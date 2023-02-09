Nicholl: The Sussexes can expect to be treated like the York princesses at the Chubbly

When Prince Harry “negotiated” the Sussexit at the so-called Sandringham Summit, he and Meghan believed that a deal could be worked out in which they were treated somewhat like the York princesses. Meaning, able to support the crown, able to be included in family events, and able to make their own money and do their own thing apart from the institution. Harry was told no, that isn’t possible, that it would all in or all out for the Sussexes. In the years that followed, it turns out that the Windsors were able to easily accommodate exactly the kind of half-in arrangement the Sussexes wanted, as evidenced by the Sussexes’ Jubbly appearance and the bullsh-t at QEII’s funeral. Now, suddenly, the institution is like: let’s go with the York princesses as a model for the Sussexes, but it’s punitive!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can ‘expect to be treated like Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’ if they choose to attend King Charles’ coronation, an expert has claimed.
Writing in Vanity Fair, royal expert Katie Nicholl said that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would potentially take on a role similar to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie in proceedings.
Describing how they would be less visible, she explained: ‘Now that they are no longer working royals, the Sussexes can expect to be treated the same way as Harry’s cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who attend important family occasions but are not in the spotlight and do not appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony. It has already been agreed that only working royals will make a balcony appearance during the coronation and sources have said that the focus will be on King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate.’
The expert noted how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be asked to take a similar approach what they did for late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations last June.
[From The Daily Mail]
This is what’s known as smoking your own product – Nicholl, like most royal commentators, believes that the biggest hang-up is the balcony. Because the royal commentariat cares so much about the Windsors looking as if they’re “punishing” Harry and Meghan, they believe that’s what the Sussexes care about too. My point? The Sussexes don’t give a sh-t if they’re on the balcony at this point, and if their demands were meant, they would fine with being treated like the York princesses… because that’s what they wanted the whole time. This mess really is the “Chubbly,” isn’t it? We’re having the exact same conversations, except this time QEII isn’t here to smooth things over. She was the last one Harry gave a sh-t about.
I’m sure H & M are not losing any sleep over that Volturi balcony
At some point BM (all of it is at the tabloid level when it comes to royal reporting) will finally realize that FAMILY ≠ BRFCo.
It’s funny that the tabloids keep saying Harry and Meghan are banned from the balcony when the majority of the family also won’t be present. The Yorks, Tindalls, etc used to be on the balcony but won’t be anymore because they aren’t working Royals.
I’m still tickled to see how WORKING ROYAL became a thing when Meghan became a member 🤣 and not STANDING ON THE BALCONY also became a punishment 🤣
Not standing on the balcony – when EVERYONE used to stand on the balcony, i really think that is about keeping the mixed race family members (Duchess of Sussex, Prince Archie and Princess Lili) off the balcony. Just like wanting the babies to be the ONLY ones in the history of the fakakta family to “earn” their titles.
It is bald faced racism- and it is disgusting.
The other option is – it is all about punishing Harry/Meghan for leaving- stopping the cycle of abuse, placating the deranged heir- and that does not seem any better than the blatant racism.
This particular thing reminds me how repugnant the royal family really is. rotten at its core.
Yup. In order to keep Meghan off the balcony and punish Harry, they had to kick the rest of the family off so their racism wouldn’t be as obvious. Hint – it’s still obvious.
Now, they’re stuck with Charles and Camilla, who nobody likes, Will and Kate – charisma vacuums who can ill hide their business arrangement marriage, and, checks notes, Edward and SoFiesta. Plus the nonagenarians they still have to send out to engagements because Will and Kate won’t pull their weight.
This will be like the jubbly, where not sitting in the front row was supposed to be a punishment, but all the cool kids were sitting further back.
And never forget that Kate and her kids on a balcony were no match for a grainy photo of Meghan in a window off to the side with the Tindall girls.
It was started in 2012 for the diamond jubilee. There was a lot of talk about it. The entire bunch, including Meghan in 2018 and 2019, still appeared for the trooping. It was just the platinum jubilee that further restricted and that had more to do with Andrew imo.
I am so sorry for those of us that have dysfunctional families that we feel the need to be a part of.
For Harry and Meghan to be going through that publicly with the added layers of some being openly gleeful about being ‘snubbed’, from what they see as the ‘upper crust’ of families must be painful. Especially that they can’t say too much without fans and enemies alike examining every minute detail.
Part of me would like them to be invited and go because (me being mercenary) think it can only help there ‘pocket book’ since so many still ‘believe’ the hipe about the royals.
The other part, want them to be invited and issue a statement saying that they have no desire to be used as props and treated lesser than what they are, the the son and daughter-in-law of the king.
Pretty sure I’ve seen the York princesses on the balcony a time or two. Just makes me laugh, the importance those writers place on the balcony appearances! I went to the trooping the color parade decades ago, when Diana was still alive. From the ground, as a mere spectator, you can barely see who’s on that balcony, let alone pick anyone out. You only know TQ because she was the shortest one there & wearing the brightest color.
SELENE, I agree but what this Royal brownnoser Nichol has forgotten is that HARRY is Charlie chinless’a son, and Charlie would want him beside him to make HIM look like an all forgiving magnanimous father, which we all know is bullsht, but Charlie chinless is unable to think of anything other than how great he is (in his own mind)
Katie is gaslighting us. As Kaiser said this is what Harry and Meghan wanted from the beginning but she’s pretending like this is all brand new. Considering Harry didn’t enjoy being on display for the public, I have never believed that he wanted to be on balcony. I still believe that he asked the Queen to be excluded from the balcony for the Jubilee.
I can’t imagine that they would attend this mess. Just the optics of all this giltz, the new carriage and thrones, when a a big chunk of the country is on strike and many are hungry and cold. H&M are serious philanthropists —why would they ever support spending on the Chubbly or want to be anywhere near it?
The philanthropy is the only reason I see Harry going. If he could visit some of his charities while he is there then he might consider it worth it to go. But I don’t see Charles allowing that. It would overshadow his big day. And we know that’s the most important thing to him. I don’t see Meaghan going back to England for decades after how she was treated at the funeral.
ELX, I have a feeling Harry might be in the UK then for his well child charity event that he never misses, I might be wrong about the dates but I know he will never miss this unless there is a very good reason as I think it was postponed because the Queen died
Exactly. The York princesses arrangements are exactly what H&M wanted. They even attended the garden parties sometimes. Nicholl is trying to act like this is a punishment but its what H&M wanted all along.
and I agree that I think Harry asked to be excluded from the balcony.
Also, we here need to get our facts straight. The half in, half out option was ACCEPTED! That’s what Harry and Meghan wanted and after the crazy summit, that’s what it was going to be…until Qilliam issued that stupid statement and forged Harry’s signature saying William didn’t force him and Meghan out. That’s when Harry said f it all and they opted for ALL out. Or am I misremembering what he said in the docuseries?
@thatsnotok i think you’re remembering incorrectly! H and M wanted that half in half out option, but they were turned down at the summit. The fake statement pissed H off but didn’t change anything to the best of my recollection!
@thatsnotokay in Spare he says they were presented with a list of 5 options ranging from all-in to all-out. He and Meghan discussed, and were prepared to accept either of the 2 “middle” options or variations of them. When Harry got to The Summit, he was suddenly told that those half/middle options were no longer on the table. Read: it was likely the courtiers who pulled a bait and switch and forced a greater degree of exit than H&M initially wanted .
Thanks, @Mmpy and @PunkPrincessPhD for clarifying!
These people don’t even realize that the full balcony with lots of people on it looks so much better than the small group. One or two is fine. Huge crowd is fine. Ten looks ridiculous.
Good point, the older pics with the full crowd on display were more interesting (and not just for Khate and her sharp elbows jostling for position, that was just a bonus).
It emphasized the family over the Firm. This emphasizes the Firm over the family.
@ Becks1, this is exactly what the BRF are showcasing. And yet they don’t seem to realize the actual message that they are sending out.
Why they don’t they just come right out and say it “We need theSussexes to attend the Chubbly so it can get some attention”….this is all it boils down to in my opinion.
Which is exactly why I am praying they do not go.
Me too…I really hope and pray they don’t go.
I pray they don’t go too. Stay away from that mess.
They want them to attend but not be seen attending, lol.
H&M will be in the spotlight whether or not they attend and whether or not they are on the balcony. These folks are delusional.
There ought to be a trade-off between Archie + Lilibet’s titles and the Sussex attendance at Charles’ Clownation. Otherwise, Henry and Meghan have nothing to gain from contributing to shine a glamorous, modern spotlight on a such an distastefully lavish, stale show.
Which is why the BM keeps writing “Will they or won’t they” attend columns about the Sussexes and the Chubbly, just as they did about the Jubbly, Diana’s statue, and the queen’s funeral, etc. When was the last time they wrote such constant and demented articles about the Yorks attending anything? So much desperation.
Debbie, yes, just like it was “Sussexes to miss the jubilee to attend the Grammy awards”, then it was Sussexes will miss the jubilee to attend a polo match. But they never ever say, Sussexes attend the jubilee and we made incorrect reports prior to this! If gaslighting were an Olympic sport, the DM, all the British rags and people like Nicholl would all take gold!!
They just don’t want to get it. Harry’s terms or nothing. Balconies!
1. Harry and Meghan are working royals. Harry was born a prince and is working for various companies/charities. It’s just that they no longer work for the BRF.
2. What’s wrong with being treated like Eugenie and Beatrix? They always come across as nice young women. The biggest problem (IMHO) is that Harry is always mentioned in the same breath as Prince Andrew. Mind you if Harry was treated the same as Prince Andrew, Charles would put his hand in his pockets and pay for his son’s security.
3. Until H&M confirm their attendance this is the usual sh*t-stirring nonsense coming from “expert” who needs to fill column inches!
@Laura D – completely agree! This “working royal” nonsense in particular sticks in my craw, as H & M’s philanthropic work is objectively far more productive and impactful than anything W & K try their hand at. Also – H & M actually, you know, work.
Soooo they will be treated like members of the family and not publicly funded working members of the royal family.
It took this much time for Chuckie and Co time to come up with this?? Treat them like what they are and do what the Queen did last time? Good Luck UK
They were so determined to find a way to destroy the Sussexes that it never occurred to them to just be reasonable and humane. Now they know they can’t stop them they are prepared to be reasonable and negotiate. That institution really is just a bully. Now that the Sussexes are a power in their own right they treat them differently.
Harry and Meghan 💯 percent would prefer to sit with Eugenie and the other cousins, minus Mike. It’s just funny. Bc you know that’d just become the cool kids table. All the cameras would be wanting to get more shots of that section and Kate wouldn’t be able to help herself from turning around and giving her signature church face. Can Charles negotiate how much the cameras stay on the king and the heir? Maybe with the bbc but what about the other outlets?
Didn’t they all sit together at the jubbly service and have a grand ol’ time? And Keen turned back to look at them in envy?
True. That image has already happened. And will likely happen again if they go to the Chubbly.
When Kate turned to look at them and then said “wow” to William when she turned back around, I bet it’s because she heard a muted but genuine laugh from the group.
What gets me is that these descriptions are always insulting to Eugenie and Beatrice too. “The Sussexes can expect to be shuttled to the back of the rows, and not be invited to the balcony like those two because they are no longer important”, um thanks? They think this is punitive for the same reason they thought that Harry and Meghan would never leave, and also that Harry would eventually come back alone, they really can’t imagine a world where proximity to the BRF isn’t a priority. It is for them, and so anyone who says otherwise has to be lying. It’s pathetic to be willing to lower yourself so much to just breathe the same air as that dysfunctional family like its an honor.
Exactly Jais, the spotlight follows the Sussexes.
Wherever they are is where the media wants to be so that 2nd row is about to be fire. The balcony shot used to be the only time some members of that family got any global press so it was important. The Sussexes have Netflix and Spotify they don’t need the balcony. The PRESS want them on the balcony so people will care about the pictures. IF THEY GO I hope they never step foot on that balcony and leave it to the public facing, tax payer funded royals.
They should just go as guests and enjoy the family members they like. What’s funny is all this speculation and they might not even go.
As I recall, yes, BRF *DID* dictate final cut/edit rights. They also made sure the seat that was assigned to Meghan for the funeral service was shot by the BBC with a candle obscuring her. It was gleefully pointed out in the Rotten Rota press.
LMAO @ “signature church face” That’s just too perfect.
Isn’t Katie Nicholls KP’s favorite Rota rat? This sounds like Waity is looking down her nose at Beatrice and Eugenie as if they are second rate. Man I bet they all hate Waity’s guts. And no mention of Ed and Sofiesta, I guess they don’t rate either to be on the BaLCoNY. Anyway, if the Sussexes do suffer to show up to the Clowning, I’m sure they would be happy to stay out of the spotlight.
Yes she is but she is in large part of the RR’s to take advantage of the opportunity to make millions off of the endless articles, and reviews, of how H&M were “snubbed”. Nor the opportunity to cash in of endless articles of H&M to fill up their empty pockets of the millions of pounds that they gleefully perpetuated during the lives of H&M before they left Salty Petty Island.
Chuckles desperately needs H&M to attend so that he will have the opportunity to try and twist his narrative of being the loving and supportive father that he desperately needs for his own agenda.
Hi! Unrelated… but keep thinking why is it called chubbly on this site? Can’t find it anywhere (I’m not American/English)..
Thank you in advance!
It’s part of the Kaiser-built lexicon and extended wordplay that many of us so enjoy on this site. Kaiser shortened “the Platinum Jubilee” to the “The Jubbly”, or sometimes the fakakta Jubbly last year…. saved a few words and better captured the overall spirit of the event. We had a very entertaining discussion here about the best nickname for the coronation, and Kaiser has picked “The Chubbly”, with occasional references to “The Clowning”. As is our tradition here, others continue to make up their own amusing names for the event. I hope that helps.
And now, back to our usual entertaining mayhem…
The term ‘jubbly’ started when some commemorative plates (?) were printed with the work jubbly instead of jubilee.
Particularly entertaining in the UK as it’s the catchphrase (lovely jubbly) of a well-know comedy character from the 80’s/90’s who was a dodgy wheeler-dealer plus jubblies are a term that can be used to refer to a woman’s breasts although it’s not exactly current slang.
Is not ‘The Clowning” one part or one event of “The Chubbly”??? LOL! LOL!
Thanks you all for your explanations, I love it! I’ve read ‘the clowning’ yesterday, hilarious.
So happy to know the meaning, thanks!
BayTampaBay, I think it is part of the entire event. So the coronation is The Clowning at the Chubbly. I don’t understand why this is many days long, so I think the event and the actual coronation need their own names.
I think it’s a mix of Chuck & Jubbly? Jubbly was the incorrect spelling of the Jubilee last year. I think it has a nice ring to it!
Here you go: https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-60218573
@SarahCS, @Sophie and @Ann…. thanks so much for adding that, I had completely forgotten about the Jubbly plates… laughing about it all over again.
These rats are so damn stupid. H&M didn’t care for being at the balcony during the jubbly and they wouldn’t care now. It also didn’t stop the photogs aiming their long lenses behind the curtain just to get a photo of Meghan.
Has the possibility that the money making Sussexes might not attend this ClownFest finally dawned on the BM? Seems like it from the tone in these latest articles.
Since he’s so petty and selfish, C-Rex should do 2 balcony appearances. One with the entire “family” so he can pretend to be a good patriarch and give the BM another photo, and the other one with the “working” royals so the world can see how pathetic it is. And I really hope the Sussexes don’t go. The BRF have been given their marching orders re their behavior if the Sussexes do attend. And its “how do I disrespect thee, let me count the ways…”
Much as I endorse the terms Chubbly and Clowning I do nominate ClownFest 2023 to the CB lexicon.
I also liked :The Royal Con-a-nation” which one poster called it; it is what Tampon King pulled off with his sidepiece being crowned Queen.
Let them show off their racism, call it the KKKoronation.
KKKoronation is apropos.
C3 (Chuck the T’ird) will don St Edward’s Crown, made for C2, who chartered the Royal African Co setting off the glorious age of British world dominance in African slaving.
No one would want to stand on the balcony with the miserable racist SWF wife and furious incandescent rage filled brother. Even their children look absolutely miserable being forced to stand with them. This is not the “punishment” they think it is. The BRF and their mouthpieces in the rota and tabloids have made it so people don’t even want to watch that ridiculous balcony outside of the Tory/royalists Brit’s who are a decade or two of all being dead and buried because they are so old.
They ran off the only Royals who could garner any popularity with the younger generations and when Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet grow up to be beautiful and gracious inside, and stunning handsome and gorgeous outside (Lilibet resembles Diana so much she is going to be a mini version, that is going to eat away at these jealous and petty souls)they are going to be stuck with the miserable faces of the three entitled ones. No one is destroying the monarchy faster than the hate filled petty monarchy itself with its briefings to the tabloids.
Let Archie and Lili grow up and be themselves, not placing expectations on them.
Most important for them to be healthy.
I hope they grow up to despise the royal family members who rejected their mother for no valid reason other than prejudice and racism.
I placed no expectations on the Sussex’s children. They themselves have remarked on the Lili looking like Harry’s mom. Their parents know the importance of mental health along with physical health so I have no doubt that they will be raised to be very healthy, happy and well adjusted adults something that doesn’t seem to happen for the children trapped in the gilded cage and expectations and entitlement of the Monarchy as history has proved. Writing my opinion/observation will not change that, I’m a nobody grandmother on the southern east coast in the states who will be long gone before they are adults.
@cessily fingers crossed that I’ll be here gossiping with you about their college choices. Hold on!
❤️
Now…….If only the UK media would treat ths Sussexes, as they have treated the York Princess‘……pretty much ignoring them.
My thought exactly! I’d much rather be treated like the York princesses any day of the week than the way Harry and Meghan have been dragged through the mud by the BM and even the royal family. Especially Meghan has been misconstrued, judged and crucified pretty much on made up lies and because she is of biracial ethnicity.
I know, I was thinking the same thing. So, they’re proposing to treat the Sussexes like family for once? What a novel idea.
yes they keep having the same conversations except those conversations are one sided. M+H are not participating or apprehensive about any of these concerns. they’ve consistently raised security for themselves and now an apology for Meghan. the rest is a distraction and reinforces the hierarchy which the royal family does care about
Yes and until those apologies are delivered, I think that Chuckles should save face and abandon the idea that Harry, but especially Meghan, would entertain the idea of attending the Chubbly.
Now that QEII has passed, what makes Charles, or anyone, within the BRF think that H&M would consider going?? It was blatantly apparent during the Platinum Jubbly that H&M attended due to their love and respect for her whereas there is no love lost with Harry’s father.
Personally, I’d rather be seated with Bea, Eugenie, Harry or Meghan. They all do charity work on their own without being publicly funded. I follow Eugenie on SM because of her work against single use plastics. She comes across as way more sincere than W&K. Funnier yet if B&E, E&J, and M&H are all seen out somewhere else having fun on the day. They could take their children somewhere fun for Archie’s BD.
My petty ass would love this. All of them pap’d out together on chubbly day would overshadow so hard
The Sussexes only appeared on the balance what, once or twice? And it was a crowded unwelcoming nightmare. The press’ insistence that because it matters to the press and petty it must matter to them is crazy
@blujfly. Not to mention that the balcony presents a huge security concern for H&M, given how prominent media figures were calling for them to be “thrown off it” prior to the Jubilee.
At the point when all the peeps on the balcony have appeared (minus H&M), I want to hear all the spectators to sing Happy Birthday to Archie
Carrot, I love that idea!
I really hope they won’t go.
Don’t see the point. It’s not a funeral, so no reason to pay respect or anything.
Just want to add…Harry looked so smokin’ hot in that uniform. Lordy…
Maybe it’s because I have a family of engineers – every time I think about that balcony and the age of the castle, I wonder if it’s at all safe to be standing on.
Me, too!
It would be hilarious to see balcony failure case study in ENR!
(Not that I’m wishing anyone harm.)
I remember when every Royal used to show up on that balcony, Yorks included. Like every family member used to show up there. That’s probably why the balcony appearances have seemed really dull, there’s only Charles, William and the wives and kids. It used to be a spectacle and now it’s few people just standing there. They’re only hurting themselves in trying to hurt the Sussex’.
Exactly. They are hurting themselves.
I really liked the pictures of everyone on the balcony. The queen invited her cousins and their children, it gave the impression of one big happy family. I remember reading that people thought everyone on the balcony were receiving taxpayer money, which is false. Charles and co can really know how to take the fun out of everything.
No fun is right. 8 people just standing here looks grim.
Grim is the right word. Nobody in their right mind would want to stand anywhere near these boring, gray-faced, evil people. Even the children look unhappy and anxious during these events.
It’s interesting that KC3 is pursuing a line of royal reasoning that enshrines the principle that royal blood and birth order aren’t as important as job description and performance.
They make the rules up as they go along. It’s all a farce.
I don’t think the Sussexes have a problem with this. This is what they requested. They just want to get on with their lives as private ( though v. high profile) citizens and be able to visit the UK whenever it suits them, whether or not it has anything to do with the royal family. It’s the BArF they seems obsessed with the Sussexes not being “ on the balcony “ or being in processions. Those people are harmful and toxic and best kept at a distance.
I still cannot get over the fact that Charles expected Meghan to be a full-time royal, and yet not be supported financially — that is, compensated for her work. He really is dumb and racist.
This sorrownation is going to be an unholy mess. If Charles somehow coughs up an apology and H&M attend, I hope they do get to hang back. Charles doesn’t deserve to benefit from their glow.
Yes, a non working royal yet working royal whose only job was to be tabloid fodder in order to hide the real gossip on the higher ups. Why run away from that dream job? Lol and since Charles said they couldn’t pay for her, would that have presented the same problem about who is on the balcony? So Harry would be on the balcony without his wife and kids if they had stayed? These people screwed everything up and they had so many years to think it through. Once enough boomers are gone, I can’t see the monarchy having a future.
I also agree with someone else who pointed out that not being on the balcony is touted as a punishment. Aside from Andrew, what did the rest of them do that was bad?
Wait did he expect her to be a full time royal? I thought he was ok with her continuing to be an actress or was it just the queen that said that? I thought I had heard Charles said he was fine with her continuing to be an actress because there wasn’t enough money or something like that.
Dear Hatie nickhlos, the balcony and attention is wherever prince Harry and duchess Meghan are. As I see you have intentionally forgotten to call her duchess but you did not forget to call cowmilla the home wrecker queen or Kate the baby brain Karen princess
But Harry and Meghan will NEVER be treated like the York princesses because these assholes can’t help themselves from trying to punish and humiliate the Sussexes at every turn. The Jubbly and Phillip’s funeral were examples of this. What next? Meghan won’t be invited. Harry must wear school-boy shorts like Louis. Meghan, if attending, cannot wear a hat in church. Harry will not make eye contact with any of the working royals and must bow to his brother and father. The bullshit will NEVER END. Just don’t go, Sussexes. You know they are nasty bitches, all of them EXCEPT Eugenie and Jack.
😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣Sorry, I can’t help it. As you all know I’m a Brit (sorry), but nicker twisted Nicol and the rest of the British media rags can’t see just how stupid they ACTUALLY ARE, it’s not about the coronation (although it’s not a coronation it’s cowmillas victory lap), it’s all about harry and meghan and the “not a coronation I” is still months away!! The only time the” not a coronation “is mentioned is in”, the king is having a new coach “, or”, the king is having new thrones “lol so as usual, in their attempt to paint Harry and Megan as villains all they are doing is taking the spotlight off the king 😂😂😂😂, don’t they realise how stupid they are
There have been at least four articles about Harry’s attendance to his father’s coronation.
At least three were mentioned in recent memory.
The emerging pattern is stay the course set after the Sussexes fled the UK in pursuit of peace and safety.
One cannot but admire William’s dedication to having his cake and eating it.
He’d used the euphemism(s) ‘friends’ and ‘palace source’ in the form of leaks to indicate his dislike in having his brother present due to his ownership of limelight, spotlight and his unwillingness to share any of them with Harry.
Now the recent ones including this particular article is par on the course, similar in tone to others written after the Sussexes left.
What is on display is a textbook’s case of narcissistic devaluing and discard by the ‘leakers’ and the media which produced said articles.
The relegation to the position of Yorks, similar seating arrangements is looked upon as lowering of status.
By hiding behind the guise of an oxymoronic phrase ‘non-working royals’.
Devaluation to discard? Maybe/ maybe not about dominance?
According to therapists a huge component to this mechanism is SCAPEGOATS.
Harry’s presence or lack thereof would be a welcome factor for blame game for someone who is concerned and responsible for the optics of a unified family.
Make it interesting by casually leaking in another article that Meghan’s presence is not required or Harry can be transported in and out on 48 hours like a thing for the coronation.
What is the real reason?
Remember on the basic level if the ‘scapegoat’ shows up – one does not have to know what is happening one will get the dynamic.
Is it to get Harry to abandon his boundaries and principles?
If true, gaslighting, devaluation continues….
Whether they chose to accept reality,
discarding was never up to them…..
Whoever they are…….
@Well Wisher
To Charles and the Queen E everyone is expendable and a scapegoat if its suits the one wearing the crown. It comes form the top. No one defended Charles over tampongate either. No one defended Andrew over “toegate”. Charles said to them “the queen has her person why cant I also have a person” that leaks stories. QE3 did this all the time. Not Will is doing it to Charles and Cam to Kate and on and on. Their titles are meaningless from what I can see and I would be honored to not sit with them. I think they want Harry there because it will attract excitement, headlines and international coverage for weeks or months and I don’t see that happening with just Charles, Cam, Will and Kate they are boring and Elizabeth was a young lovely looking princess with a handsome prince. This is some 72 year old with his side piece. They just want to use the little leverage they think they have with titles, seating, using that its your dad please support him, what about Archie and Lili heritage stuff. What is hilarious is that they are so sloppy so obviously bad at this that they actually printed that they would I guess “kidnap harry show him off and send him back to cali within 48 hours” Charles doesn’t even stop to hear how stupid that sounds. harry hasn’t said he is coming, he will not be control when he comes to the UK and they wont be able to have a go at him like at QE2 funeral because they are saying it to the high heavens that Charles wants him there and I still dont think he will come. I hope he doesn’t for his mental state, safety and looking like a sell out for daddy praises. Daddy should be able to mend this over the phone and not push him to come to the coronation it should be from his heart but yes not happening.
I have no idea if H&M will go either with or without an apology. What I keep thinking is that H&M better be prepared by the Queen-Escort to be blabbing anything she wants to her media friends. That’s not going to stop. KFC is ineffectual and the sooner H&M realize that the Q-E is really running the show the better off they will be.
That’s not to say that a meaningful apology isn’t necessary. I’m saying that KFC isn’t the only one they need to consider.
The British media cares about the balcony because they know photos of Harry, Meghan, Archie, and Lili on the balcony will bring them loads of money and traffic to their websites. So, OF COURSE they’re unhappy, but they know the York Sisters have been present on the balcony in the past. It’s the media’s work around: “treated like the York Sisters” means they’d still get their pictures.
@bex the York sister, Andrew and H&M are not on the balcony. The whole “balcony” bs is punitive to those mentioned. They are using it to sell papers to H&M haters. H&M could careless about that stuff anymore. What they want is to run story after sorry about how a blood prince to the monarch is seated behind them because of what he did to himself, that no balcony for non working royals, the come but do not be seen is not possible because they will hunt for stories and photos to further them as “thunder stealing stunts” when they were invited and the RR is choosing to write about them and take pictures. Every blink, face expression will be taken apart to make them look upset, rude, humiliated, evil and at the same time praising Will for “tolerating his presence” praising Charles as “the unifying father and King” and Kate “as strong and elegant vs American, Actress, stole our prince and how dare she breath anymore English air with racist undertones and I’m sure direct racism that she could not be excluded because that is all she wants to be the center of attention” its so predictable its pathetic. The RR would be foaming at the mouth of they see them on the balcony ever again that frankly I am scared for them to ever attempt to go to any royal events ever. They see H&M as a dueling court with their own ‘courtiers” aka pr that must be destroyed. That is the headlines they want. This is the poison Will, Charles, RR feed the Queen so she wouldn’t allow them to be like the York sister’s. They painted H&M as wanting their own realm and I think this is why she stripped him of his titles her way is to heap humiliation until you cry uncle and come back and stay back. I think she liked in her way anyhow Meghan but in the end she was another “Diana” to her. An outsider that won’t break and kneal. Diana only lasted a year after the divorce before she had her “accident” they divorced August 1996 dead by August 1997. Harry has been out for 3 years of being demonized and hunted by his own family using the media. Its not just headlines its what the RR wants, one head line was ” the only way the brothers will unite again is if their wives divorce or M or K stopped breathing” that sounded like an order from the RR on the BRF options.