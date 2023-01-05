“Andrew Tate’s car collection has been seized by Romanian authorities” links

Andrew Tate’s car collection was seized by Romanian authorities. [Jezebel]
Bennifer did have a relatively quiet holiday season. [LaineyGossip]
This Susan Meachen story is BONKERS. [Dlisted]
I can’t believe people are still dissecting/lying about the Ellie Goulding-Ed Sheeran story. He literally made a song about it!! [Buzzfeed]
What are the greatest character introductions in film? [Pajiba]
Quinta Brunson goes for bold patterns. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Allison Williams looked cute at the M3GAN screening. [JustJared]
In 2005, Chloe Sevigny went to the premiere of… a car. [GFY]
It’s frankly pathetic that all of the insurrectionists have not been rounded up and imprisoned by now, but here we are. [Towleroad]
Chloe Bailey has a great figure & questionable style! [Egotastic]
A Southern Charm restaurant is coming soon. [Starcasm]
Deuxmoi actually sounds kind of burned out on celebrity gossip.[Gawker]
yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com https://t.co/V8geeVvEvg
— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2022
Every time is see a photo of that Tate creature I want to wretch.
Thank you for this. It has made my day.
He reminds me of the NFT monkey tbh
Karma is a bitch.
…and such complete karma, too. He lost the cars he bragged about in the first place!
Bahahaha! F*ck around and find out, Andrew!
My favorite on twitter about this was:
“Greta got 33 cars off the streets with one tweet!”
Hahaha!
Lmaoooooo
I’m here to comment on the “Dolly Parton wears nude gloves” in the featured links.
Dolly has been wearing fingerless gloves for years. all of her costuming is a marvel of design, engineering, and tailoring. I’m a garment geek and if you look closely at her photos, whoever is making her outfits does an absolutely fantastic job. (hint: can you find the zipper?) and she always looks amazing!
that said, this is a dumb story for Buzzfeed to be reporting. so what if she wears gloves. anyone zooming in on her photos has known this for a long time. is it supposed to be some kind of gotcha? she’s 76, ffs! lay off Dolly and her gloves! sheesh.
“somechick, I watched a kind of documentary, perhaps on Netflix, about her costume designer. He started off in another role but she liked his work ethic, personality, she hired him and sent him to school and he’s been on her team for years and years. It was impressive
That’s so Dolly. Love her!
It’s more than that. We’d weeks ago it was all around tiktok.We knew about fingerless gloves for ages but she has ones with fake nails, and proper manicure and it’s apparently quick to change manicure design and colours matching her outfits/costumes and also that Dolly’s hand appear young and wrinkle free.Its fascinating. I saw videos zoomed and she is genius.
I used to laugh at those fingerless gloves, especially on Paris Hilton lol. So stupid I thought. Guess who’s wearing fingerless compression gloves?
Ha! Cant wait for all these Tate fans to ask their usual “How many Bugattis do you have?!” Now people can say “as many as Andrew Tate”
So it has been a heavy gossip day …for anyone who needs a laugh Ol Kevin just lost his 8th Speaker vote. $100 to anyone who puts Hunter Biden’s name on the Speaker’s Ballot
The nut jobs are throwing tRumps name into the hat.
I said yesterday, are they just going to keep voting until he hits 10 rejects? lol
My DOG could win, if we gave her unlimited chances too.
I’d find it almost funny, if it was a tv show.
Greta for the ultimate win. It couldn’t have happened to a nicer asshole.
I had no idea who this guy is, then I searched his name and OMG.
What a vile, wretched, horrible being.
This creep should have been in prison years ago!
Blessings to everyone who works to stop sex traffickers, abusers, and predators!
He deserves a hole in the ground and in a Romanian jail he just might get it.
Still so happy that Brittney got out.
33 sports cars with zero emissions now. Good job, Greta.