Prince Harry also gave an interview to GMA, he refers to William as his ‘arch-nemesis’

Just FYI: don’t drink anything when you watch the video below. I was sipping my glass of water as I watched it and I came perilously close to doing a literal spit-take. So, what’s the video? Well, we thought that Prince Harry was keeping his book promotion relatively simple, just one television interview in America and one interview in Britain. Haz said “I can do more, you know, I want to clear the air!” His publisher must have been thrilled. Thus, Harry “secretly” recorded an interview with Michael Strahan for Good Morning America. The GMA interview will air on Monday, but GMA did a big segment this morning on the Guardian’s leak last night, and GMA packaged the first trailer/clip within the segment. Here’s the teaser:
Harry refers to Prince William as “my beloved brother” and “my arch-nemesis” in Spare. That’s the headline most outlets are going with, the “arch-nemesis” line. I’m glad Harry puts it in those terms, because having a nemesis is a normal thing. I have a nemesis (Laura Dern) and it’s healthy. He’s a Virgo – he nurses grudges, he has a nemesis category and so be it. But my almost- spit-take happened with “So the heir was jealous of the spare.” LMAO!! Go ahead, Harry, read them all for filth. GMA released this additional quote from Harry’s interview: “Ultimately, what this all comes down to is, I don’t think that we can ever have peace with my family unless the truth is out there.” Yep.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
Celebrity arrivals att he World Premiere of Our Planet held at the Natural History Museum,Image: 424339108, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no
-
-
Britain’s Prince William and Prince Harry arrive to visit the Support4Grenfell Community Hub in London, September 5, 2017.,Image: 529536535, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS- Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
169762, Prince William and Prince Harry visit the Support4Grenfell Community Hub in London. London, United Kingdom – Tuesday September 05, 2017. NO UK BEFORE SEPT 12. Photograph: Ã?Â© Avalon.red, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Avalon): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE,Image: 534283108, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
09-03-2020 Commonwealth Day Celebrations
Prince Harry and Meghan The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
Westminster Abbey 2020 Mirror News Photo Phil Harris,Image: 563901013, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: PA ROTA / Avalon
-
-
(left to right) Guy Monson, a member of the statue committee, the Duke of Sussex, the Duke of Cambridge and garden designer Pip Morrison, during the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of the Dukes’ mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021. .,Image: 619024558, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex arrive for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021. .,Image: 619024782, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge at the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Air Force, Buckingham Palace, London, UK on Tuesday 10th July 2018
-
-
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a service to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force on Tuesday 10 July 2018 held at Westminster Abbey , London. Pictured: Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex , Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Picture by Julie Edwards/LFI/Avalon. All usages must be credited Julie Edwards/LFI/Avalon.
-
-
(180711) — LONDON, July 11, 2018 () — Britain’s Prince William (3rd L), Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine (2nd L), Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry (5th L), Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan (4th L), Duchess of Sussex, attend a service at Westminster Abbey to mark the 100th anniversary of the Royal Air Force (RAF) in London, Britain on July 10, 2018. (/Ray Tang) (ly)
I’m f***ing howling at your summation of your healthy hatred of Laura Dern, Kaiser. LOL. And it makes perfect sense to me (well, I’m fine with her specifically, but the concept, lol).
And I mean, yeah, he is the arch-nemesis because it’s clear that’s the role William has created for himself and WANTED to play for a long time sadly.
Who is Laura Dern? I really have no idea! 🙈🙊 But I’m sure I won’t like her either xD
About Spare: I’m sooo going to read this book!!!!!
She’s from Jurassic Park and Big Little Lies.
And she played Marmee in the most recent Little Women remake, and the lawyer in A Marriage Story. True confession – I really like her work. Also, she took the high road back when her fiancé Billy Bob Thornton suddenly turned up married to Angelina Jolie.
Well she then went on to cheat with another woman’s husband and have a baby with him. So…
My oldest son is on a huge dinosaur kick this year and we’ve been watching all the Jurassic Park movies non-stop, so Laura Dern has been all up in my face for months. I can never decide if I like her or not. Darn Hollywood nepo kids.
Laura Dern was the one from Jurassic Park who has been in a ton of things and was a nepo baby – but I always remember her because Sam Neill called out how inappropriate their 20-year age gap was when she was cast as his love interest in Jurassic Park, and he was totally correct, but I feel bad because I don’t think they actually look that far apart in age in the movie, LOL (but they both look good!!)
Laura Dern- see David Lynch’s Wild at Heart.
And yeah, Jurassic Park (the original from 1993).
@C there was definitely an age gap but I never thought it was that significant, maybe 10 years? She’s a ph.D and I assume it takes a while to get that degree in paleobotany, and he looks very “weathered” in the movie so its hard to pinpoint his age. But they don’t even so much as kiss so I think it could be easy to watch it and sort of miss that they’re “together.” (we just watched it the other night lol. I love that movie.)
LOL, that makes me feel better. Yeah, he was 43 and she was 23. And they’re obviously “together” because they talk about kids and stuff but you’re right, it’s super low key. But I was always confused because it’s definitely not one of the most egregious examples of that kind of movie pairing. She looks like she’s in her 30s in the film.
1970s nepobaby but with some acting chops. Dad is a long-time character actor going back to the early 60s. Worked with Hitchcock and gets awards up to today.
I used to watch a lot of Bruce Dern movies back in the day. He was great in Black Sunday with Marthe Keller.
She was only 23? Playing someone with a PhD? No wonder I didn’t believe her. Her character annoyed me. She was supposed to be this intelligent scientist, but she mostly screamed & did stupid things.
As for Bruce Dern, loved him! He was always great as a bad guy, but he could do any part, really. I still remember him in Silent Running, where he played an astronaut stranded on a planet with three robots that he named Huey, Dewey, & Louie.
William has always been jealous of Harry and centered himself in his narrative
But also that’s how the institution positions them—as rivals. It’s unhealthy
It’s become clear that Will has been stuck in the toddler “My little brother stole my mommy waaah!” stage his whole life.
Like that episode of Frasier
https://media.tenor.com/p2TOy4eqgnEAAAAC/frasier-stole-my-mommy.gif
All of these stories just confirm what we have already known too. That Kate was literally the only one that would have that man. No one else wanted to spend a lifetime with that raging toddler.
Don’t forget that leaked video of the person William lost his temper over who he insisted was “stalking” him and Kate and their kids. She egged him on and made it worse. She enables him.
Diana was so right when she used to call him Billy the Basher. It seems he has always tried to solve things with his fists. It makes me wonder what Buttons has had to endure all these years, when you just know that he would not spare somebody who he would think was below him in rank…and a mere woman at that! It will be interesting when the British Press finally release all the Kompromat they have on him over the years.
Go get em Haz!!!
This comment will probably be deleted, but I’m glad that Harry is not limiting the Spare publicity to sit downs with posh white male interviewers (as some have speculated….).
Has he confirmed whether or not there will be a book tour? That would be awesome.
this is the book tour. he’s not going to be signing copies at Barnes & Noble.
Bradby and Cooper are good choices. they are respected, and it will be harder for the racist rota rats to discredit them. also I appreciated what someone said the other day, that Cooper understands what it’s like to grow up in a weird famous family. likewise, Bradby knows the whole system very well and he actually asked Meghan if she was ok while on the Africa tour. he’s going to ask good questions. he probably knows a lot more behind the scenes/hushed up stuff already.
I’m looking forward to seeing the actual interviews, and ofc the book drop itself! even though I am sure parts will be upsetting and triggering, I can hardly wait to have Harry read it to me. a friend with Audible is gifting me a copy, and I do not have appointments on Wednesday morning so I expect to be up late Tuesday night!
I agree with most of what you said but if plum opportunities are withheld from women and people of color, in anticipation of the biased reactions of racists and misogynists, then the racists and misogynists are actually winning and women/people of color are being held back. The idea that OPRAH could be discredited by the ROTA is frankly bizarre. That said, I don’t have a problem with Harry’s interviewers themselves. I’m actually a huge Anderson Cooper fan.
Also, I knew Harry wouldn’t be going to Barnes & Noble. I meant a more high profile tour like Michelle Obama and others have done in the past.
I feel like we need to venmo money for coffee or something for you for the next week, Kaiser, LOL. You’re going to need it at this rate!!
As for this quote…..whew. Beloved brother and arch-nemesis. WOW. Heir jealous of the spare. Someone is NOT going to like that. I am just….WOW.
to be fair, right now, our estimates on his promotion are pretty dead on. We speculated one big morning show interview (not Today), and some thought he would do one big evening interview. I still think we might see one more late show interview and that might be it.
Jon Oliver! He probably won’t, but that would be amazing.
Last Week Tonight is on hiatus. I don’t think they have announced their return date, but late February seems likely, based on the last few years.
John Oliver hates the Royal Family and the institution as a whole. There is no love for Harry or Meghan on his end. And it needs to be said, Oliver is not a interviewer. He is a teleprompter reader of the great material his staff writes. That is all.
John Oliver occasionally does special webisodes – shorter than his show, but still meaty – when he feels like it.
Agree with @TIFFANY, Oliver isn’t an interviewer, he’s an observer and a commentator.
I leave for Kenya Sunday afternoon and will be in transit all day Monday. I need to figure out how to use the DVR because this is serious tea.
Depending on the airline, I think you can bookmark it and then stream it while on the flight.
You chose a fantastic time to come to Kenya though, the weather is glorious this time of year.
On a bright note, if the British electric companies hooked William up to their system they could harness the unfathomable amount of incandescent energy coming off of him and power British households well into the Spring.
I was thinking the same thing, Becks1 … Kaiser, you’re a hero!
And I’m a grudge-holding Virgo, too, so I am here for Harry airing all of his beefs with his arch-nemesis.
Fingers crossed for a Colbert interview.
He is doing an interview with Colbert on January 10th. It was posted on the Colbert Show’s Instagram.
A modern day Cain and Abel.
I suddenly have this image of Harry, William and Charles in family therapy but William has to be chained up like Hannibal Lecter in case he tries to physically assault someone in the room.
Harry is an ICON. He’s lighting all the pyres for a healthy cleansing and new start himself. I doubt the BRF will manage to awaken renewed though
Heads will explode! Pearls will be clutched and bellies will ache!
The mushroom cloud coming from KP will be seen from space.
Dont forget the screaming crying and throwing up. 😉
I genuinely thought he would be easier on them and more diplomatic, wowwwww.
If this is what’s getting out I can only imagine what’s being said privately between HM.
I thought he would be, too, My3Cents!
I feel such a sense of relief from him as he speaks so freely and openly about what went on. At the same time, it’s so sad he has had to endure this much abuse for so long.
I hate the fact that the minute I saw this clip all I can think about was “I hope Willliam doesn’t attack anyone in a fit of rage over this”
But I absolutely love that Harry is finally being brutally honest about the way his trash family treated him. Spare is going to be emotional
Kate probably watched him pull into the driveway, and snuck out the back door. Who would willingly put themselves in William’s path this morning, other than the pet reporter with a crush on him? Also explains Charles decampment to Scotland, gutless coward that he is. It would be greatly amusing to me if William had no one he could scream and rage at. I would laugh hard if he flew to Scotland.
Listen. Will AND Kate went after Harry’s wife to the point she contemplated suicide. So if I’m Harry all bets are off. I didn’t think it would go this far but I think it’s good that he seems to really tell what it’s been like for him all these years. F*ck Will.
@girl_ninja – that’s how I’m seeing it as well. You went for my wife, so I’m stopping you all before you go for my kids. This really is a FAFO. Like many others I’m shocked at how much dirt he’s dishing but, he knows that family better than anyone. So, if he’s going all out to burn them down he will have valid reasons, and I do think the reasons are to make sure nothing happens to Lilibet and Archie. This is a father pre-empting any crape that may be attempted in the future.
WTG Harry.
100% agree with all of this.
Harry is not messing around with the safety of his children. (And I’m still hung up on the fire in Archie’s nursery in South Africa.)
Harry has just destroyed the “boys were always so close” narrative that has been pushed by the press and the Palace for all these years. If anything comes out of this hopefully people will realize how much the press and Palace manipulated Harry’s story over the years.
Agreed Amy Bee, I hope we see the end of “the boys were always close” narrative. The other sentiment that needs to end is “Harry needs to return to England where he belongs” from monarchists and people like Sharon Osborne. Harry is in love with his wife and children, he was never safe with Will and Charles.
👏🏾👏🏾
Reminds me of how the Crown portrayed the relationship between the Queen and her younger sister Margaret. Incredibly close sisters yet at time rivals, roles seemingly forced on them by the institution.
Exactly. This is a dynamic that has played out over and over again.
I don’t see GMA as a prestige interview at all. It’s a morning chat show not journalism.
Just my opinion but, the 60 minutes interview has some weight.
I think the book has already been a pre-order best seller and will continue to be huge worldwide upon release.
Holds on this book at the library have substantially increased since the Netflix docu and these clips.
I recommended this book to my library as soon as it was available on Amazon. I’m currently 3rd on the list for both the kindle version and the audio version so I will have them available on the 10th. I can’t decide if I want to read it first or listen to it. I will suspend my hold on one or the other. I won’t lose my place in line.
I ordered at the beginning and am third on the library list for HC and I also have a friend who works at the book publisher who is getting me a copy I can keep as well. So I’m covering my bases both ways!
I ordered today when I realized he goes all in and a celebitchy recap simply won’t do – no matter how thorough. This will be an insane hit. He’s targeting all audiences in his interviews
I think it’s wise to have a morning chat show to talk about a product you want to push. Morning shows have clout and millions watch them.
I have had my pre-ordered Audible for some now and am looking forward to it.
Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos are serious journalists. But I like that Harry is being interviewed by Strahan, their Black co-host.
GMA may not necessarily be “prestige journalism,” but it has a MUCH, MUCH larger audience reach than 60 Minutes. And it has the audience that will go out and buy books by/about Harry. It’s a smart strategy to go after BOTH audiences.
It also is probably watched by a lot of people going, “ew why is he still talking,” “ew private family stuff should be kept private.” So I’m glad that he’s going for a morning show bc he’s going to reach a lot of those people (and I’m so glad its not Today.)
Maybe (just maybe) instead of saying look at me and my fabulous prize ceremony for people who I don’t want to meet. William and his wife should have used their “Overseas” trip to charm folks. A couple of charming light fluffy interviews, and pictures with actual prize winners might just have offset some of the damage which is coming their way. Harry, is making sure in no uncertain terms that Americans know his side of the story before the rage monster, his Stepford wife and his MIL can get a foothold into the “Overseas” media.
WTG Harry 🙂
Today has been full of shocking gossip from Spare. Honestly, I was not expecting Harry to be this transparent in his book. He really decided to throw that closet door of his open, didn’t he! And I wonder now what the trigger was—did he actively decide he would write his story when he was forced out of Britain for his safety or was it something like Phillip’s funeral that set him off?
When was the book deal leaked/announced? It was summer 2021, right? So maybe after Philip’s funeral and the statue unveiling he decided it was time. I’m sure he was always considering a memoir, but I bet some things happened around then that made him want to burn it all down.
I believe you’re right about the timeline, Becks. I honestly was not expecting to be this shocked by Harry’s book. He wrote this while his grandmother was still alive (!), and I just figured that while his memoir would provide behind-the-scenes details of his life, he would be very gentle about his family. Holy crow was I wrong on that one! And it boggles my mind that this might still be the “gentle” version of events due to how Harry has always behaved with respect to QE2!
I think it’s been pettiness. The non-stop shitty public snubs (no funeral uniform for you! Fine uniform for this one time but we’re stripping the queen insignia thing! Your wife’s not invited to family thing! You’re both not invited to diplomatic thing! Blah blah”
They offered to be half in. They offered to be in service. They offered to keep their mouths shut and work for FREE in exchange for just not being unshielded as the press threw shit at them (that Jeremy Clarkson article said out loud what they’ve been metaphorically doing all along).
The RF couldn’t have been stupider. They really really didn’t know their own son/brother, did they? Wow.
Don’t just randomly drop “I have a nemesis (Laura Dern)” into a royal story while I’m at work. People definitely know I’m fucking around on my phone now because of my loud laugh-snort.
I’m glad he is pointing out the resentment and lies at the root of his treatment and Meghan’s treatment. It’s a narrative the British Media has really tried to push. Also, I hope they release the book this weekend, with the Sun getting a copy from Spain. I’m probably going to take a breather after today from this site if they don’t, because I don’t want to be spoiled if they keep a Tuesday release date.
I’m going to be busy next week.
The floodgates are really about to open. The Oprah interview and the Netflix series were just amuse-bouches.
I’m not trying to make light of what happened here. Harry was abused, so was his wife. The future King is a rage monster and the current one is worse than useless.
I’m just saying….wow. I did not expect these revelations, or this many interviews. Harry has been holding back.
HOLY SHiiiiiiiiitttttttt….
We’ve been joking about Harry being like “hold my beer” and Meghan being the calming, down playing force, contrary to the BM narrative.
But wow, I didn’t expect him to really actually burn it down. Daaamn.
I’m both impressed and nervous for him/them. The RF is about power. They’ve been trying to put h&m “in their place” since the beginning, Harry in his place since birth. How will they react?
Harry’s endgame seems to be reconciliation through radical honesty. The RF is *not* going to accept that, ever.
He’s got to know that they’ll see this is more gasoline and react accordingly, right?
Yes, he’s got no f*cks to give. Maybe he does wants to dismantle the whole system (wow, also YEAH!) …
But damn son. All of this takes serious balls.
Thinking aloud – remember when he was baffled at Charles saying “all this happened to me, it’ll happen to you”? And was like “why would you let it happen to your children if you hated it? Wouldn’t you want to stop it?”
Then in the Netflix special he said, “my children are mixed race, I’m very proud of that” and at another point something like “they’ll look back to see what I did and I want to be able to show them I did everything I could”…
The pieces I’m putting together… Looks to me like he’s on a mission to show his kids that he took on racism/the whole system.
The RF website still hasn’t given his kids the titles they automatically get once the queen died. He’s not going to stand for any more reasons for being “lesser than” – for his kids, his wife, himself.
Lurker, I believe you work in the publishing industry—thanks for your insights last summer in describing how this book would be written and published
Thanks @ML! I used to. I have no connection to any of this now. And I’m honestly gobsmacked right now – didn’t expect this much, this directly. Makes sense why the publisher waited until holidays were over and media landscape pretty dead to drop this.
Also AMAZED at how much work went into ensuring lack of leaks. Trying to figure it out. Even if manuscript was a password protected file, someone would print it. Printer memories can be accessed. Couriered hard copies with no print watermarks? NDAs before reading anything for sure. I but the editor worked at home didn’t even bring anything to the office. But then the typesetter, graphic design, marketing teams, printer… The JK Rowling/Potter process was a template but still. The BM would have been prying, bringing, spying on ANYONE associated with this. No way any of the UK offices got a copy. Wonder how printed books being distributed in UK now. Fascinating and impressive work by the publisher.
Yeah the reconciliation through radical honesty isn’t going to happen. Not when the offending party doesn’t think they did anything wrong. I’m sure Harry knows that, but is using that idea as sort of a disclaimer.
Yep, stand by for the smear campaign from the Palace and its little insiders and experts!! I. E cowmillas friends!!! Its already started in the UK. They seem to be concentrating on the fact that Harry admitted taking coke as a young man and I say again, why are they not asking what he was trying to escape from when he took it, and why are they not saying, BRAVO HARRY, the first member of the brf to actually admit to doing something wrong and showing there is a way forward. I can hear the gasps of outrage and the sound of clattering pearls from broken necklaces grasped sooooo very tightly, all the way down in deepest darkest cornwall, I also think the mushroom cloud I can see is above the Palace 😄
I find it kinda curious and completely maddening about the 2 main takes that seem to be dominating the response to the snippets of Harry’s memoir that we’re getting, both via the legitimate promos of upcoming interviews as well as the leaks of the book.:
(1) “Harry really decided to burn it down!!!!
(2) “Oh he’s still grieving….”
No. The memoir takes us thru the P.R.O.C.E.S.S. that Harry ALREADY WENT THRU AND CAME OUT ON THE OTHER SIDE. So in this honest telling of his life, what comes across as a “burning down” of the institution and the people in it, including his family, is just Harry being real. Raw. Unapologetic. Unvarnished.
And also, no; he’s not still grieving. In the description of the book from the very outset, it said: “With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about THE. ETERNAL. POWER. OF. LOVE. OVER. GRIEF.
So yeah. Harry has lived quite a life. He’s overcome a lot. And he’s now on the other side of all that and its a perfect example of the power of love: love of self, love of a good spouse, love of one’s children and love of good and loyal friends.
Oh wowwwww…. go Harry!
Though it’s scary to imagine how much Will must be Losing. His. Shit. right now. Much as I cannot stand Kate it’s sadly all too believable she is frequently his emotional/? physical punching bag 😕
I’ve wondered about Kate too. That woman is stick thin for a reason. The other thing that made me pause was KC3 apparently listening “meekly” while William ranted and raved in his presence. Of late KC3 has been looking a lot older than his years and physically he looks hunched over and frail. I find myself wondering if the RF wants Harry back because they felt safer when he was there to “handle” William? I also wonder if that’s why Bowers was losing his shit a couple of weeks ago and talking about Harry promising to stay and help William…
Who knows. If Harry had ever mattered to them they would have treated him better.
I too am surprised that Harry is going in like he is. Despite everything that has happened, he loves his father and his brother is his brother. I’m betting that a lot of the stuff he talked about in therapy turns up in the book.
No wonder they are all crapping themselves.
Yes, if he ever mattered they would have treated him better.
It reminds me of my daughter’s friend who quit her job and her employer were all over her like a rash about not leaving and they promised all sorts of things but even at 18 she told them, if any of that was remotely true they wouldn’t have treated her so badly in the first place.
The Palace treated Harry like just another employee. Clearly he was there to be William’s buffer. To take and manage the explosions so others didn’t. Thank god he’s out of there.
Can we also talk about the “Willy” nickname that Harry has been using? Apropos lol
Yes please! I’ve been howling that this nickname has been confirmed! Willy – wow, how….regal.
Harry said, ya’ll won’t do the work to heal, so I’ll do it for you! Now deal!
I’m sorry but I disagree.
Charles and William will dig in deeper.
No one in Harrys blood family will ever give an inch, certainly not therapy.
And face facts, Harry has burned every last bridge.
The Firm, The Monarchy, RR makes their living feeding off anything to get clicks, sell papers, they will hound and harass H&M and their kids forever.
Y’all forget W&E were followed by tabs, press to the end of their lives. Even after being banished, even after their deaths movies, books still keep coming because they sell.
Actually I don’t think they can dig their heels any deeper. As much as they would like to pretend that all this isn’t damaging to the RF..it is and at some point they will need it to stop. They need it to stop now. That’s why Charles tried to make a deal with Harry to stop him from talking about him.
It’s more Williams turn and if you notice his team hasn’t been loudly briefing against Harry and Meghan like they were when the first Netflix trailers were released. They’ve been exposed.
Will the media leave Harry and Meghan alone? Heck no!! But the constant briefing against them by the place will for sure slow down as t already has and maybe even stop.
There will ALWAYS be a news outlets ready to hear what Harry has to say, they will ALWAYS get press whether negative or positive and the more H&M talk the less the rota matter.
If the palace doesn’t stop after all this…pretty soon Harry will be exposing the racists in that family in a new Netflix series and all their dirty secrets they are keeping. So far he’s still being generous to them. The truth is explosive because we’ve been sold lies for so long but the secrets will behind the scenes will be other worldly.
The RF better be careful because Harry is watching
@KLI I would have agreed with you re “can’t dig their heels in any deeper” after Oprah, but not any more. Not after the Lilibet name pettiness, the Philip funeral pettiness, the jubilee pettiness, the QE funeral pettiness, the still withholding prince/princess titles pettiness…
The RF will try try try to break H&M. To “bring them to heel” like dogs. They seem to think bashing them in the media is leverage, so they will continue……. As long as the media keeps protecting them. If that stops, wow. I don’t think the RF will ever understand how bad it can get.
What will it take for the BM to bite the hand that fed them those H&M stories?
We know journos are dying to spill about W affair – they’ve been writing and deleting on Twitter for years.
The Morgans and Clarksons will protect cowmilla, Jobson and Penny Junor will protect Chuck. Maybe Tominy will keep lying to protect Middletons. But these people have been cultivated, carefully.
Has Willy done the same? His henchman Knauf is a Texan. There’s no old school tie bond with UK journos there. Maybe an outsiders on the make bond with NZ Wooten maybe… But Wooten will turn on anyone to get ahead.
How much longer will the BM protect the rageaholic imbecile who is not only next in line to the throne, is likely to sit on it soon and have a very very long reign? It’s been fun and games, but Harry is out here now, literally taking about being physically hurt.
Tick tock
🤔
Looks like I need to up my popcorn supply because this is going to be one long of a much needed saga. I hope the RF is dismantled in my lifetime, and people all over the globe shun them for the ruthless, racist, bad mannered, ill tempered, thieving, incestuous, useless, grifters and colonizers that they are. Let’s go Harry!
This man ain’t fucking around! They came for his mother, they came for his wife and tried to keep him in abused submission. Now he is coming for THEM 🔥🔥🔥 burn those London Bridges down Harry! Til they have ashes in their mouths.
I found many definitions of arch nemesis, but this one seems most appropriate: “One who is hostile to or opposes the purposes or interests of another.” SPOT ON
Wow. I, like I think many others here, knowing what we know or think we know about the Royal Rota, W&K etc., had been hoping for “more” somehow from the Oprah interview and the Netflix doc. And now this is so much more and I just feel sad. Sad for Harry that he had to grow up like this. Sad he had to do so much work to try to heal. Sad for the many who love them that the royal family is proved again to be so terrible, and sad thinking about the turmoil that will come with the necessary work of dismantling the institution.
Eh, all I’m gonna say is that unlike the Netflix series, he is clearly getting % from the book sales. And acting accordingly.
@Nika: “Man Profits Off His Own Story!”
Shocking indeed.
Seriously, though: why should he not? Plenty of people made bank by peddling lies about him, his wife, his life, but he can’t benefit from setting the record straight?
Oh, please, the resentment continues that a person should earn his own coin independent of others. After all he and Meghan are paying for their own security and home, aren’t they?Unlike a certain family who lives freely on the dole.
Please point me to any resentment in my comment? I just find it interesting from financial, marketing and PR point of view. They got money from Netflix upfront and no matter how successful the series would be, they were not gonna get more. And so they didn’t reveal too much about the RF. The book on the other hand is the real cash cow, if handled properly. This is where the real gossip comes. And why he is juicing up the promo.
That’s the prevalent feeling many people have that Harry is free, earning his own money and under no one’s control. And if he is juicing up the promo, as you say, so what? That’s the deal he made with his publishers that is no different than any other high-profile author going on interviews. Whatever money he makes from the book and whatever percentage goes to charity, he’s got every right to tell his story and make profit from it because he’s earning his living and supporting his family.
@Nika actually its likely that he got bonuses or more money from Netflix if the series hit certain viewing thresholds. Netflix likely did not hand over 100 million and say “godspeed.” I’m sure there were incentives or bonuses based on viewing numbers.
My take on it is actually that he always wanted the book to be the bombshell, bc then its written down, he has final say, they’re his own words, etc.
@Becks – that would be highly unusual. Netflix (and streaming in general ) is known for not having back end deals with the talent.
@Nika actually that’s not true. Streaming and back end deals are now the norm and have been since Covid started. Any good entertainment attorney (and the Sussex team has one) would have negotiated this. Every contract I’ve read for several years now has it automatically included.
He’s also pledged those profits to charity, don’t forget that. How many of the royal vulture “experts” have done that? Angela Levin perhaps?
He pledged “a percentage of the profits” to charity. No percentage was specified. He did not pledge all money from the book to charity.
Nor does he need too, it’s his work, his choice.
But no need to claim Sainthood for him, even tho he does do much more for charity vs. many, many wealthier.
He didn’t specify a percentage. But at the time the publication date was announced (possibly even earlier than that?) he’d already pledged $1.5 million to Sentebale, and 300K pounds to Well Child. See the web page for Prince Harry Memoir.
Also, I’m not sure it’s correct that H&M got nothing additional from the success of the Netflix series. One or two people here who seemed to have knowledge about how things work indicated their contract likely stipulated bonuses for meeting various viewship criteria, which makes sense to me.
Would you act differently?
No, I’m asking, would you produce something and then refuse fair remuneration for it if you were making your own living as Harry is?
Something tells me no. So I have no idea what your original comment is meant to imply, lol.
Yes, authors make money from book sales (different ways for different contracts). Also, water is wet. Horses neigh. Alligators have large mouths. Humans exist. Dolly Parton is awesome.
This news update brought to you from the makers of Obvious™️.
Your original comment was snarky. Just admit it. Its fine if you’re somehow ticked that Harry is making money off his book (I mean, of course he’s getting a percentage, that’s how these things work) but you don’t need to be rude and dismissive of other people just because of that.
@Becks1- I’m very pro authors getting their worth for their art and I mentioned it in other comments.
My initial comment was only about the marketing and PR strategy. There was almost 0 promo done by H&M for the series, which clearly changed when it comes to the book. Hence the difference between PR strategy for project where you get paid up front (Netflix) and book deal with revenue share.
Honestly, in what world is pointing out that water isn’t wet rude? 😀
So what @NIka. At least it’s not the tax payers %.
I’m not gonna act snarky like I usually do so truly my question is and what’s the point u want to make? That he’s marketing his book so more ppl want to buy it? That’s he’s being over the top and trying to juice up sales and get more money? He has a lot of money and therefore doesn’t need the money so this book is moot? So therefore…….?
@Nika I don’t like pile ups so I’ll say this, I didn’t read your initial comment as snarky. I to find the difference in promotions between the two entities interesting. Like it’s just a reflective commentary, there’s no negative vibes with that observation. I’m slightly vaguely curious about how they decided to unroll the marketing for both entities. Sometimes people here get feverish with defending Harry or Meghan.
What’s struck me for years is that, when faced with a situation where the Spare would make a better King than the Heir, the choice was made to drag down the Spare to make sure he didn’t outshine his brother. Must have been hell to live through.
It reminds me of when Harvard did a study about why they had so few women computer science majors. What they found out was that male students were literally bullying the women into dropping out of the intro classes, made easy by the fact that group projects were a huge part of the grade.
A secondary finding was that it was C students bullying A-/B+ students. They believed that men were naturally better than women at math and science, so when they came across women who outperformed them, their response was sabotage and bullying.
The Guardian was saying Harry resents being the spare. Truth is more complicated. He rejects being forced to pretend that his brother is a better person, when he pretty clearly is not.
And he resents the fact that the tabloids ignore, cover up and profit from William’s leaking and planting, but spread all sorts of malicious crap about him and Meghan.
I wish I had taken a day. I got the audiobook and will somehow will have to concentrate on work while listening.
you do look a bit feverish. are you sure you’re feeling well? lol!
In light of the “arch-nemesis” comment, and the fact that W assaulted H in early 2019 (when M was pregnant), does anyone else think that W said more about M than that she was ‘rude’ and ‘abrasive’? These words are mean and inaccurate, yes. But they also … make me feel like W said much harsher, potentially more racist or misogynist things. (I also wonder if one of those things was about future Archie’s skin color.) Anyway, maybe I’m over-reading things, but it feels like William said things about Meghan in 2019 that were A LOT worse than ‘difficult.’
You might be spot on with that Naomi.
I agree with you, it felt like those were placeholders for what was really said, but Harry has been so aggressively honest with the clips that have been released so far that it seems odd he would choose to hold this back. Maybe it didn’t pass legal and they had to go with quotes that were already printed in the tabloids instead of what William really said because they didn’t have evidence to back it up other than Harry’s word and didn’t want to be open to a lawsuit? Calling someone your arch-nemesis is a ‘you’ thing, there’s nothing to fact-check, but accusing someone of calling your wife the n-word or wearing blackface to a party is a whole other level.
On the other hand it does seem possible that William is that much of a weirdo that even in the midst of a rage he’s speaking like a Victorian. I’m thinking back to the video of William confronting that biker when he was walking with his children and he just kept saying “How dare you, really, how dare you.” It was clear he was indignant and yet his words were so weirdly stilted. So maybe he really did just say rude, abrasive, and difficult? IDK.
Yes, I’m pretty sure William didn’t stop there with his comments, that had to be just the tip of the iceberg. And what name did he call Harry when he attacked him in his own home?
To paraphrase the mortal combat video game, FINISH THEM. 🤣🤣🤣
I suppose we shouldn’t all be surprised at how candid and revealing Harry is being. When the book’s title was announced as Spare, I immediately thought “Oh God, what truth bombs is he going to detonate?” He knew what he was doing when he chose that provocative title! And it’s a way to reclaim the whole “heir/spare” narrative. I can’t wait to get this book, preordered it as soon as it was announced.
Prince Harry broke the “psychological control” his older brother thought he had over Prince Harry.
Think William has finally realized that Harry isn’t coming back? Maybe?
Even William is getting it. This his incandescent rage
I doubt it. He hasn’t even realized he moved away not on holiday playing house.
I think there needs to be a worldwide movement to send tubes of aloe vera to Kensington Palace, all addressed as such:
“To: The Other Brother Willy, Prince of Wales.
From: Citizens of the world.
For: Massive ginger-induced burns.”
Harry is trying to break centuries of generational trauma. We are seeing the modern day version of things played out in the past, royal siblings against royal siblings. In the old days Harry would’ve raised an army to remove his brother and William would have had Harry sent to the Tower. All of the trauma that this family has carried in their DNA could end now if Charles and William and the rest of them can recognize and seize the moment, have a real family meeting without courtiers and hangers on, otherwise it continues for George, Charlotte and Louis. Harry at least has freed his children.
The “Spare” thing is detrimental to your mental health. Margaret became a drunk, Andrew is Andrew. I do NOT understand how you can sacrifice people like that and you don’t think that it’ll blow back on you eventually.
Truth and reconciliation.
Not too big a job for South Africa but a step too far for the British Royal Family. Incredible.
Lady Diana Spencer is watching down from heaven with pride for her youngest son. I still feel Charles did the same thing to her by pulling her security and telling the royal rota where she was to have an “accident” happen so he could re-marry asap. This is why they want Harry in England away from Meghan an his kids because the trap is not for him. Now Chuck is married to Camilla and she is being named Queen and he is finally King and ALL that to have Harry burn it to the ground. He is the real Prince that was promised. Honest, brave, kind, humble, handsome and fucking done BRF BM. Enjoy your reign lol Chuck. What ever is left after this Will will surely ruin on his own. They effed around and found out.
Not to long ago there was a discussion about the summit meeting in Sandringham about The Queen staying silent and watching, and I mentioned that she was scared of William hitting her. It seems that he might have done it before or came pretty close to hitting or throwing something at her or Charles.
I am surprised about the different specific things we have seen so far that are suppesedly in Harry’s Book; (the Willy story wearing “lion” outfit is massively inaccurate as the picture showed him in black face and tights etc wearing a lion skin w/ tail as ‘clothing like a ‘caveman days.. he was absolutely dressed as a ‘native’ per their upper class twit party. And i rememmber reading that Williams is the one that rented /bought the costumes inc Harrys…
but anyway i think Harry has gone full tilt because he is worried that he or his family wife kids friends and body guards could be hurt or killed. in a ‘accident’