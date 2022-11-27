King Charles agreed to accept £4.5 million in ‘charitable donations’ from Qatar

It’s clear that King Charles authorized some – if not all – of the leaks about his cash-for-honours dramas. Charles was trying to get all of those scandals out there before he became king, and the leaks were released at a steady clip over the course of 2021 and 2022. There are ongoing police investigations which will not touch Charles whatsoever, and Michael Fawcett has been designated the fall guy for all of the bribery, fraud and tacky money-grabbing. When Charles became king, senior courtiers insisted that Charles would create more distance between himself and his royal foundation, although everything seems to be mired in secretive shenanigans still, to this day. Speaking of, the Mail on Sunday had this curious story about how Charles has “agreed to accept millions of pounds in donations from Qatar.” His agreement to take millions of pounds came after he held a secret in-person meeting with Qatari officials.
King Charles’s charitable foundation has agreed to accept millions of pounds in donations from Qatar, The Mail on Sunday can reveal. The Prince’s Foundation will receive what is thought to be £4.5 million over the next three years under the deal with the World Cup hosts, according to sources. The charity is already mired in a ‘cash for honours’ scandal, which is the subject of a police investigation.
The new revelations will raise further concern over the running of the foundation, as Qatar faces widespread condemnation for its appalling human rights record. It comes after the King had said he would have far less time to be personally involved with the charity having ascended the throne.
But The Mail on Sunday can also reveal that the King made a secret visit in a blacked-out Range Rover to a Prince’s Foundation project at the Qatari-owned Chelsea Barracks in central London on Wednesday.
Taking what is said to be annual instalments of £1.5 million over the next three years from the Qataris can only raise further questions about the King’s charity and the way it is funded.
Qatar’s homophobic laws and discrimination against women have come under scrutiny in the run-up to the World Cup. The regime has also been blamed for the deaths of thousands of migrant workers who built the tournament’s stadiums. Prince William has chosen not to fly out to the matches of England and Wales in the tournament, despite being president of the Football Association.
Wednesday’s visit by the King to the Chelsea Barracks was not publicly acknowledged on the Court Circular, the official list of events undertaken by members of the Royal Family.
The King has launched a Highgrove Shop at the site, the funds from which go directly to the Prince’s Foundation, which has its headquarters in Dumfries House in Ayrshire, Scotland. Previously, the money from the shops was funnelled into the Prince’s Fund – as separate charitable body associated with the King.
When approached by The Mail on Sunday about the visit, a Palace spokesperson said: ‘His Majesty The King made a brief visit to the Highgrove Christmas shop to meet some of the suppliers and craftspeople whose products are sold on behalf of The Prince’s Foundation, and other supporters.’
The secret visit to one of the shops in the Qatari development is likely to raise eyebrows because it suggests a continuing level of close personal involvement by the King. It had been thought that Charles would delegate his charitable duties, particularly at The Prince’s Foundation.
“His Majesty The King made a brief visit to the Highgrove Christmas shop to meet some of the suppliers and craftspeople…” That sounds completely above-board, like a lovely event which would appear on the Court Circular, surely? The fact that Charles’s staff had the trip on a media blackout says that Charles was actually meeting with Qatari businessmen or officials in a “private capacity.” What is it with Charles and bags full of cash? He’s literally the king!! He has hundreds of millions of pounds at his disposal now. Even if one could argue that these are legitimate charitable donations and everything is legitimate, why the secrecy and why the furtive excuses? The palace coverup is what makes this look suspicious. That and Charles feeling the need to do this sh-t in person.
Greedy old money bags can’t resist a bag full o’ cash. He could self fund his charities, never take another taxpayer dime, and still live high on the hog with billions to spare, but, no. Gotta get more, more, MORE to separate the haves from the have nots and validate his “moral superiority.”
Maybe he uses this under the table cash to pay off tabloids and Tories so they won’t reveal all his nasty personal business. Willingly blackmailed. That’s your king for you, England.
If it is blackmail it makes you wonder what other dirt is out there. He survived the 90’s press so what other secrets are out there? Or maybe he’s protecting someone else.
Qatar owns most of the real estate in London . Owning KC is probably just a part of doing business at this point.
What does this mean? What does “Qatar” or these individuals want from him? What can he do for them? Can someone explain it like I’m five plz 🙏
Power. KC receives dirty money from Qatar and Qatar associates with the royal family. They’re probably buying into something royal. It’s unbelievable! That there is no outcry! But it fits.. Two monsters kissing each other’s asses…
@Sam.. there is no outcry because the Daily Mail and the Murdock own papers are not making a big deal out of it. I’m still surprised when ppl are not making these connections. If these papers make a big fuss about it, the general public will follow. These papers control the mood of the country. They are and will continue to get away with everything because they have the backing of the right wing papers.
Money. Plain and simple. Qatar is rich with oil money and wants legitimacy on the world stage. They’re investing 10 billion pounds in financial technology, life sciences and cyber security, all arranged through Boris Johnson. Of course Charles is a beneficiary of their largesse.
He agreed. “If you insist I will reluctantly take your money”. He could suggest that they use it to pay workers and to make reparations for human rights violations.
The English monarchy does not control matters of state. Their main purpose is to look pretty and to pretend they care about their subjects. Why would Qatar give “donations” to the King’s charitable foundations when they will not get anything meaningful in return? By meaningful I mean top secrets like Donald Trump sold to Qatar. Why don’t Qatar donate money to Meghan and Harry’s foundations too if they really meant to help charitable causes? This is all so fishy.
It’s “Crown washing” their money and their image. They get access to the RF, invited to the right parties, eventually granted some title by the RF if they donate enough money, and access to those in government with real power.
As our philosophers AC/DC rightfully put it, it’s dirty deeds done dirt cheap.
That’s about the size of it, yep.
To say the Royals ‘don’t control matters of state’ is too simple. They are hugely influential culturally and, to a certain extent, politically. Let’s not forget Elizabeth had enough pull to alter tax and inheritance laws. They know everyone important in the UK and elsewhere. They have direct access to Whitehall and Westminster. Their advisors and ‘secretaries’ all come from politics. PLUS all their ‘charitable’ work means they know who to talk to and where to put money to look like good, altruistic human beings. They’re a great point of access for creeps who want to talk to powerful people informally and about shady things.
Wasn’t this called the Queen’sConsent, in that every new law had to be reviews and possibly revised for the benefit of the queen before going into law. Guess it’s called the King’s Consent now?
@Jais
Yeah, it’s one of the monarch’s constitutional powers that they pinky swear not to use because having a monarch torpedo democratically-created legislation is a Bad Look but in actuality there are deals and favors that go through that part of the UK’s legislation process. At least sometimes, I’m not suggesting they’re withholding consent for most things.
It’s not about charity.. it’s about access and top of the tier elite. It’s all about class and to be honest since H&M left.. a lot of these ppl do not consider them top class. Also, I don’t think H&M would want to take donations from them. Money, power and access above all else.
“Ow, ow, ow, you’re twisting my arm! Ok, ok, ok, I’ll take the money.” Seriously, did we expect him to change a lifetime’s habits just because he became king? So interesting that the Mail is taking this line, with the addition of William not attending the World Cup. Charles bad, William good.
So far, CIII, the QC, and the Wailses have shown themselves to just be more visible examples of their past worthless selves. There is no high road with these grifters, just access to a mountain of money and stolen jewels. I’m still not seeing a clear quid pro quo for THIS one — the Qataris would seem to hold nearly all the marbles in this “relationship,” and CIII has next to nothing of value to offer them.
Sure, they had TQ and Phillip to hide behind, didn’t they? And William had Harry.
As for the UK/Qatari relationship, the Guardian had this piece 10 days ago:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/nov/17/they-are-buying-something-the-cash-gifts-and-arms-cementing-the-qatari-uk-relationship
FASCINATING article! No question the Qataris have deep, deep and long-standing ties with the government, but does CIII have much influence there, other than his hide bound Tory leanings? (Forgive my simplistic way of looking at this.)
Smells like Charles continues to need millions in cash to cover financial misdeeds (did he raid the charity?).
@C-SHELL – a very good question. I’m guessing that Charles is fulfilling an unofficial ambassadors role. That the Qataris want, at some level, to deal “royal-to-royal” (like dealing with equals). So Charles does that and the UK government let’s him collect his “donations.”
Last May, when BoJo was still PM, a new Strategic Investment Partnership was proudly announced with Qatar financing upwards of $12 billion in finance tech, life sciences and cyber security initiatives. Of course the apolitical PC was there with his soft diplomacy skills and his royal hand out to receive a big donation to his charity. Being royal adjacent gives Qatar royalty a certain dignity it is sorely lacking, but at the same time besmirches the BRF, something they don’t seem to care about. They are teflon.
@Euyidice: I noticed that, too. William good, Charles bad. Except they forgot that they already told us that William didn’t go to the World Cup because he was too busy, not because of his stance on their human rights abuses–which he either couldn’t be bothered to learn about or couldn’t be bothered to care about.
A real media would be screaming about this and calling for answers. But the British press reserves their outrage for Harry and Meghan.
Exactly!!
A “blacked out Range Rover”. Visit shrouded in secrecy. An agreement to accept more bags of cash. Sounds like a scene from The Godfather.
Crooks, criminals, grifters. See also Donald Trump and his entire family.
Qatari investments just in London include not just the Chelsea barracks site, Canary Wharf (an overflow financial district of skyscrapers and high end developments built on the old docks adjacent to the city of London’s historic banks),Harrods department store,the Olympic village built for the 2012 olympics, the Shard skyscraper which is part of the refurbished London Bridge station development and a majority stake in Heathrow Airport!
It’s a portfolio worth £billions and those are just the headline things that we know about, I can easily imagine that thoroughbred horses, country estates, paintings have also been bought up for further £billions.
The British RF and the Tory government are rolling around mucky financial scandals like pigs in mud.
All right, who’s tattling?
Did anyone really think C-Rex would stop being corrupt just bc he’s king? And how involved is the Tory govt with this nonsense? This just shows how truly compromised and corrupt the RF is. I’m wondering who the next fall guy/woman will be since Fawcett was blamed for the others. And it won’t be the Sussexes – unless the BM wants another lawsuit.
So how did the Mail find out about this visit and the money? Is someone on the inside still leaking?
This just reeks of corruption and bribery.
Makes you wonder who the rest of these knuckleheads are meeting or have met and if they’re just a little more discreet than Charles
London is a top money laundering destination. It seems obvious Charlie is involved in that somehow. Are the Russians and Saudis working together to undermine western democracy?
You can’t have this massive amount of foreign investment without the investors flexing their control once in a while. This amount of money means government as well as the royal family is involved.
Maybe, Charles 111 is being blackmailed into submission.
Why did he have to go? The answer provided is not qualified as a fig leaf. Where is common sense when you need her?
Being from a former colony, one has a feeling of deja vous- as if the UK being recolonized, and that the people responsible for governance are being controlled.
Just as the British, who landed on an island and decided, that it belonged to them irregardless of the natives, it is as if they cannot wait until William, the Malleable, becomes king.
They seem to be aware of both the monarch and his heir weaknesses. Understanding the power of fingerpointing and are taking full advantage of it.
Two dead ducks in a row as monarchs???
Greed, the death of “civilization” – Part 2