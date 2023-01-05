Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ reveals: Prince William violently assaulted Harry in 2019

The Guardian has obtained a copy of Prince Harry’s Spare. It is not known if they “obtained” a copy from the publisher, Penguin Random House, or if a bookseller sold a copy to the Guardian before the book is released next week. Given the anticipation around Spare, I think it’s remarkable that this is the first real leak of the text and it’s only coming less than a week before the book comes out. The Guardian notes in its first article about the book leak: “Amid stringent pre-launch security around the book, the Guardian obtained a copy.”
Once you read the Guardian’s first piece about Spare, you understand why the newspaper decided to risk the publisher’s code of omerta to publish some of the text. What Harry describes is not only newsworthy, it is a constitutional issue for Britain. Harry describes a 2019 incident in which the current heir to the throne, the new Prince of Wales, violently assaulted Harry in his London home, Nottingham Cottage. From The Guardian:
In his highly anticipated autobiography, Spare, Prince Harry recounts what he says was a physical attack by his brother, William, now Prince of Wales, as their relationship fell apart over the younger prince’s marriage to the actor Meghan Markle. Describing a confrontation at his London home in 2019, Harry says William called Meghan “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”, which Harry calls a “parrot[ing of] the press narrative” about his American wife. The confrontation escalated, Harry writes, until William “grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and … knocked me to the floor”.
Harry writes that William wanted to talk about “the whole rolling catastrophe” of their relationship and struggles with the press. But when William arrived at Nottingham Cottage – where Harry was then living, in the grounds of Kensington Palace and known as “Nott Cott” – he was, Harry says, already “piping hot”.
After William complained about Meghan, Harry writes, Harry told him he was repeating the press narrative and that he expected better. But William, Harry says, was not being rational, leading to the two men shouting over each other. Harry then accused his brother of acting like an heir, unable to understand why his younger brother was not content to be a spare. Insults were exchanged, before William claimed he was trying to help.
Harry said: “Are you serious? Help me? Sorry – is that what you call this? Helping me?”
That comment, Harry says, angered his brother, who swore while stepping towards him. Now scared, Harry writes, he went to the kitchen, his furious brother following.
Harry writes that he gave his brother a glass of water and said: “Willy, I can’t speak to you when you’re like this.”
He writes: “He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”
Harry writes that William urged him to hit back, citing fights they had as children. Harry says he refused to do so. William left, Harry says, then returned “looking regretful, and apologised”.
When William left again, his brother writes, he “turned and called back: ‘You don’t need to tell Meg about this.’
“‘You mean that you attacked me?’
“‘I didn’t attack you, Harold.’”
Harry says he didn’t immediately tell his wife – but did call his therapist.
When Meghan later noticed “scrapes and bruises” on his back, and he therefore told her of the attack, Harry says she “wasn’t that surprised, and wasn’t all that angry. She was terribly sad.”
[From The Guardian]
William wanted to “talk” about how Meghan was “difficult, rude and abrasive,” and William thought the best way to make his point about Meghan was to violently assault his younger brother. As we’ve covered extensively here at Celebitchy, the British media has left a trail of breadcrumbs about William’s rage and anger issues for years. “Incandescent with rage” was first used by a British outlet sympathetic to William. It’s been widely reported that William screamed at and raged at his father, his mother and his staff. This is the first time we’ve heard of a violent assault committed by William as an adult. What I keep thinking is: it took Harry more than three years to report this. He had to leave that island and deal with the aftermath of his brother’s assault privately for more three years before he was ready to speak about it publicly.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar, Cover Images and Backgrid.
-
-
The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex meeting members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.,Image: 721656879, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
The body of Queen Elizabeth II is carried to the Palace of Westminster, London followed by His Majesty King Charles III his sons Prince William and Prince Harry as well as Prince Edward, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew, September 14 2022. Thousands have turned out to watch the spectacleafter which the former monarch will Lie in State in Westminster Hall. There will be a short service upon the Coffin’s arrival at Westminster Hall, which will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.,Image: 722721858, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Tony Kershaw / SWNS / Avalon
-
-
Prince William of Wales and Prince Harry follow the funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth II as it makes its way along the Mall, London, UK on September 19, 2022,Image: 724183784, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Shaw / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex join the Procession following the State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II towards St George’s Chapel on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. A private burial in The King George VI Memorial Chapel followed. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 724210501, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Setterfield / Avalon
-
-
The Prince of Wales, Lord Linley, Prince Harry and Princess Anne await the arrival of the coffin containing HM The Queen.,Image: 724267926, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Camera Press Rota, Model Release: no, Credit line: David Dyson / Avalon
-
-
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN UNITED KINGDOM ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are pictured leaving Westminster Abbey after attending the service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving on Anzac Day in London.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Prince William
BACKGRID USA 25 APRIL 2018
BYLINE MUST READ: Trevor Adams/Matrix/MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN UNITED KINGDOM ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are pictured leaving Westminster Abbey after attending the service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving on Anzac Day in London.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William
BACKGRID USA 25 APRIL 2018
BYLINE MUST READ: Trevor Adams/Matrix/MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend an Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.
Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 25 APRIL 2018
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend an Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 25 APRIL 2018
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the London Bridge Jobcentre and speak to people looking for work in London.
Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
BACKGRID USA 15 SEPTEMBER 2020
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Prince William of Wales and Prince Harry Duke of Sussex follow Her Majesty the Queen’s coffin on foot as it is transported during a procession to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle during Queen’s state funeral in the Centre of London.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
09-03-2020
Commonwealth Day Celebrations
Westminster Abbey 2020
File this under shocking accounts of William that shouldn’t really be shocking. The press has been telling the world that he is a rageaholic for years. Now, watch those same reporters scramble to try to walk that narrative back. William is a liability – as a brother, as a son, as a father, as a husband and as an heir.
You’re right! And to think this family drama/trauma is being exposed because the royal family did not accept Harry’s biracial wife! The royals are a bunch of buttholes.
This is way more damaging to William than the exposure of an affair.
This might be the toned-down version? Harry finished this (in August, if I remember correctly) before his grandmother passed away in September.
I think an affair would be way worse. Men being abusive and violent (especially to other men) is very normalized.
@Escondista – The royal men having affairs is very normalized, too.
And I don’t think this is the only assault by Willy in the book. Likely the last.
William has been portrayed as a petulant brat who throws temper tantrums. Criminal assault is an entirely different class of behavior. Harry should have pressed charges because William needs to be held accountable. I hope he and Kate really are separated and that she and the kids are safe.
Yes, but considering how the press always portray William in the best possible light, if the very best they can say is that he is always enraged and lashing out, common sense tells me it is way worse than that in reality. That’s why I was surprised at how much finding out he physically attacked his brother surprised me. It all fits in retrospect.
Tacky I agree with you. My comment meant that she should not have been nasty to Kate. Nobody deserves abuse. Meghan did not certainly. If Kate had been smart she would have been kind to Meghan. Meghan could have been a friend to her.
Meant to say nasty to meghan.
William enjoys so many layers of protection from the press, the government and the police that I bet pressing charges would’ve resulted in nothing. I think on top of wishing to protect his brother, Harry knew that William would get off scot free. Also, if he even attempted to physically retaliate, leaks would’ve emerged of him “violently assaulting” William while defending Meghan. Harry could not safely tell this story until he was free. Bully reports be damned; try to explain this, Buckingham Palace.
Camilla Twominey was already on British television this morning, making it all about Meghan.
The only shocking about this is the fact that a paper dared to write about it. I expected every UK paper to push this under the rug, and howl something about Meghan, following orders from BC and KP. The Guardian is in for a rough ride with the Palaces and tories.
I wonder how William is going to *comsplain* ™ all this.
By all accounts, if we get the record straight,
– William should be serving jail time for assault and battery, and attending anger management classes upon his release,
– Andrew should be in jail for abusing trafficked underage, underprivileged girls unable to give consent in such circumstances,
– Charles should be wearing an electronic device for embezzlement, if not serving a life-long jail sentence for 🔪🔪🔪 his ex wife.
– Mike Tindall should be paying damages for sexual assault.
I don’t mean to upset anyone, but let’s face it: except for the Wessexes, Beatrice, Eugenie and the children on all parts, a good fucking 85% of the Royals belong in prison. They got away with everything you and I couldn’t, and they’re still whinging that Henry and Meghan are damaging their reputation. Hello?
I can’t help but wonder what kind of funeral due to a ruptured spinal cord we would have been watching on television, had Prince Henry landed on a harder surface like a marble table, or hit the back of his head. And now Brutewilly, the latest caveman specimen sold to us as a king in the making, howls on every media rooftop he is the one who’ll never ve able to forgive? Hello, again.
Harry could have sunk in a coma, ended up in a wheelchair or simply died of a commotion to the head. Not only is Brutewilly is a menace to marital happiness -his own and his brother’s- but a personal safety hazard. Not my definition of a future king. Prince William strikes me as a living advertisement for abolishing the monarshit.
@Sugarhere this👆👆all of this!!
It makes me wonder now that Harry’s assault story is out there… WHO BROKE GUY’S LEGS?
I completely believe this story. Wasn’t there stories of Will pushing Diana around the time of that infamous interview? He’s probably pushed Charles too. This might explain why nobody stands up to him- he uses physical intimidation. I feel for Harry. He’s been so abused by his family.
And Will telling Harry not to tell Meghan– Wtf?
Notice the line about how Harry didn’t tell M right away – but told his therapist. That’s telling the world that there are receipts out there for this.
It’s also very telling that he called his therapist right away – he has been working very hard to get to where he is now.
It has always been well known he is a a raging monster.
I am glad Harry is speaking, and I can’t believe I am writing this, but I feel bad for Kate ans for the kids.
I know Kate is no saint, but I wonder what kind of abusive mess her marriage must be.
I feel sorry for the innocent children not Kate .she enabled William in his treatment of Meghan. Her behavior with Meghan to me is inexcusable. Imagine her seeing the headlines that Meghan made her cry and knowing she could have denied the story. She didn’t. And her confrontational pose at the walkabout was vile. Harry had to lead Meghan away from Kate.
@Tessa I don’t care what Kate has done, nothing would justify William physically abusing her.
@Tessa abusive relationship are complicated,and there is no such a thing like the perfect victim.
Kate was raised by her mother to marry and become rich. She ended up landing The Prince. Who happens to be an abusive monster. No one deserves to be abused.
I hope they live their lives separates.
Tacky I agree with you. I meant that Kate should have been nice to Meghan not that she deserved abuse
Nobody deserves abuse. Meghan didn’t surely. Kate could have had an ally in Meghan. Kate could have married a good person and hopefully if the marriage breaks up she still can
Eleanor see my reply to tacky. Nobody deserves abuse i never said Kate does And. Meghan doesnt either. Kate can get an official separation and remove herself and the children from the danger Harry and Meghan had to leave the abuse.but my post was that Kate should have helped Meghan.
@Tessa – Domestic abuse is so difficult. The thing is that William has the power, not Meghan.
This is a story about Harry being assaulted with nothing relating to Kate. We need to stop centering Kate as a victim when stuff doesn’t even involve her. If she wants to talk about being assaulted she can, but the focus should be Harry being victimized and in defence of Meghan, who William was insulting.
I cannot stand Kate, she is horrible. I have no respect for her. But I won’t stand for her being assaulted.
I agree with Nic919. This story is about Harry being assaulted, partially because he was defending his mixed-race wife. So why peoples’ minds immediately go to how Kate, the white woman, must be a victim too, is very illuminating. Personally, I think Kate has bizarrely sociopathic tendencies and she and William are birds of a feather and exhibit similar behavioral patterns.
William physically assaulting his brother is a very big deal and extremely concerning that such behavior may extend to his wife, his children, his elderly father, his staff, and anyone else in close proximity to him. IDGAF what his title is, this is criminal behavior and he needs to be held accountable.
Something about him telling H to not tell M is so sinister to me.
It is a move straight out of the abuser’s playbook – and it makes me wonder whether William has pulled moves like this when they were younger.
S808
‘Don’t tell Meghan’
I find it psychopathic (i don’t know if it is the right word or term) , like in the movies when a man *rap@s a woman and tells her not to tell anyone.
I found that one line chilling and scary.
I am sad for Harry right now.
@S808 I agree. Chilling. This also makes me understand more Harry’s comment about the Sandringham Summit, where he referenced being terrified as his brother screamed at him. At the time, I thought that was a bit odd and somewhat wimpy. Let him rage? What was he going to do? Now, I see it as him likely being triggered by other violent episodes in their past. Makes me wonder if this was the only assault in their lives or if there is more violence that has been covered up.
Also isn’t chilling him saying I DIDN’T attack you Harold! Super pyscho energy and gaslightinhg of victim!
Notice how Harry did tell Meghan (who, to William, was the problem here) and she did not tell anyone from the press for years about this incident, even as they were attacking her before the Oprah interview for being a bully. William does not deserve such grace. I truly despise him.
I think it’s more cowardly than sinister, personally. He can talk trash behind her face, but please don’t tell her he is
Yeah, when I read the article last night in The Guardian that didn’t land right with me either. It still feels sinister, coercive, threatening, and abusive. It also left me wondering how often has this played out across their relationship.
It’s control. Don’t tell the only person who would believe you and has your back – it isolates him.
William being a violent sociopath, which I believe he is, explains a lot. He holds a great deal of power in that institution and isn’t afraid to wield it. I am disgusted by The Queen and Charles’ weakness but I always held William and Kate responsible for Sussexit.
When you think about it and piece it all together, THIS IS WHY WILLIAM STARTED AND REVEALED THAT BULLYING INVESTIGATION AGAINST MEGHAN. Because he was afraid Harry was going to tell THIS story on Oprah, and William was preemptively trying to justify his actions by “proving” that Meghan was “difficult” and “abrasive,” so he had every right to have committed a felony, and that that would somehow save his reputation. You’re so transparent, William the Worst.
Wooo CHILD! I have a LOT to say!
First off, miss me with that “brothers fight it’s normal” argument. Physical assault is NOT normal. Especially when you are an ADULT. Maybe you get into minor scrapes when you’re a kid because you don’t know how to regulate your emotions yet, but if it’s still happening well into adulthood, you’ve got a problem. I have two older brothers and they NEVER physically assaulted each other. They only argued or just avoided each other if they were mad.
I already see the haters picking the narrative apart trying to prove it’s false. Ignoring the fact that you don’t publish a story like that if your lawyers haven’t fact check that story six ways from Sunday and you’ve got the evidence to back it up. Harry called his therapist immediately afterwards, 1 piece of evidence, he had visible injuries, #2 and probably documented, he probably went to a doctor, #3, and I wouldn’t be surprised if there was CCTV as well, or affidavits of staff (like Harry’s security) who overheard or witnessed the argument.
I’d like to see how the British tabloids try to spin this because THEY are the ones who have been telling to public for YEARS how William is always “incandescent with rage”. I’m already seeing multiple receipts of previous articles and books talking about wild temper and his he’s like Dr. Jeckle and Mr. Hyde. They’ve been hinting at this ALL ALONG. It’s putting that old story of how he “shoved” Diana after the Bashir interview in a new light. I’m starting to think it was more than just a shove and he probably verbally abused her too that day.
And MY GOD the amount of physical, verbal and emotional abuse Harry must have endured from Will growing up! My heart BREAKS. And it’s clear he’s still trying to process it all. It reminds me of the lyrics from Eminem about an abuser in that song “Love the Way You Lie”.
“You ever love somebody so much you can barely breathe when you’re with ’em?
You meet, and neither one of you, even know what hit ’em
Got that warm fuzzy feeling, yeah, them chills, used to get ’em
Now you’re getting fucking sick of looking at ’em
You swore you’ve never hit ’em, never do nothing to hurt ’em
Now you’re in each other’s face
Spewing venom in your words when you spit ’em
You push, pull each other’s hair, scratch, claw, bit ’em
Throw ’em down, pin ’em, so lost in the moments when you’re in ’em”
Harry still hopes that William will get help and get better. But at least Harry found the strength to get away from him, create space and put firm boundaries up.
Also, know I understand why Meghan went so easy on Kate even though she was so awful to her. She knows that Kate is probably being abused too and that she was lashing out. Not that I excuse Kate’s behavior AT ALL but I’m starting to feel sorry for her. All this hell for a title, status and money. Woman, all the stolen jewelry in the world ain’t going to make things better!! And her mother Carol probably told her to suck it up and go back to him on multiple occasions.
And the Cambridge kids! If William hasn’t laid hand on them, they gave certainly witnessed his tantrums and verbal abuse towards their mother.
Harry was right to call out this generational trauma.
I have two older brothers. my family was very physically violent growing up (not my parents, my siblings, I also had an older sister who directed the dynamic and as a result of her mental illness, I think we all had a twisted idea of how much “fighting” was normal.)
So what I’m saying is my brothers fought a lot growing up, but they are grown ass adults now, in their early 40s, and I think its been decades since one laid hands on the other. Why would they? They grew up, they learned better how to deal with anger and frustration, and they have wives who would NOT tolerate it. Like I’m pretty sure my one brother’s wife would leave him immediately if he acted like this.
I said a few weeks ago that I was pretty sure Kate was being at least verbally abused and I got attacked for it because “Kate is no shrinking violet” etc. But I think its clear that there is something going on.
I did not see your comment @Becks1, but I can tell you there is always a bigger bully and I have seen the pecking order growing up in school and at work. So I agree that something is off with Kate and Will has a lot to do with it.
The myth that someone has to be weak to be abused, or that it’s okay to abuse someone who’s not a good person themselves, has got to die.
@Becks1 I agree – it’s very likely that Kate has been dealing with this for years and some of her actions could be trying to stay on his good side. Not an excuse, but perhaps some context.
Media narratives like good vs bad, everything clear cut, so it’s hard for people to discuss realities that are always much messier. Kate can be both a victim of abuse and an abuser; in fact the two often (but not always) happen together. (Think of the NXIVM cult, and how the top-tier women were abused by Keith Raniere and themselves abused women “below” them.) There’s a rigid pecking order in the BRF, and it’s clear that Kate bears the brunt of William’s rage. That doesn’t excuse her *at all* from abusing Meghan. It’s a both/and (victim and abuser) not an either/or (victim or abuser) situation.
Meghan’s comment about Kate makes more sense now and there is a photo where it looks like William is scolding kate. But unfortunately she has chosen to take it out on Meghan herself.
This reminds me of my husband and his older brother. My husband and I starting dating in high school and him and his older brother got into it a lot. His older brother was always the one who started with the physical fights though and is that “tough guy” to this day. My husband would try and physically leave the situation but his brother would legit chase him down. There was one fight that was so bad that my husband came and stayed at my house for like a week afterwards because he refused to stay at his house with his abusive brother. My parents let my high school boyfriend stay over for a week, that’s how bad it was. His parents had the “boys will be boys” mentality though and his dad is a toxic masculinity misogynist though so he didn’t even see a big deal and frankly didn’t care but his mom was really upset. They wanted him to come back and continue to be his brothers victim without any resolution though. Anyway, their whole family was toxic even though I didn’t realize back then but thankfully my husband moved out at 18 and never had another physical fight again while his brother still dreams of being a UFC fighter. It’s so crazy how different two people can be growing up in the same house.
Like I said last night and what others have said here, I can’t imagine how hard it has been for Harry to keep all of this basically secret and I’m positive there are many more similar physical fights that have happened throughout his life with W. And they wonder why he wanted out so bad! They let William bully him mentally and physically, it’s sick, really really sick.
Yes Serephina! I was always a very outspoken defender of anyone being wronged. My kids’ dad turned me into a shell of myself. It can start out so small and insidious and suddenly you are in too deep. Like a frog in a pot of boiling water. I recommend all women read Lundy’s Why Does He Do That? It changed my life and I’m finally finding myself again
I said this before as well and was told I was making excuses for her because of her treatment of Meghan. Someone can be a shit person and still be abused.
I know that there has been multiple stories over the years hinting at William’s explosive temper but I’m still shocked that William physically assaulted his brother in Harry’s own home!
I have had my suspicious about William being violent and I definitely think that he may be violent with his wife as well. I honestly think that if W and K are separated it is partly due to the safety of her and their children. I feel so bad for the children, watching an adult in their life losings his temper to this degree must be absolutely terrifying.
William seems unable to regulate his emotions – and he may be getting worse. Makes me wonder if there’s also a substance abuse problem.
There could be alcohol or substance abuse problems. There is also the fact that he had a traumatic brain injury as a child. He might literally be physically unable to control his emotions because of it. Who knows. 🤷🏽♀️
I have suspected an alcohol and/or substance abuse problem with William for a while now, but that’s just my own personal theory.
Bad behavior is bad behavior, thats the thing, it makes no distinctions.
My (older) sister also pushed me up against the wall, yelled me in the face, and stared me down for what seemed like forever, in our home.
Older siblings just think they’re the shizz sometimes. Being in a public family will not change much of this.
I know there’s no love for Kate on this site but I have to say I pity her. I have been in an abusive relationship and part of the dynamic is doing anything to placate your spouse. If they hate someone you MUST hate that person as well as treat them accordingly or incur the wrath of your abuser. I will admit that I was not a good person when my ex and I were together. I abandoned my friendships and did things to hurt people my ex was beefing with. I was definitely not the perfect victim and there were times where I would scream and throw things at my ex and anyone witnessing that outburst would probably say I gave as good as I got, but the truth is I lived in constant fear and the dynamic was that he was top Dog and should be obeyed. More and more I believe Kate is a victim of domestic violence. I think it is kind of gross to gossip and speculate about a topic like this, but we need to discuss and understand dv so that we can name it and out an end to it.
I think Kate is generally lazy but I also wonder if she has been told that she is absolutely under no circumstances to outshine her husband. I think she is definitely being held back in some regards by a husband that has always been #1 without having to out in any effort and expects everyone around him to take a backseat.
@Snuffles @Micmack
Other comments on articles I’ve read on Celebitchy have alluded to Kate having had a serious head injury as a child, but I don’t remember ever seeing that said about William.
William’s childhood head injury is well documented. He was hit in the head with a golf club by another child and he was hospitalized. I don’t know if there was surgery. What caused outrage in the press was that Charles didn’t cancel his diary when his young son was in the hospital overnight with a head injury. Charles went to the opera (I think) while Diana stayed with her son at the hospital.
Article about William’s head injury as a child
https://apnews.com/article/69de2f9d8b6202614493b12a0dc31eb0
@cc William was hit in the head with a golf club when he was a child. The injury was severe enough that he had to undergo surgery.
@CC – William was accidently hit in the head with a golf club when a young child. Diana stayed with him at the hospital overnight while KCIII went to previously scheduled fund raising engagement at the opera.
@Snuffles in addition to the golf club injury there’s also a lifetime of polo.
That means further concussions. I’ve been riding most of my life and know of where I speak. Riding helmet technology has lagged other sports for a long time, and the culture of ” Hospital or get back on” is still very real. There’s a reason horse riders are known for poor impulse control, its called concussions and concussion syndrome from continuing to ride while concussed.
Its a reason, but not an excuse.
Whew, chile, you sure did have a lot to say. And I concur. William is unfit to be king. He abused everyone and leaves paths of devastation in his wake. Billy the Basher is still bashing people as a middle-aged adult. And, yeah, Kate bears the brunt of it. Well, she stalked him and refuses to leave, all for them stolen jewels and meaningless titles. It’s why she is a shell of her former self, physically and emotionally. But the abused/victim can also be the abuser/victimizer. And she is, because of her proximity to power. She benefits from the abuse and racism, like WW who vote Republican. Sorry, you get little to no sympathy from me.
Why are people proud of not having sympathy for others? It’s not a finite resource. In fact, the more you give, the more you have. I despise Kate and I also pity her immensely and hope she somehow figures out an escape.
Because I don’t care about grown-azz racists. You might. And if so, enjoy..
We went through this with Anne Heche… Feeling sympathy for a person does not excuse their behaviour or absolve them of responsibility for their actions. Many things can be true at once. People are complicated – I do feel sympathy for Kate in this respect.
I had not heard the story of William having a possible traumatic head injury as a child. That could fit with issues with mood regulation etc. including impulse control. I have a feeling Kate endures a great deal of abuse if he’s willing to do this thing to his brother.
I’ve come to blows with my twin brother only once and we were CHILDREN. He wouldn’t dare put his hands on me now that we’re adults. There’s no excuse for that. And I find it real ironic that W assaulted H over M “rude, abrasive and difficult”
This is what happens when someone is raised thinking the sun comes out of their ass and there are no consequences to any of their behaviour.
William truly believes he is the most important, the most intelligent, the most rightful person in the room. The only one who knows best. His word, and way of seeing things, is the only truth and anyone else is either wrong or purposefully antagonising him, so he retalliates to put them in their place, below him.
His wife is an extension of him for the outer world and his lesser inside his home. I won’t even get into his children because it is heartbreaking especially since George will be raised the same way William was.
He needs therapy but he is the kind of person who will never seek it because, in his mind, there’s nothing wrong with him and everything is wrong with everyone else.
I am truly happy Harry is in a better place, both emotionally and phisically. And shame on the BRF for allowing this abuse to happen for so many years.
Oh my God. I’m speechless.
Not so the DM posters who are positively clapping William for doing what they’d all love to do, given the chance. They are the total worst. It is in truth shocking. I’d want that apology.
Oh yes those dm comments more gaslighting like harry deserved it and he is too sensitive. All the st. William spin. Gross.
Not just the Daily Fail. The ‘prestigious’ Times of London currently has more than 2,000 comments, 95% supporting William and saying how hilarious it is that William assaulted Harry. The Times of London online is by subscription and the readers are in the middle/upper income bracket, and they are not better than Fail readers, they are in fact worst, baying for Harry and Meghan’s blood all the time and supporting the despicable Clarkson. They say that the Sussexes are bringing shame on Britain when in fact they are the ones bringing shame on this country.
And I feel 100% certain it wasn’t the first time Willy assaulted Harry. First because the narrative since childhood that William is a “basher” and incandescent with rage constantly, but also from those comments by the Tindall thug about how they would all sit around talking about how much they wanted to punch Harry. What a bunch of sociopaths.
I am at a loss for words. It’s clear Harry isn’t going to hold back in his memoir. This is ABSOLUTELY a constitutional crisis and I’m sure not even the worst of it.
And they probably don’t talk about Kate because 1) she is irrelevant and 2) they probably fear she is also being abused and don’t want to make things worse for her.
Absolutely wild.
Kate is absolutely a target for his abuse and the children have almost certainly witnessed it. That makes me so sad. Nobody deserves that.
Someone pointed out that the incident with Louis disrespecting Kate in public was probably him mimicking what he observes at home. That broke my heart for Kate.
I have also always believed that one of the reasons Kate is so “lazy” is because she does exactly as much as her husband tells her to do. There will be no outshining “willy”. Thank God poor Harry and Mefhan got out of this shitshow!
It really does put Prince Louis’s behavior in a new light 😞
The immediate transition to victimizing Kate is so weird to me. This is like when people say “well, I’m sure they both cried!” about Kate and Meghan. No, only ONE of them did and people for some reason are inclined to give passes to Kate.
Do not forget that Mike Tindall joked about beating Harry up too. It is entirely plausible that the one who really got piled on all the time is HARRY.
Louis putting his hand over Kate’s mouth means very little to me, since he was clinging to her minutes later. And Kate has always been lazy and makes her own schedule.
She doesn’t deserve to be abused but people making passes for her in other areas because they’re sympathetic to a hypothetical situation makes no sense.
I am not “victimizing” Kate by pointing out that someone that behaves as William does is highly likely to be engaging in domestic abuse of some kind. As I pointed out upthread, I can have sympathy for her and still find her actions appalling. In no way does that give her a pass, but there isn’t a lot of space to discuss that here.
Saying someone is likely to be a bully at home because they exhibit violence to others and then immediately transitioning from that fact to, in some cases downright maudlin, comments from some people here about how “my heart breaks for her” and “I’m so sad for Kate” etc about a situation that nobody even knows is true, is so bizarre and frankly displays to me some of that “fragile white woman sympathy” card to me. This story is about HARRY being assaulted, partially because he was defending his nonwhite wife who was abused as well, and that should be the focus. And “highly likely” is not what you said. You asserted that she absolutely is abused. If she is it is unacceptable and nobody disputes that part. But the conversations turning toward “poor Kate” are weird. People are writing as if they want it to be true honestly.
I did say absolutely, and I believe that. I was also responding to a comment *about Kate* and was thinking about how Meghan referred to her as a good person. There is a lot going on between the lines, for sure. But…there is very little room to discuss Kate as a human being here. And yes, I feel sad about it from lived experience with an abusive partner.
Except this isn’t about Kate. It’s about Harry. And I wish people would stop attempting to pivot to make this about Kate or paint her as the victim of this story.
I AM discussing her as a human being. I didn’t say anywhere she absolutely can’t be a victim of abuse because I personally don’t care for her, I didn’t say anywhere that it’s COMPLETELY implausible she has a difficult marriage, and I didn’t say that if she was abused it would be acceptable because I don’t care for her.
Meghan was given enough racist death threats for the nice things she said about Kate, we can only imagine what would happen if she talked more in-depth, but it’s her preference to say what she wishes. What does her saying Kate is a good person have to do with this story about Harry being assaulted?
It’s perfectly reasonable to say you are concerned that Kate may deal with William’s violent temper at home. I also was in an abusive relationship so it’s not like I am ignorant of it. But the subsequent tears that are flowing from the assertion that she is a victim much like Harry (and some people are saying that) are projection.
I’m confused as to how this is a constitutional crisis. Can someone explain? I thought no personal faults mattered as a monarch.
It means William is unfit to be a king, in every possible way.
Abusers become kings…lol.
The only way William is not going to be King is if he is mentally ill and incapacitated. If he has a drug problem, they’ll ship him off to rehab and prop Charles up as long as it takes him to figure his sh** out.
But I don’t know how much the Brits want an out-and-proud asshole as their king. Charles still wants to be seen as the loving Grandpa, but William seems incapable of charisma.
Unless a lot worse comes out about William, I don’t agree that it’s a constitutional crisis at all. We already know that Chuck is also violent and abusive…and he’s king. It’s widely known and reported that Chuck ripped a sink from the wall and choked a servant. And if those are reported, I’m sure there is a lot more that we haven’t heard about publicly, but is well known.
Sadly, I don’t think (again, unless there is a lot more about W) that this matters in his path to the throne.
Wow! And William used to be so handsome as a teen, but he is looking more and more like Andrew. Yuk!
No need to use predetermined genetics to criticize Williams. His behavior is what defines him not his looks.
Since this is a gossip site, the comment should get a pass. It’s a fact the looks are predetermined, it’s a fact he is not aging well and it’s a fact his nastiness and unhappiness are adding to how he is aging.
This was pretty shocking to, though maybe it shouldn’t have been. Poor Harry. I’m glad he called his therapist.
I know Kate chased him to get the prize or whatever, but geez, I hope she and the kids are safe and okay. Maybe she’s quite relieved that her and the kids are living separate from this guy.
Assuming there is really a leak, I am amazed by how some people immediately brings Kate to the conversation; it was Kate and/or her mother who leaked the Meghan made her cry story BS! I couldn’t not care less about what happened to that woman! She is just as bad as W.
Hopefully people can spare us of the Kate BS
No, no she’s not “just as bad as W.” And according to Lady Keller (I think) above and a few others, victims of domestic abuse will do what they can to protect themselves from further abuse. It doesn’t excuse her or make it right, but Meghan and Harry were willing to give her a pass on that. I presume they know more about the situation than we do.
We have no idea why Harry and Meghan choose to say or not say what they do. If Kate is abused at home it is unacceptable. But yes, in her behavior towards Meghan she IS just as bad. Nobody forced her to make Meghan cry or wear white at her wedding or fan racist flames by giving her dagger eyes at the walkabout or send her uncle out to denigrate her in interviews or send her MOTHER out to denigrate Meghan too. Kate behaving badly is only a matter for discussion if we were talking about reactive abuse between her and William. But you don’t get to excuse her abuse of a whole other person outside her marriage, and a good portion of Kate’s abuse towards Meghan was racist like William’s.
This is hard to read, and hard to type.
The most triggering part, to me, was ‘I didn’t attack you, Harold.’
His name isn’t Harold, it’s Henry. The gaslighting, of saying not to tell Meg, and saying he didn’t attack him.
Being a survivor of abuse by my family, I recognise this. In a lot of ways, the gaslighting and the strange almost formality (Harold) and manipulation, hurt me the most.
Get some help, William.
Assault is a crime.
I’m so sorry you experienced abuse.
Calling him Harold is what struck out to me the most too. That’s not his name! Harry said he called him a name at least 3 times? in this conversation.
Thank you.
Yeah, to me, it’s a manipulation, it’s a power move (in the abuser’s mind), and it’s a way of putting you in your place, so to speak.
My mother used to do that; she’d full-name me, and say it as if it were arsenic. I hated my full and middle name until I moved 5000 miles away and the only people who said it were people who had different accents and didn’t know me when I was being abused.
I imagine will sneered at harry when he called him harold.
I wondered if ‘Harold’ was a dig; William defeated Harold in 1066. Schoolboy stuff.
@Sofacat – I doubt Baldemort remembers any history he studied during his school days.
I’m sorry for your experiences.
I agree that the “I didn’t attack you Harold” part was very hard to read. that part made me feel sick. You can just imagine how much that happened in their relationships. William does something wrong to Harry, and then just immediately pivots to “no I didnt, what are you talking about?”
“Harold”…. isn’t that the same name that Clarkson used to insult Harry in that disgusting article he wrote about Meghan? What a coincidence…..
Yes it is.
And I’d venture a guess it was no coincidence….
I picked up on that too
Yes, our suspicions are now confirmed as to from whom Clarkson got his talking points.
Whoa. Didn’t clock that but wow.
So… William more than Camilla for that one. Makes sense. Camilla’s meanness doesn’t seem like the type to expose itself like that with a public and grossly inappropriate column, that’s way more William’s style.
Amidst all this awful saga of decades-long horrible (physical) abuse – Billy the Basher, incandescent with rage, this calling Harry with that false name stood out.
While Harry’s given name is indeed Henry, all the big Deranger accounts have called him Harold for years.
Makes me wonder who’s behind them, financing them, egging them on.
Or should I say – no longer?
Wouldn’t be KP now. surely?
Never ever!
@Iforget, I am so sorry for your experience and what you went through. I once saw a woman attacked in a parking lot as a young adult and it was the most jarring thing I have ever seen.
The Harold comment was interesting and I hope there are commenters who can shed some light on it. I think it’s a psychological pick at him but not sure I understand how or why.
Thank you for your comment, and everyone. It’s heartening to read these and be believed and listened-to. It means more than you know.
@Emily_C I’m so sorry that’s been your experience too. I preferred the physical abuse over the emotional, because I could compartmentalise a lot easier, and could more readily recognise that it was wrong.
Seraphina, to try to answer your question, I’m just a lay person but someone who went through many types of abuse over decades. As for why it’s so jarring and pointed, I typed a bit above:
Yeah, to me, it’s a manipulation, it’s a power move (in the abuser’s mind), and it’s a way of putting you in your place, so to speak.
My mother used to do that; she’d full-name me, and say it as if it were arsenic. I hated my full and middle name until I moved 5000 miles away and the only people who said it were people who had different accents and didn’t know me when I was being abused.
As well, I think it’s a way to dehumanise the victim, and erase their sense of self. The stronger sense of self you have, the harder it is to be abused (generally, and again why I think William did not like Meghan and pegged her as someone he couldn’t control in the same way). I think, one of the ways to manipulate someone into being abused, you need to make them feel that they are not individual, they are not special, they are not human, they are imagining things, they are not a reliable narrator in their own life, and that they are too weak to see the truth. One of my biggest fears is losing my sense of reality, because I was gaslit for two decades. Being assertive and taking ownership of my life, finding light, and reinforcing the things I like about myself, all contributed to helping me lift out of my situation.
I hope that helps? I could speak for hours about this. Thank you for asking the question, it helps me reconcile what’s happened.
I think it’s just another form of bullying. He’s subtly communicating to Harry that William decides what Harry is called.
I feel sympathy for Kate because nobody deserves to be abused. But I also feel revulsion because she dragged three children into this mess and seems to be participating in the abuse. Kids can’t protect themselves and I frankly feel a lot of contempt for any adult who sacrifices a kid’s mental health on the altar of abuse.
Every time I see this family behave this way, all I can think of is Michael Hobbes comparing the royal family to pandas at the zoo. That is exactly what it’s like. In the same way that zoo animals are frequently incompetent at skills needed to survive in the wild, it seems like this crew are incompetent at behaving like functional adults. I’m even happier than ever for Harry because he got away from these people and he’s out here thriving.
I feel so bad for those children. And what happens when they grow into teenagers and begin to define their own identities? My mother’s emotional abuse of me only began when I turned teenager and it amped up when I became an adult and she couldn’t control my decisions.
Yep, it was all very familiar to me too. I was “only” physically assaulted a couple times, but the rest of it was weekly.
The retelling of this story reveals so many things about William’s true nature and character. The walk to Harry’s cottage should have given him time to reflect on his approach, but instead he was already really angry by the time he arrived. He gets angrier as the argument goes on, then assaults Harry in his own home, after drinking water offered to him, despite having an opportunity to cool down and reassess the situation. He then proceeds to gaslight him into believing that he wasn’t attacked and calls him another name. That is the character of a violent and abusive man, with rage and control issues, and clearly not the characteristic of a true leader.
Myra – I’d also add that William tried to get Harry to fight back. I have no doubt that William’s security was probably within shouting distance and what would have happened if they ran in right as Harry was fighting back or defending himself physically? How might this story have been spun by William? It’s frightening to think about. Especially after all of those stories leaked/planted by the palace of Harry’s “fragile” mental state. Would they have had him put in a psychiatric ward, “for his own good?” Or worse?
The line about William wanting Harry to fight back really stands out to me because it feels like a set up. I’m so sorry Harry experienced that (probably throughout his entire life from those who are supposed to love and protect him) but so glad he acted like the sane adult he is and just got away from his brother.
That’s another part that kind of chilled me. Harry walks away, gives him a glass of water, is trying to defuse the situation, and William STILL assaults him. Harry knew what was coming and was trying to stop it and William still followed him, mocked him, assaulted him, and then told him not to tell his wife. Like it wasn’t a full heat of the moment thing. William had a space of a few minutes to calm down and instead he ramped up.
Because William went over there to fight. The conversation was a pretext. William doesn’t have healthy ways of addressing his anger or intense emotions so he expresses against the people who are in the gilded cage with him and have to keep silent as part of the royalty contract (and also part of the abuse contract).
That’s right, he asked Harry not to tell Meghan, yet moments earlier he was inviting him to fight. It’s clear he had some form of influence over Harry before and seems to blame Meghan for losing that. Or maybe he simply wants to isolate Harry from support. Whether or not his assault was premeditated, his character is very troubling. He would really benefit from therapy and anger management. It might not turn him into a leader, but surely it could help control that rage inside.
Right, he had SO much time to regulate his emotions and de-escalate. He CHOSE to escalate the situation to the point of violence.
Yes @Myra – all of this! Harry clearly had an expectation of how William would behave and went through several stages of trying to diffuse and deescalate. There is a zero percent chance that this was a one-time isolated incident or that it happened with just Harry. SO MANY people within the inner sanctum are covering for William for one thing or another. The institution is rotten to the core.
Same! Reading that line left me cold! Very indicative of an abusers mannerism where they switch codes by being formal and questioning you.
Will continue saying this, there is absolutely no doubt in my mind William was the one that questioned the baby’s skin colour.
This gives me dangerous sociopath vibes on the part of William. Very scary.
So because Will thought that Meghan was difficult, rude and abrasive he went and attacked Harry? But Meghan is the problem. Here’s the thing. When a person is so angry they attack someone because they’re not getting the reaction or assurances they want it is not the other person, it’s the attacker.
And for him to tell Harry he doesn’t need to tell Meghan means that Meghan called him on his bullshit and Will did not like it. I can only imagine the other people Will has attacked. This is sickening.
Will also said not to tell Meghan because he wanted Harry to be isolated.
@ girl_ninja
That is such a good spot.
He should be arrested. That’s assault. Might even be a felony. We’ve heard in so many ways that William is unfit to be king because of his legendary temper. Ok, Rota, let’s see you cover for that now. Bet you’ll say Harry has no “proof.” Well, I’ll bet Meg took photos. And if Harry spoke to his therapist shortly after, well, that’s all anyone needs to convict. Put William in the Tower of London.
I don’t believe Harry would accuse his brother. He is too noble.
Who’s going to arrest the future king for assault?
No one. I’m not saying it will happen, I’m saying it should. I’m sure the Met Police would state they are opening an investigation, and then they’d close it within the hour.
This book is going to be fire! I’m taking the day off work when my copy arrives.
Typical.
@bdr – What?
I’ll echo Chanteloup. Um, what?
BDR, is your bookie always off reading new releases when you’re trying to place illegal bets?
Bookie – I wish it had been released over the holidays when I/more of us were on vacation. I had this conversation with myself this morning:
Me: I’ll just stay up and start reading at midnight when it’s released to my kindle.
Also me: NO, do not do that, you have 5 meetings on the 10th, you’ll regret it!
😆
Wow, this is WTF and not quite was I was expecting from the book. But also not surprising at all. Is this really from his book??? The tone is not what I thought it would be. It’s a lot more raw!
He is going scorched earth, without a doubt. How horrific for Harry. It is scary to think William is heir to the throne.
I’m so glad Harry and Meghan got out of there.
It’s only scorched earth for those invested in maintaining the lie. This kind of raw truth telling is standard to the healing process (especially where secrecy is such a significant part of the abuse).
It’s like Harry went on an episode of Iyanla’s Fix My Life – she’s constantly telling people that they have to tell the truth. Once you start telling the truth, you lance the boil and let the puss out and then the wound can heal. Until then, it’s festering and it seeps. That’s what all those leaks and references to William’s rage have been. Seepage.
This. I think that writing his memoir is a big part of his healing process.
He has been abused for YEARS! Parental neglect is a form of abuse, he’s been abused by the press and now we see that he has been abused physically and probably also emotionally by his brother. And I bet that this was not an isolated incident. Throughout the years I have noticed that William always let some disparaging remarks about his brother in various interviews. And now I wonder how bad he was behind closed doors. I also wonder whether he assaulted Harry when they were younger and it was framed as fights (especially is Harry retaliated).
What a deplorable, small, and pathetic man William is. It makes me respect Meghan and Harry even more knowing the extent of what they suffered for so long – not only psychological assaults but evidently physical ones too. Now we know why Kate is a complete shell of a woman, who knows what she has to deal with behind doors.
Could this explain work shy Kate? Could she be scared of overshadowing her husband and what that would bring? Or am I overthinking this?
What an awful story and experience for Harry. Meghan literally saved him from that family.
Kate was always work shy. She did not even work to support herself.
For that aspect, you’re overthinking it. Remember Kate has always been lazy.
In that particular aspect, yeah, overthinking. Will ended up with her because she was so lazy she’d never overshadow him.
Many royal rota observers have noted that Kate seems more at ease when she is doing solo engagements without Bulliam.
I know tearing up at this some may see it as an OTT reaction but this is beyond awful.
What is wrong with William???
And to not make it right???
My heart breaks for Harry & Meg.
Has anyone seen this. https://www.youtube.com/shorts/gd9YNUGOyV0
So sweet. I’m probably late to the party with it. Usually am. And my links never work!
I’ve never seen that. Adorable. And sad because Meghan had no idea what hell was going to be unleashed on her.
I think I’m more shocked that Harry is going there than by this incident actually happening. There’s a line in the Guardian article about just how much Harry reveals in Spare. I think after Oprah, TMYCS and the docuseries, I’ve been so used to the Sussexes revealing a lot but still not burning it down. It seems Harry has been waiting for this moment.
Someone on twitter put it together that this must have been february 2019, because that’s when Harry was photographed without his necklace. If that was Meghan’s baby shower, it also makes sense why Harry did not tell her right away. And if Meghan was already feeling suicidal, why would Harry want to add to that by being like, “oh by the way my brother is an abusive POS, even more than we already knew.”
Yes! I really didn’t think it would tell much more than what’s already out there. This really is more than I expected.
That makes it even more sad to me, that Harry carried it alone for a time to not hurt Meghan.
One of the most disgusting elements of this story: The Fail had a story about how the necklace in question was from an ex girlfriend. Combining that with an article essentially crowing that Harry told his therapist first, and it’s abhorrent that the press is trying to use this story to imply marital issues.
I am amazed at Harry’s presence of mind to call his therapist. 2019 was a fragile time, and the fact that Harry chose to process and not immediately put stress on Meghan is just so touching.
All the time they said s*** about Meghan and it was Harry they had to be worried about instead.
Harry was always going to be the one to tell everything. I’m shocked but actually not at all surprised.
Yes, that was my reaction, too. Holy Moley, he actually went there. And still, he offered the half-in/half-out solution.
It actually explains the half-in/half-out a little more to me. We’ve speculated on here that Harry’s plan was to be financially independent from the sovereign grant before William became king, so he was never dependent on William. This puts that into a slightly different light IMO. He really did not want William having any control over him in any way. He still respected the monarchy and his grandmother and apparently even his father, but he wanted to be completely financially free before William came to the throne.
And why they needed to get out of KP, if Bulliam was in the habit of popping over to physically assault Harry.
I am amazed that no one has tied this to the bubbling up of Williams affair with Rose. That also happened in the same timeframe, if I’m not mistaken. It seems that William may have had a lot more to rage about then his sister in law.
Yet Charles and the queen should have told will to back off. They just allowed William to do this when Harry’s marriage to Meghan is none of his business. Will was trying to come between a husband and wife. Will was protected for years and these rages were going on for many years.
Hiding the horrific behavior of an heir is par for the course in that family. I’m sure they’ve ignored/covered up far worse.
Literally. Andrew…. Uncle Dickie…
Because William did not approve of Meghan William attacked Harry. So now William is being exposed as being an intolerant racist butthole. Now more than ever I approved of Harry leaving England and his royal family.
If Harry decided to not show restraint and mollywhopped William then it would have been another story. Cause trust Harry could kick his assistant into a state.
That’s the thing though, I think William was looking for Harry to hit him back so he could turn the situation on Harry and say HE was attacked first. William is a wimp. Harry is a former solider who works out; he’d do damage if he hit back. Thankfully Harry has a cool head on him and could see 10 steps ahead.
Good thing the Sussex children are far away from that abuser. I’ve no doubt he would put his hands on them and H may really lose his cool. Then he would place the blame on H. Psychopath! This is why we have the narrative that he needs H around right? This is why Diana said Harry would be better as King.
Somebody check on the dead body found near KP. Is this what the press has been hiding.
Harry’ had army training and therapy at his back, he knew not to take William’s bait. He knew not to fight back at William. Can you imagine the way KP would have spun any visible injuries on William in the press?
Also “Harold”???!!!
That was a weird dodge in the Clarkson screed too, calling Harry Harold rather than Henry…
Tyler Perry said point blank H&M were abused by the BRF but this is beyond anything I thought was going on. Good on Harry for telling his story and making a better life for himself and his family.
LOVE how Willy gaslights him. “I didn’t attack you, Harold”.
Probably used to setting the narrative as the heir. Please please please let the monarchy be abolished before willy gets to be king. Pleaaaaaase.
What’s up with the Harold name, even Jeremy Clarkson used it in his gross article.
Yeah tbh “Harold” made my jaw drop more than anything, it’s a direct line from the family to Clarkson’s vitriol.
It reminds me of Mary Trump talking about how her uncle used to publicly tell lies about her because he enjoyed watching her not be able to call him out on it. He didn’t just gaslight for necessity, he did it for fun. I think William has the same cruel streak. He probably derives some level of pleasure from intentionally misnaming Harry. It’s the same kind of power play, I think.
And it could be coincidental that Clarkson misnamed Harry, but if Clarkson is as big a royalist as he seems, I doubt he doesn’t know Harry’s full first name.
I think I saw that Princess Di called him that when he was being cheeky as a kid. Which makes it more twisted, because it’s using an affectionate phrase from their dead mother to abuse him.
If he didn’t attack Harry, then why did he come back to apologize?
I never expected this type of revelation. So far, it looked like Harry and Meghan were holding back a lot about their time in the institution.
I also keep thinking of Los Padres polo pictures last year where Harry has his shirt up with someone applying something to his back and he looked to be in an immense amount of pain. Is William’s attack the cause of Harry’s back pain?
A) I’m highly suspicious of this leak. I’m wondering if the true text is way worse, or if it was a set up for Harry to hit him. Seems something was afoot.
B) I’m not surprised at the violence. I remember Tindall claimed he punched H. Leads me to believe he hasn’t been protected since his mom died, neither by Lizzie nor by Chuck
C) But I believe he could fight back but doesn’t choose violence, for many reasons.
D) I’m so glad they left. So glad. Imagine Archie’s future had they stayed. The fact that they even offered half in is a credit to his dedication and their hope and trust..
This whole narrative about the RF losing an asset needs to go by the wayside. H should have left YEARS ago
The leak is true. I won’t go into detail but a friend got to read the first couple of chapters and summarized them for me. This is all in there.
I’m not surprised it leaked. At this stage, physical copies have been shipped to retailers. I’m sure someone or multiple someone’s sold copies to the press for a pretty penny.
Michael Strahan has also interviewed Harry and this morning he showed a clip where this is discussed.
Harry’s actual name is Henry. Yet, William called him “Harold”…and so did Jeremy Clarkson. I’m beginning to wonder if William fed talking points for that article as well.
It’s clear that William is a prolific abuser -physically, mentally, emotionally, and constantly using the press. The idea of him becoming king someday is disgusting.
And it’s not only Bully that called (calls?) Harry Harold. If you take a look at all these Twitter trolls & KP bots, they all call him Harold (along with other names I don’t want to mention). I’m starting to think this JC article & the bots are all coordinated by Bully! Or at least that S*n article was written with his input.
In an interesting historical coincidence of names, WILLIAM the Conqueror defeated and killed King HAROLD in the Battle of Hastings in 1066. I do hope nobody who called Harry ‘Harold’ is taunting him with that reference.
It’s definitely a psychopathic taunt. And a way to strip off Harry’s identity by not using his real name. Classic technique. Abuser already shows lack of awareness by pretending to support mental health and anti-racism. He really is abusive and cruel.
While this is utterly shocking to read, i doubt it comes a surprise to those of us here and sadly i dont think anything will change, maybe if Harry presses charges? But look at what happened to Andrew , they rallied around him and he was barely important to anyone but the Queen, William as the Heir and father to the future Heir will definitely be protected.
If anything i wish that Harry had mentioned the treatment that Andrew got vs him, the fact that security is paid out of charles’ pocket , but i can understand that since he’s close to Eugenie and Andrew is his godfather he probably never will, but the William story will unfortunately blow over.
This is not specific to William – but when I hear of a man using violence – i wonder- maybe I assume – he doesn’t magically become a better person at home with his wife and children.
Has he shoved, grabbed, threatened his wife. Has he struck her. Are their children witnesses to rage and violence- is that the behavior being modeled for them?
Will Charlotte seek out a man one day who treats her the way her dad treats the people in his family?
Horrifying.
That was my thought, too. Not just abusing his family members, but denying he’s done so. That does not sound good for those kids. I’m no fan of Kate’s but no one deserves that kind of abuse.
Oh my Lord! What a royal scandal. What is William going to do when the world reads Spare? William must be squirming already.
When is William’s next public engagement?
Imagine if his next engagement is for a charity that shelters abused women. He is sick.
I really didn’t that Harry would reveal much in his book but I’m glad he did. It’s clear the problem William had with Meghan was that she didn’t show him deference. She treated him like an equal and wasn’t afraid to challenge him. I think Kate also had this problem with Meghan too. It seems this incident happened when Meghan was in NY. I think KP leaked her whereabouts to the press to cover up this fight.
I hope they’re never in the same room again. The fact that she gets him so angry, to the point of violence, is terrifying.
Cue the toxic comments about how “brothers fight, nothing to see here.” Bulliam was a 38 year old adult ASSAULTING his fully adult brother. Thank GOD Harry was self-possessed in the circumstances to not retaliate. Willy asking him to strike back is either deliberately baiting Harry or evidence of serious mental illness, quite possibly both. The leak to the 🐀🐀🐀 if Harry had hit back would have put the “Meghan Made KKKHate Cry” bullshit to shame.
Twitter sleuths have placed the timing of this during the time Meghan was in NY for her shower because of a pic of Harry without his necklace at a solo event during her absence. So this was happening when Meghan was so suicidal her friends were intervening to rescue her, all because the Lamebridge’s and RR were hounding her/them incessantly. Bulliam is vile to complain to Harry about how his heavily pregnant, suicidal wife was “difficult, rude, abrasive.”
The receipts are all coming out and I hope Willy gets hammered.
Well at least this also confirms the tabloid talking points – as in, now we know 100% who was leaking the stuff about Meghan being difficult, rude, abrasive to the tabloids. Was William parroting tabloid talking points, or were the tabloids parroting William’s feelings?
“ Was William parroting tabloid talking points, or were the tabloids parroting William’s feelings?”
Exactly!!!
@Becks, I see that I was posting much of the same content you did above. My heart breaks for Harry that he was so used to Willy’s abuse, and no doubt had been told all his life not to fight back because FFFK, that he was conditioned to mollify the rage monster. The PoW is a big problem for the monarchy.
Harry is burning it down. More than I thought he would.
Can’t say am surprised at this. Makes u wonder what the Mids have on him now. If he can get physical with a sibling …..
The Keens are done. They will NEED recover from this. Cue a divorce and feeding kHate and her family to the wolves.
Now that Harry has opened the door will the international press do the rest? The UK press won’t.
I wonder if this gives Kate more leverage though. If Kate also publicly details physical abuse, what would the royalists say then? It’s better for W for her to stay silent, so she could use that to negotiate a better deal for herself.
This is all so disgusting. This family is disgusting. Imagine all we don’t know. W should be in jail next to Andrew.
@StartupSpouse, agreed, I think this gives a tiny bit of leverage to Kate. Now there are credible accounts of Will’s violence, Middletons could brief on this and it would be seen as plausible.
William is lucky to have a good brother like Harry,, because I would’ve beat his ass! Security would’ve had to pull me off of him!
Yes William is lucky to have a kind-hearted brother like Harry.
Right, his jaw would’ve been laying next to him if it were me, but I get why he didn’t. They were leaking like crazy at that point.
Hard for me to process this assault. I had 3 brothers growing up and as young adults they never fought. Argued, yes. Assaulting each other no. Many will wonder why Harry did not assault William back, we all know why, any physical signs of Harry assaulting William would be translated as Harry being the aggressor. Happy the Sussexes are gone. Wow.
When it was covered on the BBC this morning the talking head noted that they found it odd the Guardian, a paper not known for its royal coverage, was the one reporting it. My first thought was that Harry chose them for that reason to receive an advanced copy.
Would someone mind giving a small primer on why this would be a constitutional crisis in the UK? I live here now but not in England so as an American I am having a tough time parsing the connection to government and the implications. The monarchy confuses me.
As a Brit, I can honestly say that there will be no constitutional crisis unless there is a revolution. No matter how many bad stories come out about the windsors, we will be stuck with them.
Yes, it was deliberate from the Sussexes to give the Guardian the first advance copy as they are a left wing sensible, well written broadsheet paper with integrity. Not perfect, sure, they have a few not so great writers but pretty good. And they have been broadly supportive of H&M.
The BBC is being either stupid or disingenuous because every single other paper has been vile so there’s really only one obvious choice!
Sorry, not sure about your constitutional crisis question, maybe just that the revelations could trigger a wider debate about WTF is the point of the monarchy?! I would like to think so!
I highly doubt the Susexes would deliberately leak the book when the publisher would have had the PR campaign laid out to the second.
Laineys first article today is about the reporter who broke the leak. Apparently he specializes in getting ahold of books before release and leaking the juicy bits. It’s an interesting idea of a specialty.
I understand that the journo who authored the article is well known for getting advance scoops on many politically sensitive books.
That makes it clear they have a source, or friend, in the book publishing or distribution industry. This is the point where physical copies of the book are being sent to bookstores.
Strictly speaking, in a constitutional monarchy a constitutional crisis is when the monarch exceeds his/her role. The best example is when King Christian X of Denmark fired the entire government in 1920. That led to widespread protests lead by the Socialdemocratic party and almost lead to the abolishment of the monarchy.
An unfit heir is a thorny problem because it is really hard and almost unprecedented for Parliament to change the Line of Succession to exclude a specific person (rather than changing it to absolute primogeniture, i.e. equal inheritance regardless of gender). I have another example from Denmark: the Line of Succession was changed in 1953 to allow female inheritance if the monarch had no sons. That was partly because the current heir at the time, Prince Knud was an out of control alcoholic (that has never been officially acknowledged).
Excluding an immediate heir due to unfitness does set a precedent that essentially undermines the very foundation of a hereditary monarchy, i.e. that the firstborn ALWAYS inherit automatically. There have been elective monarchies in the past but in this day and age, the question an elective monarchy would raise is: “Why a monarchy at all?” So I don’t think that the political establishment (the Tories especially) wish to avoid.
It would make no sense for Harry to leak this. The Telegraph over the weekend mentioned that Harry spoke about a fight so it’s clear the British press all knew about the leaked story. The Guardian likes to expose the misdeeds of the Royal Family like the exemptions from national laws so it’s not surprising that they would jump at the chance to break this story.
I also believe that it is no coincidence that The Guardian had its hands on an advance copy…..
The Guardian set the tone for reporting the assault. No doubt the Fail would have led with the fact that Harry was wearing a necklace and buried the lead. The Guardian made a decision that they were done slanting coverage to protect William. Good for them, but it’s also about time.
I agree with your thoughts regarding this being approved leak, sort of. Because with Harry’s interviews, he’s already controling the narrative, and the leak just provides context to what’s being said in the interviews.
Tyler Perry did say that Harry and Meghan were abused. I thought he was just talking about the press and withholding of finances and security but with this revelation it also included verbal and physical abuse from the family.
I’m haunted by the scene in “Harry & Meghan” where Harry gets the text from Bulliam and their reaction (and the careful editing to avoid revealing anything more). Just as I’m haunted by that pic of Meghan looking cowed at Bulliam licking his lips at her while Harry scowls in the background, or Meghan’s reaction to KKKHate’s aggression at the pre-funeral walkabout at Windsor. What those two must have endured from the Lamebridges! Terrorism.
@C-Shell, that scene in the doco stood out to me so much! I assumed it was some kind of incoherent abusive screed which made her go “why am I looking at this” and then she saw who it was from. Harry looked absolutely devastated by it. So that’s two abusive events.
Ah good point. I also thought he just meant with the press and emotional abuse from the family, but this adds a whole different layer to it.
I don’t understand how Bulliam expected Meghan not to find out about the attack. He is her husband. Of course she’ll notice the bruises even if he didn’t tell her.
When I first saw the Guardian article I felt physically ill. I thought about the bread trail of examples of W and his temper – Billy the Basher at preschool, the video of him hitting Chuck in the head repeatedly, his reaction to Harry getting to play withe the pet W didn’t want, the stories of him shoving Diana. Then I immediately though of Mike Tindall’s comments about beating Harry when he was younger and protection officers having to step in, and more recently his comments that members of the royal family wanted to punch Harry. H’s comments about being scared of his brother shouting at the Sandringham “summit” suddenly made perfect sense.
Harry has been subjected to constant abuse by his family since his Mum died. Financial (Chuck withholding money and security), Emotional (being made to walk behind his mothers coffin and lies being fed to the RR since then by both father and brother) and physical (Tindall, William that we know of).
I’m still feeling physically ill, and also so devastated that H literally had no one to protect him once his Mum died.
Tyler Perry was right when he talked about abuse.
Wow, I did not expect that. It certainly fits with what we know about William’s personality. I’m glad Harry and Meghan had the courage to move far away from such a toxic family environment.
Charles assaulted staff, Andrew’s a rapist. The difference with William is that he’ll assault another royal, even his own brother. Someone in their circle. You’re supposed to get other people to do that for you. And the difference with Harry is that he believes all people are people and you shouldn’t assault anyone, which is incomprehensible to the BRF.
No wonder they freaked out when Harry left. Not only were they afraid of what he’d tell; they also were used to him being Will’s punching bag, both emotionally and physically.
I felt deeply sad when I read this. I believe every word of it. I’m in a relationship with a man who was physically and emotionally abused by his stepfather and older brother throughout his childhood and teen years. His stepfather is now dead but his older brother continues to emotionally abuse and gaslight him. My partner moved across the country to escape it and is in therapy but his brother (a racist Trump supporter) continues the abuse via text and phone calls. I’m hoping he cuts him off entirely but he’s not ready to do that because it’s the only family he has left. My family and friends love him and have accepted him and I hope they will be enough for him to finally walk away. Good for Harry for making that healthy decision.
I’m so sorry your partner is experiencing that.
My dad and older brother have abused me into adulthood and also are avid trump supporters.
It can be really hard to go no contact bc you keep holding out hope that they can do better. I’m now able to be around my dad but brother and I are estranged and he’s too dangerous to interact with.
My husband has been an incredible support for me navigating this for years (I’m 41 now) and I just want to say that a loving family of choice is such a gift for those of us who haven’t had that in our developmental years.
I salute you :))
THANK you, GAH, and I’m so sorry you’re experiencing this too. That’s exactly why he maintains contact: he holds out hope things will change for the better. I’m so glad you have the support you need. ❤️
I hate this for Harry. It’s awful. No one should be assaulted and verbally abused in their own home, much less by their sibling and the only other person on earth who has lived through your unique family and it’s struggles.
The Rota & the Wales are going to blame Meghan for William’s behavior. Racism is poison.
William has always been a bully. Plus there’s the story of him shoving his mother. Can’t blame that on Meghan. And the tabloids and derangers will claim the sky is purple to protect the Windsors, except for Harry, of course.
There’s a lot to say here — and many here have already said it, and said it well — so I just want to add two things to the conversation that hopefully some of you will pick up.
1. Why “Harold”? Obviously it’s not H’s real name. Is that simply a way to further demean Harry– do people think it is a common tactic of abusers to misname people in that way? Or is it simply maybe a family name people used humorously for Harry since childhood and now William is weaponizing it as part of the gaslighting?
2. The line that stuck out to me was ” Harry then accused his brother of acting like an heir, unable to understand why his younger brother was not content to be a spare.” I take it that this is editorial– the Guardian’s writing– and not actually from the memoir? If so, even here we can see the media spin: that William’s assault aside (which they want to brush aside), Harry is just full of resentment because *he* wants to be will POW/King one day. Total bullsh*t!!! Anyway, you have to be so meticulous about reading anything from british media because it’s so sly how they slipped in this thing that isn’t actually *from* the memoir but makes it *look* like it is.
Harold was absolutely meant to demean him. Clarkson used it in his article in December and its a common name for Harry from the derangers on social media.
good point about the line about William being an heir. I kind of can’t picture Harry saying that – “you’re acting like the heir! I don’t want to be just the spare!” that just seems too obvious. But it could be editorializing from the guardian.
thanks. I didn’t realize BM used “Harold” as well to demean Harry. Welp, crystal clear line from KP –> Daily Mail et al!
The Guardian is particularly sneaky and slimy in their insinuations. They don’t (usually) pull out the full-throated insults of the Daily Heil and such. Instead, they imply and misdirect. They did that in this article massively. They are as allied with Charles and Will as any other major rag over there; they’re just better at pretending.
They are definitely not.
They’ve done this numerous times over the years when it pertains to Harry and Meghan, which is why I don’t f*ck with them anymore either and haven’t for awhile now, despite the insistences of being “fair” and “independent”.
I took it to mean acting like a spoiled heir instead of his brother. He doesn’t want to be just a spare, he wants to be siblings. Someone of worth to his brother and family
Not at all surprising given how much rage he’s always described to have. Assaulting someone because M is “rude and abrasive”? Yeah, no irony there. The immediate gaslighting is so disgusting, it was hard to read.
You’re right! Remember, by this time, Meghan was heavily pregnant and he must have known she was suicidal!! Instead of showing compassion and concern towards his brother and wife, he chose to attack him? His behavior is cruel and despicable! The British media is well aware of William rages and problem. They have reported it for years as openly as they could… just yesterday, a commenter here post a link for an article where William blew up with Kate for her behavior towards Harry .. it’s no wonder nor coincidence that the guardian chose this particular incident to leak..
How many times has it been posited—on this very site—that PH is not “going there” in this book? He is absolutely going there!
The pleading of King Charles is that if someone helpless—helpless against William’s abuse. The “heir” is allowed to be a bully, abuser, liar, gaslighter, etc. because he’s the heir. Is it just me, or should William not be allowed to be king? Is there a path where the only person actually fit to be king, PH, becomes king?
Helpless? All I got was selfish. The only thing he cared about, in the context we were given, was his own misery. Not about his boys at all.
And know we know where the BM got all it’s talking points from when they blamed Meghan for everything.
There’s not a lot more to say that hasn’t already been said. It’s shocking but not particularly surprising W behaves like this.
The most ironic thing to me is that it’s so easily believable because of how W’s little rota rat friends regularly describe him as someone with anger issues.
I also had my first interaction with a deranged W/K stan about this on twitter and wow, was that eye opening. Just head in the sand, absolutely ignorant, insulting wacko behavior. Anything like this that makes it to print has been thoroughly vetted and there’s obviously evidence (I’d guess: photos, medical records, broken necklace/dog bowl, and communications about it to/from W and others to name a few).
I’m more convinced than ever that W is the one who said racist s*** about Archie when Meghan was pregnant. And I can imagine the conversations are much worse than I could even imagine.
100% it was William , with the caveat that *everyone in the family* was talking about the future baby’s skin color. But William was the one who actually said it outright to Harry, because William is stupid. Charles is petty and can be stupid in his own way, but in other ways he is smart enough to know when to keep his cards close to his chest. Charles doesn’t strike me as careless with his words either– at least, most of the time! But William is a bumbling fool who we know thinks Nazi uniforms are good fun, so it stands to reason he would be the one to verbalize “concerns” about a British prince with African ancestry.
IN FACT, I’d wager that what Harry left out about this 2019 fight was that this was when William expressed those “concerns.” Harry said he’d never tell who asked about Archie’s skin color, but he is leaving plenty of dots for us to connect.
I’m wondering if this was a deliberate plant, because if it was an unauthorised leak, I imagine that one of the crappy tabloids (eg the Fail) would pay more than The Guardian?
Yes, it was deliberate. The Guardian is basically the only paper that has been mostly supportive over the years. Plus it’s generally well written.
Shocking to see this in writing but surprising? Sadly, No. And even more sadly I suspect that Kate is often on a receiving end of William’s rage. Remember the incident on a TV show, when she flinched when he touched her? Why? It couldn’t be because of cheating, she was used to that. What kind of behavior will cause you to react physically to being touched by someone? And separate living arrangements? The were fine living separate lives in one mansion. Now he must be out of control and they need to protect kids from witnessing. What a mess…
So this was it.
This was what was coming.
No wonder they’ve been throwing tantrums for years trying to shut him up.
Well, here it is. It’s pretty bad. Indefensible. And the book isn’t even out yet.
I’m old enough to remember when domestic violence was considered a “private family matter”. All these demands from the royals through the rags that the Sussexes stop talking about “private family matters” harkens back to that. And now we know why.
Will there be some cringe worthy damage control spin coming up from William and his spin people. Like bringing out the children
I sincerely hope they keep those children out of it.
Sadly, I don’t think there’s any way at all that they’ll keep the children out of it. Charlotte and Louis in particular were born under a bus.
They’ll say recollections may vary and attack Harry’s mental well being. My guess.
“We’re very much not an abusive family.”
This puts Willys post-Oprah interview comment in new light.
This was heartbreaking to read, I feel so sorry for Harry and what he went through. And yes all of the details are from the abuser’s playbook:
–William following Harry when Harry tried to leave the room. Abusers don’t let you leave and let things “cool down”, they escalate and physically entrap you (removing locks on doors so you can’t lock them to get away, etc)
–The apology which isn’t actually an apology, it’s an acknowledgement that they went too far, not feeling bad about what they have done. Feeling bad about it may or may not come later (with the familiar gifts and/or flowers, etc plus an expectation that the behaviour will be overlooked and not mentioned again)
–The immediate gaslighting despite something gravely wrong that just happened: No, I didn’t do that. It’s pure gaslighting from a narcissist who can never admit they did something wrong
–Telling the victim to hide the abuse and keep it a secret
–Harry’s description of his visceral fear at William when at the Sandringham Summit William screamed and yelled at him – it probably brought up past abuse
Yes! He described feeling “terrified” by the screaming. He was triggered back to the assault incident.
The fact that he felt comfortable screaming in front of the Queen…..I’m sure her presence was the only reason it didn’t turn physical again.
Wow! It explains why 2019 was such a turning point, for H&M. I’m glad he is telling all in the book. William has been protected all his life that why he could get away with screaming in the Queen’s presence, I think Charles is making it difficult for Kate to leave offering her all these titles . Damn this is so messy it will be so difficult to clean up william has had so much time and space to muddy the waters with the press, they need to stand stand down and not publish any stories on H&M ever again. I wish H&M all the best,
S808
‘Don’t tell Meghan’
I find it psychopathic (i don’t know if it is the right word or term) , like in the movies when a man *rap@s a woman and tells her not to tell anyone.
I found that one line chilling and scary.
I am sad for Harry right now.
This triggered me to read, but I fully believe Harry is telling the truth here. A few years ago, my younger sister physically attacked me when I was trying to remove her kids (who I had co-guardianship of at the time) from the home during a domestic violence situation between her and her then-partner. I had known for years she had anger issues, but until I saw it/was on the receiving end myself, I didn’t realize how truly bad it was. She ended up breaking my finger in the attack, and tried to goad me into fighting back like “when we were kids,” but I refused. I was in shock for a while over it and did not report it, but ended up severing ties with her for a while. Hope he finds some peace through sharing this publicly, and in having distance from William now. Violence is never okay, but when it happens between adult siblings, it’s especially hurtful.
I’m so sorry that happened to you. I hope the kids are doing well.
I’m going to wait to read Spare until the Celebitchy review comes out–I suspect there more triggering moments in this book.
I am very conscious of the fact that mental illness is no excuse for appalling behavior. However, even if you remove the physical assault from this incident, William’s behavior is totally irrational, even in setting up the meeting under false pretenses. He is driven by an obsessive, violent hatred of his brother’s wife who has never harmed or offended him in any way. Racism is surely part of the explanation for his irrational hatred of Meghan, but it goes deeper. He considers Meghan his rival for his brother’s loyalty and attention, and he knows he is losing. Expecting your brother to be emotionally available to you so that you can use him as your whipping boy and scapegoat for the rest of his life is deeply disturbed behavior. Harry may be the one with the therapist on speed dial (good for him!), but William is the one who really needs professional help which he obviously is not getting. And his wife and children have surely been paying the price along with Harry. This incident portrays a violent man with major anger issues who lacks all impulse control. I don’t believe in kings, but for those who do, I say, pass on this one.
This!!!👆👆👆”William’s behavior is totally irrational. . He is driven by an obsessive, violent hatred of his brother’s wife who has never harmed or offended him in any way” . He was incandescent with rage with a pregnant woman, his sister in law, simply because she was more successful than him and his wife.. and he attacks his brother over that? How old is he? 6?
I would just like to add, this story confirms for me that it’s not tin foil to think the press might literally be hiding a dead body or two for Willy. I can only imagine who else he’s pushed and what happened as a result.
And lazy as she is Kate might very well disappear sometimes due to injuries if Willy is abusing her. Remember when she all of a sudden didn’t have a babysitter that one time she skipped an event? Or the breaking of the Irish guard tradition? These revelations make me question if Kate may not have skipped out of certain events due to bruises/cuts/black eyes.
Those are my thoughts exactly. This is just a tip of an iceberg. „If you knew what I know…” – it wasn’t about cheating, or leaking to press of even Archie’s skin colour.
We here at CB have always suspected that there was something going on behind the scenes with William because it just didn’t make sense that Harry was expected to stay by a grown man’s side to help him do his job. Can we say now that we were right?
Wasn’t a body of a young woman found at KP that was never explained?
William’s behavior is shameful. His mother taught him better than that. He needs to look within himself and figure out what is it about the Sussexes’ marriage and Megan so triggering. At the core, it’s not about Megan but something about her that activates some deep seated issues in him. He’s just projecting his issues on Megan and making her the villain. He needs therapy.
THIS!
Robert Lacey wrote that William and Harry had a ‘heated confrontation’ at Nottingham Cottage about Meghan, and a journalist named Emma Kennedy said that she knew about the physical assault years ago when it happened because she wasn’t allowed to report it. This effing family! Someone on Twitter mentioned that Mike Tindall and one of his buddies attacked Harry to see how long it would take for his security to break it up. No wonder he and William get along so well!
Why in the world are journalists not allowed to report what they know? This family is subsidized by British taxpayers. This code of silence is revolting.
This is very sad. We now have conformation from Harry himself that he was physically abused (probably not first time) as well as emotionally by his family.
Nicholas Witchell on BBC News has just said that Harry should not have spoken about ‘private family matters’. Tell that to kids orphaned by men like this. What a disgraceful remark.
Snuffles said about William had a traumatic brain injury as a child? Can you elaborate?
Heather, there’s a link further up in the comments about the story. I remember that incident well being old enough to live through the Charles and Diana years.
He had a skull fracture that required surgery.
the most known thing about it was that Charles refused to cancel a polo match to come to the hospital, so they went ahead without him.
There were rumors swirling around that time about a physical fight between the brothers but the narrative was it was because of W’s affair and Harry was defending Kate’s honor. I knew then it had been over Meghan but thought maybe W had made a pass at her. Harry striking W back would have made huge headlines and allowed W to play victim. Exactly how many times has William put hands on Harry as adults bc this definitely wasn’t the first…
Also, its quite telling that W calls H Harold, meaning he knows that the haters constantly refer to him as Harold Markle. Harry knows this too.
@Chantal, omg yes, I do recall that slant of Harry “defending Kate” or something.
The thing about “Harold”, if this was from 4-5 years ago, it very well may pre-date being used by online trolls. It might be explained in the book but I’m more inclined to think that it’s a demeaning nickname Will has shared with the press, and the trolls picked it up from there. One mocking use like Clarkson’s would have been all it took.
William is clearly a narcissist- a malignant one too. The rage, gaslighting, the sense of entitlement- it’s all in there. If that’s how he is with is brother, mother and father, I couldn’t even imagine how he is with his wife. I feel more sorry for his children as they are experiencing this type of narcissistic family dynamics.
This is one messed up family. William needs therapy.
Diana had she lived would have been there to protect harry.
I’ll always wonder what was said in the car when the sussexes and Wales were taken to the walkabout. What was said to Meghan and why she looked scared and harry very protective will harry say
I can’t believe Harry and Meghan agreed to that walkabout.
Is anyone really surprised by this? I’m not. William always looks like he has rage bubbling just beneath the surface. I think part of the reason nobody has ever stood up to him is because he uses physical intimidation. I actually feel sorry for his kids…and Kate. I doubt he is physical with his kids, but Kate I’m not so sure. She is probably terrified of him and so are the kids. William reminds me of my father in many ways. Growing up, I would never know what would set him off. He was never physically abusive but would rant and rave at me, or he would look like he was coming close to hitting me, and then punch the wall. Scream at my mother sometimes for hours. It’s a very complex issue. You can feel sorry for Kate but not agree with what she did to Meghan or treated her.
I seriously dread to think what William would’ve done if Meghan was present. Thank god she was in NYC for her baby shower. That man is an absolute danger to society.
I don’t know if I commented about it here or on Twitter. But I said two things: when you watch the “surprise” walk about with the four of them after the Queen died, pay attention to Harry’s body language. He was so angry at William. Yet, per usual for abusers, William kept trying to speak to him like there was no problem. Refusing to accept something bad went down between the two.
Second, one the title came out I said stop worrying about what he’ll say about Camilla, and worry about what he’ll say about William.
That being said, I still didn’t think he’d go into this much detail. I’m glad he did, but I wasn’t expecting it. Just like, I want expecting this story, but I’m also not surprised this happened.
I also have a feeling Spare is going to throw out any misconceptions of them being recently (by recently, I mean past Harry being in his early 20s) close.
It makes it clearer to me why j e c c a and others turned him down. Kate was treated with disrespect by William and should have dropped him. He needs counseling. Also his being special supposedly as heir made it worse. And all the William is perfect spin. The royal institution made things worse.
Now the move to Windsor by Harry and Meghan makes perfect sense. All that talk about “the brothers living next door to each other!” Can you imagine what a nightmare that would have been? What a hateful, hurtful person William is. Just like his father Charles. Its a cycle of abuse.
This is sick to think that a couple moves away because they are afraid of physical violence. Was Harry afraid that one Will will pop in when Meg is home alone?
I wouldn’t be surprised at all that Harry feared for Meghan’s physical safety and that was the reason for their moving out. Can you imagine what would’ve happened if William got her alone?
We still don’t have an answer on how Guy the beagle broke his legs. I’m starting to think William did it.
And, yes, if they stayed, William might have eventually physically assaulted Meghan but he seems content with assassinating her character in the press for now.
Seeing how willing the press is to protect William, I think an assault of Meghan could be a distinct possibility. Who would believe her over him in the establishment? Who would accuse a future king of assault? William knows that he ultimately will be above the law. He also has a “I can do anything I want whenever I want to” mentality.
Replying to Snuffles below….
Do you really think William broke that poor dog’s legs?!
@annel
I wouldn’t put it past him hurting an animal in one of his rages.
So I guess when journalists have hinted about not being able to report “the truth about William”, this is the kind of thing they meant.
Even the pro-William journalists (including at least one biographer) have admitted that he has temper issues.
I think there is much more to come.
Aside from the fact that William feels he has a right to physically assault people to get his way, the fact that he felt it appropriate to try to force his brother to go against his own pregnant wife is so disgusting. That level of controlling is off the charts. And he wasn’t repeating the media narrative. He was the one giving the media that narrative.
There’s a totally brainless comment replying to Omid Scobie on Twiiter that basically says, “Checkmate! Real men don’t wear necklaces!”
The next level of delusional defense of William would be, “Meghan probably made Harry wear that ‘necklace.’ By grabbing and breaking it while it was still around Harry’s neck, William was trying to set him free!”
Someone should spam that person’s Twitter with pictures of jewelry men, specifically warriors, have worn throughout the ages.
This is going to stick to Will for the rest of his life, no matter what the BM says, spins, or obfuscates. No wonder Chuck can’t control him. I think Chuck is terrified of him.
Now I know why Charles blows kisses to Kate and rewards her with titles, jewels etc. He is bribing her to keep her mouth shut and keep up the facade of a happy marriage. Charles knows.
Tyler Perry called it in the Netflix series. Abuse. Resentment, control (“helping”), rage, threatening, anger, verbal, psychological and physical assault, denial, secrecy, normalizing. Remember that this was 2019 in Kensington. Likely before the Frogmore move, when Meghan was pregnant and just had a new born, and she was depressed and suicidal. William calling a depressed pregnant/new mother rude & abrasive. William assaulting Harry in that context. This is William “helping”. The bootlicking UK journalists and RF family members can deny & minimize, and blame Meghan. It is clear as day that this was abuse, and just imagine what else the public does not know.
Have any of you ever seen a woman try to talk about being abused at home, and initially there might be a little shock/concern, but then it gets wrapped around to somehow blaming her or minimizing what happened?
I wonder how this report will be minimized?
Just wondering if charities with Basher as patron will want him to continue now this assault is out in the open? Charities besieged KP in the aftermath of PA disastrous interview. I wouldn’t want Basher anywhere near me let alone representing a charity once you know he feels entitled to thump anyone that he is cross with for whatever reasons! How can anyone think that is an acceptable way to behave??
I wish people would stop trying to show grace to William and Kate. Kate was lazy and mean before she met William. Does that mean she deserves abuse? Of course not, but please stop centering her.
William was a horrid boy before his head injury. They called him Billy the Basher, he threatened people with his power and he threw tantrums every time he thought Harry was getting something even though he (William) had already refused it. William is, and has always been, a monster.
Holy Hell.
Harry has been not just mentally but physically abused within his family. Tyler Perry told Meghan that what she experienced was abuse. Harry experienced it too. They both needed to escape.
Brothers fight sometimes. My husband’s brother has two boys less than two years apart. He and his wife are great parents. My sister-in-law is firm but calm, never raises her voice. Those boys sometimes fought when they were little, sure. They were told to stop. Eventually, they stopped. They are teens now and they’ve learned not to express their emotions through physical aggression. William is a full-blown ADULT and he pulls this?
And the thing is, Harry could easily beat William in a fair fight. He’s a military man, he’s in great shape, he’s equally tall and strong. But he’s not going to fight back, not just because he’s an adult and it’s unhealthy and dangerous to work out your differences that way, but because this isn’t a fair fight, is it? William’s the Heir. That sick family and system will protect him, but not Harry and Meghan.
Wow.
“Harry says William called Meghan “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”
Reminder: these words are often used by men who have been rejected by a woman. It would not surprise me at all if William made a play for Meghan and she rejected him. Even after the fight was over William didn’t want Meghan to know about his behavior.
Make no mistake, William wants Meghan.
I read this yesterday on buzzfeed and expected the comments to be vile but they definitively surpassed my expectation. On side is saying H is lying, the other side are sweeping the incident under the rug saying it’s a normal scuffle between brothers. all this did is show people live in REALLY toxic families. Poor H; The RF are really f*ck up.
I’m sorry for Harry that his book is getting leaked, but hopefully with something so high profile, publishers set the expectation that this will probably happen. Around the time retailers start getting copies in stocks seems about right- it opens the door for thousands of more people who can be bribed to send a copy to journalists or tabloids.
With regards to the story about William assaulting Harry- the specifics are new, but I feel like William’s rage issues are an open secret, with even his tabloid friends talking about it in obvious coded language. I will say, I’m not surprised he would resort to screaming fits or throwing things, but throwing people? He doesn’t just act this way with Harry either. Violence prone people never have that kind of control.
It’s telling that Harry could probably easily beat the shit out of him because he’s so much more fit and was a professional soldier, but doesn’t possess the broken temperament to do so, he just takes it and then tells William to get out and calls his therapist. This is a man who has worked through a lifetime of being abused in that emotionally stunted freakshow of an institution.
William has a lot of baggage on top of uncontrolled behaviors with an addition of a head injury that have gotten worse over the years. Look at his jawline, so much repressed anger. Harry once said that no one his the family wanted the job of monarch, but William has been tagged it since he drew his first breath. He needs psychological help desperately, but will he get it? My guess it will be the standard never complain, never explain rule. The entire family is a hornet’s nest of terrible behavior/entitlement, enmeshed with each other and kowtowing to the top dog. Charles is a prime example of it and William is next up to bat. He beat Harry because he has been allowed to get away with it under the guise it is just brothers fighting. William is not his mother’s son, but a clear picture of a desperately dysfunctional family.
Wow. I’m sure we can brace ourselves for several days of royal commentators all like “boys will be boys” and “Harry was a soldier, why didn’t he fight back?”.
I think anyone who has been following stories about William for years has seen a lot written about his “temper” and his “incandescent rages”, but what I find the most chilling about the whole exchange is the comment that “there’s no need to tell Meghan” about the attack. Not only is it a classic abuser move to get your victim to keep silent, but if William knew about Meghan’s suicidal ideation, he may have been implying that hearing about Harry’s pain would drive her even further down that path. It’s troubling.
Either way, I’m glad that Harry 1. Called his therapist immediately 2. Told his wife what happened instead of letting a secret fester between them and 3. Put it in print for all to see.