Queen Camilla did her first solo event of the year, didn’t mention ‘Spare’

On Wednesday, Queen Camilla did her first public event of 2023, although she has been seen going to church with her husband up in Scotland, where they’ve been since Christmas. I wonder if Camilla gets to count church attendance as an event? A question for another time. This appearance at University of Aberdeen was also her first event since Prince Harry’s Spare came out. Remember when I used to believe that Harry would barely mention Camilla in his memoir? What a sweet summer child I was. As it turns out, Charles had every reason to fear what Harry would write about Camilla. Harry made Camilla sound like a manipulative harpy, the kind of person who would stab anyone and everyone in the back to get to the throne. Here’s more about her event:

The Queen Consort has carried out her first public engagement since the explosive publication of Prince Harry’s memoir. On Wednesday morning, Camilla visited the University of Aberdeen to open its new science teaching hub, beaming as she received a bouquet of flowers and delivered a speech praising the institution’s achievements.

She said she was “very proud” to be chancellor of the university, adding that she had taken “the greatest interest in all your work and have sung your praises at every given opportunity”. The event marked her first solo public appearance since the potentially damaging and intimate details of the Royal family were made public in the Duke of Sussex’s ghostwritten autobiography, Spare. She previously attended Sunday service at Crathie Kirk Church in Balmoral over the weekend with the King, where both of them were pictured smiling from their car following a turbulent week.

[From The Telegraph]

Yeah, she didn’t make any comments about Spare, and I glanced through some of the quotes from her speech and I didn’t see anything which could be stretched into some kind of reference to Harry. This was the palace trying to give Camilla something soft and easy to do for her first post-Spare event, something where she wouldn’t have to interact with the public that much. I suspect the Windsors will be doing a lot of those kinds of events for a while – carefully controlled, low-energy, stage-managed to the hilt. They must be terrified that the many punishments they planned for Harry and Meghan are coming for them instead.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

74 Responses to “Queen Camilla did her first solo event of the year, didn’t mention ‘Spare’”

  1. ThatsNotOkay says:
    January 19, 2023 at 8:46 am

    If that ain’t the face she deserves…

    Day-um!

    Reply
    • Yup, Me says:
      January 19, 2023 at 9:03 am

      I wonder whose job it is to draw lips on her face for engagements. It has got to be a stressful undertaking.

      Reply
    • raindrop says:
      January 19, 2023 at 10:28 am

      I get it — I really do, she’s an awful human — but respectfully, I do wish folks would quit commenting negatively on Camilla’s appearance — and Kate’s, for that matter. (As an aside, I truly believe that Kate’s obsession with appearance is a big part of why she’s so mean and useless in her role. And comments like these feed into that narrative that’s supporting her total focus on looks over substance.) Appearance wise, they’re all completely normal looking, above-average folks. Dissing their looks doesn’t hurt them, it just hurts people who resemble them (or even see them as “goals”.) I’d rather stick to dissing their (many) ugly actions and pressing them for accountability and reparations. / end rant and truly, no offense intended.

      Reply
      • Zazzoo says:
        January 19, 2023 at 10:37 am

        ITA about the correlation of obsessing over appearance and sour personality. I’m definitely not at my best when I’m calorie deprived. Although exercise releases endorphins, self- deprivation produces bitchiness.

      • Mikaela says:
        January 19, 2023 at 10:43 am

        I’m sorry but in what world is Camilla considered above average?! Also. She deserves it.

      • Josephine says:
        January 19, 2023 at 10:45 am

        Respectfully, she is not above-average looking in any objective sense (her hair is very nice though). And I would add that people assume the royals are good-looking because of the position they hold. That thinking simply perpetuates the myth that “good-looking” people are white and look like they do. That is simply not true.

        And being a hateful human really does have a way of souring one’s look. Pinching one’s face in constant disdain is good for no one.

      • Beverley says:
        January 19, 2023 at 11:27 am

        Respectfully, I see no problem with pointing out that a person who has been as wicked to Harry as she has been has the face she deserves. A person who would dine and booze with Jeremy Clarkson, inspiring his violent, racist screed against Meghan deserves to look like shit. A person who looks like Death warmed over and giggles with derision at Native Canadian throat singers or smirks like a bigot in church at Harry & Meghan’s wedding deserves to be ridiculed because their ugliness isn’t just in their outward appearance, but they are ugly straight to the bone.

      • val says:
        January 19, 2023 at 12:48 pm

        Nah, she is hideous. Hideous person with hideous personality. She earned that face and the comments.

      • Georgevna says:
        January 19, 2023 at 1:55 pm

        Thanks for saying this, Raindrop! There is sooo much to hold Camilla to account for; the fact that she has the lips of an old woman is not one of them.

      • Jaded says:
        January 19, 2023 at 2:25 pm

        She’s a vile woman with a vile history and it shows in her face.

      • Erin says:
        January 19, 2023 at 5:04 pm

        @josephine-I have been wondering if it’s a wig tbh.

      • Pam says:
        January 19, 2023 at 8:16 pm

        I think the problem is that neither Camilla or Kate are wowing the masses with their engagements (unlike Diana and Meghan), so all anything people are left with is to comment on their looks and clothes.

      • Anonymous says:
        January 19, 2023 at 10:53 pm

        Raindrop I agree. I’ve heard comments criticizing peoples bodies etc. like mine or people I love sometimes here and it sucks. I really wish people would be more thoughtful and compassionate and stop.

        If they (“The Institution”) were smart, they would have kept her as just Charles’ wife-it’s kind of a lot that she’s any kind of “working Royal” and especially a “Senior Member of the Royal Family”. To thrust her onto the world as a working “Queen Consort” is unnecessary and you just know “King Charles” will try to proclaim her “Queen” once he gets through his coronation. Bad for the brand, it reminds everyone of what could’ve been with Princess Diana and makes you think about that whole mess. If it were just King Charles out and about with one or two of his sons and their wives and kids and extended family we’d all still know about Camilla and that she’d be at her country house with her grandkids and with Charles on occasion (and probably prefer it that way), but the brand may be better off.

    • ClaireB says:
      January 19, 2023 at 11:00 am

      Camilla’s appearance would be fine if we didn’t know what kind of person she is underneath. That being said, has she always smiled like that, with her upper lip not moving? A literal stiff upper lip!

      Reply
  2. Snuffles says:
    January 19, 2023 at 8:46 am

    I think it’s clear now that the plan is to say nothing publicly and pretend the book doesn’t exist. Even their briefing on it seems to be sputtering since it clearly did zero damage to book sales and instead spurred them on.

    It’s gonna be fingers in ears “la la la…I can’t hear you!” from now on.

    Reply
  3. HarryforLife says:
    January 19, 2023 at 8:46 am

    Bahahahaha at: “They must be terrified that the many punishments they planned for Harry and Meghan are coming for them instead.”

    I so love that every single thing covered about them now has to reference Spare which just promotes it more.

    Agree, we’ll be seeing a lot of puff pieces about the BRF members “beaming” and “glowing” in the next few months.

    Reply
  4. Julia K says:
    January 19, 2023 at 8:47 am

    Why don’t they air brush her like they do Kate? My word, this is tragic.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      January 19, 2023 at 8:57 am

      Putting her with small children to try for spin as the kind grandmother type.

      Reply
    • Timi says:
      January 19, 2023 at 9:08 am

      They can’t airbrush ugly heart it comes from inside and am sure they attempt airbrush her but it is not working. Imagine seeing her in fresh probably are cheeks about to fall off that ugly face

      Reply
  5. Lady Esther says:
    January 19, 2023 at 8:50 am

    Something nice: I do love her outfit, especially the shawl on her shoulders. And those little girls are adorable!

    It will be interesting to see how Charles decides to go vis-a-vis making up with Harry. I imagine Camilla is fully on board with William’s scorched-earth approach. Charles may have to not only stand up to William but also go against Camilla if he wants a rapprochement…interesting times ahead indeed. I still think there will be some kind of summit before the coronation to sort things out. Charles really wants Harry there IMO.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      January 19, 2023 at 8:56 am

      And yet after all these weeks she says nothing condemning clatkson.

      Reply
    • Emily_C says:
      January 19, 2023 at 8:56 am

      I don’t think Charles wants Harry there. Charles has always been obsessive about being outshone. It doesn’t matter how shiny Chuck’s brand new gold carriage is — Harry will outshine him if he’s there, period. Attention will still be on Harry and Meghan if they’re not there, but there won’t be pictures like we got of them at the funeral. No “Harry and his elderly bodyguards,” etc.

      Reply
    • Swirlmamad says:
      January 19, 2023 at 10:31 am

      Chuck may want Harry there, but I would be very surprised if one or both of the Sussexes attend without there being BIG changes and efforts to make amends. Since nothing seems to indicate that the RF will even acknowledge their part in this whole debacle, my guess is Harry will be a no-show (regardless of what happens I think it’s almost a definite that Meghan will not go).

      Reply
    • Lizzie says:
      January 19, 2023 at 10:40 am

      Charles wants his coronation to be about Charles and not Harry. Too bad he was shortsighted and stopped taking his sons calls. If Charles took care of business last summer, then this wouldn’t be an issue anymore.

      Reply
  6. Tessa says:
    January 19, 2023 at 8:53 am

    Why would she mention it.

    Reply
  7. Crowned Huntress says:
    January 19, 2023 at 8:55 am

    If I was them I’d be reconsidering that very grand and opulent coronation they have in mind.

    I expect those Abolish The Monarchy protest marches to swell in size thanks to the cost of living crisis, Brexit actually Brexiting and now Harry revealing that his family is an abusive manipulative bunch who shouldn’t have any power whatsoever.

    Karma is about to raze the House of Windsor to the ground Annus Horribilis style.

    Reply
  8. equality says:
    January 19, 2023 at 8:59 am

    What academic achievements are on Cam’s resume to deserve being chancellor of a university?

    Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      January 19, 2023 at 9:02 am

      She has many “achievements”. None of them are academic.

      Reply
    • Roo says:
      January 19, 2023 at 9:03 am

      Why, her PhD in Side Ho. She clearly taught the master class in it.

      Reply
    • Chloe says:
      January 19, 2023 at 9:03 am

      None. I listened to a small part of the speech and she sounds so disinterested it is actually insulting.

      Reply
    • C-Shell says:
      January 19, 2023 at 9:27 am

      Came here to say this very thing. I wonder how Scots feel about the many hollow and financial privileges handed to this lot?

      Reply
    • Cerys says:
      January 19, 2023 at 10:50 am

      She has the same qualifications as any other celebrity chancellor or recipient of an honorary degree – none. I wonder what the students of Aberdeen University think about having her as their chancellor?

      Reply
      • Reborn Rich says:
        January 19, 2023 at 2:57 pm

        Some honorary degree recipients have changed the world through their cultural, intellectual, or political/societal contributions.

        Not Cams though.

  9. SussexFan says:
    January 19, 2023 at 8:59 am

    The racist Republicans tried to do the same thing to Obama in the first few months of his tenure. Then he won the Nobel.

    The Universe don’t love ugly…

    Reply
  10. India says:
    January 19, 2023 at 9:00 am

    It is really interesting that both KC3 and Bulliam married sneaky manipulative mean girls. And OMG, that face of Cowmilla………what a raisin faced old wine bag she is.

    Reply
  11. Brassy Rebel says:
    January 19, 2023 at 9:01 am

    So she’s chancellor of the University of Aberdeen? Obviously, university chancellor is a gig everyone in Britain can aspire to. A true meritocracy!

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      January 19, 2023 at 9:05 am

      It has to be honorary. Her work experience was a few days as.an office assistant way back when. And she was not a brilliant test taker to put it mildly.

      Reply
    • Jaded says:
      January 19, 2023 at 2:28 pm

      The only job she ever had, aside from being Chuck’s courtesan, was a couple of weeks as a receptionist, from which she was fired for constantly showing up for work late because she was partying until the wee hours the night before.

      Reply
  12. Timi says:
    January 19, 2023 at 9:04 am

    Leather face ugly inside and out yucky

    Reply
  13. Harper says:
    January 19, 2023 at 9:05 am

    Camilla really has nowhere to go now. She may have been upping her image with her book club, and her boozy old aunt persona was a good enough public front. But the same people who liked her for the book club obviously would be the same group that read SPARE. And now we know the boozy old aunt is snickering about throwing poop at Meghan with the worst old white farts on the planet. How do you come back from being the villain in the Guinness world record-breaking book? You don’t. Harry took her down and he’s got more. C&C have to be scared.

    Reply
    • India says:
      January 19, 2023 at 9:12 am

      I hope Harry burns it all down and more. They are all horrible human beings.

      Reply
    • lanne says:
      January 19, 2023 at 9:57 am

      Which of course, reminds everyone of Diana again. “There were three of us in this marriage.” I love that Harry is showing her “wicked Stepmother” face to the world. Couldn’t happen to a more deserving person.

      Now let her wear the Koh-i-noor and get dragged from here to eternity!

      Reply
    • esline mills says:
      January 19, 2023 at 10:54 am

      I wonder if Spare will be on her book club list? I find some satisfaction in the irony that it won’t be H&M who destroy the monarchy but the three most senior members, surely I can’t be the only person who thinks dropping the “consort” from her title is a strategic move on Camilla’s Part.

      Reply
    • The Recluse says:
      January 19, 2023 at 6:08 pm

      I am always struck at how brazen people like her are, I’m thinking also of some our miscreants up on capitol hill. They sashay out no matter what although we know how dirty they are. She’s brazen also because she knows Chuck will protect her in the ways that count: exquisite shelter, clothes, jewels, the height of privilege and wealth for her and her children. If she outlives Chuck, William may show her how he really feels about her.

      Reply
  14. Eurydice says:
    January 19, 2023 at 9:25 am

    I still get a kick from how the RF are operating on Sussex Time – “first solo visit since Spare.” Everything is measured against Sussex milestones – leaving the UK, Oprah interview, Spare…

    Reply
    • Beverley says:
      January 19, 2023 at 11:48 am

      Eurydice, I agree. This must rankle them. But this is exactly what happens when they encourage the tabloids to rain down widespread hate and derision on the Sussexes: they can’t help but get caught in the splash-back. They enabled the tabloids to make coin with their vitriol and now the tabs are drunk on the clicks/money that mentioning the Sussexes makes. I think that the Sussexes will continue to define time for the RF and the British media for the foreseeable future.

      I can see future headlines, such as “First Appearance by Kate since Her Cry-gate Apology Note was Released” and “King Charles’ First Speech Since the Sussexes Snubbed His Coronation”. For a long while, the RF actions will be measured in this way.

      Reply
  15. Jillian says:
    January 19, 2023 at 9:25 am

    The fuck is that outfit?

    Reply
  16. Abby says:
    January 19, 2023 at 9:39 am

    “The event marked her first solo public appearance since the potentially damaging and intimate details of the Royal family were made public in the Duke of Sussex’s ghostwritten autobiography, Spare.”

    Had to get that dig in there, ghostwritten. Just to put him in his place.

    Do people talk about how memoirs are ghostwritten this much? I have never in my life paid attention to who the ghostwriter of a memoir was until this book.

    It’s kind of like the 14 bathrooms at the millions-dollar Montecito mansion, eh?

    Reply
    • lanne says:
      January 19, 2023 at 10:00 am

      It’s just their spite spilling onto their pages like rancid drool. Spare is successfil. Harry is successful. Meghan and Harry have their own money. Harry and Meghan have said a big FU to the RF by living happily in California. They will never, ever get over it, and their bitterness will infect everything they do from here on out.

      I daresay that the royals and the ratchets are becomming addicted to their hate, just like those awful Qanon people. Their hate drives them, it’s their raison d-etre, infecting everything they say or do. The Funeral Four all seem quite miserable, and they will never realize that they have brought this misery on themselves.

      Reply
    • Lizzie says:
      January 19, 2023 at 10:21 am

      Didn’t Charles have a ghost writer for his biography? You know, the one where he criticized both parents.

      Reply
      • Tessa says:
        January 19, 2023 at 10:43 am

        Absolutely. Jonathan Dimbleby wrote it based on extensive interviews with Charles and friends and access to all Charles correspondence.

    • Blue Nails Betty says:
      January 19, 2023 at 10:33 am

      Their mentions of the book being ghostwritten are hilarious to every writer. We know what it takes to write a book like this, especially one that genuinely captures Harry’s speech patterns and personality. Harry’s participation was obviously huge. Every word is his. The ghostwriter made the words flow (brilliantly so) but the story and book is all Harry.

      Reply
  17. Nx2 says:
    January 19, 2023 at 10:30 am

    Whoever’s doing her makeup is not her friend … bwa ha ha!

    Reply
  18. Amy Bee says:
    January 19, 2023 at 10:56 am

    From what I’ve observed so far, Camilla has nothing to worry about. The press is not going to ask her about Harry’s book. But it will be interesting to see what she says when she has to do an engagement about domestic violence.

    Reply
  19. SarahCS says:
    January 19, 2023 at 11:00 am

    Nope, no matter how hard I try and how much I squint I just can’t see her as the ‘queen’. I can’t say that I particularly want to (#abolishthemonarchy) but as an intellectual exercise I can’t make it happen.

    Reply
  20. Vanessa says:
    January 19, 2023 at 12:10 pm

    The Royal family knows that are operating on limited time the spare has exposed all of them Camilla has been outed as the manipulated witch everyone thought she was . Kate has been outed as a racist vile jealous woman who has no problem using her white woman tears to hurt woman of color. William is exposed as a racist vile abuse bully who has no problem violence assault his brother and being physical aggressive towards woman . Charles is exposed as out of touch useless idiot who really is the one with the wife that controls him not Harry . The spare has done damage to all of their Reputations also the Reputation of all of the Royal reporters would have been lying for decades about everything.

    Reply
  21. QuiteContrary says:
    January 19, 2023 at 12:28 pm

    Whenever I see photos of Camilla, I think she must smell like gin and cigarettes. She’s such a garbage person.

    Reply
  22. Well Wisher says:
    January 19, 2023 at 1:41 pm

    Three senior royals were out on the same day, who made it on the front page?

    The fail gave consider time to Kate, what does this mean going forward?

    Reply
  23. Thelma says:
    January 19, 2023 at 2:51 pm

    Ugly inside. From Diana to Harry. Too bad she doesn’t have a conscience.

    Reply
  24. Saucy&Sassy says:
    January 19, 2023 at 3:21 pm

    Last night I saw an article on Radar Online. It started with a “source” saying that Escort and Wails were fighting. That’s not what the article was for though. I would say 2/3 of it was smearing Harry & Meghan.

    I discovered it when I saw something about Hollywood Insider–which simply quoted Radar as the source.

    I checked who owned Radar Online and it was purchased about Aug 2021. They have a front man, but what I found interesting is that it was set up so that no one would know who is really behind it. So, I wonderMurdoch is trying to buy as many of the “Hollywood” publications as possible. Just thought I’d throw that out there.

    As far as this post? The Escort would NEVER have been asked a question about Spare, so of course she didn’t mention it. Who are they trying to kid?

    Reply
  25. RoxyRoller says:
    January 19, 2023 at 3:57 pm

    Queen Chlamydia’s face is melting faster then warm ice cream.

    Reply

