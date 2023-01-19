“Kim Kardashian bought an amethyst cross necklace once worn by Princess Diana.”

I used to not like amethysts that much. Sapphires and rubies were my favorite colored stones years ago. But over time, I’ve grown to love amethysts, aquamarines and peridots. In the right setting, with the right cut, those are such beautiful stones. Now, would I buy a giant amethyst cross necklace? No. I wouldn’t. Not even if it was a piece once worn by Princess Diana. Kim Kardashian felt differently though – she purchased the necklace in a Sotheby’s auction this week.
Kim Kardashian has added another piece to her growing collection of iconic jewelry and memorabilia … a famous diamond cross necklace once worn by Princess Diana.
Auction sources tell TMZ … the SKIMS honcho just snatched up the rare diamond-encrusted necklace Wednesday at a Sotheby’s auction. A Sotheby’s rep tells us the piece went for $197,453.
The stunning necklace is known as the Attalah Cross … which she famously wore in 1987 at a London charity gala paired with a purple-tinged outfit, with the necklace hanging low down her torso. The Garrard jewelry company let Diana borrow the piece for the event.
It’s interesting that the selling point is “Diana borrowed this from Garrard.” That’s literally the only selling point as far as I’m concerned – this is so gaudy!! Diana wore this in her big-hair, big-shoulder-pads ‘80s era, when everything had to be bigger and gaudier. Which… honestly, makes it kind of perfect for Kim? Even though Kim tries to be more minimalist and high-end these days, she’s still a tacky B. I do wonder if Kim will ever wear this out in public though – ever since she got robbed in Paris in 2016, she tends to avoid wearing big, expensive jewelry in public.
NEW: @Sothebys have now confirmed that @KimKardashian is the new owner of the diamond and amethyst pendant sold in London on Wednesday, which was previously worn by Princess Diana.
The pendant was sold for a hammer price of $197,453.
I really hope Kim does not move on from her obsession with Marilyn Monroe to Diana. They both deserve better.
Yeah; she seems to be OBSESSED with deceased iconic celebs (she is a COVETOUS person), and these persons’ material possessions. Since she is FAME-THIRSTY, she will wear these items for CLICK-BAIT at lavish events, such as the upcoming MET GALA. She still, like always, wants to STAY RELEVANT, unfortunately! 🤨😒😡
Kimberly Kardashian also bought Jacky Kennedy’s watch years ago. Her fascination for naturally beautiful outstanding women is an indicator of her claim for legitimacy. Unfortunately, one cannot buy class and aura.
Ugh, she owns Jackie O’s watch, too?
(ETA: I wonder why that didn’t automatically go to Caroline?)
I would find this less obnoxious if KK clearly idolized/adored *one* of these women, and bought a few of their possessions. Like if she was obsessed with Marilyn Monroe, fine, I can kind of see that for Kim. But the way she seems to go down a checklist of iconic women— Jackie, Marilyn, Diana, next she’ll probably be buying Audrey Hepburn’s black dress—just seems kind of sad. It doesn’t seem like she’s particularly interested or invested in any of these women, she just picks the biggest names she can?
I don’t even know why I care about this, lol. Kim Kardashian is going to Kim Kardashian and we just need to deal with hearing about her for the rest of our lives, I guess.
Hey – if Kim adds charities that Princess Diana championed to her interests and throws attention, work and money at it- good for her. And good for the world.
But damn- that cross is TACKY.
I thought she was obsessed with Liz Taylor for a time too, or am I confusing her with someone?
Lindsay Lohan bought some of Liz Taylor’s jewelry at auction. Which hurt my heart.
It’s sad to me. It is like kim thinks she can somehow buy the adoration associated with Marilyn Monroe and Princess Diana by wearing things they once wore. That’s not how it works!
You’re so right! Kim thinks that by loaning/owning garments and/or jewelry that belonged to charismatic women such as Diana and Marilyn their charm will transfer to her by magical osmosis. She is so wrong.
I mean… or she could be like every other rich person who brought stuff from this auction and just wanted to own a piece of Diana’s jewelry. I mean – this was an auction. she wasn’t the only person who brought items. We are just hearing about it because of who she is.
Exactly Ameerah. This is what rich people do.
Cachet does not equal class and you can bet that she will post a photo of herself preening with that cross on. Another trophy for her ego.
That is a hideous piece of jewelry — would have expected it to be worn by Madonna (maybe Prince), but not Diana. And to be clear, I’m talking about the one and only Prince, who could carry anything off.
Or the Pope!
I was struggling to think who would look right in that necklace, and I think Prince would be the perfect wearer! It’s even purple.
@Lunchcoma, you nailed it! Prince is quite literally the only person who could have pulled that off well. He would have rocked it.
@QuiteContrary I think Prince is the only one who could pull it off. But I’ve been a lifelong fan so i could just be biased 😂
Kim’s desperation to be identified with iconic women is getting sad.
Couldn’t agree more…. really hideous!
How can you say it’s hideous? Those deep purple stones are gorgeous and the size of them is amazing. I wonder where they were mined from and how old the setting they are in is? I do like the strand of diamonds (is that what it is?) that Diana is wearing them on. Holy cow, what a purchase.
I love amethyst and the color here is beautiful, deep and rich. I do think that’s a diamond chain. This piece needs a tall person with a big personality to pull this off. It is overpowering but gorgeous.
It’s about associating herself with those icons. Iconic status is the thing she’s always pursued & on some levels she has it, but there’s an element of it that eludes her.
Yes, the element called CHARISMA
@CROGIRL originality/authenticity also elude her. That what made those icons one of a kind.
The element of good taste in choosing her wardrobe is the one eluding her.
Yikes, that thing looks enormous on Diana, who was 6′ tall in her heels – imagine what it would look like on KK.
That is the problem. The chain and cross are two big! It is not tacky just way out of proportion to make a woman look classy and dainty.
“Dainty” really? Women do not need to be dainty. That’s a minimizing word. Dainty is tiny and quiet. Dainty is a little old lady or a little girl who is being kept in her place, well behaved and quiet. Ew.
I don’t know about dainty, but it would definitely be out of proportion for a petite figure like KK. She’s worn chokers with heavy pendants on them – maybe she’ll have the chain shortened.
oh my.
I didn’t expect it to be quite so…Hot Topic
That’s the best description I’ve seen so far!
It is so gaudy, it looks like costume jewelry.
It’s not pretty, even Diana couldn’t make it look good.
Just picture that cross small and dainty with a very small delicate chain and voila you got a nice piece of jewelry. The quality of the amethysts are exceptional.
Wow. She’s trying to buy into the H and M love.
“Kim Kardashian bought an amethyst cross necklace once worn by Princess Diana.”
Of course she did. Had to find a way to insert herself and get associated with H&M.
It’s all an investment, she’s trying to build a collection like Liz Taylor had.
And like it or not, Kim is an icon. So an icon’s jewelry collection of pieces worn/owned by icons will be even more valuable.
And yes, the Purple One Prince would have LOVED and rocked this piece, which also would’ve looked correct on him (or maybe Pope John Paul II?).
It’s actually pretty beautiful looking work. Would love to see it IRL. The construction looks kind of interesting. If you’ve ever made jewelry you can probably relate.
I’m sorry. She is infamous in my book but lacks that one thing that will ever make her iconic
No Kim is not iconic nor does she have an iconic jewelry collection.
Rihanna, Barbra Streisand, Oprah Madonna, Celine Dion, Mariah Carey, Mark Zuckerberg, Tiger Woods and Rihanna is at the top of the list with the most expensive and came to collect. It doesn’t even come close to Elizabeth Taylor’s 2000 pieces.
This is just celebrities. It’s a whole Nother ball park for royals and families Legacy jewelry collections worldwide.
She’s not an icon. Reminds me of Jay Manuel, remember him? Called himself a fashion icon. Lol what?
These people are famous for being famous. They have nothing of substance to achieve icon status. No gifts, no talents, no charisma.
Just too much money & very little taste.
I am sorry but Kim is not an icon that I personally would like to be.
I understand that she would want iconic jewelry. But this is not a piece anyone would ever associate with Diana.
Really cool to let you know that Kim
**shrug** some people have rooms devoted to Elvis memorabilia or buy a prop from their favorite movie. A lot of people wait hours in lines to get an autograph. Kim has the money to go big with her hobby, but it’s not an offensive or weird hobby in and of itself.
The hobby isn’t weird, but the way it presents with her is.
Someone above said she has a covetous personality.
She does. She doesn’t just want to own pieces of powerful women, she’s using them to mold herself into them.
She covers what she can never have, & she will never have their power.
So she’s cashing in on Harry’s book/media success, just like she wore Marilyn when that awful movie was all in the press.
She’s pretty bad. Like I said before, a can & vapid woman.
I wouldn’t be surprised she is obsessed with meghan. Kim was flaunting the tea she offered to Oprah in her photos.
Ride or die Sussexes must look like a dream to her, as they are the polar opposite of her former kardashian West couple.
Honestly that is one of the ugliest, tackiest necklaces I have ever seen. It looks like something that is even only vaguely appropriate for a fancy bishop to wear with fancy priestly vestment in a cathedral.
Tbh it actually seems more fitting for Kim than Diana. She should do this kind of thing more- stop ruining iconic pieces like Marilyn’s dress and find obscure, tacky ass shit these style icons once wore that no one cares about because they looked bad OTT, not iconic OTT.
Yep, the necklace is hideous and fake-looking, so it suits Kim a lot better than Diana.
It looks very medieval/Renaissance, even Diana is wearing it with a stiff ruffed collar similar to Elizabethan styles. Something Mary Tudor, Mary Queen of Scots might have worn as well as a cardinal.
The cross looks like something Moira Rose from schitts creeks would wear
Not terribly surprised by this as Kim is back into being a wealthy white woman and trying to draw off the energy of former icons to cement her place amongst them.
Plus the royals keep mentioning her family by name as an insult against H&M lol.
The piece is pretty ugly as a necklace but I think it would be cool as a statement belt around the hips.
The woman who has no discernable talent and is basically just famous for being famous is… rummaging around in dead women’s closets. Yikes.
Kim is just gross in how she obsesses over iconic women, wishing she was one.
Another here to say how hideous that is. Kim K would wear that. YIKES.
This is Kim’s way of being UK royal/Montecito royal adjacent. She’s such a thirty weirdo. Amethyst is my birthstone and I love it but that necklace is awful.
*thirsty
Honestly, I think Kim is just diversifying her investments. I don’t see her ever liking or wearing this piece.
she is truly an unhinged maniac, always finding “herself” through other women. First her hair. Than her face. Then her body once copying Blacjs once copying Whites. Now she’s scalping iconic women’s clothing. Get a grip Kim be yourself ffs it’s just pathetic at this point I feel like she needs serious mental help
I would love to see Kim gift this to H&M. Now THAT would be ICONIC!!
Never would happen. You’re talking about someone who is supposed to be a billionaire or close to it and doesn’t even donate her old clothes, but sells them and gives a tiny portion to charity but keeps the rest of the money for herself.
I would not want to see them in any way associated with her or her family.
Ew. I genuinely don’t think they’d want it. It’d be a white elephant. It’s too big to wear so they’d have to just store and insure it forever. I doubt Harry has any emotional associations with it and I doubt Meghan would find it attractive.
Princess Diana was so beautiful that even her terrible 1980s fashion/Elizabethan cosplay can’t diminish her physical beauty. But wow that cross is ugly and just looks like a huge piece of tacky costume jewelry. Not even Diana makes it look good. I read somewhere that Diana was supposedly the only one who ever wore it but I find that hard to believe given it was created in the 1920s? Btw here’s a great piece from Vogue about the Attallah Cross, published before Kim K purchased it at auction which I found super interesting: https://www.vogue.com/article/princess-diana-jewelry-attallah-cross
Those saying Prince is the only one who would have made it look good are so on the money! Only he would have. Not sure what Kim is going to do with this, does she have a vault devoted to objects previously owned by iconic deceased women? She won’t be able to wear it, she’s too short to pull it off and it’ll look hideous on her. Not even Diana was able to pull it off.
Just another toy purchase for her kids to wear as a costume
I think the piece has beauty and I don’t have feelings either way about Kim. I’m in an older generation who never paid her much mind. HOWEVER, I don’t like her trashing historic works. I hope she doesn’t reset it or whatever she would due to destroy it.
I agree that it contains amazing gems, those amethysts are unparalleled. It just makes an awful piece of jewelry. Should just be a display piece or something. You know, toss it on the coffee table. Haha
This necklace is hideous. Hideous. On anyone.
Upon careful examination of Maslow’s List there are clear limitations on what money can buy, including self actualization.