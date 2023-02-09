The Sussexes will sit for depositions in Samantha Markle’s unhinged lawsuit

Samantha Markle (Grant) sued her half-sister last year, something about how the Duchess of Sussex “defamed” her by saying that they barely knew each other and something something about Finding Freedom, a book which was not written by Meghan. It’s a nuisance suit and Meghan’s lawyers have already tried to get it thrown out a few times. The problem is that it really looks like someone is bankrolling all of this, just as I always suspected that “they” were bankrolling many of Thomas Markle’s activities too. Do I have any names for these mysterious figures, do I know who they work for? No, not at all. I just have some educated guesses, especially given the British media’s outsized focus on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex potentially sitting for depositions.
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will be deposed as part of a defamation case brought against the duchess in the United States by her half-sister, Samantha Markle, a Florida judge ruled on Tuesday.
Markle is suing Meghan for “defamation and injurious falsehood” following the couple’s 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, and seeking damages in excess of $75,000. Samantha Markle’s March 2022 lawsuit claims that Meghan made “demonstrably false and malicious statements….to a worldwide audience,” including the “roughly 50 million people in 17 countries” who watched the interview.
Meghan filed a motion in September last year to stop depositions – a witness’ sworn out-of-court testimony used to gather information – in the case. The presiding judge, Charlene Edwards Honeywell, dismissed the motion, ruling that Meghan “does not show that unusual circumstances justify the requested stay, or that prejudice or an undue burden will result if the Court does not impose a stay,” Britain’s PA Media news agency reported.
“Defendant Markle does not satisfy the high standard required to stay discovery pending the resolution of a dispositive motion.”
Samantha Markle said in the initial filing that Meghan defamed her in the interview when she said she grew up as “an only child.”
The filing says that “Meghan…published and disseminated false and malicious lies,” which have subjected Samantha Markle “to humiliation, shame and hatred on a worldwide scale,” and spread “lies worldwide” about their father, Thomas Markle. It alleges that Meghan orchestrated “a premeditated campaign” to “defame and destroy her sister’s and her father’s reputation and credibility in order to preserve and promote the false ‘rags-to-royalty’ narrative.”
This is completely asinine. But whatever. This isn’t some big issue. Depositions will happen, Samantha will look like an unhinged and amoral nutjob and hopefully this will get thrown out. But the real purpose for Samantha and her financial backers is to get Meghan and Harry “on the record” and then the British papers can use those statements to create more controversy and misery. What a clownshow this is.
Well, when Samantha is questioned under oath the Sussex’s lawyer will be able to find out who is bank rolling this suit. It will also expose a LOT of other shit that I imagine will make Sammy look even worse (even though that seems impossible.)
That’s what I’m looking forward to. I’m sure she can find ways to sink even lower, especially if she’s being bankrolled.
Yup, goes both ways bitches.
How much do you wanna bet that the judge that approved this was a Trump appointee?
Nope. She was appointed in 2009 by Pres. Obama. I just want this suit to be over. I can’t imagine how H+M feel.
‘Florida judge’ really covers everything that needs to be said here…
Wikipedia said it was Obama who appointed her. Also she is a black woman. Born in 57 so maybe near to retirement age. Had a steady career leading up to this particular job. Maybe what Meghan asked didn’t meet whatever the court requirements are? It’s not always corruption
@mrscope
Well, that’s a relief. They won’t allow any unnecessary questions that would clearly be fishing for information.
That said, Samantha will spew her bile as directed by her bankrollers and the tabloids will report it as “news”. Can Meghan counter sue for an unlawful lawsuit?
I’ve just checked; the judge is an Obama appointment. Samantha tried to get her removed from the case. She “argued” because the Sussexes are friendly with the Obamas the judge wouldn’t be impartial! You really couldn’t make this nonsense up. SMH
Maybe the judge is doing them a favor by pressing it forward while it’s under her court so that it won’t go to a Trump appointee.
Even if its under oath, I’m expecting her to lie.
That was my first thought. Why on earth would anyone expect her to tell the truth just because she’s under oath?
If her lie is proven false by Meghan’s lawyers, Samantha will go to jail for lying under oath.
If they catch her in a lie then she has to answer to the court for that won’t she?
Then she will be committing perjury.
It’s 20 years for perjury.
I hope she lies.
I cannot believe this lawsuit has any legal standing, but I’m looking forward to the attorneys on this site educating us as to why it has been allowed to progress this far?
Side note: I have always put this outfit in Meghan’s top 5 outfits. The dress is gorgeous and complements her beautifully, it’s tailored like a dream and the shoes are perfect with it!
A hearing will be held to consider the motion to dismiss. I think it might be next week. This hasn’t progressed very far yet.
I’ve only been following this lawsuit here, but this is my understanding as well. The MTD itself hasn’t been decided yet, the judge just ruled on something discovery-related (the depositions.)
So is it possible that the case is dismissed before they even get to the depositions making this all moot? Not sure I understand totally. Or are the depositions happening before the hearing?
The hearing on the MTD is scheduled for next week based on a link someone shared elsewhere. So the judge will rule on that motion before the depositions start. Depositions can be expensive and time consuming so they aren’t going to go forward with them while the MTD is still pending (that would be my thought process at any rate.)
Meghan wouldn’t have ever said anything about Samantha if Samantha hadn’t opened her mouth in the first place. Samantha trashed Meghan and Meghan responded. I find it hard to believe any judge would consider that defamation.
What the judge denied was a Motion to Stay the Discovery Pending the Dispositive Motion. Basically what Meghan asked the court was to put a hold on further discovery in the case pending a ruling on the Motion to Dismiss the action. Depositions are part of the discovery phase of a case (the phase where each side asks the other side to produce documents, provide information and give testimony in a deposition). The case has not been thrown out at all. The press is making a bigger deal of this than it is. It is most likely the proper decision by the judge here because lawsuits will have what are called cut-off dates, a time period within which things like discovery need to be completed. Asking for a “stay” (or hold) could have affected the cut-off date. And who knows when a final decision on a Motion to Dismiss will be issued post hearing (if one has been set already).
Now, IF Meghan has not scheduled Samantha’s deposition waiting on the outcome of her Motion to Stay, now she can set Samantha’s deposition. IMO, any Notice of Deposition to Samantha should include a Request for Production of Documents…meaning asking Samantha to provide documents at her deposition to substantiate her claims and provide testimony about them.
The funny thing about this is that in denying Megan’s Motion to Stay discovery, now Samantha cannot try to make an argument for a stay of her deposition once/if she is served with a Notice of Deposition.
It is normal for discovery to continue pending the ruling on a Motion to Dismiss or any other “dispositive” motion.
Other than the belt it’s a great look for her. That is really her colour
Yas! That dress! I came to learn more about the legal issues — and stayed to admire that awesomely gorgeous dress!
I was just instantly drawn to that picture of her. She’s stunning.
The woman who told the world she took Harry’s V, is on Piers show telling the audience Harry “traded down”
Same, I would love to know what brand it is.
Anyone who would go on PM’s show to attack Harry and Meghan isn’t someone of class or morals. We have seen the low caliber people who frequent his show and she apparently is no different. Appearance aside (which she would absolutely lose) her decision to out herself and then give interviews about taking someone’s virginity is evidence that she would lose that battle against Meghan also.
The woman who took Harry’s V was already bought and sold by the time she ended up in the cover of Daily Fail – that fake text where she insulted his book without even reading it & mentioned the Taliban tells you as much. Talk about making someone completely regret their First Time!!
Attorney here that has litigated high profile defamation cases. So much of what goes into defamation cases are fact-specific inquiries which basically means you need to have some discovery before you can rule on a motion to dismiss. A smart judge does not want to get reversed by dismissing a case with fact-specific issue before discovery, that will get reversed on appeal. This doesn’t mean a thing with respect to the merits; it may even mean the judge plans to dismiss the case once it is safe, appellate-wise, to do so.
My guess it’s the DM bank rolling this lawsuit. They failed to get Meghan in court with the privacy case and so they think they will be successful using Scammy to sue her. If Meghan didn’t grow up with Scammy then she grew up as an only child. I think the person who’s going get embarrassed by this case is Scammy.
@ Amy Bee, that’s an interesting point and I wouldn’t be surprised the DF bankrolling Scammy’s entire legal team. The DF simply want access to the court proceedings in order to use it as ammunition against Meghan.
Meghan beat them at their own game and they are out for revenge. The icing on the cake is for Scammy and her own delusions of grandeur.
can the Sussexes demand a forensic audit of Scammy’s financials as part of discovery?
I agree and I hope this comes out in court, or if for any reason it does go forward, let’s also hope the judge instructs Megan’s father be deposed, then when HIS LIES are proven in court, he can also be asked, WHY its only Megan and Harry’s children he wants to see when he doesn’t bother with his other ones. Why he lied when he said he hadn’t posed for pictures, then said he had. Why he gave television interviews, JUST LIKE SAMANTHA HAS if she thinks she has been defamed (soory for any mistakes I’m to busy laughing), why she went to London for the wedding as she hadn’t been invited and WHO paid for her flights and accommodation!!! Why her children want nothing to do with her and called her a liar and a fantasist, as did her ex husband and the judge in her divorce and custody hearing. Why she told the WORLD that she was flying to be with her father after his stroke (ahem), but in fact didn’t. And why her father said it WAS SAMANTHA who told him to sit for the staged pictures so he could make some money. I would love to see copies of calls and texts between her and her father, up to and
Including the date of deposition
Yep. They think they have a “gotcha” with this case. It would be hilarious if it wasn’t so insidious.
My best friend growing up had older parents who were on their second and third marriages respectively. Her dad was already retired when I met her in the fifth grade. He had 5 or 6 kids from his previous marriages. They were all grown-up and had been out of the house for a good long while. For all intents and purposes an only child. It was something she joked about. It’s not that she didn’t know that she had siblings, but she didn’t see them often and they were so much older that they just weren’t a part of her everyday life. It’s laughable that this is a thing. Also, if the BM weren’t so hopelessly corrupt they would never bring out Scammy to do their dirty work. Someone on my Twitter timeline reposted a DM interview with Scammy’s mother and her youngest Noelle detailing the abuse that she experienced growing up. It was tragic. Anyone that still tries to defend Scammy knows EXACTLY why they are defending her over Meghan, and it’s got nothing to do with “oh but family.”
If depositions move forward and this frivolous action isn’t dismissed first (lots of ifs there), Samantha will be deposed too. That’s the part they’re leaving out. Since she can’t go more than a minute without lying, that will be the most interesting part. Also, the Sussexes’ lawyers will be guilty of malpractice if they do not ask her how she (a poor put upon disabled person) is financing all this BS because that falls within the scope. She doesn’t have to answer but if she doesn’t, it speaks volumes.
Though I find it impossible that Meghan has not signed on with the most experienced lawyer for her case.
I expect that once the depositions are conducted, Scammy will be left holding the bag of further evidence that she is purely the puppet of someone who is financing her lawsuit. NO attorney, in their right mind, would consider taking Scammy as a client unless she paid an enormous retainer.
I’m sure the rags are financing Samantha. It’s a complete projection of their smear campaign against Harry and Meghan. It’s an unholy cabal formed of the tabloids and the disgusting father and daughter duo.
Hmm but which one? The sun or the dm? Or some other force?
It’s hilarious to me because I imagine Meghan going in with a binder folder full of receipts. Whereas Scammy will just be ranting and raving the entire time.
+1 Someone needs to explain burden of proof to Scammy and her BM pimps. This B is suing Meghan while still demanding Meghan visit poor ailing TM. I hope all of Scammy’s duplicitous actions are revealed to the world.
As do I, but most importantly, who is funding Scammy’s lawsuit?? I would imagine not one attorney would take her case without a substantial retainer.
Scammy is playing checkers with world winning chess players.
If this makes it to court, Toxic Tom will show hoping to corner Meghan. There will of course be a million DM reporters there to cover this sh*tshow.
The Sussexes will always be used by the British media to keep the focus off of a referendum on the monarchy. That’s why any article on Kate will mention Meghan and any article on W mentions H. This is the long term plan for the British monarchy with the media so that The Sussexes will never attain universal acclaim and to their credit it’s partially worked. That’s why The Sussexes are viewed as “polarizing”. This is a play to continue to not just smear the Sussexes but to overexpose them so that little by little ppl get sick of “hearing” about them not realizing it’s all by design.
But in making them “polarizing,” they’ve really just raised their profile. There’s enough people that can clearly see the RF being strait up assholes, even if others are tired of hearing about them. The Windsors hate being overshadowed and yet they’ve created their own worst monster by pushing out the Sussexes. They made them even more interesting than they already were. Maybe not universally loved by all but they are universally interesting, more than the Windsors, who will forever be riding on their coat tails.
@ Jais, and while I agree wholeheartedly with your assessment, I think that as the older generations that are blindly ignorant with regards to the BRF. Yet as the younger generations will grow to love and support H&M. As they continue their philanthropic efforts and people recognize the impact of the lives that they are changing with each and every passing day.
I’m very curious to find out who Samantha’s lawyer is–because that person is a scumbag and ignorant of the law and might need to lose their license.
This whole lawsuit is just Murdoch going “give us the tea!”
The Media always wins.
Agreed.
I’m glad this has been covered here as a story about it was in the BBC top 10 most of yesterday and I didn’t want to click on it.
So far the media has failed to win with the Sussexes. I pray that continues and the media and Markles reap what they sow.
Wait, will these depositions be made public? Even if it doesn’t go to trial? Why? Can’t they demand them to be kept private?
Meghan may be able to convince the judge to seal the depositions but should this be a case of someone across the pond funding this charade, they will have full access as they are funding it, which is what I suspect as many others have pointed out.
Is that how it would work? Whoever is funding isn’t necessarily a party in the lawsuit. I mean, if a she took out a bank loan to pay for her lawyers, would the bank get access to the deposition?
It’s my understanding that under US law, when depositions are sealed only the principals (in this case Duchess Meg and Scammy) and their legal teams would have access. And all would bound by law not to relay, disclose, or otherwise make public in any way. Unless the secret benefactor who is funding Scammy’s lawsuit is also an official member of her legal team, the secret benefactor would NOT be legally entitled any access to the sealed depositions.
If the depositions are sealed by the court, Scammy, her lawyers, or any other entity would be very foolish to release/leak/repeat any part of that confidential information against court orders. Such actions would be considered criminal.
US Judges have no patience for direct defiance of court orders. Regardless of the personal politics, American judges share one trait: They didn’t come to play.
This lawsuit is definitely being funded by some people in the British media they desperate want to hold on to Meghan and Harry at all cost . Let’s called this ridiculously lawsuit it is a vendetta against Meghan by the British media and Samantha who on limited income wants a payday . Can’t believe a judge would actually look at the evidence allow this Fraudulent lawsuit to continue. This story appear on dlist all suddenly there a comments with the same playbook accusing Meghan of lying about Samantha doria didn’t raise Meghan Thomas has always been a loving father talking point .
https://twitter.com/lawcrimenews/status/1623048963824979968?s=61&t=eU9RlriSIbve_N-dhxFIDg
Hopefully it is thrown out on February 15. There is a lot of misinformation out there by the BRF rota and the tabloid rags who have an agenda, you can view all the court filings in this article. There is no ruling in the dismissal of this case yet that is what is being decided in the February 15 court date.
I suspected the British press wasn’t reporting the whole story.
They were spinning it as per usual.
Here’s hoping it gets thrown out. I hate this for Meghan.
I find it interesting that Scammy also wants the judge to force Meghan to “coordinate depositions” of herself along with Harry, Jason Knauf, Chris Bouzy, and Scammy’s estranged daughter Ashleigh Hale as well as Terrible Tom. We know Jason and Tom will lie their faces off but Chris Bouzy and Ashleigh are on Meghan’s side. I guess in Scammy’s twisted brain she’s going after them to try and prove they helped “defame” her on Meghan’s orders. SMH, I think this mess will be tossed.
Ugh I was really hoping that Ashleigh Hale hadn’t been drawn into this mess.
@Jaded, this is what makes it seem 100% like a BM fishing expedition to me. They don’t actually give a shit if Samantha wins/loses, they just want as many quotes to spin a narrative from as possible.
Thanks for the link. I didn’t read through the comments but I hope someone pointed out to the L & C site that Finding Freedom is not Meghan’s book(unless they’re talking about The Bench). It’s Omid Scobie’s and Carolyn Durand’s book.
The British Media/press never show the whole story. Being far less from truthful is how they operate. Lying by omission is in the BM’s DNA.
If it goes to discovery Samantha will probably have to answer some questions too. She’ll plead the 5th to everything probably. Silly case. Samantha defamed herself starting in 2016.
Meghan and Harry truly have so much in common. Both children of divorce, both have fathers who used them, and both have jealous siblings who use the legal system to try and hurt them.
Their goals in life are aligned and they can find comfort and understanding in each other because their pain comes from the same place and sadly the same people.
@B
Dont forget this one other, most important thing:
Both of them learned all about unconditional love from their respective mothers. Which has made all the difference in their lives…….made them strong enough to survive the onslaught against them…..and made them perfect for each other.
Another one who is clearly obsessed. Notice how she’s been laying out in the sun or discovered spray tan and she went brunette.
She’s a complete embarrassment. Scammy you will never ever be Meghan.
Looks like her sponsors bankrolled a facelift too.
She is on two different Fixated Persons lists. Surprise, lol. This is an old picture they used, from 2018 or 2017. She quickly changed hair colour when public revulsion became known.
Sure sounds like those statements by Meghan are opinions. It’s a wonder to me that this lawsuit hasn’t been thrown out already.
Meghan’s attempt to get this case dismissed absolves Meghan of any guilt when Meghan takes ALL of Samantha’s money.
Sam didn’t recognize mercy.
The motion to dismiss has not been heard yet. I believe it will be brought before the judge on Wednesday. The British press are not reporting this.
Fascinating how lifestyle and mindset can shape a face.
She has a really good bonestructure, you can see the similarity to Meghan, but her life and mindestens left enough traces in the set of her mouth, her wrinkles ect to make her look really unattraktiv.
And thats not cortisol face from MS, that looks different.
(Winkles per se are not unattraktiv, but the show, how you usually look at people, and hers are scowling)
The british media’s job right now is to sow chaos around Harry and Meghan in any way they can. They get the stories to print no matter what.
We should expect a lot more frivolous lawsuits to come their way, all entirely without merit. Next to sue might be the so-called taker of Harry’s virginity, who outed herself (it’s impossible to prove). Remember how they tried to pay some rando actor 75,000 dollars to say that he slept with Meghan? There will be more of that. They won’t stop.
I think Harry and Meghan know this, and are prepared for it. The preponderance of abuse at some point will turn against the media. More and more people will speak out against it, or start ignoring it. No matter. There’s a lot of money to be made on the tabloid’s downfall.
She’s her half sister.
What a sick charade. What’s wrong with these people. Gross.
Samantha Markle is a fetid queef. #Meghanhasnosiblings
Kellybelle- fetid queef! Ha!!! I love it! 🤣
I think Meghan should have a right to know Samantha’s financials prior to this case proceeding if only to know how all the court costs will be paid when Samantha loses. This case is frivolous and ridiculous. Allowing it to progress at cost to Meghan without any guarantee of compensation seems grossly unfair.
I remember when they said Meghan and her dad would also testify in the daily mail lawsuit and it never happened.
The tabloid must be salivating over this.
Meghan’s half siblings have a propensity to sue. The best course of action for Meghan and Harry is to never explain and never complain about them no matter what they do or say. Freeze them out
Charles and Thomas
William and Samantha
four people with extreme poor character and no shame.
Interesting how Sammy just happens to appear in the media after spare was published. She has no chance or case she just comes out to make trouble and daily mail and fox reports stories about her. She is deluded and has contempt for het half sister
Was Samantha even mentioned in Spare? He was so smart with that book.
Mostly meghans father i don’t remember if Sam was.
Samantha is also asking for Ashleigh Hale, her bio daughter who she didn’t raise, to be deposed along with her Thomas Markle Sr., Jason Knauf, and Chris Bouzy. So based on all that, I’m pretty sure the lawsuit will (hopefully) be thrown out of court next week.
Dragging in Bad Dad is a dumb move because it opens up his stupid lawsuit against the pap agency he worked with for those staged photos , a case that was dismissed and the judge ordered Toxic Toxic to pay the pap’s legal bill. TT’s finances will come under scrutiny since Scam has been screeching he paid for all of her education.
Can meghan get a restraining order against this rat
This looks like harassment to me. Discovery has to stay within the confines of the claims, so you can’t just ask anything you want to. The motion to dismiss is supposed to be heard on the 15th is what I read. I think it’ll be interesting to see what the judge says during the hearing and the subsequent order.
That word came to mind for me too. Not familiar with FLA laws but other states don’t tolerate using the legal system to harass someone.
How is she going to prove the damages? She’s more well known now, she gets more attention now, she has a bigger SM presence… what is demonstrably worse than it was before the Oprah interview and how can she tie it to words that came out of Meghan’s mouth.
In Samantha’s case, any lawyer could make the argument that she benefited any time Meghan mentioned her. I mean, most Americans don’t know who she is and those who do, didn’t know who she was until she raised a stink after the Oprah interview.
She was platformed in Britain but not in the U.S. so good luck to her proving “damages” and lol to her sitting for a deposition and not getting sued by her own kids for her lies.
Oh, I think Scammy’s self-published book claiming to be about her half-sister, her desperate attempt for attention, will come up at deposition.
The book in which she talks about how she hated Meghan because baby Meghan threw blueberries around the kitchen. And Samantha thought this was a totally sane and relatable thing to impart.
H&M should bring in lawyers and offer that nasty sister a dollar amount with a iron clad NDA. Not another word publicly or we will sue to pants off you 2X.
Pay her off and tell her off!
Then forget her.
Whatever Meghan would offer Sam, the PTB that are financing this would offer more. The case hopefully will be dismissed. The judge gave some hints in her ruling about the Stay but I guess we’ll see next week.
This lawsuit is crazy from start to finish. One this is the SECOND set of lawyers; her first lawyer requested to withdraw from the case in April of last year. Two, Sammy’s current lawyer represented Trump in that stupid Hillary Clinton lawsuit, where Trump has to now pay close to $1M for a lawsuit that was ruled frivolous. Three, Sammy’s tried to get the judge thrown off the case because she was appointed by Obama and claimed the Sussexes and the Obamas are close. Four, the judge ordered no recordings of the proceedings for Feb. 15. You know the BM wants those recordings; and if Scam is stupid enough to tape and it to the Fail she ans her lawyers can be sanctioned (fined). Five, Ashleigh and Christopher Bouzy are being dragged in (although they had nothing to do with the Oprah interview) because what they said on the docu series damaged Samantha’s credibility. No juror is going to sympathize with a woman who open 12 troll accounts and gave away her own child while claiming to raise her half sister. I believe the BM is funding Sam; but if she loses the media will leave her holding the bag when the court orders Scam to pay Meghan’s legal and attorney fees.
We’ll see what happens next Wednesday first. Depositions won’t happen at all if the case is dismissed.
If this case goes forward Meghan’s attorneys are likely to get way more serious and aggressive with Samantha. She can be deposed too Her children (all three) can be deposed. Her exes etc. They can subpoena her YouTube and Twitter history to show her malign intent. All the Fascist UK media that have paid her can be deposed and subpoenaed etcetera.
I have to wonder who is funding this litigation for Samantha? Federal court Depositions in country are ruinously expensive and keep many people out of the courts. Foreign deposition is astronomical!! If she loses she will probably be ordered to pay costs at least if not Harry and Meghan’s legal fees.
Depositions in the US are not ruinously expensive.
Absent exceptional circumstances, the loser of litigation in the US also does not have to pay the winner’s legal fees.
when the loser has brought a meritless suit they often are required to pay the defendant’s legal fees. the courts are not a stick to beat your enemies with.
This woman has made a substantial income trashing Meg for paid interviews since 2016 and so has bad dad and the Australian Big Brother contestant T Markle junior. I would like all three of them answer how much money they have made from their endless interviews, podcasts and the infamous autobiography of Scammy in which she trashed all her relatives except for daddy!! Meg has been estranged from bad dad since May 2018. Her older half siblings were never part of her adult life. She has never denied the DNA link but due to huge age gap and them starting their own families young, they were never close. Scammy own account doesn’t hide her jealousy and resentment of her much younger half sibling.Yes she has exploited the connection for cash, attention, limelight and revenge claiming to be an expert on the half sister she barely knows but the plain fact is that they were never close when Meg was growing up and sure as hell weren’t any close as adults!!
This is a giant nothing burger.
Many, many courts allow discovery to proceed while a motion to dismiss is pending. In those courts, what Harry and Meghan asked for is very unusual.
If I were Harry and Meghan’s lawyer, I would have advised them that the motion to stay discovery was a long shot but probably worth taking to avoid the burden of depos. Nothing about this ruling is remotely surprising to anyone who has practiced law in Federal Court for more than 10 minutes.
I’m sure the media will make this seem like a huge loss to H&M, but it isn’t. It’s often routine for discovery to proceed under these circumstances in virtually all types of civil cases filed in Fed. Court.
Thanks for the clarification, based solely on the law.
Meghan is going to walk into any hearings with an assistant rolling in a five drawer filing cabinet filled with receipts against Sammy. Sammy won’t know what hit her.
You know what I want to know? Will/has the Judge read Scammy’s book? I think that falls under cruel and unusual punishment!
Scammy really thinks she can just subpoena anyone for a deposition? Have her attorneys ever heard of a motion to quash?
Ridiculous.
I’m not even surprised that the BBC had this on their headline in their daily newsletter early this week. They were practically salivating. Losers.
I’m in the UK and everything I know about the workings of the American justice system is from watching Suits 🤣. So I know absolutely nothing basically.
What I do know though is that yesterday online & physical BM was inundated with headlines & articles about how Meghan has lost/is losing her legal battle with her half sister and/or how Harry & Meghan’s ‘lies’ will finally be exposed in these depositions that the judge has said must continue. Most average (usually older) Brits who don’t browse SM or sites like this, where the other sides of any H&M stories can be rationally considered, aren’t being exposed to any nuance regarding the situation with this lawsuit/depositions etc.
For example, I frequent a UK retirees site where the average age group of ex-professionals posting is about 55-75. These are generally intelligent (& certainly educated to post graduate level) people. There are only about 3 of us posting on those threads who ever voice any support at all for H&M. The vast majority either look no further than the constant, daily torrent of regurgitated bilge they get from online BM sources or they will not countenance any criticism of the BRF. I often feel like a lone voice in the wilderness constantly refuting or correcting the daily misinformed or ‘party-line’ comments on there.
The sheer volume of nasty propaganda against H&M in the UK really has to be seen to be believed.
JOJO, I’m a Brit and I’m with you. I spend most of my time railing at idiots who swallow every little snipit and trashy headline they can get. Today it’s all been about the woman “CLAIMING” to be the one who took Harry’s virginity.. How classy does she look after appearing on Peirce “the mouth” Morgans show?? AND the court case that samnyshameface is trying to bring against Megan. Good god the way these idiots are salivating over it you would think they have all won the lotto. It’s sickening