People: Prince William ‘has been painted as hotheaded and unsympathetic’

It’s interesting that People Magazine devoted this week’s cover story to the Windsors-in-Disarray, and they put Prince William and Kate on the cover. The story is about how no one knows if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will go to King Charles’s coronation, and instead of Charles simply calling Harry, we’ve got royal reporters banging their heads against the wall about how William is still raging about Harry’s memoir. It’s all very curious. Well, People released some additional quotes from the cover story, so here’s an update (some of this we’ve already covered, but whatever):

The Sussexes still haven’t been invited to the Chubbly: A palace insider tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be invited to his father’s coronation; however, a source close to Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, says that an invitation has yet to be extended, and there has been no movement toward reconciliation.

How Peg feels: “William is the one who is most upset and needs time to calm down,” says the source. “He has been painted as hotheaded and unsympathetic. But I don’t think he will back down — it’s whether they can move beyond it and accept that they view things differently.” Royal correspondent Valentine Low, author of Courtiers, adds that William “will be furious about the betrayals of confidences.”

Charles worries more about looking like a terrible father than actually being a terrible father: Says the source close to the royal household: “It is such a momentous occasion for Charles, and he would want his son to be at the coronation to witness it. He would like to have Harry back in the family. If they don’t sort it out, it will always be part of the King’s reign and how he has left his family disjointed. He has had a reputation as a distant parent, and it would be awful for him for that to continue.”

The Archbishop of Canterbury’s role in this melodrama: There is talk that the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who married Harry and Meghan and will officiate the coronation service, was tapped to help bridge the two sides. Reports that Charles had already asked him to reach out to the Sussexes have been downplayed, but Welby is close to the couple, and, as a close source points out, “If he could reconcile the family members, that is what he would want to do.”

King Charles is bad at his job: Royal historian Robert Lacey notes that “quite apart from [Charles’] paternal hope to reunite with his son, one of the jobs of the royal family is showing how to cope with the problems we all have in a human and thoughtful way. What will be a success for the family in the future is not reconciliation necessarily, but mutual acceptance of different ideas and priorities.”