marking the monarch’s 70 year Platinum Jubilee, at St Paul`s Cathedral
-PICTURED: Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51631525.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
Samantha Markle talks to the panel about paparazzi shots of her father and not being invited to the wedding of her sister Meghan and Prince Harry on ‘Loose Women’. Broadcast on ITV1
Featuring: Samantha Markle, Samantha Grant
When: 14 May 2018
Credit: Supplied by WENN
**WENN does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright, License in attached material. Fees charged by WENN are for WENN’s services only, do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright, License in material. By publishing this material you expressly agree to indemnify, to hold WENN, its directors, shareholders, employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), any causes of action, allegation against WENN arising out of, connected in any way with publication of the material.**
-
-
Samantha Markle talks to the Piers and Susanna about paparazzi shots of her father and not being invited to the wedding of her sister Meghan and Prince Harry on ‘Good Morning Britain’. Broadcast on ITV1
Featuring: Samantha Markle, Samantha Grant
When: 15 May 2018
Credit: Supplied by WENN
**WENN does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright, License in attached material. Fees charged by WENN are for WENN’s services only, do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright, License in material. By publishing this material you expressly agree to indemnify, to hold WENN, its directors, shareholders, employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), any causes of action, allegation against WENN arising out of, connected in any way with publication of the material.**
-
-
Meghan Markle’s step sister Samantha Markle & guests at The Ray Darcy Show, RTE, Dublin, Ireland – 13.10.18.
Featuring: Samantha Markle
Where: Dublin, Ireland
When: 13 Oct 2018
Credit: WENN.com
**Not available for publication in Ireland**
-
-
Meghan Markle’s step sister Samantha Markle & guests at The Ray Darcy Show, RTE, Dublin, Ireland – 13.10.18.
Featuring: Samantha Markle
Where: Dublin, Ireland
When: 13 Oct 2018
Credit: WENN.com
**Not available for publication in Ireland**
I saw this and cackled. I doubt that lady will stop harassing Meghan but she can keep humiliating herself. I’ll keep watching, pointing and laughing.
I some deranger crying on Twitter about how Duchess Princess Meghan “always wins and is never held to account.”
Keep winning Duchess Meghan! Keep crying deranged racist.
Are the derangers incapable of reading? The judge kept it simple in saying it wasn’t what Meghan said. How do they want someone accountable for something she never did?
I think we all knew this was about generating headlines and the options for who was funding it are a pretty short list but I hadn’t realised quite how far from reality the claims were. She claimed things were said in the interview that weren’t actually said so were simple to disprove?
It was always a desperate attempt to get some new content from Meghan but this is shockingly transparent.
When it rains it pours! Love this for Duchess Meghan! Loving the news today!
Good things happen in 3s! What’s next? Let’s go!!! 👠🍾🍀💗🍷
My only question is, will Samantha’s sponsors who clearly bankrolled this nuisance lawsuit, pay up if Samantha is ordered to pay Meghan’s legal fees? Or will they leave Scammy in the lurch?
I hope they are petty and refuse and cause Scamantha to squeal like a stuck pig.
No sane person believed that ridiculous lawsuit would go anywhere. Anyways her sponsors should sue her for wasting their money . Meghan continues to win while the idiots are losing left , right and centre
Her sponsors no doubt put her up to it so they could mine potential depositions for new Sussex stories. They’ve been denied access for 3 years and they are beyond desperate.
She based her lawsuit on lies about what Meghan actually said. To me this sounds like a nuisance suit and she should have had to pay court costs. If people who bring this type of lawsuit had to pay both sets of attorneys and the cost for court time and personnel, there would be far fewer of them.
I still believe that the British press was bankrolling this lawsuit. As for the depositions, that would have only happened if the judge had ruled in Scammy’s favour but the way the British press reported it, Harry and Meghan were going to do depositions no matter what. I’m glad Scammy lost and if she knows what’s good for her she would give up and leave Meghan alone.
😂 …I hope she can now wheel herself back into hiding and stop harassing her sister. It was never going to stand…it was simply ridiculous