Prince Harry: William ‘wanted me to agree’ to ‘do something’ about Meghan

The Guardian felt that the biggest story from Prince Harry’s Spare was the incident in early 2019, when Prince William went to Nottingham Cottage and violently assaulted his brother. I agree that the passage is truly disturbing, and you can feel Harry struggling to write about and avoid his default, which is “making excuses for William and giving William the benefit of the doubt.” In every instance before this, Harry blames William’s advisors and staff, or he blames simple misunderstandings which simply got blown out of proportion. I’m not sure, even now, if Harry wants to acknowledge that William is – at least partially – behind the coordinated character assassination of the Duchess of Sussex. And that’s connected to William’s assault on Harry. I was also surprised that the Guardian stretched their coverage to include this: “Harry then accused his brother of acting like an heir, unable to understand why his younger brother was not content to be a spare.” When really, this is how Harry describes the lead up to William assaulting him:
Meg’s difficult, he said. Oh, really? She’s rude. She’s abrasive. She’s alienated half the staff. Not the first time he’d parroted the press narrative. Duchess Difficult, all that bullsh-t. Rumors, lies from his team, tabloid rubbish, and I told him so—again. Told him I expected better from my older brother. I was shocked to see that this actually pissed him off. Had he come here expecting something different? Did he think I’d agree that my bride was a monster?
I told him to step back, take a breath, really ask himself: Wasn’t Meg his sister-in-law? Wouldn’t this institution be toxic for any newcomer? Worst-case scenario, if his sister-in-law was having trouble adjusting to a new office, a new family, a new country, a new culture, couldn’t he see his way clear to cutting her some slack? Couldn’t you just be there for her? Help her?
He had no interest in a debate. He’d come to lay down the law. He wanted me to agree that Meg was wrong and then agree to do something about it.
Like what? Scold her? Fire her? Divorce her? I didn’t know. But Willy didn’t know either, he wasn’t rational. Every time I tried to slow him down, point out the illogic of what he was saying, he got louder. We were soon talking over each other, both of us shouting.
Among all the different, riotous emotions coursing through my brother that afternoon, one really jumped out at me. He seemed aggrieved. He seemed put upon that I wasn’t meekly obeying him, that I was being so impertinent as to deny him, or defy him, to refute his knowledge, which came from his trusted aides. There was a script here and I had the audacity not to be following it. He was in full Heir mode, and couldn’t fathom why I wasn’t dutifully playing the role of the Spare.
[From Spare by Prince Harry]
“Like what? Scold her? Fire her? Divorce her? I didn’t know.” I mean… wasn’t it clear to Harry at that point? They all wanted Meghan gone by any means necessary. The purpose was to inflict misery – if not outright harm – on Meghan, to convince Meghan that she would never get any peace in that dreadful island, that she should either unalive herself or divorce Harry. They wanted to drive a wedge between Harry and Meghan, because that’s how much of a threat they were to the institution. It’s also shocking to consider that this was happening AS William and Harry were dividing their offices and breaking up the Royal Foundation. Like, the household split had already been announced and everything was already being moved. William “got what he wanted” – he got Harry and Meghan out of HIS office. So why was he still violently angry?
The rest of the passage was basically as the Guardian described. Harry felt real fear as William menaced him, berating him and insulting him. William had come there for a physical confrontation, Harry just didn’t know it yet. Even after the assault, Harry keeps his promise to William to not tell Meghan and he called his therapist: “I apologized for the intrusion, told her I didn’t know who else to call. I told her I’d had a fight with Willy, he’d knocked me to the floor. I looked down and told her that my shirt was ripped, my necklace was broken.” He told Meghan what happened only after she saw the cuts and bruises on his back. It still feels like… Harry is kind of in denial about what William did to him and how premeditated the assault was.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
That’s horrific. He truly is a POS. They really were hoping for suicide or divorce.
William is an abuser through and through. I know many think Charles is bad but William would be far worse. He is lazy, bitter and frustrated. His resentment stems from seeing his brother have everything he’s ever wanted.
While I was reading this I thought “I guess we know why Louis thought it was ok(poor baby) to screech at his Mom like that and to put his hand over her mouth…….”
And will never have, including Meg.
Both Charles and William are abusers. Charles seems to primarily go for the financial abuse (and the yanking of the security) whereas William is more violent.
Do you know what, reading your comment about Billy bully and what HE wants, reminded me of a video that I watched that was part of the programme about the beautiful Princess Diana. She was in the garden with William and Harry and William as usual didn’t want to go inside, wanted to “I’M NOT GOING”, STAY OUTSIDE WITH ME “, Diana took Harry’s hand stated towards the door and said to William” you stay here then, Harry is going inside, and he is going to have lots of fun “, William threw down the stick he was holding, ran after them shouting” oh no he’s not “, and pushed Harry out of his way. That is the sort of childish behaviour that Harry has encountered from William all of his life
@MaryPester I know what video you mean. it’s the kind of video where, when you look at it in a vacuum, it could be easy to say “he was just a child, we can’t judge him from that.” But we see how that behavior continued and was enabled by the royals as he grew up. So that video no longer seems like an innocent childhood moment.
I disagree. It’s not jealousy. William doesn’t want what Harry has, he just doesn’t want Harry to have anything. He’s always been that way. William sees Harry as his property there to serve him and be used as he wishes. He is outraged that Harry has walked away and isn’t dependent on him. Harry has escaped his control and he can’t handle it. The fact that Harry is now more famous, respected, influential and successful than he is only makes his rage more potent.
Sue E Generis, I agree. I don’t think that anger is ever going to go away. It will be interesting to see how it manifests in future. I know there are those who think he physically abuses Wails, but I don’t think he does. I think Fails and Wails go at it tooth and nail, but I doubt he has hit her. I suspect there is more than enough emotional and psychological abuse going around with those two. Their lives must be verbal war zones. If Fail is spending much time with George, Fails’ perspective of the spare’s position will be cemented for another generation. I really feel for those 3 children. Not only do they have the Windsors to contend with but then they have Carole telling them who to be. At least Harry had the Spencer side of the family.
I think William was trying to get Harry angry enough to hit him and then it would have been how Meghan changed him and he should be ‘charged’ or some crap like that, for hitting him William. I think all the palace behavior was calculated.
Bullyiam definitely tried to provoke a violent reaction he would have turned to his advantage, accusing Meghan of having turned a collected, loving brother into an heir hazard.
William’s verbal and physical violence are damning in many respects:
1- they came as a preposterous response to Meghan’s alleged abuse, thus defeating the purpose.
2- Henry could pretty well have taken a nasty fall, and we know what an English coroner’s report would have been like (the Duke of Sussex was poisoned by his half-black American bride)
3- The staff had been instructed beforehand to disregard Meghan as their boss and given a license to complain profusely, with the hope Harry would DO SOMETHING = divorce her and use her as mistress material
4- Such high-intensity abuse at his brother betrays Brutus’s terrifying pent-up hatred and murder wish at his stepsister.
This passage from the book is the most bone-chilling.
As stated, some are saying it’s just brothers fighting. I call bull! I can image they could lock Harry up for ‘evaluation’ for attacking the ‘heir’ which would get them what they wanted, to separate Harry and Meghan. Please, I can image a lot of outcomes. I do not think William was just attacking Harry, I believe there was a larger motive at play.
Brothers in their 30s do not breakout into physical fights unless there are serious issues in that family. It is not normal no matter what they try to say to make William not look like a man with serious issues.
If he was in denial, he’s not anymore. Also, keep in in mind, he’s probably writing it in a way we’re he’s not making direct accusations he can’t explicitly prove. That’s why he’s posing it in the form of questions. I’m sure the lawyers told him to reword his statements.
“Worst-case scenario, if his sister-in-law was having trouble adjusting to a new office, a new family, a new country, a new culture, couldn’t he see his way clear to cutting her some slack? Couldn’t you just be there for her? Help her?”
And this is why William is a shit leader. None of these things came to mind. He only wanted complete capitulation or her gone.
On Colbert, Harry said something about how they always knew she would leave bc of the way they were abusing her. Stephen asks did they want her gone or to break her spirit and Harry says both. So he seems more aware now but again who is they? The media the family or both and how much does Harry attribute to William and his family? It’s heartbreaking to think of Harry asking William why couldn’t he just be there for Meghan as she struggled when in reality William was one of the main causes of that struggle. Respect for Meghan as she gives Harry space to process his relationship with his family while she is probably able to see things very clearly. As she said in the doc, “he’s your brother”
” So he seems more aware now but again who is they?”
I feel like he was referring to the monarchy as a whole, if not his family, because he also said that him leaving was embarrassing for “them”. To me it would be far more embarrassing and upsetting for the BRF than the BM for him to leave with Meghan. Even after a year the Sussexes left, they were holding out hope that Harry would return to them alone.
@snuffles Agreed. By narrating but not accusing, he let’s the reader make the connection to what was really going on. It protects him, but it’s also more powerful. Well done, Harry.
@Snuffles — good synopsis. He’s also writing this as if it’s currently happening, in the moment, watching William unravel and display his intense jealousy and spite in a toddler-like tantrum. Harry’s letting the reader in on a private moment as if we were there watching it all unfold.
In consideration of all the atrocities committed, and the timeline starting with Charles’ and Diana’s divorce and then Diana’s death, Willie’s “do something” about Meghan is a chilling statement. He wanted (still wants) Meghan gone by any means necessary, and even moving to California and leaving the RF has only exacerbated Willie’s hatred of Meghan. Willie is a very disturbed individual. I shudder to think what he will be like as king.
I agree. I commented similarly to your last line before seeing your post. On a serious note, he needs help. I know Kate is a mean girl and deserves everything she gets but my goodness, he must have put her through the wringer. I remember her uncle telling the tabloids that William joked about Kate’s figure at dinner with her family. His rage issues are off the scale.
Exactly, was the silent threat “do something or we will”. Harry missed a beat there, although I’m sure he was in shock at the disgusting behaviour of Billy bellow. I would have said “right, give me names, bring those accusers to see me now, in front of you, and let them say those things to me”, isn’t it funny how the BP printed all these stories about Megan, but made nothing of the fact that 7 yes SEVEN staff left the employment of botox barbie within weeks!!
I keep thinking how history is going to repeat himself with Louis. Charlotte already seems to me like someone who likes to follow rules and such. Even though Louis is still really young, that spark of character is there… for those of us who are old enough, we can remember seeing that with Harry when he was little. So, I guess William is going to be fine if Louis is treated just like Harry?
yep.
This is classic narcissistic behaviour. William seriously needs therapy- or is it too late for that now?
In my experience, narcissists are a lost cause. But hey, maybe there’s someone who knows of a narcissist who convincingly feigned change.
They use therapy to learn how to sound like they’ve changed and sharpen their projection/crazy making.
@Lucy TRUTH.
@Lucy I’ve said many times sending a narcissist to therapy is like sending Dahmer to a knife shop. Both provide tools for the person to get better at harming other people.
The problem is two-fold. Narcissists don’t believe there is anything wring with themselves or their behavior so they don’t think they need therapy.
Secondly, when a narcissist gets therapy (usually to temporarily appease someone) they lie to the therapist. Their pathological need for approval supersedes any ability to tell the truth.
However, if a person has narc tendencies but also has feelings of guilt/wanting to be better then therapy can help.
If Willy is a true narc, therapy won’t help. If he has narc behavior due to trauma and training, therapy can help.
I’ve seen narcs manipulate their therapists. It takes a lot of experience not to be fooled by their superficial charm and chameleon like abilities to lie and deflect the truth.
Yeah, my mother used to pull shit like this. Start a verbal fight. Keep escalating if you didn’t back down and resume your role (spare/doormat), then lash out physically. Which was both terrifying and absurd, because we were both adults. Who could you tell? What had you done to make your parent/only sibling react that way?
Takes a LOT of therapy, and a few people who believe you to allow you to see how toxic it all is.
Narcissists are nearly impossible to treat through therapy because the cornerstone of narcissism is lying. They don’t think they need therapy, and if they go along with the idea of therapy, it’s only for show. The therapist is fed lies and self-pity, and the narcissist will only show remorse as a performative action and a means to get out of admitting accountability for their abuses. Most therapists worth their salt can see right through them, and that they’re providing therapy to someone who is only wasting their time and trying to manipulate them.
I just cannot believe the number of comments on SM that support this violence. When is it ever right to resort to aggressive behaviour resulting in physical harm?
They can’t believe their hero William would have violent tendencies. He’s a prince!
Shouts of further harm to Harry being called for in the same way they thought M deserved what Clarkarse wanted for her.
I just cannot understand.
As I commented below, how many of these royalists would take that abuse from a sibling and bow down afterward? I wouldn’t bow to one of my siblings who was better behaved.
It makes no sense. When William is accused of something his big fans say oh he would NEVER do that. And they raise William to sainthood along with Kate. If William really behaved like a saint he would have not behaved that way to his brother. And fans get all upset when William is booed or claim he was not booed and claim that Harry “should be” booed. William was born first he did not earn his being heir in any real way other than that.
It’s about keeping a way of looking at the world more than it’s about any true fandom, I believe. Pegs and Jegs are stand-ins for respectable looking white supremacy. People will fight to hold on to that world view, even to their own detriment, even to the detriment of their own kids.
Bots? Otherwise, white supremists? Fascists? The supporters of the institution are really telling on themselves, aren’t they.
It’s more important to protect their vision of the Heir than it is to address who the Heir really is.
I’m certain the royals have a lot in common with their worst supporters, but are these the people they really want to be speaking on their behalf? Are these the people they want to be marching in their parades?
The interesting thing is, I haven’t seen a single post/comment saying Harry is outright lying about the assault. It’s all “brothers fight, this is normal” or it’s “Harry had it coming.” News flash: It’s not normal for adult brothers to attack each other physically. And physically attacking someone isn’t okay even if they’ve done something to make you mad.
Yep, my mum was like ‘but brothers fight like that with each other’ and I replied that ‘sane adults who use their words do not physically assault each other, that’s not normal’. But nope, she thinks it’s normal and Harry’s making a mountain out of a molehill – despite him retelling the story very calmly with little emotion. And she’s fairly cool and groovy but she does not like Harry and Meghan at all because she thinks that they should have stayed and done their duty, or just been silent afterwards as telling these stories themselves instead of having someone else tell them for you (ie leakers or biographers) is weirdly less classy and more seeking publicity. It’s the thing we fight most about! I signed her up for Celebitchy emails lol.
LizzieB, does your mom read tabloid media, or is it just the world she lives in (TV, friends, colleagues, etc). What would your mom say if you were experiencing what meghan experienced. Sometimes making things personal can be a way to reach our loved ones. To your mom, Meghan isn’t a person. She’s an idea. But would your cool mom tell you “just suck it up and take the abuse because you get to wear a TIARA?” I think not. What would your mom say if Clarkson wrote about you get paraded down the street naked while people throw shit at you? Would she be cool with that? I’m not disparaging your mom, or you–I’m asking out of genuine curiosity about your mom’s mindset. I think there are a lot of amazing people out there who bought the media story hook line and sinker.
Remember the revelation in the Netflix series that the vast majority of the anti-Meghan content on social media was traceable to fewer than 100 individuals (one of whom was Samantha Markle!) — there’s a coordinated drumbeat of anti H&M stuff, and it does influence people’s opinions and absolutely has real-world consequences but at its core are a tiny number of hateful white-supremacists
I really wonder if Williams office was coordinating directly with Samantha Markle. Harry has said ‘we know the truth’ and he wants an apology for what they had done. Makes me wonder. He did leave out 400 pages that are likely very damning to the RF.
I believe they were coordinating with both Thomas and Samantha Markle. Someone was giving them access to media, and possibly someone in the office has a hand in writing their scripts as well. Harry did say, “if you know what I know, you’d know why we left.” Peter Hunt said something similar.
I wonder who will be the first journalist to bust the story wide open. It won’t be a British person. Too much fear of retaliation.
That really sucks–so many people can’t speak out because every public accolade in the Uk is done in the name of the monarch. No OBEs or CBEs or whatever if you speak out against the royal family.
Not just SM. I was listening to my weekly Pod Save the World podcast which is hosted by 2 former Obama guys who usually have a very sane, progressive view of things but both were like “brothers fight, what’s the big deal?” Also “Harry could have laid him out if he wanted to”. I was like ??? Harry did not put his hands on his brother! If my brothers behaved anywhere near how William behaved towards each other, we would intervene – it’s not normal!
Sure, your adult brother comes to your house, badmouths your wife and assaults you in your kitchen leaving you with injuries and these two airheads think that’s normal. I’d love to see one of their siblings do that to them and see what song they’d be singing differently in that situation.
Thanks for the heads up to not waste time on Pod Save the World podcast. Hard to take anybody’s foreign policy views seriously when they’ve adopted the tabloid version of Harry’s story and mischaracterized an assault by 37-yr old as a ‘fight’ when the victim didn’t fight.
omg, I stopped listening to them years ago but that is ENRAGING.
Yes, brothers fight. that is normal (even physical fights in many families growing up.)
It’s not normal for two grown ass men, one almost 40, to come to blows bc the one doesnt like the other’s wife. And I’m saying “come to blows” just bc its an expression, Harry obviously did not hit back.
Agree, my brothers are competitive and bicker and sometimes don’t speak for months at a time. But they don’t push each other now that we’re all adults. And one would never speak poorly of the other’s wife or blame the wife for all their troubles. It’s a shame that these two can’t get through the pettiness, hurt feelings, family trauma, competition, media BS, etc to love one another. Because the love is there, it’s just getting buried in all this other crap.
He’s a beast and the next King of the UK.
Or maybe Willy is the beast?
Yes, I should have specifically named him – I meant William.
All they had to do was leave The Sussexes alone.
I have worked with plenty of people I would never see socially, but I also had a responsibility to be professional when they asked a work related question. You bite the bullet and be the grownup.
Peggy has never done that and that is a failure on Queen Mother, Betty and Chuck.
Truly. I have worked with people I don’t like. When they left the company or I left, I didn’t spend my time tormenting them from afar. I have family members I don’t like. When we have to be in the same spaces, I keep it at Hi, and Bye until the next time we have to share a room. It’s not enough for the BRF that Harry and Meghan aren’t in the same spaces, they fundamentally don’t want them to have any successes within the group or outside of it. It’s pathological.
This passage is William this is who he is and the institution is who he is becoming, which leaves no room for brotherly love. Because the institution upholds the establishment and as we have seen the establishment have dismissed this passage as a ‘sibling fight’ when really it was an assault.
The Guardian will be the only paper on the right side of history when we look back on this in 10 years.
I have to read this book.
The audiobook is really wonderful. The ability to hear his story in his own voice really adds a layer of depth.
When he sings the Elton John song, I melted…
I just finished the audio book and agree. I’m planning on reading the book in a few weeks to pick up anything I may have missed while distracted while listening. Hearing it in Harry’s own words was incredible.
I have been wavering over what version of the book to buy. I usually don’t do audio books but I am this time!
Ditto about the audiobook.
9 times out of 10, when the author reads the book it is awful. Harry does a fantastic job. It sounds like he is just talking to the listener and not reading anything.
It’s a very very good memoir. I’m very pro-Harry, so I was predisposed to like this, but I found myself surprised at how good it was and how moving. you can really see his growth and how much Meghan and therapy has helped him and gotten him to where he is now.
I wonder if all the royalists who act like PH should have kept quiet would take this kind of treatment from an older sibling and obey.
Most of those people are probably the dominant/abusive person in their family. They are outraged that Harry would tacitly encourage people to acknowledge abuse/leave an abusive family.
And there was William as employer of Knauf working with him on the fake investigation about staff and Meghan. And Knauf got that award for his bad deeds. William is a super hypocrite.
Cuts on his back? How badly did Bully Bill hit him?
I think the reason the Guardian felt THIS incident was the biggest story it gave them a chance to talk about some on the real issues about the FK (they know he has a temper, he’s likely hit people before, and some members of the press are aching to talk about it).
THe dog bowl was made of glass and it broke and some pieces cut Harry.
It’s laughable ( if it wasn’t so damned sad) that the non believers think they’ve solved the case for William by saying the dog bowls in the palace were always stainless steel and that they’ve seen a metal one in a photo of Nott Cott.
Hello idiots, maybe H&M replaced the broken one with a metal one or shock horror! there was more than one bowl in the kitchen. Water and food.
@Tessa thank you! I was shocked when I read that. I obviously need to read the book for myself, lol.
I think you’re right. We’ve heard for years about William’s temper and now we got a very disturbing picture of what that temper looks like in action, and its scary.
William grabbed Harry’s necklace and broke it, then hit him hard enough to send him flying. He landed on the dog bowl and it broke into pieces that caused the cuts and bruises on his back. There’s also a photo of him several days later when the Sussexes toured Morocco that shows some bad bruises on his hand and wrist — good thing he didn’t break it on the way down.
William is coming off as unstable not fit to take the throne. The media needs to cover this, not cover up for him. I bet a foreign hostile power have been taking notes because William’s anger management issues have been reported long before Harry met Meghan.
In H’s interview with Byrony Gordon (https://bryonygordon.substack.com/p/a-cup-of-tea-with-prince-harry), H says that he now knows what Willie et al did, and he knows why they did it, and it’s time for them to come clean. Hatred of Meghan escalated right around the time of the Rose situation, and M was used as cover. It could also be something worse in addition, but it is this definitely. H knows.
The quote: “… because what I’d really like is some accountability. And an apology to my wife. Because you know what you did, and I now know why you did it. And you’ve been caught out, so just come clean…”
If he really is that unstable, how will they cover it up? How will they stage manage his appearances? Is it even possible to keep something as volatile as this out of the public eye?
This is the reason for the panic over Harry, the “Harry MUST come back” narrative we heard at the beginning. I’m sure of it.
Are Jason Knauf and Edward Young up to the task? Is Charles? Is Camilla?
William not only has anger issues, he behaves like the Sun King Louis XIV, only worse and it will be worse when he gets to be King. I wonder if his fans will still adore him then.
You can bank on it.
The part where Harry wonders what W wanted him to do sounds like a bigger wake up call than the violence.
That’s a bigger overstep than W putting his hands on him, and realizing that W had crossed past what a sane, reasonable person would expect. I think W made unreasonable demands all the time, but H was able to say, oh he doesn’t really mean that, or that’s just W.
But flying into a violent, unhinged rage because H wouldn’t promise to choose W staff over H’s wife? That’s clearly out of any bounds, even the fuzzy ones they grew up with. I’m glad the guardian is covering it again, it needs to be brought up monthly until the Windsors publicly address it. Here’s hoping the leaks from people who have seen W be violent start. Burn it down.
What decade does William think this is? 1920?
Their problem is they want everyone to play by the rules they set.
Meghan was a grown woman, self-made millionaire who knew her way in life.
Not some shy, sheltered 19 y/o like Di was when she married in.
I understand how it must have been hard for him – all his life all he wanted was his brother to acknowledge him and be his friend and harry dreamed of their kids playing together – and there were a very few moments of this (club h – ish; some aid work – but even then, william didn’t say he was planning to marry kate and you can tell harry was hurt by that).
that said, I just hope they have enough other friends in california that harry can move past a desire or hope for reconciliation because – to reconcile with someone who was so awful to his wife feels like an insult to meghan. I hope they can move past it and make peace with themselves just in california and put aside the idea of going back.
Idk about any of you lot but after reading spare, I get so uncomfortable now when I see W&K. Especially W. This piece of sh*t just wanted Meghan gone through any means necessary. Thank God a million times she got out when she did. There’s no telling what they would’ve done to her.
Also I feel like here in the U.K. people have just brushed over the fact that Prince William is physically abusive. I knew that would happen ofc. Everything tends to get brushed passed in this country when it comes to the Carnival House. But still.
Kate however, just pisses me off even more now. Boring and inconsequential
“Spank her! Send her to bed without dinner! She’s very naughty!”
My only question: Is William naturally like this? Is this his fundamental personality or is this the result of his spoiled, entitled, future king upbringing? Probably a combination of both, but, boy, he’s a piece of work. Harry really needs to accept that his brother is a hot mess.
As for trying to drive Meghan to divorce, this is a family that not that long ago became unnerved at the very mention of divorce.
And the Church of England owes its existence to a divorce.
As A Brit I fully agree with you. Kate is as false as a 9bob note and every time I see that rictus grin I want to slap it of her false face, and I’m in my 60s! William is a loud mouthed bully with a massive superiority complex and God help us all when he gets the throne. I fear for this country’s future with what’s coming down the line on this Royal gravy train
Thought just crossed my mind…since W&K clearly buy in to all this hierarchy protocol baloney, does this mean Khate was curtseying to Harry whenever William wasn’t present? Something tells me not a snowball’s chance in hell.
I just came across a video from the dumb Christmas carol show which had Khate’s first public curtsies to Chuck and Sham-illa (which were praised of course). George and Charlotte bowed/curtsied to each of them as well but William didn’t seem to.
So interesting that in all the articles coming out, not once does anyone say that Harry’s book is untrue, that these are lies. They seek to discredit him by saying he’s too sensitive or that he’s in a cult, but they stop short of calling him a liar. And that is because every word in Harry’s book is the truth, and they *KNOW* he has receipts, not to mention, Harry has in his back pocket another 400 pages that would eviscerate the BRF.
One of the most interesting things that I got out of the book was how William came accross as… off. We get from Harry explanations of why he thinks her father acts like he does, explanations that make sense considering what we already know of Charles and that fit with his behaviour towards Harry, but William’s character and his behaviour are just weird.
I’m not sure if that was because Harry himself still doesn’t understand his brother, was trying to protect him and left his motives vague, because the things that he cut from the book would have explained him better, or as you say that Harry still hasn’t understood why his brother acted like he did. Maybe a mix of some of the above.
It really stood out to me because this lack of understanding of William’s motivation and character leaves me thinking that there’s something wrong with him, which might be the case to be fair, and, if it was intentional on Harry’s part instead of caused by some other reason, it makes me think that his “space” comment might have been much more final that I thought.
@Ace – that’s where I think Harry was clever. Right at the very beginning of the book he talks about a distant relative in Victoria’s reign who was a sadist and got his kicks violently abusing the staff. Every time Harry mentioned William my mind went back to that opening chapter/prologue.
When I finished the listening to the book I kept wondering was Harry trying to tell the world his brother is a sadist? Of course I could be making 2+2 into 5 but, Harry didn’t waste words in his memoir everything was there for a reason.
It was bugging me so I’ve just re-listened to “Spare”. The sadist was Prince Edward Duke of Kent and Strathern. He was Victoria’s father and was sexually aroused when seeing soldiers horsewhipped (Chapter 2). So, definitely not a distant relative but, a direct bloodline to the FK. 😉
Closed head injuries are notorious for changing people;lots of uncontrolled rages and acting out. William had one with the golf club giving him a skull fracture.. I wonder if Harry saw a change in Will’s behavior post injury?
William was a tempermental little prick before the whack on the head. Maybe it exacerbated it, but the tendency for bad behaviour started early and because he’s the heir, it was instilled into him at an early age that he was far superior to Harry and accordingly treated like a king-to-be.
I’m re-reading Spare now and I just can’t get over the gall of Bill and how the Queen and Charles fostered this horrid behavior. Hateful, violent ugly man.
Something that stood out to me in the book was that during the Sandringham summit, the Sussexes’ staff were scared that their involvement in crafting the announcement would be found out. They were scared about their own future within the institution.
William pretends to care about the well-being of staff but what he really cared about was loyalty. It’s clear that during the oceanic tour, his own jealousy and fear of irrelevancy rubbed off on his staff. He wanted a bunch of yes men who reassured him about his popularity and if you weren’t a yes man, you would automatically be ousted and threatened. That’s probably why the Sussexes’ staff felt scared about going through with it, they were probably scared about William and his henchmen finding them out. William is the true definition of a tyrant.
I found this passage very disturbing, not just because of the violence. It seems this was the first time that Harry may have stood up to William and said, “no, I’m not going to do what you want.” (of course William couldn’t even tell Harry what he wanted, which was Meghan permanently gone, by any means necessary.) The line about William being “aggrieved” because Harry wasn’t doing what he said – prior to this, it seems if Harry didn’t want to go along with whatever William was doing/wanted to do, he just kind of pretended or ignored it and did his own thing. But here he is actively telling William “no” and William cannot handle it. Harry is supposed to bow down to him, to give him his way in all things, to always let him “win.” He could not handle Harry standing up to him.
Once again, it makes me think that all is not well in the Wales home. Not excusing Kate here at all, but if those kids spend time with dad at all, they must already spend it walking on eggshells. Because the palace and the media have shown that they will protect the heir at all costs.
If William really is abusive, either to Kate or to the kids, then they will keep that hidden, at Kates and the kid’s expenses. That’s a dark, dark thought. It’s more important to enable a potentially abusive man than it is to protect young children.
What would the courtiers do, to what lengths would they go to protect an abuser who’s an Heir?
@Snuffles
I agree with you. We are reading H’s memoir as he recounts a tale that happened nearly 4 years ago. A shidtton of stuff has happened since then, not the least of which is that, by that time in 2019, H had been in therapy since about 2017 AND…….at the time of writing his memoir, had had loads more therapy, understood himself better and, therefore, had had a clearer perspective of all the bad actors and who they were and are.
But he was telling a tale of what happened in 2019 as seen thru the lens of the person he was then.
I think a lot of William’s behavior is conditioned, not innate.
My husband has a brother who is five years younger. I described to him some of the revelations in “Spare”: Harry getting a much smaller part of their room, William ignoring him at school, the assault. My husband said he did use to fight physically with his younger brother, and because he was older and taller (still is, by about six inches) he would win. They shared a room and he also got the bigger bed until he left for college.
Their relationship was along the lines of the “brothers fight sometimes” dynamic that people have been using to excuse William. Also, my husband being a bit of an Alpha because he was older. But it’s different.
First off, they grew up and grew out of it. They get along famously now, and it’s a relationship of equals. And even when they were younger, my husband was good to his brother much of the time. He gave him advice, helped him with homework, etc. And he was protective. He would stand up to anyone who tried to bully his kid brother. And of course, my husband would NEVER hit his brother now. The only thing that would make him hit his brother would be if he did something to hurt one of our children, which my brother-in-law would never do.
My husband is a very good person. He has a conscience. He always tries to do right by people. He can be bossy sometimes, too free with his advice, but he means well. The difference between him and William is that he was “raised right,” as they say. He was taught to be good to his family, good to other people, honest, fair, etc. He was called out on bad behavior.
I don’t think Will was born this way. He wasn’t destined to be a pompous bully with his younger brother and others. This is learned behavior, or at least behavior that was not drummed out of him. He was treated like he was better his whole life, never taught to be decent to other people or to manage his anger.
I’m not excusing William, just saying that I do believe the way he was raised, the whole system, helped create a monster.
Harry must still act as the Spare in William’s mind, even though he isn’t even second in line anymore.
William also expected Harry to “do something” about Meghan because William has no loyalty to Kate and doesn’t understand what it means to be a true partner in a marriage.
Harry says repeatedly in the book that he just seemed to be speaking a different language than Charles and William. No wonder. His father and brother are only loyal to the institution — and they are cut-throat in that blinkered loyalty.
William is a seriously disturbed man — if he was William Smith he would have been fired from his middle management job by now because of his rage issues (and laziness). English people need to wake up and realize that their king and future king are just crappy, entitled humans.
I was struck by William first suggesting therapy to Harry, but later suspecting Harry’s therapist of “brain-washing” him — he thought therapy would get Harry past his PTSD enough to do the JOB, not that it would help him heal and grow enough to challenge to toxic situation he was in. It is even possible William initially suggested therapy from the ableist perspective of “you are broken, there is something wrong with you” — a power play suggesting Harry was lesser for needing therapy. In any case, I think a William thought Harry not being in lockstep compliance was a symptom of Harry being ill, and expected that therapy would “fix” him so he’d fall into line again.
William thoughts since he doesn’t a damn about Kate that Harry must follow suit and divorce his wife because William the heir damn it . All of the Royalist who laugh off the racism and the bullying and the acts of violence are seriously disturbing individuals William needs serious help he is a disgusting disgusting human being unlike some people I don’t feel sorry for Kate she is a horrible racist bully who has no problem joining in the abuse of Meghan and Harry .
Like
“William “got what he wanted” – he got Harry and Meghan out of HIS office.”
William didn’t get what he wanted. He wanted everything to return to status quo pre-Meghan. He wanted Harry single, dependent, sharing his office and acting as his wingman/scapegoat for the rest of his life.
William is that guy…the rich spoiled a-hole who has never been told no and has never had is ass kicked either literally or figuratively. He won’t fair well if he returns to the U.S.
The physical hesitance and the look of terror on Meghan’s face at the funeral walkabout. Perhaps not just Kate’s dagger eyes but also the cognitive dissonance from having to deal with a public-facing William waving you over to meet someone like he wants to include you when you know he just wants you dead.
Anybody see this? Its worrisome.
“EPHRAIM HARDCASTLE: Prince Andrew wants his HRH title back ‘and will start using it in a low-key way to test the water’ if Charles agrees, source reveals”
(Daily Mail article 11651511)
sorry, I can’t seem to get it to direct link. And I hope I’m not threadjacking.
But, looks like they are going to try and ease Andy back into the limelight.
I wouldn’t put much credence in the Fail, 90% of the stuff they print is from cloud cuckoo land, only used to get clicks.
I saw let him do it. We’ll have the popcorn popped for the repercussions.
Its also in the Mirror and another one (but can’t recall the name)
I’ll say it again – you don’t become colonizers by being nice or open minded. The royal family are a white supremacist institution. Institutions will do anything to preserve themselves. To expect them to be kind or helpful and not “rule” with an iron fist is a pipe dream.
One of the unintended benefit of marrying Meghan is that, it allowed Harry to see himself through the eyes of those who professes to “love” him.
They expect his respect, service and gratitude including the following. He;-
– In this case William’s unreasonable expectations are paramount
– Accept and relish William’s verbal and physical assault since he has become “his supply”
– Knows his place
– Is loyal despite deplorable circumstances
– Does not expect any recognition for any of his services
– Allows his wife to be abused via the invisible, now very visable contract
– Controls his wife via coercion?, there is no need for him to be concerned about her well being
– Understand that he will only have “love” as they see fit
– Take note “What “love” got to do with it
– Scapegoats do not require love to exist
Most importantly, William covets the relationship he shares with Meghan as one that is unattainable.
So he is expected to give it up.
Harry is only allowed to have less than the monarch and future monarch. His need for agency is an abomination because the concept of monarchy being created in captivity.
William’s “love” for him maybe not defined as “love”, but maybe all that he is capable to give/to share.
Think of him with compassion to avoid bitterness – suicide of the soul.
The love of the royal family is conditional and transactional. That’s what we’ve learned.
Yep.
You are probably all tired of me making the same observation over and over, but I’ll bet money it was Kate, firmly gripping her chair with white knuckles, saying to Wm, go over there and do something about that woman, then reminding him that Meghan had disrespected her, was rude and abrasive, and we both hate her so go over there. By the time Wm arrived , he was primed and ready for a fight. Kate fans the flames.
How many times do I see “narcissist” in the comments? It reminds me of that time I followed a royal blog, one which changed hands over time, until it’s final incarnation that became a “we hate Meghan” blog and it all began with the “narcissist” word. Sometimes I think KP was feeding the blog.
Was this around the time there were leaks that the powers that be wanted to send them to Africa? Maybe that’s what William wanted Harry to agree to?
Did anyone else see the video clip from an interview done by Matt Lauer around the 10th anniversary of Diana’s death? Both brothers on a couch…Harry listening politely to TOB’s answers but being talked over and insulted by TOB whenever HE tried to answer. I saw it on FB but it has to be on youtube somewhere. Willy has been an asshat to Harry forever. All that nonsense about how close they were was fiction.
Or even the interview they did when they were living together and doing flight training. In Spare Harry talks about William saying how messy he was, which was a lie. Look at all the Harry/William interviews, and the Fab Four interview, and Will-di Amin looks like a petulant bully evry single time. A bully who leavens his animus with “just joking” every time. Someone with more time/energy should put all those clips together. Would be interesting to see.
Yes and get it put on a dvd so that an independent channel like channel 4 in the UK can show it on their main news programme. You can bet your life other channels would pick it up, then the mail, express and daily fail would be screaming their poor little socks of
Yep, saw it and nearly threw my remote at the television shouting “shut the hell up you ignorant little prk and let Harry speak. It’s not the bloody William interview
Still waiting for my book to arrive so I can really read the whole thing. I do remember reading 1 of the quotes in the book: W telling H that it will never work out with Meghan, but W was surprised that the queen gave Harry permission to marry her. Seems like from day 1, W already did not want HM relationship to happen. You would think though after they got married he would be more supportive or at least neutral to keep the peace for the family – For goodness sakes at that point HM are already trying to separate themselves so they don’t have to interact or see WK on a daily basis. But it seemed that W is still just super angry , with obsessive rage to the point he is physically fighting Harry because of Meghan. OK I may not be fond of my brother’s girlfriend, but they at least stand out of my way and don’t live close, I don’t have to deal with the conflict and don’t need to see them :). But either way, it’s my brothers decision, he’s already old enough to decide for himself . But 2 grown men “physically” fighting because of Meghan- which to me honestly at this point hasn’t done anything, well it’s pretty obvious to me why. And the idiotic fact W told H not to tell Meg on what happened (rolling eyes). I wonder if he would have done the same with Harry’s exes. I can now understand why H doesn’t want to tell everything W has done, because it just confirms what a lot of us are already thinking.