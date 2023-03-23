The Sussexes’ silence over the coronation is making the palace so nervous

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not confirmed their attendance at the coronation and Buckingham Palace is quietly freaking out about it. The British media is too – they keep publishing these treading-water stories about “will they come?!?” and “if they come, we’ll punish them!” and “they better come, or else!” It’s especially crazy because literally no one will come out and admit the obvious, which is that the Sussexes have all of the power in this situation and they can very easily choose not to come and the entire world will be focused on them either way. Over the weekend, British sources claimed that the palace is still trying to “negotiate” with Harry and Meghan:
“Tense” negotiations are underway between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in order for them to attend King Charles’ Coronation in May. As reported by The Sun, a source told OK! magazine: “The Palace are trying to wrap up negotiations as quickly as possible because they can’t go right up to the wire. It could lead to chaos. It could very well be that it ends in stalemate, and they won’t attend. But the Palace is doing everything in its power to not let that happen. The Palace are organizing two schedules. One that includes the Sussexes and one the doesn’t. They want to be prepared for any eventuality.”
[From The Daily Beast's Royalist]
Again, the palace has only sent the Sussexes an email save-the-date. That’s all that has been confirmed. The Sussexes have not received a formal invitation. The Chubbly planners are spending all of this time and energy on contingency plans on top of contingency plans for the Sussexes, two people they haven’t even bothered to formally invite.
Meanwhile, British pollsters are treading water too – they’re still polling on whether Harry should be INVITED to the coronation. “Less than half of British people support Prince Harry being invited to King Charles’s coronation, exclusive polling for Yahoo UK shows” – go here to see that story. You guys… they’re really getting nervous about it. I’m starting to see signs of it in the suddenly-cautious reporting… these deranged people are actually starting to worry that they’ve grossly overplayed their hands and that the Sussexes will actually just stay home. Good. I hope the Sussexes avoid it like the plague.
I hope they stay home. but if they *do* decide to go, I feel like it will be one of those super-stealth operations they do and no one will know they’re in england until, like, 6 hours before the coronation.
I have a feeling harry might go since he need to be in the UK on may 9th for his statement in the phone hacking case. Whether or not meghan will be there too remains to be seen. But i think it’s likely.
Either they go together or they don’t go at all. Harry must know that the media would turn on his wife (and himself) even more, begging for him to leave his wife and children and reunite with his so called family (Will, Kate, et al). Kate would start to be “peacemaker” without Meghan around.
@Chloe: Harry doesn’t need to be in the UK on the 9th. That’s when the case against the Mirror starts but not when he will be testifying.
They should stay home. Just send flowers (and possibly a *family* pic, WITH Doria) and include a note (á la Gisele): “Wishing you all the best in your future endeavors”, (signed) The Mountbatten-Windsors. 😄
Hahaha yes! Best Wishes and happy returns …on all of your future endeavors hahahahaha! Perfect!
LOL… I love this idea.
The Sussex silence is creating a frenzy amongst the wretched British media. They should make no announcements because if they do the press will say they are making it all about themselves. Make the greedy basturds suffer. Say nothing. Show up or don’t show up. They owe them nothing … least of all an explanation.
Actually, the Sussexes wont be the ones to make any announcements about their response to the “invitation.” Rather, they will respond privately, and in writing.
HOWEVER, because the trashy courtiers & palace aides etc., run amok in the BRF and are totally out of the control of the so-called king, THEY will leak and spin whatever the Sussexes send in, and so the Sussexes will THEN issue a public statement about their response, correcting the inevitable LIE of the BRF spin.
Rinse and repeat.
As soon as the Sussexes reply Charles’ pet tabloid reporter/Communications Secretary will leak it with suitable embellishments.
I’d love for them to sit it out and drop some pics of Prince Archie’s sweet bday party that day at some point. HOWEVER, if Harry feels like he has to attend, I love for him to RSVP one without any logistical details and then hitch a ride with the US government contingent, whoever they send, stay just for the actual ceremony, and then immediately leave the country. The press would lose their minds trying to find him but yet no one could call him disrespectful.
Meghan needs to go with him.
Why does M “need” to go with him?
For one thing She is his wife and mother of his children. And should not be “kept at home” because of William, Kate et al. She should not be treated in a demeaning way. ANd then the media would PLEA with Harry to leave his wife and Children. Too awful to contemplate. So then why does “K” need to go with Bill? If wives should “stay home>”
They are a unit, they support each other.
It’s not about “wives staying home” or M being “kept at home.”
When people say that H should go without Meghan, in this context, its with the assumption that it was something decided by the couple and that they decided was best for them and their family. No one here is trying to shove Meghan into a corner so to speak.
@TESSA agreed, because if she doesn’t the media will start with it’s usual “problems in their marriage, or king orders meghan to stay away, or, meghan can’t stand the competition from Khate, and on and on and oooooooon. If Harry goes to see the clown crowned Megan goes with him, or they both stay home and watch the circus on the television
Yeah, why do some want Harry to go by himself? That’s what the British press and RF want. Remember when Harry went to Phillips funeral by himself and William went after Harry again? Either they go together or don’t go at all.
@TESSA. That’s not how units work. Units are not rigid. They are flexible and apply different strategies.
I don’t think they are rigid either. Not rigid does not mean the husband leaves the wife home. What strategies could they possibly have? A strategy that Harry can’t bring his wife because Will does not like it? Will seems to be the rigid one in the equation. Then the media will rant on about Divorce and how Kate is “perfect” and “William chose well.” If it is so much “better” to leave a wife home, Maybe Will should leave Kate home.
I think several good reasons are that with Meghan there, William won’t trail after Harry with his “Harold” Comments and Charles won’t go in for self pity around Harry and Kate won’t try to “be peacemaker” and go walk with Harry.
Ginger, I obviously don’t speak for anyone but myself, but Meghan has put up with enough abuse from the royal family and the British media. They want her there so they can profit off of her, while they act like deranged shrews.
Harry will have to give evidence in person at the trial and it is scheduled to start May 9. Now he won’t be there the first day because that’s when opening statements take place, but he is likely to be one of the first witnesses and Meghan is likely to be in the UK with the kids to give him moral support.
And Harry won’t attend the coronation without Meghan. She is the daughter in law of the king just like Kate is, and she has every right to be there as much as anyone else.
That would be amazing.
Yeah but if she goes they’re going to treat her in a demeaning way regardless of Harry’s opinions and boundaries.
Also, maybe she just has more fulfilling things to do and he also gets to make his own choices about going?
I wonder if the silence is a class act in active ignore from parent management training when encountering unwanted behaviors…
B, they are going to do this whether or not she shows up. If she is not there, it would send a message that the royals “won” in “keeping Meghan away” and maybe “Harry will come to his senses.” A class act would be if he said he goes with Meghan or does not go at all. If Harry goes by himself Kate will be all smug because her “confrontational” behavior with Meghan “succeeded” and she may think she “kept Meghan from going.” She will also act all sweet and “cute” with Harry. Just to prevent those horrid visuals, Meghan should go with Harry.
I like the idea of going with the US government contingent and staying under THEIR security.
I also hope the negotiations are – pay me back my Frogmore money, Bitch!
…pay me back my Frogmore money, Bitch!… In cash, lol!
@Kristina In BAGS of cash!
Suitcases of cash! I hear Charles has a few stashed in a closet somewhere.
So does William. Don’t you remember the one day trip to Dubai for EarthSh!t?
I have been completely all about them staying home, but if they feel they have to attend, going with the US delegation makes perfect sense!
How do you “negotiate” with people you can’t trust?
Funeral flashbacks.
That would be amazing to see Harry travel with the official US group and security. Rota would lose their minds.
Saw someone on Twitter saying they should really peace out and start using “von Battenberg” as their last name.
I so want them to release a photo of Archie wearing a little paper crown-at his home in California, with both his parents, ON HIS ACTUAL BIRTHDAY. Yeah, I’m petty that way.
A Burger King crown.
Same! I selfishly want Harry to show his father what actually putting your children first looks like. But I respect whatever they decide to do.
If it goes down to the wire, it will lead to chaos? I thought the Sussexes aren’t all that important. Yet they must respond to their non-invitation immediately or the whole coronation will be in chaotic ruins! These palace people are just hilarious 😂😆. Two schedules, one with the super NOT important Sussexes and one without. Can’t make this 💩 up!
Yeah, they are “irrelevent” and “nobody wants them there” but BP is doing everything in its power to see that they attend. And, if they come, they are in the unimportant section with B&E.
Right. It’s not even seating arrangements they’re freaking out about, it’s SCHEDULES?! Why? Making sure they ARRIVE to the event at an inopportune time, when there’s little press, or they won’t run into anyone else, or right before Charles to absorb all the boos? They really want the Sussexes there so they can take the blame for the booing, and the press can scribble any boo was meant for them, not their avaricious king and his doltish narccisitic chip off the old blockheaded heir.
The Duchess of Sussex is thoughtful of everyone and everything that she does. So a appearance would be thoughtful calculated because it would also be a huge fashion and jewelry event
For example for Prince Phillip funeral services she was not able to come in person as she was so close to her due date with giving birth to Lilibet she sent a thoughtful wreath Meghan and Harry’s purple wreath was pictured inside St George’s Chapel
The wreath, which was accompanied by a handwritten calligraphy note from the Duchess, was made up of a variety of bright purple and blue locally sourced flowers – each of which had been thoughtfully selected.
Created by one of their favourite florists, Willow Crossley, the royal couple specifically asked for the wreath to include acanthus mollis (bear’s breeches), the national flower of Greece to represent Prince Philip’s heritage, and eryngium (sea holly) to represent the Royal Marines. The wreath also featured campanula to represent gratitude and everlasting love, rosemary to signify remembrance, lavender for devotion, and roses in honour of June being Philip’s birth month But instead everyone wanted to hate on her because the wreath was different from all the others.
@EQUALITY, they are Sooo afraid that if they don’t go, no one will be interested. The press will have page after page about why they didn’t come (all full of the usual media venom) but likewise, they are afraid if they do come, the media will have page after page full of their usual venom. The Royal family have all the charm as last weeks ham sandwich without Harry and meghan being in every bloomin post about them. Maybe the little toadies are getting the message WE DONT CARE, and are finally realising what they drove away, TOUGH deal with it dorkies, and make sure you duck all that chicken sht that’s falling on your heads now they are all coming home to roost
@Spnn4579 — Those are amazing details on the wreath. All the flowers/greenery chosen with such thought and kindness. Thanks for sharing that info! So interesting! I love the “language of flowers” and plants.
Yes, those are amazing details on the flowers. WOW, what a thoughtful send-off for Philip.
Thank you so much for sharing the thoughtful details of the wreath, that is truly lovely.
Awww… are they losing sleep not knowing? Too bad so sad.
“The Palace are organizing two schedules. One that includes the Sussexes and one the doesn’t. ”
WHY? Why do they need two schedules for 2 people they are just going to seat in the cheap seats with the rest of the riffraff?
I really hope H&M do NOT RSVP and just stay home and celebrate Archie’s birthday. And then post photos of it, so the Chubbly has competition for news stories.
Those fake surveys again.
“As reported by The Sun, a source told OK! magazine:”
Also, given the sources of this information there’s not much accuracy in what was reported.
The owner of OK magazine is connected to the shady PR firm the royals use to smear Meghan.
Never more than 2,000 people out of 68M+.
HAHAHAHAHA! *breathe* HAHAHAHAHA!
I vacillate between incandescence with the bullshit narrative that H&M will be snubbed, shunned to Iceland, and punished if they appear for the Clowning, amazement at how incompetent the RF and RR are at this counterintuitive crap, and hoping to enjoy some schadenfreud if the Sussexes stay in Montecito (after attending the Met Gala) to celebrate HRH Prince Archie’s birthday with all of their real friends and chosen family.
Chaos. Like c and c being booed and with protesters around
Out of curiosity, how many of you “negotiate” with your relatives when you invite them over?
Excellent question! Why would you need to negotiate with your son and his wife in attending your most glorious event of your life??? And why is every in a tit about them attending?? Shouldn’t they be more focused on getting the actual invitations out instead? Since H&M are so irrelevant, why the constant polls to support your own delusional views??
Perhaps they want to know if Harry and Meghan are coming before the invitations are officially sent out because then they won’t actually send them an invitation if they decline in advance. That way they can save face and say well they aren’t here because we never actually invited them.
Good question! Not to mention, according to this the negotiations are between Harry and Meghan. Either their english is worse than mine, meaning it’s between H&M and BP or they’re once again writing fiction about what’s going on between the H&M.
@Couch potato, that’s how I read it too. OK is trying to say negotiations are tense between Harry and Meghan. LOFL Sources that are actually close to H&M are not sharing anything with Dylan Howard owned OK. One of the names slipped out by Bad Dad during that Sunrise? interview to stop the wedding, that was pulled-threatened by legal action.
Harry said in his Colbert interview that apologies needed to made to them(H&M). Especially to Meghan, unless I’m misremembering. Along with other things.
IF Harry and Meghan go, it’s because satisfactory apologies happened. If they don’t go, it’s because the King of the United Kingdom, is too much of a petty, petulant b*tch to apologize. The tense negotiations (if happening) are between Chuck & the grey men. How to apologize without actually apologizing and how do we get Harry & Meghan to believe the non apology. I don’t want them to go, don’t want Harry to go himself.
I have zero problem with historical records/history books saying Chuckle’s better son skipped out on his Chubbly and the global interest was low about the Clowning.
I’ll admit there were some pretty tense negotiations surrounding my sister’s wedding. My parents were acrimoniously divorced about five years before she married, and my sisters and I basically planned some delicate choreography in which I’d keep Mom occupied on one side of the reception venue and my sister would keep Dad occupied on the other side, and the bride (second sister) would be sure to spend equal time with each so no one would come after her for “snubbing” them at the wedding.
On the day, Mom and Dad showed up and made a tolerable attempt to be civil. We were all pleasantly surprised. But I’m thinking civility, courtesy, and tolerance are a little too much to ask of the BRF and their courtiers, those deranged, moronic vipers.
Right? It certainly doesn’t take 15 newspaper articles to determine whether I can make it to family events!
They’ll just have to make do with their fab 4, or sensible seven or whatever. FAFO.
My brain read sensible as senile.
My brain reads *servile* (accent on the “vile” )
@LUCY, 😂😂😂THE fab four, sensible seven, break it down, love it. For the fab four do we mean Charlie chinless and cowmilla (the scrotum in a wig), Khate, (Princess botox) and Prince I’M THE HEIR less, then the seven so kinky king (titular tampon) camzilla (queen of mean), BULLYAM and Khate (prince and Princess pout a lot),
Duke eddy (I’m afraid of EVERYTHING) Duchess sophiestsa (I can snivell better than any of you) and who is number seven, got a feeling that’s the Carol (Queen of scheme)
LOL Mary. The seventh were Anne
They’re desperate for them to come, so I hope they don’t.
The subtext here is that Harry set conditions on his returning to the UK – to have a discussion with his father about shit that went down, and for Charles to take accountability for that. So if the Sussexes do not go… its that Charles refused to enter into this conversation. And all the media focus on the absence of the Sussexes taking up all the oxygen on “Charles’ special day” will be 100% Charles fault.
Oh, it’ll be Charles’ fault for sure. But Harry and Meghan will still catch hell for it. It’s absolutely infuriating that they’ll be treated that way by both the media AND most of Harry’s own family, but fortunately/unfortunately, I think they’ve probably steeled themselves against it at this point.
remember from the Rose Hanbury days — if the palace wanted to silence a story… they could, and also scrub the internet. So, my guess is that Charles will be happy to throw the Sussexes under the bus, in order to not report on the loud anti-monarchists on the day of the clowning.
@EasternViolet: Excellent point. It seems like everybody has forgotten that Harry said he wanted an apology and accountability. This could factor into his decision as to whether he goes to the coronation.
AMYBEE, the good thing is they couldn’t shut Alex Tiffin down about Rose, he said bring it on, I live in Scotland and your pathetic threats won’t work here. That’s why you CAN still find the story on Google if you put in Alex Tiffin and William
Didn’t read through all the posts before I posted above. Agree @Amy Bee. I didn’t forget what Harry said. Also believe that he is at the point where apologies need to happen before he considers going. End of.imo
Maybe Harry is trying to find a nice way of letting Chuck know he is not coming to the overhyped, grossly extravagant chubbly.
I’m sure that Harry and Meghan felt nervous when they had their security abruptly snatched from them when they had to leave Canada to the States. Charles and the palace will just have to deal with their nervousness.
I think my favourite part of all this Chubbly nonsense is how it makes (factually or not) the palaces look like unorganized idiots who can’t plan anything. We planned our pandemic wedding with Plan A, B, C, AND D due to uncertainty. These doofuses look like they cannot even handle one seats worth of unknowns. I am cackling madly that my husband and I are better planners than a whole palace of ‘experts’.
Adding that this has already been planned for years! How working for thr RF can be a pluss on a resume after all their gigantic blunders is a mystery to me.
@Couchpotato,ah princess Ann, now she does do quite a lot (compared to the others) BUT I NOTICE she is 7th NOW as she isn’t exactly caring (unless your a horse) so which one of the 7 do we think she is Dopey? mmm, maybe Sneezy? (hay-fever!) Doc? No more Vet) Bashful? (never).
GOT IT, Grumpy 😂
Especially since a few weeks ago there was that stupid article that basically said they were planning to seat Harry and Meghan behind a support beam, no special seats for Chuck’s second son!
It’s up to them if they go, but if they do, I’d love to see them show up in a flaming chariot, ala Hunger Games.
My main concern is their security and their safety.
I’m dying at this image.
Hahahah yes the flaming chariot would be fantastic..and probably still cost less than the new gold one
I don’t understand why there need to be 2 schedules. All this time we’ve been hearing how H&M won’t be part of the ceremony, they won’t be on the balcony, they won’t be invited to this event or that, they’re not really part of the family, etc.. There was scheduling for the Jubbly, because William didn’t want to be within six feet of them. Also, the Queen wanted H&M to have their own procession. But with the way they’ve been talking about the Chubbly, the only decision seems to be where to seat H&M so the cameras can’t find them.
Right. From what I understand, it’s a matter of putting them out of sight with B&E. They should spend more time figuring out how to focus on Edward and Sophie and the rest of the Special Seven! All jokes aside, is there something in particular that royal dukes or sons of the monarch are required to do during the ceremony? Does Harry have to help Charles pull the sword out of the stone? Or maybe the Duke of Sussex is required to hand over the precious royal ingot while swearing an oath of fealty?
From what I’ve read, there’s a tradition that the royal dukes swear allegiance to the king (or kneel/bow or something), but that’s been scrapped. Only Willnot’s giing to do it. Probably to avoid Harry and Andrew having active roles in the ceremony (yikes, I hate putting H and Pedrew in the same sentence).
The way the RF acts it’s like they still think of H&M as working royals. Why so much planning to account for 2 people’s attendance?
I hope they do not show up. Also if they do show up then I hope only Harry. England is too toxic and doesn’t deserve Meghan’s presence lol
The BM is desperate for them to come. Maybe Charles is too so he can look like some grand unifier. Then, there’s William who hopes they never sets foot in the UK again. Pettily, I hope they don’t go and ruin the BM’s dreams but then also I hope they do go and ruin William and Kate’s dreams. So that’s all my petty. But really, hope they are happy safe and thriving whatever they choose. Popcorn 🍿 ready bc there will be BM and RF meltdowns either way.
Bill wants Harry back and him to leave his wife and children, So Harry can be the scapegoat again. IMO.
It never seems to occur to William that if Harry had to come back, he could refuse to do a single thing for the royal family. He could call himself retired and there wouldn’t be a single thing William could do. Imagine that temper tantrum.
Apparently it is critical who they seat in aisle Q behind the pillar.
indeed. Be there to be snubbed not seen.
Not only do I hope Harry & Meghan avoid it like the plague, I hope they stay completely silent and avoid discussing it entirely. All Harry needs to say when it comes to royal comments is “I said what I said in my book.”
At this point the only televised events he should attend is funerals. All this hassle isn’t worth it
@K8: Harry’s next line….”you can read about it in my NEXT book”
@renae HA! I think William would have a rage stroke.
Oh God yes Please let there be a next book! This would be the perfect press release. “The Sussexes cannot attend as they will be celebrating their son’s birthday and working on their respective next books!” Hahahaha omg it would be glorious
That’s my hope as well. Crickets.
Royalists are screaming that this is a state event not a family event. The open shunning during the funeral was disgusting and I hope they don’t attend. They can send a nice message wishing him well and that they will see him privately and stay home.
The hassle isn’t worth it tbh, they (esp Meghan) are about to go through another round of abuse, fake booing, declined invites and leaks and it’s not worth it.
They really didn’t consider that those photographs are going to live forever. At the time, I only partially noticed how awful the various royals were treating Meghan, because I was watching a live feed. The photographic evidence still stands, after everyone who was going to be sad about QEII’s death is moving on with their lives.
I hope they are proud of themselves, because it’s never going away. WE CAN SEE YOU, MORONS.
I hope they don’t go and do something amazing and scene stealing like going to the met gala, OR publicly donating a bunch of money to help people in England but food or pay their energy bills on the same day.
If they do go, I hope they look amazing and steal all the attention. Bring Archie with a birthday crown on.
I think Harry will go or at least be in the UK for the trial when the coronation takes place, right?
The trial starts on the 9th and it hasn’t been confirmed actually when Harry will be required to testify so he doesn’t have to be in the UK when the coronation takes place.
Maybe they got a physical invite by now,i mean are they suppose to confirm every little thing
I have stated before and will again, I don’t think they should go. I would love for them to host a huge party for Archie during that time and release some pics.
I will say, as someone who worked in events for years, it is truly a nightmare if you don’t get rsvps by a certain date. Especially someone who would have some presence. Think of this as a huge, expensive wedding..a month before the event and 2 (maybe 4 if they bring the kids) important to the family of one side with seating etc havent rsvp’ed. I would be pissed if I was that bride and even more annoyed if I was the planner hahahaha.
From what has been reported, the invitations haven’t gone out yet and only certain special people have gotten save the date emails. But maybe the “save-the-date” were the actual invitations and what’s left is to invite seat fillers for those who RSVPed that they weren’t coming.
Eurydice, I am now giggling at the thought of the courtiers trying to decide whether to use evite or paperless post for the coronation invites. (Which one has a crown background?)
I am pretty sure that the Sussexes are coming.
If they announce it, either way, the media are going to have a field day of speculation all focused on the Sussexes. There will be non stop stories about the children, what Meghan will wear, where they will sit, will Meghan wear a tiara, what Harry will wear….etc etc.
Media people stand to make more money out of Coronation Sussex stories than all the royals combined, as worldwide interest in them is off the scale, fuelled by the media who criticise them.
All parties are trying to keep things low key….I am sticking my neck out… the Sussexes are coming!
If Meghan goes, and she wears a tiara, I hope to God that Charles Spencer lends her the Spencer tiara. I honestly believe Khate’s head would EXPLODE.
@Jessica as someone one who attends parties I would be pist if they invited me but not my children and my own sibling gets to bring his children and his father brings his step children and step grandchildren. Not to mention they were asked to vacate the very home they would have stayed in if they were going to go for a rapist to take it over while asking for a 28 days noticed before he steps foot in the country. Yes I might return the snub in kind.
As soon as they confirm, it will be leaked and their security will be compromised. My guess is they’re either going to stay home OR nobody will know they’re coming until they’re on the plane.
Agreed, except for that horrible “28 days notice” rule, which would also violate his safety. So what do they do about THAT?
The 28 day notice is so the Home Office can supposedly assess the situation and then decide if he will be provided police security for that particular visit…as if he’s not the one member of the BRF with the highest threat level against his life! He doesn’t have to follow that rule if he’s not going to rely on state-provided security. Last time they were there, they were with their own security, so I don’t think he had to give that advance notice. OYW provided the security for Meghan’s speech and in all photos of H and M enroute to the event, you could clearly see that they were guarded by their own team.
I hope they don’t go though…one must draw a line at some point! Travel for your own stuff…not to help boost the image of people who don’t value you!
Harry and Meghan are on the courtiers games and are negotiating. This time they have the power to leave if they arrive and ‘plans change’, such as being uninvited to a banquette. They would never have left before the queens jubbly or funereal, but if games are played, they can walk away.
This article keeps on popping in my head because the title is pretty accurate on what the UK media and the palace is doing right now.
“Is the drama around Harry and Meghan’s coronation attendance all a deliberate distraction?
It provides a convenient diversion from the King’s recent bad press”
https://www.thestar.com/life/2023/03/21/is-the-sussexes-coronation-attendance-drama-all-a-deliberate-distraction.html
The Toronto Star is completely on point with this article. It also underscores why there’s almost NO talk about the coronation here in Canada: if you talk about it, you have to examine the role of constitutional monarchy in modern government … and the political class here is NOT interested in that conversation.
Exactly it’s a great distraction from what a fail this reign is already shaping out to be. « whether Meghan and Harry will be at the coronation simply a convenient smokescreen, a sideshow at the Sussexes’ expense? Without the distraction, after all, coverage might focus instead on the existential questions currently facing the monarchy »
And this is why I hope they don’t go. They shouldn’t be scapegoats for Chuck’s failings or for the larger questions surrounding the monarchy. Also the rota absolutely wants them there so they can have a field day of Sussex coverage and make money off them. They should just stay home but they probably won’t.
The Palace is panicking because the Con-a-Nation will bring world press. The Sussexes, along with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, guarantees viewers. If they are a no show that will be the topic of the day. Coverage by world media may be down to when Charles is crowned. Harry and Meghan are in the driver seat, especially with security. The BRF has made them more vulnerable because they don’t shut down the rabid press and the anti monarchy sentiment is there. I would not be surprised for a demand for Letters Patent to be issued for Archie’s and Lili’s titles, witha provisions when they turn 18 they decide if they keep their titles. The HRH’s come back for all Sussexes. Archie’s birthday is acknowledged too, to make up for the snubs for Lili’s birthday during the Jubilee.
Would love to see Harry and Meghan go as the US representatives (we know this will not happen), but there would be no security or housing issues. I can see the combustion and confusion from the gutter UK press. I’m chuckling as I write this.
I hope they do what they deeply want to do. If they stay home that would be delicious and I champion it.
They were treated despicably and like they relished the ability to do it in public. Again, as the tabloid leaks are also in public. The tiny micro-aggressions during a funeral.
Side note: the way McButtons has been cosplaying Meghan(whose fashion connects she didn’t want to share🤷🏽) is a form of bullying and shows the type of person she is, trash.
We haven’t had any confirmation that Harry is going to be in-person for the phone hacking trial, right? That all remains speculation. That trial starts 9 May but could last 6+ weeks. He could appear, or not appear, at any point. I doubt he’d be there on day one, so tying a Chubbly appearance to a trial appearance doesn’t make sense.
I don’t remember when the RAVEC hearing is.
Harry’s request for a summary judgement (no trial) against the Fail for defamation has yet to be decided.
That’s what people are saying but I’m finding it hard to believe. It would be an absolute, uncontrollable circus if he came in person. I remain hopeful that he Zoom’s in when he goes on the stand.
ATP, I really want POTUS to appoint M as his special envoy for this 💩 show. This way they travel with the US contingent and are protected by US Marines. No one would dare offend the US Government by attempting to insult H&M then. They don’t need to play these games.
Why do you want Meghan to be put in that position? She’s not associated with the Biden Administration and there’s a US Ambassador in the UK who can represent the US.
Because it would give her the protection that Britain won’t give her?
If she can’t get protection from the UK then she shouldn’t go to the coronation.
I would like them to release a video, publicly, of all 4 of them, plus Doria. In the video, they wish Chuck a happy coronation, and that they wished they could attend. Harry should say, I’m sorry that we weren’t able to negotiate a deal for security, security I was ready and willing to pay for, for us to attend as a family. In light of that, we will be watching from home, sending you are best wishes. Meghan can pipe in and say, We hope that his majesty Charles the third, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of wales, and the rest of the royal family have a wonderful celebration of continuity and hope for the future.
The kids end by saying “happy coronation grandfather”
Boom.
YES Lanne! Utter perfection.
@LANNE, I have been thinking of you lovey and was watching for your posts. I hope your OK, and your post is PERFECT, from your fingers to gods (and Harry’s) ears please!?
Thank you for your well wishes. Actually, the Uk was Dad’s first foreign trip. He and my mom and a couple of aunties he invited as well came to see me at St Andrews when I was a student there. Then we went down to London, and I took them to Browns for afternoon tea. The looks we got when 5 black people walked into Browns were really funny–surprise, not outrage. I don’t think black people showed up at Browns hotel very often in the 1990s. The waiters were very solicitous, and I took (and then lost unfortunately) a picture of my 80 year old Anglophile auntie getting her tea poured by a tuxedoed waiter. But it was such a wonderful day–it was the best of “English experience”–the tea and scones and beautiful china. My aunties both loved it, as did my parents. About 12 years ago I went back to London with my parents–elderly auntie was gone by then–we went back to Browns in her memory. It was just as wonderful. Thank you for bringing back that wonderful memory!
This would be perfect.
Lane 👏👏👏👏👏👏 Love this
Yes, they should absolutely do that.
I have no doubt that the Palace is nervous about there being no response from Harry and Meghan but any talk about negotiations sounds made up. The fact that the Sun is quoting OK magazine means that the Palace has no information about Harry and Meghan going to the coronation. I think it’s a good sign that the Palace has not heard from them. It probably means they’re leaning towards not going.
@Amy Bee 100% I also think its made up. They want H&M to sound ridiculous and accuse them of making demands like being on the balcony. H&M could give a damn about the balcony. That they will be controlled and snubbed and won’t dress like the royals with little crowns LOL all things Harry was running away from before he even met Meg. He has sense of duty and responsibility as a prince but all the rest was always ridiculous to him.
Like others have said, this is so tiresome. “Come so you can fulfill your duty to be snubbed and mistreated and possibly have your life endangered!” I think of all the movies I’ve seen about toxic families, and none of them could top this real life circus.
Of course I want them to stay or go together, like most of the people commenting here…BUT! If Harry goes and Meghan stays home we have to consider that she doesn’t need to suffer any mistreatment just to prove a point. I can absolutely see them deciding it’s right for Harry to be there but that Meghan is no one’s sacrificial lamb.
This ☝️
Meghan will be slammed by some 8n media whether she goes or not
I don’t like it that Kate would be praised by deranger s for keeping out Meghan. Meghan and harry need to be together
Chucky already blew it. He snubbed Harry’s kids for Cam’s he won’t forgive that I feel. I think announcing the titles for his kids was another sign of “I’m your son and these are your grandchildren like it or not”. Going to the Snubbly would be self defeating because its going to be a horrible idea and I think that’s why they want H&M to be the scapegoats and come. He also used the excuse of the eviction to cover up this dealings in politics so he is still using Harry. H&M did what the BRF feared most, they set up a rival court with a prince and princess. Also, H&M are overexposed right now thanks to the RR *not their fault* its best to keep it quiet until the fallout of the Snubbly rocks the palace. It will be glorious.
I know I’m in the minority, but I think the Sussexes should attend and I think they should demand to be on the balcony with their children. This is a historical event and I don’t think they should allow themselves nor Prince Archie and Princess Lili to be written out of the historical record. Now, I think the adults should attend the service, the kids should do the balcony and they should peace out and never return, but Prince Harry has been clear that his children’s birthright is important to him and this is it.
Yeah, but what leverage/power does Harry have to argue with a shitty king with all the power?
I agree. The balcony has never been for working royals. The event is the king’s coronation, Harry is the king’s son, fifth in line to the throne and should absolutely be on the balcony with his family. The only caveat is that any boo’s for the king or queen will be attributed to the Sussexes.
The late Queen always had her extended family on the balcony.
Now this nonsense about slimmed down which is punitive and much like ‘supply and demand’ in economics.
Less people serving does not increase their value, quite the opposite if they seem uninteresting the attention goes elsewhere.
Confession time. I wasn’t going to watch the Snubbly (boring/ho-hum/grownups playing dress-up), but now I’m dying to see C&C and WandK get booed. Perhaps they think having the 3 kids there will spare them. Hope not. I’d rather the kids got used to it. (Of the 3, only Louis is watchable. The other 2 are just as boring as Kate.)
This whole brouhaha just further illustrates Charles’ weakness. If the success of his coronation depends on the attendance of H&M, he really is on shaky ground.
I love that for him.
Me too. I adore it for all of them
If they don’t go, please let H&M take the kids to Burger King for Archies birthday and all wear the BK crowns.
Charles needs to be a father and personally call and invite is son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren.
Comment of the day….
It’s clear this is a huge standoff between KFC and the Sussexes. They haven’t come to an agreement over anything, Chuck hasn’t offered any olive branches — in fact he made matters exponentially worse by demanding they vacate Frogmore immediately, then walked it back — and withholding RPO security is still a huge sticking point. Chuck continues to muddy the waters and the palace continues to leak so of course the Sussexes are saying squat about their decision to attend/not attend. If cooler heads had prevailed, Chuck would have acquiesced with an acknowledgement and apology for the truly disgusting way Harry and Meghan have been used and abused, but the palace machinery is too large and uncontrollable for either Chuck or Cam to rein in — in fact they prefer the status quo — so they continue along the same path, heads stuck in the sand. Whether he likes it or not, the public’s attention is on the question of the Sussexes attending, not on Charles. What goes around comes around Chuck, we reap what we sew.
With how the Sussex’s have been treated at every event they have attended and how the brf is in a full briefing frenzy every day against them they don’t deserve early notice on any rsvp. It’s a there problem, not the Sussex’s. They don’t owe that family, firm or the propaganda rags anything anymore especially “early notice” on any of their plans.
Agreed.
The Sussexes have a lot more class than I do.
I’d totally RSVP that I was coming. Then go radio silent. Then not show up. Instead I’d take my family, including Doria, to Nigeria to do a “Who Do You Think You Are?” type trip and then tie it also to Invictus and have a lovely time.
I just feel that if one needs to “negotiate” attendance at a family member’s event, it’s probably best to not even bother. Does Harry really want to be a part of the Coronation photos? Why attend if it’s going to be “You can only sit X, Y, Z; you won’t be allowed to attend 1, 2, 3”? I cannot see what the Sussexes would get out of attending this other than to be in the photos for “history”. People can’t even tell me “oh, they’ll get to catch up with family” because they invited a lot of those family members to their home for Lili’s christening and they didn’t show.
I don’t know if “overexpoaed” is quite the word when others talk about you, whethe you’re present or not. Let’s face it, even if the Sussexes don’t go, the British media would discuss ther choices during the Chubbly, so the choice to stay home would not cure “overexposure” when it’s not of one’s own doing.
Then it will be on the BM, if they make that choice.
The sticking point is probably quite simple, a personal call and invite from Chuck and he hasn’t done it yet. I imagine he really is that awful.
So, according to the polls, the majority of the British public doesn’t think Harry should be invited, but when Harry and Megan show up, the public will admit it was the right thing to do even if the firm doesn’t. My guess is that Megan and Harry WILL show up because it is the right thing to do. But if I were in their position, I would bring it down to the wire with negotiations. Didn’t Harry say he wants the palace leaks to end? As far as I can tell, that is the most important thing. And security. What else is really important in the end? If palaces can’t do these things, then they are the ones with the problems. Harry will go just home. And I think the game Harry is playing has always been, if you do these things to us, we will tell the world. And the firm still thinks Harry is bluffing. Such stupidity.
Why are they calling her “Meghan Markle.” Isn’t she married? I’m sure her name has changed, it’s been years.
I think if H&M go (their decision) they should be seated surreptitiously and not be part of any procession. They will be in attendance, but won’t be part of the whole vulgar proceedings. Since this is a Firm event and not a family event, I can’t see why that wouldn’t work. I can’t see H&M ever letting the Firm use their children in any way at all. I, personally, don’t think the balacony sound very safe.
That’s it. If they want them there, they would be there and I can’t see how KFC could complain.
Isabella, you stated it all perfectly.