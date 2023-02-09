“Post-Lori Harvey, Michael B. Jordan is all about work & friendships” links

Michael B. Jordan talks friendships, love & Creed following his split with Lori Harvey. Lori really did a number on him! [LaineyGossip]
Ashley Benson & Brandon Davis? Ew, girl, you could do better. [Dlisted]
Paul Tremblay didn’t care for Knock at the Cabin’s ending (spoilers). [Pajiba]
Are you into this Valentino Chain 1967 collection? [Tom & Lorenzo]
Which four teams have never played the Super Bowl? [JustJared]
Kim Kardashian opened a SKIMS pop-up store. [RCFA]
I enjoy houndstooth but people can go overboard with it. [GFY]
Holy crap these photo-backstories are disturbing. [Buzzfeed]
The Habibi art collection sounds amazing. [Towleroad]
The best snacks from Whole Foods? [Egotastic]
Donald Trump hates Ron DeSantis. [Jezebel]
Maybe it’s not Lori doing a number and just Michael focusing on other aspects of his life instead of jumping into another relationship after ending a long term one. He wanted certain things, Lori didn’t and the relationship ended.
I’m not gonna bash him for not going out and being a Leo Dicaprio.
Exactly very well said.
I think this is a really healthy example of living. He’s focusing on personal growth and investing in people who reciprocate that investment. Nothing to do with Lori, I’m sure the breakup hurt because all breakups do even when amicable. Some people can’t handle being single, it’s a codependent trait. Good for him for taking time for himself.
I think they were both really hot for each other in the beginning and it just didn’t mesh in the end.
He seems really into his work and I don’t know if Lori really shared his passion. I see him being next with more of an industry type.
But Lori is now seeing this new very up and coming actor/director type and he is Hawt! Damn girl, get it.
I loved seeing Michael B. Jordan with Letitia Wright in the Wakanda Forever film. He was so hot and the scene was a great one. Take your time, Michael. Do you and the world will come to you. I’d watch him in anything.
I still think that was a PR relationship. When they first started dating I gave them 1 to 2 yrs before contract ended
DeSantis is so effin lucky that he was a teacher before social media was a thing because no doubt there would be WAY more photos of him partying with teenage girls.
Also, there was a story a while back about a former student of his who was black. She said he would play devil’s advocate re: the civil war (like, REALLY?) and that he was hostile towards her because she was black. Not surprising or anything. given that he’s a Republican but still gross.
He is a disgusting, hate-filled nightmare of a carbon-based lifeform. I won’t even call him human.
I also cannot believe that he is only 2 years older than me. He is 44. Proof that negative energy will sap the life out of someone. I seriously had him pegged as WAAAAAAY older. O_o
DeSantis isn’t grooming girls. He’s not that kind of guy. 😉