People: Prince William ‘has been painted as hotheaded and unsympathetic’

It’s interesting that People Magazine devoted this week’s cover story to the Windsors-in-Disarray, and they put Prince William and Kate on the cover. The story is about how no one knows if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will go to King Charles’s coronation, and instead of Charles simply calling Harry, we’ve got royal reporters banging their heads against the wall about how William is still raging about Harry’s memoir. It’s all very curious. Well, People released some additional quotes from the cover story, so here’s an update (some of this we’ve already covered, but whatever):
The Sussexes still haven’t been invited to the Chubbly: A palace insider tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be invited to his father’s coronation; however, a source close to Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, says that an invitation has yet to be extended, and there has been no movement toward reconciliation.
How Peg feels: “William is the one who is most upset and needs time to calm down,” says the source. “He has been painted as hotheaded and unsympathetic. But I don’t think he will back down — it’s whether they can move beyond it and accept that they view things differently.” Royal correspondent Valentine Low, author of Courtiers, adds that William “will be furious about the betrayals of confidences.”
Charles worries more about looking like a terrible father than actually being a terrible father: Says the source close to the royal household: “It is such a momentous occasion for Charles, and he would want his son to be at the coronation to witness it. He would like to have Harry back in the family. If they don’t sort it out, it will always be part of the King’s reign and how he has left his family disjointed. He has had a reputation as a distant parent, and it would be awful for him for that to continue.”
The Archbishop of Canterbury’s role in this melodrama: There is talk that the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who married Harry and Meghan and will officiate the coronation service, was tapped to help bridge the two sides. Reports that Charles had already asked him to reach out to the Sussexes have been downplayed, but Welby is close to the couple, and, as a close source points out, “If he could reconcile the family members, that is what he would want to do.”
King Charles is bad at his job: Royal historian Robert Lacey notes that “quite apart from [Charles’] paternal hope to reunite with his son, one of the jobs of the royal family is showing how to cope with the problems we all have in a human and thoughtful way. What will be a success for the family in the future is not reconciliation necessarily, but mutual acceptance of different ideas and priorities.”
Seriously though, Lacey’s comment is something the British media doesn’t want to acknowledge or accept, which is that Charles can’t even make a good-faith effort to reconcile with his SON, and what does that say about his leadership and diplomatic skills overall? Of course, I’m of the opinion that Charles would go a long way to help himself and his image by simply making a statement acknowledging the dysfunction within his family, but also making a point to say he loves Harry, Meghan and their children. Charles should have done that months ago. Why hasn’t he? Is it because the Other Brother would blow a f–king gasket and rage-shriek for months?
Speaking of the Other Brother, “William is the one who is most upset and needs time to calm down… He has been painted as hotheaded and unsympathetic…” Every time we hear about William, his default emotion is violent rage. Harry didn’t “paint” William that way – William IS hotheaded, unsympathetic, a violent bully and a complete psycho.
If the shoe fits…..
Notice how they are claiming that harry betrayed their confidence but not that he lied…
Tells you everything you need to know.
Exactly!
The article doesn’t even contradict Harry’s “painting” of William, just says that William is upset about it.
There are obviously too many receipts out there to back Harry up. Can’t call it a lie I’d they can prove it is the truth.
Williams attitude reminds me of the outrage you see in men who get caught cheating: they get furious about you looking through their phone or email and completely ignore the fact they’ve been banging their 24 year old intern and you’ve now got the proof.
DING DING DING! Nobody has denied anything of what he said… and why’s that? … yeah. The talking points have been “he’s doing it for money” “he’s revealing his family’s secrets” so it’s true then, recollections don’t vary.
This family continues to trash Harry’s wife EVERY SINGLE DAY for the past 7 years, why are they so mad Meghan and Harry no longer want to be mistreated and abused? Why are they so mad Meghan and Harry have a platform to speak THE TRUTH and dispel lies that family continues to push? They’ve absolutely destroyed Meghan’s character and reputation all because she’s better than Waity Katie. Meghan and Harry deserve to blow that entire family up.
William doesn’t need to calm down, he needs to grow up and accept his anger as real and a definite problem in his life. Then he would be wise to find a therapist , as Harry did, and accept and assess that anger. There Is abundant evidence for his anger issues, heaven knows those two boys were put through enough just losing their mother in such a tragic circumstance. Then there is the mismanagement of their grief by Charles, Philip and the Queen. William also needs to evaluate his anger as it affects his children. They don’t need the fall out from this sad, sad situation.. I doubt that he can admit and accept his problem, but ignoring it is only going to make it more difficult as time goes by. Kate needs to stop carrying on about small children and put her husband’s emotional health first. Frankly I don’t think she can. She probably truly believes in that stiff upper lip foolishness.
@ Patricia, that’s all well and good that K should put W’s mental health first but HE must recognize that he has an anger problem first. Unfortunately Willy doesn’t believe that he has anger issues as he is apparently allowed to behave and has been catered to with his anger his entire life.
The fact of the matter is that for decades W’s anger has been on full display for decades. If W is willing to openly scream and have fits of tantrums towards his father what makes anyone believe he wouldn’t openly feel the privilege to do the same with his brother, wife and children?
W doesn’t need to calm down, he needs anger management and therapy.
No, Kate needs to put HER OWN mental health first. She very obviously has a severe eating disorder. She can’t be her husband’s therapist too.
Spouses can and should help each other through things, but it’s not their job to “fix” each other. And women don’t need to completely subsume themselves in trying to fix their husbands. Sheesh.
Right? The title should say “Prince William revealed to be hotheaded and unsympathetic “.
@JP More like “Prince William confirmed as hotheaded and unsympathetic”.
I’m surprised that People didn’t photoshop Kate on the cover photo, it’s quite jarring to see.
I saw that yesterday and I immediately thought that they must hate her. They also put her in focus specifically, while slightly blurring peg
I was gonna say this, that’s such a bad photo.
She looks fine. She’s not supposed to be a model.
@Daisy May — sure, that’s why she wears a metric ton of make-up, countless wiglets, has starved herself to model-like thinness, travels with her favourite photographer and poses for the camera constantly. Un-airbrushed, she looks rough, not fine. I’m 70 and have better skin than she does.
They did her dirty with this photo. She kind of looks like a crusty, old lady. Yikes.
That is her natural face, not photoshop. All of that effort wasted to hate on Meg did her in. She does not have much fat, and she used to tan, so she was always going to age prematurely, but this is bad. She would do herself a service by gaining a bit of weight to add volume to her cheeks and becoming a less hateful person, although easier said than done.
Wow. In light of all the commentary on Madonna’s face yesterday I guess this shouldn’t surprise me, but it is so disappointing to see a 41 year old woman looking like a 41 year old woman but being described as a “crusty old lady”. I understand that most commenters here hate her and love to show their hatred through misogynistic remarks about her looks but DAMN, y’all. As someone older than her it’s such a massive downer to read comments here sometimes tearing her to shreds for the horrible crime of looking her age.
No one would care about her looking her age if she didn’t try so desperately to hide her age, through excessive photoshop (that she 100% approves) and excessive work to her face.
she doesn’t necessarily look “bad” here, she just looks like she probably looks in real life, and that is something Kate desperately tries to hide.
No one here sees Princess Anne and says “yikes she looks 70!” We know Anne is 70 and Anne looks her age and its fine because Anne is Anne and that’s just how she looks and its NBD. no one looked at the Queen and said “omg she has wrinkles! She’s 90 and has wrinkles!” It’s one of the ways Kate does herself a huge disservice.
The point is that in the past, People has blurred Kate’s face to give her the skin of a newborn baby. The contrast in this photo, with Will’s face blurred and Kate’s not, makes one wonder why.
Just look at Meghan for instance, who is the same age as Kate and looks fresh and healthy even without make up. I am ten years older than Kate and I look about the same as she looks now. I know that people age differently – gens, diet, climate, etc. – but why we mock Kate is not her ageing look, but the unnecesarily ageing look what we attribute to the fact what she does with her face and body and soul. It seems to come out all at once in that pic.
I agree , Wendy. I don’t think you have to drag one down to put the other up. Kate doesn’t look crusty and old she looks normal. In fact, she looks pretty – she’s a good looking woman – just not “instagrammed”. I’m so sick of the twisted way we look at people now because of filters and photoshop and such.
@Wendy – she’s a 41 year old woman who doesn’t look 41, she looks much older in person. I know because I’ve seen her in person. She’s gaunt, her skin has been ruined by too much sun-tanning, smoking and extreme dieting. Without photoshopping she looks rough and no amount of fillers, botox and exfoliating can cover that up. That being said, if she was a nice, caring, compassionate and hard-working person we wouldn’t go after her like this, but she’s proven time and again that she is a jealous, lazy mean-girl who spends most of her time and money on herself.
Sorry white folks, your skin generally ages more swiftly than POC. It’s almost unfair to contrast them.
The contrast is especially jarring since 95% of the pictures released of her are obviously photoshopped. When you set unrealistic expectations of what you look like, it makes the real picture that much worse. I actually thought they aged the area around her eyes. It is not at all what her eyes look like in most of her recent pictures.
@PIX, I am not a Kate fangirl but “crusty old lady” is taking it a bit far. Yes, the photo is not flattering. I get that you don’t like her but let’s tone down the name calling?
Wendy, Kate (and the BM) have made it mostly about her looks. Their endless “isn’t she the perfect English Rose 24/7” garbage has set her up for this criticism. Looks are about her main selling card, and they are costing British taxpayers serious cash flow. As well, as my grandma would say, “If you don’t want the street commenting on your business, don’t put your business in the street.”
That’s her face. Remember they’ve said the crown comes first? Kate is a non factor to them when it comes to William, and she accepts that dehumanizing misogynistic role, it’s why she’s so mad at Meghan refusing to do so.
Her face is all she has offered, in her years as a “royal”. If you are going to do nothing of substance, and put all of your focus on what you look like and what you wear, that’s all anyone is going to talk about. I can promise you, every single person that comes here regularly would love to see Cannot and Willnot do something amazing. It’s just clear that neither of them have it in them, yet they are still propped up as the goal post.
Why?
And noticed how her upper facial expression doesn’t go with the lower part? Her whole facila expression is odd some way. I gues it is botox, but it also remonds me of one of my friends best saying that is ‘people are responsible for the look of their face after 40’.
We are responsible for our face after 40 I guess, but some of us have been through things out of our control. I don’t know. I think we as women shouldn’t be so hard on other women’s looks. If Meghan (who is gorgeous and youthful) is what we have to strive to be at 40 then that makes me depressed. I look young for my age (47), but nothing like her. Maybe we can focus on picking on the things people can change like their attitudes. Kate has so many other qualities that she seems to need to work on, why do we expect her to be perfect physically and then judge her for an apparent (alleged) eating disorder.
What about William leaking to the press about Harry & Meghan? That’s ok in William’s eyes? Not a betrayal??!
@VoominVava — Kate has proven again and again that she is indolent, disinterested, and has no desire to do anything other than parade around in expensive clothes and jewelry instead of rolling up her sleeves and actually accomplishing something of real value. If she spent half the time improving “other qualities” rather than just her physical appearance we wouldn’t go after her like this, but the truth is she’s a lazy, vapid mean-girl who does the bare minimum of performative stuff and can’t even be arsed to bring a food donation to a depleted food bank.
I’m not “judging” her for her obvious eating disorder. I’m actually concerned. We are watching this woman die a tortuous death and none of her fans, let alone family, seem to care. I think Kate is an awful person, but I also do not believe in things like eating disorders as some kind of proper punishment for anything. No one deserves what Kate is obviously going through. Also, she’s held up on pro-ana boards as a role model, and I want to push back against that.
Why is the back of her hair so light? Is that one or two of the famous wiglets? Her hair looks awful. Here in Australia, we have a news presenter on Sky News named Peta Credlin. She is part of the Murdochracy, and a truly horrible, vile woman.. I bring this up because Kate is starting to look so much like Credlin. Look her up if you can be bothered.. She is detestable.
Just googled her. My goodness, she does look like Kate, or Kate looks like her.
At least she didn’t get blurred out and the name of the magazine across her head.
“One of the jobs of the royal family is showing how to cope with the problems we all have in a human and thoughtful way”? Seriously? Everyone has the problem of producing an heir and a spare and you deal with that by marrying a younger woman and treating her like crap? Everyone has the problem of how to design their new throne so you deal with that by spending public money during a recession to have a fancy coronation? There is also the big problem everyone has of what to ride to their coronation in and that is best dealt with by ordering something gold during a recession? You deal with less important family members by maligning them in the media and making them suicidal? How “human” and “thoughtful”. We should all aspire to be like them.
It’s like Trump, as long as there is support, they don’t care. They do the worst and you say, now people will see and instead all you see is more support. People and people love this Classist, racist behavior.
This. 👆 Also “mutual acceptance of different ideas and priorities.” They showed the world how to do that when they harassed and abused the biracial daughter in law to the point that she fled back to her own country, taking her husband, the “spare” prince with her.
I thought that was an idiotic statement by Lacey. He really thinks we’re supposed to look to the BRF for any examples to live by????
He needs time to calm down? How much time are we talking here? Good lord. H&M left the UK over 3 years ago. Dude. He sounds like a nightmare.
I guess he needs another three years to calm down over the book.
William caused the trouble if he had gotten help for his anger issues and admitted to his bad behavior this would not have happened Charles could not control William or just ignored the problems of William
He ignored the problems of William. He could have nipped that behavior in the bud when William was a child before Diana died, he chose not to.
Right. William has been a problem since two—next to no one would correct him and he’d tell them off that if they didn’t do as he said he would get them when he’s king. He still operates under that mentality. He’s a man-child with a god complex. He might very well be irredeemable. This has been forty years in the making.
@ ThatsNotOkay, I agree as this has been his MO since he could talk. We also have others who played into W’s man-child, egotistical behaviour since his childhood as well. Chuckles was raised in the same mindset which clouded his parenting skills. It was solely Diana that took issue with W’s behaviour but she was up against the entire Firm she had no power over any of them.
A book written when Harry was an infant referred to William as the basher and talked about what a holy terror he was.
I entertain myself with the thought that Charles has reached out to Harry and does know if Harry will be coming. But that he hasn’t told anyone at the Palace, or any of the palaces, who may leak… This means the Rota and all those so called royal experts are spinning stories to make up for the fact that they just don’t know. It must be driving them nuts! 😁
You are giving Charles a lot of grace. This is the man who leaked Harry’s plan to move abroad to the press and who leaked that Meghan was banned from going to Balmoral after the Queen died. If Harry told him he was going or not to the coronation Charles would have leaked it already. His press secretary used to work for the DM after all. Charles is beholden to royal rota and has no qualms about leaking information to press to protect his position.
This could have happened with the condition from Harry…if it leaks that they ARE coming then they’re not. I’ve already got security problems there Pa, I don’t need them getting months head starts to plan something.
There is no way on earth Chuckles could keep a secret like that. He’d blab it to his a-hole wife and she’d blab to her a-hole friends who would go running to the press with sick, twisted stories about Meghan coming to steal everyone’s thunder, blah blah blah Meghan Meghan Meghan. Also, Chuckles would want credit for the Sussexes coming so you just know he’d be leaking stories about what an amazing father he is, such a peacemaker, etc etc.
Whether or not Charles could keep the secret is a moo point. Because Cowmilla would be the one blatting the news to the world either way.
@lanne: I was about to write the same thing. Even if Charles could keep a confidence when it comes to the Sussexes. I’m convinced that he confides in Camilla about all things, except his affairs. So, if he knew anything related to Harry & Meg, he would have shared it with Camilla who would have promptly reported it to her favorite “journalists” in the British media. That’s the way she rolls.
@Lanne “a moo point” DEAD. That episode of Friends is immortal!
Especially paired with Cowmilla. I LOL’d, lanne.
I just googled that ’cause I thought it just went with Cowmilla. Funny! Good ol’ Joey.
I don’t think Charles is really interested in reconciliation. In his eyes, Harry was disloyal to the family and he refuses to leave his wife and children. William has no right to be upset because for the sake of good PR he threw Harry and Meghan under the bus. He betrayed Harry not the other way around.
Does Charles not recall his authorized biography where through his biographer dimbleby vigorously complained about his parents. Did Charles consider he was betraying his parents. Charles is a hypocrite
He’s not only a hypocrite he’s also delusional and lacks self awareness.
They’re avoiding reconciliation actually. Lacey says rather than reconciliation there would be a mutual acceptance of different ideas and priorities. Sure but if one’s priority is using the press to smear one family in order to prop up the other, I’m not sure that idea can just be mutually accepted.
@Jais: Lacey is talking nonsense. Charles’ priorities is to bolster his image at the expense of Harry and Meghan. How is Harry expected to accept that when Charles is constantly causing harm to him and his family?
Lol which leaves them at an impasse.
Even with positive stories,like this one, William is painted as an angry, hothead. It’s not Harry’s fault. I think Harry is kind of testing Charles in wanted an apology and a serious talk. Since Charles hasn’t reached out he now knows that he doesn’t care about him and his family. The monarchy is it. There for William and his family will always be prioritized.
When even People Magazine, with its very brit editor, throws the towel on you, TOB Willy the Peg, it is time to reconsider the whole ” manly man raging against the clouds” PR thing.
I will never forget the nurse who committed suicide. William’s rage was retconned in real time.
Yes, people seem to have forgotten about the nurse who was tricked into giving a condition report on Kate when she was in hospital for persistent vomitting while pregnant with George. Did Wm rage at her and contribute to her suicide? “You don’t know us well enough to comment”. Makes me wonder how it he was complicit.
I haven’t heard about this before, a nurse committed suicide because of William?
When Kate was hospitalized with HG, when she was pregnant with George, a radio show in Australia (I think?) called the hospital and pretended to be…..the queen? Maybe? and were able to get through to the nurse and she gave them some details about Kate. I don’t think it was anything too personal, but she later died by suicide.
I’m not sure how much William played a role but I can imagine he was incandescent.
@becks1; I wonder if her family ever sued for wrongful death by the radio hosts ? Will start looking.
It had nothing to do with William’s anger, it had everything to do with him refusing to use proper staff and channels. It was during one of their many ‘We’re doing it our way’ phases. *Some* of the things the courtiers do are useful, like gaining control of hospital phones, but William refused. If he had agreed to have the proper staff in place, the radio guys would never have gotten through.
I sincerely doubt the rest of the nursing staff would have kept quiet if William had screamed at Jacintha. Someone would have leaked it immediately. Nurses may ‘eat their young’ but they don’t put up with anyone *else* giving a fellow nurse sh!t. Anyone.
Nothing shows you’re not hotheaded and unsympathetic quite like throwing a big ole tantrum through your mouthpieces. Bravo Willy, no one tells on themselves quite like you.
That is exactly it.. his own rota and pr people have made note of his “incandescent rage and angry outbursts” in every single article for decades, but some how it’s now Prince Harry’s fault? The man is dangerous and violent if he feels entitled enough to attack and injure his own brother no one is safe from his rage.
Prince(ss) Wails is still in shock from, “please take your out of my face.”
I think Pegs should join rageaholics anonymous. He shows most of the signs; assaulting family & screaming at loved ones. Pegs has the resources to do so. There’s no excuse.
Sometimes I wonder, if Peggy wasn’t raging on a daily basis about the Sussex’s, would Charles have been able to negotiate a truce.
How hard can it be to agree to give the Sussex’s their security back (and the freedom to come and go to visit their charities) in exchange for them occasionally showing up to a family or Royal event? It can’t be that hard!!
@Snufles: Charles is not innocent in this. All the blame doesn’t fall at William’s feet. Harry wants an apology and accountability from both of them and the institution not just William.
I’m saying Charles is innocent at all. I’m just saying a compromise can be made. Harry may not get apologies or an acknowledgment of wrongdoing, but I think he equally wants his security back and the freedom to come and go as he pleases to the UK. He wants to be able to see friends and family. He wants to show his children the UK, his family history, where he grew up. He wants to visit his UK charities and work with UK veterans for Invictus. Same for Meghan and her charities.
I’m just saying a truce can be met and the BIGGEST obstacle is William who is 1000% intractable. I’m just saying there is some wiggle room with Charles.
I fail to see what is left to compromise and negotiate. That implies that Harry should give something up to get the apology he already deserves. Harry should not have to offer more. He’s not the one that needs the relationship to save face.
Charles being a weakling and a fool is independent of Sir Peggington and his rages. It would still not happen.
ITA Snuggles, I also believe 1000% that it’s William who is the real obstructionist and have said from the beginning that whatever happens with the Chubbly (lol) depends entirely on whether Charles is willing to stand up to William. Charles and Harry have lots of room to maneuver, lots to compromise on, Welby doing his bit as a mediator to smooth things over, etc. But William is implacable.
Does Charles finally feel ready to crack the whip with his son and heir? Only time will tell….
King Charles has to decide whether he wants to protect his reign and repair his relationship with Prince Harry or whether he wants to bow down to William’s anger.
I honestly believe that one of the things that Harry suggested he’d never be forgiven for sharing is some past event which would demonstrate why Charles’s fear of his older son seems to trump his love for the younger one. Does William have blackmail material? Has he physically lashed out against his father, just as he did against his mother and brother? William has so often been mentioned as a roadblock to reconciliation, and while I’m willing to accept that this could just be deflection by sources loyal to Charles, there could be something more to it.
(To be clear, I’m not exonerating Charles at all. There can be no good EXCUSE for the way Harry and his family have been treated, but there must be REASONS behind it.)
Robert Lacey says that “What will be a success for the family in the future is not reconciliation necessarily, but mutual acceptance of different ideas and priorities” as if the issue is them not being able to come to an agreement on whether they will spend summer vacation having fun riding rides at Disneyland or learning about their German heritage in Germany. This isn’t a different ideas or priorities issue. This is an issue of a small family refusing to be attacked by bullies, racists and misogynists who are in the family and closely connected to their family. This is about refusing to have some 40 year old rage monster man baby physically attack you because he doesn’t like your wife showing that his wife is just as incompetent as him. This is about not wanting to be thrown under the bus because these people have fragile egos and can’t stand that these tw people are better at the role of being royal than the present monarch, the heir and their sidecars. Lacey let’s not try and ignore the very real racism, misogyny and hate that Harry and Meghan refuse to have in their lives.
Love that people magazine intentionally covered will’s bald dome. No other reason to center the photo like that.
They’re trying to protect us from 🙈 his “alarming baldness”.
Peggington – by his own friends, “royal sources,” and RR who serve him – is constantly described an incandescent rage monster. Incandescent has been used to describe him so many times that it became a running joke! He put this reputation out there himself, through his own leakers, way before Harry wrote about being physically abused (at least twice) by his brother. I’m not sure why he felt it was a good look to continually tell the world he’s so angry, but 🤷🏽♀️ here we are!
In an article this week Tom Sykes used the words “incandescent with rage” as a hyperlink so they were literally underlined.
Peggy’s friends in the media tell us he is constantly “incandescent with rage”. If he’s upset he’s being painted as hotheaded and unsympathetic, he should take that up with them and the “sources close to him”.
We’ve mentioned how Burger King has been MIA in the past two weeks. What we can’t see behind the scenes is if some charities or organizations have cancelled scheduled appearances with him since Spare came out, not wanting to be associated with his brand of domestic violence. The only things he’s been seen at are two orgs that he is head of–Earthshot and Bafta-where they won’t say no, and then the unlucky food bank, which only had an hour’s notice of their surprise arrival. If he’s being quietly cancelled behind the scenes, we would never know.
I think when KP started leaking about William’s rages they thought it would make him look masculine and powerful compared to the stoic, neutral elders of the family. But since they’ve gone to that well so many times, he just looks unhinged. And of course, his rage and abuse are not actually masculine or powerful, they’re just a shitty reaction to the helplessness of being born into this toxic royal system. William sucks, but he’s also an animal in a trap. He hates his life and is deeply insecure.
William is proving how not hotheaded he is by being the “most upset” and needing “time to calm down” lol.
As for the Chubbly…..Harry said what needs to happen for him to attend. The issue has always been that what he wants requires Charles and William to admit that they were wrong, and these are not people who were raised to admit any wrongdoing on their part.
It’s been a month since Spare dropped and the palaces are still in damage control mode. The Windsors’ image may have taken a massive hit within the UK. The coronation costs and the cost of living crisis don’t help either. But the defense of William’s mess…Tominey wrote an article defending Bulliam about Dog Bowl-gate. She said William shoved Harry out of concern. Sure Jan.
Yeah I heard about that article. Isn’t that what every abuser claims, “Don’t you see how much I love you?!?” Right after they say “You made me do this!” Camel Toe is a real POS to write that crap.
Willy screaming, shouting, shoving, grabbing and finger jabbing is NOT JUSTIFIED just because you are NOT getting your own way? He is 40 not 4 and his lack of self control and anger management deficit makes me concerned for wife and 3 kids.He has been caught on camera sticking his fingers in wifey’s face whilst she looks alarmed in back seat of car. A super injunction will debar tabs from talking about affairs but why aren’t they questioning his filthy temper AND violent outbursts? Does he have to get caught on camera kicking a corgi before anyone in BM asks about his suitability to be FK and current POW?
CT is especially in the wrong to write this, as she has talked about growing up fearful of an alcoholic mother> It’s shameful that she would cape for an abuser when she has acknowleged the harm of abuse done to her. It would be different if she were just repeating a family pattern, but she has written about her personal trauma. Shame on her. She could choose not to write about William the abuser at all, but for her to pull the “Look what the victim made the abuser do” is pretty despicable.
Charles has only cared about being king and Will is loser hothead who cares only about his needs. Like father, like son.
For me, there’s nothing Harry said about Brother Cain that revealed anything that hasn’t been either said openly or hinted at over the years. William doesn’t look evil in the book–he looks like what he is, an overindulged heir who has little emotional regulation and no sense at all of boundaries–it’s his way or the high way.
What moves me from general distaste to active contempt is the way that William has acted publically, through his abuse of Meghan in person, through the media, and even attempting to do so through the court system. That’s beyond the pale. He is showing himself to the world as a mean-spirited, racist, bad-tempered, jealous little man. Harry is a better man than he is and he hates it. Meghan is smarter than he is, is not intimidated by him, and beautiful. She makes him feel stupid and small, and hell has no fury like a man made to feel stupid by a woman he’s sexually attracted to. He also hates that Meghan is a royal wife when tradition states that she should be a good-time girl to be used and discarded. (possibly by him) That’s where all of his anger at her comes from. That’s what the ratchets all know but fear to say.
I think that William feels like he’s losing a dominance fight to Meghan, and he just can’t handle it. He’s determined to win at any cost, even if he has to destroy the royal instution to do so. That the courtiers and Charles aren’t clued in to this and doing what they can to blunt him is shocking to me. Quite frankly, they deserve what they’re about to get. Meghan isn’t going to be the undoing of the royal family. William will be.
Well said. I’ll also add that I think that Meghan came into the royal family at exactly the wrong moment. It was the right time for Harry (thank goodness!), but it seems to me that whatever has gone wrong with William ossified right around 2015/2016/2017. Maybe he was just able to hide it better when he was younger, but he didn’t always project as so horrible and mean. Wasn’t that around the time when Philip retired from public service? Maybe Philip was the only person able to reign him in? I’m grasping at straws, obviously, but there must be an obvious explanation that we’re overlooking.
It may very well be that the worst thing that people fear about him is true: he’s a rage monster with no fetters on his behavior. He knows that his failings, his indiscretions, and his rage will be hidden by the media for the sake of the image of the royal family. It makes me wonder 2 things: what would the royal family do if the heir was actually an abusive and violent man who did harm to his family and perhaps his underlings? Would they try to hide it? How? If said abusive man was publically volatile, and a risk to be seen in public because of possible outbursts, how long could they keep that quiet? Would they circle the wagons around an unsuitable heir, hide him from the world as much as possible, or maybe even “retire” him by faking an illness or injury, and place a regent for his heir in his place?
Tinfoil tiara time: what if that’s at the heart of the panic about Harry leaving?
In practice, what difference does it make if Harry leaves, since he’s so far removed now from the throne? No one would have cared had Andrew, Anne, or Edward went to live another country–no panic would have ensued. But what if the panic comes from the fact that they know William can’t do the job, and the plan was to send him out to pasture for some feigned reason or another, and have Harry serve as George’s regent? It’s clear that Harry was central to the future of the institution in a vital way–nothing else really makes sense for the size of the panic.
If these musings are even partally correct, then Harry and Meghan have another card to play–they can threaten to go public with what they know, and don’t want known. Perhaps a lot of the vitriol against Meghan comes from the fact that she knows inside business about the family–my guess is that Meghan knows a hell of a lot more than Kate does–Harry hasn’t likely hidden anything from her, whereas Kate looks like she’s constantly walking on eggshells, and likely doesn’t spend a lot of time with her hisband anyway.
“William ossified right around 2015/2016/2017″
I am really looking forward to seeing what outfit Rose Hanbury will wear to ‘The Clowning”.
I don’t know that they would have put William out to pasture completely and made Harry regent but I think the plan may have been for Harry to do the heavy lifting while William took the credit, hiding his weaknesses.
@lanne
Theoretical question time. Let’s assume William does something that is SO unforgivable and proves himself unworthy of the crown that the institution is forced to make him abdicate. But,George isn’t of age yet to take over. He needs a regent. Normally that would go to Harry, but he would probably refuse it. Next in line would be Andrew, but he’s also a no go. Then who is next? Andrew’s children? Beatrice as the oldest? Could she be regent for George? Maybe that’s why she keeps putting herself forward.
@Snuffles, since we’re in speculation land, my thinking now would have to be Beatrice. This is reminding me of the machinations when Edward the 6th was 15 and dying, and his heir was Mary (Catholic) and then Elizabeth (Mom beheaded for “treason” aka didn’t give birth to a son). So his backers, to keep their country Protestant, jumped to Mary Tudor’s line, skipped Mom Frances, and gave the crown to devout Protestant Jane. Super shiny tinfoil tiara time here: Harry is now a no-go–the media did too good a job poisoning the public against him and Meghan, and I think the racists in the upper classes couldn’t countenance a half black regent Queen consort. Andrew’s a nonstarter for obvious reasons. Beatrice would be the next choice in the line of succession. Edo would be chomping at the bit for that! Anne and Edward might be seen as too old if they were alive. So Beatrice makes the most sense, unless they could appoint a courtier as regent, or even a pliable aristo, like the Duke of Westminster. This is nothing but wild speculation.
Jecca Craig got married in 2016, and Brexit propaganda was also in full swing at that time, driven by a disinformation campaign run through Cambridge Analytica. William seems like he would be extremely susceptible to right wing propaganda. I think a combination of the two could be the reason for the shift – he was depressed because of Jecca, and to him depression means rage, and at the same time he’s falling hook, line, and sinker for all the pro-Tory, anti-immigrant, racist, xenophobic rhetoric being pumped out and internalizing all of it, and then here comes his brother with a biracial American, and one he loved to watch on tv, no less! I do agree that Prince Philip stepping back as defacto leader of the family also emboldened William.
TL;DR the nonstop political propaganda pumped out since 2015 has made a lot of people angrier and more hateful, and William is a clear example of someone who leaned right and through years of propaganda has devolved into a virulent hard-right rage machine. Coupled with the marriage of the woman he couldn’t have, the fallout from his affair, and his brother daring to bring a biracial American into the fold, it’s been all rage all the time ever since.
Everything you just said @lanne!
Yes, yes. Willy is so angry he could just, just…….throw someone to the ground.
Yeah.
This was always going to be the outcome. Charles and Billy are just continuing the family tradition of prioritizing the institution at the expense of the lower rank family members notably H&M. H will never get what he wants from his fam but at least he knows he and M will be the generation breakers and their kids won’t be exposed to that.
We always hear about Katie being a good mother and maybe she is but given W short fuse I just can’t see him being a good dad esp with his spares. I think C&W are banking on the Middletons to give their kids a “normal” upbringing. Compared to what W and H had I do think those kids will have a better upbringing than H&W but if they continue with this hierarchy bs with their fam they can expect Louis and Charlotte to flee once they are 18.
Will and harry lost their mother that is the tragedy for them. Both of them speak highly of her and harry apparently loves his father
How the Wales turn out is a matter of conjecture. With a mother who alienated their aunt and wills anger issues it may not be sunshine and roses as they grow up.
Only Harry speaks “highly” of her.
Madonna you are right. Will became a turncoat calling his mother paranoid and wanting Bashir interview censored but he can play the Diana card when it suits him
Those children will not have a normal upbringing .
Harry didn’t have to write a book for people to see that William is unsympathetic. All we have to do is see how Will conducts himself when visiting disadvantaged people – hands hanging down, so sorry I can only give you a smile – and then compare that to how Harry conducts himself.
As for hotheaded, he’s been that way since he was a child – again, no need for a book.
Prince William IS hotheaded and unsympathetic. He is his father’s child, incredibly angry, frustrated and damaged. And he takes it out on everyone around him. The more I see Bill ‘n Bones the more I loathe them.
I’m having difficulty telling the difference between William before “Spare” was released and William after “Spare” was released. Same old William, always in a rage about something or other. Maybe one distant day the BRF and the media will finally realize that Harry was never their biggest problem.
Nothing has changed, everything had changed.
Harry has no illusions left about his brother.
100% Agree with @lanne above . I think everyone is afraid to say what they’re really thinking. It’s something that the royal PR team will never ever admit as they know it will ruin the future of the monarchy – but the more they attack HM it only makes it even more obvious to those who are intelligent enough to see what’s really happening. I think Meghan understood after she saw the bruises/ scars on Harry from William’s attack on him, she didn’t have to say anything else. To be honest I think she first noticed it during the Christmas event a few years ago, it’s all over her face what’s going on. The Body language , I mean actions speak louder than words .
I’m comparing All these to the central themes of an Anna Todd fictional novel – obsession, possession, anger issues , childhood trauma , broken family , toxic relationships, sabotage, British vs American culture – all part of the drama of this family LOL
Hindsight is 20/20 and I’m sure William blames Meghan for everything that’s happened but he has no one to blame but himself for being portrayed in such an unflattering and negative light. Had he actually tried to welcome Meghan into the family instead of treating her as the enemy, Meghan and Harry would have stayed in the UK and Spare would never have been written (most likely). When the Sussexes left, he didn’t realize that one of the reasons they left could be traced back to him and his bad behavior. Also there had been rumors out there about his ragey tendencies even before Meghan started dating Harry. But Harry falling so hard and so fast brought it all to the surface and William was unable to keep it behind closed doors this time around. It will be interesting to see if the Cambridge kids ever decide to talk as adults. Louis won’t be able to tell us much as he is so young but Charlotte and George will remember this period of their lives.
Maybe if you don’t wanna be labeled as “incandescent with rage,” you shouldn’t label YOURSELF “incandescent with rage” 🤔
After “Spare” came out, the Sussex squad was sharing videos of William’s bad behavior when he was a child — repeatedly elbowing the back of Charles’ head as Charles reclined on a lawn … William losing his temper when Diana said he needed to come to her immediately or Harry would have all the fun.
Charles should have gotten help for Willy’s rage issues when he had a chance. Those issues are going to doom the monarchy.
William behaved like a brat at the York wedding teasing his Spencer cousin. This is still on the internet
Ugh. He’s terrible.
OMG this is perfect: “Charles can’t even make a good-faith effort to reconcile with his SON, and what does that say about his leadership and diplomatic skills overall?”
BLOOOP!!
This is the type of thinking he is most afraid of.
Have invitations even gone out?
Not important factor in finger pointing.
William is the one who is most upset and needs time to calm down.
What is this? Is William 4 year old? Even my 5 year old son is capable to manage his emotions most of the time. How come that an adult, future king, needs time to calm down? Why didnt he take some anger management classes? He sounds like some crazy relative, always angry…
This is more of the same, reminded me of the scene in ‘Spare’ after the three royals agreed to met at Frogmore after Prince Philip’s funeral .
Two against one.
There was no ownership as to why the Sussexes left although there were leaks by the actual couriers that they were instructed to present the fake conditions and not nudge.
No negotiations were allowed.
William the coward, blamed his grandmother in the rehashing.
The disagreement continued until Harry stopped listening.
Harry was smart to do so, time to follow him…
The fact that they didn’t photoshop Keen on the cover is both deliberate and interesting. They made Harry look like a snack on his. I bet that Harry’s cover(s) sell well and that PEOPLE appreciated him giving them a direct interview. They must know by now that the Wails’ would never do the same so why should they carry water for them? I also don’t think all the stories of how Keen is “the perfect wife, mother, woman who ever lived” angle sells all that well. But cracks in the royal facade? The heir to the throne is hotheaded and unsympathetic? Charles is still a sh-tty father? Ya, I bet that sells.
I don’t have a problem with fighting. Two brothers can fight. We are animals. LOL. My issue is can harry really fight William back. If the answer is yes then thats their business. If the answer is no then William has to watch his manners. If we are brothers and you can push me down but I can’t pop you then we have a fundamental problem.
William didnt show harry that they are in it together. It looks like William never took one for harry. I think that’s what Diana was trying to prevent. She wanted them as one.
@Suusan If the two bothers are below 18 maybe but these are two grown, married men with children and I would never be ok with someone choosing to violently attack someone because they don’t agree. Harry is a trained veteran that can defend himself just fine but he is more emotionally mature then W. He knows responding to Wills inability to control himself would be pointless and not his way now that he is an adult. Being in control “stiff upper lip” as they say is expected of Will and Harry saying this is not just embarrassing but it evaporated the idea/myth of Will being a mature protective older brother always looking out for Harry. Also, those attacks came out of nowhere and it seems to be his only way of expressing frustration which means he isn’t fit to rule. Charles is crap but he isn’t physically violent himself but I do think he has sent his “dog” Will on Harry a few times. If H had stayed and W became king OMG that horrors waiting for Harry. I think this is why W big ” Meghan is rude and she mistreated the staff” is really what he does.
Christ in a handbag @Suusan. Harry, wisely, chose not to respond to William’s assault. Harry knows that because of his training he, Harry, could have seriously injured or even killed his brother.
40 year old brothers do not (or should not) physically fight. William is pathological.
We didn’t need Harry’s memoir to tell us that. The UK media have been telling us this for years. Harry’s book just confirmed it.
LISTEN UP Y’ALL……………………….
Do you guys recall katie nichols, early in H&M’s courtship, lying her arse off and saying that H had had a crush on M for years after seeing her on Suits?
But after Spare we now know that it was the BULLYWILLY who had the crush on M from being a devotee of Suits!!! The 2 WanKs had their sights on M long before H met her……..BullyWilly had a crush on her, while kkkHATE resented M for Bully’s attraction to her.
This is example #98865734823487214846120734012873 of the britshidtmedia sycophants transposing everything negative or in any way unappealing about Willy into H!!!
So the BullyWilly had a crush on M; was shocked and incredulous that H had not only met her but was dating her; was mad that it wasnt him who had met her and perhaps, in his dreams, had a fling with her; and so made it his mission to break them up!!!
We know Harry sought therapy (and it seems to have helped him), but does anyone know if William ever had therapy? That might be part of his anger issues. He may act out during the wrong time…
If Charles said he loved Harry and Harry’s family, Charles would be lying. Charles loves Charles. He does not love Camilla — he enjoys Camilla being his emotional support object and treating him “properly” as the only person on Earth who matters at all.