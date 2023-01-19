Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ is #1 on the NYT Bestseller list, it’s breaking records globally

It’s genuinely funny (in a pathetic way) to watch the British media grapple with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s many successes. A hugely successful Netflix docuseries, check. A popular children’s book, check. The #1 podcast on Spotify, check. Huge ratings for every television interview, check. And now the #1 New York Times bestseller, check. This is why every British royal commentator is dusting off YouGov polls and Newsweek polls and crying about the Sussexes’ “popularity.” They are actively trying to convince their readers that Harry and Meghan are historically “unpopular,” despite all evidence to the contrary. Besides, with the brand Meghan and Harry have built for themselves in America and internationally, they really don’t need to have “the support” of the YouGov respondents.

Not only is Prince Harry’s a #1 NYT nonfiction bestseller, it’s selling out all over the world. Spare sold more than 64,000 print copies in Australia in its first week, “blitzing the previous record for the genre by nearly 45,000.” In Australia, more than 120,000 copies have been sold overall (meaning people are also buying the Audible or ebook copies at an equal rate as the print copy). In Germany, bookstores are selling the German-language and English-language editions of Spare, and both versions are selling out. Spare is also a massive bestseller in the Dutch market.

46 Responses to “Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ is #1 on the NYT Bestseller list, it’s breaking records globally”

  1. Snuffles says:
    January 19, 2023 at 7:51 am

    I want official world wide first week sales numbers! How many did he sell in the US?

  2. Noor says:
    January 19, 2023 at 7:52 am

    Hope the UK people learn not to trust all the anti Harry naysayers in the tabloid and media . Takes everything you read with a giant pinch of salt.

    • Brit says:
      January 19, 2023 at 7:55 am

      You have people literally trying to manifest them not being successful and unpopular. With each broken record, the documentary in the billion viewing numbers and every interview getting success, they’re grasping to the reality they so desperately want

    • Vivica says:
      January 19, 2023 at 7:58 am

      I agree. I hope that this whole things blows the top off of the BM and that the general UK public starts pushing back.

    • Tacky says:
      January 19, 2023 at 8:46 am

      I just picture them all growling over their breakfast as they read about Harry’s success. Haha.

    • ariel says:
      January 19, 2023 at 9:49 am

      I read (somewhere) that the yougov poll people are run by a nephew(?) of camilla-

  3. Molocoy says:
    January 19, 2023 at 7:55 am

    It makes me so happy to read this.
    I’ve almost finished Spare. Less than 2 hours on Audible, and I paused it now as I don’t want to let it go. It’s such a compelling read.
    It’s just so many important topics.
    Loss, grieving (and inability to!) Diana from the perspective of her son, life at Balmoral, the Windsors. And of course the relationship between the tabloid and the royal family.
    I’m enjoying Spare very, very much.

    • Lala11_7 says:
      January 19, 2023 at 7:59 am

      I’m on my second run through of “Spare”…as I ADORE Harry’s melodious voice & the writing is SUBLIME❤️

    • Meghan says:
      January 19, 2023 at 8:01 am

      I’ve got the paperback version and I’ve only just made it to part 2, but I might have to also get the Audible version bc I am reading the book in my head in his voice already!

      • Jan says:
        January 19, 2023 at 9:12 am

        Where did you get the paper back version of Spare from?
        Publishers usually print paper back versions after a year.
        A successful book and a publisher putting out a paperback copy in the first week.

      • windyriver says:
        January 19, 2023 at 9:22 am

        As per Amazon US, the large print version is peperback.

    • Lady Esther says:
      January 19, 2023 at 8:17 am

      I read the Kindle version in two days and really liked it, especially all of the details about Harry’s military service – I came away very impressed by what a great job he did, and how well he described being a FAC, his Apache training and being a gunner. The writing is beautiful too, the ghostwriter really captured something special. For example, the description of visual landmarks beginning each “scene” – taken from Harry’s experience in being a FAC. Loved it!

      Looking forward to part deux, as Harry said he’s got enough for another book – the last part seemed skimmed over. I wanted lots more details about the Jubbly and the Queen’s funeral, about Montecito life and Archewell’s projects. tl;dr MORE!

      • Molocoy says:
        January 19, 2023 at 9:25 am

        I agree! Part deux was really skimmed through, there is so much more to it.
        I swooned, reading about the courtship. I would love to read about the Montecito life!

    • BeachBelle says:
      January 19, 2023 at 9:09 am

      I also have the audiobook and was struck by his voice! He’s clear and evocative but also the emotion is there when necessary without being over the top. He has a clear passion for the environment and wildlife, (and admittedly I get guilty for thinking it, but eventually Sir Richard Attenborough will pass leaving an enormous void) but I think Harry would help fill that space and do a great job sharing his appreciation for the natural world to a wider audience. His passion is clear when talking about the wildlife in Africa.

  4. C-Shell says:
    January 19, 2023 at 7:57 am

    When it went on presale, I had a feeling, but this beats all expectations. They can keep flogging the older generation’s opinions in their cockamamie YouGov polls, but I read last night that Gen Z in the UK favors abolishing the monarchy by more than 50%, and that’s a major shift since “Harry & Meghan” and “Spare”. Keep polling, folks, it’s very revealing.

  5. Brit says:
    January 19, 2023 at 8:00 am

    Hence why they’re seen as a threat. They were not supposed to be successful and what I find ironic is that the British media, Royal Family and haters have contributed to their success. I think Spare would’ve been successful no matter what but if the press hadn’t gone on the deep end, I don’t think it would be breaking the records it’s breaking. The docuseries has over a billion viewing hours. Harry and Meghan have reversed the roles. The BM and haters are their unofficial hype machine. They can just sit back and enjoy while others foam at the mouth.

    • DouchesOfCambridge says:
      January 19, 2023 at 8:44 am

      Everybody who broke away from
      the BM, everybody they sent away in the past, shut up. Bravo Harry for going against the wind to tell your story.

  6. Flower says:
    January 19, 2023 at 8:00 am

    Very happy this book is doing well. What every the naysayers say, this is Harry’s truth and his marker in the annals of history.

    I hope Harry makes enough to set them up his family security wise for the next 20+ years at least. Then at least that head-ache is gone.

  7. Becks1 says:
    January 19, 2023 at 8:06 am

    These numbers must be terrifying the British press and the BRF. People around the globe are reading Harry’s story in his own words and I think there are so many people who may not have been Team Harry before who now are. i’m seeing so many comments on social media that say things like “wow, I remember that rehab story, had no clue it was false” etc. He’s putting so much into perspective and shedding so much light on the BRF and the press – the toxic relationship between the two, yes, but also how some family members were allowed to exploit that relationship to their favor (Charles, Camilla) and he never was (even if he had wanted to.)

    He’s making sure they can’t use him and his past sins for cover ever again.

    Congrats harry on your #1 New York Times Bestseller!

  8. Amy Bee says:
    January 19, 2023 at 8:07 am

    I saw the Newsweek (formerly Sun) royal reporter pushing out some unpopularity poll about Harry and Meghan. He doesn’t understand that polls about the Sussexes make no sense and mean nothing. According to the polls, the majority of the UK were not interested in Harry’s book only for it be the fasting selling and biggest non-fiction book in UK history.

    Most sane people knew it was going to be a bestseller. I’m really happy for Harry. I’ve finally got my copy and I’m enjoying it so far.

    • Ceej says:
      January 19, 2023 at 8:16 am

      Yeah polls and YouGov also skewed heavily in favour of Brits saying no to brexit…

      And that didn’t happen. People will say whatever they think someone wants to hear and then just do what they want when no one looks. In this case, buying the book is a good result!

  9. Lucy says:
    January 19, 2023 at 8:08 am

    I’m hearing exciting reports that Meghan is going back to her influencer career!

  10. S808 says:
    January 19, 2023 at 8:09 am

    Congrats to Harry! Spare at its base is just genuinely a good book. It’s very well written and Harry is a very good narrator. I think this a memoir that will stand the test of time.

  11. SarahCS says:
    January 19, 2023 at 8:12 am

    Yesterday I learnt that the co-founder of YouGov is a former Tory chancellor and current chair of the party. Who’d have thought it! Right leaning you say?

    He’s also being investigated for tax dealings in association with the business. Shocker.

    Harry and Meghan will always get this wave of hate from the right wing media but we all have eyes and things like this help the wider world (and non-CB audience) to get a better picture of what feelings towards them really are.

    Reply
    • Inge says:
      January 19, 2023 at 9:08 am

      Wasn’t Camilla’s nephew involved in YouGov as well?

      Reply
      • Lurker25 says:
        January 19, 2023 at 9:30 am

        Yes Camilla’s nephew was heading it pretty recently/still is.

        Wonder why these “unbiased” pills keep telling the UK public that H&M aren’t popular 🤔

  12. HarryforLife says:
    January 19, 2023 at 8:14 am

    Not surprised at all! This is the only book I have in two formats (audio and hardcover). Harry does such a good job reading this!!! He should honestly consider more voiceover work. Harry, if you’re reading this, I would buy ANY Audible book you want to read us!

    Proud of him for sharing his story and finding success as well! Hope the BRF feels that trying to put an “uppity” WOC in her place was worth the clapback of their own very capable Harry.

  13. Susan says:
    January 19, 2023 at 8:25 am

    Just finished the book and I’m surprised how long it took for Harry to say “I love you” to Meghan. It kinda shocked me

    Reply
    January 19, 2023 at 8:25 am

    KC better be nice to the royal-adjacents. This might inspire some of them to try for a book contract. You know Mike and Peter, at least, are jealous of the money it’s bringing in.

  15. Truthiness says:
    January 19, 2023 at 8:26 am

    And this is the guy whose family predicted he’d be crawling back to the monarchy. What sweet sweet karma. The title alone will shut up every rota member saying “he hasn’t read the memo, he’s not the heir.” B-tch he knows, far deeper than the rota will ever understand.

  16. Lady Esther says:
    January 19, 2023 at 8:38 am

    It would be interesting to know if other royal biographies got a sales boost from the success of Spare. I’m thinking particularly about Andrew Morton’s classic book on Diana, but even Charles’ Dimbleby biography, or one of the Queen’s, or the Queen Mother’s book…

    I bet William is just dying, dying, dying to do his own memoir!

  17. Lissen says:
    January 19, 2023 at 8:46 am

    Simple truths from Spare, e.g. the brothers were NOT each other’s best man. It’s just what the brf fooled us with. Fake. So much lying.

    Now, whenever I see a story about the brf, it’s totally suspect. Nah, you’re lying. Yes, the world sees you for what you are, liars.

    Polls? Money’s the best poll.

    • Abby says:
      January 19, 2023 at 8:59 am

      Yeah, the number of times Harry said “the (insert media source) said ‘xyz.’ Utter nonsense.” Will stick with me. I cannot read any stories about the BRF, particularly H&M (who I know won’t leak through anonymous sources) without a huge grain of salt.

  18. Annalise says:
    January 19, 2023 at 8:57 am

    Also, in the UK, the only royals to make the list of the 15 most – Googled people were Meghan and the Queen. Plus, in 2022, Meghan was Googled about 29 million times, Kate about 13 million.
    (womp WOMP-sad trombone)

  19. heygingersnaps says:
    January 19, 2023 at 8:59 am

    Yet tabloids and the media establishment here keep harping on about how “Prince Harry’s popularity has officially nosedived in the US after his book.” This island is really salty and bitter.

  20. Alexandria says:
    January 19, 2023 at 9:00 am

    Congratulations Harry🎉 he sold more than ten times than the next best seller. We are so proud of you!

  21. Lurker25 says:
    January 19, 2023 at 9:35 am

    What I absolutely love is that Diana was the “disaster for the monarchy,” and it took 20 years of lying, winning/dining, backstabbing, kissing up to BM to get public to tolerate C&C. They even got the BBC to promise to bury the panorama interview.

    And here comes Harry, like “Oh, you thought we’re going to forget my mum? Here, hold my beer.”😂😂😂

  22. Lurker25 says:
    January 19, 2023 at 9:44 am

    Kind of off topic, but reading Spare made me marvel anew at how boys love their mothers. (Obv intensified tragically with grief and the fact that it was frikkin Diana in this case.)

    My family runs to girls – sisters, nieces, girl cousins, aunts. Then I had a boy. And it’s taken me and everyone else aback at how he’s been a self-appointed mommy protector and cheerleader since he was three. I’m sure I’ll be a giant embarrassment once puberty hits (he’s almost 8 now), but wow … I remember thinking my mom was the greatest when I was young but never as publicly, intensely, as this.

