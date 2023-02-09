The Sussexes will sit for depositions in Samantha Markle’s unhinged lawsuit

Samantha Markle (Grant) sued her half-sister last year, something about how the Duchess of Sussex “defamed” her by saying that they barely knew each other and something something about Finding Freedom, a book which was not written by Meghan. It’s a nuisance suit and Meghan’s lawyers have already tried to get it thrown out a few times. The problem is that it really looks like someone is bankrolling all of this, just as I always suspected that “they” were bankrolling many of Thomas Markle’s activities too. Do I have any names for these mysterious figures, do I know who they work for? No, not at all. I just have some educated guesses, especially given the British media’s outsized focus on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex potentially sitting for depositions.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will be deposed as part of a defamation case brought against the duchess in the United States by her half-sister, Samantha Markle, a Florida judge ruled on Tuesday. Markle is suing Meghan for “defamation and injurious falsehood” following the couple’s 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, and seeking damages in excess of $75,000. Samantha Markle’s March 2022 lawsuit claims that Meghan made “demonstrably false and malicious statements….to a worldwide audience,” including the “roughly 50 million people in 17 countries” who watched the interview. Meghan filed a motion in September last year to stop depositions – a witness’ sworn out-of-court testimony used to gather information – in the case. The presiding judge, Charlene Edwards Honeywell, dismissed the motion, ruling that Meghan “does not show that unusual circumstances justify the requested stay, or that prejudice or an undue burden will result if the Court does not impose a stay,” Britain’s PA Media news agency reported. “Defendant Markle does not satisfy the high standard required to stay discovery pending the resolution of a dispositive motion.” Samantha Markle said in the initial filing that Meghan defamed her in the interview when she said she grew up as “an only child.” The filing says that “Meghan…published and disseminated false and malicious lies,” which have subjected Samantha Markle “to humiliation, shame and hatred on a worldwide scale,” and spread “lies worldwide” about their father, Thomas Markle. It alleges that Meghan orchestrated “a premeditated campaign” to “defame and destroy her sister’s and her father’s reputation and credibility in order to preserve and promote the false ‘rags-to-royalty’ narrative.”

[From CNN]

This is completely asinine. But whatever. This isn’t some big issue. Depositions will happen, Samantha will look like an unhinged and amoral nutjob and hopefully this will get thrown out. But the real purpose for Samantha and her financial backers is to get Meghan and Harry “on the record” and then the British papers can use those statements to create more controversy and misery. What a clownshow this is.