Princess Kate’s house rule for the kids is ‘shouting is absolutely off limits’

The Princess of Wales’s Early Years campaigns have always been particularly ineffectual and shallow, made even more so by Kate’s insistence that she and William are perfect parents who are able to avoid working so they can “raise their children” properly. Kate’s thing isn’t just telling other parents that they’re doing it wrong, it’s that she has to convince everyone that she’s a great mother and that her kids are perfect darlings. Nevermind the fact that for years, there have been plenty of stories from “royal sources” and “palace sources” that William has rage issues, that he screams at and menaces staffers and family members constantly. It’s not a stretch to imagine that Kate and the kids have witnessed that and perhaps even mimic his behavior. Speaking of…

No shouting – and that’s a royal decree. Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly have “one strict household rule” for their children that involves yelling in the house. “Shouting is absolutely off limits” for Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, a source tells The Sun, adding that any hint of shouting at each other is “dealt with by removal.” However, rather than having a naughty corner or being banished to another room, the outlet reports that the Prince and Princess of Wales use a different approach for punishment. “They are taken away from the scene of the row or disruption and talked to calmly by either Kate or William,” the insider explained. Middleton’s parenting demeanor was certainly tested during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant last May when Louis was caught putting his hand on his mom’s mouth in a video that went viral. Royal expert Katie Nicholl has claimed that William, 40, and Middleton, 41, stress creativity in their children and encourage spending time outdoors or doing arts and crafts.

I actually don’t doubt that Kate is trying to figure out a way to keep her kids from mimicking their father’s behavior. I also wonder if all of *this* was one of the biggest reasons why Kate and the kids were shuffled off to Adelaide Cottage. Part of it was the “separation home” theory, but part of it was just getting to a safer home. I keep thinking about the stories in Prince Harry’s Spare, where Harry described his brother’s violent assault on him in Nottingham Cottage in early 2019. William waited to isolate Harry, and William screamed and ranted at Harry before menacing him in the kitchen and violently throwing Harry to the ground. Harry also described how William “lunged” at him several times after their grandfather’s funeral, plus William would regularly scream, shriek and rage at Harry over every little thing.