Prince Harry: William & Kate ‘howled’ with laughter at my 2005 Nazi uniform

One of the defining moments of Prince Harry’s life was “the Nazi costume” incident in 2005. Harry and his brother attended a party, the theme of which was apparently “Natives and Colonials.” Soon after the party, photos of Harry were leaked to the media, photos of Harry wearing a swastika and swigging a drink. At the time, Harry was thrown under the bus thoroughly and then-Prince Charles made a big show of encouraging Harry to make amends and visit people within Britain’s Jewish community. Harry recently addressed the issue in Netflix’s Harry & Meghan, where he called the costume “one of the biggest mistakes of my life.” As it turns out, Harry also addressed the incident in his memoir, Spare. The New York Post had the excerpt, wherein Harry writes that Prince William and Kate encouraged him to wear the Nazi uniform and they thought the whole thing was hilarious.
Prince Harry sensationally puts some of the blame for his Nazi uniform scandal on his brother, Prince William, and his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, in his new memoir, sources tell Page Six. The Duke of Sussex will claim the Prince and Princess of Wales “howled with laughter” when they saw him dressed up for the 2005 party.
Harry was 20 years old when The Sun newspaper published a front-page photo of him dressed as a Nazi soldier with a red armband emblazoned with a big swastika. The picture was taken at a costume party with a “Native and Colonial” theme, where William was also a guest and was dressed in a homemade lion outfit.
In one segment of the book, obtained by Page Six, Harry writes about choosing the outfit, revealing that it was a toss-up between two costumes: a pilot uniform or a Nazi uniform.
“I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,” Harry writes, adding that when he went home and tried it on for them. “They both howled. Worse than Willy’s leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point.”
Harry, now 38, is expected to go into detail for the first time about his fallout with his older brother following the ensuing storm. Other book sources confirm that there is also a “good chunk” about both Kate and his stepmother, Queen Consort Camilla Parker-Bowles.
Although the Duke of Sussex has called the Nazi incident “one of the biggest mistakes in my life,” one senior publishing source who has read Harry’s “Spare” told us, “It’s strange as you would think that Harry would take ownership of this and just move on and not drag his brother into it, but he makes it clear that he feels strongly about William’s role in the scandal.”
Royal Historian Robert Lacey had previously written that the first sign of trouble between the brothers came when Harry was forced to bear the brunt of public outrage over his Nazi costume — even though William helped choose the outfit. “Harry chose his costume in conjunction with his elder brother — the future King William V, then 22, who had laughed all the way back to Highgrove (Charles’ country home) with the younger sibling he was supposed to be mentoring — and then onwards to the party together,” Lacey wrote in his 2020 book “Battle of Brothers.”
Yeah, I don’t believe that Harry is trying to shift the blame onto William. Harry has made it repeatedly clear that he made a mistake and he’s tried to learn from the experience and do better. What Harry is saying is: William and Kate didn’t see an issue with it at the time either, and they never got any heat for it. We’ve heard before (especially from Robert Lacey) that the Nazi uniform moment changed William and Harry’s relationship, but I don’t think we’ve ever heard that Kate was right there, “howling with laughter” at the uniform. Golly!
Please call the Nazi hooked cross by its actual name- the Hakenkreuz. The term “Swastika” is cultural appropriation from people who have absolutely zilch to do with the Nazi genocide or anti-semitism.
I’m not surprised but did Kate have a patronage with holocaust survivors? I wonder how this will go.
If Kate were close to harry as spin goes her laughing at harry shows what really went on.
Wasn’t there a low-key scandal in her early marriage days where she went to a holocaust remembrance event and looked visibly bored/annoyed?
This stuff reminds me of the “shock but not surprised” Trump days: not surprised by these vile people, but the details of they’re doings make we want to vomit
I don’t remember that, but when she visited a concentration camp on their Germany/Poland tour in……2016? 2017? She wore a two piece floral dress (you couldn’t see any midriff or anything, but it was still two pieces) and high heeled open toe sandals for the visit. Some people said the flowers were in “tribute” or something but the outfit seemed really tone deaf, especially as it was something not typical of Kate’s wardrobe – i.e. she bought it specifically for that visit. And we rarely (ever?) see her wear open toe shoes outside of evening events.
@Becks1 what is your point? Frumpy floral dresses and ugly shoes have been Kate’s signature style for a decade.
@Becks1 – I didn’t remember this, and I just went and looked up the photos from their visit. I think this is the first time I’ve ever seen her wear open-toed shoes. It is a weird choice.
Yes, another element is that flowers are not involved in Jewish funerals. Funerals are solemn affairs and flowers are disruptive to the mourning process..
I’m just glad that Harry is exposing these people for who they truly are. I hope their patronages and charitable organizations see this and would begin to distance themselves. Will and Kate are not really doing a great job with their patronages anyway. What a bunch of hypocrites!
Harry was wrong for wearing that costume. Period. People will criticize Harry for sharing that Will and Kate suggested the costume but they miss the point don’t they. Those two suggesting Harry wear something like THAT shows their deprivation. They can take credit for the good things Garry has done though right? A Nazi uniform? Not a cop or a lion tamer? A Nazi uniform. Gross.
Also, as the “spare” Harry is supposed to have William’s back in all things, but repeatedly (and in the most telling moments), William has not only NOT reciprocated, he’s thrown Harry under the bus to cover his own ass.
This is revealing why a monarchy is complete bs. If this supposed “magic blood” system makes certain people so special they are chosen to lead everyone else, why does it actually seem to strengthen the smallest and ugliest parts of those same people?
Right. Of course by 20 Harry should have known better and been able to not go along with an awful thing a more popular peer was encouraging him to do. Of course Nazi uniforms and slurs are less of a gray area and more serious than many of the things lumped under the ‘approprifishing’ umbrella (an issue that’s used to control and forever abuse all women and haze poc now). Will and Kate’s encouragement also says something about them, and should have gotten backlash. Acknowledging that doesn’t remove Harry’s ownership of what he did.
At least Harry apologized and still seems sincerely sorry about what he did. It’s also sad that his problematic past gets trotted out as a reason why there should be no sympathy over what Meghan went through. I wonder if there will ever be any kind of apology from Will and Kate for their own problematic behavior.
This is sooooo bad and given that she has met elderly holocaust survivors will back fire on her as it should.
I wonder what else is in there about her. Ma must be sh!ting bricks.
Karma is at the door.
Omg you make an excellent point. Kate has positioned herself as a friend of the Jewish community especially Holocaust survivors. It’s not a good look that she was involved in the Nazi uniform decision.
Isn’t Carol’s father Jewish? I get that Kate wasn’t raised with a sense of being culturally Jewish, but it seems especially telling that Kate isn’t able to even acknowledge her own heritage. It must be exhausting to be her.
@Zazzoo, No, not a single person in Kate’s family is Jewish. Her mother’s maiden name is Goldsmith, but that’s a last name used by gentiles as well as Jews. Apparently this rumor that she is Jewish stemmed from bad reporting (surprise surprise)
https://jewishunpacked.com/why-some-people-think-kate-middleton-is-jewish/
@Naomi – Ah! Well at least it’s a common misconception. But the bit about how the monarchy still has a ban on Jewish employees? Is that true?? This onion has so many layers.
I don’t know. They probably used to (Britain at some point in history banned all Jews from the island) but I doubt it anymore.
They don’t even teach much about slavery here in America. Or the holocaust. So why do we think it would be different in the UK. They don’t even teach about their own historical connection to slavery over there.
The British aristocracy is virulently anti-Semitic and anti-Islamic.
I think Harry is saying I was 20 and asked people close to me and they led me to believe that this was okay. Harry publicly talked about how wrong this was and how ashamed he is of this. He was technically an adult but 20 year olds still need trustworthy people to look out for them and guide them as they make these crucial decisions.
They mentioned W’s “leotard” costume. Huh. It wouldn’t surprise me if Harry fully details how the other brother was dressed, and the Post is glossing over it to try put focus on the Nazi uni instead.
It doesn’t matter how William was dressed. A 20 year old should have the good sense to know it is never ok to wear a Nazi uniform. And who the f*ck even sells such a thing? It’s all so gross.
As to who would sell it–I remember being in a small-town Georgia antique shop roughly ten years ago that sold actual Jewish concentration camp uniforms, complete with yellow star. They had only one or two, threadbare, but still. That shop also carried a lot of those horribly caricatured ‘mammy’ & ‘Uncle Remus’ type artifacts. That shop must have been able to sell such things, or they wouldn’t have them on their shelves.
I’m sorry but I think it matters how William was dressed as only Harry was hounded by the media. If I am not mistaken, William wore a costume supposed to to represent an African chef with all the necessary cliches. I don’t think that either should have worn what they did but I think it’s important to underline the unfair treatment Harry received because of his role as Spare.
The way I see it, the whole book is him saying that he rejected this role when he realised that it would mean having to beat the brunt of everything even in the cases when his brother was as bad or worse. It’s possible to take accountability while denouncing bad treatments. Two truths can coexist in my opinion.
Pointing out that W’s costume was reportedly also reprehensible is in no way excusing what Harry wore.
@Shiera You are a repeating old gossip. There are no photos of William dressed as an African Chief and Harry, in his own worlds, describes William’s costume as a leopard. Even if William was dressed in a racist costume, it does nothing, absolutely nothing, to justify Harry wearing a Nazi uniform. Harry knows what he did was wrong and is appropriately apologetic.
What should also be questioned is why the young royals went to racist themed costume party. Thinking a Colonials and Natives costume party is a fun thing to do just show how racist their entire social circle is.
There is an article from shortly after the incident talking about how for a small segment of the British population a Nazi uniform is a great fancy dress costume. It can apparently be a bit awkward though if you go dressed as a Nazi to a fancy dress dinner at a restaurant and it turns out there are a bunch of Jews celebrating a birthday also there.
@Tacky – he says leotard, not leopard. Look again.
Harry still covering William a$$ although why no one knows. There are photos of William dressed as a ‘Zulu’ complete with black stockings, you just have to scour tumblr for them. They used to be on the (thankfully) now defunct RoyalGossip site too. It isn’t gossip when the person working the rental shop went on record saying that’s the costume William demanded.
iirc it was a different party where Kate showed up in a satin slip, no bra or underwear, as an ‘Indian/First Nations maiden’ complete with patterned headband and feather sticking up in the back. No surprise she loved Harry’s costume.
I’ve seen a picture of Kate in that outfit at a party, have been wondering if it was the same party.
Is this the photo of the fancy dress party? I found it as a stock image:
https://www.alamy.com/guests-arrive-at-britains-prince-williams-21st-birthday-party-at-windsor-castle-near-london-june-21-2003-the-princewho-is-second-in-line-to-the-throne-celebrated-his-21st-birthday-on-saturday-night-with-a-african-themed-fancy-dress-party-in-which-both-his-friends-and-members-of-the-royal-family-were-encouraged-to-don-outlandish-costumes-reutersmartin-bennett-pp03060063-mbfa-image380774856.html?imageid=71430F5D-B301-4FF0-A7E1-7892D29AC82C&p=1335310&pn=1&searchId=a144882da4f1c31591d364fcde7c4f19&searchtype=0
Harry ultimately made the decision to wear it and he’s copped to that mistake and did the work to be better. I still think it’s important to show that Will and Kate encouraged Harry to indulge in his worst instincts. It also puts to rest the image that William was the good/sensible one. Because if William had a lick of sense, he would have told Harry not to do it.
It also demonstrates that not only does Harry admit his mistakes, he does the work never to make them again. He recognizes that it’s not enough to call yourself not racist, but that you have to be anti-racist. All credit to Meghan, because she taught him that. William has never admitted wrongdoing for anything, never done any work of any kind, let alone on his privilege and blind spots. William is unfit to be king. #AbolishtheMonarchy
And Harry, spill all the tea on your step-mother. She is as trashy and anti-woman and racist as they come.
Was Normal Bill actually wearing a “lion” costume? Doesn’t seem to fit the theme. Pretty sure he was dressed as a “native” and calling it a lion costume was part of the coverup. The theme of the party is repugnant in itself.
Yeah, I thought it was a Zulu costume but apologists passed it off as a lion…
Yup. Revising history to protect the spare at all costs. But we SEE you. And William went in colonialist cosplay last year to visit a Black nation. He has learned nothing in the 18 years since.
Maybe Willy wore blackface to this party, hence all the doubletalk.
Yes, I agree. I was wondering whether calling it a lion costume comes from Harry himself in Spare, or from Page 6’s filling in the blanks. I’ve always thought it was common knowledge that Willy went in blackface. This is the first time I’m hearing of a lion costume (which, as you said doesn’t meet the theme).
I’m glad Harry is retelling the story – the whole story – and was impressed by his taking full responsibility for wearing the costume (even though it’s clear W&K encouraged him to do it) and learning from it as he described in the documentary. Harry has done so much work on himself and I applaud him for it.
If i recall correctly, the hints and rumours of the time were that it was a Zulu costume, which was then reported as a gorilla costume and has now become a homemade lion costume. And also, not to excuse Harry, but that he was thrown to the press on this one to safeguard William.
Harry HAS accepted ownership of that incident and admits it was a mistake, has learned WHY it was such a huge mistake and not something ridiculous and funny to wear to a costume party.
so what he’s saying here is – this was a mistake, but it was not one I made on my own, but I was the only one punished for it. This is part of the whole heir-and-spare narrative. William (and now Kate?!?) encouraged Harry to wear this, and when he came under fire for it (as he should have) William and Kate were nowhere to be seen.
Yes to this comment. I feel like that was exactly the point he was trying to make.
Yeah, I think the book will chart Harry’s deepening understanding of what it means to be the spare and this moment is important in that journey.
Yes. And the fact that a picture leaked also says a lot. I’m not saying it was a set up, but the whole thing worked out very well for Willie. Harry owned his mistake, payed the price and learned from the experience, Willie didn’t and still probably think dressing like a nazi is hilarious.
So much for getting good advice or guidance from his older brother William. Kate, I don’t expect to have any independent common sense or judgement.
But all kate storytelling during this time and the first period of her mariage was about being from a grounded family with normalcy and common sense in opposition to snob decadent classist aristocrats and royal family , and this to benefit to a very grateful William.
The nicknames about being a doormat, the mattress were an euphemism nicer than this dreadful reality.her royal golddigging knew no low.
I’ve seen photos of Kate in a white slip dress and a headress with feathers for a similarly themed party, back when she and Will were dating. Not a good look for any of them, but especially not the heir, who would someday be head of the commonwealth.
Harry’s not shifting the blame. He’s taken ownership of the decision, he’s just showing that the heirs didn’t have a problem with him wearing the uniform either.
Harry is responsible for his choice, but their laughter and encouragement says plenty about W&K.
Also the difference is, we know he would no longer do something like that, or attend a party with that disgusting theme, whereas they would probably do it tomorrow without a second thought.
As long as they were certain no photos would come out.
While drinking “crack baby” cocktails, no doubt.
I was getting crazy this morning on twitter and just refreshed CB for the possibility to talk among like-minded people ^^. The narrative of the anti H&M is that Harry refuses accountability. I don’t understand what needs to happen for them to see the truth of William or even Kate.
Even R. Lacey detailed how this event changed the way Harry saw his position as the heir : he was thrown under the bus and thrown to the wolves while William had non-PC costume too. I’m wondering what Kate was wearing now…
Weirdly, they do not take into account the Lacey’s book but all the DM and SUN articles.
Suffice to say, I’m really happy to have this space 🙂
Edited to correct some phrasing (I’m French so I did a “Frenglish”)
I don’t remember seeing photos of Kate at this party, but I’ve seen photos of Kate & W at some other party where he went dressed like a cowboy & she like an ‘Indian’, complete with headband with a feather sticking up in the back (the rest of her ‘costume’ was a slip dress with a cardigan, so inventive this chick).
As heir to the throne William would have received education on such matters and should have know better than to allow his younger brother to wear the nazi uniform
As heir to the throne, Will received a bad education and definitely nothing covering stuff like this.
This is obviously not about blame, it’s about the lifetime narrative of the heir and the spare and how Harry has been shield in the press for his brother for his entire life. The book is literally called Spare.
I find it interesting that although Lacey wrote about this in his book, none of the tabloids chose to pick up on the story in their articles when that book came out. But with Harry’s book, oh yes, they’ll pick it apart.
Harry is just confirming what a respected royal book and tabloid gossip have already told us. But he’ll be torched, for sure.
Harry has rightfully expressed his regret at wearing the Nazi costume. There were always rumours that he had been encouraged to do so by William who escaped scotfree in the press. This is the first time, I think, that it has been confirmed and also that Kate was involved.
I can’t honestly say I’m surprised at W&K’s involvement. Their attitude and behaviour is typical of the British privileged classes. The whole colonial and native party theme was abhorrent.
Okay so don’t come at me because I’m not questioning Harry’s account. But I am confused as to Kate being involved. Was Kate living with Will then? I thought Harry was looking forward to getting to know her when she and Will got engaged? Like I said, I’m not questioning the veracity of the story, but I’m wondering if someone can sort of clarify the timeline here?
I believe in 2005 would be one of the ‘on’ years for their ten-year on-off relationship.
They were together at that point (I think that was a year when Kate was really really expecting a ring) and my impression is that they were all going to the party together? So harry calls up to ask advice, and then shows up at their place ready to go to the party in the costume and that was when they howled. I think.
Unless they tied him down & dressed him………this is a bit much deflection IMO. You have plenty of other material Dude, this one is stretched awfully thin.
How is it deflection?
He’s not blaming them for his choice (a choice he’s publicly owned more than once already)
He’s stating that they saw nothing wrong with it, encouraged it in fact.
I’ll be curious to read the actual account in the book vs this edited excerpt.
The H detractors are looking any and all excuses as to why he should not drag “Saint Will” into this. Dude, he has been considered “the Spare” solely BECAUSE of William’s existence. Of course his relationship and dynamic with his brother was going to feature heavily in this book. Be prepared — plenty of people are going to cry Poor Willy because there are a lot of people who don’t want to admit they’ve been so completely fooled by someone (or the idea/image of someone) they thought highly of. See Trump as an example…there are way too many people in this country who could never bring themselves to say they were wrong, so they simply double down.
It was wrong for sure, it’s all on Harry and I think he owns that, but you know what would have been nice, is if your big brother, someone you thought of as your role model, your protector….maybe if ‘Willy’ could have made a statement that said, I don’t know, SOMETHING! He could have said, “I knew what Harry was doing and I should have guided him and stopped him beforehand…” I mean he could have done something instead of letting him take all the heat, because this wasn’t like your kid or my kid doing something that insensitive and racist. This was all over the world. His family could have stepped in and provided him some sort of support instead of just hanging him out to dry and I think that’s what he’s trying to say. To me, that’s how a future KING would behave.
It has become crystal clear that Prince Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties not only due to mistreatment from the press but due to royal family actions and inactions, in particular William’s.
True story: I was at a costume party where someone showed up in an Imperial Officer’s uniform from Star Wars, but it was so similar to an SS officer uniform that people were uncomfortable and he was asked to leave. Moral being it is socially unacceptable in nearly every environment. Appreciate so much that Harry doesn’t hide from this incident and faces it head on, but it’s also a searing indictment of the whole aristo culture.
Harry knows he was wrong. He publicly apologized. I think it is more his resentment of William thinking it was funny and all the saint will spin.
Harry isn’t casting blame on anyone and has never done that.
Harry titled the book SPARE because he’s so clearly done being the spare.
They are going to be doing THE MOST to try to discredit this book before it officially drops next week. I’m in the camp that Harry is doing the right thing here — he’s apologized and taken accountability for this horrendous incident, and done the work so that he would never do such a thing again. William (and Kate, we now see) have not ever had to be accountable for a damn thing. This isn’t Harry deflecting or trying to push off blame on to others — this is him saying enough is enough — since his birth the world has been force-fed this false image of William the Wise, the benevolent older brother with brains and social empathy when in actuality he is the complete antithesis of that. This has to be so cathartic to Harry to finally get to speak his truth. I can’t even imagine how maddening and mentally taxing it must have been and must be for Harry to be bashed, attacked, put down, and lied on day in and day out for literally your entire life, while your toxic narcissist of a brother gets to be deified for no good reason other than the fortune of birth order, all while he treats you and then your wife like utter shit. William is NOT a good person, and the mask is about to be ripped off. I’m 100% here for this…it’s been a long time coming.
Harry isn’t giving Kate a pass. If she was there and laughed, she deserves to be lumped in with everyone else. Kate could have said don’t do it. Harry never signed any contract to keep Kate’s name out of the papers like Burger King did. Meghan said she was told “The Duchess of Cambridge does not get dragged into gossip.” I am so glad to see that Harry is not SPARING Kate. Maybe if Kate had stuck up for Meghan Harry would feel some loyalty to her. But she clearly stoked the fire and enjoyed it. Happy Birthday Week Kate. It’s going to be your best ever.
An example of the “happy to lie for my brother” while Harry is fed to the press. Enough. Harry is a grown man now and not a CYA tool to be used by his family.
He chose to wear the costume. It doesn’t matter what was going on in the periphery. I don’t care that he felt badly afterwards. It was a disgusting and thoughtless thing to do. Some of you will make excuses for him. Ask yourself if you would make those excuses if it was someone you didn’t like that had done the same thing.
There are many many problems with applying this mindset to Harry and William and their aristo friends. They live in their own bubble. They are racist to everyone who isn’t them. If the people around you don’t think it’s thoughtless and disgusting, that changes the situation, especially if you’ve been in the situation from birth. Harry is in the position of someone who escaped from Scientology or a similar organization.
As a Jew I can tell you that forgiveness towards those who have made restitution is a mitzvah. Repentance is a large portion of forgiveness for us and Harry went through the process of teshuvah.
Literally, no one on this thread is making excuses. But I do think it’s interesting how folks want to ignore William’s costume that night (he wore Black face). Or the context of how Will and Kate’s own racism played a role in how they went on to treat their Black sister-in-law.
@Linder
Where on here has anyone made excuses for him? I can remember being disgusted at the time and wondering how troops could fight for “Queen and Country” when her grandson was wearing that uniform. What I find admirable is that Harry has repeatedly said he’s ashamed of what he did, and makes no excuses.
What I find totally reprehensible is that the FK and his GF found it funny and had actively encouraged him to wear it. I KNOW if it had been my friend/brother I would have told them to take it off. Mind you I wouldn’t have encouraged him to wear it in the first place. I’m not giving Harry a free pass on this but, I’m not giving William and Kate a pass either. W&K are our future King and Queen Consort and the stories which are now surfacing about them is damaging the monarchy more than anything Harry has said, done or WORN! IMHO W&K are vile low lifes who deserve everything that’s coming to them.
Meghan made Kate cry my ass, as we say over here in blighty.
Nobody is denying or excusing that, least of all Harry. The point of this is to show how his bad behavior was made an example of when the whole bunch was indulging in racist stereotypes. But the heir must be protected at all costs.
Nobody is excusing Harry’s behavior. No one. Nobody should excuse Will’s and Kate’s behavior either. No one.
Huh? I love Harry and don’t think much of William and Kate, but this feels like a stretch… Why tell this story? They are awful people but they aren’t responsible for his choices? Like “we were all laughing” isn’t great in any direction… Love Harry, but this feels like a bad choice…
Because Harry didn’t wear the costume in a vacuum. And William and Kate were protected from being mentioned in this situation in the papers but Harry was not, because of the invisible contract, and THAT is a huge part of his point. And the racism of their mindsets is why they persecuted Meghan.
People objecting to Harry mentioning William and Kate are not maintaining perspective of what he is saying.
I think you’re missing the point. Harry was vilified for wearing that costume – a costume his brother SUGGESTED and egged him on to wear. Meanwhile, William wore literal BLACKFACE to the same party and was protected by the press while Harry was dragged. No one – including Harry – is excusing what he did. But context matters.
I had a gut feeling this incident was one of the palace’s biggest fears about the book. Willy and Mutton need to get down on their knees and profusely thank Harry and the publisher for not releasing Spare before their Boston flop trip. They may have been very differently received.
So, we’re y’all referring to this photo of William dressed as a Zulu man? 🤔
https://mobile.twitter.com/17_audie/status/1610988090390183938
Oh, wow, is that him in the back? And is that Zara dancing with him because it sure looks like her.
Better keep a copy of that photo locked up somewhere. Most of Will’s misbehavior has been scrubbed from the internet.
Are we really surprised? I remember when during the “breakup” she was papped hanging out repeatedly with Emma Sayle (the head of the Dragon boat charity race team) who wanted to round up all Muslims and shoot them. Kate’s dressed up in “Indian” headdresses. The recoiling from Lebron James and the Jamaican Minister of Culture. She’s no better than William.
This isn’t about passing off the responsibility. It’s about explaining the environment that normalized Harry’s decision, and why the people in that same environment were trying to get rid of his wife.
His problems aren’t just rich people problems. Harry and Meghan have had to deal with racism, misogyny, abuse, jealousy, bullying all on the world stage. People who have been through similar things can relate to what they have been though. People who haven’t, don’t get it. That’s why it’s important to speak out. Telling people to ‘stop complaining’ is another way of silencing victims and enables abusers to keep doing what they are doing.
We all suspected/knew that William was behind the Nazi uniform but I’m genuinely surprised – but proud of Harry- for going there.
Me and harry are the same age and both from the uk. In 2005 I don’t think anyone in my environment would think dressing like a nazi would be appropriate. Harry’s environment however was completely different to mine. At that time when his only friends were rich aristos, that nazi costume would have been hilarious, he wouldn’t have worn it otherwise.
It was only when Harry left that environment during his time in the army and actually broadened his mind, was he able to grow as a person. Although he knew it was wrong afterwards when the pic leaked, it took personal growth to really realise why it was wrong.
Willie and keen laughing at the costume is not surprising at all. These two haven’t evolved at all, and would still think it’s hilarious today, because that costume is a reflection of the aristo mindset.