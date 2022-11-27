Prince William revealed his coffee-fueled daily diet during a trip to Cornwall

When then-Prince Charles was Prince of Wales AND Duke of Cornwall, he visited both Wales and Cornwall frequently. It often felt like Charles was constantly going on mini-tours every other week in Cornwall and Wales, honestly. But it worked for him – his respect for the Welsh people helped ease their larger concerns about the title of Tywysog Cymru, and from what I’ve seen, the people of Cornwall totally embraced both Charles and Camilla. Obviously, it’s very different now that Prince William holds those two titles. He’s beefing with Michael Sheen (and Sheen is winning) and William was too lazy to visit Cornwall before last week.
William made a solo day-trip to Cornwall last Thursday, the 24th. He visited a farm and “learned more about the 130,000 acres of land with 160 miles of British coastline in 23 counties of England and Wales.” This dude is 40 years old and still going on educational field trips. The Duchy of Cornwall is the biggest real estate holder in the UK, and it’s going to fund William’s work-shy lifestyle for as long as he’s crown prince. I guess Kate wasn’t interested in learning about her Duchess of Cornwall title or role.
During William’s visit, he spoke with a nutritionist and ended up writing down everything he eats in a day. William’s diet is not great – he could use some leafy greens, but so could I (so could we all). His diet:
The Prince of Wales revealed he has a healthy start to the day by eating two eggs and wholemeal toast with butter. He wrote on a nutrition sheet that he had enjoyed apple juice and a cup of tea with milk and sugar alongside it. But for lunch he said he ate a “rubbish sandwich” with a glass of water before having white fish with mushrooms for dinner. He had a banana and chocolate brownie as his snacks for the day, and drank three cups of coffee and a glass of red wine.
Prince William revealed his intake when he was grilled by nutritionist Monique Hyland during a visit to a community urban space in Cornwall today. He also told her he needed the caffeine from a few cups of tea because “the kids keep me up at night”.
Ms Hayland told CornwallLive: “He was a little bit nervous to begin with when I asked him what he ate yesterday. He was okay to start with as he had a healthy breakfast, but then he admitted someone had got him a ‘rubbish sandwich’ for lunch, and he had a chocolate brownie and a glass of red wine. He made the point of all things in moderation. I wanted to say that was very subjective but I’d already pushed him on asking what he ate.”
[From The Sun]
One glass of red wine a day isn’t bad (unless you’re an alcoholic). There are many studies saying a glass of red wine is actually pretty good for you, although when I drank, red wine just gave me a headache. The three cups of coffee though – that’s got William’s system all out of whack. It’s one thing to need some coffee in the morning to wake up, but three cups over the course of the day? Drink more water! White fish is lean and his breakfast is fine-ish, although I wonder if he really has two eggs every morning. Hm. Interesting. I wonder what the rubbish sandwich was.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
NEWQUAY, CORNWALL – NOVEMBER 24: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Duke of Cornwall, visits Newquay Orchard as he makes his first Official Visit to Cornwall on November 24, 2022 in Newquay, Cornwall. Newquay Orchard is a seven-acre urban greenspace located on Duchy of Cornwall land, adjacent to Nansledan, which provides environmental education, employability training and community events.,Image: 739918339, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
NEWQUAY, CORNWALL – NOVEMBER 24: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Duke of Cornwall, visits Newquay Orchard as he makes his first Official Visit to Cornwall on November 24, 2022 in Newquay, Cornwall. Newquay Orchard is a seven-acre urban greenspace located on Duchy of Cornwall land, adjacent to Nansledan, which provides environmental education, employability training and community events.,Image: 739918430, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
NEWQUAY, CORNWALL – NOVEMBER 24: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Duke of Cornwall, visits Newquay Orchard as he makes his first Official Visit to Cornwall on November 24, 2022 in Newquay, Cornwall. Newquay Orchard is a seven-acre urban greenspace located on Duchy of Cornwall land, adjacent to Nansledan, which provides environmental education, employability training and community events.,Image: 739918440, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
NEWQUAY, CORNWALL – NOVEMBER 24: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Duke of Cornwall, visits Newquay Orchard as he makes his first Official Visit to Cornwall on November 24, 2022 in Newquay, Cornwall. Newquay Orchard is a seven-acre urban greenspace located on Duchy of Cornwall land, adjacent to Nansledan, which provides environmental education, employability training and community events.,Image: 739918563, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
NEWQUAY, CORNWALL – NOVEMBER 24: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Duke of Cornwall, visits Newquay Orchard as he makes his first Official Visit to Cornwall on November 24, 2022 in Newquay, Cornwall. Newquay Orchard is a seven-acre urban greenspace located on Duchy of Cornwall land, adjacent to Nansledan, which provides environmental education, employability training and community events.,Image: 739918631, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
Leave the coffee drinkers alone. We got reasons.
Right!? I have 3 cups of coffee daily….I couldn’t survive a day in the office if I didn’t
I’m a primary care provider. You’ll be happy to know, current data is that coffee is healthy for you! It lowers cardiac risks, is good for the liver, and people who drink moderate amounts live longer! Current data also says that alcohol is not good. Even red wine. So a glass a day is no longer recommended.
There’s plenty of things to be snarky about regarding William but not his coffee drinking 🤣
Yes, reasons. And it depends on how you drink that coffee. I make several cups during the day, but don’t actually drink all of them. I take a few sips, get distracted and then it gets cold and there’s only so many times I can microwave it before “blech,” so I make another cup.
It’s my only vice, so take it back.
Mika, I agree! I’m starting to feel a bit picked on. 😂
I’m so jealous of anyone who can drink that much coffee. I did for about 30 years starting in high school and now I can manage 1/2 cup. I refuse to give it up completely. I need the morning ritual.
My father has swiched to caffeine free coffe, have you tried that?
Years ago, my doctor said to me “if the worst thing you are doing to your body is having 400mg of ibuprofen, washed down with a half a pot of coffee for breakfast, you are in damn good shape.” Words to live by.
Three cups a day is fine!!
Two cups in the morning, at least another cup after lunch or even in the afternoon. I am not functioning without.
Learning about Cornwall? Wasn’t it put out before that he was hanging out with Charles and learning about Cornwall before TQ died? And the kids keep him up at night? What about Kate’s PR about enjoying a drink after the children were in bed?
They can’t keep their stories straight anymore, can they? Surely one of their Nannies are there to attend to the kids, no matter which household they’re in. SMH. What a shameless slacker he is.
Also I would say all three kids are past the age of keeping them up all night every night. Once in a while, sure. And with three kids it could mean that they rotate so to speak, with one up one up one night and the another one up a few nights later.
Well, he said “THE kids” keep him up at night, not “MY (HIS) kids”, so…..
Maybe it’s his second family across town.
His three kids keep him up at night, still? Shouldn’t they be sleeping through the night? That’s odd. Doesn’t he live with a self proclaimed early years expert? I am sure she would know what to do.
Most children of their ages should be sleeping through the night. I think it’s just a statement made to try to show how “normal” he believes himself to be. If there are any night time issues with the Wales children, it’s a safe bet that they will be handled by their team of nannies.
That’s my assumption. Normal Bill is just like us common folk, don’t pay attention to his 47 houses. Just like us.
Yeah, there is absolutely nothing that would convince me that this man child is up with his kids in the middle of the night. Ain’t no way.
@Ginger: I just said the same thing. It’s a lousy excuse.
I have a 5 and 7 year old and for various reasons I swear I got more sleep when they were newborns.
Nightmares, bum worms, getting into bed with me (we just moved to a new place and they’re still settling) and kicking around the bed, waking early etc etc. So I can believe the kids are up in the night. Whether he is up with them is a different story.
Also can’t remember who made the distinction earlier re: My kids vs. The kids, but just think it’s British vernacular. I refer to “the kids” when I talk to friends, and I live in the same house with my husband lol.
Ps I’m definitely not a royalist or will and Kate fan or apologist. Just wanted to say even older kids don’t sleep through the night.
I’m pretty sure that the kids (if indeed they do) are not the only ones that keep him up at night…
Kids keeping him up? Right…didn’t realize he has pet goats.
Wine gives me a headache too. I think a glass a day (so 7 a week) is enough to increase the chance one gets cancer. Alcohol can be fun for many people and “harmless” in that they won’t overdo it or become alcoholics, but the health issues related to alcohol and smoking weed seem to be ignored, in contrast to how cigarettes are well known for their toxicity
The kids keep him up night? They’re 9, 8 and 4, no?
Yes, what a load of bs! Even if they were infants, rest assured it would be the nannies tending to them. What will he come up with next?
Maybe he means a different set of kids.
Ooooooooooo… 🤔 that’s an interesting theory…
Mine are four and seven and in our bed every night – nightmares. Oi
The kids keep him up at night? Aren’t all 3 out of that stage? I think they are now old enough to sleep through the night. I understand that they sometimes still wake up occasionally but you would think in general that they would sleep a good 8+ hours. Not saying he isn’t allowed to drink coffee.
All in all he has a rubbish diet. Sorry.
His room is probably on another floor so he does not hear the children.
And/or in another building altogether.
I’m not a Will apologist (at all), but I have a 5 and 9 year old who are both excellent sleepers. That being said, one of them typically comes in 2-3 times in the middle of the night due to nightmares or the 9 year old sleepwalks downstairs and I have to go down to bring him back up. They go right back to sleep whereas I’m up for hours after they’ve come in. I will say they never go to Mr Ripley’s (their dad’s) side… only mine. It’s exhausting. And I drink three or more cups of coffee a day.
We have gone through those stages too – so exhausting! Usually whenever there is a big change. It passes though.
I’m not being sarcastic: how does waking up several times a night and sleep walking mean excellent sleepers?
Also, my heart goes out to you. That sounds exhausting. Does anticipation of them getting up also keep you awake?
@Steph, I wrote that wrong (only on my second cup of coffee when I was writing!). But between the two of them, at least one (or both of them) is (are) up once a night whether it be climbing into our bed from a nightmare or sleepwalking. They’re typically asleep by 7:30 pm and wake up around 6:30 – 8 am when we don’t have to wake them up for school. My older son wears a Fitbit at night and tracking his sleep, he gets an avg of eleven hours or more of sleep. My five year old probably even more. BUT when they do crawl into our bed or sleepwalk downstairs they’re still sleeping or fall asleep within minutes of waking me up. It’s 43 year old me that has a problem getting back to sleep and I’m awake for hours in the middle of the night even though they’ve maybe (maybe) been awake for five minutes or so.
(Also, the anticipation of the nine year old sleepwalking downstairs is definitely a factor. I typically wake up but sometimes he’s found on the sofa the next morning and nobody heard him.)
So you are the one not getting enough sleep. That’s tough.
I’ve been a chronic insomniac as long as I can remember, and I primarily suffer from sleep onset insomnia (can’t FALL asleep to save my life). I can remember being in 2nd and 3rd grade, having to go to school on absolutely NO sleep, not a single hour, because I just couldn’t fall asleep. Nowadays I take melatonin and it helps a lot, although sometimes I actually find it’s better to give in to the insomnia, when San Francisco still had 24 hr Safeway I’d go grocery shopping or something.
Anyway, what I actually wanted to say, while I have a fraught relationship with sleep, my sister is the POLAR opposite. Ever since she was little, she could fall asleep and be snoring away ANYWHERE. Just a few of the places where she’s been known to fall asleep, and I mean head back, eyes closed, mouth hanging wide open, SNORING away; IN the dentist chair, while getting blood drawn, in the drive thru while waiting for her food and yes SHE was the one driving. If no one was with her to wake her up, the cars behind her honking usually did, on the loud, rowdy school bus, at the dinner table, the list goes on….. and no she is not narcoleptic. in fairness, she WOULD have to be pretty tired to fall asleep in these places, but the DENTIST chair?? (where btw she was GUARANTEED to fall asleep. Our dentist loved her). I don’t care if I haven’t slept in a week, that’s simply impossible for me……
Mine went through a stage starting around age 3.5 where he realized if he said he had a bad dream, he could come into our bed. So suddenly, every night for weeks he “had a bad dream,” sometimes literally 2 minutes after me putting him to bed, and would want to sleep in our bed. It took weeks of consistently putting him back in his bed every single time before he would stop trying, and if we gave in once (or didn’t notice because we were sleeping too hard and he could be sneaky), it would start all over again.
Maybe Louis is going through that stage? I can also see Kate being the sort of parent who wants to cuddle with her kids and have them in her bed, so she wouldn’t prioritize putting them back to bed and teaching them good, independent sleep habits. She seems like the sort of soft touch who just loves babies so much that she would almost train her kids into having poor sleep habits and getting up multiple times a night because they “need her.”
I used to be a nanny and it’s amazing how well some children would sleep for me, the nanny, but how much trouble their parents had with putting them to bed and keeping them in their own beds, and it usually came down to that sort of thing: “I’m scared, I have growing pains, I had a bad dream, I’m hungry/thirsty, I miss you, I need to use the potty, it’s too dark/bright/cold/hot in my room,” leading to parents letting them get out of bed, or letting them sleep in their bed. Hell, I had the same issue with my own child with his “nightmares,” which is how I learned how to be a better nanny and teach better sleep habits.
I also want to say that I don’t care if you co-sleep with kids and everyone is sleeping well. It was usual though for these parents to complain and be super frustrated about how poorly their kids slept. Or one parent was fine with it while the other was exhausted and couldn’t sleep.
William and Kate have a messenging problem.
The whole family has a messaging/branding problem. Their problem is that they are not adaptable and can’t respond to the current climate. And any attempt to do so is shallow and fake.
If the kids are keeping him up at night he’s doing something wrong. At their ages they should be in bed and lights out by about 8. Maybe a little later for a George but hardly keeping Willy up.
Kate is broody, the kids are noisy and keep William up at night. They have been trotting out these same lame quips as a means to be relatable FOREVER. Time to sit down with the team at KP and brainstorm some new complaints. These are dated and overdone!
This👆👆👆
Careful what you wish for, next thing he’ll be complaining about his 30 year mortgage.
He’s got coffee teeth, so this tracks.
Honestly, this looks really close to my food per day. I drink 2-3 cups of coffee during my work day. I eat spinach with my eggs and toast in the am, and I’d have broccoli or zucchini with the fish. And ‘rubbish’ sandwich for lunch in my house is grilled cheese and fried onions, maybe more spinach. One thing I will side eye him for: RED wine with FISH?!? Isn’t that a wine faux pas? I actually don’t know, but I always have white wine with fish.
Depends on how the fish was prepared. Some herbs/spices just go better with red wine. I don’t like most white wines so I’ve always had red with everything.
*insert “The More You Know” gif here*
Rubbish sandwich probably means
Bacon and fried eggs or
Burger with bacon, egg, and cheese.
When he was in the raf it was reported his favourite meal from their chef was a lamb burger with fried egg, bacon and cheese.
That burger sounds amazing!!!!! Officers really do eat well in the forces, I guess.
William has a lot of things that bother me. What his diet is like, not one of them.
Why can’t his team do a better job? He comes off as a jerk in almost all his PR events.
How about he gives 15% of the $$ from the PoW, Duchy of Cornwall profits back to their community?
The kids keep him up at night?
This I will give him a pass on. I would assume they mostly sleep thru the night but, as a parent, every kid is different.
It’s interesting that William’s first official visit as Duke of Cornwall does not include Kate. She hasn’t been doing much so that’s not a great look.
And even more interesting is how William had the duchy website updated and removed the section for the Duchess of Cornwall. When Charles was Duke of Cornwall there was a specific page for the Duchess of Cornwall in the “about the duchy” section. Way back machine will confirm this.
Now it has no section for the current Duchess of Cornwall. They have been married 11 years so it is utterly bizarre to have excluded her this way…. I mean unless she’s not expect to do anything for the duchy except take the money for new clothes.
I checked the site just before I posted and still no section for the current Duchess of Cornwall. Amazing how the rota are silent on this but report on minor royal family website changes when it involves Meghan and Harry.
Express UK had an article saying Kate outshone the king at his first state banquet, comparing her to Diana. Perhaps her profile is being lowered. Quite the irony, the laziest royal in many generations is being sidelined.
William saying the kids keep him up at night is just another attempt to pretend he’s even in the same house with them and their mother. Maybe they do keep him up on the weekends he’s with them on his own.
It definitely feels like something he’s saying because he thinks that’s what parents should say and it makes him relatable.
My kids are 10 and 8 and I haven’t gotten up with them in the MOTN in years and years, outside of the occasional sickness.
I know every kid is different and some kids really do have issues sleeping through the night, but I doubt that’s the case here for some reason.
I wonder if this has to do with the kids being shuttled back and forth between multiple homes and what appears to be Wm and Kate’s separate lives? That would be enough to rattle young kids — a few nights at Adelaide, a few nights at Windsor Castle, a few nights at KP, a few nights at Anmer, a few nights at Bucklebury. That would be enough to have me suffering insomnia and tantrums.
Regarding the diet, he must have fibbed and told her something he thought would be acceptable. Surely, he eats more than that.
Nanny Maria does not “live in” so someone is the “go to” person for getting up at night to get water or check for monsters under the bed.
Nanny is 0n the property. There is staff housing
I phrased this wrong, @tessa. I was in a rush to go out this a.m. What I meant to say is that he said “keeping ME up”, if he was cohabiting with his wife it would be US, not just ME. Therefore if Nanny was not actually inside the residence, he would be the go to person, assuming no wife or nanny in the immediate area.
I don’t like this at all. This lady can make her point without ‘grilling’ anyone about their diet. All I hear is someone eager to food shame someone else. There is a lot to criticize William for, however he should not have to make excuses for what he ate the day before. She could have just made her point or asked him what he thought was a typical diet then made her point.
Agreed! I expected there to be much more criticism over the nutritionist’s comments and the overall tone of the article, but nope.
Imagine if someone was nitpicking a woman’s diet like this?!
I don’t like William but his diet is not what we should be criticising. It seems normal and healthy-ish. I absolutely hate that our idea of ”healthy eating” has become so black and white. Everything has to be 100% perfect or it’s not ”healthy”. When in fact a healthy lifestyle can include all kinds of things and not all of them have to be kale.
But men aren’t body shamed like women are. So that’s a huge difference. I mean, seriously. None of the royal men have eating disorders. Many of the women have and some do currently. Can we not act like men are equal victims of norms they weaponize against women?
He’s supposed to be a role model. That’s literally his only job. Being used to make a point about a healthy diet is a very small ask for billions in freebies.
Maybe she was looking for a job.😉
I wonder if that’s part of the reason why Kate didn’t go on this trip. She didn’t want to tell anyone what she does or doesn’t eat all day.
Though there are ways to get around that: could’ve done a different visit while William did this one, could’ve lied and made something up, could’ve talked about what the kids eat instead and talk about the different nutritional needs between kids and adults.
So I’m imagining she’s probably just lazy, or will didn’t want her there, or it’s her weekend with the kids.
The only thing I find weird about this is that he says he gets his caffeine from tea even though he drinks 3 cups of coffee per day.
Ok, two things. This isn’t exactly the most busy man in the world. All the coffee drinkers on here don’t have to defend yourselves. You actually so stuff everyday to need the pick me up.
If anyone believes that Bully-I-Am’s daily consumption of alcohol consists of one glass of red wine, I……….BWWWAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAAAAA
I meeeeeaaaaannnnn……imbibing copious amounts of alcohol every day is how these poor bastards in gilded cages hv managed to keep going for centuries!
Just who are they trying to con? Do they ever NOT try to gaslight everyone, every time?
Yea, more like one bottle of wine.
What is a rubbish sandwich? The article makes it sound like his staff picked the sandwich for him. Is Bill too high & mighty to make his own rubbish sandwich? He’s already blaming the staff for his poor eating habits.
I’m actually with him on the coffee. I always have fatigue due to autoimmune disease (meds control the other symptoms pretty well but the fatigue remains) and I work more than full time. Coffee makes it happen! Although I drink the last of it at lunch so it doesn’t interrupt my sleep.
Red wine with white fish? Isn’t that breaking some kind of rule? Or is that out of date?
I read that as he had the wine separately from dinner, at the end of the day or maybe as a mid-day snack (lol).
I really don’t like the way the Cambridges are constantly complaining about their kids.
Yes, it is supposed to make them looks hands on and relatable but could you imagine the uproar if one of the kids started shading the parents in this manner?
I won’t judge anyone for having a “rubbish” diet. Most of us are works in progress on that front. It’s having a “rubbish” character & values that I take issue with.
Kate is not on the duchy of Cornwall page? And she is out of Camilla’s summit with the queens of Jordan and Belgium and the crown princess of Denmark?
If he’s drinking three cups of coffee to stay alert and has trouble staying awake without, he might want to be checked out for sleep Apnea.
@Laura-Lee, I’m with you on white wine with white fish. The problem with that meal is that it is an odd pairing of sea and land. One normally drinks white wine with white fish but red wine with mushrooms. Hence, that combination of food with any wine would be weird. It actually sounds pretty gross to me! His diet sounds like cr*p, all white food (except a dessert) and not one vegetable. In the article, it also sounds like he had two glasses of red wine, one with dinner and one with a brownie. It is no wonder then that William always looks sickly to me.
Edit to add that I am fine with the three cups of coffee, as a fellow coffee drinker myself!
Dying to know what a “rubbish sandwich” is…is this code for “whatever is in the fridge, I’m slapping it on two pieces of bread”? Or, “Kate made me a sandwich, and I don’t know what’s in it”? 🤣