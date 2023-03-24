Even Prince Harry & Meghan can’t save King Charles & Camilla’s Struggle Chubbly

As we’ve discussed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have gone radio-silent over their attendance at King Charles’s coronation. Their silence is making so many people nervous. Buckingham Palace can’t keep their story straight, and the palace continues to leak all kinds of sh-t about how they have contingency plans for this and that involving Harry and Meghan. The British media is getting nervous too – they’re worried they overplayed their hand, threatening vile treatment on the Sussexes if they came to the Chubbly. What we’re seeing this week is the palace and the media working in concert to reel in expectations and soften the language. Speaking of, Ephraim Hardcastle at the Daily Mail led his column with this:
Buckingham Palace remains optimistic that the Duke of Sussex will attend his father’s Coronation, with Harry hoping he will not have to pay homage to Queen Consort Camilla. He has made no secret of his antipathy towards his stepmother, telling 60 Minutes: ‘She was the villain, she was a third person in the marriage. The need for her to rehabilitate her image… that made her dangerous.’ He has been struggling with the prospect of watching the woman who ‘replaced’ his mother wearing the crown that should have been Diana’s, and being anointed just a few yards from where her coffin had rested at Westminster Abbey. A royal source whispers only William will now pay homage to his dad with Harry remaining in his seat, adding: ‘Harry will not have to pass the Queen Consort and bow as he does so.’ Problematis solvendis?
This is how desperate they are to get Harry to come – the palace is publicly emphasizing that Harry will not have to bow or show courtesy or respect to his stepmother. The same stepmother who is hellbent on reminding everyone that the coronation is HER victory lap, that it’s HER coronation too. Speaking of, the Daily Beast’s Royalist column had a fascinating piece called “Why does King Charles and Camilla’s coronation already feel like a bust?” Oh no, y’all.
Seniors are supposed to be the most loyal supporters of the monarchy. So it should have spent a shiver of alarm down the spine of Palace spinners when a new poll this week found that the over-55s had the least interest of all Britons in attending street parties or other community events to celebrate the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla. The poll by Redfield and Wilton Strategies found that those who said they were least likely to attend community parties were older voters, aged 55 – 64 and 65+.
Maybe they were just afraid of catching COVID or a cold? Well no—astonishingly, those same demographics were the most likely to have hosted or attended such parties to mark Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee last summer, according to a report in the Daily Mail which commissioned the research. The only possible conclusion is that they just aren’t that into Charles and Camilla.
Of course, a poll is just a poll, but it has added to the gnawing sense that the coronation is failing to capture the imagination of the nation.
While British newspapers keep faithfully churning out stories about details such as the vegan oil that will be used to consecrate the king and queen, many small business owners and parents with school age children are deeply irritated that due to an extra coronation public holiday, there will only be four working days in the 10 days between Saturday 29 April and Monday 8 May. One central London art gallery owner told The Daily Beast that they, along with many others, wouldn’t be opening for the intervening days, saying: “It will be dead. Everyone will be out of town. After all the disruption of the last three years, we really didn’t need another Christmas—in May.”
But Charles and Camilla seem to have a bigger problem; straightforward, old-fashioned unpopularity. Although Charles got a bit of a bounce when he became king, he is still desperately unpopular compared to his mother.
They always say that there are more monarchists among the senior population, and that younger people are more likely to be republicans, but look at that – seniors don’t give a sh-t about Charles and Camilla either. The Daily Beast actually points out that Charles and Camilla seem to be the most unpopular monarchs in something like 200 years. LMAO. In addition to the desperate polling, the Royalist points out that the palace is still struggling to bring in celebrities to perform for the Chubbly concert because “King Charles and Queen Camilla is a tricky sell. They aren’t exactly the wokest names to be aligned with” and no one knows who will actually perform at the concert even now.
No wonder why the palace continues to be frantically pivoting to the Sussexes’ attendance – Charles is desperate for Harry and Meghan’s star power at his coronation, to the point where he’s openly negotiating Harry’s disrespect to Camilla through the media.
That media and family is desperate. They know that if Harry and his family don’t attend, no one will care and their media buddies will be upset about a major payday loss. You have people literally begging the Sussexes to confirm if they’ll attend. I thought they were irreverent and everyone hated them? I really do think there has been threats especially from the tabloids, who actually lost in this “war” because they bet on the wrong horse and the horse is not giving what Harry And Meghan gave. Which is interest, glamour and star power and the family is caught in bind because if they do come, the media will make it all about them and the leaks will start and if they don’t, the media will still make it about them. That’s the palaces fault for making them the fall guy repeatedly and making the press rely on them for clicks and views. The toxicity.
But, but—notice it’s all about Harry showing up—the bi-racial American and her offspring are welcome to stay home. This conspicuous display (a new golden coach?) when people are hungry, cold, and on strike is unbelievably gross. Donate to a string of food banks and stay home. I hope the Set raises money to actually help the poor people of Britain.
She looks deeply uncomfortable in that throne. Good. Who’s jewelry has she stolen this time?
And Charles is slouching.
The prob is the Windsors refuse to make nice in public, like a classy family would. They are not glam to begin with and the scowling makes them look even more hideous. They’ve spent the run-up leaking ugly thoughts about the Sussexes. It is all so grim, The optics will be terrible.
My fervent hope is that Harry and Meghan have kept to their digital diet and so haven’t seen any of this blithering. It’s still abuse but if they refuse to read it or allow it to impact their lives…. I like that.
But with something like this and knowing his family is briefing against him, I suppose it really does show the whole picture vs what the palace may be saying.
It’s giving we eff’d around and now we’re finding out. LMAO love it for them.
Yessssss! Literally came here to say that. Also: “Oh no, y’all.” that made me laugh out loud, thank you Kaiser😂
“Charles is desperate for Harry and Meghan’s star power at his coronation, to the point where he’s openly negotiating Harry’s disrespect to Camilla through the media.”
Chuckles is definitely desperate for star power at his UpChuckathon 2023. But can you negotiate disrespect when there was never respect to begin with?
I highly doubt Harry or William have ever or will ever respect Camilla. The only difference is Harry can’t be forced to pretend anymore. William is stuck.
The more bitter and unhappy William is, the more it becomes clear that he envies his little brother at the same time he wants to consider himself superior to his little brother. But he wants Harry’s freedom, for sure. And that gets less and less possible with every day.
Mark my words: William will look more miserable than ever at the UpChuckathon 2023. Because he is trapped.
I’m still chuckling every time I read that William, and William only, will have to bow and swear fealty to the king. I might watch the conanation just to see that 🤣
Same! Enjoy that Pegs!
That’s the part I’d like to see too.
Good for Harry. He and his family should never have to bow to Camilla, ever. Stick tight to your guns, metaphorically speaking, Harry. Not going is a win. Going, but getting everything you want in return, would be a win of sorts too. Can’t lose, unless you buckle.
Meghan and their children are US citizens so they never have to bow unless they choose to do so. To anyone.
UK citizens are not required to bow either.
I didn’t know that @notsugarhere. Interesting. Harry would really set off a bomb if he refused to bow to either of them. LOL!
“The coronation is failing to capture the imagination of the nation.” What is there to imagine? It’s reality. Charles and his consort Camilla are really going to ride through town in a brand new golden carriage while wearing stolen jewels. What absurdity is there left to imagine?
The palace and press knew Camilla and Charles would be a hard sell. That’s why they were worried about Harry’s book. Remember the headlines about Harry publicly acknowledging Camilla as Queen. Harry’s word is powerful and they wanted his backing publicly to benefit her. Not to mention high profile people turning down the coronation. Even William and Kate have been a hard sell because no one cares about them, even their own newspapers. They’re all boring and bland and without Harry and Meghan, they’re fading out even more.
It’s also because you can’t fake passion and give a crap about other people. H&M are driven by service and that’s always been shown. W&K and Camilla have always looked like it’s a chore to “serve”, they usually just look like “you’re welcome, I’m here”. Charles at least appears to like serving, but it’s not enough to balance his spinelessness and everything he’s done to his late ex-wife and now son/DIL and grandkids. No “spin doctor” or “His Angela” will fix that.
Comparing this to a young queen whose uncle abdicated and father died young … now carrying the hopes and dreams of a nation in her twenties with the potential to reign for decades … two elderly people who live in the shadow of the beloved princess they bullied and drove out of the palace … and decades later are estranged from her son … this isn’t exactly a coronation filled with hopes for a new beginning.
Very eloquently written and very true. And the world has changed and society has changed. The young princess was a clean slate – these two are not.
Yes, this is what the courtiers and company don’t want to acknowledge. QEII was crowned as a young woman with her life ahead of her who had gained the respect of the nation. Charles’ and Camilla’s failings are only too well known.
What an eloquent comment. And right to the heart of the matter.
This-not to mention, it was a post-war world where there was so much rebuilding to do. Different times for sure.
I had always hoped (yes I’m a dreamer…lol) as a member of the Commonwealth that our late queen had made some sort of quiet deal in which Chuck could marry horseface, only if he would be willing to give up any claim to the throne. There is absolutely nothing about either of them that feels “Royal”, if that makes any sense.
This here exactly.
If Snarles had just treated his first wife with kindness and respect and realized what a boon she was to him and the monarchy, and been a father to his children, then he might have earned the public respect he thinks he should be given.
Cosign. All the King’s courtiers and all the King’s spin-doctors can’t fix this mess, no matter how hard they try.
Seniors remember Diana and what those two did to her.
This. We were around for the whole thing.
Anyone over 35, really.
100% agree. We were around and watched it all play out in real time. For those who weren’t or had forgotten, The Crown has been a lovely reminder. Harry’s memoir was also a good reminder of everything that was going on at that time. The older folks hate Charles and Camilla. The younger folks are anti-monarchy.
Yup. The Crown’s whitewashing can’t convince me that Chuck and Cam were True Love Thwarted. Most of us remember where we were when we found out Diana had died. And watching the boys walk behind her coffin.
I am so glad Season 6 can’t come out in time to soften Charles’ edges and portray him as some kind of victim in Diana’s death. The Chubbly is upon us and he’s unpopular, his wife even more so.
Yes, I totally remember where I was when I found out she had died. I started to cry and did not know why I was crying. I had nothing in common with her and I was not her friend or family. And I realized why I was crying was because she cared about people and helping people and she was fun and wore her heart on her sleeve. What they did and how they treated her was awful.
Not with saying Camilla has hijacked the coronation by trying to showcase her plain looking family while and the King is snubbing his 2nd son family. So much for diversity and inclusion.
Ding ding ding! I can’t help laughing. C&C thought they’d improved their reputation. As soon as the queen died, the steady supporters of the RF turned their backs at them.
Bingo. 55 and up means they were adults during the entire breakdown of the marriage and they recall how Diana was treated.
That’s it exactly. I’m in this demographic and there are few of us who have forgotten, or forgiven, the Diana years. Diana’s death was a ‘do you remember where you were when..’ moment for us and even those of us who were not particularly royal followers at the time now know all the shocking details of what led up to that tragedy. Charles and Camilla can never wash away that stain, they were tainted even before their abysmal treatment of H&M. The fact that it seems to be happening again, with Diana’s youngest son and his little family as the victims, just adds to the contempt & disgust felt for this couple who want to be called King & Queen.
“King Charles and Queen Camilla is a tricky sell. They aren’t exactly the wokest names to be aligned with” and no one knows who will actually perform at the concert even now. Oh really? I thought good old Lionel Ritchie was gonna sing “All Night Long” lol. Well good for Lionel if he backed out, my eighties love has been restored. But considering Lionel is/was a cheater too maybe he was looking forward to commiserating with Charles.
Maybe they could get the Sex Pistols to re-unite
My friend and I are going to London that week (forgot there was a coronation the same weekend 😐). I’m kinda excited to see how this all plays out Saturday.
I agree that the Palace and press are concerned and are desperate for Harry and Meghan to attend. This is why they shouldn’t attend. Their presence will give the coronation the attention it doesn’t deserve.
So far it has just been a briefing frenzy, there has been no substance or change. They haven’t apologized, addressed the racist hate campaign or the very real security issues face by the Sussex when they travel to England. Until that happens it doesn’t matter what is printed in the rags by the rota which is the propaganda arm of the palaces. The eviction from Frogmore shows exactly how backstabbing and evil these people are still to this day. Always believe the actions of someone they are far more truthful to their character than words will ever be.
Seriously if Charles wanted Harry at his Chubbly he would have waited until it was over to evict him from the house he paid for. That is why I am not buying all this “KFC wants him there” bs
Swift mental image of Chas dancing in a red shirt and no pants, singing I’m so struggly in my chubbly
That’s funny I pictured him wearing budgie-smugglers while doing that dance.
And PW has no problem bowing to Cam?
I’m convinced William is enraged about this but stuck with no choice. He’s going to look so unhappy. I’m expecting his sour face to dominate Twitter and inspire countless memes, especially if Harry isn’t there.
Yup, there’s no way he isn’t pissed about this whole situation. The back and forth in the press about the roles of Camilla’s kids and grandkids vs. that of his kids is enough indication that things behind the scenes are likely very tense. Cam’s got Will cornered though, so he’ll just have to grimace and bear it.
He’ll have to bear it now, but Cam better start praying she doesn’t outlive Chuck. Willnot won’t be kind to her.
Maybe he will actually explode with rage. That would generate some genuine interest in the Clowning.
Perhaps when he bows to Cam, he can upChuck at the same time? Because of too many sausages???…sure.
I don’t think William does have a problem with it. We’ve all heard/read the things he’s said about his mother, gaslighting her after the fact, all while trying to use her for PR.
We’ve also seen that William has no problem with infidelity. Cheated with Kate, has cheated on Kate for 20 years. Followed Papa’s example of threatening and silencing a free press when they dared to talk about his most public affair. Accepted Anmer Hall for the ‘family home’, the house where Charles/Camilla conducted their affair for years.
As long as Camilla doesn’t come after William, but only comes after Kate and Sussex Family, William doesn’t have a problem with her.
I always think about that moment in Spare where William is furious about Camilla and his dad. Saying something like give them an inch and they take a mile. It was something like that I think? Then Harry is like yes and starts relating it to him and Meghan and William just shuts it down. William is out for himself. It felt like that moment was possibly an allusion to the Rose rumors and somehow William credited that to them. Then, thinking about how Camilla’s son is such close buddies with Giles Coren, the originator of the rumor… At this point, William mostly has to watch his back with her. It’s self-preservation. To prevent more dirt from spilling, he’s bowing down to Cam, even if he might be choking down bile the whole time.
Question, Camilla is queen/queen consort now, is William not bowing to her? He should be. Sorry, not sorry.
I hope H&M snub the entire coronation.
Stay in CA, and give no comments. Let Charles sink, he deserves it completely.
This idea that Seniors support the monarchy is untrue I think.
Might have been true of QE. Not so much true of Charles, and no one likes Camilla.
Supporting a queen who’s been on the throne from before your birth, who has devoted herself in service completely to the nation, who has become synonymous with Britain … enter Chuck.
The public humiliation of Charles and his mistress is wonderful to see. It’s encouraging that even Boomers have had enough of this 🐎💩.
It would be amazing if all the top-tier artists are already booked to perform at Archie’s birthday party in Montecito.
[Excerpt:] “Charles is desperate for Harry and Meghan’s star power at his coronation, to the point where he’s openly negotiating Harry’s disrespect to Camilla through the media.”
Well then, Charles shouldn’t have thrown them out of FrogCott. There’s really nothing much the Palace has to offer H&M now.
This man is such a classic example of shooting yourself in your own foot.
The disfunction in the rf is sad…. but hilarious. The rf should have been paying attention to H&M star power instead of savoring and promoting the british media trashing of H&M. Now, now Chucky desperately needs that star power. Where were the rf when H&M needed them? Pulling security and abandoning them. Karma calling. Instead of planning their next jewel heist or money grab, the rf should have been planning for long term effects of their pettiness…. most recently on display at Betty’s funeral. Personally, I would certainly never challenge H&M to a chess game!
So Chuck effed around, assuming forcing TQ to give public support to Camilla being The Full Queen and embiggening her at the coronation, would increase public support. Instead, he’s cratered any public support he might have had. People began paying attention to him after TQ died and he always had Camilla by his side. And people remembered how much they effing hate her.
Pushing her family forward at the coronation is a huge mistake. It will remind people how much they hate her and make her look like a power hungry schemer. It kills the lovers who sacrificed so much to be together vibe they had been pushing for so long. Dumb, dumb, dumb.
Charles pushing his family away only highlights how weak he is. The whole British aristocracy is built on right of rule by birth. Charles seems to think he can undermine that without people questioning why HE is there.
“Charles pushing his family away only highlights how weak he is. The whole British aristocracy is built on right of rule by birth. Charles seems to think he can undermine that without people questioning why HE is there.” – YOU GAVE A SERMON HERE.
I think they are deeply unpopular because of who they are, yes, obviously.
But I also think that sometimes people just accept something as the status quo but then a change makes them not accept it anymore. LOL I know that makes zero sense. Basically I’m trying to say that people were okay with all the trappings of the monarchy when it was the Queen because she had been the queen for so long that it was easy to associate those things with HER, not with the institution, you know? The Queen rides in a gold carriage – good good, that makes sense. The Queen has multiple palaces and takes months-long vacations several times a year – good good, that makes sense. The Queen wears crowns dripping in diamonds and other jewels – good good, that makes sense. That’s how its always been (I mean for most British people she was just The Queen for their entire lives) and i think people just accepted it.
Pivot to having Charles and all of a sudden all of that looks……off. Why does charles get to ride in a gold carriage? Why does Charles need all these palaces? Why does Camilla get to wear the biggest diamonds in the world? Things that people were willing to accept because it was The Queen – they aren’t willing to accept anymore.
I agree and I think what you’re saying makes complete sense. Liz was The Queen, it was all most of us had ever known, an intrinsic part of the country like the Houses of Parliament. Her longevity gave the monarchy something absolutely invaluable that I really don’t think anyone fully appreciated. Of course she’s on the coins and stamps, always has been, etc. But we see Charles as a man with a very mixed track record and for all his work on the Princes Trust and around the environment, he’s even more associated with his infidelity and the tragic death of his first wife.
Maybe he’s just making us realise that it always was a case of the emperors new clothes?
You’re making tons of sense. The Queen was an institution. However one feels about the institution itself – and let’s be honest that until recently the masses weren’t overly critical of the institution’s colonial past and white supremacist associations – she was Britain personified.
Diana from a family older than the royals and beloved by the nation was a gift to them and they couldn’t see it through their jealously. Maybe she was difficult. Maybe she didn’t play by the rules. But just imagine the coronation if she were going to be queen. They’d be turning down the world’s biggest celebrities wanting to be involved. The broadcast would be a global sensation. The RF might have q chance to survive another generation.
@ZAZOO, You have hit the nail on the head. We who remember Diana know what a rebel against the stuffy carrying on at the paiace she was. She CARED, she showed that she cared. She met ordinary people and made them feel important to HER. Even taking the time to visit them in their own homes. She visited aids patients in hospital, held their hands and removed the stigma of doing it. She chose some under published charities and brought them to the fore and tried so hard to keep her sons grounded. The warmth that was Diana is now apparent in her youngest son Harry. He goes that extra Mile and does NOT have the full court press there to brag about it. Megan works quietly by his side, at the same time as doing her own charity work. Now look at BULLYAM and Princess botox, they can’t even sneeze without the papers doing a two page spread! In other words, HARRY AND MEGAN DO,, and BULLYAM and botox DON’T. People are bored with seeing them every 5 minutes, t
People have come to realise they are all show and no substance, and as for Charlie, he is just seen as a grumpy old man that instead of getting on with his life and actually making something of himself, he sat on his hands waiting for his mother to die, just like camzilla, who laid on her back waiting for the same! Harry was so right when he said William was trapped, but I don’t think even he realised what a selfish cretin his brother is. NO, Harry has shown them all how it SHOULD be done and now they are desperately trying to drag him back into the circus I noticed yesterday that “Take That” had said they will perform at the clowning 😂😂😂😂when was the last time anyone heard of them 🤔
So much this, even though, in latter years, the Queen’s failure to protect H&M rocked the status quo for many of us. As the proclaimed ‘head of The Firm’, she had the ability to protect the married-ins, eg when there was an official denial that Kate wore wiglets. But the very serious lies about Megan were allowed free reign in the media. Yes, I know that HMQ was said to have relinquished family matters to Phillip, but still she acquiesced to the dreadful treatment of her grandson and his family. Or even if, as has been suggested elsewhere, this was done by the Grey Men without her knowledge, what does this say about her effectiveness as head of The Firm or about Charles’ abilities in the role. The status quo has been truly shifted.
Yes, this. We’ve discussed on here for years. Once QEII was gone, the gloves would come off. Commonwealth nations would peel away. Scotland and Northern Ireland would peel away. Millions would wake up, assess the situation, and decide monarchy should be ended.
It makes perfect sense to me. In addition to what you guys have pointed out; the queen used an old uncomfortable golden carriage. She used an old throne, while Chuck wants new ones. The old and frail queen stuck with what was already made, while Chuck wastes huge sums on new toys for himself, in the middle of economic crisis right and left. People can’t afford food, while their taxes are spent on golden toys for the new king. If this had happened in France, the second revolution would’ve started already.
He can still cancel this idiocy. No one wants to celebrate him and his ego needs to accept that.
They aren’t likeable. Charles and Camilla can do whatever, but they aren’t likeable, aspirational, or inspirational. They are deeply out of touch with the needs and wants of the people they are supposed to ‘rule’ over. Meghan and Harry attending or not attending is a non issue, in the greater scope of the very real questions about the state of world and if royalty fits into it.
That’s so interesting. Tom Sykes is usually shading Meghan or Harry, not Chuck and Cams. He’s been reliably pro-Windsor and anti-Sussex. Feels like a bellwether.
Because he has no loyalty except to his wallet, and it’s been withering away without the Sussexes. If they stay away from the Chubbly, he and his peers will have zero exposure worldwide. No one outside the U.K. will care much about the shiny new hats.
He’s never really been “pro Windsor” so the speak. I just think he’s a typical aristo: hates both W&K and H&M, but the hate for H&M is stronger.
Strange how they hate Harry so much but can’t live without him cause he’s the only human with a pulse in that family.
When Harry and Meghan announced Lili was christened I thought it meant that they were going to attend the coronation. But the more I think about it the more I believe they’re not going. I think given that Charles had already taken their house they knew the titles would be next either after or before the coronation. They made the announcement to ensure that the Palace acknowledged the titles and that they wouldn’t be taken away as punishment for not attending the coronation.
The titles can still be taken away, but doing it like this means Chuck have to answer for it. With H&M publicly using the titles, he can’t hide behind “it’s what H&M want”. Archie should’ve been adressed as earl of “Harry’s lesser title”, or at least lord Archie and Lilybet as Lady Lilibet before the queen died, but they were listed as master and miss. Was that because H&M wanted it, or did the “palace sources” tell the rota without H&M’ s blessing? For someone so hung up on protocol, it’s a big no no.
@Coach potato: It will be more difficult for Charles to take away the titles now. The Palace propaganda was that Harry and Meghan didn’t want any titles for their children at all. But thanks to Meghan we now know that wasn’t true. The same way the Palace took Meghan’s name off Archie’s birth certificate, I believe they made sure that Archie’s name on his certificate was made as Mountbatten-Windsor.
O dear god…Charles CAN NOT take away their titles without an act of Parliament ffs ! How do KNOW her name was taken off the birth certificate? Everyone keeps giving the RF more power than what the acutely have!! Constitutional Monarchy people !! They are nothing other than the PR face of the commonwealth!!!
The Privy Counsel set the coronation date not Charles (look it up..). There is NO “NEW” GOLDEN CARRIAGE.. he’ll be using the same 240 year old one our late queen did. The “insiders” loooove to make it seem like they have a say in their lives but the sad truth is they really don’t.
They are told where to go and what to say…with every single moment constantly critiqued to the joy of haters.
That article made me smile. Don’t know why, but an evil-like grin appeared out of nowhere. gasp.
You know, I remember last week I was saying that maybe, just maybe Charles wanted his son here to offer a united front. Nah, I am over it! He just wants to save face and Harry and Meghan be the only thing that can drive traffic to this stupid coronation. As I’ve said before, I am hoping that they will stay at home with birthday boy Archie and have a lot of fun at the expense of this wretched family…
Does Charles really thinks it is a good idea for him and Camilla to be anointed with holy oil in a public ceremony. Even Queen Elizabeth kept it as a private ceremony. Charles should forgo it entirely and opt for a European style inauguration of office instead of a lavish royal coronation.
QEII’s coronation was a public ceremony, the first televised BRF coronation. The moment of ‘consecration’ she was hidden under a fabric canopy. Otherwise all the rest of the ceremony was public.
I hope the Sussexes don’t go and don’t say anything until the very last minute. I think that would cause the most disruption to the money train of these idiotic “journalists.”
I hope they do this too.
I hope they don’t go and I think they should confirm it asap.
Ephraim Hardcastle is such a Dickensian name, lol. I love it.
Elizabeth was an attractive young woman who had to step into the role unexpectedly after becoming the daughter of a King when her Uncle abdicated. She had a dashing husband and two little children. WWII was in the near past, Churchill was still alive, and reverence for England’s traditions and symbols of power was much higher than it is now.
Charles is Charles and his Queen is the mistress who helped destroy the fairy tale of his marriage to Princess Diana. It’s a very hard sell.
I think that if Harry and Meghan do attend the Chubbly, they will do whatever is proper for the circumstances – if that means paying homage to Charles and Camilla, they will do that.
Besides Diana/Camilla and all that, Charles really doesn’t have much going for him. He’s not young or conventionally attractive so people aren’t going to watch for the reason of “oh let’s see a hot young man wear a crown”. It’s superficial and ageist I know but that’s how a lot of people see things. Just look at how many mediocre actors there are in Hollywood that aren’t great at acting but get roles/hype of social media because they’re attractive.
He’s also not a warm father, in-law or even grandfather. I’m sure he visits the Wales kids but his PR don’t push stories that he does or try and create that “doting grandfather” image other than a handful of times. Maybe because it isn’t true or Charles doesn’t want that image, I don’t know. Or maybe his team tries and it doesn’t stick for whatever reason.
He’s got his work like the Princes’ Trust but I don’t see him associated with that pushed regularly to the levels William and Earthshot is. And I think that’s because his PR keeps pushing Camilla or him AND Camilla that there isn’t much left to push out Charles the individual. But whatever they do push out is all about how he’s a strong leader/patriarch etc not how likeable he is as a person beyond the titles. Maybe because there isn’t much in that department so the regal/royal stuff is all he has.
Seniors not down with seeing the abusive former husband as king and even less seeing his adulterous side piece made queen.
I really hope they don’t go. Charles does not deserve the Sussexes attention. Have that birthday party at Montecito and live your free lives. <3
Charles and Camilla reputations were garbage before Spare. The Season 5 whitewash from the Crown apparently isn’t working either. Respect for the BRF died with QEII. And William is getting his karma for throwing his mother under the bus by having to bend the knee to Camilla.
Imagine the alternate reality, if Diana — after a long and happy marriage to a faithful and loving Charles — was to be crowned queen.
And Diana would insist that Harry, Meghan and their children play a prominent role in the coronation. She’d probably snuggle Lili on the balcony.
Charles is such an idiot. His jealousy, selfishness and innate cruelty have brought his current plight on him. I love to see it. #AbolishtheMonarchy
Omg, how far have we wandered from the original reason H&M left. So now, the problem isn’t the media, racism, the lack of support for Meghan by the RF, William’s rages, lack of security and Charles being an all around crappy father. Now it’s that Harry resents Camilla.
And how will Camilla (the love of Charles’ life) gain more respect from the public if Charles is ready to throw her under the bus just to coax Harry to attend?
“King Charles and Queen Camilla is a tricky sell. They aren’t exactly the wokest names to be aligned with”
I don’t get this sentence. They’ve gone on and on about the dog whistle “woke” as a negative to be ridiculed at all costs, but all of a sudden…it’s good? Fashionable? Progressive? MODERN???
I’m seeing it as pre-emptive – all these stars are so woke they won’t be associated with the monarchy how dare they type of thing. Lack of good traditional values, etc.
But the biggest question of all is: will there be enough bellringers? And will Barnaby and Winter have to work overtime that day protecting them anyway? 😉
In this day and age of social media. Chuck and Cams can’t run away from or cover up the blatantly obvious — that they’re scheming, adulterous, underhanded, heartless and greedy. You can sprinkle gold dust on a turd, but it’s still a turd and that’s what the public is showing them, that under all the jewels and crowns, castles and palaces, and endless silly frippery around this kangaroo coronation, they’re still utterly vile and selfish people with little to no redeeming qualities. This costly and irrelevant event is going to be an epic fail.
It’s the day of the coronation, the people are lining the mall (while the toadies at the Palace are running down giving everyone a tenner each to wave the flags they have given them. As Charles and camzilla appear in their golden coach (with sponsored by cash for gold on the sides) the rear line steps forward, all wearing Diana and meghan masks! Camzilla turns to Charlie and screams (“you should have stopped this” as he shouts back “it’s all your fault anyway you silly cow”
As they turn the corner they see Khate and Williams carriage on it’s side as a wheel has come off (bit like the coronation really), William is screaming at Khate “it’s all your fault you stupid bloody woman, I told you that wiglet and all that jewellery is to heavy for this old thing”, she is screaming back “, it’s not my wiglet or jewellery, it’s you you porky bstd, you need to loose 50 lb and I don’t mean Rose”, Charlotte has had enough and is walking off up the road towards the airport muttering “, I’ve had enough of this sht every day” I’m gone “, George is sat on the pavement asking an old lady if she can adopt him PLEASE!, Louis, seeing a mounted policeman has stopped to help his grandad, jumps on his horse and gallops up the mall screaming” I am William Wallace, FREEDOM “.
At the Abbey, the assembled Lords and ladies are pssd as farts from their hip flasks and the choir boys, with the bell ringers are playing dungeons and dragons! The archbishop is sat on the alter steps having a crafty fag The assembled press and camera Crews are looking at each other asking” where’s the nearest pub and job centre? Just as they are packing up, camzilla appears on the steps screaming “you WILL crown me!!”, with that Louis after giving his horse back appears behind her and says “OK gan gan”, grabs the holy oil, empties it over her head and says “, job done, but you do look silly now” as he starts to swing from the bell ropes yelling ah, ah ah ah ah, I’m tarzan “. The End.”(of the whole bloomin lot of them I hope)
I think the best part is Chuck is stuck with the scheming mistress, & there is nothing he can do now to rehabilitate his image. He’ll be overshadowed at his own chubbly by Cowmilla’s family. Lol.
Harry is negotiating so hard! That’s what the silence means. I see both sides, they have treated him so badly I would understand turning this down. On the other hand, this is his father and (most likely) his children’s only opportunity to be included in a coronation (pretty sure uncle Bill won’t invite them).
Let’s be real. The only thing that would save this coronation would be if Diana showed up and pulled a Queen Caroline, banging on the door and calling Charles out for his misdeeds.
Today I am leaning towards thinking H&M won’t go. Harry said the ball is in his father’s court, if Charles apologizes to Meghan and sits down w Harry for an honest discussion of what happened, as Harry’s father and not as King, Harry will attend. Neither of those terms are being met. The palace is trying to offer other things (not bowing to Camilla) that Harry does not care about. Charles will never meet Harry’s demands, he doesn’t have it in him. Ergo the answer is simple: thr Sussexes will not be in attendance. I won’t watch but will listen that week for the UK media’s sobs and cries of misery that the real stars of the family didn’t show.