Princess Kate dusts off an old Hobbs coat for a visit to Cornwall with William

The Prince and Princess of Wales are in Cornwall today for their first official joint visit since QEII’s passing. William and Kate are not simply the Waleses – they are also the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall now as well. It’s been five months since they got the Cornwall titles (and access to the Duchy of Cornwall money) and this is their first joint visit? Lordy. Now, William did visit Cornwall solo – he went to a Cornwall farm last November, and he spoke about his daily diet.
For today’s activities, Kate dusted off a Hobbs coat which has been in her closet for over a decade. She last wore this in 2012. Of all her coats, why this one? I don’t know. That thin little belt is fug, as are the leather wrist details which look like handcuffs. It looks like she’s wearing a turtleneck sweaterdress in cranberry under the Hobbs coat. That’s been her style this winter – lots of clingy sweaterdresses, lots of high necks. The boots look like an old pair from her closet too.
Do you think it’s notable that in the past month, it feels like Kate has been doing a lot more than William, and she’s been much more visible? I have to wonder how King Charles feels about how William is doing next to nothing with the “Prince of Wales” role. A couple of lazy 40-something a–holes.
Update: someone was detained for merely being a republican at one of their events.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Falmouth, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall visit Falmouth: Prince William and his wife Catherine visit the National Maritime Museum Cornwall.
Falmouth, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall visit Falmouth: Prince William and his wife Catherine visit the National Maritime Museum Cornwall.
Falmouth, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall visit Falmouth: Prince William and his wife Catherine visit the National Maritime Museum Cornwall.
Falmouth, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall visit Falmouth: Prince William and his wife Catherine visit the National Maritime Museum Cornwall.
Falmouth, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall visit Falmouth: Prince William and his wife Catherine visit the National Maritime Museum Cornwall.
Falmouth, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall visit Falmouth: Prince William and his wife Catherine visit the National Maritime Museum Cornwall.
Falmouth, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall visit Falmouth: Prince William and his wife Catherine visit the National Maritime Museum Cornwall.
Falmouth, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall visit Falmouth: Prince William and his wife Catherine visit the National Maritime Museum Cornwall.
According to the fashion bloggers, this a totally new coat and not the old Hobbs one. The old coat was shorter. They believe Kate got Hobbs to make this style over into a long coat. I can’t believe she’s really done over her entire wardrobe because of Meghan. What a waste of money.
Yes I just wanted to say the same! It only makes it so much worse that the coat is new but she tried to sell us her outfit as a rewear…
And it’s sooo uuugly!
Besides, who please puts the belt under their breasts? That just looks totally wrong!
One thing you have to give to kate though: it’s an art to spending thousands of dollars every f***ing appointment and still looking like you’re wearing the same boring sh*t every time..
@Sam : She puts the belt higher to give the illusion of a shorter body since hers is so long. Michelle Obama was notorious for this while in the White House. I do think it may be a bit high, but probably only because her waist is so much lower than the belt is.
I think that’s right – I’m looking at older pictures – it looks like a new coat. This one is longer. So either she let out the old coat, or had a completely new one made. And its only a difference of a few inches! The old one hit right below her knees, this one is a few inches longer.
what a waste of money.
@Becks: I don’t think the hem on the older coat would have been long enough. This is a brand new coat. Why didn’t she just wear one of her long coats that she’s recently bought instead of making over this one?
I wonder if she thought people wouldn’t notice it was a new coat?
didn’t she wear a very similar coat on the Boston Earthflop tour? Why didn’t she just rewear that?
Her spending has just gotten ridiculous.
I don’t think the old coat would have enough material to be let out.
This is so deceptive and she does this all the time. So many things that look about the same but are new.
And wearing a tiny belt like that so high up just looks dumb. She’s not wearing a regency dress underneath.
It also doesn’t fit properly – its clearly too big for her. You can see the material pulled together at the waist.
Are you freaking kidding me? She had them remake the exact same coat just so it could be a few inches longer? What is wrong with this woman?
I actually loved this coat when she wore it the first time, I think because of the color— but now that Kaiser mentioned the “handcuffs,” I can’t unsee it 😭
And the belt is different on this version, right? I don’t think I would have liked it as much the first time around if the belt had looked like this…?
Never change, Kate
@Nic, it IS deceptive, and it’s gross. Just like all of her bespoke McQueens which count as £0.00 in the annual tally of her wardrobe.
Also, what on earth is she looking at in the bottom photo? She looks like a small child who just saw Santa Claus or something.
What is wrong with this woman? Plenty. My fav new adventures with Khate has her running into an old teacher just like Adele!
This article shows her in both coats if you want to compare
https://katemiddletonstyle.org/item/hobbs-celeste-coat/
That’s NOT her old coat, I have just been back through some old pictures of her and even the cuffs are different, BUT, do the powers that be read this column or all of our Facebook posts? I have a very good reason for asking as you see I LIVE IN CORNWALL and had no idea they were even coming, let alone the fact they were here! I may have cancer but I would have got Glynn to take me and by christ they would have known I was there, I Could have sat in my wheelchair meek and mild and waited for them to come over, (they would have because it would have been a photo op for them), then I could have asked (very politely) excuse me wiglet and cone head, when is prince harry arriving. Ha, security wouldn’t dare manhandle a lady in a wheel chair, especially one with her veteran’s badge on display!?
Omg😂, @mary pester! How I wish Glynn had taken you and it had happened just as you described. They wouldn’t have known what hit them. Sending you ❤️
@MaryPester you’re a hero just for the picture you just gave me in my mind, LOL.
Yep, you made my day with this image, MaryPester!
Your comment made my day, too! Next time they go to Cornwall, if they can possibly manage any more “work” after this – (maybe in the summer) – I’ll drive down and escort you!
Excessive guffaws by keen
The other brother is doing the same too 🙄 they’re looking like two figurines 🙄 it’s a sad sad time for that family. People magazine is right, William and Kate are under some serious pressure and it is showing
Good . I hope they collapse under it
Kate needs to close her mouth before a fly flies into it.
I really REALLY dislike people walking around with their mouths gaping open like that. It’s so contrived.
She needs the calories.
@ Tessa, can we also point out that Bullyiam looks as if he is back to his usual wearing his clothes that he picked up off of the floor??
These two are utterly an embarrassment all while the blatant display of arrogance and ignorance to the point of no return.
The coat doesn’t fit properly at all, it’s too big. If it is a decade old, it shows just how much thinner she is.
The top picture makes me laugh: here’s big blue everyone …..
Her weight loss and emaciated thinness makes it hard not to cringe when photos are published, if the camera adds ten pounds she must look absolutely skeletal in person.
As for the ridiculous amount of coats and clothing this woman has I’ve often wondered about just where they are stored, maybe that is why the need so many homes. Kensington Palace probably is a hoarder’s nightmare of coatdresses. Her wardrobe budget last year was appalling.
When I saw “Hobbs coat” I knew it was this one without seeing the pictures, lol. I used to really like it but now the leather handcuffs are distracting me haha. Also, 2012? She hasn’t worn this coat in 11 years?!?!?!? I can’t even imagine how she stores her clothes. Now looking at it, it doesnt look like it fits right, does it? It keeps bunching and looks uncomfortable.
They should have visited Cornwall the week after the queen’s funeral IMO.
Kate does seem like she’s working more but remember a lot of that is videos, so its more perception than anything. I do think William has done a few investitures etc at Windsor Castle. That kind of stuff doesn’t get any attention but he does show up for those pretty regularly.
I’m distracted by the way the uneven hem of her dress is hanging out from under the coat.
That scraggly hem is making me crazy.
@ Eurydice, yes. That scraggly hem is making me crazy……. I would imagine that given the access to all of these fashion houses, they must feel a twinge of utter embarrassed by the final “execution”.
@Becks, I also really liked it in 2012, but this time around, the leather seems…overly aggressive. Is it the same leather? I haven’t looked at photos of the old coat, but I don’t remember the belt looking as awful as it does today.
The coat looked so nice the first time she wore it, but in typical Kate fashion, she had to make changes and ended up ruining the original. Such a shame and a totally unnecessary waste of money. God, she’s just the worst
It’s a different belt. I just fell down a Hobbs/Kate rabbit hole, lol.
She’s worn it since 2012–one photo I saw had her in this coat at Christmas with Charlotte in her arms. Charlotte looks to be nearing two, I guess (I don’t know kids’ ages). But, as stated just above, this is a brand new coat, just a few inches longer. That earlier one didn’t have a deep hem on it, so this one is definitely new. Or she bought two at that earlier time.
I think that christmas was the last time she’s worn it, she wore it once in Scotland so that might have been later than 2012 as well? So maybe 2015ish?
But this seems to be a completely new coat so that’s a different discussion LOL. I
@ Becks1, that’s an excellent point. Why haven’t they been to Cornwall since the passing of QEII? Their lack of refusing to honor their commitments is an utter insult to all of those that they are supposedly supporting.
How can any of their laziness be acceptable??
His face looks like it has gotten some color and been in the sun. Very interesting.
Personally I think she has darkened her makeup and the photogs try to make her skin-tone more resemble Meghan’s. The manic expressions have increased also. It’s such a pathetic “me too” stunt, I have no words. It’s so, “Look at us, we’re not worried about Spare at all.” While copying every goddamned thing about Harry and Meghan.
I actually really like the coat, but the colour does not go with the colour of the dress at all? And this feels like an Autumn look, not winter so it seems a bit off looking. Agree that the wrist details are not great either.
When was the last time William did a solo event? The thing for the earthshot prize? He’s mostly been accompanying Kate in her events and yeah it’s weird. Is he too lazy to find something to do or are they worried about him doing solo events right now? Maybe it was decided he wouldn’t do solo events during the shaping up campaign to give Kate the spotlight. The next school holiday should be coming up….so there will be even less events.
He visited a memorial service for flood victims last week or something.
He has 10 events listed on the court circular since January 1 (so wow, off to a big start there) and most are solo, besides the BAFTA thing for Kate, the food bank, and their Liverpool visit. But a lot of them are meetings or zooms etc.
Huh, okay, he’s done more than I realized, I guess? Idk why but he just seems weird and off. Maybe I’m projecting that onto him though bc I just personally find him off-putting.
I mean hes done 10 events in 5 weeks, LOL, its not like he’s burning up the CC with his engagements.
I wonder if he’s using Kate as a human shield against shouted questions about his violent assault of Harry.
It’s kind of a royal family tradition, right?
Someone asked Charlie chinless where Harry was on his last walkabout, the security detail didn’t look impressed 😍
@marypester do you have a link for that?
Bill look’s especially ugly today.
He looks exactly like Wallace of Wallace & Gromit to me in these pics.
The coat is okay, but hate the handcuffs. I would also take a nice cross body, I’m sure she has one somewhere. Is she ever going to do something with her hair? It reminds me of mine, some years ago, before I had my haircut and invested in a proper conditioner, mask and oil. Lifeless, no move and boring…
William looks like his facial muscles just won’t cooperate today. His face also looks… I don’t know. Puffy?
Honestly, if you would’ve shown 16 yo me a pic of bill now and said this is what prince william will look like when he’s 40 I wouldn’t have believed you and I would’ve thought it was a really mean caricature.
@Erin, SAME
@ Erin, oh spot on!!!! He is caricature of his old self. I guess the saying that a persons inside ugliness eventually comes to the surface, his is coming out in spades!!
As for SWF CopyKeen, I have no words as she just keeps injecting and puffing out her ugliness bit we all still see it no matter how many visits she makes to her surgeon. What a waste on money for that fugly mug.
Yep, who knew he’d go from Diana’s almost clone to Mr Burns?
I think in the last few months William has had some subtle eye work done – his eyes look much more open than before. The puffiness could be anything: bad sleep, allergies, hangover, etc but there is definitely something different about his eyes since QEII’s death IMO…
And in the Daily Fail pics of Kate, holy wiglets Batman! Someone blend that animal parked on the top of her head better, for the love of God…
The extensions are really obvious here to me. I can usually spot the wiglet but am less skilled (lol) at picking out the extensions, but here I feel like the extensions are really obvious.
This coat just emphasizes how thin she is. It’s scary to look at. This coat is like the hundreds that she already has; nothing unique or jaw-dropping about it. The handcuffed looking wrist area and the too high belt looks terrible.
Yes, she is swimming in it! I can’t believe this is a new coat. Why would she get something that fits so poorly.
The side photo of her is alarming — who looks that thin in a winter coat and sweater dress? She needs help.
Also, I hate that color combination. And the errant dress hem. And their forced smiles. Ugh. They’re a mess.
Kate is more fit in terms of mental health.
Pay close attention to his eyes, whenever the images of him permits.
It is a constant. He still rages and those eyes.
I apologise but he is unwell, there is no one to offer cover except Andrew? Beatrice?
There is less talk of a slimmed down monarchy? Why??
To dis-inherit the Sussexes children??
And/or to have enough people to relieve William from the burdensome task of being a working royal??
or something else entirely??
Why apologize. He is an awful, deeply disturbed, foul individual.
I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again: Whatever arrangement is going on behind the scenes with Peggy and Buttons is really working for them. They’ve seemed more in sync and relaxed around one another since the move to Adelaide (separation). I also think that there is a correlation between spending less time with William and more time working. I’m beginning to think for Kate working may be preferable to spending time with William. 🤣
I don’t think that’s the move to Adelaide so much as its the new titles and the duchy money. Maybe both?
I can see the new titles but more money has little effect when you have more than enough already. Also, their money isn’t theirs as such. It certainly provides them a wealthy lifestyle but they can’t be seen to spend it lavishly; it’s an inherited and accountable wealth with little freedom. It must be horrible for Kate, watching her sister live a truly wealthy life that includes excessive but private spending on whatever she and her husband want. In fact, she probably envies anyone who is well enough off and with the freedom such money allows. Can you imagine all that money but such limited power over it? That’s why their greed seems so pointless to me. It’s like trying to imagine all that access to good food and yet starving yourself, which applies to most celebrities.
@Sparrow the duchy money isnt a free for all but they do have direct access now, while before they were under Charles. That’s the part I think they like, Charles has much less control over them at this point. Before he used money to control them, now he doesn’t have that anymore.
I agree with you that I think it burns Kate up to see Pippa just living her best life – putting in a pool if she wants, going to St Barts for weeks if she wants, whatever – and not having to answer to anyone. Lets be honest Kate doesn’t really answer to anyone at this point but the idea of it is always there, right? That the press could turn on her at any moment?
Kate hasn’t really worked that much more than in the past thought. She just spread out her video stuff but she hasn’t done anything since the market visit last week.
I think she’s enjoying the direct access to the duchy money because she’s spending and wearing something new non stop.
I don’t think it was since they moved to Adelaide that they look synchronized in public. I think they are in sync since January 2023 after the release of Spare because they are privately at war with a common adversary. They are probably having lots of conversations with each other about Harry and what he wrote in Spare. Mr Hot Head is likely ranting to her every day about the Sussexes and she can empathize with him more than anyone else so when they are in public they seem in sync with each other.
Totally agree. I’ve thought for a long time that M&H have done W&K so many favours. A work ethic and new wardrobe for Kate; pity for ‘maligned’ Kate in the UK press etc. And now their marriage is boosted by a common enemy. They were probably stuck for conversation for years before the book.
We saw this during the smear campaign and Sussexitt, that they seemed closer and more bonded, which just tells me that they are garbage people who are only happy when they have a common enemy to “destroy.” then after Sussexit things seemed very rocky there for a few years and now they seem to be okay-ish again, and I think that’s because they’re bonding over the memoir.
Well I said since Adelaide because they’ve seemed…friendlier towards each other since QEII’s funeral. But at the same time, I also agree with this. God, did Harry inadvertently “save” The Cambridges relationship with that book? It’s hilarious but also sad that’s what it took.
I agree with this. The book exposed both of them and so they likely have an alliance of sorts because of their common enemy, as was reported a few years ago when the media claimed them. to be closer than ever when the attacks were going full force against Meghan.
The Adelaide move was just prior to the funeral and they weren’t really in sync at that point. William generally ignored her during those events.
I think Kate and Ma Midds are relieved they didn’t come off worse in Spare. And there was no specific mention of William’s rose gardening as the motivation for throwing Meghan under the bus, which I believe they were somewhat worried about. Now Kate’s free to be the classy POW she’s always aimed for. Kate’s probably even content to see William outed as a rage monster by Harry. Of course she must bear the brunt of his anger on a regular basis and it could be the reason for the separate residences but she’s away from him now and in public he is now forced to behave much nicer around her because the spotlight is on him more.
@K8terade, totally agree. There have been a few photos recently where William is actually looking at his wife (and not with disdain), and he’s even seemed to put his hand on her back a couple of times over the past few months. For them, that’s like a second honeymoon.
Is it just me or is she really bad at combining colors? Brown and red can go well together, but this combination is almost clashing. And then when she puts together outfits in the same color family, like one of her green outfits in Ireland, it’s almost eye-watering bad.
This is what you get when Meghan hasn’t been seen in a while. She has no new outfit inspo to tack on to her Pinterest board.
I don’t mind the coat. The color clashes with the color of her turtleneck. It doesn’t go at all. I can’t even think about whether she’s copy-keening this time because I find that so distracting.
Trying to be Harry and Meghan again. I’ve never seen expressions on their face like this. They’re trying to pretend they’ve got charisma and are actually happy people when we both know otherwise. They’re actually nauseating.
To me, she looks pregnant, with the belt riding high over a … something?
Please excuse me, I’ll see myself out.
There are images of her playing table tennis with the coat off and she’s even thinner looking because she has a belt cinched on that dress too.
No one pregnant is wearing a double belt situation.
Ha ha! Are you pregnant or is it a double belt situation?
She is swathed in fabric with that coat. Poor woman is disappearing. Posters have confirmed elsewhere that black, chunky heeled swede boots are indeed solely a British thing, as was my fear. We hang our fashion heads in shame.
There there. 😉
I don’t think this is a new coat. I think she let the hem out, but the coat is also longer because she’s lost so much weight the coat is just hanging on her.
It’s also ugly. Her trick of belting high to make her look king legged is just…bad. It never looks right.
Nope, there wasn’t a deep hem on that earlier coat. This is new.
Katy is trying to look like she cares about money matters and how she burns through money buying ugly clothes, raggedy wiglets/wigs and botched Botox.
If she cared she would have used the money she spent on this fugly coat and donated a hundred new coats to a children’s charity.
Those cuffs on her wrists! Did she just escape police custody?
😭
What’s going on with the crowd behind them in the first picture? The whole first row isn’t looking at Will and Kate at all. Are they waiting in line for something?
There was a protester removed for holding a blank piece of paper. It is possible the crowd was looking at that.
I would rather look at a blank piece of paper than W&K too.
wow they wont even tolerate a protest in the form of a blank piece of paper?
So much for free speech sheesh
I’ve just popped over to the DM. She is shockingly thin. There’s a picture of her standing between William and a woman boat builder where she is at Karen Carpenter levels. Some of the photos haven’t reached their complete photoshop, and she looks knackered. That’s an ED for you. And it’s almost like her stylists can’t be bothered with her anymore. Wear a too big coat, we don’t care. Plonk a wiglet on that’s so obvious it looks like you have two heads of hair, we don’t care. Maybe it’s become impossible to hide her illness and they’ve given up.
Under the coat she is wearing a dress that is also belted at the waist. It is very unusual to wear a belted dress and then a tightly belted coat over that.
Extraordinary. People are saying she’s pregnant because of the high up belt. I sometimes wonder whether she intentionally gives off that vibe to excuse how rough she is looking (or “exhausted” from her work and kids, as the fans put it).
Thanks for taking one for the team @Sparrow. She does look knackered and painfully thin. The coat doesn’t fit properly now (I still think it’s the same one she wore a few years ago) because she’s lost so much weight, it just kind of sags around the middle. The dark circles under her eyes are so noticeable no amount of makeup and mad grinning can cover it up. Sad really…
The leather thingies on her sleeves remind me of those things to clip mittens on for toddlers. Her early years initiative in action. 🤣🤣
She sure has been walking in front of the blood royal a lot these days and greeting people before him. Isn’t that against protocol? 😏
I’ve noticed that! Where’s the outcry? Could it possibly be because it doesn’t matter whatsoever???
mumbles is becoming soo pathetic, meghan should come the rescue ha ha
I think William’s “uniform” of shirt and tie with a sweater over it is ridiculous. I don’t know anyone who dresses like that.
I think Ward Cleaver may have, or Ozzie Nelson. 😉
Hahahaha good point! He needs style tips soooo badly…
He looks like a hairless version of that lying fool George Santos.
RED, I think he looks like that old guy on the Simpsons, but I can’t remember his name!
This coat screams Kate to me. It may be longer than the original, but the skinny belt and cuff details are fussy and tentative and very much Kate’s style. The red colour of the dress does not speak to the brown coat at all. I think a black turtleneck would have looked much nicer.
I actually really like this coat? I haven’t really loved anything she’s worn in awhile but I really love this coat and would want to own it myself (maybe in black though). I thought it was a rewear too. I like dark red dress (?) underneath too. So props on a good outfit for a change! But this is really the first time they’ve visited Cornwall since the Queen died? Didn’t they visit Wales almost immediately in the aftermath of becoming Prince and Princess of Wales?
Gorgeous coat.
Yeah, she bought the almost same coat a second time.
I would be ashamed to have a warm coat in my closet for a decade when someone without a coat would be grateful to have it.
Thanks for the ❤️JAIZ, but I’m still fuming, how did they keep this so quiet, invitation only I expect AHHHHHHH
I think they’re doing it on purpose to prevent you from doing just what you described. It would’ve been epic.
Is it just me, or has anyone else noticed that she ALWAYS holds her hands so that DIANA’S ring is to the fore, just like that picture of her at her Shaping us sht show where she is sat in the audience, hand across her throat, starring at the camera, just like it was at earthshit, always the ring on show as if to say, LOOK, I am the new Diana! To which I would say, yes love you are because your husband is screwing around on you to
William in these pictures looks like he had been crying all night. Kate looks smug and he looks devestated. I noticed it in the pics at the hospital or where they were. He looks absolutely sheepish and embarrassed . Its obvious he has cried a lot about the book.
I’m starting to wonder if her mouth is even capable of closing.
😂🤣😂🤣
“Close your mouth or flies will get in”my great-grandma used to say when I was tiny. Along with… “if the wind changed your face would stick in that position”. Some such saying like that anyway.
I’d like to see her in more stylish jewelry
It’s the waste I can’t get over. All these years and all these resources and Kate has no languages, no advanced degrees, no expertise in anything and no passion for anything except an eating-disordered thin waist.
William looks like he’s making an effort to avoid clenching his hands and jaw.