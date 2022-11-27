Donald Trump spent hours chatting with two white nationalists & antisemites

Donald Trump hasn’t done much since he announced his third presidential run. He’s just staying in Mar-a-Lago, waiting to be indicted. He threw his usual Thanksgiving dinner at Mar-a-Lago too, and someone (possibly Bigly) invited Kanye West. Kanye, in turn, invited a man named Nick Fuentes. Since antisemites are repugnant to me – as in, I feel violently ill covering them – I didn’t know Fuentes’s name off the top of my head. According to people in the know, Fuentes is a major figure in the White nationalist movement and he’s one of America’s premier Holocaust deniers. I’m not surprised that he’s an associate of Ye, nor am I surprised that Trump welcomed him to MAL. This is how it went down:
Former President Donald Trump hosted White nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and rapper Kanye West at his Mar-a-Lago estate this week, demonstrating his continued willingness to associate with figures who have well-publicized antisemitic views as he embarks on another White House run. West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, posted a video Thursday on Twitter in which he claimed that Trump “is really impressed with Fuentes,” who has repeatedly made antisemitic and racist comments as chronicled by the Anti-Defamation League.
Fuentes, West said in the Twitter video, “is actually a loyalist” to Trump, unlike others who he said abandoned the former president after the 2020 election.
In a text message conversation tweeted by West on Thursday, he and Fuentes said they both met with the former president. A source familiar with the dinner confirmed to CNN that Trump on Tuesday met with Fuentes and West. The source said that Fuentes was a guest of West, who attended the dinner along with Karen Giorno, who ran Trump’s 2016 Florida campaign, and another unidentified man. The group feasted on a Thanksgiving dinner for roughly two hours at Trump’s outdoor patio table.
Trump was engaged with Fuentes and found him “very interesting,” the source said, particularly Fuentes’ abilities to rattle off statistics and data, and his familiarity with Trump world. At one point during the dinner, Trump declared that he “liked” Fuentes. According to the source, the dinner grew tense at various times, including after West asked Trump to join his 2024 campaign ticket for president as vice president, which Trump “laughed off.” The source could not pinpoint the exact moment the former president’s mood shifted.
Trump acknowledged the dinner in a post on Truth Social Friday stating: “This past week, Kanye West called me to have dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Shortly thereafter, he unexpectedly showed up with three of his friends, whom I knew nothing about. We had dinner on Tuesday evening with many members present on the back patio. The dinner was quick and uneventful. They then left for the airport.”
Trump repeated later Friday that he “didn’t know” Fuentes and had offered West business as well as political advice.
“I told him he should definitely not run for President, ‘any voters you may have should vote for TRUMP,’” the former president wrote on Truth Social. “Anyway, we got along great, he expressed no anti-Semitism, & I appreciated all of the nice things he said about me on ‘Tucker Carlson.’”
Trump has been on Truth Social ever since Thanksgiving, giving various denials about what was discussed and how long he spoke to Ye and Nick Fuentes. I actually believe that Ye would just turn up at MAL with guests and that Trump wouldn’t know who they were ahead of time. I also believe that Kanye is probably too manic to make much sense these days, and that was probably why Trump’s mood shifted. Trump was being out-crazied by Ye. All that being said, Trump’s campaign is clearly in damage-control mode, not just about the fact that Trump spent hours chatting it up with two known white supremacists and antisemites, but because Trump then lied about it online. One of Trump’s advisors (unnamed) told MSNBC that the whole thing was a “f–king nightmare” and this amateurish incident will give people a reason to vote for DeSantis.
It infuriates me when I see horrible racist a-holes such as Nick having a Spanish surname. I googled him to find out if he is of Latin or Spanish descent but I didn’t find out anything. Most of the media is not giving this much coverage of course. They would much rather focus on Biden’s early Christmas at the White House.
The former leader of the Proud Boys was a white Cuban.
I think racism and anti-Blackness are just as bad if not worse in Latin America, I don’t see why he wouldn’t be a white supremacist.
True, racism and bigotry exist everywhere, but the mere fact that people who belong to a minority group themselves might be racist isn’t what’s so incomprehensible to me as a (half) Latinx person. It’s the fact that people like Fuentes are basically the “pick me” girls of racism, thinking that they’re special and that, when Republicans declare open season on minorities, the hate and violence won’t touch them.
If Nick Fuentes weren’t a Holocaust denier, he might have known that the Nazis didn’t target just a bunch of Hasidic Jews living in Eastern European shtetls. A single, distant Jewish ancestor was reason enough to murder a person, even if those great-great grandparents had converted to Christianity a century earlier.
Latin America also has its racism issues. It isn’t as simple as all Latin Americans get along and they have no issues. We have our history as well that includes colonialism, caste systems, racism, colorism…
According to Wikipedia, Nick Fuentes is half Mexican.
Kanye’s still wearing a wedding ring.
He’s wearing his wedding ring in those photos because those are old photos.
Kanye is not manic, he’s a self loathing white supremacist.
Yup.
Kanye can be manic and an a-hole at the same time. Right now he is desperately seeking attention and validation. The only way he can get it is by going ever further to the fringes of the right wing where being an a-hole is a requirement. Elon Musk is experiencing something similar.
@Amy Bee Exactly! Thank you for saying the quiet part out loud. I don’t think Ye has actually sat down with a mental health professional long enough to get an accurate psych diagnosis so I won’t attribute his evil, erratic, and constantly manic behavior to being bipolar. And the DSM-5 doesn’t have a specific diagnosis for being an ahole. He still hasn’t figured out that he’s the “for now” useful idiot. Of course 45 met with him to discourage him from running for prez. It wont work since they both have god complexes and won’t listen to rational people.
If I were Kim, I’d follow his example by dropping his last name and change all of the kids last name to Kardashian.
Sigh. I’ll be so glad when we start having serious and well qualified people running for prez again…
Kanye has been hospitalized following breakdowns so I think it’s likely that he has been diagnosed. I agree that his mental health issues are no excuse for his anti-Black and anti-Jewish behavior, but I don’t think it’s right to suggest that someone is lying about a diagnosis.
“The Black guy brought the Nazi to dinner at my house” is the new “The dog ate my homework” excuse.
Btw, Trump continues to have Secret Service protection, and Fuentes wouldn’t have gotten in without a background check being done. So, it would be very unusual if Trump didn’t know beforehand. I’m guessing he was warned and probably was advised not to meet him.
This is the part that is head-scratching. How do a handful of unknown people waltz unscathed into the presence of anyone under SS protection, especially people who are a danger to society? Well, Trump’s version of this is horseshit, of course. Unhinged as he is, Ye’s version is probably close to the truth.
Exactly. Trump obviously knew in advance that he was coming. He just didn’t know that Kanye and Fuentes would tell everyone about it. I’m not sure why anyone finds this shocking given that Trump is also a white supremacist…
With 24/7 secret service protection, no one shows up at your door with 3 unannounced friends and think that people are dumb enough to believe you didn’t know. Compulsive liars just can’t figure out that they are not the smartest guys in the room. Trumps impending indictment will not change the fact that he has supporters that will continue this sht show.
Trump controls who has access to him. Secret service is not doing background checks on his dinner guests.
And it was Thanksgiving, a holiday you spend with friends and family.
White supremacists and anti-semites are Trump’s friends and family.
That right there. Nobody should just be able to show up without having undergone a background check by the Secret Service. And was it Thanksgiving or was it Tuesday, there seems to be different versions. Or they had a turkey at dinner on Tuesday? Which was it?
Trump and his followers are all garbage.
Yes, they are. There are not enough words to adequately describe how loathsome and vile the Trumpers are. Horrible. They have destroyed America. They have incited what I consider to be a civil war that is tearing families apart. They are a plague.
Really, they did this on purpose. They always always tell on themselves. The last comment that “now people have a reason to vote for DeSantis”. Yup. Trump is going to hang his loss around Kanye’s neck til kingdom come. When will people of color learn white supremacy only uses them, never includes them? mark my words. Trump knows he’s out and he just scapegoated Kanye on his way down.
DM has a headline in which Trump calls Kanye “A seriously troubled man”
If Trump thinks you are troubled, and we know what a vile man Trump is, it must be pretty bad.
The press is completely ignoring Trump except when he pulls something outrageous like this. Without the support of Fox News, all I hear is crickets.
“VULTURES of a feather flock together!” These cretins are really showing their HATRED and don’t care if the whole Planet knows it! People, continue to VOTE these BUZZARDS out–whether they are in office or trying to be elected to a political office! With COVID, wars, and other strife, law-abiding humans (regardless of gender, racial background, sexual orientation, age, or physical/mental abilities) should not have to suffer regarding creatures like those 3 (plus Musky) trying to rule! 👆☝🏽
What is Kanye’s end game here? Nick is a total piece of sh*t. He freely uses the N word and talks so disgustingly about Black people. Why would Nick associate with Kanye? Does he think Kanye is a “different kind of Black person”? One that can be used for his gain? I don’t understand any of this.
He’s a fame w*#re and hates women, so he and Kanye have that in common. I’ve seen clips of Nick saying you should be able to punch women, he wishes women could still be burned, etc. So violent misogyny is the answer.
Kanye is a narcissist and thinks he’s smarter than he is. If you showed him a picture of green grass he would say it’s red because he thinks that makes him look like he’s thinking outside the box. He’s hanging out with a Nazi because he’s not supposed to so he thinks it makes him look like he “gets it” and we don’t. He has no end game other than to fuel his own ego.
Nick is 100% using Kanye. He knows all he has to do is tell Kanye he’s “one of the good ones” or say “see, Im not racist, I’m friends with you!!” and Kanye will hang out with him.
Trump is a seriously troubled man who happens to be Orange.
This is truly frightening.
not sure if it was intentional on Kaiser’s part, but Mar-A-Lago being shortened to “MAL” is so fitting and accurate.
She’s breaking out that Spanish she got to use on Hilaria articles!!
After reading these comments I just had a thought, can you imagine being a Secret Service member and you are assigned guarding Trump now that he is an Ex-President?
I mean to guard the sitting POTUS is an honor, I would think.
But to be assigned to Trump or his family, after all the garbage that is known?
Man, that requires a level of professionalism I do not have.