Donald Trump indicted by New York grand jury, will likely surrender next Tuesday

LMAO. So, earlier this week, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg let everyone believe that it could be late April or early May before the grand jury indicted Donald Trump. Then by the end of business on Thursday, Bragg was like “hey, here’s a 34-count indictment on Trump.” Glorious! The indictment is still sealed, so we don’t know exactly what he’s being charged with, nor do we know the extent of the evidence against Trump. Considering this grand jury has been empaneled since January, I think we can safely say that Bragg has a lot of evidence of fraud, criminality and shenanigans, all related to Trump’s hush-money payments to Stormy Daniels, an American hero and icon. We also know that these charges could involve significant jail time. LMAO.
The New York Times has been doing rolling updates on the situation all of yesterday evening and into this morning. New York law enforcement is bracing for a sh-tshow of violent morons demonstrating on behalf of their orange god. About 20 people (SAD) showed up outside Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach to cheer for Trump. Trump is currently living in Mar-a-Lago, his Florida compound, and there seems to be a lot of energy towards getting him to peacefully surrender in New York next week, likely Tuesday. I imagine there will be a lot of coordination with his Secret Service too. Meanwhile, Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, has already huffed and puffed about how New York law enforcement better not try to extradite Trump from Florida.
What else? Trump has been going bonkers on Truth Social and there are very real fears that he is once again trying to incite his army of heavily armed sh-theads to do something awful. Still, I can’t wait for the perp walk. LMAO.
BREAKING: Governor Ron DeSantis says Florida 'will not assist in an extradition request' for Trump pic.twitter.com/bJiNDzTwKv
— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 30, 2023
He will be fingerprinted. He will be photographed. He may even be handcuffed.
Now that a Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict Donald Trump, here’s what will happen when he is arrested. https://t.co/1rzwYG7y30
— The New York Times (@nytimes) March 30, 2023
The front page of The New York Times for March 31, 2023. https://t.co/Y3WOVhr1wj pic.twitter.com/aLjLVdPMP7
— The New York Times (@nytimes) March 31, 2023
🍾🍸 Cheers Celebitches to the start of Indictment season!
Get that son of a bitch outta Mar-a-Lago! What a day!!! I have my indictment shoes on. Let’s go! 👠 🍾 🍷
Poor Trumpy. If only he hadn’t run for President and shined a light on himself. He could have kept on grifting his grift until his inevitable coronary, but alas, here we are with likely more indictments to come. 🍾
Given how much debt he’s in I think he saw the Presidency run as a grift plus I always think he was ‘talked’ into it by others who saw him as a useful idiot.
DeSanctis’ Anti-American and anti-Semitic statement was horrifying. Florida deserves better and there’s no scenario in which he would be president and I wouldn’t move my family out of the US.
That said, as far as the Orange Nightmare is concerned, it’s about damn time. {raises coffee toast to the grand jury and DA Bragg}
The fact the right is still using Soros aa the big bad boogeyman behind some evil left wing cabal is…. laughable.
Kevin McCarthy was huffing and puffing about how the House would go after Bragg for abusing his power. He didn’t pass basic civics, apparently, or he’d know there’s nothing the House can do about State criminal prosecutions.
I had to ask the Lord for forgiveness because I was giddy with glee at someone’s misery and pain. Twitter was WONDERFUL last night and is wonderful this morning as well. And the great part? Allegedly 45 found out from the NY Times and not his people. CBs let’s all raise a glass and toast that no one is above the law – not even a former President.
C.U. Next Tuesday, LOSER!! Karma.
I saw Lindsey Graham on the verge of tears on his Faux News appearance. It was hilarious and disturbing all at once.