“Andrew Tate’s car collection has been seized by Romanian authorities” links
  • January 05, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Andrew Tate’s car collection was seized by Romanian authorities. [Jezebel]
Bennifer did have a relatively quiet holiday season. [LaineyGossip]
This Susan Meachen story is BONKERS. [Dlisted]
I can’t believe people are still dissecting/lying about the Ellie Goulding-Ed Sheeran story. He literally made a song about it!! [Buzzfeed]
What are the greatest character introductions in film? [Pajiba]
Quinta Brunson goes for bold patterns. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Allison Williams looked cute at the M3GAN screening. [JustJared]
In 2005, Chloe Sevigny went to the premiere of… a car. [GFY]
It’s frankly pathetic that all of the insurrectionists have not been rounded up and imprisoned by now, but here we are. [Towleroad]
Chloe Bailey has a great figure & questionable style! [Egotastic]
A Southern Charm restaurant is coming soon. [Starcasm]
Deuxmoi actually sounds kind of burned out on celebrity gossip.[Gawker]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

22 Responses to ““Andrew Tate’s car collection has been seized by Romanian authorities” links”

  1. girl_ninja says:
    January 5, 2023 at 12:31 pm

    Every time is see a photo of that Tate creature I want to wretch.

    Reply
  2. Tacky says:
    January 5, 2023 at 12:47 pm

    Karma is a bitch.

    Reply
  3. Andy Dufresne says:
    January 5, 2023 at 12:55 pm

    Bahahaha! F*ck around and find out, Andrew!

    Reply
  4. GuestWho says:
    January 5, 2023 at 12:57 pm

    My favorite on twitter about this was:

    “Greta got 33 cars off the streets with one tweet!”

    Reply
  5. SomeChick says:
    January 5, 2023 at 1:08 pm

    I’m here to comment on the “Dolly Parton wears nude gloves” in the featured links.

    Dolly has been wearing fingerless gloves for years. all of her costuming is a marvel of design, engineering, and tailoring. I’m a garment geek and if you look closely at her photos, whoever is making her outfits does an absolutely fantastic job. (hint: can you find the zipper?) and she always looks amazing!

    that said, this is a dumb story for Buzzfeed to be reporting. so what if she wears gloves. anyone zooming in on her photos has known this for a long time. is it supposed to be some kind of gotcha? she’s 76, ffs! lay off Dolly and her gloves! sheesh.

    Reply
    • one of the marys says:
      January 5, 2023 at 3:41 pm

      “somechick, I watched a kind of documentary, perhaps on Netflix, about her costume designer. He started off in another role but she liked his work ethic, personality, she hired him and sent him to school and he’s been on her team for years and years. It was impressive

      Reply
    • Ewissa says:
      January 5, 2023 at 4:47 pm

      It’s more than that. We’d weeks ago it was all around tiktok.We knew about fingerless gloves for ages but she has ones with fake nails, and proper manicure and it’s apparently quick to change manicure design and colours matching her outfits/costumes and also that Dolly’s hand appear young and wrinkle free.Its fascinating. I saw videos zoomed and she is genius.

      Reply
    • Mabs A'Mabbin says:
      January 5, 2023 at 6:23 pm

      I used to laugh at those fingerless gloves, especially on Paris Hilton lol. So stupid I thought. Guess who’s wearing fingerless compression gloves?

      Reply
  6. Colby says:
    January 5, 2023 at 1:11 pm

    Ha! Cant wait for all these Tate fans to ask their usual “How many Bugattis do you have?!” Now people can say “as many as Andrew Tate”

    Reply
  7. Liz Version 700k says:
    January 5, 2023 at 3:05 pm

    So it has been a heavy gossip day …for anyone who needs a laugh Ol Kevin just lost his 8th Speaker vote. $100 to anyone who puts Hunter Biden’s name on the Speaker’s Ballot

    Reply
    • CariBean says:
      January 5, 2023 at 4:17 pm

      The nut jobs are throwing tRumps name into the hat.

      Reply
    • HeyKay says:
      January 5, 2023 at 5:17 pm

      I said yesterday, are they just going to keep voting until he hits 10 rejects? lol
      My DOG could win, if we gave her unlimited chances too.
      I’d find it almost funny, if it was a tv show.

      Reply
  8. Peachy says:
    January 5, 2023 at 4:44 pm

    Greta for the ultimate win. It couldn’t have happened to a nicer asshole.

    Reply
  9. HeyKay says:
    January 5, 2023 at 5:12 pm

    I had no idea who this guy is, then I searched his name and OMG.
    What a vile, wretched, horrible being.
    This creep should have been in prison years ago!

    Blessings to everyone who works to stop sex traffickers, abusers, and predators!

    Reply
  10. Bread and Circuses says:
    January 5, 2023 at 7:16 pm

    33 sports cars with zero emissions now. Good job, Greta.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment