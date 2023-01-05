Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ apparently drags Camilla & accuses her of briefing the press

Spanish bookstores “accidentally” displayed and sold copies of Prince Harry’s Spare this week, and wouldn’t you know, the Sun’s reporters bought a copy. I assume the only reason why the Sun hasn’t already published every part of the book is because their copies are in Spanish and it’s taking a second to translate everything. Dios mio, perhaps Hilaria Baldwin can be reached via, how you say, la teléfono. Anyway, it looks like Harry does have some sh-t to say about his stepmother Camilla. Take this with an enormous grain of salt, because this is all loosely translated and filtered through the Murdoch press’s machinery.
Prince Harry has shockingly accused Camilla of leaking stories to the press and claims she launched a campaign to marry Charles to get the crown. In an explosive section of his biography ‘Spare’ the Duke of Sussex tells of the King and Queen Consort’s relationship – and how he and William begged their father not to marry her. We can reveal it includes claims that, despite Harry and William’s protestations, a campaign begun for the marriage to happen and for Camilla to become Queen.
The duke says that he and William promised Charles they would welcome Camilla into the family – but the only thing they asked in exchange is that he didn’t marry her. Harry claimed they approved of Camilla but begged Charles not to get married for a second time after the death of their mother Diana. Charles did not respond, he alleges.
Harry also claims the brothers had been aware of Camilla as the “other woman” and both had separate meetings with her.
And in another bombshell, he accuses Camilla of leaking details of her conversation with William to the press. He says the information could only have come from the communications person that Camilla convinced his dad to hire.
Incredibly, he compared seeing Camilla for the first time to the reaction to avoiding the pain of getting an injection by writing “this is nothing, close your eyes and you won’t even feel it”. Revealing the private meeting, he claims Camilla appeared “bored” when they met saying that it was “pure formality” as he was not the heir or a major obstacle but that they had small chat about horses.
In his book, Harry says he pondered whether Camilla would be his “wicked step-mother”. But he claimed the brothers would be willing to forgive her in “their hearts” if she could make Charles happy.
Speaking about Charles, he claims his father opened up about being bullied at school and “nearly never made it” but carried teddies around all of the time t o cope.
[From The Sun]
What is it with royal men and teddy bears, my God. And I absolutely believe that Camilla “appeared bored” when she met Harry and it was because Harry was only the spare. I also believe Camilla has waged campaigns in the media for years and years. When Diana was alive and before Diana and Charles’s divorce, Camilla was well-known for briefing the media on the state of the Wales marriage. Camilla was also (I believe) the root/source of so many of the stories about Diana’s mental health issues. Of course Camilla participated in a huge campaign to get people to accept her as Charles’s wife. And as we well know, Camilla is still chummy with and briefing the Sussexes’ tormenters and abusers on a regular basis.
Camilla briefed Clarkson. Too bad they can update the book with tagts
Sorry, duplicate comment
Two words. Evil bitch. I accept if you can’t publish this comment.
I see evil Bitch and raise you Queen Sidepiece.
Ladies, fold up: I have a Queen C*ntsort, of Resting Bitchface Mill.
Bride of Chucky
This could be a whole thread and I am here for it.
Consort of Chuck the Turd Uugh these people
Camilla or William briefed Clarkson. The use of Harold in Clarkson piece was strange, but if Harold is a “family” nickname for Harry it seems like the piece was directed to tell Harry we don’t care about your family and it’s open warfare.
Camilla briefed Clarkson. Too bad they can’t update the book with that little tidbit.
If this excerpt is accurate that that only further confirms that that piece by Clarkson was fully sanctioned
Camilla is so shameless and horrible. I DESPISE William but Christ, my heart goes out to both of them having to meet the woman who made their mother’s life miserable on a international stage and pretend like it was awesome.
A few weeks ago, I commented that Camilla seemed like the least offensive of the royal twats. I am ashamed and humbly beg your forgiveness. I was wrong to assume. She is a vile piece of racist dog poop as well.
Charles’s PR campaigns for her have done a lot. If it weren’t for Harry and Meghan, we’d probably still be thinking she was a reformed sweet old lady who cares about rape victims.
She is worst than what I thought. She was the worst to Diana, you can be 100% sure she was not gonna give her boys any peace. She was gonna manipulate William the heir for sure, but Harry? what good step-mother would want to split the children to offically meet them? She had distinct messages for each one of them. Chucky’s bride from hell.
Sometimes I wonder if she drunk dials the RRs and blabs away.
Well I bet my last nickel there were many *refreshments* consumed at the now infamous luncheon with Clarkson and Piss Moron. I can see them drunk as lords slagging off Meghan and laughing like hyenas. Interesting how THAT backfired on them! I wonder if Camzilla went to Scotland with UpChuck or is she hiding out at Raymill?
“ Prince Harry has shockingly accused Camilla of leaking stories to the press…”
They published this sentence in The Sun. Shockingly?! This is exactly how the The Sun n and the RF operates.
Camilla gaslighted Diana for ages, I am not surprised at all.
I laughed at “shockingly” too bc they’ve been crying about it for months already.
Pop in at the Daily Mail, the entire front screen is full of reveals from Harrys book.
Considering how DM has trashed H&M, they certainly are going full out to try to get clicks.
The 60 minutes interview and the official book release are still days away.
By the end of Jan. The BRF will be closed for business. lol
Damn that Camilla is one Nasty piece of work!
BRF closed for business made me laugh, thanks! Fingers crossed, they deserve it sooo much.
Go Haz!!
I’m genuinely scared for harry and meghan after the book geez everyone is getting it Charles, William, Camilla, at this point I’m convinced Kate will get it too and even the queen.
Woke, I truly believe that the only thing that will help them is to get this all out in the public domain.
It is my fervent wish that there is worse that Harry didn’t include in this book. I hope that he tells KFC and Fails that if ANYTHING happens to any of the four of them (and Doria), the rest will be published. It doesn’t have to be in a book–so it could be published quickly. I believe I’m not going out on a limb to say the brf are quite understanding of the term blackmail.
Sarcasm mode on.
Can you believe it?
Everything. In. His. Book. Has. Already. Been. Proven. In. Real. Time.
Slow drip these last 2 months:
-Cammie chummy w/ Press Villains
– Willy Rage Monster (bike video)
– Kate pettiness in Burgundy coat Stepford wives flex
– KC3 unable to deal with anything not about him & his legacy.
– Racist Monarchy (where do I start)
Harry just “dared” to put it in black & white.
Full Stop.
100% couldn’t agree more. The press will feign shock but we already knew!
The press is loving that all this is coming out because Harry is saying what they never did and always knew, and now they can make bank off it.
Dont forget to add: the name “Harold” that BULLYAM called Harry, is the same name clarkson used to reference Harry in that nasty article in the Scum about M. I also understand its the name that many derangers also use to reference Harry.
Wowwwww he is going scorched earth with this. You love to see it.
I know! I figured all the interesting stuff in the book would be covered here, but now I kind of want to buy it and read it…
I will forever get a Weekend at Bernie’s vibe about the Queen signing that document giving her blessings for Camilla to be called Queen Consort, after decades of being told she never will be.
I personally think she was totally fine with it and always was. I mean, the wife of the King is the Queen Consort. That’s the rule. And Camilla is married to Charles. Ergo…yeah. That’s how the Queen’s mind worked, in my opinion. “This is the tradition, so this is what we’ll do.”
Camilla was always going to be Queen Consort the second QEII passed away. It isn’t up for vote, it was automatic.
Then why did they have to announce it and why were there rumours she will be styled different?
@ Noki because Charles had promised everyone years ago that she wouldn’t be called Queen. She would be a queen, mind you, but just not rubbing people’s faces in it. Then he backtracked.
Yes, supposedly only Princess Consort, not QC.
Back at the “beginning”, Charles promised she would be known as “Princess Consort”, not Queen. Wasn’t till TQ starting showing her frailties and real illness, that title was scrubbed from Charles’ website, disappearing forever. Then QC was floated about until they got Liz to make it official in the quid pro Pedo pact.
100%. I will never believe that the Queen wanted her big Jubbly statement to focus on Camilla. No f-king way. It was either part of some quid pro quo behind the scenes, or she was already mentally out to lunch and Charles was running the show entirely.
I’m not saying the queen would never, ever have changed her mind about the queen consort title, I’m just saying she never, ever would have does so in that way at that time. The whole thing stinks to high heaven.
They probably gave her an extra drink.
Omg I can’t believe it! It was so intentional and they got paid for it!
I hope it’s not that bad for Harry that the book is now “out”.
Something nice: I actually really like both Camilla’s and Charles’ outfits in that top pic. And as much as I despise Charles, I do feel bad for him being bullied in school. I know how horrible that is from personal experience. I look back now and am stunned that I made it too. A child carrying around teddy bears for comfort is absolutely normal.
So on to the meat — “shockingly accused Camilla of leaking stories to the press.” We’re supposed to be shocked by this? Who do they think they’re kidding? All of us who were there knew she was doing it during the Diana years, and that was before the internet. I wasn’t even paying that much attention, but it was obvious from the headlines on the tabloids at the supermarket counter.
I think Charles could have been such a decent person had he not grown up in the BRF and been forced to marry a woman he didn’t love. His parents barely raised him, he was bullied at school, and he was a really sensitive as a kid (kind of like William). I can believe he carried around a teddy bear for comfort, probably longer than most kids do. It reframes Prince Andrew’s teddy bear collection/obsession a little bit but I still find it creepy. But since Charles did grow up as the heir, he’s a vicious, stubborn, and selfish person.
Charles was not forced to marry Diana
He managed to break up with all by himself contenders including d a v I n a Sheffield and Sabin a guineas. Anna Wallace broke up with him. Charles wanted to beget heirs and courted and proposed to lady Diana. Philip told Charles to drop Diana if he did not want to marry her. That is hardly forcing. Charles never takes responsibility for his choices and blames others I never bought into the poor Charles who was forced spin.
The boarding school Charles attended, Gordonstoun, just recently settled with several former students who experienced abuse by staff and other students. It’s not a stretch to suggest Charles may have been subject to more than “bullying”. That doesn’t excuse any of his behaviour, but might add a layer to understanding how he dismissed, normalised, and repressed Harry’s experiences.
Of course, Camilla must have been in cahoots with the press to destroy Diana…possibly was working with Piers Morgan then too. I have thought a lot about the relentless war Piers Morgan has been waging against Harry and Meghan: I refuse to believe that the reason was that he was not invited to the wedding. The attacks reek of a paid hit job. I think Camilla saw a wounded dog (upset that he wasn’t invited to the wedding) and approached it for the job. Piers,it was that uttered the expression,’ go back’ to Meghan even though we all knew the tennis tournament seating arrangement was not her doing; Piers always spearheaded the response to any complaint from concerned groups and others; he would invite individuals the morning show and bellow endlessly without letting them defend Harry and Meghan.
And of course,there were the other media people employed to destroy them by William. It was a horror show!
It’s been reported that Camilla briefed against Diana and William and Harry so I believe this. Plus, after the Queen declared Camilla Queen Consort, the press was eager for Harry to put out a statement of support so they knew that their relationship wasn’t great. She also briefed the MoS that Meghan wouldn’t take her advice. I’m so happy that Harry is speaking out about the family. This needed to happen.
This is the FAFO of allllll FAFO. Holy royal cow!! Harry is like you wanna come after my family well here i am, and i’ve got a few more book deals, its just starting. He went after the family and not just the bm like some of us thought. Oh to be a fly on the wall in the castles today. LMAO. And I’m here for it.
*sips tea britishly*
I agree Retro! I’ll bring the popcorn!! I’ve been wanting Harry to burn that place to the ground some he and Meghan were bullied out of the country. I’m loving every leaked excerpt about his nasty and abusive family and can’t wait to read the book next week. They all deserve what they get. FAFO here we come.
Deserved. Can’t wait to listen to him drag her to kingdom come if true. I’d feel some extra contempt for her if I were him. She briefed against his mother until her death and now him and his wife too.
Yeah, remember the story of the retired nanny constantly being called back to mend his favorite teddy bear?
I’ll take everything with a grain of salt until I can read the book myself, but so far, it all tracks.
OMG, the visual of that poor old nanny, hunched over a fraying teddy bear and dreaming of the day when she’d finally be free from Charles’ whims, as her tired hands shake with the effort of threading a needle.
Honestly, I feel so very sorry for Charles the young boy. I know the Queen left the “family matters”’to Philip, but those children really needed a mother’s love.
Charles the man, I don’t feel sorry for one bit.
“ I assume the only reason why the Sun hasn’t already published every part of the book is because their copies are in Spanish and it’s taking a second to translate everything. Dios mio, perhaps Hilaria Baldwin can be reached via, how you say, la teléfono.”
Kaiser, you got me howling today!! 😂😂
Same, these lines are *chefs kiss*.
I for one am here for the commentary on the stories way more than the stories themselves*. I love the CB writing style. Then the comments are just the icing on the cake.
*in most cases, the royal ones are different as I am currently still being forced to fund this institution which I completely reject as a component of modern British life and it needs to go. The more light we can shine on the horrors of the BRF the better.
Should be ‘EL telefono’; the word is a masculine noun.
Harry knows that there is no going back and those people are wicked and abused him for years and went in on his wife when she came into the family. More than ever I think meeting and marrying Meghan saved his life and gave him his freedom. Harry knows what that raggedy old witch did to his mother and he’s giving her what she deserves. What a den of vipers he has had to live with.
Camilla convinced Charles to hire Mark Bolland 😟 This is an interesting revelation. We knew this lady has a bunch of buddies in the media, but this right here shows how much power and influence Camilla has on Charles. The media always accuses Meghan of being the dominate “pant wearer” in her and Harry’s marriage, but it looks like it’s actually Camilla who likes dominating men. Charles promised he wouldn’t marry Camilla, that’s documented. But it looks like Camilla wanted more and wasn’t content of just being “the other woman” like so many biographers and reporters have claimed.
Dios mio your Hilaria Baldwin asides always make my day. Can’t stop laughing.
I love the way that Kaiser weaves references to Hilaria de Boston into these conversation.
Go Harry!!!! We’re all rooting for your rise. Get those abusive f%#$ers!!!
We know how horrid Camilla was to Diana. Charles too.
Will & Harry know how cruelly Diana was treated by Camilla, with Charles egging it all on, for years.
We know how much William and Harry adored Diana.
Losing their beloved Mum.
And then for years and years after, in world wide view both were made to publicly accept Camilla and attend endless events with her.
Camilla sells out every one including W&H as young boys and keeps up her dirty deeds on their spouses, going after H&M behind the scenes.
I hope Harry throws Camilla to the wolves! Tell every.ugly.detail. All of it.
Maybe Chuckie uses/d Cam as his “rottweiler” to carry out attacks he was too cowardly to wage himself? Andy & Eddie were so much younger that they wouldn”t have been useful as Chuck’s attack dogs. I
don’t think Anne would have participated, so he needed Cam as more than just a mistress. Cam could spill pots of tea is Chuck doesn’t keep her happy, have her crowned Q, etc.
Thanks to Spanish booksellers, the British tabloid gets to make a fortune by printing excerpts after all. Is there some legal recourse by the publisher for this? How could they manage to sell a book a week before they’re supposed to?
The boxes were shipped this week from the distributor so the stores would have them by the 10th, and I’m sure they had “DO NOT OPEN UNTIL MIDNIGHT, JANUARY 9TH” written on them in bold, black Helvetica, but someone ignored the warning and put them out. Or got paid off.
Paid off works for me
Probably paid off. The library I work in received a strict on-sale date notice that threatens our access to future publications if we make Spare available before the publication date. I haven’t seen one of those since Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was published.
The teddy bear thing is shades of Sebastian Flyte from Brideshead Revisited.
+@lamejudi THAT was the first thing I thought about too!
🤣
i’m actually annoyed that so much is leaking. I was looking forward to reading the book and having it all be there at once, rather than these leaks over the past 24 hours. Can any of these papers get sued for copyright if they publish too much of the book in advance?
Anyway this seems pretty soft on Camilla, honestly. Harry says he approved of her, just not the marriage. He says Camilla leaked the convo with William, which I think was already sort of known. And as long as Camilla made Charles happy, Harry accepted that.
I’m sure there is much worse in the book, but this seems pretty soft overall as it goes.
Same. I did read the Guardian story about William assaulting Harry because it was such a bombshell, but I’m avoiding most of the rest. I’m looking forward to reading how Harry chose to tell his whole story. He’s had to wait long enough–I can last a few more days.
I would say harry tolerated Camilla and was polite and courteous. I don’t think there was and is any love lost between harry and Camilla.
yeah I didn’t say there was. I based my comments on what is quoted above, where Harry said he approved of her as long as she made his father happy.
THIS is why Chucky and the Hag are in Scotland this month. Romantic hideaway, my ass. They’re hiding out from the fallout this book will engender. Lawd, Harry. And Meghan.
Right? King Charles the Coward and his Side Piece Consort are hiding from Harry’s book.
Watching how the media/Royals are easing Andrew back in to public life. Quite like they did with Camellia’s reform. Only so far, no further little by little, until now…she is the Queen consort. While the palace swore up and down she’d never be Queen. Some are even stating…drop the term consort. Make her our Queen.😂🤣😂
Stuart Higgins of the sun reported some years ago Camilla would phone him every week, for ten years during the c and d marriage.
Read “Game of Crowns” by Andersen – lots of good dish on Cammie and the press.
I stopped reading Andersen since he keeps up the Hewitt gossip.
A representation of me reading these posts today: 😳
Saddle up, y’all. This is going to be good!
I’m hoping someone in the royal rota realizes that there are huge bucks to be made in writing a tell all about the behind the scenes on this.
I wonder if they sign some sort of NDA.
I don’t think I’ve ever been as disgusted by another human being as I am by Camilla. She’s just foul inside and out. Does she have any redeeming qualities? And what does that say about Charles that he interacts with that thing and finds it enthralling?
Magic vagina? I know that’s snark, but I seriously wonder what her destined soulmate appeal to Charles is, other than they’re both jerky.
She’s his “spare.”
All the reporting about how the family was waiting for the book to come out… how they were worried about what it would say… how they didn’t want to talk to Harry in case conversations would “end up in the book”… I thought they were just being dramatic. I didn’t believe it would go there, as it apparently has!
No wonder they were nervous! And sounds like it was well deserved.
Yeah well, they should also have thought “Maybe I shouldn’t physically assault Harry, just in case it ends up in a book.”
Well well well… this much work out into rehabilitating C&C image, it worked for me too a bit, stared to see them as to pretty harmless middle-aged people and now…. Huh, Harry quickly showed us that nope, same evil bitch and asshole as 30 years ago. Bravo BRF, you made a huge mistake underestimating your own family member and the depth of his love for this awesome, strong woman. Now we all see clearly who’s you are and it’s such a mess that there is no coming back to your “mystique”. Btw, I pity everyone that has to deal with Bulliam this days, might be in physical danger.
They are drip feeding this book in the hope it affects sales, then they will say it flopped. The British rags, especially the sickening sun was always going to scour the planet trying to get an early copy and I hope Random House sue the bloody pants of the shop that did this!! Back to cowmilla, everyone knows that she had a meeting (for lunch, see the theme with her) with Diana. When Diana asked her to leave Charles alone and give her marriage a chance, cowmilla told her, “you have his name and his children, but I have the man so be satisfied”! Sorry, but I know what I would have done with her lunch. And they are going to try and slay Harry for admitting he took drugs as a young man. Two points, one, have they bothered to wonder why he tried to escape into drugs and two, BRAVO HARRY, a member of the Royal family admitting doing something wrong. Maybe now the skies will fall on the house of Windsor, we can only hope. Also in admitting what he did x, it shows other young men and women that there is a way back from drugs and you can rebuild a good life for yourself. STAY IN THE US HARRY, the British rags are stoking hatred against you and you don’t need the UK branch of your family. They are not worth your time
Who gives a flip if he took drugs? Obama admitted taking drugs and he was elected POTUS.
@Mary Pester Apparently the searches for the book has gone up by 226% if only a quarter of that results in additional sales then the tabloids have done the advertising for H&M again! The book is already a best seller so I doubt that the “leaks” will have too big an effect on sales. The level of interest in this book goes to show that despite the smears by bots and the RR. Harry telling his own story is something a LOT of people are interested in. Don’t forget no-one was going to watch Oprah and yet 72 million people world wide tuned in (11 million in the UK). No-one was going to watch the docu-series and yet it is the most successful Netflix documentary since their records began (with over 81 million hours watch in the first week). With four known interviews in place for the book and pre-sales going through the roof there’s very little damage the tabloids can do now. As I said previously, if anything the tabloids are generating more interest.
Camilla, the one who helped psychologically harass Diana, briefing the press? Knock me over with a feather lol. I do hand it to Harry for being able to forgive her of her treatment of his mother and for being okay with his dad being in a relationship with her. He and William just didn’t want them to get married, which is totally understandable. He is a bigger person than I would be in that situation.
The only thing that surprised me here is Camilla’s ambition to be Queen? Or maybe it was more Charles campaigning for her to be Queen? Camilla has never struck me as someone who is power hungry and gunning to be the King’s official wife. She seemed happy with just being a mistress/sidepiece for the rest of her life.
Maybe that’s her greatest manipulation? To convince everyone she didn’t wan tot be queen? There have been rumors in the last week that her children will be receiving titles. A dukedom?
OK, if Charles starts giving Camillas children any kind of titles or medals or anything of that sort, I say we organize orderly in a non violent way in front of BP, and make a huge stink about it!
Can we start a GoFundMe page to hire flash mobs of people to picket BP?
I am serious, if that Tool does anything else to uphold Camilla or any of her lousy family or friends, I want to support very public Down with Charles and Camilla campaign.
Yeah, she had a lot of us fooled. What a dirty little sneak, scurrying away from keyholes.
She’ll get anything she wants – she knows too much.
Camilla imo is not some woman who did not want anything. I think she craved what Diana had and undermined her every step of the way. She is a look at me person grinning at cameras wearing tiaras and expensive jewels.
I still remember when william said on the record his kids do not see her as a granny. They only have one living granny.
Well, good for William for saying that at least!
That photo of Camilla – man she looks sloshed. We’ve known she’s a drinker for some time, but the photo certainly evidences that.
Plus, I wish they’d leave Harry and Meghan alone. They’ve done nothing but try to express their side of the story, which they’re entitled to do. That’s how justice works – hear both sides of the story and then draw a conclusion based on what you know and what the facts are.
Camilla campaigned for her marriage to Charles.
He was ready to abide with the polls. Being the next monarch was paramout to him.
At that time, the public did not want her, but her family had lost most of their savings as Lloyd’s of London was bankrupted.
She was divorced.etc.
When she changed his mind that was when Charles started to abandoned “Never Explain, never complained” by including the “blasted” tabloid press to rehabilitate Camilla’s image.
She hired an assistant whose husband was an editor at Murdoch’s sun. After the meeting with William was leaked, they blamed the assistant.
One has to remember, the continuation of their relationship was not about marriage, Camilla was in it for an ego boost.
It is the revelation from the same sun that made her first husband a cuckold, hence the divorce.
Before love? exposure of an affair and bankruptcy led to the marriage of the present King and and his Consort.
This was all public, Harry has just tied it with a bow.
I will repeated “Princess Diana bested Camilla at that time”
Gone, She is ever present, even today.
Well Wisher, ITA with what you’ve said except for the timing of the “Never explain, never complain.” I think all of the briefing against Diana was the start of all of that. They just changed it from hating on Diana to rehabilitating the consort.
There have been tons of articles about chummy Camilla is with the press, and how she likes to chat with them on royal tours etc.,so I’m not surprised by this It’s beginning to look like the depiction of Camilla in the Britcom the Windsors is on point, smoking, drinking villain.
We all knew Camilla was deep into the leaking stories about Harry and Meghan this is the same woman who had lunch with the biggest Meghan haters . Then two days later a article is written about Meghan that is so disgusting and racist evil appears . Charles will always protect and defend Camilla because just like William and Kate there are the same . History will never be kinds to Charles and Camilla and William and kate it’s funny how Charles has been king for just a fews months and every wicked evil vile deed is being exposed for the whole world to see .
I believe that in exchange for Camilla being QC, Charles agreed to let Andrew keep the estate, fund his security and not speak (directly) out against Andrew.
Then Andrew should be worried. Charles has no honour.
Remember the Duke of Edinburgh promise! LOL.
Camilla makes Anne Boleyn and all the Middletons (Kate too) look like rank amateurs for scheming your way to the top of the royal heap.
This is quite a different take from the days when Harry said he “loved (Camilla) to bits” and described his father as more “relaxed and happy” since marrying her.
Personally she gives me the heebie jeebbies but total turn around from Harry. hmmm
Think about the statement that went out w/o Harry’s knowledge or approval: Wm & H deny bullying.
Has anyone seen/heard Harry say he loved C to bits?
Unless it comes directly from H or M or their accredited spokesperson who will identify themselves, I don’t believe a word.
My husband hated his stepmother, very Camilla type, but officially tolerated her and even posed to pictures together for his father’s sake. I suspect the same with H.
I think harry said he loved Camilla to bits to please his father. I don’t think he ever cared for her.
This. Anyone who has ever been abused knows what it’s like to fall into the fawning response.
@C This! And the one thing I’ve gotten from the last couple days’ revelations is that Harry, although years in therapy, is still very much the abused boy of the RF. He’s still got a long way to go before he is truly over them, they still exert an outsized influence on his psyche.
I knew Camilla was briefing the press.
1. She is the one who told the press/people she was Charles mistress. She started it. She said it at a church. That’s why his parents didn’t like her.
2. No way did queen Liz embrace her. I knew Camilla planted that. As soon as qe2 passed Camilla biographer wrote that Camilla got her a meeting with the queen at a stable. We all know thats a lie. Said they bonded over horse. Qe2 pretended Camilla didn’t exist but they was friends.
3. Camilla, Andrew, and sophie/Edward are the press planters. Although I think Ed just plants stories about himself.
Hahaha, that header pic nourishes my soul, thank you Kaiser….. and thank YOU, Good King Harry. I won’t sleep till SPARE.
Who does Charles make happy. The spin for Camilla is she makes him happy. Not who Charles makes happy. I find that weird.
Why, the citizens of the United Kingdom are the ones he fills with joy with his principled leadership!
Rottweiler for life!
Since this seems to be a safe space for bashing Camilla….
I happened to be watching the news with my father the day she and Chuck got married. They covered the story in the evening here in the US. My father looked at the brief clip from the ceremony and said “she looks nervous.”
For some reason I immediately followed with “nervous as a whore in church!”
I don’t even know where I heard or read that expression or why it popped into my head and out of my mouth. I don’t like that word and would never normally use it. But it seemed apt at the time, and I thought it would make my father laugh. It did.
She deserves it.
I know I keep beating this same dead horse, but I do believe this teddy bear thing is so bad for Charles. I’m surprised to see Harry discussed it in his book because it’s not a good look for a King and I think he pities his father more than anything. It’s too odd to be believed. I still have a few of my own stuffed animals in a box in the basement somewhere, but they’re not constant companions and they certainly never need mending. People have been conditioned to accept Charles as we currently know him: old-fashioned, eccentric, obsessed with Camilla, self-absorbed. Those things are in-bounds for an elderly male king–you’ll find characters like that up and down the Windsor family tree. But Charles carrying a stuffed animal around, right after it was revealed that Andrew has a bed full of them…that’s too strange.
So weird.
I wasn’t particularly into stuffed animals or dolls as a kid, but I had one bear that was a Christmas present the year I was maybe 7. I loved it because it was big and lay flat on my bed like a really fluffy rug.
I took it to boarding school with me where I kept it until Junior year, when my roommate told me it smelled so I threw it away, lol.
There was no ambiguity about Camilla leaking after the Clarkson thing. What I don’t understand is for someone who got everything she wanted, why she comes across as wallowing in the muck instead of rising above it. Harry and Will aren’t her kids, their future is elsewhere so maybe she doesn’t care about that legacy.
One thing we can agree on, IMO.
Diana was adored by her sons, she was the Superstar in the Royal Family, and as she grew into her public role she truly was The People’s Princess.
I will never forget the photo with Diana, visiting a patient suffering with AIDs.
She was just a naturally kind person, empathy for others with no agenda.
She was a remarkable woman, and for those of us who followed her public life, we will not forget her. I am the same age as Diana, followed her story from the engagement on.
Harry is showing himself to be the best of Diana too.
Cam has a very long term relationship with the press. Right around the time of the engagement she fostered relationships with several royal reporters. She knew that she would be on the outside for a bit and to make sure she could find a way back in, she made sure to get as much intel as she could on the marriage. It worked a charm.
Once she was the full time mistress again she and other friends were the source of the early ” Diana is unstable” leaks. And it has never stopped.