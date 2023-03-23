“Why did Marvel executive Victoria Alonso leave/get fired?” links
An explainer on the ongoing Marvel mess and why Marvel executive Victoria Alonso was unceremoniously fired? [LaineyGossip]
A vintage Cher interview! [OMG Blog]
All about Lindsay Lohan’s SEC violations. [Jezebel]
Cameron Diaz will likely re-retire after she wraps on her current film. [Dlisted]
Hilary Duff is dating John Corbett in HIMYF?? [Pajiba]
Miranda Kerr wore a girly Monique Lhuillier dress. [RCFA]
God help me, I love Khloe Kardashian’s sweatsuit. [JustJared]
Sarah Snook wore traffic-cone orange. [GFY]
Donald Trump is very mad and shouty on Truth Social. [Buzzfeed]
Wendy Williams was seen drinking at a gay bar after her stint in rehab. [Towleroad]
Gisele Bundchen says she isn’t dating Jeffrey Soffer. [Egotastic]

5 Responses to ““Why did Marvel executive Victoria Alonso leave/get fired?” links”

  1. Melissa says:
    March 23, 2023 at 12:40 pm

    I don’t know what brand Khloe is wearing, but I have to say (with a little bit of shame) I legit love Good American … the clothes are really well-made, they fit well, and I dare say the same about SKIMS. Both brands are a little pricey, but compared to other clothiers that price their stuff similarly, the Kardashian brands’ quality is better

    Reply
    • Whyforthelove ish says:
      March 23, 2023 at 3:27 pm

      I like Good American too but I credit her business partner with why I like it to make myself feel better lol

      Reply
  2. Normades says:
    March 23, 2023 at 1:36 pm

    Clicked on the John Corbett post to see that the To All the Boys I loved Before spin-off series is coming soon and I know what my daughter and I will be binging soon.

    Reply
  3. JanetDR says:
    March 23, 2023 at 5:12 pm

    That Cher and Meatloaf interview !
    💗💗💗💗💗

    Reply

