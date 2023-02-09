Princess Kate’s house rule for the kids is ‘shouting is absolutely off limits’

The Princess of Wales’s Early Years campaigns have always been particularly ineffectual and shallow, made even more so by Kate’s insistence that she and William are perfect parents who are able to avoid working so they can “raise their children” properly. Kate’s thing isn’t just telling other parents that they’re doing it wrong, it’s that she has to convince everyone that she’s a great mother and that her kids are perfect darlings. Nevermind the fact that for years, there have been plenty of stories from “royal sources” and “palace sources” that William has rage issues, that he screams at and menaces staffers and family members constantly. It’s not a stretch to imagine that Kate and the kids have witnessed that and perhaps even mimic his behavior. Speaking of…
No shouting – and that’s a royal decree. Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly have “one strict household rule” for their children that involves yelling in the house.
“Shouting is absolutely off limits” for Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, a source tells The Sun, adding that any hint of shouting at each other is “dealt with by removal.”
However, rather than having a naughty corner or being banished to another room, the outlet reports that the Prince and Princess of Wales use a different approach for punishment.
“They are taken away from the scene of the row or disruption and talked to calmly by either Kate or William,” the insider explained.
Middleton’s parenting demeanor was certainly tested during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant last May when Louis was caught putting his hand on his mom’s mouth in a video that went viral.
Royal expert Katie Nicholl has claimed that William, 40, and Middleton, 41, stress creativity in their children and encourage spending time outdoors or doing arts and crafts.
I actually don’t doubt that Kate is trying to figure out a way to keep her kids from mimicking their father’s behavior. I also wonder if all of *this* was one of the biggest reasons why Kate and the kids were shuffled off to Adelaide Cottage. Part of it was the “separation home” theory, but part of it was just getting to a safer home. I keep thinking about the stories in Prince Harry’s Spare, where Harry described his brother’s violent assault on him in Nottingham Cottage in early 2019. William waited to isolate Harry, and William screamed and ranted at Harry before menacing him in the kitchen and violently throwing Harry to the ground. Harry also described how William “lunged” at him several times after their grandfather’s funeral, plus William would regularly scream, shriek and rage at Harry over every little thing.
Of course! Screaming is only reserved for William!
She can only handle 1 person screaming and since bully seems to be in a permanent state of rage it would be him😂
Yelling is off-limits, but mumbling is fine. Thank God!
And she has a very special naughty step for BULLYAM 😂😂😂
Weren’t we told awhile ago that Kate gives as good as she gets, that she & Willie Boy shout at each other? Huh.
That’s what came to mind when reading this for me as well
Mine as well. Wasn’t it reported that this blowup occurred at AC, within earshot of the children, that the marriage was a mistake on K’s part and how miserable she was/is as they both screamed at each other??
I could be wrong though.
I would hope shouting is off-limits for the adults as well as the children!
I actually think this is a FANTASTIC rule.
Is it? Growing up, we never had that “rule”, and there was still no shouting ever. If you teach your children how to communicate properly and role-model that behavior to them, there will be no shouting.
My first thought is what had to happen to make that rule in the first place?
Haz released his memoir last month explaining, in intricate detail, how Willie pounced and literally yelled at him. It took them ***checks notes*** 25 days (?) to spin a rebuttal and this is the best they could do. Princess Keen doesn’t allow shouting in their mansion. Thus everything the Spare wrote is rubbish. Sure, Jan.
Shouting is off limits for the kids because it’s reserved for Billy the bully.
This is one of the few areas where I do feel any sympathy for Kate. She has shown herself to be a truly awful person and we have also seen that William clearly has massive anger issues and I can’t believe these aren’t apparent at home and she’s not regularly on the receiving end. Good luck sheltering the kids from that, even with palaces and nanny’s.
To be completely honest, i think she shouts back at him just as much. They seem to be cut from the same cloth.
The media has made sure to say that Kate can handle William and gives back as good as she gets and so I highly doubt she is the demure mouse she’s pretending to be.
They live in mansions where William can rage far away from the kids. FTR, I think the stay at Adelaide Cottage is because they are refurbishing a massive living space in the castle.
Nanny’s ?? Surely you mean nannies.
Why, kelleybelle?
because apostrophe is possessive. plural is “nannies.”
apostrophe would be for something like “the nanny’s hat” or plural possessive, “the nannies’ uniforms.”
I’m not so certain that Kate isn’t any different from William. We have seen how horrible she is in church. She was publicly very mean girl at commonwealth services at least twice. At Harry and Meghan’s wedding not only did she wear white to another woman’s wedding and pout the entire time, but there was a time when she sternly told William to get the children when the wedding party was in the side room with the Archebishop. She’s also the one who shrugged William’s hand away during that radio (?) event they did. She’s also the one who instigated William’s verbal attack on the man who was walking in public space by claiming he had been following them since they left their house. Her claims made William accuse the man (falsely I believe) of trying to stalk them to take photos of them. She had the same very stern and angry approach at the last horse races that the Queen participated in (sorry baby brain issues so can’t remember what the event is called). At that event there was video of a very angry Kate who yelled at William to go with her. I was surprised there wasn’t a lot of focus on that video because it showed that she isn’t as innocent as some would like to believe. I also refuse to believe that a person would begin doing the SWF remake by copying everything about someone they obviously hate and help the media attack her in the process. She’s also the one who stepped towards Meghan at the mourning walkabout in September.
So does Kate put William in the naughty corner when he rages at her?
Nobody puts baby in the corner!
That is something I’ve wondered as well, Kaiser. There is a lot about Kate I don’t like. I think she’s bigoted and mean-spirited towards other women and just an all around fake. At the same time, I do think she is trying her best to be a good parent to her children. I also think she found a solid ally in Nanny Maria when it comes to co-parenting. Let’s be real, I doubt William does any parenting at all. He sure as hell wouldn’t be talking calmly to his children, he’d be incandescent raging all over them as he does everyone else. I do believe George, Charlotte, and Louis will be better adjusted as adults than either William or Harry or any of QEII’s kids as she has kept things far more consistent for them than the last 2 generations of royals. I think she deserves to get some credit for that.
Kate is setting a bad example alienating their aunt and uncle. And trotting out those children was not a good idea. Sorry although Kate and will love the children they are not perfect parents to say the least. George is already being treated more special. The tragedy for will and harry was losing their mother. Time will tell how the Wales children turn out
Regardless of how right I think Harry is – he nor any other relative is ever entitled access to someone’s children. I will always believe until my dying day that children will remain around people the parents are comfortable with and that is at the parent’s discretion. Harry’s treatment is something those kids will have to judge Kate for when they’re older and they will but right now they are kids and don’t need to be involved in any of that and I think all sides understand that. I will agree with you when it comes to trotting the kids out for media appearances but I also think it’s an unavoidable fact of their family life and I appreciate that they seem to be putting *some* amount of care as to when and where those kids are exposed. But overall, I think the kids are parented quite well under unusual circumstances. I mean even though Kate handled Louis’ meltdown poorly, it wasn’t out of the ordinary for his age. Even if Nanny Maria is doing the Lion’s Share of the parenting and the only parenting Kate and William have done is choose Nanny Maria for their kids, it was still a good choice.
Kate ignoring Meghan and Archie in front of her children sends a bad message to her children. If she wanted not to let the children see this She could have been civil and polite.
Remaining in a bitter, unhappy, failed business arrangement marriage while screaming at each other constantly. Leaving the children to be raised by an army of hired help and a manipulative granny, all raising them to disrespect their distant parents in public. I don’t see anyone being ‘parented well’ here.
Tessa, I agree with you completely and have seen this happen within my own extended family. Children learn by example and Kate has three that are watching – they may do the same to one another.
I don’t know if kate actually does more. The kids look completely comfortable around their father. Obviously i don’t know what goes on behind closed doors. But i think that william and kate probably do most of the screaming. At each other.
I think problems in The Cambridges marriages are kept very far away from the kids. I mean, of course, kids aren’t stupid and know something is up. George especially is at that age where he’s going to figure some stuff out. I just don’t think William or Kate want a repeat of what Diana did in parentifying William or kids being put in the middle of the problems they have with each other. I don’t think it’s necessarily fair to criticize her parenting given the unusual circumstances of the being a British Royal and all that entails. Kate has a lot to answer for but I think she’s done decent parenting.
I think the kids know a lot more than you may think and its not just b/c George can “figure some stuff out.” When your parents dont live together, thats kind of a clear sign that something is wrong. George often looks tense and unhappy when he’s with both his parents, which may be bc he hates being the spotlight but also may be due to extreme tension between W&K.
We have no idea how her parenting is. She may be an amazing mother, she may be a completely horrible mother.
I think the kids are uncomfortable with Kate in public because she is preening and it is weird. I would also give her a weird look and go toward the normalcy Wiliam seems to bring.
Separated or not, the bigger issue is the dumb hierarchy they have within the siblings which we have seen already. George getting gifts with the other two ignored, George going to sporting events that Charlotte might enjoy too. Etc etc.
Until that nonsense is stopped, they can’t overcome the dysfunction of that family and that system.
I think the two older kids show signs of stress when around Wills.
@ K8erade, K may be a little more better suited with regarding to parenting but putting your children in the childhood clothes of their Uncle whom is publicly shunned it NOT a good look for any parent.
How do you have any clue how consistent they are with anything? Based on tabloid reports? They seem to show that George is favored over the others consistently.
Because I don’t believe Kate and William actually do any parenting? But George, Charlotte, and Louis have one consistent person in their life – Nanny Maria. If all of the parenting is left to her (as I’m sure it is) then I think she’s done well and she was an excellent choice to raise the children. Has nothing to do with tabloids, just a fact the kids have a nanny who has been with them since the beginning. I mean we also don’t know if William and Kate are actually separated either but we all go with it. The kids seem better off than the last 2 generations of royals and that’s good. Why not celebrate it?
And back when William and Harry were kids everyone thought they would turn out fine too because Diana was being modern. But William didn’t turn out ok and his issues started well before Diana’s death.
Nanny Maria can’t overthrow a thousand year old system and reverse generational trauma.
@K8erade I agree with you that Nanny Maria has been a consistent presence in their lives, but that’s not really unusual for royal children – to have one main nanny who stays with them for years.
Nanny Maria may be doing an excellent job but she can only do so much in the face of the institution and the Firm and I think we’re seeing that play out right now in the treatment of George vs the other children. And as we’ve said before on here- do we really think William is that invested in undoing the ‘heir and spare’ dynamic? That dynamic benefited him, he sees nothing wrong with it. If he did, he would understand better why Harry left. But he doesn’t.
No system where the eldest is treated better than the others because of an antiquated tradition reinforced by the entire establishment will result in well adjusted children. Kate and William are repeating what Charles did and what Elizabeth and Philip did prior to that. Diana tried to have Harry treated as an equal, but she was not around long enough.
And on top of that they are in a privileged bubble where strangers literally bow to them. It is impossible to be well adjusted in that environment and if anything Harry’s book shows us exactly why. And Harry is considered the most normal one, after tons of therapy and working outside of the circle in the military.
Until that system changes, no child has a real shot at being well adjusted until they leave the bubble.
I give Kkkhate nothing, no credit at all. She is a racist. Racists raise racists, it really can’t be helped. The apples never fall far from the tree.
It’s clear that racism and unconscious bias run deep in British culture. I can’t imagine that young white royals will grow up seeing all humans as equals regardless of skin color. And for that, I blame their parents.
KKKhate has often displayed open racism. Nice that she’s teaching her kids not to shout and scream at each other, despite their Dad’s example. But that will never excuse her from teaching/reinforcing the lies of white supremacy to her kids.
Kate comes from new money and seems more hung up on protocol than born in royal family. She made trouble for Meghan when she had no business doing so.
These are people that force their family to bow to each other, in private, when no outsiders are around The idea that born royals are less hung up on protocol than married-ins is ludicrous. All these people have is protocol!
Kate is no better or no worse a snob than the rest of them.
it all depends Kate wanted in to that family and is a conformist. Big time.
Mummy is allowed to scream at Daddy all she wants, as she has done throughout the 20 years of this relationsh!t. Curiously she often screams about Rose bushes. Daddy is allowed to scream at Mummy all he wants too. They both scream a lot about Aunt Meghan and Uncle Harry. They’re also allowed to scream at the dozen staff. But no screaming among the children.
Kate and Carol(E) are getting their PR digs in early. They don’t want any chance of Kate being sidelined for any part of the Chubbly.
I doubt William is much of a present father (or should be one) but one thing I have no doubt he insisted on is that the kids are never exposed to whatever conflict is going between Kate and himself nor are they put in the middle like he was with Diana. I think for the first time in this wretched family, the kids are actually able to be kids for the most part. I still disagree with trotting them out and exploiting them with the media but at the same time, I do think the kids are for the most part partented well – even if Nanny Maria deserves to take all the credit.
Kate is not leaving that marriage. She wants to be queen. George is already being treated more special. I am not so sure the Wales children are totally sheltered. They must overhear some of the bad things said about their uncle and aunt. George and Charlotte did not go over to see aunt Meghan and cousin Archie on the polo field.
William was away at school much of the time. Diana was not the bad person. Harry speaks Highly of her and once upon a time will did too until he went establishment.
Two siblings can have two different experiences with their parents. Overall, I do think Diana was wonderful with both kids but I also do think she parentified William quite a bit as her marriage to Charles fell apart. The stories about that are pretty consistent across the board regardless of William’s status in school. It doesn’t make Diana a bad parent or person, it just means she made a parenting mistake with lasting consequences when she was under extreme emotional duress.
Why do you think William isn’t that present of a father but Kate is this great hands-on mother? Whenever we see the kids with William, they seem comfortable and happy.
If anything, based on what we hear, William is more inclined to let the kids be kids than Kate is. remember when William wanted to let George wear a soccer kit to the Euros or whatever and apparently Kate insisted he wear a full suit?
K8erade both sons spoke well of their mother until will went establishment
The over burdening of will by Diana spin is from Charles sympathizers like penny and Ingrid.diana had adult friend’s to confide in and will was away at school
Louis didn’t act up with William at the jubbly but he did with Kate. He clearly felt that at age 4 he could get away with doing that to her in public.
@becks1 and let’s not forget how Kate was supposed to be the kid wrangler at Pippa’s wedding and was mostly scolding all of them in the photos. Hands on might also mean overly controlling with the expected reaction from kids.
@Becks1 given what we’ve seen ITA the kids are comfortable around their father, their mother on the other hand – am not so sure. Given the way she’s in their face in public I can only imagine what she’s like behind closed doors – there is only so much of that kids will tolerate. We all saw how Louis reacted to it.
kHate is a control freak, just like Carol(e) – I don’t think William is quite as bad as they are.
I’m just not sure how you have no doubt he’s insisted on not fighting in front of the kids. I mean I hope he doesn’t but there’s just no evidence that he absolutely hasn’t. We really just don’t know beyond speculation.
She does come across as a control freak with the kids in public. One look at how she’s treating her own body tells you that she has control issues.
I am hopeful that she’s more hands off behind the scenes, and only gets wound up for public stuff, but she probably doesn’t see a need for compartmentalization. Since she holds her childhood up as ideal, she’s likely doing what worked and still works on her – most of us would see as suffocating.
@nota. 100% this.
God I hated the “my kids are perfect” parents when I was raising mine.. the arrogance of a parent that child has yet to reach adulthood being an expert (without the academics and educational credentials to support it) are just ridiculous and condescending. No parent is perfect if they were there would be no need for therapist..(that was a joke 😉)
Parents need to support other parents and respect them, not be judgmental and condescending.
The parents who think their kids are perfect usually have little psychopaths.
Exactly 🤣.. I have also noticed that a lot of them have become basement dwelling adults.
This is completely true.
There was a girl in my one daughter’s class who was viewed as an angel by her mother and the classroom teacher. I was volunteering for cafeteria duty one day when I saw this little girl pull a chair out from another girl and then pretend to help her when the little girl fell hard and cried. The satisfied look on this little monster’s face gave me chills.
None of us know how K&W are parenting their kids. Everything is an act for them. We shouldn’t be suckered into believing their PR.
Hmmm seems like this is a reaction to behaviour being displayed by the kids – likely they are copying what they see their parents do. We KNOW that WanK love a good screaming matching match with each other – we all saw how Louis treats his mother.
It could also be some fallout over the fact that the marriage is over and they are living apart in all but name.
I also think that this is bs. We all saw how louis behaved at the jubilee and that was only when on a ‘sugar rush’. I’d hate to see him when he’s having a temper tantrum.
What about her husband?
Two things going on: this is Kate’s attempt to call Harry a liar: “we don’t shout in our house! No sirree!” and also–“we don’t shout because we fear the consequences.”
In another post, I wondered what the royal institution and the media would do about an openly abusive heir. (Royal parents have been abusive in the past–if King George 5 had been an ordinary guy living today, the parenting he did would have been reported to child protective services). Would the abuser be “excused” so long as it wasn’t the heir that felt it? Would the heir be separated from the family? What happens if the kids talk? Are the kids being taught not to talk about their families with their friends? Even without family abuse, that’s a terrible, terrible precedent to send–would a child then fear to speak up about anything? Parents at kids schools must have to sign some pretty serious NDAs to be in classes with the Wales kids.
Well we know he rages at her and what was the line in the article from last year – that she gives as good as she gets or something? So my guess is there is plenty of shouting in the home, just maybe not from the kids.
I didn’t read far enough before commenting, but this is exactly what I stated above. They told us she gives as good as she gets, and it seemed to be shouting matches.
Their father is a human rage machine so I can see how they might become little rage monsters too. Louis’ behavior at the jubilee is a good indicator that this is a real problem.
There have also been stories for years that Kate is also a rage monster. Kaiser, I don’t think Adelaide is for Kate as a ‘safer’ home. As we wrote about in the William assaulting Harry threads? William is a physical coward. He only attacked Harry because he knew he had the RPOs outside ready to do anything to Harry if Harry responded in kind.
But with Kate? Screaming fights between the two of them – which have been reported for 20 years – but not physical violence. As stupid as William is, he is far too conniving and sly to give Kate/Carol(E) that kind of leverage.
Slightly off topic: why does that brown dress look off on Kate? The color is lovely and flattering, the shoes work, her hair looks nicely chocolate-y, and for once the dress isn’t tight/1940 secretary/buttons.
But it still doesnt look right?
Theproportions of the dress? Hem and sleeves both in-between lengths? I can’t figure it out. Thoughts?
(I zoom in on the outfit bc i don’t have the stamina to deal with each stale/stupid/fakakta “thought” she has about anything. It’s always just dumb/infuriating/hypocritical. I can’t )
Ditto! I can’t bear her words or her videos (particularly when she’s speaking in them). I rough read such Kate stuff and then focus on the pictures of her out and about.
I think it’s that weird drop-waist that’s off, but the middling sleeve & overall length are blah as well.
Lurker25, I just looked at it and I think it might be because of the wide band that creates the drop waist. I guess she wanted the waist accented, but then wanted a drop waist, too. That’s what I think.
But Egg donor why does our sperm donor get to scream
Where’s Mama Maria? We going to stay at her house screw this palace
If those children see their father yelling in rage at least one or all of the children will have rage issues. I know because I saw the yelling rages my father had and it affected/affects me. I just hope they get help from a therapist in their lives like their uncle Harry has/does.
We already saw that one kid sass her, pit his finger in her face and clap his hand over her mouth at the Jubbly.
I very much doubt shouting is off limits with that much disrespect already on display.
@haylie – exactly. And he wasn’t taken out of the situation and talked to calmly either….
Not to say that William hasn’t shouted or that Kate hasn’t. I’m sure they have. But it’s just as easy or even more chilling to be demeaning and belittling in the things you say and the tone in which you say them. A put-down at voice level can be just as devastating. No shouting isn’t a bad rule per se but addressing the root of the shouting or the root of the meanness and nastiness seems more important.
Whyyyyy do they continue to invite public discussion on their parenting? It’s a really stupid move. First, it’s something most people have an opinion on, so everyone will feel the ability to opine, unlike other aspects of their gilded lives.
Second, unless those three children end up the most perfect angels that ever lived, that will forever be a reflection on their parenting – not to mention putting Kate’s “passion” (gag) and “life’s work” as an Aarly Yars expert under a microscope for the rest of their days.
Finally, it does George, Charlotte and Louis no favours, as their behaviour will be forever be under a microscope, even more than it would be normally because of Kate and William’s desperate need to show a perfect happy marriage/family facade all day, every day. They can’t just be normal people with flaws, they have to prop up their parents. It’s horrible.
I’ve seen pictures of Kate leaning forward, rictus grimace and pointing her finger angrily at George and then shots of him in tears (Pippa’s wedding). Same scenario but with Charlotte on one of their overseas tours. William isn’t the only angry parent in that household. This is a predictable and clumsy attempt to change the “incandescent with rage” narrative which, ironically, the rota happily assigned to William for years.
God forbid royal children are allowed to express themselves.
I don’t believe either WanK parent their children. I say this because among other incidents, the Jubilee picture of the three Cambridge kids on the balcony holding their hands over their ears and their mouths torn open in a scream revealed a sad truth. Neither parent noticed their childrens’ distress as they looked up at a flyover. But what was really telling is not one child turned to clutch either parent for comfort. When children are scared or overwhelmed they hold on for dear life to the person with whom they know and feel safe. Even Thug Tindall’s daughter clung to him when the Jubilee was too much.
Like father like son. Louis put his finger in his mother’s face. William put his finger in Meghan’s face and likely Harry’s on multiple occasions. Seems to be a family trait. This is more Middleton fluff attempting in vain to paint a perfect picture of an imperfect and contentious marriage.
Oh I totally believe that shouting is off limits. If a kid shouts, nanny has to take them to the other room and deal with that.
I don’t buy this perfect mom bullshit. She maybe talks nicely to the kids when she’s around, and they behave themselves with her but don’t believe for one second that she’s the one dealing with tantrums and enduring typical annoying children’s behaviors. And kids build trust with people who are there for them in difficult situations, eg child behaving perfectly with aunt and having a total meltdown when mom comes – they feel completely safe with mom. Also, she has three kids and expected Luis to sit still during the event? Had no back up plan? This only proves she is not the hands on mum she want to be seen as. No snacks on hand? No nanny around the corner to get him? No trying to hug him? Make him laugh? Ask to sit on mama’s lap? No toy on hand? Third kid and still no idea.
A lot of projection here, I’m sure they are just average parents who do nothing particularly special when it comes to their kids.
Dear Kate,
Other people have children and we also have rules for our kids.
You are not unusual at all.
Does she think we are all waiting for her to instruct us?
Phooey!
Soooo, they have “indoor voices” and “outdoor voices” same as every parent everywhere.
Nothing to see here.
Again I have to laugh at Kate thinking Meghan wanted her fashion contacts. This dress is a bloody eyesore.
is mumbling allowed? What about fake posh accents?
If not, I hope Kate isn’t banned from her own house 🙂
Side note question. I absolutely agree with this statement: made even more so by Kate’s insistence that she and William are perfect parents who are able to avoid working so they can “raise their children” properly.
Question being, does this mean that all of us who have worked or are working are NOT raising their children properly?
Seraphina, it is indeed offensive. I think Kate is primarily clueless. She removed herself from real life a long time ago.
All of a sudden it’s about her treatment of her kids, as well as other people’s treatment of their kids. Where is the reach going to end? Are we interested? No!
As a sidenote, a member of my family has chosen to raise her sons with no raised voices around them at all, including no arguing and no outbursts. This has resulted in two kids who are terrified at school, because of the heightened exchanges and general noise of people around them. They can’t work out that people get angry, express themselves, and then calm down.
I remember the popular thinking was that kids should know that people get emotional, and sometimes cross, but that these emotions calm and arguments are resolved. Otherwise, they grow up frightened of confrontation or debate, of voicing their opinion without interruption, or knowing that partners and spouses can become upset with each other without one of them walking out the door. Essentially, that emotions are part of life and most of the time not threatening. In fact, it helps expose them to the difference between acceptable levels of emotion and threatening ones.
No credit given to nanny Marie or the butlers
Shouting off limits?? With Rage Monster Peggy for a father??? DOUBT IT.
Sure, like shouting is the worst thing you can do. Like having something said to you in an iceberg tone is so much better.
How I wish there were a “like” button!
Perfect parents. The public persona can be totally different to the private one. No matter what they say or boast about. A relative who is extremely verbally abusive to her children, is well protected as the perfect mother both publicly and online. Sometimes she is treated by her children just like Prince Louis behaved towards Kate. Her children are mimicking what she does to them in the home. If their Dad is there they will always try to be near him for protection. Her children are treated as accessories and must be mini me’s. The children are powerless at home as this woman is a tyrant and threatens her husband as well as being physically violent towards him. Just saying things can be totally different behingd closed doors.